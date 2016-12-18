Podcast Episode 338: December 18, 2016

Windy & Carl have been recording wintery holiday music almost as long as they have been recording and performing together, so it's a pleasure to feature Windy Weber as this episode's guest. We hear from the new release, Godzilla of Snow, as well as some older tunes as well as music from Lawrence English, Demdike Stare, Body of Light, and Arthur Russell.





Brainwashed Radio - The Podcast Edition is an hour-ish-long show with music covered on Brainwashed.com and beyond.

