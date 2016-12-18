Forced Exposure New Releases for 12/19/2016

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

20/20/20

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: 202020 007LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GALAXIE 500 Today LP "When Galaxie 500's Today was released in 1988, it set off a chain reaction of quiet explosions still being felt. Never before had a record so emphasized the calming elements of rock music, transforming what at first seems like a collection of bridges into fully realized songs. And one can draw a straight line from here to the many groups they influenced, like Low, Belle & Sebastian, and Bon Iver. More than 20 years after its initial release, its title is still no misnomer. The music, recorded with what many thought at the time was too much reverb, sounds present, alive, and indeed a product of today. Songs like 'Flowers,' 'Temperature's Rising,' and of course 'Tugboat' (the band's debut single) stand the test of time and exist in an eternal now. For the first time since its original pressing, Today is available again on vinyl. Cut by vinyl ace Kevin Gray from a remaster by Kramer and Alan Douches, the album sounds more vibrant than ever, and Galaxie 500 exists again as one of the most enrapturing and glorious bands to emerge from the underground in the past 25 years."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: 202020 008LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GALAXIE 500 On Fire LP "On Fire is widely recognized as the canonic pinnacle of Galaxie 500's career. The artwork conveys this, with a low-angle shot of the band, looking up towards an amber sky. This record marked the realization of their signature sound. Nowhere is it clearer than on the album opener, 'Blue Thunder,' the closest a song can come to waves crashing on a beach in song form. Lyrically inconsequential, with a chorus composed entirely of 'las', the track's power lies in a systematic build and break of intensity that reaches a Spector-like climax. It is the quintessential Galaxie 500 song, encapsulating all that was great about the band. For the first time since its original pressing, On Fire is available again on vinyl. Cut by vinyl ace Kevin Gray from a remaster by Kramer and Alan Douches, the album sounds more vibrant than ever, and Galaxie 500 exists again as one of the most enrapturing and glorious bands to emerge from the underground in the past 25 years."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: 202020 009LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GALAXIE 500 This Is Our Music LP "After producing two albums celebrated by a thirsty underground network of fans, Galaxie 500 released what turned out to be their unexpected swansong, This Is Our Music. The title is an intentionally declarative statement. After being labeled masters of the disengaged and forlorn, Damon Krukowski, Dean Wareham, and Naomi Yang delivered a full-length comprised of their most stately material. Here, one can hear potential realized, as well as changes afoot. For the first time since its original pressing, This Is Our Music is available again on vinyl. Cut by vinyl ace Kevin Gray from a remaster by Kramer and Alan Douches, the album sounds more vibrant than ever, and Galaxie 500 exists again as one of the most enrapturing and glorious bands to emerge from the underground in the past 25 years."

2DIY4 (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: 2DIY4 017EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MOBY Moby Remixes 12" 2DIY4 present an EP of Moby remixes. Swiss duo Adriatique remix "Wait For Me" - preserving the original's piano line, the pair use a deep bassline and rearrange the breathy vocals for a more dancefloor facing version of the original. Magdalena takes on "Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?" - a stomping build-up utilizes elements of the original's percussion over a rumbling sub bass. Johannes Brecht's take on "Natural Blues" features the original piano motif, a grooving bass line and more prominent vocals. Stimming uses an old school build up approach for his percussive remix of "Natural Blues".

ANALOG AFRICA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: AALP 067LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VELASQUEZ Y SU CONJUNTO, ANIBAL Mambo Loco LP 2016 repress. Deluxe gatefold LP version on 180 gram vinyl. Includes a full color poster and printed inner sleeve. Mambo Loco is a compilation of tracks by Anibal Velasquez, the legendary accordionist from Barranquilla in Colombia. In fact, when not crate-digging in Africa, Analog Africa founder Samy Ben Redjeb can often be found in Colombia. Nestled between the Caribbean Sea and the Rio Magdalena, lies the city of Barranquilla. Hailed by its locals as Colombia's "Puerto de Oro" (Golden Gate), Barranquilla has served as a gateway for "Caribbean Tropical Sounds" for almost a century. Home to the country's biggest cultural celebration, El Carnaval, and the birthplace of Colombia's radio and recording industry, Barranquilla has always been a city deeply rooted in musical traditions, and nobody embodies Barranquilla's rich musical heritage more than Anibal Velasquez. Known affectionately by his fans as "El Mago" (the Magician), Anibal has been one of the most prolific musicians of Colombia's Musica Tropical movement.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: AALP 077LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VERCKYS & ORCHESTRE VEVE Congolese Funk, Afrobeat and Psychedelic Rumba 1969-1978 2LP 2016 repress. Gatefold 180 gram double LP version. Congo's turbulent and exhilarating '70s: Nightclubs and dancefloors were packed to the brim in the capital, Kinshasa. Exuberant crowds, still giddy from independence achieved a decade prior, grooved to the sounds of the country's classics. In fact, the whole continent was submerged in the Congolese rumba craze. Encouraged by the fantastic productions of the Ngoma label, vibrant radio waves had been spreading the Congo's sounds from Léopoldville across the continent, making these tunes the country's top export. This unexpected success nurtured a wealth of talented musicians. One of them was Verckys, born Georges Mateta Kiamuangana. At age 18, he became a member of the country's most dominant and influential band: Franco Luambo's OK Jazz. This relationship was short-lived, however, as Verckys, now a versatile and potent multi-instrumentalist, had plans of his own: the formation of Orcheste Vévé in 1968, with the aim of reinventing and modernizing the Congolese sound. Blending the ever-influential prowess of James Brown with Congolese merengue, rumba, and soukous, Verckys stripped away the conventional approach that OK Jazz had pioneered, allowing his saxophone-laced melodies to dominate. Verckys also began recording young urban artists with guitar-driven cavacha sounds and releasing their work on his label, Les Editions Vévé; Les Freres Soki, Bella Bella, Orchestre Kiam, and others shot to stardom overnight, making Verckys quite wealthy. But that wasn't enough for a man with a vision. He built a sprawling entertainment complex called Vévé Centre and oversaw the construction of the Congo's most modern recording studio in Kinshasa, in which he recorded the legendary Tabu Lay Rochereau. Orchestre Vévé's popularity poured across borders and in 1974 the band traveled to Kenya for a two-month tour. James Brown, upon seeing Verckys perform that year, was moved to dub him "Mister Dynamite." "Bassala Hot," "Cheka Sana," and "Talali Talala" were some of the tracks recorded in Nairobi for the Kenyan market, songs which are now available to the ears of the world for the very first time. Analog Africa now has the privilege to present 11 tracks by Verckys et L'Orchestre Vévé at the height of their most funky capabilities, compiled over the course of many years in a land of hardship.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: AALP 079LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Senegal 70: Sonic Gems & Previously Unreleased Recordings from the 70's 2LP 2016 repress. 140-gram double LP version. Includes 12-page LP-sized booklet. Analog Africa, in partnership with Teranga Beat (the current leading label for Senegalese music), proudly offers an insight into the musical adventures that were taking place in the major Senegalese cities during the '60s and '70s. This compilation reflects the unique fusions of funk, mbalax, son cubano, and Mandingue guitar sounds that transformed Dakar into West Africa's most vibrant city. The creation of Senegal 70 began in 2009 when Teranga Beat founder Adamantios Kafetzis travelled from Greece to Senegal to digitize the musical treasures he had discovered in the Senegalese city of Thiès -- reel tapes recorded by sound engineer Moussa Diallo, who had spent the previous four decades immortalizing bands that performed in his legendary Sangomar club. Three-hundred Senegalese songs that nobody had ever heard before were discovered; five of them were selected for this compilation, and appear alongside seven other tracks from the era, all compiled by Analog Africa founder Samy Ben Redjeb in cooperation with Kafetzis. Thanks to its history of outside influences, Senegal -- the westernmost country in Africa -- became a musical melting pot. Urban dance bands swiftly embraced son montuno from Cuba, jazz from New Orleans, and American soul tunes, intuitively merging them with local styles. The seminal Afro-Cuban group Star Band de Dakar formed in 1960, and the 1970s brought a new generation of stellar bands, including Le Sahel, Orchestre Laye Thiam, Number One de Dakar, Orchestra Baobab, Dieuf-Dieul de Thiès, and Xalam 1, who fused traditional Senegalese percussion instruments with organs and keyboards. Dakar soon began attracting international stars. The Jackson 5, James Brown, Tabou Combo (Haiti), Celia Cruz (Cuba), and an array of African stars like Tabu Ley Rochereau (Congo), Manu Dibango (Cameroon), and Bembeya Jazz (Guinea) joined in with the local scene, improvising jam sessions and bringing new flavors to the vibrant community. Featuring biographies of music producers and a legendary record cover designer, as well as the life stories of all the groups represented here, the booklet also includes a fantastic selection of never-before-seen photos. Includes tracks by Fangool, Orchestre G.M.I - Groupement Mobil D'Intervention, Orchestre Bawobab, Le Sourouba de Louga, King N'gom et Les Perles Noires, Orchestre Laye Thiam, Amara Touré et le Star Band de Dakar, Le Tropical Jazz, and Gestü de Dakar.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: AALP 080LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Space Echo: The Mystery Behind The Cosmic Sound Of Cabo Verde Finally Revealed 2LP Repressed. Gatefold double LP version. Includes a 12-page booklet. Analog Africa presents a compilation of dancefloor grooves from Cabo Verde, revealing the mystery behind the island's cosmic synth sound. Located 350 miles off the coast of Western Africa, Cabo Verde (or Cape Verde) is an island country that was first incorporated as an overseas department of Portugal in 1951 before later attaining independence in 1975. This collection captures a vital musical period during the late '70s and early '80s when the introduction of synthesizers facilitated the modernization of local rhythms such as Mornas, Coladeras and the highly-danceable music style called Funaná, which had been banned by the Portuguese colonial rulers until 1975 due to its sensuality. In the spring of 1968 a cargo ship containing instruments made by many of the leading companies in the field of electronic music -- including Rhodes, Moog, Farfisa, Hammond and Korg -- set out for Rio De Janeiro, where the Exposição Mundial Do Son Eletrônico Exhibition was going to be held. The expo was the first of its kind, where companies were eager to present their newest synthesizers and other gadgets to a growing and promising South American market, spearheaded by Brazil and Colombia. However, the ship with the goods mysteriously disappeared from the radar on the same day it set sail. One can only imagine the surprise of the villagers of Cachaço, on the Sao Nicolau island of Cabo Verde, when a few months later they woke up and found a ship stranded in their fields 8 km from any coastline. Mystery permeated the event. Cosmic particles were said to have been discovered on the boat, where the bow of the ship showed traces of extreme heat similar to traces found on meteors. A team of welders arrived to open the containers. Hundreds of boxes contained keyboards and other instruments they had never seen before: and all useless in an area devoid of electricity. The goods were temporarily stored in the local church and the women of the village had insisted a solution be found before Sunday mass. It is said that charismatic anti-colonial leader Amílcar Cabral had ordered the instruments to be distributed equally in places that had access to electricity, which placed them mainly in schools. This distribution was the best thing that could have happened -- keyboards found fertile grounds in the hands of curious children, who picked up the ready-to-use instruments. The children who came into contact with the instruments found on the ship were said to have inherited prodigious capabilities in understanding music and learning the instruments. One of them was the musical genius Paulino Vieira, who by the end of the '70s would become the country´s most important music arranger. Eight out of the fifteen songs presented in this compilation were recorded with the backing of the band Voz de Cabo Verde, led by Paulino Vieira, the mastermind behind the creation and promulgation of what is known today as "The Cosmic Sound of Cabo Verde." Tracks by Abel Lima, Antonio Dos Santos, Elisio Vieira, Americo Brito, Os Apolos, João Cirilo, Tchiss Lopes, Quirino Do Canto, Pedrinho, Fany Havest, Bana, José Casimiro, Dionisio Maio and António Sanches.

AUS MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: AUS 107EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC WOOLFORD, PAUL Father, Son & Holy Ghost 12" Aus Music present their final release of 2016 which brings with it the return of Paul Woolford. The Houndstooth and XL Recordings regular continues to refine the emotionally charged drama of his recent work and in doing so, enhances his constantly evolving catalog with a continuation of the recent Heaven And Earth EP on Aus (AUS 103EP, 2016). The Father, Son & Holy Ghost EP sees Woolford propel heart-wrenching melodies with thunderous drums in a manner that only few are capable of. Progressing with resolute intent, the package includes two club-ready cuts and the beatless, string-laden "Son".

BLACK SWEAT RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: BS 025LP FILE UNDER: ROCK I.P. SON GROUP I.P. Son Group LP Black Sweat Records present a reissue of I.P. Son Group's self-titled album, originally released in 1975. Released in 1975, during the mature stage of the Italian underground scene, this only album from the Milanese band led by guitarist Marco Rossi comes off as an experiment rather atypical of that period; The typical jazz sound of that period being exemplified by formations such as Perigeo, Napoli Centrale, Agora, or Arti e Mestieri. I.P. Son Group provide improvisations on suggestions of extra-European ethnic flavor, enhanced by the masterful rhythmic section (without drums) curated by the African percussionists Nick Eyok and Mohammed El Targhi. The result is a complex work, full of nuances, in which the spirit of the free-jam excels on the synthesis of influences and visions. Refined guitar riffs revealing strong blues roots blend with the elements and moods of the most markedly spiritual and exotic free-jazz (Pharoah Sanders, Alice Coltrane or Archie Shepp). Winds are perfumed of the Middle East flow as distant echoes with ideas of tribal rhythms that draw both from the rhythms of the northern Sahara as well as more Afro-beat rituals of Yoruba ancestry. In the background, the poetic persistence of intercultural exchange that approaches the I.P. Son Group is paralleled by projects such as Aktuala, Arica or John Berberian. This reissued edition is enriched with an amazing photo booklet by Aldo Bonasia.

PRICE: $36.50 CAT #: BS 026LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PICCINELLI, FRED GALES, WALTER MAIOLI, PIT Amazonia 6891: Sounds From Jungle, Natural Objects, Echo And Electronic Waves 2LP Double LP version. Black Sweat Records present a reissue of Amazonia 6891: Sounds From Jungle, Natural Objects, Echo And Electronic Waves, originally released on cassette in 1986. The idea to evoke a deep journey in the Amazon rainforest has affected various musicians in the history of popular and experimental music, but compared to other works, this rare Amazonia 6891, released only on cassette in 1986, appears as totally original and extreme in his conception. Here, the interest in ethnomusicology of the expert Walter Maioli (part of Aktuala and Futuro Antico) is linked to a precise and comprehensive ecological, botanical, ethological and ethnographic perspective. In fact, starting from the sound recording of the ethnographer Pit Piccinelli's collection of natural objects, the collected material for this work is re-elaborate in different times by the anthropologist and electronic pioneer Fred Gales and by Maioli himself. The result of this multi-disciplinary approach is a long, concrete poem of plant organisms, field recordings of verses and calls of tropical animals, futuristically mixed with electronic sounds, similar to the great experimental trials of Futuro Antico and Ariel Kalma's 1978 album, Osmose (BS 007LP). Listening to this imaginative collage is like looking into a precious cabinet of antiquities and curiosity, whose wonders of multi-colored cellular fragments are shaped in the synthesis of a single universal sound matter. The merger between the wild jungle, the mysterious voices of the aboriginals and the oscillation of the electronic waves, creates a spasmodic tension between amazing and heavenly moments, leaking obscure paths and alien sequences. Amazonia 6891 is a magic trip into the unknown wild, into abyss of creation of kaleidoscopic floras and faunas, simply a proposal for a synesthetic experience and multi-sensory.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: BS 028CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL SIEGEL, WAYNE Early Works CD Black Sweat present a selection of the most radical, impressive works composed by Wayne Siegel when he was mid-twenties. Having moved to Denmark between 1979 and 1980, Siegel began to investigate the possibilities of a very personal language, contributing to the kaleidoscope of post-minimalism. These Early Works are constructed around a relentless musical process that consists of delaying and repeating every element in a certain measure, without intentional alteration. Siegel called this process "Canon Technique", letting it become over time his obsession. This CD includes contents from the original 1983 album Autumn Resonance/Domino Figures (BS 029LP) originally released by the Danish label Paula, along with the unedited pieces "Voices Recurrent" and "Music For 21 Clarinets". "Autumn Resonance" is a fast canon in which musical figures move quickly around the concert hall; measuring distances, Siegel emphasizes the interrelation of the individual piano, the acoustic of the concert hall and his mood as parts of an organic work. "Domino Figures", for 10-100 guitars, is a sound work that embodies the shape of a semicircle. The performers sit in a semicircle, performing a kind of slow chain reaction, where a choral texture is produced and evolves slowly. Widely renowned in its large number of declinations, it is presented here in a 42 guitars version, dedicated to the Danish guitarist Erling Møldrup. "Voices Recurrent" is performed by the solo cellist Morten Zeuthen, member of the legendary Contra Quartet. In "Music For 21 Clarinets", considered as sister work of "Domino Figures", Hans Christian Bræin, plays all 21 parts. Wayne Siegel's early works can definitely be perceived as art installations, part of a transformation in music as drastic as open. Included liner notes echo the current value of Siegel's experimental approach to sound.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: BS 029LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL SIEGEL, WAYNE Autumn Resonance/Domino Figures LP Black Sweat Records present a reissue of Wayne Siegel's Autumn Resonance/Domino Figures, originally released in 1983. A little-known, but extremely beautiful, post-minimalism album composed by Wayne Siegel when he was mid-twenties. Having moved to Denmark between 1979 and 1980, Siegel began to investigate the possibilities of a very personal language, contributing to the kaleidoscope of post-minimalism. These works are constructed around a relentless musical process that consists of delaying and repeating every element in a certain measure, without intentional alteration. Siegel called this process "Canon Technique", letting it become over time his obsession. Black Sweat Records proposes the awaited reissue of Siegel's LP. Compared to the original 1983's release by Danish label Paula, this release includes authentic pictures from the performance of "Domino Figures", as to present the visual results of Siegel's works as part of his contribution to contemporary arts. Also included are liner notes that echo the current value of Siegel's experimental approach to sound. "Autumn Resonance" is a fast canon in which musical figures move quickly around the concert hall; measuring distances, Siegel emphasizes the interrelation of the individual piano, the acoustic of the concert hall and his mood as parts of an organic work. "Domino Figures", for 10-100 guitars, is a sound work that embodies the shape of a semicircle. The performers sit in a semicircle, performing a kind of slow chain reaction, where a choral texture is produced and evolves slowly. Widely renowned in its large number of declinations, it is presented here in a 42 guitars version, dedicated to the Danish guitarist Erling Møldrup.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: BS 030LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ LIGUORI COLLECTIVE ORCHESTRA, GAETANO Gaetano Liguori Collective Orchestra LP LP version. Black Sweat Records present a reissue of Gaetano Liguori Collective Orchestra's self-titled album, originally released in 1976. The Collective Orchestra was a visionary, short-living creative music collective led by Gaetano Liguori, a main protagonist of Italian free jazz since the early '70s. It was an important attempt to put together young musicians from the two main towns in Italy, and its respective leading figures, Milan and Rome. Previous attempts to set up anything similar were, in fact, either frustrated by rivalries between the various personalities or were destined to be one-off events. Liguori's vision is simply wonderful here - even bolder and more expressive than on his previous works for PDU - and the energy which he summons and transmits throughout is extraordinary. The near-telepathic interplay of the core set of Gaetano Liguori on piano, Roberto Bellatalla on double bass, Filippo Monico on drums, Guido Mazzon on trumpet, and young musicians Edoardo Ricci, Giancarlo Maurino and Massimo Urbani on soprano and alto saxophones, is given a richly expanded sound palette by the addition of Danilo Terenzi on trombone, Roberto Del Piano on Fender bass and Sandro Cesaroni on flute. There's something really magical about the reciprocity that occurs when he plays these exceptional improvisers and the album still possesses a "sense of the new" feel that is as gripping as anything recorded by Italian ensembles around the same time. The sound is strong and freely exploratory, at a level that's completely fresh and very striking, and is handled here with a wonderful balance between playful arrangements and fierce improvisations. Filled with power and imagination and originally released in 1976 on PDU.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: BS 031LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FUTURO ANTICO Isole Del Suono LP Black Sweat Records present Isole Del Suono, unreleased high quality recordings of the Italian experimental trio, Futuro Antico. The sound experience it's a mysterious synergy between the elements of nature, a magical encounter between different souls but with elective affinity. Maioli's ancient and ethnic wind instruments are the breath of the air, Sinigaglia's electronic spirit produces liquid sequences of the water, while Dabiré's African percussions materialize the voice and rhythms of the earth. The result is a total creative fire, a foamed core of perceptions and multiple sensory universes of distant memory. The dialogue between archaic and futuristic already investigated in 1990's historic Dai Primitivi All' Elettronica (BS 009CD/LP) sees another bright episode in this unreleased live music, recorded on tapes directly by the mixing console - a product of the memorable performance held in Bologna at the festival Isole Del Suono on July, 17th 1980. The secret harmony between sounds is complete but at the same time brings out the expressive specificity of the three individual personality: the subtlety of reiterate sonic textures, waterfalls of minimalist piano, Sufi atmospheres supported by sequence of organs that reinterpret the frequencies of harmoniums lost, the solemn gait of an African balafon absorbed in electronic vortices endless. These are some of the coordinates of a musical and cultural poetics that continue a search for the source of formal purity and multiplicity of stimuli.

BPITCH CONTROL (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: BPC 329EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TODD, GARRY Mind's Eye 12" Garry Todd, the man behind the label Contemporary Scarecrow, presents Mind's Eye after his celebrated debut album Nora Lilian (BPC 320LP, 2015) and various EPs. The title track knocks immediately with a dry bass drum and an extra-terrestrial voice loop. "Dream For You" is pure house, too, again peppered by dry kick drums and nonchalant claps with London based singer Josh Caffe's voice is guiding the listeners. "Take Control" is fueled with a magical vocal loop. His style is again house, but he jacks with more BPM. An ambient edit of the title track is featured.

BUREAU B (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: BB 248LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MOEBIUS Musik Fur Metropolis LP+CD LP version. Includes CD. Dieter Moebius (1944-2015) was one of the most important protagonists of avant-garde electronic music in Germany. He was a founding member of Kluster/Cluster (with Conrad Schnitzer and Hans-Joachim Roedelius) and Harmonia (with Michael Rother and Hans-Joachim Roedelius) and worked with several artists such as Brian Eno, Conny Plank, Mayo Thompson, Hellmut Hattler, Asmus Tietchens, Mani Neumeier, Arno Steffen, Jürgen Engler, Jean Hervé Peron, Zappi Diermaier, and Chris Karrer. In 2012, Dieter Moebius was invited to perform music to Fritz Lang's legendary silent film Metropolis (1927). For this purpose, he produced pre-arranged tracks and samples to be treated with effects and combined during live improvisation according to the dramaturgical setting of the film. His impressive work reveals its full power and depth in combination with the images from the film. It was his plan to create an album-length version of this music for release. Unfortunately, Dieter Moebius passed away on July 20, 2015 and was not able to complete the project. With the help and support of Dieter Moebius's widow Irene and two longtime musical partners, Tim Story and Jon Leidecker, the Berlin musician Jonas Förster finished the remaining work and completed the production.

CINEDELIC RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $36.50 CAT #: CNAY 102-3LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MACCHI, EGISTO Il Deserto 2LP Cinedelic Records present a reissue of Egisto Macchi's Il Deserto, originally released in 1974. This incredible double album recorded in 1974 is truly an astounding experimental mystical trip to the desert. It is the rarest avant-garde music library by Egisto Macchi (founding member of Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza) and surely one of the most interesting and intriguing experimental albums. This reissue presented here comes with the original, longer uncut tunes from the master tapes.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: CNLP 037LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SORGINI, GIULIANO Under Pompelmo LP Cinedelic Records present a reissue of Giuliano Sorgini's Under Pompelmo, originally released in 1973. The legendary killer psych funk album Under Pompelmo is the most "cult" album by Giuliano Sorgini. It sees Sorgini mix beat, prog, funk and psychedelia. It is one of the most sought Italian rare groove delights in the world. Sorgini also produced Zoo Folle (1974) and The Living Dead At The Manchester Morgue (1974). The wonderful cover art by Sandro Symeony has been faithfully reproduced from the original.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: CNST 704LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK MORRICONE, ENNIO Eat It (Mangiala) LP Cinedelic Records present a reissue of Ennio Morricone's soundtrack for the 1968 film Eat It (Mangiala). Even if you find the film Eat It, a film bit too weak-willed of social satire and advertising, the first and last of director Francesco Casaretti, you cannot miss out on the soundtrack from the two-time Academy Award winner Ennio Morricone, composed during his most prolific and experimental period, available for the first time from original master tapes. Morricone wrote a score that is, as always, brilliant, conducted by Bruno Nicolai with the choir I Cantori Moderni di Alessandro Alessandroni. The tracks range between danceable, a known nursery rhyme, classical motifs, romantic, a touch of bossa nova, all of which embrace all the psychological and environmental nuances of alienation and paradox that marks the plot of the film. There are also disturbing and abstract experimentalisms that make this soundtrack unique. Particularly in "Quinta Variazione / Africami" with the fuzzy guitar by Alessandroni, and "Settima Variazione" with its three dreamy amazing underwater variants and ending with "Eat It", in the same version as the highly collected 45rpm that came out at the time and is, until now, the only existing track on vinyl from this score - a legendary cult object and sought out for the killer heavy drum by Vincenzo Restuccia and distorted psychedelic Fender Stratocaster of Alessandro Alessandroni. Highly rigid hand-glued Cinedelic cover, with a folder insert of four facades with photos from the movie.

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: CNST 705LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK REVERBERI, GIANFRANCO Riti, Magie Nere E Segrete Orge Nel Trecento LP After 45 years, comes the soundtrack, from the original master tapes, of the truly mad and weird exploitation euro-erotic-horror cult movie filmed in 1971 (but released only in 1973) by Renato Polselli (Ralph Brown). Incomprehensible and inconceivable beyond the reach of the human intellect, Riti, Magie Nere E Segrete Orge Nel Trecento (The Reincarnation Of Isabel) shows a cult of pseudo-Satanists in tight red jumpsuit and black cape requiring the blood and eyes of seven virgins in order to resurrect the corpse of the persecuted witch Isabella (Rita Calderoni), who was impaled and burned at the stake some 500 years ago. A precious nonsensical gem, with nervous zooming, nude women's breasts in a colorful scenery, and an overly cryptic storyline; loony. The soundtrack composed and produced by Gianfranco Reverberi (well known for his sample on Gnarls Barkley's "Crazy") encapsulates, in its fifteen total tracks (including the two released at the time), all typical sound elements of the "scary music" of the seventies but with a hard lysergic touch of madness, experimentation and psychedelia. Female vocals give out agonizing and distressing groans, tribal African rhythmic, turned-over words, plucked stings of the piano, baroque elements and lot of effects makes this soundtrack a cult object, not even to mention the obsessive care of the packaging. Comes in a gatefold, heavy thick cover; front cover design by Michele Targonato with embossed flames. Bi-color red-blue vinyl; Includes download code; Edition of 666 (numbered).

DAGORED (ITALY)

PRICE: $28.50 CAT #: RED 235LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK PISANO, BERTO Interrabang LP Dagored present a reissue of Berto Pisano's soundtrack for the 1969 film Interrabang, originally released in 1970. Berto Pisano was a bass player, composer, arranger and Italian conductor. Among the interesting soundtracks he composed, there is certainly a major spot reserved for Interrabang, the cult giallo/erotic film of 1969 which at the time was quite out of the box, as it matched the exotic-erotic genre with the psychological thriller. Strong jazzy themes supported by strings, vibraphone, soft drums, some great bossa nova mixed with shakin' mid-tempo tunes and the magnificent vocals of Edda Dell'Orso. This soundtrack is a truly beautiful experience. Edition of 500 on colored vinyl.

DIE SCHACHTEL (ITALY)

PRICE: $1000.00 CAT #: DSART 013LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK NAUMAN, BRUCE Soundtrack From First Violin Film LP "Die Schachtel present a really unique edition, which they are not afraid to call the jewel in the crown of their celebrated Art Series, devoted to the most uncompromising expressions of sound and contemporary art: the repressing on vinyl LP of the 1969 lost recordings Soundtrack From First Violin Film by the world famous conceptual artist Bruce Nauman, in a limited (100 copies) art multiple, individually numbered and signed by Bruce Nauman and hosted in a stunning custom-designed and handmade yellow-glo perspex case. A copy of the record is already in the collections of both the Whitney Museum of American Art and the British Library and may be soon in the MOMA's too. Bruce Nauman is considered one of the most influential contemporary artists today, having created numerous genre-defining works through the exploration of the body and language, as well as performance over the past 50 years. His innovative and provocative ideas are expressed in a wide range of media and materials, which makes it difficult to categorize his work as inhabiting a single style. Even throughout his sixties, he has continued to work primarily in sculpture and video, exploring language and the physical body with unusual themes based on animal and human body parts. Limited black vinyl edition of 100 numbered copies Individually hand-signed by Bruce Nauman. High-quality pressing on black vinyl. Outer slipcase made with high-quality yellow-glo Perspex with laser-etched typography. Sleeve printed on heavy cardboard with a 'stocastic' raster, to preserve the quality of the original video still. Each cover individually hand signed and numbered by Bruce Nauman. Insert with original text by Jay Sanders, curator of Whitney Museum of American Art. Shipped in a custom-made protective package to avoid any possible damage."

DOXY (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2068LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ MINGUS, CHARLES The Eldridge Session LP The great bassist and band leader Charles Mingus cut some of his most exciting and rewarding recordings in 1960. Taped during the apex of Mingus's creativity, this incredible session showcases such stars as Roy Eldridge on trumpet, Jimmy Knepper on trombone, Eric Dolphy on alto saxophone, Tommy Flanagan on piano, and Jo Jones on drums. First edition of 500 (numbered).

EDITION TELEMARK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $38.50 CAT #: ET 628-03LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL ARGO Fluchtige Musik 2LP The trio Argo was formed in Darmstadt in 1985 by Hans Essel (violin), Marit Hoffmann (viola), and Thomas Stett (clarinet). It existed until 2016 when it was forced to an end by the untimely death of Stett. Argo set out to explore new ways of free collective improvisation that were aimed neither at personal expressivity, nor at the evocation of a certain mood or atmosphere. Eschewing any compositional agreements, they experimented with musical forms and processes that emerged spontaneously between the poles of the players's individual lines of improvisation. They played with fleeting objects of sound and transformations, inflections, and disruptions of those objects. Unexpected noises that could arise at any time required and provoked fast reactions of the players. Argo utilized three classical instruments without any preparations but over time, developed an augmented range of sound generation techniques on these instruments. Their playing bears almost no traces of tonality, harmony, or rhythm. The title of this edition, Flüchtige Musik, translates as "fleeting music" or "transient music". The double LP collects recordings made mostly live between 1987 and 2013. The first recording still shows traces of classical sound material but also includes other sound generators like styrofoam and cardboard that were left out later. Already in 1991, Argo had settled on using the three instruments exclusively but with a new range of sounds that can be heard throughout the subsequent recordings. On a few occasions, Argo transferred their concept to experiments with their own speaking voices. This led to "Flüchtige Wörter" ("fleeting words"), one recording of which is also included. Double LP in gatefold sleeve with black poly-lined inner sleeves; Edition of 300.

PRICE: $46.00 CAT #: ET 628-04LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL JONES, JOE A Garden Party LP + BOOK On June 26, 1983, Joe Jones set up a solar orchestra in Erik Andersch's garden in Düsseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. Guests were invited for a dinner party to listen to the orchestra. The music was recorded and the event documented by various photographs that were published as a book by Jones in 1987 in an edition of 15 copies. The audio recording remained unreleased. This edition, titled A Garden Party, brings together the recording and an A4-sized reproduction of Jones's book. It is presented in a gatefold PVC sleeve; Right-hand side holds the LP, left-hand side holds the book, a poster, and a postcard; Edition of 200.

FABRICA RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FABREC 040-2LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FIRST, DAVID Same Animal, Different Cages Vol. 2: Solomonos for Analog Synthesizer LP "On this second installment in the Same Animal, Different Cages series of tonal investigations, David First dons his no-madder-than-you scientist's lab coat and proceeds to fire up and overheat his newest subject, a Korg MS-20. The resulting six tracks are characterized by rapid-fire analog oscillations, relentlessly and exuberantly pitched up and down to suit their performer's curiosity. Solomonos for Analog Synthesizer is synth-based experimental music rooted in actual experimentation. Once again, First delivers two sides of vinyl that are equally hypnotic, intriguing and challenging."

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 186CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Amplificador - Novissima Musica Brasileira: The Brazilian 10's Generation CD 2015 release. Over the past few decades, there has been a seismic shift in Brazil's musical landscape. A plethora of varying musical undergrounds has developed across the nation. While Rio and São Paulo have been overwhelmed with networks of talented musicians for a long time, creative life is now bursting all over the country. Amplificador exists to document and propagate the wonderfully diverse music currently blossoming from Brazil's vivacious and geographically varied musical undergrounds. This compilation draws together some of the components of "Novíssima Música Brasileira" ("brand new Brazilian music"), ranging from Afro-grooves to rock, to modern samba and MPB. The music reaches back across Brazil's incredibly rich musical and cultural traditions, while also taking in influence from other movements around the globe. Abayomy Afrobeat Orchestra from Rio formed because of their shared love of the music of Fela Kuti. But what sets Abayomy apart from other groups of a similar nature is the fact that their sound also brings with it the songs and rhythms of candomblé. Similarly, Zebrabeat Afro-Amazônia Orquestra draw upon traditional guitarradas and carimbos from the state of Pará and fuse these with the poly-rhythms of Afro-beat to create another regional hybrid, which stays true to both its Amazonian and African roots, yet which results in a very fresh, Brazilian sound. From Belo Horizonte (the capital of Minas Gerais), Iconilli are another key band on Brazil's Afro-groove scene. With influences as varied as funk, jazz and psychedelic rock, congado, mining harmonies, maracatu, coco, ijexá, carimbó, Iconilli somehow manage to balance all of these sounds in such a way that makes it impossible to pin them down. From the Northeastern city of Joao Pessao, Paraiba, Burro Morto's psychedelic Afro sound leans more towards rock and funk influences, with a hint of regional Brazilian rhythms such as frevo and forro. They add another flavor to the Brazilian afro-groove scene: just one of the many exciting facets of Novíssima Música Brasileira. CD version also features, in addition to the previously mentioned artists: Ive Seixas, Passo Torto, Luziluzia, The Baggios, Fino Coletivo, Zulumbi, André Sampaio E Os Afromandinga, Amplexos, DJ Dolores, Os Sertões, Aeromoças E Tenistas Russas, Fabrício and Motormama; Includes 16-page booklet.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 187CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KHAN, SEAN Muriel CD 2015 release. Having emerged out of West London's broken beat movement in the '90s as bandleader of the cult soul/jazz outfit SK Radicals, Sean Khan's music holds a fascinating place in jazz's lineage. On Muriel, jazz greats Coltrane, Jaco, Herbie and Gil, are paid tribute to, as is goya music, the label Sean attributes to kick-starting his recording career, as well as being a key facilitator of the broken beat movement as a whole. These references reflect Sean's unique musical standpoint: his axis of influence pivots between classic, free and Latin jazz and a specific sense of rhythm and experimentation drawn from his immersion in the broken beat scene. This combination of musical approaches, coupled with Sean's belief in a concept of "instinct over intellect" (while retaining an appreciation of the philosophy behind the music) lays the foundation for the album's stirring innovation. The masterful compositions on Muriel are teeming with technical prowess and drenched in soul with the help of some world-renowned vocalists including father of British neo-soul Omar, Brazilian musical icon Sabrina Malheiros and Heidi Vogel of The Cinematic Orchestra. Sean Khan's exquisite alto sax throughout the album demonstrates both his technical prowess and keen understanding of jazz's history, whilst continuing to carve out its future. The swing-laden, percussive beats of Laurie Lowe and the underlying slung double bass lines of Mike Edmonds, lay the foundational groove for Sean's highly accomplished and expressive sax playing. Album opener "Things To Say" and "Sister Soul" each feature the vocal talents of Diana Martinez and Sabrina Malheiros respectively, which flawlessly compliment Khan's luscious arrangements, while "Dance For Little Emily" showcases Sean's ingenuously darting sax solos. On Muriel, Khan immerses himself in his jazz roots and, in doing so, has produced his finest album to date, one that uniquely reflects the high-quality Far Out Recordings jazz sound. Features remixes by: Henry Wu, 4 Hero and Ben Hauke.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 189CD FILE UNDER: WORLD NOMADE ORQUESTRA Nomade Orquestra CD 2015 release. Nomade Orquestra came together in Sao Paolo in the year 2012, though they could just as easily have emerged fully formed into our world from a mystical land where spaced out jazz soundtracks daily life and the passing of time is rhythm and groove. Such is their elusive, ethereal yet highly accomplished and deeply funky otherness. The time is ripe for ten of the most talented and daring musicians working in Brazil today to deliver their fully formed debut. Effortlessly weaving through the disparate sounds of Brazil's diverse musical diaspora, the group describe themselves and their shared project as "the point where different musical expressions and strands meet and interact in a unique way." From funk and soul to Afro-beat, Ethio-grooves, dub and hip hop, their sound remains firmly anchored in the world of jazz while taking off to the cosmic stratosphere and incorporating electronic elements, alongside traditional Brazilian styles. In line with the bands's musical and spiritual influences, adopted from age old lineages of the global east, the album's opening track "Samurai" kicks off the psychedelic party with the strike of a gong. Dream-like synths, Marcos Mauricio's arresting piano and André Calixto's beautifully expressive tenor saxophone shed the first light on this enchanting new incarnation of global roots music. "Sonhos De Tóquio" hypnotic grooving bassline is complimented with psychedelic guitar riffs and ominous synth washes, building a sound both tranquil and unsettling. Bobby McFerrin makes an appearance in spirit on "Bedum", possibly the album's most directly expressive track. "Morning Birds", features the talents of Otis Trio's Beto Montag, who brings his deft marimba playing to the party for an Afro-beat tinged beauty that further highlights the varied and deep roots of Nomade's musical influences. "Garuda" finds Nomade Orchestra in a more contemplative, mood. Bringing together soaring Chinese flutes, Hawaiian style fuzz guitar, snake charming saxophone and some world class oud playing from guest musician Luciano Sallun, the track is a spiritual wonder and another part of a highly sensory journey that recalls the mystical jazz musings of Herbie Hancock and Pharoah Sanders while sounding like the Brazilian take on Taoism. Making music like none other in Brazil, or indeed the world, Nomade Orquestra lead the way.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 190CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AZYMUTH Outubro CD Far Out Recordings present a reissue of Azymuth's Outubro, originally released in 1980. Following on from their seminal album Light As A Feather (1979), Outubro ("October") began Azymuth's run of prolific output for Milestone Records throughout the decade. Typifying the consummate craftsmanship of the three members's performances - each with such distinct personality and together so perfectly balanced - their perfectionist attitude to sound is maintained across the production on the album, beautifully coloring the expressionist fusion of samba rhythm, jazz progression, funk attitude and psychedelic electronics. The album hosts a wonderful mix of tempos and styles, from Alex Malheiros's earth-shaking slap-bass on "Dear Limmertz", which was to become a hit on London's underground disco and jazz-dance club scenes alike, to the late maestro Jose Roberto Bertrami's genial melodic Rhodes excursions on the vocoder laden, samba-jazz masterpiece "Un Amigo", while Ivan "Mamao" Conti's signature swing on "Maracana" exemplifies the root of Azymuth's "samba doidoi" ("crazy samba") philosophy. The two cover versions on the album consist of the title track, which was originally penned by Milton Nascimento, and Chick Corea's "500 Miles High", both of which magically re-imagine the originals and further demonstrate the immense virtuosity of this cult recording. This reissue was mixed and mastered from the original tapes.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 192CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MORENO, CLARA Samba Esquema Novo "De Novo" CD 2015 release. Having lived and breathed the music of her native Rio De Janeiro since birth, the souls of the great samba, bossa-nova, MPB and Tropicalia titans resonate in Clara Moreno's voice today. Clara's parents Joyce Moreno and Nelson Angelo are two of those titans, whose own careers have had a colossal influence on the shape and sound of Brazilian music since the 1960s. A reimagining of Samba Esquema Novo, the seminal debut album release by Jorge Ben (1963), is Clara's spectacular tribute to her heritage, both musically and personally. This fresh take on the album that opened up new avenues for samba and bossa, is Clara's third album release for Far Out Recordings, following the critically acclaimed Meu Samba Torto (2007) and Miss Balanco (2009). Jorge Ben's Samba Esquema Novo introduced an innovative approach to Samba which foreshadowed the coming years of Brazilian music, from bossa to tropicalia. Yet while the album essentially flopped with critics at first, Ben's laid back attitude, humorous spirit and brilliant song writing and arrangement would soon catch on and spread internationally, marking the album as one of huge importance in Brazil's history. No stranger to the spotlight herself, Clara's career began at a very early age, performing in children's choirs for the likes of Milton Nascimento, Egberto Gismonti, Originais Do Samba and Trem Da Alegria amongst others. With Clara Moreno's "Novo" version of Samba Esquema Novo, she delivers her own audacious charm over the subtle contemporary twist on Ben's classic original, which plays out in the flawless arrangements and production work of Paulo Malheiros, Luís Paulo Serafim and Juliana Melo. Samba Esquema Novo marks a renaissance in music, initially infusing samba and bossa nova with the rhythms of their African roots harmony - while perfectly encapsulating the incredible energy of Rio de Janeiro - Clara Moreno does the same again, but it's a completely novel experience. The album is a tour of Jorge Ben's Rio, through the eyes of Clara Moreno, a true modern day carioca carrying the torch of her parent's generation while stating her rightful claim to an original contemporary sound of her own.

GNOMONSONG

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: GONG 013LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HURLEY, MICHAEL Ida Con Snock LP 2016 repress, originally released in 2009. "Michael Hurley is one of the last remaining ramblin' American folk troubadours. Hobo-ing around the country, making music since the days Bob Dylan first set foot in New York City's Gaslight club, Hurley recorded his first album for Moses Ash's legendary Folkways label in 1964 and continued to release albums for both Warner Brothers and Rounder. His mid-'70s Have Moicy! album was among the top ten for the decade selected by Rolling Stone magazine. While many of his contemporaries are long past their prime (or deceased), Hurley's muse is still intact. Hurley's songwriting talent hasn't gone unnoticed by a new generation of musicians. In recent years, he was invited to tour with alt-country heroes Son Volt and Lucinda Williams. He's also shared bills with Smog and Palace Brothers, played with the Giant Sand rhythm section, and has of course appeared with (and been covered by) Vetiver and appeared on their records. His songs have also been covered by indie stars Cat Power and Yo La Tengo, among others. So, the matter at hand, a new album of recordings sung and played by Hurley, backed by Ida, appropriately titled Ida Con Snock: Snock himself marvels at this 21st studio album, recorded at Levon Helms' studio in Woodstock, NY. Ida's less-is-more finesse shines on these rich recordings, melding perfectly with Hurley's playing and singing. Many of these songs are already well familiar to Hurley's devotees. There are seven originals and five loving covers of '50s rock 'n' roll, C&W, and vintage folk, each tune capturing Hurley and band at peak performance levels."

GOODFELLAS (ITALY)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: GF 2762LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MISS FRITTY & JOE ARIWA Pastafari Dub LP LP version. 2015 release. Pastafari Dub is the debut album by Miss Fritty with dubs by Joe Ariwa. It's a kind of "linguistic experiment" that comes from the desire to link the Italian/Apulian culture and the Jamaican one in terms of music, cuisine and everyday life. The result is a "melting pot" of slang - Italian and English - on roots reggae rhythms, extending the Apulian dialect to a wider audience. The voice of Miss Fritty and the dub of Joe Ariwa, son of the well-known producer Mad Professor, come together in a special sounds that gives to the typically British roots rock reggae sound an Apulian flavor, creating a connection between the two cultures. The soft atmospheres of the songs are the fulcrum around the entire album, the sensuality of the sound gives to the project a distinctly "woman touch". This is not a concept album, but the "woman" is at the center of the project. The album also contains the single "Maphia" where Miss Fritty duets with Michael Prophet, roots reggae veteran well-known for his "crying" tenor voice. The producer of the project is the famous Mad Professor, a prominent figure among dub musicians which has collaborated with world-renowned artists like Lee "Scratch" Perry, Sly and Robbie, Horace Andy and Pato Banton and, outside the confines of the Jamaican music, the British duo Massive Attack. The work was mainly done in London at Ariwa Studios Ltd, under the supervision of Joe Ariwa, Mad Professor and other well-known musicians such as Black Steel and Horseman that give to the album an organic and unique sound. The poetic inspiration for the lyrics came to Miss Fritty when she was travelling between London and Bari.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: GF 2769LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BRADIPOS FOUR, THE The Partheno-Phonic Sound Of The Bradipos IV LP+CD Goodfellas present the release of The Partheno-Phonic Sound Of The Bradipos IV a new album by The Bradipos Four. With their almost twenty years of experience, The Bradipos Four can be considered one of the best surf-rock combos on the European scene. The new album, The Partheno-Phonic Sound of Bradipos IV, consists of a great collection of surf arrangements for classic songs coming from the Neapolitan music tradition. It's amazing to discover how those old traditional melodies fit perfectly the surf-rock atmospheres. In fact, the result is a whole mix of different traditions which have developed from various cultural crossings between USA, Mexico, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GF 2781LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ALMAMEGRETTA Ennenne LP + 7" LP version. Includes 7". One of the most accomplished and celebrated bands in the field of contemporary, unclassified pop music, Almamegretta are masters in combining a wide range of elements such as dub, funk, reggae, world and electronica, all filtered through their own deep southern Italian roots. The band from Naples is now back with Ennenne, mixed by the dub master Adrian Sherwood. Sherwood was involved in the band's mid-nineties masterpiece Sanacore (1995). This new work consists of ten tracks, nine originals plus a well-chosen cover of an old Neapolitan hit by Nino d'Angelo transformed into a lovers rock style song. Almamegretta's original line up of Gennaro T Tesone, Paolo Polcari and Raiz is augmented by a great list of collaborators and the result is a strong and multi-layered set made of Afro-funk numbers, reggae ballads, and other riddims, while the British dub influence remains central. The title Ennenne, which means "No Name", is inspired by the acronym used for those who are born from unknown parents. The right title for such a highly dense picture based on the combination of contemporary sounds and social topics. Features Cristina Donadio, Lucariello and Carlo D'angiò. File next to: Massive Attack, On-U Sound, Dub Syndicate, Tricky.

GQOM OH! (SOUTH AFRICA)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: GQOM 003CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Woza Mixtape: Gqom Special Stash Out Of The Locations Cassette Woza Mixtape is the soundtrack of the Woza Taxi documentary (2016). Making the documentary in April 2016 - whilst visiting artists and their families in Durban - label boss Nan Kolè painstakingly narrowed down the selection of tracks for this mixtape. The trip lent a tremendous amount of insight to Nan Kolè, granting him both a detailed and broad view of the gqom scene and what gqom means to the youth of the township (for they consist the core music makers and listeners of gqom). The unique sound, which took Europe by storm at the start of 2016, is a way for the youth in the township to express themselves, but moreover enables them to express their pride and experiences in their Zulu culture and history. The release features 14 tracks showcasing different and new music from Durban - spanning core tribe through sgubhu to gqom. Features: Dominowe, Mafia Boyz, Julz Da Deejay, Formation Boyz, Citizen Boy, Emo Kid, Worsthood, Cruel Boyz, TLC Fam, DJ Mabheko, Forgotten Souls and DJ Nerd. Includes a download code of the entire compilation.

PRICE: $9.00 CAT #: GQOM ZINE FILE UNDER: Misc GQOM OH! X CRUDO ZINE Woza: Gqom Oh! x Crudo Volta Zine MAG A collection of behind-the-scenes photos from Gqom Oh! and Crudo Volta's Woza Taxi documentary (2016). This documentary from Italian music label Gqom Oh! and Rome-based radio station Crudo Volta sheds light on the artists behind gqom, an electronic dance movement born in the townships outside Durban. Woza Taxi, which premiered on The Fader in July, follows director Tommaso Cassinis and label head Nan Kolè as they visit the homes and studios of core gqom artists. Alongside the film release, Gqom Oh! and Crudo Volta have produced a 32-page traditional mini newspaper to showcase the best photographs from the trip. It's a beautiful publication filled with raw, poignant images - a rare look behind the scenes of an emerging music culture. "It was really an amazing experience," Kolè told The Fader about the project. "To see how they produce gqom, and how they live, and the whole creative process. How this music brings them closer together with their friends and crews, not only just to create a track, but also to dance together."

HOGA NORD REKORDS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: HNRUK 002EP FILE UNDER: ROCK VOX LOW Loving Hell EP 12" Vox Low's sound might first appear frightening and cold but most of all, the tracks on Loving Hell EP carry with them depth, energy and persistence: the perfect soundtrack to reboot your system and to get you going straight forward without looking back. This is music for the aftermath of a cathartic experience, music that generates a propulsion that makes you want to walk on that road forever, music to help you rediscover what punk, rock and electronica really should be about. Minimal, synth-wave, psychedelic rock. Edition of 300.

HOLIDAYS RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: HOL 088EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LETTERA 22 Legacy Map 2X7" Four short compositions of the finest contemporary electro-acoustic concrete sound by the justifiably acclaimed duo consisting of Matteo Castro and Riccardo Mazza. Textured noise and field recordings manipulated with analog tape, creating a wall of distorted electronics, feedback and naturally reverberated ambient sound. This research chases the shape of the "natural rhythm" hidden in the pulses of machines, a skilled on-site observation of an ever-morphing landscape. Edition of 150.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HOL 096LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL BOSETTI, ALESSANDRO Plane/Talea LP Italian composer Alessandro Bosetti presents Plane/Talea. Bosetti explains: "The cycle of compositions collected under the title Plane/Talea reflect my interest in vocal polyphonic music. They envision an 'impossible choir' constructed through the sampling of thousands of fragments and pieces of voices, my own and those of others, and their re-composition into polyphonic garlands and textures. This cycle can be intended as the utopic sonification of an impossible community in which the voice is atomized into primary particles and later reconstituted into sonic masses and clouds. These are too dense and complex for a chorus of real human beings to sing. The music of Plane/Talea is the sonic projection of such a community. The voice is not processed or altered in any way but subjected to molecular reorganization. Theoretically, a hyper-chorus could sing material of this type but, perhaps fortunately, such a choir does not yet exist. Up until now, in the process of creation of my vocal music, I've kept two poles and influences in balance: that of madrigalism, in its late renaissance and contemporary incarnations, and that of hyper-polyphony, which is close to spectral music. Though not ever having actually written in one or the other of these two styles, I've always felt this unresolvable and fertile tension in my work." Recorded, composed and mixed by Alessandro Bosetti at GMEM (Centre National de Création Musicale in Marseille). Additional recordings by Attila Faravelli at Spazio O', Milano. Mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering, Berlin; Embossed lettering; Edition of 300.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HOL 097LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL LUCA, GHERASIM Theatre De Bouche LP Ghérasim Luca (Bucarest, 1913 - Paris, 1994) was a Romanian-Jewish poet, co-founder and theorist of the Romanian Surrealist artists group. Harassed in his country, after World War II and a local exile, he moved to Paris through Israel in 1952. His work on French language - characterized by the stammering effects described by Gilles Deleuze - attains its highest degree of expression during the public reading of his writings thanks to the whole-body work. Théâtre De Bouche was recorded on February 21st, 1984 at Studio Sofreson by Rémi Goux and originally appeared as a cassette included in a special book edition published in 1984 by Criapl'e (Le Soleil Noir), highlighting all axiomatic human torments. This edition, the second volume in a series of sound poetry releases coordinated by Luca Garino, comes in a deluxe edition featuring the complete recording of the entire text by the author, and the reproduction of a dry point drawing by Micheline Catty which was originally included in the limited book edition. "Ghérasim Luca was the man who relentlessly pushed language toward its limits, which he transmuted from a mere instrument of representation into an extreme style of intensities. Luca knew how to stammer not just words, but language itself." --Gilles Deleuze. Embossed lettering; Edition of 250.

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: HOL 101LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL CHRISTIANSEN, HENNING Musik Hessayistik 2LP Henning Christiansen (Copenhagen, 1932 - Isle of Møn, 2008) was a Danish composer and an active member of the Fluxus movement. He studied at the Royal Conservatory of Music in Copenhagen and at the more liberal Ex-School (Eks-Skolen), embracing its radical approach in study and creation of art and developing into his own musical thinking. In 1962, he attended the George Maciunas's International Festspiele Neuster Musik in Wiesbaden, where he probably experienced an epiphany that caused a significant shift in his artistic practice and musical composition. Musik Essayistik is the combined reissue of twin releases Fluxid (1983) and Fluxyl (1984) - two of the most obscure and enigmatic records in Christiansen's discography - previously issued separately by Borgen Records in Denmark. Four minimal pieces exploring the clash between instrumental composition-improvisation and pre-recorded real sounds. Embossed green ear on front cover; Edition of 300.

HONEST JON'S RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: HJP 032EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ALLEN, TONY Moyege 12" 2016 repress, originally released 2006. Mark Ernestus, one half of the Basic Channel, Maurizio and Rhythm & Sound teams, inaugurates our series of reworkings of tracks from Tony Allen's Lagos No Shaking album. "Mark's Mix" is not a nowadays-style remix; more an extended mix in the classical tradition headed by Tom Moulton, back in the days when Francois Kevorkian was his teaboy, and there was a cupboard in his office stuffed with Studio One master-tapes. "Mark's Disco Dub" is its dub. This record brings to Afrobeat the dubwise intelligence of the disco mix. It's beautifully crafted, irresistibly grooving and heavy.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: HJP 057EP FILE UNDER: WORLD ERNESTUS, MARK Meets BBC/Version 12" 2016 repress. The first installment in Honest Jon's Shangaan Electro (HJR 052CD/LP) homages. A metronomic, clicking beat to drive you crazy; a kind of Motorik lash -- dubwise, midrange; moody strings. Wry, driving, one-of-a-kind genius from the Berliner.

ICS LIBRARY RECORDS (PHILIPPINES)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: ICS 007LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SEEKERS INTERNATIONAL & MX7 Inna Dancehall Showdown LP "Bold, exuberant, expansive re-charting of the same neck of the sleng-teng invasion as vintage Jahtari and Tapes. The Upsetter meets Raymond Scott meets Horsepower Productions? On a writhing, pinging bed of Spaghetti Western? At the synthy grassroots of library. Tremendously enjoyable, next-level stuff from Seekers. Blood-red vinyl."

IMPORTANT RECORDS

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: IMPREC 260CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL RADIGUE, ELIANE Triptych CD 2016 restock. Originally released in 2009. "Back to music after three years of silence... On the suggestion of Robert Ashley, Douglas Dunn commissioned this piece from Éliane Radigue for choreography. Only the first part of Triptych was staged at the premiere at the Dancehall/Theatre of Nancy on February 27 1978. Recorded in the composer's studio in Paris. After the premiere of Adnos I (IMPREC 028CD) in San Francisco in 1974, a group of French students introduced Éliane Radigue to Tibetan Buddhism. When she returned to Paris, she began to explore this spirituality in depth, which slowed her musical production up until 1978. Triptych marks her return to composition, and draws its inspiration from 'the spirit of the fundamental elements,' water, air, fire, earth... Éliane Radigue likes to add that this has often been useful to her in her moments of research and transitions. This three-part composition, with its great humility and contemplative simplicity, heralded a new period of work and was the first in a series of masterpieces inspired by Tibetan Buddhism: Adnos II (1980); Adnos III (1981) [both included on IMPREC 028CD]; Songs of Milarepa (1983), with the voices of Lama Kunga Rinpoche and Robert Ashley; Jetsun Mila (1986); as well as the Triologie de la Mort (XI 119CD): Kyema (1988), Kailasha (1991), and Koumé (1993). Archival images included in the accompanying booklet." --Manu Holterbach

INFLAMMABLE MATERIAL (UK)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: BURN 021EP FILE UNDER: ROCK REMA-REMA Entry / Exit 12" "Entry" is the last remaining track from the late 1979 recordings at Pathway Studios that produced the 4AD 12" Wheel In The Roses the following year. At six minutes, too long for the studio side of that release, the track has been transferred from the original master tapes, cleaned up and is accompanied here with an instrumental version. Tightly-wound, with the typical Rema-Rema elements of Moe Tucker-style pounding (cymbal-free) drums, relentless basslines and Marco Pirroni's feedback-laden guitar, this song probably hinted more at Rema-Rema's future path, with its intricate dual vocals, delicate synth motif and a melodic potential. Lyric/photo insert.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BURN 025LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FANNY KAPLAN Fanny Kaplan LP Fanny Kaplan are a female trio who formed in Moscow in 2012. The follow-up to 2014's Plastilin LP, this self-titled six-tracker of spikey two-to-three minute songs hones their previous experimentations into a post-punk/no wave/krautrock mix, all underpinned with a punk urgency. Killer basslines that range from Rema-Rema style brutalism to a throbbing Metal Box-era Wobble metronome anchored with innovative, unorthodox drumming, and topped off with bitter melodies and arcane, otherworldly synth lines. Self-confessed post-riot grrls in attitude rather than musical style, this is a unique, darkly subversive record.

INTERNASJONAL (NORWAY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: INT 033EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC EMPEROR MACHINE, THE 2500 Vol. 1 12" An old hero at Internasjonal headquarters, Andy Meecham (Bizarre Inc, Big 200, Chicken Lips, etc.) releases his debut for Internasjonal with Vol. 1 of a two part series entitled 2500. All synth noodles and doodles written, performed and produced by Andy Meecham and one rework by Prins Thomas.

JAHMONI MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $9.00 CAT #: JMM 203EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ MARCELLE/ANOTHER NICE MESS In The Wrong Direction 10" DJ Marcelle releases her first two-track club EP on Munich based label Jahmoni Music. In The Wrong Direction echoes what she does on stage: it's non-mainstream club music, and it's highly functional. Marcelle is on a life-long quest of proving that most music in club culture is quite boring but that's justified as having to be so because of functionality and audience expectation, while she claims that this is not true, it's just a lack of intelligence, courage and creativity on the part of most DJs. Genre-wise, In The Wrong Direction is: NL tribal techno, post-dubstep, broken beats, glitch.

JEANNE DIELMAN (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: JD 118LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL CAGE/CHRISTIAN WOLFF, JOHN John Cage / Christian Wolff LP Jeanne Dielman present a reissue John Cage and Christian Wolff's self-titled album, originally released in 1963. This album was an early showcase of both 20th century composers's experimental chops, and is highly regarded as some of their finest work. Cage's piece, which spans the whole of the first side, was originally composed in 1960, and like many of his pieces, would never be performed the same way twice. It involves the overlaying of transparencies to create the "score", while performers manipulate phonographic cartridges in a variety of ways to create amplified sound. To add to the effect, this particular performance is actually the superimposition of four performances. In all, it is a truly groundbreaking piece of 20th century classical. Wolff's side, while less extreme, is equally innovative, and a window into his particular pointillist vision of music.

LIGHT IN THE ATTIC

PRICE: $50.00 CAT #: LITA 143LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA (The Microcosm): Visionary Music of Continental Europe, 1970-1986 3LP BOX Triple LP version. Comes with deluxe Stoughton "tip-on" jacket and slipcase. "The follow-up to Light In The Attic's game-changing I Am The Center box set is finally here. Three years in the making, The Microcosm: Visionary Music Of Continental Europe, 1970-1986 is the first major overview of key works from cosmically-taped in artists needing little introduction -- Vangelis, Ash Ra Tempel, and Popol Vuh -- and unknown masterpieces by criminally overlooked heroes like Bernard Xolotl, Robert Julian Horky and Enno Velthuys. Whereas I Am The Center called for a reconsideration of an entire maligned genre, The Microcosm requests nothing more than an open mind to consider this ambient, new age, neuzeit, prog, krautrock, cosmic, holistic stuff, whatever one calls it -- as a pulsating movement unto itself, a mirror refracting the American new age scene in unexpected, electrifying ways, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt the universality of the timeless quest to express 'the Ineffable' through music. Drawing from major label budgets and homemade cassette distributed circumstances alike, The Microcosm demonstrates a depth of peace profound to behold, and clearly expands the boundaries. Lovingly conceived and lavishly presented by producer Douglas Mcgowan (Yoga Records) and liner notes contributor Jason Patrick Woodbury (Pitchfork, Aquarium Drunkard), The Microcosm features stunning cover paintings by astronomer/entomologist Étienne Trouvelot, and labels by Finnish savant Aleksanda Ionowa. Remastered audio, including a previously unreleased track and several others previously cassette only."

MIDWICH PRODUCTIONS

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: MIDWICH 008LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VIKI VICTORIA New Victorian LP "Midwich is very proud to close out 2016 with what we feel to be our paramount release. VIKI Viktoria's New Victorian LP is a crowning achievement in abstraction and time-folding. Its metallic future-scape could be the product of 2072 or 1972, harnessing an individual mindset at the peak of its powers. The sound vibrates, doubles up on itself and generally plays havoc with the senses, in the most pleasurable way. Deploying a dizzying array of primitive and advanced electronic techniques, this is one for the ages. Whether your first or hundredth listen, the album breathes with life and feels fresh each time. Years in the making, New Victorian is a timeless piece of electronic music. VIKI Viktoria (aka VIKI) is the pseudonym of Detroit multidisciplinary artist, improviser and composer Lindsay Karty, whose work involves historic and contemporary electronics, custom circuitry, sound spatialization and language experiments into combinations of live and telematic performance. VIKI formed from the same pond of DIY electronics as Wolf Eyes, Maximum Cloud, Nautical Almanac and went on to obtain an MFA, studying with composer Pauline Oliveros. Karty continues to host deep listening events in Detroit, as part of her ongoing certification. VIKI moves fluidly between sound worlds, street-smart as well as school-smart. In 2016, she co-curated Detroit's inaugural Trip Metal Fest, which hosted Morton Subotnik, Heiroglyphic Being + Marshall Allen & Danny Ray Thompson, among many others. VIKI has toured with Wolf Eyes, ADULT. and Paper Rad's Extreme Animals. She is also a member of SLIKI, a duo with Stallone the Reducer. She actively practices and collaborates in live multi-channel speaker performance in acoustically interesting spaces and club situations. Drexciya's Gerald Donald called VIKI 'The Gary Numan of Noise'."

MIE (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: MIE 042LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HEY COLOSSUS Dedicated To Uri Klangers (2003-2013) 2LP In 2015, Hey Colossus released two albums on Rocket Recordings, In Black and Gold in February (LAUNCH 077CD/LP) and Radio Static High in October (LAUNCH 083CD/LP). Dedicated To Uri Klangers is a look back. It's best summed up by the 3000 words that can be found on the inner sleeve of the record. The tale begins: "The 2LP compilation that's in your hands now was initially released on cassette by S.O.U.L for our tenth anniversary show, September 2013, about 50 tapes were made and sold on that night. We thought a 'Best Of' would be hilarious. We were average at that show and I'm being generous. I'd give us 5.5/10. A shame. Hacker Farm and Helm also played. It was at The Sebright Arms in London, somewhere out east....." The cassette sat in the MIE car for three years, sound tracking journeys back and forth across the country. When a new car was bought, criminally minus a tape deck, the decision was made to put it on vinyl. Included are one or two tunes from all the Hey Colossus albums released from 2003 to 2013. It includes the track "Witchfinder General Hospital" from the 12" of the same name, pressed in an edition of 100 in 2012. All vinyl versions of the albums from this era are long gone. The discography is a bit of a mess now, the band doesn't fully know and the Discogs site is not much help - Godspeed to anyone trying to buy the back catalog. This record is a fine way to dig into the first ten years. Comes in a gatefold sleeve with printed inner sleeves, stacks of photos and the aforementioned spiel; Edition of 500.

MONKEYTOWN (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: MONKEY 070EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FJAAK Wolves/Pray For Berlin 12" Fjaak tease their long-awaited debut album with a both varied and coherent single. The "Wolves" unleashed by Fjaak aim straight for the throat. Over a gritty and hypnotic groove, psychotic organ sounds cut through the mix like suppressed memories. There's a break, but no time to breathe, really: the warm bassline emerging from the intense near-silence only comes with more appetite for destruction. The sonic center of "Pray For Berlin" is occupied by a sophisticated breakbeat, flanked by dreamy synth lines, which lends an irresistible drive to the track, despite its mid-tempo pace.

NAWA RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: NAWA 003LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ALIF Aynama-Rtama LP 2016 repress; LP version. Pressed on 140-gram vinyl. Alif is the collective sound of five musicians at the forefront of independent music in the Arab world. Conceived in 2012 and taking its name from the first letter of the Arabic alphabet, Alif features Khyam Allami (oud), Tamer Abu Ghazaleh (vocals and buzuq), Bashar Farran (bass), Maurice Louca (keys and electronics), and Khaled Yassine (drums and percussion). Their self-produced debut, Aynama-Rtama (Wherever It Falls) is a reflection of its time and environment. Recorded between Beirut and Cairo in 2014, it is a shape-shifting album that twists and turns when one least expects it. Right from the lead track "Holako (Hulagu)" -- featuring a poem by late Iraqi poet Sargon Boulus (1944-2007) rendered into song for the first time -- the band immediately reveal their intention. Louca's gritty electronic percussion melds with Allami's rhythmic oud, and builds until the explosion of a driving rhythmic section, backing Abu Ghazaleh's frenzied buzuq, leads to a cinematic climax of soaring strings and raging drums. The startling synergy of these five musicians is retained throughout the album. A fiery sermon rages in "Al-Khutba Al-Akhira (The Last Declamation)" as the tumult of Yassine's acoustic percussion gives way to Louca's piercing synths, intertwining with Abu Ghazaleh's potent diction. From the melancholic beauty of "Dars Min Kama Sutra (A Lesson from Kama Sutra)" -- which features the tantalizing verses of renowned Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish (1942-2008) -- to the majestic and surreal album-closer "Eish Jabkum Hon? (What Brings You Here?)," penned by the band's own Tamer Abu Ghazaleh, each track bursts with rhythmic drive and fervor. The band's wide-ranging influences, along with their unified and intriguing energy, give birth to a soundscape that is at once familiar and unknown. Mixed by Ali Chant of Toybox Studios, Bristol, UK (PJ Harvey, Rokia Traoré, Yann Tiersen, Gruff Rhys, John Parish) and mastered by John Dent of Loud Mastering, UK (Bob Marley, Nick Drake, Yann Tiersen, Massive Attack, Nick Cave), Aynama-Rtama traces a complex labyrinth of genres, sounds, and emotions, rendered as a unique postcard of the tumultuous rollercoaster-ride of its time. The album is adorned in artwork featuring a painting by Syrian-Lebanese visual artist Semaan Khawam. His colorful, surreal paintings, combined with original typography by Egyptian designer Salma Shamel, perfectly complement the complexities latent in Alif's music and lyrics. All editions also feature Nariman Youssef's English translations of the poems and lyrics.

NO LABEL

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: SR 101LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ ALI AND FRANK LOWE, RASHIED Duo Exchange LP A replica reissue of Rashied Ali and Frank Lowe's Duo Exchange LP from 1973, originally released by Survival Records. From Thurston Moore's Top Ten Free Jazz Underground (1996): "Frank Lowe has been studying and playing a consistently developing tenor sax style for a few decades now. At present he's been swinging through a Lester Young trip, which can be heard majestically on his Ecstatic Peace recording Out Of Nowhere (1993). In the early '70s, however, he was a firebrand who snarled and blew hot lava skronk from loft to loft. He played with Alice Coltrane on some of her more out sessions. Rashied Ali was the free-yet-disciplined drummer whom Coltrane enlisted to play alongside Elvin Jones and Pharaoh Sanders (and Alice) in his last mind-bending, space-maniacal recordings (check out surely the Coltrane/Ali duet CD Interstellar Space (1974)). Elvin quit the group because Rashied was too hardcore. Those were the fuckin' days. And Rashied had his own club downtown NYC called Ali's Alley. Duo Exchange is Rashied and Frank completely going at it and just burning notes and chords wherever they can find 'em. Totally sick. Survival was Rashied's record label which had cool b&w matte sleeves and some crucial releases mostly with his quartet/quintet and a duo session with violinist LeRoy Jenkins."

OTHER PEOPLE

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: OP 022EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAAR, NICOLAS Nymphs II 12" 2016 repress. "The Three Sides of Audrey and Why She's All Alone Now"/"No One Is Looking At U." Recorded in New York City between 2011 and 2015.

OUT-SIDER (SPAIN)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OSR 056LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JODI Pops De Vanguardia LP LP version. Includes download code. Out-Sider present the first reissue of Jodi's Pops De Vanguardia, originally released in 1971 as a private pressing. Pops De Vanguardia contains tracks mostly written and recorded in 1969 (with some dating back to 1966) by brothers Joern and Dirk Wenger at their homemade "Jodi Experimental Studio" in Paraguay. Joern and Dirk, born in Paraguay but of German origin, started playing in beat/psychedelic band The Rabbits, who released a very rare EP in 1969. After the group split, Joern and Dirk traveled to Germany where they studied arts and received musical lessons from none other than Stockhausen. The two brothers built their own homemade studio and spent many hours recording songs and experimenting, creating their own sound effects (echo, reverb, etc). They called their music "spontaneous pop". Pops De Vanguardia was recorded at their own rudimentary studio with two tape recorders. Joern played guitar, organ and was the lead vocalist, while Dirk played drums and percussion. From ultra-catchy garage-pop to killer instrumental Farfisa numbers and proto-psychedelic sounds, Pops De Vanguardia is often considered the best lo-fi garage album to come from South America. Jodi could be seen as precursors of the indie-pop and lo-fi garage which would appear some decades later. An ultra-rare and obscure album from Paraguay - ahead of its time, raw and homemade sixties garage, jangly pop and basement psych sounds. Comes with insert with detailed liner notes in English/Spanish and rare photos. CD version includes five bonus tracks (dating from 1969-1970), including three fantastic previously unreleased tracks, one track from a rare private EP and the beat-fuzz-psych track "Buscándote" from The Rabbits 1969 EP, Lo Más Nuevo.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OSR 058LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JULIUS VICTOR From The Nest LP Out-Sider present a reissue of Julius Victor's From The Nest, originally released in 1969. From The Nest is the sole album by this US hard-rock/psychedelic band, recorded at the famous Record Plant Studios in New York and produced by jazz musician Ahmad Jamal. Organ-dominated, hard-progressive sound with powerful and soulful vocals, hot lead guitar and atmospheric, swirling Hammond. RIYL: Child, Valhalla, Atomic Rooster, Vanilla Fudge, Iron Butterfly, H.P. Lovecraft, Day Blindness, Arthur Brown. Remastered sound; Comes in gatefold sleeve with superb cover artwork.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OSR 059LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOFT SOUL TRANSITION SST LP Out-Sider present the first vinyl reissue of Soft Soul Transition's SST, originally released in 1969 as a private pressing. Breezy sunshine-pop, soft-rock, psych-pop from California. Crystal clear recording with awesome vocal harmonies, superb musicianship, bossa and blue-eyed-soul-jazz touches with folk-rock moves. In 1969, Chet Demilo was appearing at Donkin's Inn in Marina Del Rey, where he met Arnie Marcus and Ray Hames, who together were to become part of an incredible slice of history. Donkin's became the hottest and most famous destination in Southern California for the next seven years, and Chet was the magnet that started the new singles scene in Los Angeles with Marina Del Rey as ground zero. Arnie sat in on bongos with Chet from time-to-time, and Ray, who was managing an apartment complex that housed 200 flight attendants, just happened to have a unit available. Chet moved in and he and Ray started working on songs together. Chet suggested forming a vocal group with Arnie and SST was born. For three months they practiced the intricate vocal harmonies and in early 1970 cut the album, Soft Soul Transition, or SST. A thousand records were pressed and an album release party was held at Donkin's where SST gave their one and only performance. There was interest in the project at Burt Bacharach's Blue Seas Music, but it was not to be and SST faded away. 20 years later, SST was discovered by a new generation of DJs and collectors looking for cool and groovy sounds from the '60s-70s. RIYL: Strawberry Alarm Clock, Roger Nichols, Mark Eric, Free Design, Alzo & Udine, The Cyrkle, Harper's Bizarre, Beach Boys, The Association, The Carpenters, Sergio Mendes. Includes one bonus track from 1970, previously unreleased on vinyl. Master tape sound; Insert with detailed liner notes by Jon "Mojo" Mills (Shindig!) plus rare photos; Housed in old-school-style tip-on sleeve.

OVULAR (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: OVULAR 002LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA More Early Pakistani Dance Music from Original 7" Soundtracks 1966-1978 LP "Dance Music from Original 7" Vinyl 1965-1978 - The music on this compilation is quite different from the filmy music that was featured on the Karachi airwaves at the time. Bands like The Bugs, The Thunders, The Fore Thoughts, The Panthers, The Drifters, Incrowd, The Talisman, etc. played at parties, local hotels, dancehalls or wherever they were invited. They made the hip crowds take the dancefloor and move to the groove. Those were exciting days like we may never see them again." Features: The Blue Birds, Nisar Bazmi, The Fore Thoughts, Jozi Anjum, The Panthers, Sohail Rana & The Five Caps, Khalil Ahmed, Mohd. Yousuf & S.M. Ayub, Nisar Bazmi, The Silhouettes, M. Ashraf, Sohail Rana and Tafo Brothers.

PERLON (GERMANY)

PHARAWAY SOUNDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PHS 038LP FILE UNDER: WORLD LOS DANDY'S Lindo Amorcito LP LP version. Pharaway Sounds present a reissue of Lindo Amorcito by Los Dandy's, originally released in 1985 on Bambú. Los Dandy's were a Peruvian cumbia band formed in the '70s by the great Héctor Farfán (Los Beta 5, Los Destellos) featuring the superb vocals of the legendary Oswaldo "Guajiro" Ortega (Los Guajiros, Los Destellos). Their rare album is a great mix of cumbias, guarachas and tropical rhythms with cool Atari-styled electronic effects, reverb-drenched electric guitars, infectious vocals and incredible lyrics. RIYL: Los Destellos, Los Beta 5, Los Shapis, chacalón, chicha, electronic cumbia. Remastered sound; New cover design; Includes insert with photos and liner notes.

PLANAM (ITALY)

PRICE: $28.50 CAT #: PLANAM 039LP FILE UNDER: ROCK LITTLE SKULL Ubique LP One more top mysterious trace from the Little Skull legacy: Dean Brown's album Ubique (i.e. "everywhere" in Latin) marks the passing of time and people. This sense of loss is very present though the whole record; not getting around to saying the things we meant to say and making sense of the leftovers. Screaming calmly, Dean Brown's Little Skull has shrunk, even more, until his head is almost just sore meat - this music sounds like it was made to soothe that inflammation. Currently living in the UK, Little Skull is Dean's long running solo project. He plays all of instruments, even if it sounds like he is barely touching them and yet, his obscure personal fingerprints are all over the place. His instinctive spontaneous playing finds ways to make them glow and fizz and ripple. The very complicated hand-made cover is astonishing. It incorporates religious imagery and patron saints expanding in space and creating a three-dimensional architecture filled with mysterious presences. Dean Brown is a New Zealander from Hamilton. A joke city to much of the rest of New Zealand, but its feral mongrel out-of-it-ness is well known to those that have lived there. Dean coped with Hamilton through his bands Negative Eh and Nova Scotia and then buggered off to other cities and other countries. After several privately produced lathe-cut editions and a sold-out LP on Elica, Ubique is reissued here on LP in a one-time-only pressing limited to 250 copies.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: PLANAM 040LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ARMPIT Leisure & The Elderly LP As reported by Stefan Neville: "Clayton 'CJA' Noone and Jon 'Sugar Jon' Arcus are some of my oldest and dearest friends. I've been listening to their band Armpit pouring out infinite sweat and toe jams for 20+ years and I still can't work out what Armpit even is. They are the wrongest band I've ever heard. We were all part of the same gang in early 1990s Hamilton, New Zealand. Armpit would always happen in rooms next door. They would keep me awake with the eternal strumming of bad guitars through bad equipment, bottles falling over, people falling over, things catching fire and always lots of giggling. I saw them play at a party once where they were too wasted to plug in their guitar pedals. They wrestled with them giggling for about ten minutes and then gave up. They didn't make a sound but it's one of the greatest concerts I've ever seen. Their recordings are always confusing. They display their deepest awful humanity and their sweet, sweet hearts, all in the same mouthful. Scorched hateful noise, incompetent absurdity, smoochy crooning folk songs with poignant words and brutal sausage fingered editing to highlight the horror and hilarity. Leisure & The Elderly was recorded in Dunedin in the mid-1990s. Jon was doing a nursing foundation course and learned to simulate giving a skinhead a sponge bath. A classmate gave him some of her tortured poetry so Armpit blended it with a nursing textbook and disappeared into the room next door to record the album in one go, ping-ponging recordings with two tape decks." It was originally released on cassette in an edition of just three copies. Edition of 300 copies in a silk-screened sleeve.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: PLANAM 041LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TEEN-X-RAY Spirits Dogroll LP A dogroll is a cheap giant sausage of bad meat to feed your pets. Teen-X-Ray came from Hamilton, New Zealand, which is known for agricultural innovation, frosts, fog and Taniwha in the Waikato river. Live cows with windows permanently inserted into their bodies for research live on the edge of town. As Stefan "Smetal" Neville recalls: "Glen Frenzy asked me to join his new 'rock n roll' band Teen-X-Ray at a ska concert at the Hillcrest Tavern in Hamilton in 1993. He had probably already recorded most of the first cassette The Ballad Of Vince Neil using the karaoke sound on sound function of his flat-mates stereo. Then and now I would do anything Glen asked of me so I've been in X-Ray ever since." Glen also recruited Dusk, his girlfriend's German Shepard who howled when she heard sirens. She would bite and claw at Casio keyboards. She didn't share her dogroll. Teen-X-Ray recorded their music on cassette decks, performed on top of kitchen tables and released many tapes on the Plop, M60 and Stabbies And The Rocket labels. Glen and Dusk got a reel-to-reel tape machine, moved to Upper Hutt, making noise long into the night. Dusk got into Neil Young and killing mice while Glen got into home brewing beer and computers. Stefan Neville moved to Dunedin but Upper Hutt became his favorite holiday destination and each visit would result in new albums. Upper Hutt is known for its pig hunting and for producing New Zealand's first hip hop group. Spirits Dogroll was compiled from recordings from 1994-1996. Teen-X-Ray is still active today. LP comes in full color sleeve, in an edition of 300.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: PLANAM 042LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WITCYST Soibiast Anti-Culler LP Soibiast Anti-Culler was recorded in 1995 by the winterless north of New Zealand's Witcyst. Another monolithic skid mark serving of crackers plucked from the man's vast lifetime archive of sound making and beard. Witcyst makes his music with oceans of constant daily mutation. Machines get used upside down and back to front and inside out. Layers of string, tin foil and expired medicine are saved up to dazzle the eye. Parcels in the post come and go full of nostril hair and pamphlets and wool. What would that sound like through a funnel and a heavy metal pedal? Is the room shrinking? One knock for yes. Two for no. This audio is severely distressed and swollen. It is particularly buried and murky and howling here. Are they voices or organs? Meat or musical instruments? Is that a drum solo or decades of tape degradation? Are the hums musical or malfunctioning? It starts to sound like it was recorded inside your brain and has always been there. Who knows if it means any harm? And then it starts to sound like a basket full of wise puppies. Soibiast Anti-Culler is one of the most relevant works among at least a thousand albums Witcyst has originally released on cassettes and CDR's on his own Extemporaneous and Lifespace labels since the early 1990s. Edition of 300 copies in a silk-screened sleeve.

RECKLESS YES RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: RY 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK UNQUALIFIED NURSE BAND Debasement Tapes LP Unqualified Nurse Band's Debasement Tapes is a cataclysmic explosion of all that has gone before, deconstructing that history, then smashing it all back together in a ferocious reaction to the norm. It is a 12 song, 30 minute blitzkrieg of genre-bending guitar-led brilliance, enveloping the listener in a maelstrom of past, present and future rock n' roll. From the opening howl of feedback, to its last dying chord, the aural assault is both relentless and exhilarating - twisting and turning in every direction without warning or notice. Debasement Tapes is the most exciting rock n' roller-coaster you'll ever ride. "... menacing swirl of the late, great Groop Dogdrill's swagger, Nirvana's noisy pop nous and streaks of East Bay Ray's shimmering surf guitar." --Team Rock. "Debasement Tapes proves why Unqualified Nurse Band are one of the most exciting bands in the country." --Louder Than War. Comes on translucent red vinyl.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: RY 003EP FILE UNDER: ROCK LIINES Disappear/Be Here 7" Third single from Manchester post-punk three-piece Liines. Produced by Paul Tipler (Idlewild, Stereolab, Placebo, Elastica, Earl Brutus). This is a single which showcases the scale of their sound; a vastness that makes you anticipate each beat, rewarded with huge hooks and driving basslines to make your heart hammer hard. The release follows their hotly received debut "Never There" (2015) and follow up, "Blackout" (2016). "Brilliant - driving and strident, it's pared down to the bare essentials: an urgent vocal melody, a propulsive rhythm, grinding guitars." --The Quietus. Comes on white, opaque vinyl.

RUMBLE RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: RUM 2011133LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JAMES, ELMORE Blues After Hours LP Rumble Records present a reissue of Elmore James's Blues After Hours, originally released in 1960. Compiling singles originally released on the Flair label (a subsidiary of the legendary Modern label, known for making a star out of B.B. King, among others), this 1960 LP was released only two years before the death of electric blues man Elmore James. One of the most important and influential slide guitarists and vocalists of the early electric blues era, James was born and raised in Richland, Mississippi before, like so many other blues legends, ending up in Chicago, performing in the legendary juke joints of the south side. A truly electric performance from one of the finest blues men of the era.

RUPTURED (LEBANON)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: RPTD 013CD FILE UNDER: ROCK KID FOURTEEN Dream Kids Never Sleep CD Kid Fourteen is the solo project of Khodor Ellaik, a punk musician born and bred in Beirut, and rightly considered as a beautiful anomaly in Lebanon's otherwise stale modern rock scene. Ellaik's range of musical influences includes Joe Strummer from The Clash, Suicide's Alan Vega, and more recently Sleaford Mods and Alex Huang from Dirty Beaches. Between 2010 and 2014, Ellaik was the front-man of punk band Beirut Scum Society and short-lived post-punk/no-wave outfit Friendly Faces. Following these somewhat ill-fated experiences and the split of both bands in acrimonious circumstances, Ellaik adopted a solo aesthetic using a small assortment of synthesizers and drum machines, in order to shape what became Kid Fourteen's trademark sound, an impressive blend of punk sensibilities and noise-pop elements. He has performed in several European festivals, including "Incubate" in Holland and "Waveteef" in Belgium. Back home in Beirut, he has organized successful concerts for prominent international bands such as Xiu Xiu and Dirty Beaches. Kid Fourteen's debut album Dream Kids Never Sleep was self-released digitally in June 2016. All music and lyrics composed, written and performed by Khodor Ellaik with the exception of "It's A Lovely Night" features Karim Chams Eddine on synth bass; The City Ways, The City Weighs features music by Karim Chams Eddine; "I Get Around All Day" features Karim Chams Eddine on guitar. "Whirlwind Blues" is remixed by Jamie Stewart (Xiu Xiu). All tracks mixed by Ziad Moukarzel and Khodor Ellaik. Album mastering by Ziad Moukarzel. Album artwork by Khodor Ellaik. Layout by Maya Chami. Produced by Khodor Ellaik, Ziad Nawfal and Fadi Tabbal. Edition of 250.

STAALPLAAT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: ARCHIVE 020CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MUSLIMGAUZE Mohammad Ali Jinnah CD Unsurprisingly for an artist as prolific and strident as Bryn Jones was, the flood of material he sent to labels and compatriots was not always carefully categorized. Also, sometimes he would be so eager to release material that if things weren't happening fast enough, he'd just send in another tape. And that circumstance is why the fascinating oddity Mohammad Ali Jinnah exists. Staalplaat has previously released, in 2002, the Muslimgauze album Sarin Israel Nes Ziona (2002). While continuing to sort through and release the material Jones left behind with his death in 1999, the Mohammad Ali Jinnah tape was found to have significant overlap with that now out of print album, but only to a certain extent. Six of the 15 tracks on Mohammad Ali Jinnah match up with material from the earlier tape (which included 20 tracks), but when Jones resubmitted this tape he also included extended mixes of four of the tracks from the original album ("Imam Fainted", "Yousif Water Pipe Habit", "Opulent Maghrebi Meze", and "Indo Muslem Atlas") as well as five entirely new compositions. The result is a fascinating re-setting of some of the music from that under-heard release. Whether Jones preferred one arrangement to the other is sadly lost information, but listeners now can appreciate a wholly new experience with the material herein, even if some of the material itself has been previously released. And the new tracks are fascinating, even by Jones's usual standards, whether they're the grinding, obsessively focused percussion workouts, "For Larger Iran" and "Burnt Pages Of Ali Jinnah Koran", or the cryptically distant likes of "Cold Turkey". Paired with classic tracks like the bass-distorted, Middle Eastern boom bap of "Kurds Eye View" and the furtively head-nodding "Zahir Din, Cabdriver Of Zind", the result is a release unlike anything else in Jones's discography. All tracks written, played and recorded by Muslimgauze. Edition of 700.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: ARCHIVE 032CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MUSLIMGAUZE Jerusalaam CD Originally issued as the fourth LP in the limited edition box set Tandoori Dog (1998), Jerusalaam follows Jaagheed Zarb, the title disc, and Libya Tour Guide (ARCHIVE 031CD, 2015) with a CD reissue; finally, the long out of print box has been completely reissued. Again the increased space of its new medium has allowed unreleased material from the original tape to be included. This time, however, the extra material is neither alternate versions of Tandoori Dog material nor new songs intended for those releases; the two extra tracks here, clocking in at near 15 minutes and just under eight minutes each, make up unused material from the Return Of Black September sessions (MUSLIM 004CD, 1996). The contrast, even for Muslimgauze who had such a wide range, is stunning. The original Jerusalaam fits in with much of Bryn Jones's classic work, with a heavy emphasis on hand percussion, bass-heavy distortion, sharply clipped loops, and the seething hiss of static. The two otherwise unnamed Return Of Black September tracks, however, follow that album in taking a much more cleanly digital feel, with many of the elements Jones usually uses present but in more stripped down or even mechanized forms. The relatively clean pulse of these two longer compositions serve as a refreshing contrast next to the hand- and tape-made feel of tracks like "All The Stolen Land Of Palestine" and "Hessian Bag Of Camel Parts", an invigorating reminder of the breadth and vitality of Jones's work. All tracks written, played and recorded by Muslimgauze. Edition of 700.

STATIC SHOCK RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: SSR 046LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TYRANNAMEN Tyrannamen LP After playing gigs since 2011, Melbourne's Tyrannamen released their self-titled debut album on Cool Death Records. That pressing sold out instantly so the edition presented here is a result of Static Shock Records keeping this instant classic in print. The album is just 23 minutes long but every minute is worth the admission price alone. The album starts with calling card "I Can't Read Your Mind" which is full of ramshackle, yet instantly catchy punk rock but with a soulful and rock 'n' roll underbelly. It sits somewhere between Alex Chilton, Royal Headache and Irish power pop kings, The Moondogs. Other highlights include the anthemic "You Should Leave Him" which starts like The Undertones "Get Over You" before heading into a straight up pounder with Nic Imfeld's raw but tuneful voice taking the song to pop heaven.

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $27.00 CAT #: SV 014LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FLYNT, HENRY Graduation 2LP 2016 repress. "Henry Flynt took a high-brow approach to so-called low-brow music. Combining sounds from his native North Carolina with an avant-garde sensibility honed in New York City's loft scene in the 1960s, Flynt created what he describes as 'new American ethnic music.' As a student of Hindustani singer Pandit Pran Nath alongside La Monte Young and Terry Riley, an associate of the Fluxus movement, and even a live collaborator with the Velvet Underground, Flynt was a part of one of the 20th century's richest art and music milieus. Graduation, recorded between 1975 and 1979, was meant to be the debut of his avant-garde hillbilly music. The album's title track is a slow, twisted ballad that unfolds like a funeral dream over dirge-like country riffs. 'Celestial Power,' the album's 20-minute closing track, is an entrancing minimalist composition performed strictly with oscillating vibrato guitar. As Flynt explains, 'I aspire to a beauty which is ecstatic and perpetual, while at the same time being concretely human and emotionally profound.' Shelved upon its completion in 1980, Graduation was not released until after the turn of the century. In 2013, it still sounds years ahead of its time."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SV 039LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BRANCA, GLENN Lesson No. 1 2x12" 2016 repress. "After cutting his teeth in the late '70s no wave scene with bands Theoretical Girls and The Static, Glenn Branca made his first solo statement, Lesson No. 1, in 1980. The inaugural release on legendary post-punk / dance label 99 Records, Lesson No. 1 unveiled Branca's visionary guitar concepts with two monstrous, side-long compositions that helped forge NYC's downtown art-punk sound and acted as a massive influence on countless young groups, including Sonic Youth and Swans. The title track is easily Branca's most accessible moment; its driving beat and interlocking patterns resemble German pioneers Neu! playing Phillip Glass. Never before (or since) has minimalism sounded so euphoric. 'Dissonance' is the A-side's polar opposite. Dark, skittish and unhinged, Branca leads his band (guitar, keyboard, bass, drums and sledgehammer) through block after block of industrial terror, leaving listeners drained in the process. Soon after the release of Lesson No. 1, Branca began to work on ambitious, long-form symphonies. 'Bad Smells,' included here as a single-sided bonus 12-inch, was commissioned in 1982 as a dance piece for choreographer Twyla Tharp and originally released on a split LP with John Giorno. Featuring Sonic Youth guitarists Lee Ranaldo and Thurston Moore, 'Bad Smells' is a thrilling multi-section guitar assault that foretells much of Branca, Ranaldo and Moore's work for the next decade."

TAVERNA TRACKS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TAVERNA 007EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ROCCO, PAOLO Metro 514 12" Paolo Rocco joins Taverna Tracks showcasing his dubbed-out, house-infused side with four rough cuts, one of which is a collaboration with his Montreal hometown co-pilot Lessi S. Another one is lent to Nick Beringer for a classy, grooved-out, rolling remix.

TECTONIC (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: TEC 096EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC IPMAN Constrict/Running Man 12" Following Depatterning (TEC 020CD/088LP, 2015), Ipman returns to Tectonic. "Constrict" jumps straight into the deep end at 140bpm, diving head first into pulsing waves of warping, dynamic synth layers. As the intro build peaks, the track effortlessly strikes when the bass drops in, charging the techno synth interplay with a sort of 3/4-step type rhythm shaping the movements. "Running Man" brings the speed down to 120bpm but maintains the energetic build of "Constrict". "Running Man" takes an upward momentum, building and layering percussion and sonic textures as the heat of the chase takes full effect.

THE TRILOGY TAPES (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TRILOGY 047EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ELMO CRUMB I'm Still Dizzy 12" "Following this year's Call Super and Ondo Fudd records, JR Seaton now emerges as Elmo Crumb... This pair of tracks deftly reaffirm Seaton's talent for crafting techno rich in character." --Resident Advisor

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TRILOGY 051EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BABA STILTZ Keep It Lit 12" "These three tunes feel like a gradual descent into madness... ample proof that the odd young man from Stockholm should go as far out of orbit as he wants." --Resident Advisor

THE WIRE (UK)

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: WIRE 395 FILE UNDER: Misc WIRE, THE #395 January 2017 MAG "Rewind 2016, our mammoth annual survey of the last 12 months of key underground music activity in 26 pages of crucial charts and critical comment. The Rewind issue includes our 50 new releases of the year and 50 archive releases of the year, along with specialist genre charts covering all bases from avant rock to jazz & improv via modern composition, dance, global and more. Plus: our crack team of critics and contributors, as well as some of 2016's most active musicians, give us their takes on the highs and lows of the cultural year."

TOTEM (GERMANY)

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: CDL 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DE LABORDE, CAMILA Opuntia 12" Camila De Laborde (Camila Fuchs) created Opuntia while involving herself in circuit bending for the first time. The songs developed and grew over small, raw, noises or bizarre melodies from her self-built sequencers. Submerged in building DIY circuitry, she was hypnotized by its relations to nature. Chemical elements, multi-colored stones, material states rapidly changing into others. Each track on this EP presents her connections to these encounters, showing rough, odd, movements, sudden jumps of color, and bizarre, deliberate rhythms. It's noisy. It makes use of bright analog melodies, and it contains vocals. Edition of 300.

TOY TONICS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TOYT 059EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KIAN T Room 69 12" Italy's Kian T is back with his own EP full of that fucked up, jazz influenced cut n' paste house sound. He loves to create this special way of sampling old jazz records and using rare vintage synthesizers instead of digital computer sounds. There is no cheap sound here - everything has a very warm, personal, always easy to recognize, sound-aesthetic, courtesy of the four synthesizers he uses: The Korg Polysix, the Sequential Prophet600, a Roland Juno 60, and the legendary Oberheim Matrix 6. Alkalino provides a remix of "Room 69".

TRESOR (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: TRESOR 289EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PARKER, MIKE Disintegrating Sand EP 12" Tresor Records present Disintegrating Sand EP, the first release by the legendary Mike Parker on the label. Parker has established an arsenal of unique sonic trademarks, produced and modulated with high precision. The EP's title track is evocative of Parker's penchant for analog sound: raw oscillations cascade over a highly reverbed bassline that periodically punctuates the track. The A side intensifies and expands in "Angels In Cages". "Gyroscopic Precession" is perhaps the most driving track on the EP - nuanced in its steady introduction of sweeping effects that arch over heavy kicks and an abrasive midrange.

TRUNK (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: JBH 061CD FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK DERBYSHIRE AND ELSA STANSFIELD, DELIA Circle Of Light CD Trunk Records present a highly important and unreleased soundtrack for Circle Of Life, created in 1972 by musician Delia Derbyshire and artist Elsa Stansfield. The soundtrack is a mix of concrete ideas, sound design, tape manipulation, natural environmental sounds and birdsong. The recording was originally commissioned by director, producer and art collector Anthony Roland for his 1972 film about the slides of radical stills photographer, Pamela Bone. The film has been rarely seen and the soundtrack has never been released until now. This is the longest known work by Delia Derbyshire - either alone or in association with anyone else - and has been licensed by Trunk Records exclusively worldwide from the Anthony Roland archive/collection. Mastered by Jon Brooks, AKA The Advisory Circle. Full color four-page CD sleeve.

UGLY THINGS

PRICE: $9.95 CAT #: UT 043 FILE UNDER: Misc UGLY THINGS #43 MAG "Cover stories this time include southern California garage psych cult heroes Things To Come, Canadian heavy psych monsters Bent Wind, and San Francisco's seminal punk rock'n'roll villains Crime, who are the subject of a sensational new feature story loaded with scandalous revelations from the heyday of the '70s punk scene. Other stories include: New England '60s garage rocker Travis Pike, Boston punks Unnatural Axe, Texas punks The Skunks, The Box Tops, San Diego's Inmates, an archeological expedition into the Music Machine's garage, and interviews with The Turtles, Christine Ohlman (the Wrongh Black Bag), and Keith Richards' guitar-maker, Ted Newman Jones. Plus the latest installment in Cyril Jordan's ongoing Flamin' Groovies saga, and our extensive review sections, the ultimate consumers' guide to all the latest vinyl and CD reissues and rock'n'roll-related books."

UPSET THE RHYTHM (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: UTR 075CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BAMBOO Prince Pansori Priestess CD The first CD release of Bamboo's Prince Pansori Priestess, released on vinyl in 2015. This CD version includes a bonus set of live recordings made at Café OTO during Upset The Rhythm's showcase on April 10th, 2016. Bamboo is a sublime project from Nick Carlisle (of Peepholes, Don't Argue) and Rachel Horwood (of Trash Kit, Halo Halo). Their music is vivid and deeply poignant, locking into a magnetic attraction between Horwood's flawlessly resonant folk cadence and Carlisle's pristine synth pop production. Far from being a one-off, Bamboo is very much a fully realized pursuit, with the band working on multiple records simultaneously from their Brighton and London base camps. Prince Pansori Priestess is the first album to see the light from this pairing of talents. Recorded from spring 2014 to spring 2015, this was before the band expanded to a four-piece for live performances, showcasing Bamboo as an original duo with a sound-world very much their own. The title references a Korean genre of musical storytelling alongside notions of majesty and faith, which are all streams that weave their way through the record. Central to the work's sound is the meeting of the warmer tones evident in the vocals, acoustic drums, and banjo with the immaculate, spatial nature of the synths and beat-scapes. It feels very pure, prismatic, and even mystical at moments without losing any of its human touch. "Auroch" opens this debut album and slowly unpacks all the qualities that make Bamboo such an incredible band. At first the pitched-banjo paces out a chiming circle allowing Horwood's entrancing vocal to follow the line, then Carlisle's pristine beats and synth clusters blossom into almost sub-aqua realms of lush swirling melody. "Stone" is an aching song of self-reflection set amid flourishes of reverberating keyboard that at times sound like gamelan and at others like fireworks in the daylight. "Sangokushi Love Theme" was written by Haruomi Hosono of Yellow Magic Orchestra, and in the hands of Bamboo it begins to shine with even brighter colors. It's beautiful, serene, and nothing short of spellbinding. "Be Brothers" is another highlight from the second half of the album. The first part of the song begins with a fragile plucked banjo motif underscored by drifts of blushing ambience before the percussion picks up, allowing the rippling synths to walk hand-in-hand with Roedelius toward the horizon. Verity Susman (of Electrelane) guests toward the end of "Be Brothers" on saxophone, helping the song reach its more resolved future. Bamboo hit the ground running with this debut record, sounding as unique and mercurial as the gift of song itself.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: UTR 087LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RAVIOLI ME AWAY Living Is A Myth LP Undefined by genre, Ravioli Me Away's high energy, dangerously ambitious and delusional jazzy-post-pop-punk-hip-funk sound contains stylistically schizophrenic motifs, spanning all-known past, present and future human cultures and sub-cultures. This is social realism soaked through with a heady dose of fantasy, idiosyncratic poetics, keyboard flurries and vocal vicissitudes. Ravioli Me Away are Sian Dorrer, Rosie Ridgway and Alice Theobald and an intermittent member, Monika Kroll. Since forming in January 2013, they have performed extensively at various events in the UK, France, Switzerland, Germany, Czech-Republic and Holland. Theobald, Dorrer and Ridgway have a mutual interest in identity, politics, human relationships, love, gender, class and current affairs, and use performance, art and music as a means to explore, debate and express such interests, using metaphor, clichés pop references and repetition. To date, they have together written and produced up to 30 songs and have performed over 80 concerts, each high-energy and curated to reflect a different theme or character inspired from everyday life. These themes are evident in costume, visuals and stage presence. More recently they have been developing their own individual alter-ego/characters for their performances. Comes as orange, 180 gram vinyl in a gatefold sleeve. Includes a song book, A1 poster and download card. Edition of 500. "They remind me of so much I love about the world: I could reel off lists of names like protective dressage, all bondage armor but I am just a cipher, a vacuum at the other end of a meaningless conversation. I mean, you want descriptors? Why would you want descriptors? Their sound describes their own sound so much more obliquely than I ever could." --Everett True, Collapse Board.

URASHIMA (ITALY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: UMA 114LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MORTAL VISION Nacht Musik LP Urashima present a reissue of Mortal Vision's Nacht Musik, originally released on cassette in 1982. Japanese noise legend Hiroshi Hasegawa started his improvisations with his voice and percussion in early '80s, and in 1989 he formed the amazing noise band and performance art act C.C.C.C. (Cosmic Coincidence Control Center) with the concept of improvisational mass-noise, with a very loud sound. He also started his solo unit Mortal Vision with guitar in 1990 and started Astro in 1993 with analog synthesizer. Since then, he's continued to spend decades exploring noise's manifestations and new ways of enrapturing audiences with sound. Nacht Musik is the only work, along with a seven inch on Membrum Debile Propaganda, of his solo project Mortal Vision. Originally released on well-known tape label G.R.O.S.S. in 1992, the work presents two long tracks where the sounds of distorted guitar are shackled to multi-phasic curtains of blinding light, distorting, firing, and moving in great explosive arcs as they pan from speaker to speaker. Played at any kind of significant volume level, this stuff can peel the paint from the walls. 140 gram black vinyl with black label and black inner sleeve; Comes in a deluxe silver silkscreen on black cardboard sleeve; Includes insert; Edition of 99 (hand-numbered).

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: UMA 115LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MERZBOW Remblandt Assemblage 2LP Urashima present a reissue of Merzbow's Remblandt Assemblage, originally released on cassette in 1981. Merzbow stands as the most important artist in noise music. The moniker of Japanese artist Masami Akita was born in Tokyo in 1979. Inspired by Dadaism and Surrealism, Akita took the name for his project from German artist Kurt Schwitters's pre-war architectural assemblage "The Cathedral of Erotic Misery" or "Merzbau". Just as Schwitters attacked the entrenched artistic traditions of his time with his revolutionary avant-garde collages, so too would Akita, challenging the contemporary concept of what is called music. Merzbow would draw further influence from the Futurist movement. Not only would he embrace the Futurists's love of technology and the machine civilization, but he would push their fondness for noise to the very boundaries of the extreme. Working in his home, he quickly gained notoriety as a purveyor of a musical genre composed solely of pure, unadulterated noise. Consequently, in 1980 Masami founded the first noise label, Lowest Music & Arts. Remblandt Assemblage was recorded and mixed at his home in the same year and originally released on cassette the following year on his own label. For the recording of this tape, Masami used a wide range of instruments: tapes, prepared acoustic guitar, tabla, junk percussion, microphone, radio, egg cutter and noise. This is the very first Merzbow album to use tape manipulations. Only a few copies were made and distributed on cassette in 1981, it was otherwise not widely available until being partially reissued on the legendary Merzbox in 2000. For the first time, the complete 1981 cassette version is released on double vinyl here. No changes of pitch were made in the mastering process; digitally remastered from original cassette master for this reissue by Masami Akita in Tokyo, 2016. 140 gram black vinyl with black label and black inner sleeve; Comes in a deluxe silver silkscreen on black three panels cardboard sleeve with artwork of five original collages by Masami Akita (circa 1980); Edition of 199.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: UMA 116LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HUTCHINSON, HAL Mangraft LP Few current noise artists have discovered the sonic qualities of scrap metal to the extent that Hal Hutchinson has with his "Factory of Metal Sound" aesthetic. Hutchinson employs a unique approach to collecting and layering his recordings of sheet metal, pipes, metal barrels, chains, and other metallic objects being shattered, pulled, and crushed. A cacophony of metal scraping clatter is transformed into something far more complex. The full length album Mangraft, recorded during two different sessions, delivers four tracks of immense noisescapes and blast of orchestrated machine shop annihilator. The oppressive scrap metal noise, sounds dense and detailed, with repetitive scraping tones, almost seems to take on an eerie accidental melodic quality. Layers of screeching, colliding, abrading and hammering junk metal, all rich in detail and coalescing into a colossus of acoustic sound over two sides of vinyl. 140 gram black vinyl with black label and black inner sleeve; Comes in a deluxe silver silkscreen on black cardboard sleeve; Artwork by Kristian Olsson; Includes insert; Edition of 99 (hand-numbered).

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: UMA 117LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CRASH AT EVERY SPEED Vehicular Manslaughter LP Crash At Every Speed is the high signal feedback project of Texas noise legend Richard Ramirez started back in 2001. All of the work from the project is themed around car crashes and road accidents. Vehicular Manslaughter, the full-length work on vinyl, is forty minutes split on two sides. Ramirez alternates between interlocking seas of uniformed crackling static and bursts of off-pattern static-based noise, made with urgent jittering trails, distant, buried and churning radio, like harmonic squawking or baying pitches, and rapid lines of crackle and split stereo channel static. 140 gram black vinyl with black label and black inner sleeve; Comes in a deluxe silver silkscreen on black cardboard sleeve; Artwork of car crashes; Includes insert; Edition of 99 (hand-numbered).

PRICE: $150.00 CAT #: URA 004-015CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MAUTHAUSEN ORCHESTRA Orgies Of Crime 12 CASSETTE BOX Mauthausen Orchestra remains one of the pioneering exploits from the early Italian industrial scene along with Maurizio Bianchi and Atrax Morgue. Pierpaolo Zoppo released tapes of his Mauthausen Orchestra project on the shocking Aquilifer Sodality label from 1982 to 1986. Zoppo didn't leave much to the imagination with the titles of these early works: Anal Perversions (1985), Murderfuck (1983) or Bloodyminded (1984), just to name a few. His releases carry the listener to real rituals of a civilization, without gods, in a pure world of suffering. Infinite modulations toward a sky that has now disappeared and become locked in concrete. His complete devotion to extreme sexual pleasures makes his ultraviolent attacks the ultimate enjoyments, relinquishing any moral obligation in the pursuit. Orgies Of Crime comes as twelve white cassettes with silver double body print in a white cardboard box set with deluxe silver silkscreen on Fedrigoni Constellation; Includes four inserts; Edition of 99 (hand-numbered). Orgies Of Crime includes the following twelve titles: 2nd Movement (1983), From Homicide To Slaughter, Conflict (1983), Muderfuck (1983), Bloodyminded (1984), Vernichtung Lebenunwerten Leben (1984), Necrofellatio (1983), Mafarka (1984), Dedicated To J. Goebbels (1983), They Never Learn! (1985), Anal Perversions (1985) and Host Sodomy (1986).

VINYL LOVERS (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: VL 900051LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VELVET UNDERGROUND & NICO, THE The Velvet Underground & Nico LP 2016 repress. Although Warhol, who was listed as producer on the album, allegedly gave the Velvets free reign over their sound, it was on his insistence that Nico performed on this album. However, this does not detract from the fact that when this album was made the Red Sea parted, and the Velvet Underground crossed into the Promised Land. Deluxe gatefold jacket with peeling banana and "Chelsea Girls" bonus track on B5

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: VL 900181LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TRAFFIC Mr. Fantasy LP 2016 repress. Riding fairly high on the success of their singles, the band, whose members included Jim Capaldi, Steve Winwood, Chris Wood, and Dave Mason, released its 1967 debut LP, which also soon shot up to the number 16 slot on the UK albums chart. Aided by their use of unusual instruments (Winwood played the organ, Wood played flute and Mason the sitar) they created a hybrid of pop / blues rock with a sound that was somewhat unique for the time and which soon made them international superstars. This deluxe reissue includes 5 bonus tracks and a poster.