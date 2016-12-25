Forced Exposure New Releases for 12/26/2016

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

AL MASLAKH (LEBANON)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: MSLK 019CD FILE UNDER: ROCK NEUMANN/SEHNAOUI/THIEKE/VORFELD Nashaz CD Five pieces improvised by Andrea Neumann (inside piano, mixing desk), Sharif Sehnaoui (guitar), Michael Thieke (clarinet), and Michael Vorfeld (percussion) on February 15, 2015. Recorded by Michael Thieke at Ausland in Berlin; mixed and mastered by Fadi Tabbal at Tunefork Recording Studios in Beirut. Artwork and design by Mazen Kerbaj. Inner artwork by Michael Vorfeld. Produced in Lebanon by Al Maslakh.

ANALOG AFRICA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: AALP 072A-LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Diablos del Ritmo - The Colombian Melting Pot 1975-1985 Part 1 2LP 2016 repress. Gatefold double LP version, part 1. There are a number of theories as to how, in the mid-20th century, African music made its way to Colombia's vibrant port city of Barranquilla, today's mecca of Caribbean tropical music. Some maintain that a man named "Boquebaba" remains responsible. Others claim that seafaring traders and merchants imported the first sizeable amount of African vinyl. An absolute certainty is that in March 2007 Analog Africa-founder Samy Ben Redjeb arrived in Barranquilla, by some still considered the "Golden Gate of Colombia". After half a decade in which seven expeditions were made to Barranquilla, Analog Africa is honored to present Diablos del Ritmo, an anthology of -- and tribute to -- the immense sound of 1970s Colombia. Thousands of records were collected, boiling down to a colorfully-diverse selection of 32 tracks split between Afrobeat, Afrofunk and psychedelia-inspired rhythms on Part 1 and an array of danceable tropical rhythms on Part 2. Colombian music in general, especially the music from the Caribbean coast, is heavily influenced by the drums, percussion and chanting of African rhythms. Music from big players of the day -- from Nigeria, The Congo, The Ivory Coast and Cuba -- entered Barranquilla constantly. Afrobeat, terapia and lumbalú clashed effortlessly with the tropical sounds of puya, porro, gaita, cumbiamba, mapelé and chandé to create a rich amalgam of irresistible dance music while traditional styles were refined by an elite cadre of accordion players that included Alejandro Duran, Alfredo Gutierrez, Calixto Ochoa, Anibal Velasquez and Andres Landero. The heights Afro-Colombian music had reached by the early '80s was nothing short of exceptional. But, none of it could have been possible without two vital engines. One was the Picó sound systems -- roaming street clubs dedicated to mobilizing and spreading the rawest music of Africa, the Caribbean and the rest of the transatlantic black world. The second were forwarding-thinking producers. Discos Tropical, Felito Records and Machuca, amongst several other key players, governed and diversified the psychedelic and coastal music scene of Colombia. The deep cuts of Analog Africa's 12th compilation will instantly transport any listener to Colombia's thriving Caribbean coast to indulge in the succulent belly of tropical music's untold historic tales.

ARAS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: ARAS 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GALLUZZI, ANDRE Alcatraz Remixes 12" With his debut album Alcatraz (ARAS 006EP, 2015), ARAS label head André Galluzzi developed with a concept album inspired by occult sounds and psychedelic vocals. Galluzzi returns to ARAS with remixes of the hypnotic track "Mathilda" - time to welcome Mike Shannon and Jacek Sienkiewicz to the ARAS family. These remixes provide very deep and reduced, futuristic interpretations. Shannon has produced tracks which have become go-to fixtures for the industry's best DJs. Sienkiewicz, a key figure in Polish electronic music scene, always try to find a right balance between the avant-garde and dancefloor.

BE AS ONE (ISRAEL)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BAO 062EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAM. Pegasi EP 12" Italian duo JAM. debut on Be As One for the label's 62nd release, after a string of driving releases on the imprint from techno heads Savas Pascalidis, Shlomi Aber and Markus Suckut. The A side is all about the stripped down, raw and energetic techno of "Hermes" and "Pegasi". On the B side, "Opportunity Rover" is a hypnotizing, acid-driven trip, at home in sweaty dark rooms as much as in big festival arenas.

BEDROOM COMMUNITY (ICELAND)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HVALUR 025CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FROST, BEN The Wasp Factory CD The Wasp Factory is the very first opera from Bedroom Community's Ben Frost and it is an adaptation of the Iain Banks novel (1984). It was first premiered at Austria's Bregenz Festival and finished up in London's Royal Opera House. This is the first time the audio has been released. Frank is no ordinary boy. The sardonic, misogynistic antihero of Ben Frost's first opera, The Wasp Factory - libretto by David Poutney - is a young psychopath, a sort of mad scientist manipulating human beings like insects in a depraved behavioral experiment. Born and raised off the grid on an isolated island and warped by brutal trauma, he recounts, in a series of monologues, the obsessive rituals, up to and including dispassionate human sacrifice, with which he attempts to find the balance and order hidden in the seeming chaos of an indifferent universe. The Wasp Factory is the title of a miniature maze into which Frank feeds actual wasps as a form of divination, the method of each insect's demise - fire, poison, drowning - standing as a portent of the future. It is also an emblem of his own maze-like mind: a living, buzzing machine and a labyrinthine deathtrap. The opera itself is a kind of ritual, unfolding with the same coldly indifferent and clockwork inevitability as Frank's machinations. However, the materials Frost works with here are perhaps warmer than one might expect from the composer of electronic experiments like Aurora (2014) and Theory Of Machines (HVALUR 002CD/LP, 2006). Now the focus is on the "live" sounds of a small string ensemble and, for the first time, the human voice and over the repeating, tessellating musical cells of that string accompaniment he sets Poutney's text to tuneful, even soulful vocal lines, an extraordinarily unreliable narrator describing scenes of extreme violence and horror in music of incongruous loveliness.

BLACKEST EVER BLACK (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: BLACKEST 055LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PEOPLE SKILLS Gunshots At Crestridge LP Gunshots At Crestridge is the second full-length album from Philadelphia's Jesse Dewlow, recording under the moniker People Skills. The follow-up to 2014's Siltbreeze set, Tricephalic Head. Ten sunken songs, derisively adorned with rhythm and rudimentary dub effects. Bedroom elegies for the lost and irretrievable, last-ditch spells for transformation and renewal. Thurston Moore and Byron Coley likened the previous record to "South Island New Zealand pop played inside of an armored car," and that description holds here: underneath the hoods of these wracked and weather-beaten recordings are melodies of disarming beauty and optimism, bordering on the (willfully) mawkish, bubblegum ground underfoot. Whether speaking through stately keyboard pastorals ("Mint Julep"), rat-arsed rock 'n roll slur ("89¢ Public Render") or sulphurous aggro-electronics (the two-part title track), Gunshots At Crestridge exposes, then seeks to redeem, all of our tiny acts of self-sabotage, all of our sins against time.

BOOMKAT EDITIONS (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: BK12X12 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DILLON, BEATRICE Can I Change My Mind? 12" UK artist Beatrice Dillon blesses the 12 x 12 series with the concatenated sidewinder Can I Change My Mind?, finding the square roots of jungle, techno, noise and minimalist dance music firmly anchored in steppers dub and West African percussive tradition. Beatrice's solo works, and collaborations with Rupert Clervaux, define a curious juncture of worldly rhythm studies and probing electronics which exists in a long lineage of avant-garde experimentation. Beatrice synchs swollen, globular bass, needlepoint hi-hats into a mutating bogle which Dillon explores at almost every interstice of half, double, and triplet-timed calculation with devilish sleight of hand and cadence.

BRUIT DIRECT DISQUES (FRANCE)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BRD 023LP FILE UNDER: ROCK THIGH MASTER Early Times LP Thigh Master have been mainstays of Brisbane's thriving underground guitar scene for years now, building up a formidable reputation for both their fierce live shows and their early recorded output. Their first two singles Head Of The Witch (2014) and Songs To Wipe Your Mouth To (2015) both sold out their initial runs after charming fans both in Australia and abroad with their urgent and catchy tales of inner-city malaise. They have already played with Guitar Wolf, The Coathangers, Ty Segall, Ariel Pink, The Clean, Real Estate and Courtney Barnett. Early Times, their debut LP, was recorded and mixed by Blank Realm guitarist, Luke Walsh. Once more Matthew Ford and company turn this introspection and angst into high art, with another infectious offering which is sure to turn heads in all the right places. RIYL: Kitchen's Floor, Buzzcocks, Blank Realm. "I haven't been excited about guitar pop like this in a while, transporting a presence of Polvo/Archers-style string bend, plus huge riff from some 8000 miles away, familiar but still vital, and given exuberant, shook-up life." --Doug Mosurock, Still-Single.

CLAN DESTINE (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: CDRTP 035CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SPIT MASK Swallow Cassette Spit Mask is a ball-and-chain industrial project out of Houston, Texas. Formed in early 2015, the band consists of Bryan Jackson on vocals and Rachel Jackson on electronics. Spit Mask has been described by Houston Press as "industrial music along the power electronic sideline of fetish aesthetics and extra shouting," and a "wet ball of sex" by Free Press Houston. Influenced by Sleep Chamber, Leaether Strip, Ministry, and Women of Sodom, Spit Mask has shared the stage with High Functioning Flesh, Body of Light, Creepoid, and Leaether Strip. Swallow is their debut EP, released on Clan Destine Records, that pushes the boundaries of comfort and is packed with aggression. The cassette features artwork by Domokos Benczedi of Future Blondes and Rusted Shut.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 037CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DA GOBLINN Deejay Fou A L'extereur Cassette Canadian producer Da GobliNN delivers full on acid mayhem on Deejay Fou A L'extereur. 11 tracks including remixes by Orphan Swords, D'marc Cantu, Seixlack (Innsyter), and Greece's Drum Machine.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 038CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BURMA CAMP Burma Camp Cassette The electronic project of The KVB, Burma Camp deliver ten tracks of dark industrial flavored techno, drones and electro.

DRUMPOET COMMUNITY (SWITZERLAND)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: DPC 064EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FISCHER, MANUEL Iris EP 12" Manuel Fischer has already released on labels like Tief Music and White and has established a raw and direct sound, which is blessed with soul and an unbreakable enthusiasm. This is a record made for a generation who is just about to discover countless music from the past, as well as from the present. That's what Manuel Fischer is, a young gifted man with a lot of energy and hunger for good music.

DUG OUT (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: DO BG001-EP FILE UNDER: WORLD ISAACS, GREGORY Nobody Knows 7" Just like cream-of-the-crop digi-Tubbys. From Gregory Isaacs's New Dance album sessions in 1988, with the Firehouse Crew. Mixed by Leroy 'Fatman' Thompson - formerly apprenticed to the King, en route to Jammys - and produced by Bunny Gemini and Tristan Palma. Gregory is desolate and compelling... and the dub is murder.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: DO DSR7380-EP FILE UNDER: WORLD CREARY, DENNIS Ghetto Life 7" Tear-away sufferers anthem, roaring out of the blocks in 1989. Piercing, unforgettable song-writing by the Tetrack spar - jam-packed with anecdote, observation and warning - over a sick, break-neck, apocalyptic rhythm, with an ace dub. A digi classic.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: DO GC001-EP FILE UNDER: WORLD PABLO, AUGUSTUS Classical Illusion Dubplate Mix 10" First time out for this wildly raw version of the Pablo master-rhythm, shot through with other-worldly incantation. Surely, that's Family Man stalking a sunken cavern, and his bro battering all seven shades out of his drum-kit, like Meters on fire. Could be Chinna on guitar, glazed and violent. Producer Gussie Clarke says Theophilus 'Easy Snappin' Beckford is playing piano, with the front removed so he can strum the strings (like he finally snapped). The mixing rears up right in your face. Transferred from acetate - fuss-pots don't grumble, just be humble. The flip brings unmissable alternates from Gussie's tape-room.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: DO GC002-EP FILE UNDER: WORLD ISAACS, GREGORY Temporary Lover 12" Masterful Gregory Isaacs from 1997, sounding spooked and hunted over a juddering, propulsive Music Works rhythm, fulgent and full-on, with deep, pounding bass, clattering percussion, parping horns, classy backing vocals and harp starbursts... top-notch Gussies. Two extended vocal versions, and two dubs, all quite different. Bimmety bim bim.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 182CD FILE UNDER: WORLD DJ TUDO Pancada Motor - Manifesto Da Festa CD 2014 release. DJ Tudo's third studio album, Pancada Motor - Manifesto Da Festa, is a pure and authentic multicultural celebration in which Brazilian traditions are mixed amongst each other and fused with music and cultures from the world around. DJ Tudo, aka Alfredo Bello, is one of the leading researchers of Brazilian musical tradition. For over twenty years, he has worked as a musician, producer, DJ and ethnomusicologist and collaborated with artists including Lee Scratch Perry, Gilberto Gil, Adrian Sherwood, Marku Ribas, Naná Vasconcelos and many others. In 2008, he started the DJ Tudo project with the release of his first album Garrafada. In 2010, he released his second album Nos Quintais Do Mundo and in in 2012, a DVD Nos Quintais Do Mundo Melhor. In 2014, his third album Pancada Motor - Manifesto Da Festa was recorded in different parts of the planet, mixed with and produced by Mad Professor. "Pancada Motor" is a term used amongst musicians of the Baiana, Samba de Matuto and Cambinda traditional rhythms of the North Eastern state of Alagoas, Brazil. Not only is "Pancada Motor" a name for the sound, it also highlights a paradigmatic outlook towards cultural activity, which holds local community, shared experience and tradition at its core. This traditional roots outlook works as DJ Tudo's musical and artistic foundation. But the album sees Tudo reconnect with his musical past. Having spent time soaking up dub music in London, Tudo clearly picked up an ear for a certain type of sonic experimentation and the use of dub FX. The album also administers an appropriate dose of psychedelia and spirituality, harking back to Tudo's experience of rave culture and jungle music in '90s London, while parts emulate Tudo's teenage anarcho-punk days. The opening track "É Hoje É Hoje ..." is a great reflection of Tudo's unique sound: a big, funky experimental take on a very traditional roots based sound which is broadened further by a punchy brass section with a phased tenor sax solo with hints of a spiritual jazz influence. The album also draws heavily upon Brazil's rich African influenced sound of the north east. This is exemplified in tracks like "Meu Natural", a fuzzy, roaring, psyched out Afro-funk jam. The album is clearly a truly global project, both sonically and practically.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 183CD FILE UNDER: WORLD DJ DOLORES Banda Sonora Musica Para Filmes CD 2014 release. For almost two decades DJ Dolores has been at the forefront of Brazilian electronic music. Having been a DJ in the '90s, Helder Aragão made the shift to producing his own music towards the end of the century. He first made a name for himself when he was invited by filmmaker Kleber Medonça to produce the score for his 1997 film Enjuaulado. Dolores also gained notoriety for his monumental contribution to the Mangue Bit movement, both musically (in collaboration with its originators Chico Science and Nação Zumbi) and as the visionary designer behind the "crabs with brains" that provide the movements' visual identity. Since the late '90s, DJ Dolores has experimented with unorthodox electronic sounds which he developed alongside an influx of revolutionary technology, exemplified by his much revered K7 tapes and PC 286 set up in Recife: a city in Brazil's northeast, swarming with a mass of musical and cultural activity. Recife at this time provided the perfect playground for DJ Dolores to foster his talent. Always fascinated by the overlaying nature of the visual and the sonic, DJ Dolores's Banada Sonora Música Para Filmes ("Soundtrack Music for Movies") is a collection of songs galvanized by various visual sources, from documentaries to fantastic flicks. Each song has its own reflective significance for Dolores, but untied, they act as a journal of his memories connected to his time creating compositions for Brazilian cinema. The album strikes an expert blend of north-eastern roots and contemporary electronica. With traditional violins, flutes and accordions perched atop stomping traditional rhythms and huge dub bass. The album swirls with delays and echoes, with a number of its tracks including "Statie Dub" and "O Amor Vai..." anchored firmly in disorientating dub. Through his use of synths, effects, acoustic instrumentation and vocals, DJ Dolores maintains a distinct level of quirkiness throughout the album which is laced with a charismatic brightness. Tracks like "Mulher Rendeira" and "Suburbio Soul" demonstrate Dolores's cinematic musical perspective, which amounts to a tangible sense of communitarian nostalgia and warmth.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 184CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MORENO, JOYCE Raiz CD 2015 release. Raiz marks fifty years of Joyce Moreno's imperative involvement in Brazil's rich musical heritage: paying tribute to some of the beautiful Brazilian standards she was listening to around the time she first stepped foot in a recording studio. Joyce's insurmountable talent and unfaltering grace shine as bright as ever on this landmark record. In 1964, Joyce, aged 15, first stepped into a professional recording studio. Her older brother, also a musician, was a member of Rio's early bossa nova clique: a good friend of Eumir Deodato, Luis Carlos Vinhas and Roberto Menescal (by this point, a notable name in Brazil). Finding a private, home tape recording of Joyce playing guitar and singing, Joyce's brother played it to Roberto Menescal. When Joyce returned home from school to find her secret song exposed, she ran to her room, slammed the door and cried for the rest of the day. But a month later, she received a call from Menescal, asking if she wanted to sing on a record he was producing: an album called Sambacana (1981), featuring the music of a little known composer from the state of Minas Gerais. Joyce excitedly accepted and took her first step into a recording studio, where she realized what she was capable of and what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. It seemed only fitting to Joyce to reciprocate Roberto Menescal's invitation into the studio and Menescal features on Joyce's versions of his '60s bossa classics "O Barquinho" and "Nós E O Mar". Raiz also features a host of extremely distinguished Brazilian musicians: Tutty Moreno (drums), Helio Alves (piano) and Rodolfo Stroeter (bass). Joyce's celebrated and undeniably distinctive approach to the music of fabled artists such as Tom Jobim, Baden Powell, Ildasio Tavares, Vinicius de Moraes, Ronaldo Boscoli and of course Roberto Menescal, among other Brazilian greats, makes Raiz a truly momentous piece of Brazilian musical history.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: FARO 185CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Brazilika: Brazil & Beyond 2CD 2015 release. Far Out Recordings's iconic Brazilika series encapsulates the absolute paramount of Brazilian music. Celebrating landmark years of Far Out Recordings, previous editions in the series have seen exceptional, globally celebrated compilations from Kenny Dope, Giles Peterson (FARO 142CD, 2009), 4 Hero (2006) and Andy Votel (FARO 128CD, 2008). To mark the label's twentieth year, label boss Joe Davis has lovingly brought together his own retrospective of Far Out Recordings's most stunningly immersive music, illuminating the virtuosity of this host of Brazilian brilliance. Disc two is a forward thinking, twenty-seven track continuous mix, featuring new, exclusive and unreleased material among timeless dancefloor destroyers. The mix was compiled by Joe Davis and expertly mixed by DJ, producer and Brazilian music aficionado Spiritual South. Compiled by one of the world's foremost Brazil-ophiles, Joe Davis, Brazilika yields some of the most musically rich and culturally significant output from the label over the last two decades, drawing together traditional roots rhythms, bossa nova, samba, jazz, funk, folk and psychedelia, as well as productions and remixes by producers from around the world. Far Out Recordings is the result of two decades of passionate hard graft, developing artists and in turn creating an identity and sound for the label, Joe Davis would open a window to the magic of Brazilian music and culture for the world around. Maintaining the label's identity and niche, while covering a wide array of Brazilian musical productivity would be Joe's biggest challenge, a challenge that was achievable and ultimately most rewarding thanks to the talent, professionalism and creativity of artists like Azymuth, Marcos Valle, Joyce, The Ipanemas, Sabrina Malheiros, all of which are featured here and more. Like the Brazilika compilations of the past, this one provides a journey through the many moods of Brazil. Also features: Nicola Conte, Elza Soares, Clara Morena, Nina Miranda & Chris Franck, Democustico, Mauricio Maestro, Nana Vasconcelos, Kirk Degiorgio's Offworld, Arthur Verocai, Banda Black Rio, Caetano Veloso, Caetano Veloso, Danny Wheeler, Troubleman, Friends From Rio, Agaldo Kantor, TS Repman, Grupo Batuque, Sean Khan, Omar, 4 Hero, Alex Malheiros, Banda Utopia, Aricia Mess, Spiritual South, Dokta Venom, Ashley Beadle, Rubens Bassini, Daz I Kue, Carlos Dafe, Zero dB, Mamond, Mark Pritchard, The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra,Jazzanova, Binario Theo Parrish, Budgie and Paul White.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 188CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CONTE, NICOLA Natural: Nicola Conte Presents Stefania Dipierro CD Natural is the latest collaboration between musical travelers and kindred spirits Nicola Conte and Stefania Dipierro, the culmination of a relationship rooted in a shared belief in the spiritually healing powers of music. The Italian duo take 2016 by storm with a sensual, sumptuous and highly accomplished record, firmly anchored in the traditions of Brazilian bossa nova, samba and jazz. Nicola first achieved international acclaim for his signature style of samba-influenced acid-jazz, which also drew inspiration from '60s and '70s Italian film soundtracks. Alongside his production work Nicola, he has laid out his musical vision through his guitar playing and songwriting, with numerous studio albums including 2004's Other Directions, released on Schema, a French subsidiary of Blue Note Records. His compilation series Viagem, all five volumes of which have been released on Far Out Recordings, provide an insight into the sounds of the past that have inspired his music of today - a peerless collection of lost bossa and samba jazz from the swinging Brazilian '60s. On this new collaborative release, Conte's forward thinking production cleverly complements and contrasts with the warmth of Dipierro's laid back inflection and gloriously rich timbres. Natural is aptly named, considering the ease with which Stefania and Nicola have re-assumed the roles of muse to one another, a musical relationship providing the deepest access to the poetry within their sound. The album's title track and first single is a perfect introduction to their world, a masterful blend of global influences in which a propulsive Afro-rhythm bolstered by a searing funk guitar, whilst soothing Rhodes chords provide a distinctly Brazilian warmth and Stefania's vocals offer up an enriching melody to soothe the heart and engage the mind. Alongside original compositions from Nicola and others, Natural also tantalizingly promises some inspired re-interpretations of classic Brazilian and jazz pieces: Trio Tenura's exemplary bossa groove "A Gira" and Steve Kuhn's beautiful "The Meaning Of Love" are among the tracks respectfully imbued with an updated resonance.

GLASS REDUX (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: REDUX 010CD FILE UNDER: ROCK YOUNGS, RICHARD The Rest Is Scenery CD For the uninitiated Richard Youngs is a classically trained pianist and guitarist, but musically he grew up in the shadow cast by punk rock. Adopting guerrilla recording techniques, the independent DIY ethic is at his core. He is a solo artist who also works with a diverse range of artists. He has collaborated with Scottish filmmaker Luke Fowler, Arts Foundation of New Zealand Laureate Award winner Alastair Galbraith, Portuguese organist David Maranha, and Japanese guitarist Makoto Kawabata (Acid Mothers Temple) among others. Since 1985, he has performed irregularly with Neil Campbell (A Band, Astral Social Club, Vibracathedral Orchestra). He was the bassist for Jandek's inaugural live performance at Instal in 2005, and plays as a duo with Damon Krukowski (Galaxie 500, Magic Hour). He has performed floor spots at Hertfordshire folk clubs, and worked with members of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland. He has recorded a modern pop album with Beyond The Valley Of Ultrahits in 2009, and composed a score titled Past Fragments Of Distant Confrontation for the BBC SSO in 2014. He was commissioned to write music for the art film The Poor Stockinger, the Luddite Cropper and the Deluded Followers of Joanna Southcott (2012), and his music has appeared in the 2013 feature film Drinking Buddies. He is the drum machinist of The Flexibles, singer of Amor, among many other things. Whether you're a long-time admirer of Young's work, or discovering him for the first time, there is much to enjoy about The Rest Is Scenery - a perfect introduction to one of Britain's great outsider artists.

GOD RECORDS (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: GODREC 027LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL FELDMAN, MORTON For Bunita Marcus 2LP 2014 release. Lenio Liatsou performs Morton Feldman's composition "For Bunita Marcus". In the 1980's, Morton Feldman composed two large-sized pieces for his favorite instrument, the piano. Both pieces, "Triadic Memories" (1981) and "For Bunita Marcus" (1985), clock in at about 90 minutes. Both compositions are excellent examples of the group of works that they belong to. "Triadic Memories" demonstrates the complexity and tonal opulence of Feldman's pattern compositions from 1977 through 1983, whereas "For Bunita Marcus" shows the stripped-down, almost dismissive structures of his last works created from 1984 to 1987. Feldman himself described "For Bunita Marcus" as a piece in which he "seriously grappled with the idea of meter. I was very interested in this whole problem of meter and the bar line. I was so interested that I started to write a piece in which I took meter very seriously. I saw that nobody knew how to notate. Sometimes, Stravinsky! In my notation I'm close to Stravinsky; that is, meter and rhythm actually being simultaneous and also being more grid-oriented, a balance between rhythm and meter. 'For Bunita Marcus' is essentially made up of just three-eight, five-sixteen and two-two. Sometimes the two-two would have musical content, which was at the end of the piece. Sometimes the two-two acted as silences, either on the left side or the right side or in the middle of the three-eight and the five-sixteen, and I was using meter as a construction, not rhythm but meter and the time, the length of what is going on." - Excerpt from liner notes by Sebastian Claren .

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GODREC 037LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL HUANG, HSIN-HUEI Solo LP Already established in the world of contemporary interpreters, with her debut release Solo, Hsin-Huei Huang presents her multiple pianistic abilities and approaches. Covering different composers through their very different styles, Huang offers mechanics through Bernhard Lang, virtuosity through Peter Savli and sensitivity through Matthias Pintscher, all of that with a fascinating amount of not only performing, but programming responsibility. Personnel: "DW 12 'cellular automata' " composed by Bernhard Lang, mixed by Wolfgang Musil, with Andrew Jezek as recording supervisor; "On A Clear Day" mixed By Christian Michl, with Heinz-Dieter Sibitz as recording supervisor; "Je Dois M'abbattre" composed by Peter Savli, mixed by Branko Skrajner, with Janja Velkavrh as recording supervisor.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GODREC 039LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL LANG, BERNHARD Differenz/Wiederholung 2 LP Bernhard Lang's Differenz/Wiederholung 2 is a multi-media piece for amplified ensemble, three voices and video installation. While the music is filled with rocking-and-rolling, anti-grooving sound slaps, "scored free jazz", and crippled repetitions, three vocalists present texts (including rap) from Gilles Deleuze, William Burroughs and Christian Loidl, commenting on usual repetitive human habits and its nonsense. If Captain Beefheart's Trout Mask Replica (1969) is a milestone of avant-rock, than Differenz/Wiederholung 2 is the same for contemporary music. The ultimate 21st century agenda of repetitions is soon going to be broken.

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: GODREC 040LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JECK, PHILIP Vinyl Coda I-II 2LP Philip Jeck works as a composer, multi-media artist, choreographer, but above all, he is most well-known as a turntable manipulator. At the end of '90s, he produced something which later would be considered a cult piece - his four part masterpiece Vinyl Coda. It is probably his most important work and the peak of his art; it defines not only his musical language, but also the entire turntable culture, as well as the deconstruction of vinyl. The work is nothing less than a powerful lo-fi symphony which, through magical looping, allows the listener to hear things they otherwise wouldn't hear.

HAUNT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: HAUNT 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KURL Sacred Fire 12" Kurl started in the summer of 2014 with the primary concept to sonically encompass the various influences of a twenty-year musical journey. The essence of Kurl's sound is mainly deep dub with hints of house groove. At the root of Sacred Fire is a very special love story. Kurl started an emotional partnership, a genuine brotherhood with Marshall James White, a pioneer of the soulful New York '90s house music who tragically passed away in November 2015. MJ White gives soul to "Sacred Fire" by writing the lyrics and Kurl transformed the track into an eternal love song.

HOLODECK

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: HD 015CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SURVIVE Survive CD "Back in stock, the 2012 debut full-length from Austin-based electronic quartet S U R V I V E is available once again with yellow and black alternate artwork. A fresh U.S. repress is in high demand for this modern classic, as the band enjoys a recent surge in notoriety on the heels of members Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein's soundtrack work on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Recorded from 2010-2012 at the band's own Omniverse Studios in Austin, this record chronicles the early days of the group as they developed and defined their familiar yet original style of dark soundscapes. S U R V I V E ' s debut full-length marks the culmination of countless sessions recording and crafting a remarkable balance of songwriting and experimentation. The band's signature sound is a combination of vintage and modern synthesizers, recorded live and carefully processed to draw character out of every enriched sound wave before joining the mix. Originally released in 2012 on Berlin-based Mannequin Records, S U R V I V E ' s premiere is a fusion of reserved minimalism and lucid hooks. Underlined by the band's uncompromising standards in sound design, this album maintains a damaged quality that is nuanced and cohesive across all nine emotive tracks. Ambient pieces such as 'To Light Alone I Bow' and 'Deserted Skies' are beautiful hybrids of harmony and tension that represent the record as a multifaceted work of both mood and melody. In contrast, the cold and brutally propulsive pair of singles 'Hourglass' and 'Omniverse' are strikingly addictive, making their way onto the soundtrack of the 2014 feature horror film The Guest, directed by Adam Wingard."

I AM GRIME (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: IAG 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAMMZ Warrior 12" Jammz started to make a name for himself on London's radio circuit in 2014 and 2015. His Hit Then Run EP (2015) became a cult classic. Subsequent singles Final Warning (2015) and London Living (2015) further established Jammz as one of grime's best new hit-makers. Warrior EP is the second EP on Jammz's I Am Grime label. Intense and frustrated, it encapsulates life in London in 2016 and marks Jammz's most complete and considered release to date. Features Shemzy, Scott Garcia and P Money.

LIVE ON VINYL (UK)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: LOV 2003LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ TAYLOR, CECIL Michigan State University, April 15th 1976 LP Capturing the groundbreaking Cecil Taylor Unit's second set at the Power Center, Michigan State University at Ann Arbor, on Thursday April 15th, 1976, this exciting set was recorded for broadcast on WCBN-FM's Jazz Alive program. Featuring Taylor on piano, backed by his long-term sideman Jimmy Lyons (alto sax), David S. Ware (tenor sax), Raphe Malik (trumpet) and Marc Edwards (drums), it offers a fascinating glimpse into Taylor's uncompromising vision. The entire WBCN-FM broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered, with background notes and rare images.

LOCAL ACTION (UK)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: LOC 008LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC YAMANEKO Project Nautilus LP One of electronic music's most individual voices, Yamaneko operates on the peripheries of instrumental grime, but is equally inspired by new age, video game soundtracks and Drexciya's aquatic techno. His debut album Pixel Wave Embrace (2014) has already proved influential and is considered a cult classic, praised highly by Dummy, Dazed, Resident Advisor, FACT, Tiny Mix Tapes and more. Project Nautilus is bleaker, darker and more inward-looking than Pixel Wave Embrace, heavily inspired by the simple, often melancholic music made by keygen composers. It's not an easy or inviting album, but it's filled with as much subtle detail as it is blank space, resulting in one of the most haunting electronic records of 2016. The first edition of Project Nautilus comes in a card inner sleeve and screen-printed PVC outer sleeve.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: LOC 010LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RICHARD, DAWN Redemption LP D?WN's, aka Dawn Richard, last album Blackheart (2015) was FACT Magazine's #1 album of the year. It was in the Best Album of 2015 charts by Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Vogue, LA Times, Spin, Elle, Noisey and The Guardian, who called it "the most ambitious and revelatory album of 2015." Her first single of 2016, Not Above That (LOC 027EP), has garnered just as much success and she followed it with a series of show-stealing shows at SXSW (at the Pitchfork, Spin, FACT and Hype Hotel showcases). She also collaborated with Kingdom on "Honest", which received Pitchfork's Best New Track. With future collaborations in the works, she looks set to continue breaking down barriers of music, performance and technology. Redemption strikes the perfect balance between future-facing electronic music (with production from Machinedrum and Noisecastle III) and the music of D?WN's New Orleans upbringing, bound together by an untouchable approach to songwriting and flawless vocal range. The final part in a trilogy that started with Goldenheart (2013) and continued with Blackheart, it represents her most focused, complete album yet. Features contributions by Trombone Shorty and PJ Morton.

MONKEYTOWN (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: MONKEY 071LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FJAAK Fjaak 2LP Double LP version. Fjaak's path led them from the periphery to the center, and from there, further through the world. Their self-titled debut album for Monkeytown is as much a summary of what had happened in the previous three years as it is an artistic statement. Fjaak combines the energetic peak-time sound of the Berlin-based trio's acclaimed techno singles, like Oben/Unten (2015), with sophisticated breakbeat arrangements and atmospherically dense ambient textures. These eleven tracks are the provisional highlight in a unique success story which started aside club culture's conventions and to this day refuses to compromise. Felix Wagner, Aaron Röbig and Kevin Kozicki were still teenagers when they developed a distinct sound which positioned itself outside beaten paths, both geographically and musically speaking. The trio cut their teeth in Berlin-Spandau's open-air scene and celebrated their first success in the city's center shortly thereafter before taking the techno world by storm with their elaborate analog sound. Having released a few records, they found a permanent home on Modeselektor's Monkeytown in 2014, while incessantly traveling the world. Fjaak draws its overwhelming power from their signature hands-on mentality and the explosive charm of their live sets. Earlier this year, Fjaak let FACT into their Berlin studio for an "Against The Clock" feature, the result of which - an anthemic techno jam - showcases the trio's spontaneous working process. "Against The Clock" sounds rough and unpolished, just like it's supposed to be: Fjaak capture the energy of their jam sessions on Fjaak. Apart from the previously released tracks to be found on the single Wolves/Pray For Berlin (MONKEY 070EP, 2016), the album also features a reworked version of the Fjaak classic "Gewerbe 15". However, Fjaak is far more than a document of Fjaak's studio virtuosity. On it, Kozicki, Röbig und Wagner channel the diverse influences that have informed their unique sound from the very beginning. On "Sixteen Levels", you can hear their love for UK bass sound while "Snow" and the vivid collaborations with Rødhåd or Modeselektor highlight a more placid side of Fjaak. Whether it's peak-time techno or the cowbell-heavy breakbeats of "Fast Food", Fjaak seamlessly blends the musical tensions between subtle textures, raw kicks and smart arrangements. Here and there, there are references to a specific '90s sound. However, Fjaak is first and foremost dedicated to a new musical future.

MOODY RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MOODY 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CLEMENS K. Reverie EP 12" Moody Collective present the first release on their new imprint, Moody Records. Clemens K. is taking us on a journey from Brazil-infused, down-tempo over heavy jungle rhythms, to psychedelic disco and soul. Dorado created a remarkable reinterpretation of the intro track "Estate" that opens the clouds to '80s space. Photographer Carolina Pimenta has created limited edition art prints for the EP.

NIGHT TIDE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: NTTD 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC THOMMYY RA & SIMONN Lost Journey EP 12" Thommyy Ra and Simonn present Lost Journey EP, a six-tracker of analog-laden esoteric house. On the A side, Thommyy Ra opens with "Journey Into Nowhere", a synth-drenched opus propelled by throbbing percussion, following with "Die Darling Die", a '90s, left-of-center house cut, and finishing with the creepy and groove-heavy "Razzy Moon". On the B side, Simonn starts with "Unknown Habits", a party piece with vibrant chords that pulse among thumping drums. He turns to the aquatic, pads of "Lost In Progress" before finishing with "Raw And Unbleached" where melodies tumble and burst over one another - light, dreamy and gritty.

OIL GANG (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: OILGANG 015EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TRENDS & BOYLAN Norman Bates 12" Trends & Boylan wrote an anthem with "Norman Bates". Easily the biggest grime instrumental of 2016, "Norman Bates" has been played and rewound time and time again, at all of the biggest shows. On the flip, there are individual tunes from the two producers. Boylan goes on an orchestral workout with clarinets and strings providing the catchy riffs alongside classic square waves on "Shimmy". Trends uses his signature robotic bass sounds matched with a dark moody choir on "Octopus".

PAN (UK)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PAN 074LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BECKER, RASHAD Traditional Music of Notional Species Vol. II LP Rashad Becker's new full length album, Traditional Music of Notional Species Vol. II, is a newly developed continuation and exploration of work since his highly-acclaimed first volume (PAN 034LP, 2013). Incorporating more instrumental-sounding components, the record moves through both fluid and dissonant sounds, which take on different structural and sculptural challenges through carefully-layered compositions. Following Traditional Music of Notional Species Vol. I, Vol. II expands in various elements, distorted and warped, focusing in on the tension and energy of synthesized sounds that appear to exist, hauntingly physically. Known for his unrivaled attention to sonic detail across his work, Becker's unique techniques and expressive manipulations of sound are laid bare in an exhilarating new form, stylistically distinctive and uncompromising. The album is mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering. Artwork by Bill Kouligas.

POKER FLAT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PFR 182EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KINGS OF TOMORROW Kaoz 12" An alias of New York legend Sandy Rivera, Kings Of Tomorrow, helped define the early '90s New York house sound. Happily, Sandy Rivera is still making killer, soulful house music and Kaoz showcases his immeasurable talent for groove. "Kaoz" is a bumping, attitude-full jam rich with thick, punchy drums and a driving synth pulse. The dub does a lot more than strip the track of its main vocal elements - the groove is rebuilt as an edgy, tension-filled underground house banger. Swiss born DJ Dario D'Attis delivers a remix that perhaps draws on some the '90s influence that KOT defined.

ROARATORIO

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ROAR 042LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ THOLLEM/OLIVEROS/CLINE Molecular Affinity LP "Thollem McDonas : 'This is the third trio album Nels and I have made together, each time with a different 3rd partner. The previous two were The Gowanus Session with William Parker and Radical Empathy with Michael Wimberly. Though each session has been unique in itself (different prescribed approaches, the environment and of course the uniqueness that each individual brings), there are definitely overarching themes pollinating each album. As the instigator of each of these sessions, I've always been curious about the sonic experience created each time a unique combination of musicians gather. So, in a sense, this is really kind of a scientific experiment with a control and a variable. I also love the trio format: there's plenty of room for everyone, yet still many possible depths of complexity in relationships between the individuals. The three of us seemed immediately intertwined, psychically and sonically. An amazing place to record with amazing musicians/human beings. I think it all comes through in the recording... an experiment with fascinating results!' Pauline Oliveros : 'This recording brought us together for an unusual musical conversation. There was no plan or guiding structure. Thus the conversation set the pace between eGuitar, V accordion and piano. Each of us contributing, conversing in response to the other from our own individual perceptions. The music develops as a result of those moments of conversation. As different subjects are triggered or introduced the conversation shifts, turns and integrates making the music.' Nels Cline : 'It started on a beautiful sunny day in a rental car to Accord, NY, Thollem at the wheel, his lovely partner Angela riding shotgun. Thollem had instigated yet another miraculous and rather unexpected improvisatory recording session. This time, I was really going to meet the legendary Pauline Oliveros and improvise with her -- and Thollem, of course! We met at a market and caravanned it to a beautiful barn studio. Pauline was immediately welcoming and gracious -- a good start! A few improvisations, some bucolic photos, and precious lungfuls of sweet air later we were headed back to The City. How was that? Did that really happen?? Yes, it really did. A concentrated portion of our probing explorations is thankfully here, on this petrochemical slice: Molecular Affinity. It's a good thing!' Jacket & label are adorned with confocal microscopy images of a Coleochaete green algae, by Fernán Federici. Download coupon included."

PRICE: $7.00 CAT #: ROAR 044EP FILE UNDER: ROCK FRASER & DEBOLT Flight Of The Light Air Force 7" "A companion EP to the recent double LP retrospective This Song Was Borne, Flight Of The Light Air Force features three exclusive tracks by cult favorite outsider-folk duo Fraser & DeBolt. The majestic title track is an outtake from their second Columbia LP With Pleasure; left off that album for reasons of space (it clocks in at eight minutes), it would've easily been the finest song on the record and a highlight of their career. On the flip side, we have two cuts recorded live at a February 1970 concert in upstate NY, as performed by Fraser, DeBolt and violinist Ian Guenther: their signature song 'Dance Hall Girls' and a rollicking version of the Stones' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want.' Fraser & DeBolt are a secret handshake among those who know: come acquaint yourself. Digital download included."

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: LAUNCH 096LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OHRN + THE LIBERATION, JOSEFIN Mirage LP LP version. Josefin Öhrn + The Liberation took little time to make their mark on the wider world, brandishing a radiant sound that stands effortlessly apart from the increasingly staid and often paradoxically predictable world of modern psychedelia. Having already been nominated for a Swedish Grammy with their debut EP, Diamond Waves, their full-length 2015 debut on Rocket Recordings, Horse Dance (LAUNCH 086CD/LP), marked out a territory in which beguiling repetition could sashay with sweet pop suss, melodic flourishes with experimental intensity. Yet clearly this was only the beginning of a journey of discovery, and few would have guessed how the band's sound would quickly evolve into still more enchanting and enlightening strains. Their second effort Mirage, sees the band sculpting sprawling, hypnotic jams into elegant nocturnal serenades with such serendipity that their actual creation remains a little hazy even to themselves. "We agree on not remembering very much about how these tracks came about, that all of them were written on the road and that most of them came fully formed" note the band. "Most were really long to begin with, but we found it relieving to break away a bit from the mandatory psych jams a little bit. We also just realized that none of them were written in daylight, which might be why memory is so elusive." Indeed, this hypnagogic approach seems to fit well with the primary inspiration for the five-piece, which centered on "the state where dreams, visions and the present are entwined" - the domain of surrealists and mystics. True to form, Mirage sees the band taking a chic tradition of avant-pop that extends all the way from Serge Gainsbourg and Françoise Hardy to Broadcast and Saint Etienne, and warping it mercilessly to their own darker ends. Whilst the brooding yet sultry "Sister Green Eyes" is no less than a sharp slice of velveteen motorik-pop and "Looking For You" reinvents three-chord garage-rock attack with mighty finesse, The Liberation are just as comfortable dealing out the heavy-lidded and electronically-driven "In Madrid" or the dive in the hallucinatory deep end of "Circular Motion", on which they're aided and abetted by Lay Llamas's Nicola Guinta. "Horse Dance was very much about conjuring the strength needed to cut ties" the band elucidates. "Mirage may be about having left but having no clue what's next - the power in being completely lost and thriving on it."

ROX VOX (UK)

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: RV 2028C-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK COHEN, LEONARD Toronto '88 (Blue Vinyl) 2LP By 1988, Leonard Cohen had undergone something of a renaissance in North America, propelled by the success of Jennifer Warnes's 1987 Famous Blue Raincoat album. He supported his widely acclaimed synthesizer-heavy I'm Your Man album (1988) with a tour of Europe, the US, and his native Canada. This superb performance at Massey Hall in Toronto on November 9, 1988, was broadcast live on CBC Radio. The complete broadcast is presented here with background notes and images. Limited edition, 180-gram, blue vinyl; Edition of 1000 (numbered).

SCISSOR TAIL EDITIONS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SCTR 042LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TIREY, WES Black Wind LP "On Black Wind, songwriter/guitarist Wes Tirey makes the case for quality over quantity. After a stream of well received cassettes, he assembled a reserved trio and laid down the soft law on a single night. Whereas his previous releases were turned inward, this album opens out like Terrence Malick meditating on prairie grass. The arrangements are spacious, simple structures of voice and acoustic guitar, with sparse backing from a telecaster and a trap kit. In addition to this fine album on Scissor Tail Records is a thematically linked book to be released by Cabin Floor Esoterica. Titled Melodrama Blues: Selected Lyrics of Wes Tirey, it collects writings from Black Wind and three past albums, all related via Tirey's feel for a mythological Americana, the threads of surrealist biblical imagery that underlie our cultural cosmos."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SCTR 043LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ALLRED, JOSEPH Fire And Earth LP "Joseph Allred fits the Guitar Soli realm perfectly, fully embodying the guitar loner typecast -- he falls in line with Robbie Basho not only in his 12-string playing that has a leaning towards Eastern musical traditions and droning free form raga, but also in his educational background in philosophy and religious studies. Scissor Tail Editions decided to put out Fire And Earth after hearing only thirty seconds of the track 'Leitmotif' -- there's a sincerity in Allred's music and way of life that has been missing from the modern age for a long time. Allred has been quietly releasing records for years, painstakingly designing and hand-printing most of the packaging, never promoting any of them. He hand-painted the covers for Fire And Earth and letterpressed the back covers of Dylan Golden Aycock's latest. Now inhabiting land that's been in his family for two hundred years, he says he's trying to find a place in the family legacy. In Fire And Earth, there is a searching and spiritual quality to the music, and also integrity."

SMALLVILLE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SMALL 049EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Psychic Advisor 12" Psychic Advisor is a worldwide affair: Mysterious Makybee Diva from down under, Snad hailing from Chicago, L'amour Fou, the project of Move D and his friends Benoit Bouquin and Marco Wollenberg from Taipeh, and last but not least, Arnaldo reppin' Berlin/UK/Argentina. You might consider this record as a club night from start to finish. There is everything from slow euphoria to crystalline deepness, from shake-everything moments to different states of a sweet dream. But it all fits as if it was bound together. Cover artwork by Stefan Marx.

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: SV 102LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BENDER, JOHN Plaster Falling LP "Plaster Falling was recorded at the same time as John Bender's first album, I Don't Remember Now / I Don't Want To Talk About It. Released in 1981 on the artist's own Record Sluts label, copies of Plaster Falling's initial pressing came hermetically sealed in plaster (and later latex). Thus, listeners had to literally break open the record to find what's hidden inside. Produced in relative isolation, Plaster Falling is a beacon of brilliance in the nascent minimal-wave sphere. Veering towards skeletal urgency, these recordings set bright analog melodies against half-whispered vocals and expand Bender's electronic cryptography thru a series of lone signifiers: 'Station,' 'Plaster,' 'Women,' etc. As Bender explains in the liner notes, 'I began to distance myself from the present and describe scenes as if in a movie -- seeking concrete, terse, juxtaposed imagery.' This first-time standalone reissue is recommended for fans of Gareth Williams & Mary Currie's Flaming Tunes, Minimal Man and Grouper. Pressed on translucent blue vinyl in a limited / numbered edition of 1,000 copies."

TEKLIFE

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: TEKLIFE 003LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TASO New Start LP Once again, the spirit of collaboration is a key element: Teklife is a closely connected group of friends, working together harmoniously, and pushing each other to greater heights and depths through a shared love of footwork. "Smoke Dat Green", Taso's collaboration with DJ Earl, was featured on Open Your Eyes (TEKLIFE 002EP, 2016), and now, Taso himself takes center stage for the next installment, presenting unreleased classics alongside brand new footwork sounds on New Start. An accomplished DJ and MC, Taso frequently appears alongside DJ Spinn at Teklife showcases all over the world. A multi-instrumentalist with a degree in audio engineering, Taso fuses raw musical talent with technical expertise. Since January of 2016, he has released an impressive eight volumes of the Cold Heat EP series, bringing together a whole range of musical styles and moods through his MPC at 160 BPM. This versatility and willingness to draw inspiration from different sources is evident throughout the New Start LP. The title track is sultry and soulful, with Rashad and Spinn's masterful influence clearly present. "Don't Get Mad" provides a stark contrast - a dancefloor-orientated hype track featuring an on point vocal by Gant-Man. "Bussin", featuring DJ Manny and DJ Tre, sounds like a love letter from footwork to jungle music. The flip side starts off with "AM Track", another beautifully crafted classic, featuring DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn. "In The Green Room", featuring DJ Taye, is a muscular, speaker-rattling West Coast jam, and "Murda Bass" takes its cue from golden era UK dubstep. The heavily-filtered final notes of "De Capo Al Coda", featuring DJ Earl, round off a diverse but consistently high-quality outing from Taso and the Teklife family.

THE QUIETUS PHONOGRAPHIC CORPORATION (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: GID 007CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SEX SWING Sex Swing CD Sex Swing present their self-titled debut album on The Quietus Phonographic Corporation. Sex Swing are a British "underground supergroup" comprising of: Tim Cedar (keyboards), formerly of Ligament, who fronts Part Chimp and runs Dropout Studios in Camberwell; Jason Stoll (bass) is a member of revered Liverpool psych champions Mugstar and also makes tumultuous and foreboding sounds with Bonnacons Of Doom and runs God Unknown Records; Colin Webster (sax) is involved with a plethora of free jazz projects (including Dead Neanderthals) and releases many of them through his Raw Tonk label; Dan Chandler (vocals) sang in the masterful Dethscalator; Stuart Bell (drums) played in the same and Gin Palace; while newest addition Jodie Cox (guitar) currently also plays with Seattle drone metal overlords Earth. Dealing in sweaty groove and physical menace, Sex Swing are musically tied to an England both squalid and hallucinatory: rain-soaked and rat-bitten but also (genuinely) psychedelic. Because while psych - a contentious phrase at the best of times - is often thought of in terms of beatific hyper-color and can readily encompass everything from jangling '60s revivalists to bedroom laptop alchemists, Sex Swing operate at the brutal end: a grey-scale dockland in a warped hive mind screwed by lack of sleep and haunted by the twisted waking dreams that inevitably ensue. Waves of cranial discomfort tempered by the pure physical release of the music.

THE TAPEWORM (UK)

PRICE: $7.00 CAT #: TTW 087CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ACID FOUNTAIN Sabina Cassette Sabina is a suite of improvised music about nature and magic. About the kind of traces one leaves or want to leave on Earth. All music on this tape (except "Heavy Sand") was improvised and recorded in one take in Corbeil-Essonnes, France, during the last week of October 2015. Recorded, mixed, and mastered by Richard Francés. Cover art by Simon Scott. Francés is a French composer and musician born in Alicante, Spain, in 1981 and based in Paris at the time of this release. His Acid Fountain project seeks to bring together abstract and representational art, improvisation and composition, and experimental and dance musics. Other projects by Francés include Juju, his "électronique libre" duo with Adrien Kanter. He also composes, arranges, and tours with French pop artists such as Owlle and Adrien Soleiman, to name but two. . . . As a live performer, he has worked on Julien Lheuillier's kosmische musik project Pointe du Lac and in 2015 he collaborated with the French art dance collective (LA)HORDE. Previously, Francés played drums and synthesizers with French underground psych/kraut/drone band The New Reformed Church of Napalm Katia. In January 2015 Francés founded Hylé Tapes, an experimental electronic music label releasing limited-edition cassettes by international artists like Takahiro Mukai, Raphaël Leray, D. Burke Mahoney, Jay Glass Dubs, and Mortuus Auris & The Black Hand.

THIN WRIST

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: TW J LP FILE UNDER: ROCK 75 DOLLAR BILL Wood/Metal/Plastic/Pattern/Rhythm/Rock LP Repressed! 75 Dollar Bill, a project by Che Chen and Rick Brown present Wood/Metal/Plastic/Pattern/Rhythm/Rock. "Che's interest in the Arabic modes of Mauritanian music has marked our sound quite a bit but I have brought some things, too. The plywood crate I play is a big factor, defining, by its positive qualities (a nice warm 'boom' sound) as well as by its simplicity, what we're likely to do in the percussion realm. Wood/Metal/Plastic/Pattern/Rhythm/Rock, this new record, differs quite a bit from the previous one, notably in the rhythmic 'tone.' Wooden Bag (2015) was all forward momentum, stomping and shaking, but the new record explores a long-standing interest of mine: odd and 'compound' meters. In most of my previous musical activities, I've convinced my partners to delve into this, but in 75 Dollar Bill it has just felt natural and I believe Che's modal investigations and melodic/harmonic tendencies enhance (and are enhanced by) this combination. The current record differs from the last in another big way: reinforcements! Over our few years together, Che and I have frequently had friends play with us at some of our gigs. There have been all sorts of permutations of instruments and some great friends/players who don't all appear on this record but here we are lucky to have a bunch of them: Cheryl Kingan (of The Scene Is Now) on baritone and alto saxes, Andrew Lafkas (of Todd Capp's Mystery Train) on contrabass, Karen Waltuch (of Zeke & Karen) on viola, Rolyn Hu (of True Primes) on trumpet and Carey Balch (of Knoxville's Give Thanks) on floor tom. Please enjoy Wood/Metal/Plastic/Pattern/Rhythm/Rock. 'Earth' saw is one of our earliest tunes and, I think, the first result of this 'compound meter' approach. It's a slow 9 beat phrase Che came up with for this odd groove. 'Beni Said' has no fixed rhythmic cycle but a roughly unison melodic phrase and a pulsing, loose feeling of 3s and 4s played using a box full of bottle caps. 'Cummins Falls' features Carey Balch on Diddley-beat floor tom and me reprising the maracas. 'I'm Not Trying To Wake Up' is another of our compound meter songs, this one using an 18 beat scheme." - Rick Brown

TIMEDANCE (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TIMEDANCE 007EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LAKSA Contrasts EP 12" Timedance concludes 2016 with the up-and-coming London based producer Laksa. "Contrasts" has been in high demand with DJs. A chugging b-boy kick pattern rolls along with crashing hi-hats and claps, before delicate, ghostly synths are faded into picture. A refreshingly unique peak--time dancefloor track. "Lost Code" utilizes low-slung house drums, with muted, cloudy melodies floating above. "Buried" takes things even deeper - delayed, textured percussion, is coupled with murky pads and a deep, suffocating bassline geared for the late night zoners.

TRUE ROMANCE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TREP 014EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GERUS, PHIL Make Time EP 12" True Romance unleashes one more disco stunner before 2016 ends. This time the fabulous three tracks 12" comes from the classically-trained, yet funky Phil Gerus. The Russian producer's Make Time EP confirms Gerus is here to stay. "She Is Wearing Her Black Boots Again" is a raw thumper with a thick post-disco bassline, robotic Italo synth, dreamy chopped-up vocals. "Make Time" is a groovy number with loopy funk guitars, soulful vocals and infectious keys. "Detective From Kamakura" is a gritty electronic funk track with banging percussions and delirious moans.

UNITED DIRTER (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: DPROM 130CD FILE UNDER: ROCK NURSE WITH WOUND The Great Ecstasy Of The Basic Corrupt CD Available for the first time since being issued privately as a limited vinyl, United Dirter present the CD issue of this ultra-rare 2014 two track LP, The Great Ecstasy Of The Basic Corrupt. The additional track "Circles Of Confusion" comes from the equally rare Silver Bromide LP (2013). Indulge yourself in these three immersive, ocean deep and intensely powerful tracks of sinister whimsy for the wretched. Yet another classic from the timeless and ever evolving Nurse With Wound. The Great Ecstasy Of The Basic Corrupt comes in a deluxe six-panel digipak.

VENDETTA RECORDS (GERMANY)