The 2016 Annual Readers Poll: Nomination Round Open!

As the longest running completely reader-driven interactive annual music poll on the Internet (18 years and still going), we're FINALLY rolling out the nomination round for this year! (Sorry we're a little bit late and a little bit short too!)

Nomination Round is Open!

We need your help...

It has been a busy year. There's plenty of music that came out in 2016 that hasn't been entered in yet by the staff, so please have a look through the nominations and add stuff that we should all be voting on.

Hopefully we can get this thing going and have a voting round before long.

Thanks, as always, for your participation.