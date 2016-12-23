 

brainwashed

The 2016 Annual Readers Poll: Nomination Round Open!

Friday, 23 December 2016 16:45 Staff Opinions and Editorials - Annual Readers Polls
As the longest running completely reader-driven interactive annual music poll on the Internet (18 years and still going), we're FINALLY rolling out the nomination round for this year! (Sorry we're a little bit late and a little bit short too!)

Nomination Round is Open!

We need your help...

It has been a busy year. There's plenty of music that came out in 2016 that hasn't been entered in yet by the staff, so please have a look through the nominations and add stuff that we should all be voting on.

Hopefully we can get this thing going and have a voting round before long.

Thanks, as always, for your participation.

Last Updated on Friday, 23 December 2016 16:55  


