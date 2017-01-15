Forced Exposure New Releases for 1/17/17

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

1972

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: IF 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOUND, THE Jeopardy LP 2017 repress. "Formed in 1979 and fronted by the mercurial and troubled Adrian Borland (he would commit suicide in 1999 after years of battling depression), The Sound are one of the most unjustly neglected band of the '80s. They may not be as well-known as their contemporaries Echo & the Bunnymen or Joy Division, but their contributions to the first wave of English post-punk are equally unique and influential. Fed up with its simplistic structure and rote posturing, Borland cut ties to the punk movement after fronting '77-era group The Outsiders. Not unlike Magazine's Howard Devoto, whose similar inclinations led to his leaving The Buzzcocks, Borland wanted to create a sound that relied more on atmospheres, tensions and instrumental interplay while harnessing the urgency of punk's spirit. With the release of Jeopardy, The Sound turns this inspiration into a nearly perfect debut."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: IF 003LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOUND, THE From The Lions Mouth LP 2017 repress. "For The Sound's sophomore LP, the group decided to work with producer Hugh Jones (Echo & the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, Bauhaus). The resulting album is more richly layered than their debut, fusing the band's atmospheric, affecting sound with a set of accessible yet invigorating songs. At the time, From the Lions Mouth gained great marks from the British music press, but did not break the band beyond its devoted cult of fans. Now it is considered a post-punk classic. A relatively restrained but vital follow-up to the charged and ragged Jeopardy, From The Lions Mouth proves that The Sound's critical stature among the post-punk elite was no fluke. A more robust recording budget allows them to explore a fuller, more cohesive sound, while Adrian Borland's lyrics are even more introspective (a jarring turn after the often political bent of Jeopardy). However despondent the singer's words became, the tone, as pointed out in the original NME review of the album, never descend into 'pessimistic wallowing.' Tracks like 'Sense of Purpose' and 'Contact the Fact' still feature a sweeping urgency and highlight the tension between Borland's grim worldview and his knack for a hook." Contains hidden bonus track: "Hothouse."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: IF 005LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ECHO & THE BUNNYMEN Ocean Rain LP 2017 repress. "'This is another new one off the greatest album ever made. It's called 'My Kingdom.'' Rock and roll arrogance has never hemmed so close to the truth as this Ian McCulloch introduction to 'My Kingdom' during the 1983 A Crystal Day concert special. Not only were Echo & the Bunnymen aware of the instant classic status of their latest LP, but the grand, majestic and fluid nature of Ocean Rain made it clear that the band had indeed set out to make 'the greatest album ever made.' Ironically, despite all of their work and focus, this masterpiece sounds like it was simply handed down from the gods. Following the more rock-oriented material on their first albums, the songs on Ocean Rain were a departure. The aim was to make something 'conceptual with lush orchestration, but with a twist.' With their success using strings on tracks like 'The Back of Love' and 'Never Stop' providing confidence, the band employed a 35-piece orchestra for Ocean Rain. Guitarist Will Sergeant would later describe the finished recording as 'windswept; dark and stormy.' The Scott Walker / Love inspired string arrangements, unusual instrumentation, inventive recording techniques and McCulloch's abstract and bewildering mysticism all added to the unique and timeless quality of the album. A statement of purpose by one of the elite bands from the '80s underground, Ocean Rain includes several of the Echo & the Bunnymen's most adored recordings and some of the best songs from the era. 'The Killing Moon,' 'Silver,' 'Seven Seas,' 'Crystal Days' and the aforementioned 'My Kingdom' continue to mesmerize a new generation of post-punk romantics, and the band's influence can be heard in the grandiose spectacle of groups such as Arcade Fire and British Sea Power."

PRICE: $34.00 CAT #: IF 011LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC APHEX TWIN Selected Ambient Works Volume II 3LP 2017 repress. "Aphex Twin's 1994 masterpiece Selected Ambient Works Volume II includes barely anything resembling a beat or any sign of typical song structure, yet the album continues to garner adulation generally reserved for holy music. Fans have been testifying on its behalf for nearly two decades, as if it were capable of curing ills or healing the soul. Its synthetic construction belies the intuitive, human, melancholic and uplifting nature of the music. Some have speculated the album was intended by Aphex Twin's Richard D. James as a farce, as if its über-minimalism was a joke played on an electronic community that relied so heavily on the beat; an expectation-defying statement from ambient-house's young hero. The album induces varied responses and often from the same person. A listener may go from being incredulous to drenched in tears within the span of a single track. Music critic Frank Owen described the music as 'veering between an eerie beauty and an almost nightmarish desolation.' James himself described it as 'like standing in a power station on acid.'"

A RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: AUK 037-10 FILE UNDER: ROCK BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE, THE Groove Is In The Heart 10" Groove Is In The Heart is the first of three singles from the forthcoming Brian Jonestown Massacre album, Don't Get Lost. Both tracks ("Groove Is In The Heart" and "Throbbing Gristle") feature heavy hypnotic beating drums and smoky vocals by Tess Parks. these tracks give an idea of the changing rhythms of the Brian Jonestown Massacre for the new album. In 2016, the band released two singles and the critically acclaimed Third World Pyramid (AUK 036CD/LP). The band have been touring the world since November 2015, playing Australia and New Zealand, and in 2016, USA, Canada, Europe, Chile and Argentina.

ANALOG AFRICA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: AACD 082CD FILE UNDER: WORLD SHADOW Sweet Sweet Dreams CD Analog Africa present a reissue of Shadow's (aka Winston Bailey) Sweet Sweet Dreams, originally released in 1984. The far-out album by Trinidad and Tobago's Shadow was panned by critics and unable to reach markets, disappearing into the dusty record collections of a few music aficionados. A truly enigmatic artist, Shadow first emerged in Trinidad and Tobago during the 1970s and became a part of the tapestry of Caribbean music, reinvigorating calypso. Calypso, the indigenous folk music of Trinidad and Tobago, led to several other music genres, including soca, which has up-tempo beats and is played in a festival context. Shadow effortlessly moves between both calypso and soca. Coming from a humble but musical family, Shadow started writing songs at a young age while tending cattle in the fields. To his family's initial chagrin, he eventually chose calypso over church music. In the early days of his career, Shadow's style was cramped due to conservative music arrangers who felt that calypso and soca should fit into a mold. But after a while, Shadow teamed up with more innovative arrangers, including Arthur DeCoteau. Shadow's inert creativeness culminated in Sweet Sweet Dreams, which deals with burning and ever-relevant themes like love and the ups-and-downs of relationships - a surprising fact for someone mainly known for his satirical and political lyrics. It prompted his manager to wonder if Shadow had written the lyrics while in a state of "tabanca" (a word used in Trinidad and Tobago to describe lovesickness). Sweet Sweet Dreams was recorded at the legendary SHARC studios, located on a hill in Chaguaramas (near Port of Spain). Sweet Sweet Dreams delivers a fantastic sound with monster soca-boogie tunes, fusing a range of rhythms and new sounds, primarily heavy synth riffs. What Shadow didn't realize was that the proto-electronic cocktail he mixed in 1984 would find the recognition it deserved three decades later. Sweet Sweet Dreams has come true and been elevated to holy-grail status, becoming one of the most sought-after Caribbean disco records in existence. For this reissue, Analog Africa carried out extensive interviews with Shadow and the musicians. It includes liners notes featuring exclusive photos from Shadow's personal collection and the dancefloor filler tune "D'Hardest" as a bonus track. Remastered and cut by Frank Meritt at The Carvery.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: AALP 082LP FILE UNDER: WORLD SHADOW Sweet Sweet Dreams LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl. Comes in a gatefold sleeve. Includes liner notes. Analog Africa present a reissue of Shadow's (aka Winston Bailey) Sweet Sweet Dreams, originally released in 1984. The far-out album by Trinidad and Tobago's Shadow was panned by critics and unable to reach markets, disappearing into the dusty record collections of a few music aficionados. A truly enigmatic artist, Shadow first emerged in Trinidad and Tobago during the 1970s and became a part of the tapestry of Caribbean music, reinvigorating calypso. Calypso, the indigenous folk music of Trinidad and Tobago, led to several other music genres, including soca, which has up-tempo beats and is played in a festival context. Shadow effortlessly moves between both calypso and soca. Coming from a humble but musical family, Shadow started writing songs at a young age while tending cattle in the fields. To his family's initial chagrin, he eventually chose calypso over church music. In the early days of his career, Shadow's style was cramped due to conservative music arrangers who felt that calypso and soca should fit into a mold. But after a while, Shadow teamed up with more innovative arrangers, including Arthur DeCoteau. Shadow's inert creativeness culminated in Sweet Sweet Dreams, which deals with burning and ever-relevant themes like love and the ups-and-downs of relationships - a surprising fact for someone mainly known for his satirical and political lyrics. It prompted his manager to wonder if Shadow had written the lyrics while in a state of "tabanca" (a word used in Trinidad and Tobago to describe lovesickness). Sweet Sweet Dreams was recorded at the legendary SHARC studios, located on a hill in Chaguaramas (near Port of Spain). Sweet Sweet Dreams delivers a fantastic sound with monster soca-boogie tunes, fusing a range of rhythms and new sounds, primarily heavy synth riffs. What Shadow didn't realize was that the proto-electronic cocktail he mixed in 1984 would find the recognition it deserved three decades later. Sweet Sweet Dreams has come true and been elevated to holy-grail status, becoming one of the most sought-after Caribbean disco records in existence. For this reissue, Analog Africa carried out extensive interviews with Shadow and the musicians. It includes liner notes featuring exclusive photos from Shadow's personal collection and the dancefloor filler tune "D'Hardest" as a bonus track. Remastered and cut by Frank Meritt at The Carvery. LP version comes as 180 gram vinyl; comes in a gatefold sleeve with a four-page big size inlay; Includes a double page poster.

ANCIENT MONARCHY (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ANCIENT 005EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FACTA Something's Gonna Happen 12" "A re-rub of classic Digital Mystikz to celebrate Ancient Monarchy's fifth release already, laced with oblique, Autechre-style melodiousness, and bass-bin Armageddon. Next up, 'Sweet Sixteen' is psychedelic techno-not-techno for early-morning dancefloors, complete with a sleazy EBM/new beat dub by DJ October."

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ANCIENT 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PARRIS The Parris Remixes 12" "Sam Kidel from Young Echo opens proceedings with a beautifully rolling, pastoral re-arrangement of the melodies of 'South East Of The Mountain,' keeping a watchful eye on the original, dread b-line. Then some chilled ragga from O$VMV$M, versioning 'Skeletal.' Finally Helm takes the helm, with a startling re-animation of 'Bloom,' brilliantly tipping the registers of Music For Airports on their side."

ATLANTIDE (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: ATLANTIDE 009LP FILE UNDER: ROCK PREDMESTJE Brez Naslova LP 2015 release. Atlantide present a reissue of Predmestje's debut album Brez Naslova, originally released in 1977. When it comes to a fusion of jazz and rock music, most of us connoisseurs look over to England. Canterbury is not only a place, it is a term to define a whole scene and sound in the field of jazz-rock. And this scene spawned some magical names, bands and musicians, being carved into the soul of every woman and man who were engaged in jazz and progressive rock music in the '70s. Now we can only wonder how the call of Canterbury reached Yugoslavia, a then, totalitarian Eastern Bloc state. But as music seems to have wings and does not accept any borders, the inspirations arrived and therefore a great scene of bands was born. Among these inspired Slovenians were Predmestje, who formed in 1975 and disbanded in 1982. Brez Naslova, originally released in 1977, is the first in a line of four albums and features quite prototypical jazz-rock and fusion pieces with a smooth approach, good grooves, really outstanding playing and a magical atmosphere. This type of forward-thinking fusion of jazz and rock music shows a tight connection to the style created earlier and around the same time by English acts such as National Health, Gilgamesh, Soft Machine or Nucleus and even incorporates a few symphonic elements for good measure. If it was not for the scarce vocal parts that were sung in the band's native tongue, you could think Mike Ratledge, Elton Dean, Pip Pyle, and Hugh Hopper, aka Soft Machine, were playing here at times. A haunting piece of sophisticated jazz-rock that deserves to live on in the hearts of music lovers. Edition of 300.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: ATLANTIDE 011CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Gitarijada Vojvodine Kisac '75 CD This compilation was originally released by the Yugoslav PGP RTB label in 1975; it collects tracks by participants in the first official rock competition for bands from the province of Vojvodina. Pes?ani Sat open up the dance with a grandiose pop rock tune clothed in a garment of lush string arrangements with a beautiful lead melody plus a few simmering guitar solos that scream right into your face. Proces deliver an atmospheric '70s rock tune with a gentle edge and vocals that bear a strong character. At some point it turns into a furious but joyful dance and then straight afterward it becomes a bluesy and jazzy fuzz-rocker with some additional brass. There is an ever-pulsating percussion sound backing up the track, giving it an out-of-control groove. Sani's "Eleonor" rocks in a straight '60s garage fashion. A bit retro for the time of its release, but never the less a kick-ass raw beat number with a memorable chorus. KUD blend contemporary funk, soul, psych rock, and garage rock into a hot-blooded rock tune with a classical melody thrown in here and there for good measure and some nice fuzzed-out guitars. Beautiful choirs and the lead organ spice up this tune and make it a wild highlight. Koren give us some dark, bluesy rock with a heavy organ sound-carpet and a skilled axeman who knows to fire beautiful jazzy leads and simmering, eruptive solos from the neck of his axe. Nelija enchant our ears with a gentle acoustic tune that combines the beauty of '70s hippie-folk with elements of traditional music from the Balkan countries. Cvr?ak I Mravi's "?ekanje" is slightly folky, with rich melodic textures -- a lightweight but heartwarming pop song with a '60s West Coast flair. They have a great hand for sweet arrangements, as the strings and flute patterns of this song prove. Omega have nothing to do with their Hungarian namesakes and play rather jazzy, late-'60s-style pop, with more US West Coast flair. They sing in their native tongue and might therefore sound a bit far-out for the average listener, but fans of that late-'60s stuff mixing jazz, blues, and pop will find a rich treasure in this song and in this compilation. Give this album a chance if you are a true music lover.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: ATLANTIDE 012CD FILE UNDER: ROCK KOZMETIKA Kozmetika CD Yugoslavia had a rich and colorful scene for rock and pop back from the '60s to the '80s. By 1983, at the peak of new wave and electronic rock, even the Eastern Bloc countries were hit by this fresh and exciting style. Therefore it is no wonder that Kozmetika, one of the Yugoslavian forerunners of electronic rock, had several similarities to Western acts from Germany or England, while singing in their native tongue and going for it with a quite original approach. There are many elements of '70s space rock and epic electronic rock to be found within the straightened but quirky new wave song structures on their sole album, originally released in 1983. Electronic and acoustic drums interact perfectly and create a smooth rhythmic flow through all the tunes. You can hear flutes in the long progressive piece "Gaja," which is nothing less than an anthem to honor mother earth and gets close to such '70s greats as NEU!, Cluster, Tangerine Dream, and Hawkwind with its repetitive beat and wicked guitar jams. You can hear where Kozmetika are rooted and where they want to go. Hard-driving tunes show a relation to the punk and post-punk sounds that were hot back then and still drag you away deep into outer space. Where most of the German NDW bands went pop, Kozmetika took a step over the barriers of radio-friendly music and get closer to a modernized version of NEU!, Amon Düül II, and La Düsseldorf mixed with a dark and gloomy elements that adds a radical mood to the compositions, contrary to their moments of sweet, soft harmonies -- even the more relaxed passages present an atmosphere of departure. All fans of classic early '80s Eastern Bloc bands like Olympic from Czechoslovakia or later Omega and new wave/post-punk heroes like Bauhaus, Joy Division, Grauzone, and Joachim Witt will certainly love this. Take a listen and get enchanted.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: ATLANTIDE 012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KOZMETIKA Kozmetika LP LP version.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: ATLANTIDE 013LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KATARINA II Katarina II LP 2015 release. Atlantide present a reissue of Katarina II's self-titled album, originally released in 1984. Beautiful, 1980s Yugoslavian art pop. First released in 1984, this record fits well with the epic atmospheres Mike Oldfield once created on his quite successful mainstream masterpieces Crisis (1983) and Discovery (1984). The sound on this album is as big as possible and it has a very clean and slick, but still vivid approach - escpecially in a tune like "Get" - but Katarina II can also get rough and demented when it comes to the more eruptive independent, punk, and hard rock moments. It recalls early U2 and Bauhaus, as well as other Eastern Bloc rock bands like Olympic from Czechoslovakia, but in a very unique fashion. They seem to have devoured every musical influence from Western shores they could get hold of. The depth of their musical background is amazing. Katarina II is quite an accessible album but with sharp edges and spiky corners. The new wave and new romantic aspects are still obvious but the post punk weirdness overshadows the sunny pop appeal of many tunes. Katarina II were a strange band among average pop rock acts, and with their self-titled album they manage to capture your soul with beautiful rock tunes. Progressive, colorful new wave rock of the 1980s - lovers of strange but easy to access music, welcome to the trip of your life. Edition of 300.

BA DA BING!

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: BING 072LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VAN ETTEN, SHARON Epic LP 2016 repress. Originally released in 2010. "Epic, Van Etten's second album, lays a romantic melancholy lining over the gravel and dirt of heartbreak, without one honest thought or feeling spared. She sings of betrayal, obsession, egotism and all the other emotions we hate in others and recognize in ourselves. Van Etten's grounded and clenched vocals convey the sense of hope -- the notion that beauty can come out of the worst of circumstances. Epic is indeed that beauty. The album was recorded at Miner Street Studios in Philadelphia with Brian McTear. Where Van Etten's first record, Because I Was In Love, explored her thoughts on love through minimalism and sparseness, Epic embellishes her music to grandiose luminosity. She supplements guitar and vocals with drums, piano, lap steel and a trio of backing vocalists -- Meg Baird (Espers), Cat Martino and Jessica Larrabee (She Keeps Bees) -- for a fully realized album that astounds as it elucidates, disturbs as it soothes. The final track, 'Love More,' has already been covered live in a collaborative effort by Bon Iver and The National. "

BANG! RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: BANG 106LP FILE UNDER: ROCK APE, THE Give In LP Give In is The Ape's second album, following the acclaimed self-titled album (BANG 076LP, 2013). The Ape is Tex Perkins's (The Beasts of Bourbon, The Butcher Shop, The Cruel Sea, The Dark Horses, etc.) new project. On this occasion, Mr. Perkins delivers six long tracks with darker sounds and more anxious atmospheres, taking this project into a new stage of music. The Ape has the unique stamp and signature of Tex Perkins and features members of Magic Dirt, among other Australian recognized musicians. 150 gram vinyl; Edition of 500.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: BANG 109LP FILE UNDER: ROCK LUNCH, LYDIA Honeymoon In Red LP Bang! Records present a reissue of Lydia Lunch's masterpiece, Honeymoon In Red, originally recorded in 1982 and released in 1987. Lydia Lunch, the worldwide recognized artist from New York, recorded this album with The Birthday Party as well as other friends and mixed it at legendary B.C. Studio in Brooklyn. This album features: Lydia Lunch on vocals, Rowland S. Howard (The Birthday Party, These Immortal Souls) on vocals, guitar, Nick Cave (The Birthday Party, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds) on vocals, Tracy Pew (The Birthday Party) on bass, Mick Harvey on drums, Genevieve McGuckin (These Immortal Souls) on piano, Thurston Moore (Sonic Youth) on guitar, Barry Adamson (Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Magazine) on double bass. This LP has been remastered for higher sound quality and comes in a deluxe gatefold sleeve. Includes a cover of Lee Hazlewood & Nancy Sinatra's "Some Velvet Morning", which was not included in the original release.

BASIC CHANNEL (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: BCD 002CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BASIC CHANNEL Basic Channel 2 CD 2017 restock; the first CD compilation of Basic Channel releases from 1995 became one of the quintessential electronic music compilations of all time. Now, in a total surprise move, a companion CD, Basic Channel 2, has been released -- featuring full-length versions of six of the label's landmark club tracks released on vinyl between 1993 and 1995. From today's perspective, you can see and hear much of the later Rhythm & Sound style, with its echo-heavy atmospheric density, already laid out to perfection here. Basic Channel is the minimal techno production team and record label, composed of Moritz Von Oswald and Mark Ernestus, that originated in Berlin, Germany in 1993. They released a classic series of 9 iconic 12" records in the mid-'90s, and this CD compilation of material is taken from those 12"s. Featured here, on CD for the first time, are some of the most legendary electronic music tracks of all time: "Enforcement," "Phylyps Trak," "Inversion," "Octagon," "Octaedre," and "Phylyps Trak II/II." Stylistically, Basic Channel creates their own sub-genre of Detroit techno; slowly developing pulsations and abstractions with a heavy emphasis on post-dub processed crackles, blips and hiss -- the word "seminal" was invented for moments just like this.

BEAT GENERATION (SPAIN)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: BEAT 059LP FILE UNDER: ROCK PURE HELL Noise Addiction LP 2017 repress. Beat Generation presents a reissue of Pure Hell sole full-length album, recorded in 1978 but not released until 2006. In 1974, on the streets of Philadelphia, a band unlike any other was formed. They called themselves Pretty Poison. They had a sound so ahead of its time that the music industry was not yet ready for it. They coupled the punk sound of the New York bands of the time with a harder, faster heavy metal edge unheard before. Their unique sound was a result of Kenny Gordon's berserk choreography and Preston Morris's needling guitar riffs, while Steel and Spider added synchronized barrage with no nonsense execution to the arsenal. Inspired by the famous fuel-altered dragster, they changed their name to Pure Hell in 1975. Soon after, they moved to New York City where they played with bands like the New York Dolls, Sid Vicious, Wayne County and the Electric Chairs, The Dead Boys, The Stimulators, Richard Hell, The Germs, The Nuns, The Cramps and more. In 1978 Pure Hell headlined a tour of the UK, with bands like the UK Subs, Wilko Johnson, Vermilion & the Aces and more opening for them. While in the UK, their only original record was released. It was a single released by their manager Curtis Knight on his label, Golden Sphinx Records. The songs on the single were "These Boots Were Made for Walking" and "No Rules." The single charted in the top 40 charts in the UK. During the same year, a full length album was recorded but was never released. It did not surface again for 28 years.

BERCEUSE HEROIQUE (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: BH 037EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC INTERSTELLAR FUNK Caves Of Steel 12" "Ace four-tracker. 'Caves' was created in the aftermath of a devastating set by DJ Stingray, and sounds like it: storming but funky, infused with the spirit of classic Detroit techno. 'Spacetown' marries Arpanet and John Carpenter, with a saturnine melody which sticks in the mind. Flip it for a deadly 'Caves' remix by man-of-the-year Convextion, inimitably sci-fi but banging; and the elemental, ambient accomplishment of 'The Strips,' consolidating the promise on show throughout."

BIOPHON (NORWAY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BIO 005LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BIOSPHERE Substrata 2LP 2017 repress. One of the all-time classic ambient albums finally available on strictly limited edition 180 gram vinyl. The vinyl edition of Substrata is released by Geir Jenssen's own label, Biophon. It comes as a double gatefold album featuring the bonus track "Laika" (14:35). Biosphere is widely-regarded as one of the legendary names in ambient/electronic music. Residing in Norway, near the Arctic Circle, he has found the focus to slowly and steadily create a self-contained aural universe, made up of reflective and immersive sound sculptures. For almost 15 years, he has released a string of critically-acclaimed albums. 1997's Substrata, which marked Jenssen's embarkation towards an intensely minimal style, is not only often considered to be Jenssen's best work to date, but is also seen as one of the all-time classic ambient albums. Re-mastered by Stefan Betke @ Scape Mastering, Berlin. New artwork by David Coppenhall.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: BIO 026LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BIOSPHERE Cirque 3LP Triple LP version. Biosphere is the main recording name of Geir Jenssen - a Norwegian musician who has released a notable catalog of ambient electronic music. He is well known for his works on ambient techno and arctic-themed pieces, his use of music loops, and peculiar samples from sci-fi sources. His 1997 album Substrata (TO 050CD/BIO 005LP) was voted by the users of the Hyperreal website in 2001 as the best all-time classic ambient album. Cirque - originally released in 2000 - was Biosphere's first album for the UK label Touch. This reissue comes with six bonus tracks and new artwork.Jon Savage in Mojo (UK): "Fourth full album from ambient pioneer. Coming to prominence with 1992's Microgravity (BIO 003CD/LP) - which along with the first couple of Aphex/Polygon Window CDs, defined the genre ambient - Geir Jenssen as Biosphere has made three of the '90s best albums, culminating with last year's near beat-less Substrata. The idea - as it always was thanks to Eno's On Land (1982) - is music as environment (reflecting, creating): working from his base in Tromso, Arctic Norway, Jenssen offers a polar, Apollonian exploration of the human psyche. Cirque is a perfectly constructed 47-minute sequence: cold clarity up against real depth of field, synth cycles dissolving into sudden moments of sonic revelation that sound like a waking dream - try the first 20 seconds of 'Black Lamb & Grey Falcon'. (And if you think that's pretentious - your loss). Inspired by the story of a young American, Chris McCandless, who walked alone into the Alaskan wilderness and perished, Cirque balances the tightrope between warmth and unease, resolving into a moon melody that leaves you a peace. What a good record!."

BUREAU B (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: BB 248CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MOEBIUS Musik Fur Metropolis CD Dieter Moebius (1944-2015) was one of the most important protagonists of avant-garde electronic music in Germany. He was a founding member of Kluster/Cluster (with Conrad Schnitzer and Hans-Joachim Roedelius) and Harmonia (with Michael Rother and Hans-Joachim Roedelius) and worked with several artists such as Brian Eno, Conny Plank, Mayo Thompson, Hellmut Hattler, Asmus Tietchens, Mani Neumeier, Arno Steffen, Jürgen Engler, Jean Hervé Peron, Zappi Diermaier, and Chris Karrer. In 2012, Dieter Moebius was invited to perform music to Fritz Lang's legendary silent film Metropolis (1927). For this purpose, he produced pre-arranged tracks and samples to be treated with effects and combined during live improvisation according to the dramaturgical setting of the film. His impressive work reveals its full power and depth in combination with the images from the film. It was his plan to create an album-length version of this music for release. Unfortunately, Dieter Moebius passed away on July 20, 2015 and was not able to complete the project. With the help and support of Dieter Moebius's widow Irene and two longtime musical partners, Tim Story and Jon Leidecker, the Berlin musician Jonas Förster finished the remaining work and completed the production.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: BB 249LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PINHAS, RICHARD Reverse LP+CD LP version. Includes CD. Richard Pinhas, leader of French space-rock pioneers Heldon in the '70s, has been prolific since returning to the form in the '90s. He has collaborate with Merzbow, Yoshida Tatsuya, Oren Ambarchi, Barry Cleveland, and Wolf Eyes. "Changes in my life really influenced this record," Richard Pinhas tells of his new album Reverse. "The wife of a friend of mine offered to read my Tarot cards... I don't believe in it - I am very materialist, not financially but in my philosophy - so it was very strange that in the year that followed I lost my two parents, broke up with my girlfriend, lost my flat, and moved to Nantes. So the album was done in this confusion, in this chaotic state of having lost all these things." Reverse's dark experimental noise and long repetitive tracks have an intimidating first impression. But listening to the whole 50 minutes leaves one feeling purified. Pinhas even says this album "fixed" and "resurrected" him: "It was a healing process for me to make this album. To get rid of all the negativity that occupied my brain." The main process of the album production was one of construction, with Pinhas and Oren Ambarchi (guitars, "dronz") forming the skeleton. After the initial sessions in Paris, they threw out everything except their own parts and then started searching for "the right parts. Not a drummer, but the drummer, not a bass guitarist, but the bass guitarist." He enlisted the talents of Arthur Narcy (drums), Florian Tatar (bass) along with Masami Akita (analog synths), his son Duncan Nilson-Pinhas (digital synths), and William Winant (percussion). Reverse reflects Pinhas's keen interest in Kabbalah. "Ketter" is an unknowable realm and the music reflects this. We catch traces of elements traversing the spectrum while the whole retains its own mystery. Pinhas's immediately recognizable tone is tempered by Narcy's unique drumming style. "End" reflects the "reverse" of the album title, as sounds double back in on themselves whilst Narcy, frantic on the cymbals, pounds the drums themselves with military precision. "Nefesh" is the first level of the soul, the track's percolating sounds depicting such a pneumatic birth. "V2" brings to mind both Thomas Pynchon's Gravity's Rainbow (1973) and David Bowie. It sounds like the aftermath of an enormous futuristic electrical malfunction still lingering over a vast cityscape. Cover art by Yann LeGendre.

CODEK RECORDS

COLD SPRING RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: CSR 233CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MERZBOW & BALAZS PANDI Live At FAC251 CD The king of Japanese noise, Merzbow, joined on stage by Hungarian drummer extraordinaire, Balázs Pándi (known for his work with The Sun Ra Arkestra, Bill Laswell, Justin Broadrick, Bong-Ra, Venetian Snares and more). The special event on September 29th, 2016 took place under the roof of the legendary FAC251 building, the original home of Factory Records' headquarters and where many of Manchester's musical elite set foot. The show features an exemplary performance of Masami Akita's trademark Japanoise, but the addition of Balázs Pándi's improv drumming gives the whole evening an almost musical, jazz feel. This 44-minute, live release comes in a gatefold digisleeve; Edition of 500.

COMB & RAZOR

PRICE: $30.00 CAT #: CRZR 1004LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Calabar-Itu Road: Groovy Sounds From South Eastern Nigeria (1972-1982) 2LP Repressed, originally released for RSD 2016. "Housed in a hand silk-screened jacket from Antidesigns. When most people think about Nigerian music, the first thing that comes to mind is Lagos -- the country's main commercial center, the glittering mega-city that spawned Yoruba-speaking music luminaries such as Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters and Wizkid. But Nigeria is a country of rich diversity, especially in its music: From the Igbo high-life and rock bands of east-central region, to the deep Edo roots rhythms from the mid-west, to the keening, ornamented Fulani melodies of the north. But one region whose music has remained largely under-explored is the south eastern land of the Efik and Ibibio ethnic groups in Cross River and Akwa Ibom State -- the region colloquially referred to as 'Calabar.' A cradle of culture, this region was one of the earliest outposts of Nigerian popular music. Its primordial rhythms traveled across the Atlantic during the slave trade to provide the part of the foundation for Afro-Cuban grooves that would go on to influence the development of jazz, rock & roll, R&B and funk. With the new Calabar-Itu Road compilation, Comb & Razor Sound presents 15 heavy tracks recorded in the decade between 1972 and 1982, spotlighting rare music from 'Calabar' superstars such as Etubom Rex Williams, Cross River Nationale, Charles 'Effi' Duke, The Doves and Mary Afi Usuah. The package features a magazine-style booklet containing a wealth of information about the milieu with rare photographs and illustrations. The Calabar-Itu Road is the major artery linking modern-day Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. And Calabar-Itu Road: Groovy Sounds From South Eastern Nigeria (1972-1982) will link the region's music to the rest of the world!"

COMPOST BLACK LABEL (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: COMP 489EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ YELLOW Compost Black Label 137 12" DJ Yellow rides the rhythm with bravery. An enchanting house trip, topped with a great Ian Pooley remix. If it sounds and feels familiar, it is - a superb cover version of Marshall Jefferson's classic makes its way onto this 12". In the rapidly evolving scene of electronic music, there are few DJs that have seen the beginning, and even fewer that have maintained their position as forward-thinking musicians over the past few decades. It is without a doubt that DJ Yellow is among these select few.

CRYPT

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: CRYPT 114LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Back From The Grave Volume Nine: Raw Blastin' Mid 60's Punk!!! LP 2014 release. "18 years after Grave Eight, and at last it is here! Monstrous, gatefold, thick color inner jacket - all crammed with liner notes, band photos, label scans. The ultimate in '60s punk insanity!!!! Balls-out, cruder-than-hell, rarer than hens teeth rawness - seven of which are the only copy in existence, three of which there are only two copies in existence!" Features: The Pastels, The High Spirits, The Warlocks, The Emeralds, The Why-Nots, The Turncoats, The Classics, The Raevins, Lord Charles & The Prophets, The Gentlemen, The Shakles, Knoll Allen And The Noble Savages, The Donshires, and The Starfyres.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: CRYPT 115LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Back From The Grave Volume Ten: Snarling Snott Mid 60's Teenage Garage Punk Hoot!! LP 2014 release. "18 years after Grave Eight, and at last it is here! Monstrous, gatefold, thick color inner jacket - all crammed with liner notes, band photos, label scans. The ultimate in '60s punk insanity! Balls-out, cruder-than-hell, rarer than hens teeth rawness - six of which are the only copy in existence, two of which there are only two copies in existence!" Features: James Bond & The Agents, John English III And The Heathens, The Four, The Expressions, The Orphans, The Sires, It's Them/TTHHEMM, Nobodys Children, South' Soul, The Hotbeats, The Hard Times, Four More, The Color, and GMC And The Arcelles.

DIO DRONE (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: DIODRONE 040LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OVO Creatura LP LP version. Creatura, the new album by OvO, comes to life as a mutant entity after a long period of gestation. It is an album whose originality is monstrous and colossal, a natural evolution of which OvO expressed on Abisso (2013). They have explored the possibility of intersections between extreme rock and electronica, digging deep, and now they come out with this protean birth which renders them once again uncategorizable, on the outside of any scene or framework. Even the artwork reflects the path marked by the sound of the album, inspired by ancient and timeless symbols and iconography, by alchemical sigils of divination cards, yet with an original and identifying style. It all came from an idea from Stefania Pedretti, translated by the hands of Coito Negato, aka Stefano Matteoli, a Tuscan illustrator and frequent collaborator with Dio Drone. For the release, OvO bet on the recently established label, which best represents the new and contemporary way of making noise and the new way of "do it yourself". OvO find themselves at the beginning of their seventeenth year of activity with very clear ideas and a will to surf a fluid contemporary state, raising new complexities and refusing to conform. The only thing which remains undismayed is their live appearances; The band are on the brink of thousands of concerts all over the world. Creatura was recorded by Lorenzo Stecconi in a barn normally used by theater companies and mixed by the testosteronic hands of Giulio Favero and polished off with mastering by Giovanni Versari. In addition to vocals and guitar, Stefania Pedretti also captured some field recordings during OvO's tour in Vietnam. Bruno Dorella took on his usual role of playing his few pieces of drums, synth and drum machine programming and samples assembled by Dorella and Garaliya (or rather Morkobot), Riccardo Gamondi (Uochi Toki), Stefano Ghittoni (Dining Rooms), a034 and Reeks (Surgical Beat Bros, No Hay Banda Trio, Germanotta Youth). In composing the pieces, OvO used some of the methodologies of electronic music. In particular, all of the base tracks of percussion and samples were first played live and then resampled, choosing loops in such a way as to reproduce the mechanical aspect typical of electronica. On top of this, Stefania added her infernal world of guitar and voice, dividing both into many layers with diverse overdubs to create this monster.

ECHOES (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ECHO 2078CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VAN RONK, DAVE Live... Bryn Mawr 1978 CD Dave Van Ronk, live at the Main Point, Bryn Mawr on February 17th, 1978. A man once described as "a tall, garrulous, hairy man of three-fifths Irish descent... he resembled an unmade bed strewn with books, record jackets, pipes, empty whiskey bottles, lines from obscure poets, finger picks and broken guitar strings." Also known as the "Mayor of Greenwich Village", but always known as one of America's leading legends whose life reaches far beyond the "garrulous" and "hairy" frame that housed the talent. Philadelphia had always offered the warmth of a familiar sanctuary for folk artists ever since Mrs. Campbell opened its doors amidst a 1964 blizzard. Dave Van Ronk, in particular, was no stranger to its walls that had kept so many players shielded from a temperamental climate. Van Ronk's habitual return in 1978 presented another intimate chapter between listener and song, an exchange between with the author. Presented here is the entire, original WIOQ 102.1 FM broadcast, professionally re-mastered, with expansive liners, interviews and rare archival images.

ECHOSPACE

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CV313 001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CV313 Dimensional Space [LP Edition] CD Echospace have spent years going through the analog tapes from the archives of cv313, aka Rod Modell and Stephen Hitchell. Here they present the long sold out LP edition of Dimensional Space from cv313, finally available on CD. Echospace pay tribute to the brilliant artwork from Lindsay Todd at Firecracker and House Of Traps and the superbly mastered recordings from Bazza at Alchemy Mastering, London. This edition features selected content from the LP set and unreleased versions of "Isis" and a killer new cut from the Beyond The Clouds sessions titled "Beyond Dreams". This edition also features two unreleased cuts which were scheduled to come out on the LP edition of the album but were omitted due to budgetary concerns, never to be heard - until now. This might be the soundtrack to the other side of the galaxy, a place where space meets bass.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: EAS 001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC A601-2 Shibuya Hypnagogia CD Hypnagogia is a word that describes the experience of transitioning from wakefulness into deep sleep. Mental phenomena that occur during this "threshold consciousness phase" include lucid thought, lucid dreaming, hallucinations, and sleep paralysis. A601-2's Shibuya Hypnagogia is a 61-minute generative-music composition designed to induce the shift from full awareness into a state of deep delta. It's an alien transmission from the threshold of perception - a tool for introducing shifting gradients of consciousness. Trans-dimensional voices drift in-and-out over an ocean of gentle sonic-cascades, sonic lifeforms hover weightlessly in your listening space with sounds of ghosts in the wires. Nocturnal field recordings from Tokyo (Shibuya/Shinjuku) combined with prototype generative-music composition software to form this otherworldly audio landscape. Mastering curves optimized for low-level playback. Tokyo recordings captured via Sound Devices 702 and Core Sound High End Binaural Microphones (DPA 4060 capsules). Mixed in real-time to a Tandberg TD20A recorder.

EDITIONS MEGO (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: EMEGO 234LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC OTO HIAX Oto Hiax 2LP Editions Mego present the first full length release from Oto Hiax. Comprised of Mark Clifford (Seefeel) and Scott Gordon (Loops Haunt), Oto Hiax follows 2015's acclaimed EP, One. Embracing a series of sonic opposites, Oto Hiax employs electronic and concrete sound to construct a labyrinth of moods, sliding from basic repetition to complex audio suites. The mood is such that the listener is advised to embrace the unexpected as unusual elements gently drift across the audio plane. Exquisitely executed, this is no foray into generic sound design but a rich and complex ruse whereby seemingly jarring sonic elements play out a subtle and harmonious bridge between a variety of musical styles and genres. "Insh" carries the kind of hallowed kraut comfort that only seasoned professionals can harness, whereas "Eses Mitre" disorientates in the most enticing fashion. Oto Hiax have produced an album of exquisite detail and beauty. Now is their time. Cut and mastered at Dubplates & Mastering, Berlin by Rashad Becker. Artwork by Joseph Haesche.

EMPTY EDITIONS (CHINA)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: EE 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KESZLER, ELI Last Signs Of Speed 2x12" Empty Editions present Eli Keszler's Last Signs Of Speed as their inaugural release. This release has represented a labor of love for both Eli and the label. Last Signs is Eli's first solo release since 2012's Catching Net (PAN 032CD) and explores a very different side of his unique acoustic universe. One in which the macro-cosmic percussive collisions of his earlier work give way to a gradual unfolding of dub-influenced rhythmic constellations. Eli has described Last Signs as his response to playing in club environments over the last few years; an attempt to negotiate a delicate balance between the materiality of his acoustic instrument and the hyper-mediated sonic ecosystem of the club sound system. Coming off like an inspired synthesis between Scientist and Xenakis, Last Signs Of Speed is a truly unique work by an artist at the height of his power.

ESKIMO (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: ESK 508013 FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PSYCHEMAGIK Ritual Chants: Love 2LP One of three double LP versions. Ritual Chants is a stellar earthbound and outer space odyssey, respectfully embellishing Psychemagik's taste and passion for the wonderful, the sublime and very often unusual. Ritual Chants skillfully shows insights into applying retro finds into a contemporary setting, much of the material acquired via world tours and capturing the excitement of finding and sharing lost jewels. Compiled by Danny McLewin, the renowned record digger of the duo, Ritual Chants is carefully programmed and sequenced over three double LP releases - also presented as a 3CD set (ESK 507964) - with three themes: Love, Beach (ESK 508014) and Dance (ESK 508015), all of which tenderly demonstrate curious ears with a respectful nod to the past and the future via touchstones of pre-new age emanations. On Love, these pre-new age emanations are present with "Water Sports" by Man Parrish, a beautiful tranquil and cascading synth poem which soothes and pulses, and the sublime and haunting "God's Garden" by John J. Francis. Other songs such as the Gallic seduction of "L'Amour Joue Au Violon" by Jeanette, a real string-swept lost masterpiece reminiscent of Melody Nelson-era Serge Gainsbourg are featured. Psychemagik are a duo as infamous for their production technique as their DJ skills, their prolific edits laced with subtle studio production re-interpreting vintage gems and giving them a contemporary bounce. Love also features: The Rias Orchestra, Chac Mool, Kraan, G.R.C. Five, Free Fantasy, Wavemaker, Bobby Lyle, Babla & Kanchan, FG's Romance, Etienne Vermoessen & Guido Delo, Musyl & Joseppa and Karat.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: ESK 508014 FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PSYCHEMAGIK Ritual Chants: Beach 2LP One of three double LP versions. Ritual Chants is a stellar earthbound and outer space odyssey, respectfully embellishing Psychemagik's taste and passion for the wonderful, the sublime and very often unusual. Ritual Chants skillfully shows insights into applying retro finds into a contemporary setting, much of the material acquired via world tours and capturing the excitement of finding and sharing lost jewels. Compiled by Danny McLewin, the renowned record digger of the duo, Ritual Chants is carefully programmed and sequenced over three double LP releases - also presented as a 3CD set (ESK 507964) - with three themes: Love (ESK 508013), Beach and Dance (ESK 508015), all of which tenderly demonstrate curious ears with a respectful nod to the past and the future via touchstones of pre-new age emanations. On Beach, the booming drum machine mechanics of "Hangin' Out In Space" by Tony Wilson is a galactic deep-fried boogie which will have even robots shaking their metal-ware into the long wee hours. The semi discordant funk of Zru Vogue's "Do the Zru", reminiscent of a later era Can, finds its place on Beach as well. Beach also features: El Sueño De Hyparco, Minako Yoshida, Adrian Gurvitz, Hitomi Tohyama, Chagrin D'Amour, Amini, Electric Machine, Jean Guy Ruff, J.M. Black and Danny Boy.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: ESK 508015 FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PSYCHEMAGIK Ritual Chants: Dance 2LP One of three double LP versions. Ritual Chants is a stellar earthbound and outer space odyssey, respectfully embellishing Psychemagik's taste and passion for the wonderful, the sublime and very often unusual. Ritual Chants skillfully shows insights into applying retro finds into a contemporary setting, much of the material acquired via world tours and capturing the excitement of finding and sharing lost jewels. Compiled by Danny McLewin, the renowned record digger of the duo, Ritual Chants is carefully programmed and sequenced over three double LP releases - also presented as a 3CD set (ESK 507964) - with three themes: Love (ESK 508013), Beach (ESK 508014) and Dance, all of which tenderly demonstrate curious ears with a respectful nod to the past and the future via touchstones of pre-new age emanations. Dance opens with phenomenal and unknown cuts such as "Love And Happiness" by Mansour Sallama and Ennio Morricone's disco-infused hybrid cut "Dance On" adding magic and mysticism, and high quality floor polishers such as Pop-Corn Makers's "Nothing", a sweaty gyrating slice of European sleaze. Dance also features: La P'tite Fred, The Right Combination, Sharpio, Grant Santino, Dionne, Will To Power, Raoul Denis Jr, Dan Lacksman and Family Four.

EXILED

PRICE: $27.00 CAT #: EX 006LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BISHOP, SIR RICHARD Salvador Kali 2LP Restocked. "Exiled Records is very excited to present the first ever vinyl edition of Sir Richard Bishop's Salvador Kali. Originally released on cd by John Fahey's Revenant in 1998. This was released following a run of peak Sun City Girls activity (330,003 Crossdressers, Dante's Disneyland Inferno) and came as something of a shock; a stunningly beautiful instrumental album that was entirely accessible! Composed and recorded free of the burden of expectation, his debut album marked Bishop as a force operating on his own plane. A fairly significant departure from the freewheeling nature of the Sun City Girls, Salvador Kali is a concise album in which he explores the hallmarks of his style: North African influences, Spanish flamenco, Indian raga and a fiery take on Django Reinhardt's Rose Room. The epic 14 minute solo piano fantasia, Al-Darazi is saved for all of side C. There is an incredible cinematic feel to the album as it's vibe runs from pieces that could be in a Satyajit Ray film to a lost Antonioni sequence set on the Mediterranean in the 1970's. Ironic that it was released by John Fahey, as it is was one of the few solo guitar albums to be free of the long shadow cast by Fahey. My favorite Sir Richard Bishop album on vinyl, at last! Edition of 500 copies."

FAR EASTERN SUNSHINE (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FES 004CD FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK BURMAN, R.D. Hare Rama Hare Krishna CD 2015 release. Far Eastern Sunshine present a reissue of Rahul Dev Burman's soundtrack for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, originally released in 1971. Hare Rama Hare Krishna is an Indian movie from 1971 which features an odd story about family problems, the flight of a young girl into the hippie lifestyle far from home, and the quest of her brother to bring her back home. The musical framework of this movie has been created by Rahul Dev Burman (1939-1994), one of the most prolific soundtrack score composers from India. And the music alone plays as a movie, even though you may not have seen the original film. It is rich and deep, with a sound obviously rooted within the music of India, but always with a pop approach. There is some acid rock, typical of the era, and Hindi pop tunes with haunting vocals on a background of traditional acoustic instruments. Some western oriented moments hook up with colorful Indian harmonies. Even the obvious pop hits present have a mystifying power. The playing here is surely excellent for all of the tunes have been executed by well-educated professional musicians. If you are a fan of Bollywood movies and love the soundtracks, you will undoubtedly enjoy this album. If you wish to go for some music with a straight flow but exotic flavor, this is a great way to start your journey. It is a Hindi pop, with micro elements of ancient traditional music from India transported into new and rather accessible song structures. Since all of this happened during the era of psychedelic rock and power funk, there are traces of these popular West styles as well, but just in a very small dose, so the whole atmosphere and spirit of this music is definitely Indian. R.D. Burman takes a different route compared to other contemporary Indian pop artists such as Ananda Shankar, who let Western rock and pop and traditional Indian music stand as two equally strong aspects. Now, drift deep into the world of Bollywood.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: FES 004LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK BURMAN, R.D. Hare Rama Hare Krishna LP LP version. 2015 release. Far Eastern Sunshine present a reissue of Rahul Dev Burman's soundtrack for Hare Rama Hare Krishna, originally released in 1971. Hare Rama Hare Krishna is an Indian movie from 1971 which features an odd story about family problems, the flight of a young girl into the hippie lifestyle far from home, and the quest of her brother to bring her back home. The musical framework of this movie has been created by Rahul Dev Burman (1939-1994), one of the most prolific soundtrack score composers from India. And the music alone plays as a movie, even though you may not have seen the original film. It is rich and deep, with a sound obviously rooted within the music of India, but always with a pop approach. There is some acid rock, typical of the era, and Hindi pop tunes with haunting vocals on a background of traditional acoustic instruments. Some western oriented moments hook up with colorful Indian harmonies. Even the obvious pop hits present have a mystifying power. The playing here is surely excellent for all of the tunes have been executed by well-educated professional musicians. If you are a fan of Bollywood movies and love the soundtracks, you will undoubtedly enjoy this album. If you wish to go for some music with a straight flow but exotic flavor, this is a great way to start your journey. It is a Hindi pop, with micro elements of ancient traditional music from India transported into new and rather accessible song structures. Since all of this happened during the era of psychedelic rock and power funk, there are traces of these popular West styles as well, but just in a very small dose, so the whole atmosphere and spirit of this music is definitely Indian. R.D. Burman takes a different route compared to other contemporary Indian pop artists such as Ananda Shankar, who let Western rock and pop and traditional Indian music stand as two equally strong aspects. Now, drift deep into the world of Bollywood.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: FES 005CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BAPPI LAHIRI & SALMA AGHA Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki CD 2015 release. Far Eastern Sunshine present a reissue of Bappi Lahiri and Salma Agha's soundtrack for Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki, originally released in 1984. Oh, groove it, baby! Bappi Lahiri is a very busy composer, conductor, and music director for the so called "Bollywood" scene, the Indian factory of dreams. Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki is a 1984 movie with a soundtrack that comes as colorful and interesting as Indian '80s pop-disco-funk can be. Even Bappi Lahiri finally surrendered to electronic music but he still puts it into a rather traditional '70s soul and funk context with some Indian flavors added. A melody here, native tongue lyrics sung in a way that mixes pop and Indian folk music, a sound effect like typical Indian string sections there. The result is a beautiful ethno pop album with an utterly haunting groove which originates from the funk, soul, and disco elements a dancefloor queen like Donna Summer would kill for. There are always enough regular instruments - such as guitars, sitars, trumpets, and bass guitar - to keep a fan of handmade music interested. The vocal melodies have a lascivious expression at times, just as it was typical for the late '70s black disco music, which gets fused with classical Indian harmonies to create a captivating atmosphere. This record is certainly all about dancing - it will turn even the most lame living room sit into a steaming, hot sexadelic dance party. The music is vivid and emanates an enormous vitality that will drag you from your chair and make you float across the floor like a dervish. Lush arrangements of strings, brass, guitar, synthesizers, and vocals capture your soul and enwrap your spirit. Imagine an Indian Patrick Hernandez ("Born To Be Alive"). The catchy melodies and song structures, and the furious, but still professional, execution throughout make it an utterly enjoyable listen. Wild and wonderful.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: FES 005LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BAPPI LAHIRI & SALMA AGHA Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki LP LP version. 2015 release. Far Eastern Sunshine present a reissue of Bappi Lahiri and Salma Agha's soundtrack for Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki, originally released in 1984. Oh, groove it, baby! Bappi Lahiri is a very busy composer, conductor, and music director for the so called "Bollywood" scene, the Indian factory of dreams. Kasam Paida Karnewale Ki is a 1984 movie with a soundtrack that comes as colorful and interesting as Indian '80s pop-disco-funk can be. Even Bappi Lahiri finally surrendered to electronic music but he still puts it into a rather traditional '70s soul and funk context with some Indian flavors added. A melody here, native tongue lyrics sung in a way that mixes pop and Indian folk music, a sound effect like typical Indian string sections there. The result is a beautiful ethno pop album with an utterly haunting groove which originates from the funk, soul, and disco elements a dancefloor queen like Donna Summer would kill for. There are always enough regular instruments - such as guitars, sitars, trumpets, and bass guitar - to keep a fan of handmade music interested. The vocal melodies have a lascivious expression at times, just as it was typical for the late '70s black disco music, which gets fused with classical Indian harmonies to create a captivating atmosphere. This record is certainly all about dancing - it will turn even the most lame living room sit into a steaming, hot sexadelic dance party. The music is vivid and emanates an enormous vitality that will drag you from your chair and make you float across the floor like a dervish. Lush arrangements of strings, brass, guitar, synthesizers, and vocals capture your soul and enwrap your spirit. Imagine an Indian Patrick Hernandez ("Born To Be Alive"). The catchy melodies and song structures, and the furious, but still professional, execution throughout make it an utterly enjoyable listen. Wild and wonderful.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 127CD FILE UNDER: WORLD IPANEMAS, THE Call Of The Gods CD 2008 release. The Ipanemas' fifth album Call Of The Gods is a gorgeous slice of Brazilian vintage magic and clearly invokes the spirit of their 1962 debut Os Ipanemas. Back then they forged their own unique sound by infusing bossa nova with African traditions, jazz instrumentation and the lyrical themes of Samba-Canção (sung samba). Call Of The Gods exquisitely captures their self-styled "Afro-bossa" sound of the 1960s, conjuring up that golden age Rio de Janeiro feel. The Ipanemas are a direct link to the old samba roots of the street bars in bohemian Lapa, the 1950s Copacabana jazz joints, and the emerging bossa wave - Wilson Das Neves and Neco come from the source and made a sound all their own. Crucially, the album is driven throughout by the deep spiritual kick of the Afro-Brazilian religion and Candomble music, whose Gods inspire the title and so much more - as Wilson says, "Brazilian music is religion". This album swings with grace and pure class, thanks to the rich experience only The Ipanemas can bring. The Ipanemas, aka Os Ipanemas, are led by Brazilian septuagenarians Wilson Das Neves and Neco. Both have had extraordinary careers spanning five decades as key players at the heart of Brazilian musical history. Wilson Das Neves, now also a vocalist, has long been one of the most sought-after drummers in Brazil and Neco's bossa guitar genius can be traced to countless cult classics. They have recorded and toured with so many greats including Elis Regina, Tom Jobim, Wilson Simonal, Jorge Ben, Chico Buarque and Elza Soares. Wilson also features with Rio's new samba big band Orquestra Imperial. Intrinsically innovative at the time of its release, their eponymous debut recording is now considered an absolute classic. In a remarkable twist, the follow up wasn't recorded until almost 40 years later in 2001 with The Return Of The Ipanemas for Far Out Recordings. As a landmark recording by sensational veteran musicians, the album was acclaimed by the press, with The Independent and Music Week calling The Ipanemas Brazil's closest equivalent to Cuba's Buena Vista Social Club. Afro Bossa was recorded two years later, followed by Samba Is Our Gift (FARO 106CD) in 2006 which confirmed that "their sound remains extraordinarily fresh - exhilaratingly spacious and aerodynamic" --The Daily Telegraph. Call Of The Gods is their best album yet.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 144CD FILE UNDER: WORLD BRAZILIAN GROOVE BAND Anatomy Of Groove CD 2009 release. Anatomy Of Groove is the previously unreleased Leo Gandelman studio band project that brings together renowned musicians including Reuben Wilson and Grant Green Jr. Far Out Recordings have rescued this swinging instrumental jazz funk record, which blends vintage New York brass and smoky jazz with the deep bass, heavy drums and '70s jazz funk organs of Brazil to create big textures and drip realism into these funky, cinematic nuggets. Recorded during winter 1999 in a basement in Brooklyn, New York, Leo Gandelman's idea was to put together a group of his finest musician friends and over solid Brazilian grooves create original music with lots of swing and fun. A classic yet original album of jazz scores, Anatomy Of Groove draws upon Gandelman's decades of experience and showcases his epic career as an icon of his genre. Gandelman - saxophonist, producer, composer and arranger - blends the classic American jazz sound, funky brass post Curtis Mayfield, warm horn funk pre Dap Kings and Menahan Street Band, MPB (Brazilian Popular Music), and influences that tend towards the legends of jazz funk such as Brazil's Azymuth and the special guest here, Reuben Wilson, "the Godfather of jazz funk". Anatomy Of Groove is the perfect North American, Latin cross over soulful jazz record with the funkiest of edges. The Brazilian Groove Band grew out of the Masters Of Groove band, which was led by legendary New York jazz artists Bernard Purdie, Grant Green Jr., Tarus Mateen and originally formed by Reuben Wilson, Purdie and Green Jr. and Gandelman.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 153CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VALLE, MARCOS Estatica CD 2010 release. Estática is a recent masterpiece from Marcos Valle. Evoking his Carioca sound - where expansive orchestral sweep meets beautiful melody and complex harmony - Valle mixes perfect romantic bossa-pop with cinematic brass and strings and explores a six decade career that has swung between pop, bossa nova, delicate psychedelia, jazz, and funk. Many of these tracks sound strangely familiar, as if you've always known them, fresher and more immediate than ever in Valle's modern renaissance on Far Out Recordings. This album - Valle's fourth original recording for Far Out Recordings - features standout compositions including the instant classic "Vamos Sambar", the infectious jazz of "Baião Maracatú", and the stunning duets and brass of "Papo De Maluco". Valle's soft scatting on the floaty "Arranca Toco"; cinematic orchestral "Novo Acorde"; and rich psych incidentals show that Valle is as creatively inspired - by Rio, music, and a lifetime of travel touring the globe - as he ever was as the original Ipanema beach poet. Produced by Daniel Maunick; recorded, mixed, and co- produced by David Brinkworth (Harmonic 33); and with Marcos' unparalleled arrangements, aided by horn and string arrangements by Jesse Sedoc Vocals, Valle is brought back with a widescreen bang. One of the second-wave of early bossa nova composers, following in the footsteps of Gilberto and Jobim, Valle is "the man who punched Marlon Brando and made millions". Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1943, Marcos began writing songs with his brother Paulo Sergio (who wrote lyrics to two tracks on Estática). As his reputation grew, he released his debut album Samba Demais for EMI Brazil (1964). It was his first release on Verve however that brought him well-deserved fame, Samba '68 (1968) becoming a Brazilian musical landmark thanks to tracks such as "Batucada" and "Crickets Sing For Anamaria". The early-seventies spawned two Valle masterpiece's, Garra (1971) and Vento Sul (1972), which combined, as MOJO states, the "cosmic expansion of Pink Floyd with the orchestral sweep of Ennio Morricone."

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 162CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MAURICIO MAESTRO FEATURING NANA VASCONCELOS Upside Down CD 2011 release. Brazilian greats, Mauricio Maestro and Nana Vasconcelos, finally reconnect on the second part of their five decade psychedelic folk trilogy with Upside Down. Following Visions Of Dawn (FARO 138LP) - the 1976 acid-folk lost classic - Upside Down is a special new recording that stirs up a time when people dared to make liberated records. Nana and guest vocalist Kay Lyra - completing the modern folk trio - combine floating harmonies and delicate psychedelia. Maestro's moving compositions melt together hypnotizing strings with his darting guitar and wonderfully languid vocals. The master of percussion, Nana Vasconcelos brings an endless concoction of exotic instrumentation to stirring life as mind-bending vocals move in and out of focus. Together at the center of the underground '60s tropicalia and darker Afro-samba jazz movements (rising against a repressive Brazilian military regime) to the free '70s Brazilian acid-folk (that flourished in North American and European exile) Maestro and Vasconcelos have created eleven tracks that stir up this time, but in the backdrop of a liberated, prosperous Brazil. Recorded in 2010, the pair combined Maestro's classic and new compositions with modern folk ideas to outshine many current impressionists. Inspired by the success of Visions Of Dawn, Far Out Recordings label head Joe Davis encouraged Maestro and Nana to return to the studio to complete the long-time coming follow up. Mauricio Maestro began his career in vocal quartet Momentoquatro in the late '60s before he and Nana became friends in the great Luiz Eça's thirteen member band Sagrada Familia. The pair were also part of Milton Nascimento's Clube De Esquina scene along with Joyce and Marcos Valle.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: FARO 181CD FILE UNDER: WORLD FAR OUT MONSTER DISCO ORCHESTRA, THE The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra 2CD 2014 release. Back in 2008, Far Out Recordings had the idea of putting together some of their best musicians from Rio in the studio to make a record that could mix cultures, generations, languages and musical ideas between Brazil, the UK and the Americas, yet be a homage to the music we all love, Brazilian music, soul and disco. They went into the studio with three producers, three engineers and musicians including Jose Robeto Bertrami and Alex Malheiros from Azymuth, Arthur Verocai, Paulinho Black (from the original Banda Black Rio), Jose Carlos and many more outstanding participants. With this amazing team, The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra was born. Armed with two of the greatest arrangers in contemporary Brazilian music, Jose Roberto Bertrami and Arthur Verocai, it really could not go wrong. Combining a mutual love for soul, funk and disco music, majorly because of Azymuth's musical influence, they all wanted to push it one step further. They decided to have a full string orchestra and horn section on the tracks, all of which were arranged by Arthur Verocai. Later, English lyrics were given to the recordings to add a real Anglo-American feel while keeping the Brazilian harmony running strong through its veins. In 2012, Jose Roberto Bertrami, one of the main components of the band and indeed Far Out Recordings's friend, brother and mentor, sadly passed away. He has been a massive part of the black music heritage in Brazil having been the arranger of albums such as Jorge Ben's Africa Brazil (1976), the first Candeia record, Raiz (1970), Serginho Meriti and many, many more. Bringing to the table his love for the music of Philadelphia, Far Out Recordings got into the studio with those sounds in mind to prepare the bases of the tracks. Taking in consideration the transatlantic logistics of recording, writing and mixing, this project has demanded a huge production effort, therefore it has taken a long time for this album to be put together and finally see the light of day. Disc two of the CD version includes great remixes by Theo Parrish, Mark Pritchard, the legend of disco John Morales LTJ X-Perience, Mark E, Jose Carretas, Marcellus Pittman.

FEEDING TUBE RECORDS

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: FTR 300LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VIDEO NASTIES Video Nasties LP "The debut LP by Maine's Video Nasties is actually a compilation of the first four cassette singles/EPs they've released over the past three years. The band exists as a part-time project involving several key members of the Strange Maine scene. And when you listen to it, you'll be less-than-surprised to learn that some of the Nasties are also involved with Portland's totally whacked Suicide tribute band, AM Frank. The music on the album, however, is a generation removed from Suicide's protean aggro synth grunge. For much of this set, the models from which the Nasties seem to draw are devolved from the British experimental synth/punk scene of the last '70s (early Human League, Tubeway Army, et al.), with a soupçon of Chrome and Suicide stirred into the mix, all of it leading (at least archeologically) towards bold splooge recalling Foetus, and electronic-smudge confusion worthy of Wolf Eyes. As befits their name, which refers to a British practice of banning gore films (thanks again, Mary Whitehouse!), the lyrics refer to films almost as much as the Misfits once did. And they name-check the same sorts of films too. But the Video Nasties' sound is way different from the dramatic punk howleen of Lodi's favorite sons, and evolves as the album unwinds. The songs are programmed stylistically rather than chronologically, and the sonics descends from a bright almost-poppoid place into somewhere much darker, danker and coarse. Like a horrible trip to the basement with some creepy old dude you really hate. What could be better?" --Byron Coley, 2016. Edition of 300.

FIFTH DIMENSION (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: FD 5008CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GIOMBINI, MARCELLO Astromusic Synthesizer CD 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Marcello Giombini's Astromusic Synthesizer, originally released in 1981. Another great synthesizer artist and pioneer, this time from Italy, Giombini's work date back to the early '60s and maybe even beyond considering he was born in 1928. In the mid-to-late '60s, he became quite active in the field of western movie soundtracks. Astromusic Synthesizer is a concept album on the zodiac signs and the music it contains could not be more diverse. The elements that unite all the tunes are the entirely synthetic, yet warm analog sound and the surreal, spaced-out atmosphere. Several different basic genres deliver the inspiration from which Marcello Giombini forms his melodies, harmony patterns, and rhythm structures. There are tunes you will easily recognize as pop songs with a typical '60s approach, concerning the melody writing, there are baroque elements, and even pure soundscapes that make you feel like being trapped in the interior of a thinking machine. The synthetic sound adds a futuristic shine to each composition. The mood changes are dramatic: You will float down a peaceful river of dreams at one point and then become swallowed by a vortex of musical fury that projects a galactic battle before your third eye. Indeed, the whole album could work as a soundtrack for an epic science fiction movie whose story drags you far out into space. If you love movies such as The Black Hole (1979) and enjoy the compositions of other synthesizer heroes such as Mort Garson, you will treat Astromusic Synthesizer as a precious musical treasure. Fans of '70s synthesizer music should give this a listen.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: FD 5008LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GIOMBINI, MARCELLO Astromusic Synthesizer LP LP version. 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Marcello Giombini's Astromusic Synthesizer, originally released in 1981. Another great synthesizer artist and pioneer, this time from Italy, Giombini's work date back to the early '60s and maybe even beyond considering he was born in 1928. In the mid-to-late '60s, he became quite active in the field of western movie soundtracks. Astromusic Synthesizer is a concept album on the zodiac signs and the music it contains could not be more diverse. The elements that unite all the tunes are the entirely synthetic, yet warm analog sound and the surreal, spaced-out atmosphere. Several different basic genres deliver the inspiration from which Marcello Giombini forms his melodies, harmony patterns, and rhythm structures. There are tunes you will easily recognize as pop songs with a typical '60s approach, concerning the melody writing, there are baroque elements, and even pure soundscapes that make you feel like being trapped in the interior of a thinking machine. The synthetic sound adds a futuristic shine to each composition. The mood changes are dramatic: You will float down a peaceful river of dreams at one point and then become swallowed by a vortex of musical fury that projects a galactic battle before your third eye. Indeed, the whole album could work as a soundtrack for an epic science fiction movie whose story drags you far out into space. If you love movies such as The Black Hole (1979) and enjoy the compositions of other synthesizer heroes such as Mort Garson, you will treat Astromusic Synthesizer as a precious musical treasure. Fans of '70s synthesizer music should give this a listen.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: FD 5009CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MAGICAL RING Light Flight / More And More CD 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Magical Ring's Light Flight / More And More, originally released in 1977. Components of rock and pop unite here in this lone effort from Magical Ring. Elements of dark slow funk and soul take the listener to the early seventies, a couple of years before the album's release, and a garment of swirling synthesizers keep it all together. The atmosphere can be soft and gentle, like the touch of a lover's hand, but it can also become more and more mysterious and gloomy, generating a feeling of paranoia as if you're on the run and have no idea what you are running from. Some passages have these big and catchy melodies, and despite the lightweight groove in some compositions, there is always a thought-provoking melancholy present. It's catchy but still rather wicked. It takes a turn from the pop and rock elements in the beginning and chooses a more epic direction with each song. The great late Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream) or Klaus Schulze would certainly raise their hats to this project in deep respect. A beautiful little obscurity from an utterly strange and magical scene.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: FD 5009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MAGICAL RING Light Flight / More And More LP LP version. 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Magical Ring's Light Flight / More And More, originally released in 1977. Components of rock and pop unite here in this lone effort from Magical Ring. Elements of dark slow funk and soul take the listener to the early seventies, a couple of years before the album's release, and a garment of swirling synthesizers keep it all together. The atmosphere can be soft and gentle, like the touch of a lover's hand, but it can also become more and more mysterious and gloomy, generating a feeling of paranoia as if you're on the run and have no idea what you are running from. Some passages have these big and catchy melodies, and despite the lightweight groove in some compositions, there is always a thought-provoking melancholy present. It's catchy but still rather wicked. It takes a turn from the pop and rock elements in the beginning and chooses a more epic direction with each song. The great late Edgar Froese (Tangerine Dream) or Klaus Schulze would certainly raise their hats to this project in deep respect. A beautiful little obscurity from an utterly strange and magical scene.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: FD 5010CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DISSEVELT/KID BALTAN, TOM Song Of The Second Moon: The Sonic Vibrations Of Tom Dissevelt/Kid Baltan CD 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Tom Dissevelt and Kid Baltan's Song Of The Second Moon: The Sonic Vibrations Of Tom Dissevelt/Kid Baltan, originally released in 1968. Song Of The Second Moon is a compilation, of sorts, with the best tracks by two electronic music prophets, Tom Dissevelt (1921-1989) and Kid Baltan (aka Dick Raaijmakers, 1930-2013), created in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Before the release of Song Of The Second Moon, the same album was released in 1962 as Electronic Music under the moniker of The Electrosonics. While kneeling to the gods of kraut and their epic cosmic journeys, we should always keep in mind that courageous music aficionados from a classic or jazz background have been as far out before, and may have been even further out. There are shreds of melody and passages reminiscent of primitive rituals, but most of the time this is a gathering of electronic sound eruptions, strange rhythmical patterns, and swirling noises. It is definitely a mind expanding experience that has enough melody to conjure an enchanting atmosphere considering its radical approach to popular and progressive music. Nice Egyptian and quite mythical harmonies created by an early synthesizer on a pulsating rhythm-bed build the song "Sonik Re-Entry", one of the more accessible tracks. Orchestral music and jazz are melted somewhere on this record with elements of exotica, bits and pieces of gentle Latin sounds, and whatever was popular back then being swallowed by thinking machines. And suddenly a dark swing played by an orchestra hits your ears with quite mysterious harmony patterns interwoven with the occasional freak-out, either in an electronic manner or with a free jazz expression. It demonstrates how well modern, yet handmade, popular music and electronics could work together. All this happened years before there were bands like The Silver Apples or even Hawkwind. Recommend for fans of Pierre Henry, musique concrète in general, and Stockhausen.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: FD 5010LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DISSEVELT/KID BALTAN, TOM Song Of The Second Moon: The Sonic Vibrations Of Tom Dissevelt/Kid Baltan LP LP version. 2015 release. Fifth Dimension present a reissue of Tom Dissevelt and Kid Baltan's Song Of The Second Moon: The Sonic Vibrations Of Tom Dissevelt/Kid Baltan, originally released in 1968. Song Of The Second Moon is a compilation, of sorts, with the best tracks by two electronic music prophets, Tom Dissevelt (1921-1989) and Kid Baltan (aka Dick Raaijmakers, 1930-2013), created in the late 1950s and early 1960s. Before the release of Song Of The Second Moon, the same album was released in 1962 as Electronic Music under the moniker of The Electrosonics. While kneeling to the gods of kraut and their epic cosmic journeys, we should always keep in mind that courageous music aficionados from a classic or jazz background have been as far out before, and may have been even further out. There are shreds of melody and passages reminiscent of primitive rituals, but most of the time this is a gathering of electronic sound eruptions, strange rhythmical patterns, and swirling noises. It is definitely a mind expanding experience that has enough melody to conjure an enchanting atmosphere considering its radical approach to popular and progressive music. Nice Egyptian and quite mythical harmonies created by an early synthesizer on a pulsating rhythm-bed build the song "Sonik Re-Entry", one of the more accessible tracks. Orchestral music and jazz are melted somewhere on this record with elements of exotica, bits and pieces of gentle Latin sounds, and whatever was popular back then being swallowed by thinking machines. And suddenly a dark swing played by an orchestra hits your ears with quite mysterious harmony patterns interwoven with the occasional freak-out, either in an electronic manner or with a free jazz expression. It demonstrates how well modern, yet handmade, popular music and electronics could work together. All this happened years before there were bands like The Silver Apples or even Hawkwind. Recommend for fans of Pierre Henry, musique concrète in general, and Stockhausen.

GET ON DOWN

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: GET 54043LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP GENIUS/GZA Liquid Swords 2LP 2017 black vinyl repress. "According to legend, when the Wu-Tang Clan formed like Voltron on their debut album in 1993, GZA happened to be the head--an appropriate place for a man also called 'The Genius.' Yet at the time few could have predicted that his 1995 masterpiece Liquid Swords would be considered 'one of the most substantial lyrical journeys in hip-hop history' (Chicago Tribune). At the peak of his powers as a producer, Wu-Tang mastermind RZA crafted the album's distinctive soundtrack at his basement studio in Staten Island; a haunting landscape of dusty samples, sharp snares and menacing urban gloom, with frequent interludes of dialogue from the classic Samurai flick Shogun Assassin. Cerebral, strategic and precise with his words, GZA crystallizes a range of influences--from chess to kung-fu films to mob flicks and Eastern philosophy--into sharply delivered rhymes. The album features appearances by the entire Wu-Tang Clan, and includes the auspicious debut of Killah Priest on 'B.I.B.L.E.' Acknowledged as one of the '100 Best Rap Albums' (The Source) and 'Top 100 Records of the 1990s' (Pitchfork.com), Get On Down is proud to present Liquid Swords as it was intended to be experienced, on double vinyl with audio remastered from the original source tapes and the original iconic cover artwork from DC Comics artist Denys Cowan." Includes poster insert.

GOOFIN'

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: GOO 017LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SONIC YOUTH Daydream Nation 2LP "Daydream Nation was Sonic Youth's sixth full-length, their first double-LP, and their last for an indie label before signing with Geffen. Widely considered to be their watershed moment, the album catapulted them into the mainstream and proved that indie bands could enjoy wide commercial success without compromising their artistic vision. More recently, Daydream Nation has been recognized as a classic of its time: Pitchfork ranked it #1 on their '100 Greatest Albums of the 1980s'; Spin listed it at #13 on their '125 Best Albums of 1985-2010'; Rolling Stone put it at #45 on their '100 Best Albums of the Eighties' list and #328 on their '500 Greatest Albums of All Time.' It was one of 50 recordings chosen by the Library of Congress to be added to the National Recording Registry in 2006. 2007 saw the release of an expanded four-disc vinyl box set, but now the album is back in its original form after years of being out of print and highly sought after. As a special 21st century bonus, the vinyl now includes a digital download card -- radical adults rejoice!"

GRANADILLA MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: GM 210CD FILE UNDER: ROCK POPPY FAMILY FEATURING SUSAN JACKS, THE Which Way You Goin' Billy? / Poppy Seeds CD 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of The Poppy Family's Which Way You Goin' Billy, featuring Susan Jacks, originally released in 1969. Some may be familiar with the Canadian pop singer Terry Jacks who released an utterly successful, yet greasy ballad, called "Seasons In The Sun" in 1974. It became an instant hit and it possessed a depth and quality most pop tune writers and producers would go crazy for. But that was just a later milestone of Terry's career as a pop musician. Years before, in the mid-to-late '60s, he found his soulmate in his later wife Susan and, following a series of live performances, formed a beautiful band named The Poppy Family with her and a few like-minded souls. This is the contemporary pop music of 1969 with a few turns into psychedelic fields. There are lush arrangements with accessible rhythms, string and brass sections to boost up the heart-warming, gentle, and joyful vocal melody of Mrs. Jacks on the opening track "That's Where I Went Wrong" and still, you can feel the same sense of melancholy Terry Jacks spiced up with his later evergreen hit tune. "Free From The City" is clothed in a garment of Indian inspired sitar harmonies and drones and has a rather enchanting lead melody and a groovy, polyrhythmic foundation. A gentle Latin beat, sweet instrumental arrangement, and Susan Jacks's haunting vocals make up "Beyond The Clouds". Despite that, the overall mood is still a bit melancholic and desperate. Terry Jacks takes over the lead vocals on "A Good Thing Lost", which comes as a short-and-sweet country rock tune a band like The Byrds would have been proud of. Elements of French chanson, a waltzing rhythm, and another deep, contemplative vocal melody sung with a burning passion, once more with lush and fluffy arrangements, build the fifth track "You Took My Moonlight Away". "There's No Blood In Bone" is a hot-blooded, moody psychedelic pop song with fuzz guitar and mellotron lines supporting Susan telling another tragic tale. The mind-blowing "Happy Island", with its tabla rhythms and sitar lines, are reminiscent of classical Indian ragas. Still, "Happy Island" remains a Western society pop tune with a little psychedelic edge. Which Way You Goin' Billy has a timeless vibe of beauty, characteristic of many late '60s records. CD version includes The Poppy Family's second album, Poppy Seeds, originally released in 1971.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GM 210LP FILE UNDER: ROCK POPPY FAMILY FEATURING SUSAN JACKS, THE Which Way You Goin' Billy? LP LP version. 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of The Poppy Family's Which Way You Goin' Billy, featuring Susan Jacks, originally released in 1969. Some may be familiar with the Canadian pop singer Terry Jacks who released an utterly successful, yet greasy ballad, called "Seasons In The Sun" in 1974. It became an instant hit and it possessed a depth and quality most pop tune writers and producers would go crazy for. But that was just a later milestone of Terry's career as a pop musician. Years before, in the mid-to-late '60s, he found his soulmate in his later wife Susan and, following a series of live performances, formed a beautiful band named The Poppy Family with her and a few like-minded souls. This is the contemporary pop music of 1969 with a few turns into psychedelic fields. There are lush arrangements with accessible rhythms, string and brass sections to boost up the heart-warming, gentle, and joyful vocal melody of Mrs. Jacks on the opening track "That's Where I Went Wrong" and still, you can feel the same sense of melancholy Terry Jacks spiced up with his later evergreen hit tune. "Free From The City" is clothed in a garment of Indian inspired sitar harmonies and drones and has a rather enchanting lead melody and a groovy, polyrhythmic foundation. A gentle Latin beat, sweet instrumental arrangement, and Susan Jacks's haunting vocals make up "Beyond The Clouds". Despite that, the overall mood is still a bit melancholic and desperate. Terry Jacks takes over the lead vocals on "A Good Thing Lost", which comes as a short-and-sweet country rock tune a band like The Byrds would have been proud of. Elements of French chanson, a waltzing rhythm, and another deep, contemplative vocal melody sung with a burning passion, once more with lush and fluffy arrangements, build the fifth track "You Took My Moonlight Away". "There's No Blood In Bone" is a hot-blooded, moody psychedelic pop song with fuzz guitar and mellotron lines supporting Susan telling another tragic tale. The mind-blowing "Happy Island", with its tabla rhythms and sitar lines, are reminiscent of classical Indian ragas. Still, "Happy Island" remains a Western society pop tune with a little psychedelic edge. Which Way You Goin' Billy has a timeless vibe of beauty, characteristic of many late '60s records.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GM 211LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DEMON FUZZ Afreaka! LP 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of Demon Fuzz's Afreaka!, originally released in 1970. Demon Fuzz were an English band but originated from quite a few former Commonwealth countries which have African roots. Back in 1968, before they became Demon Fuzz, the musicians started as a typical soul music group. But following a trip to Morocco, they opened their minds and broadened their musical vision towards a conglomerate of jazz, African roots music, psychedelic sounds, blues, powerful rock, and tinges of funk and soul music. The multi-ethnic band felt like playing multi-ethnic influenced rock for the club and UK festival audiences. And despite their sensational musical vision and captivating compositions, Demon Fuzz never made it further than a cult band. Anyway, what they deliver here is progressive even for its time and still groovy and hypnotizing enough to fill the dancefloors of the most hip underground clubs. Great saxophone lines (are these melodies created by a sax?) over polyrhythmic groove patterns will drive fans of bands like Soft Machine and Colosseum nuts. There is the mandatory cover version included here, "Another Country", originally played by The Electric Flag. Demon Fuzz get the most psychedelia out of their open jazz saxophone improvisations over a smooth, repetitive rhythm pattern in the long middle section. The essence of soul music, with many extraordinary and exotic elements, makes it one of these ever flourishing youthful anthems of progressive rock and pop from the late '60s, the pioneer days of progressive music. Fans of the jazz and rock amalgam of the Canterbury scene should be excited about Afreaka! RIYL: Pacific Gas & Electric, Sly & The Family Stone, Colosseum, War, Ginger Baker's Airforce, Miles Davis, Osibisa, Black Widow, If, and Nucleus. Includes three tracks not featured on the original.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: GM 212CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SOUL EXPLOSION, THE Soul Fire CD 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of The Soul Explosion's Soul Fire, originally released in 1968. Detroit? Chicago? Well, no not at all. This 1968 release came from a German band playing some lush and dynamic soul pop with an emotionally exalted vocal style reminiscent of Tom Jones at times. The songs range from powerfully onward grooving booty shakers, to striking melodic tunes with great, enlightening chorus lines. After listening, you will realize these folks had a sense for the classic beat music of just a few years prior to this release. But since The Soul Explosion spice up everything with a dark and brooding back street club atmosphere at the right moment, they could do what they wanted and they always sounded exciting and fresh. It's hard to tell the difference between these krauts and any popular British or North American act in their genre. There is passion, sheer lust, a wild, animalistic drive, and a mesmerizing, ongoing groove. Technically, this is a really solid group that knows when to let loose, but they keep the energy flow under control. Fanatics of soul and early rock fusion from the '60s will go insane. Soul Fire strikes your deepest inner self and sets your spirit aflame. The melodies are amazing and the rhythms shake you with an inescapable, everlasting pulse. Think of later-day Animals, The Four Tops, and The Equals, all thrown into a mixer on full-throttle.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GM 212LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOUL EXPLOSION, THE Soul Fire LP LP version. 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of The Soul Explosion's Soul Fire, originally released in 1968. Detroit? Chicago? Well, no not at all. This 1968 release came from a German band playing some lush and dynamic soul pop with an emotionally exalted vocal style reminiscent of Tom Jones at times. The songs range from powerfully onward grooving booty shakers, to striking melodic tunes with great, enlightening chorus lines. After listening, you will realize these folks had a sense for the classic beat music of just a few years prior to this release. But since The Soul Explosion spice up everything with a dark and brooding back street club atmosphere at the right moment, they could do what they wanted and they always sounded exciting and fresh. It's hard to tell the difference between these krauts and any popular British or North American act in their genre. There is passion, sheer lust, a wild, animalistic drive, and a mesmerizing, ongoing groove. Technically, this is a really solid group that knows when to let loose, but they keep the energy flow under control. Fanatics of soul and early rock fusion from the '60s will go insane. Soul Fire strikes your deepest inner self and sets your spirit aflame. The melodies are amazing and the rhythms shake you with an inescapable, everlasting pulse. Think of later-day Animals, The Four Tops, and The Equals, all thrown into a mixer on full-throttle.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GM 213LP FILE UNDER: ROCK LITTLE BOY BLUES, THE In The Woodland Of Weir LP 2015 release. Granadilla Music present a reissue of The Little Boy Blues' In The Woodland Of Weir, originally released in 1968. The Little Boy Blues emerged from the simmering Chicago scene of the mid-to-late '60s where the contemporary beat fused with elements of soul, jazz, blues, and funk, tinged with colorful and dreamy harmonies of acid and garage rock. You can literally experience the development of fuzz pedals in rock music spinning a record like In The Woodland Of Weir. The sawing opening chords of "Cathedral" provide an appropriate start. The buzzing heavy guitars raise dirt hand-in-hand with a sluggish beat, before a pastoral organ melody divides the tune into half, letting a seething maelstrom of heaviness overrun you once again. In The Woodland Of Weir is more than just this dirty caveman blues rock. "Seed Of Love" is a slow psychedelic pop tune with some wild and explosive fuzzed-out lead guitar, with wickedly insane flute kicking in from time-to-time and a bone-grinding organ to contrast the thought provoking vocal melody and dreamy atmosphere. "The Great Train Robbery" is a brutal proto punk anthem that hits you in the face - it's an aggressive, furious rock eruption with a rather monotonous vocal line. And "Mr. Trip Wouldn't Listen" provides a sweet string section on a carpet of utterly distorted, howling and scrunching rhythm guitars, spiced with vocals that will thrill you down to your bare bones. Hard garage rock for all freaks into US heroes such as The Seeds, The Count Five, The Third Bardo, and The Music Machine or English cult acts like The Troggs, The Who, and The Yardbirds. Another gem from the bottomless lake of great music from the late '60s - a crown jewel from the inner sanctum of garage rock, acid pop, and power psychedelia.

GRUMETE RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GRUMETE 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Picaro Vol.2: Calypso-Rock Pastis, Oriental Flavored Jazz, Colombian Fox, Tipsy Gin-Twist & the Spanish Cowboy Kid LP From the basement of small, secluded shops selling electrical appliances in the provinces and exquisite albums of singles from the select discotheque of piano bars and top-class singles bars, Grumete Records serves up a cocktail of versions that have never been heard before, with Picaro Vol.2. Mysterious instrumental tracks and bizarre, inexplicable pieces performed by disheveled orchestras and forgotten or half-forgotten soloists. The Argentinian trumpeter Tulio Gallo performs a Russian classic to a twist beat luring listeners irresistibly onto the dancefloor. Pantaleón Perez Prado emigrated from Cuba to Italy and recorded material for European labels. Eclipsed by his brother's huge success, his work went unnoticed until Grumete rescued this magnificent version of "Guaglione". Many Italians travelled to the USA to try to get their talent recognized but Nino Rienzi alone managed to unite the elegance of the popcorn sound with an exotic and oriental rhythmic base. The French pastis moment comes with the frenzied saxophones, intoxicating sound and more oriental rhythm on "When", written by Paul Evans in 1958 with Francis Linel on vocals. This track is followed by Armand Canfora conducting a composition by Jacques Dutronc and Roger Morris et Son Orchestre performing "Oriental Express", a rare moorish jazz number. The orchestras on the first side of the record give way to wilder and more unusual performances on the second side - Renderings of rock, twist, fox and beat, all sung in Spanish. Long-forgotten soloists like Juan Ramón, the Mexican Hermanas Montoya or Angelito. The flawless version of "Bang Bang" by Kinita stands out on the album; a little known track that was released, with different orchestral arrangements, as a promo record for Fundador. The priceless "Escóndete" by a youthful Angelito Pachín dressed as a cowboy also stands out. And to top it all, Los Tarahumaras provides the best beat version of "Taboo", the composition written by Margarita Lecuona: a hard-to-find track taken from an EP released by Orfeón in Mexico. Also features: Peter Hinnen, Mr. Sax, Juan Ramón, Los Golden Boys, Dave Dacosta, and Los Risueño. Edition of 500.

HI HAT (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3054CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ CANNONBALL ADDERLEY Portraits In Jazz - Live At The Half Note CD Julian Edwin "Cannonball" Adderley, live from the Half Note, New York City, on February 5th, 1965. Having earned renown with Miles Davis (including contributions to the landmark Kind Of Blue in 1959), by 1965 Julian "Cannonball" Adderley was well established as one of America's leading jazz saxophonists and composers. Originally broadcast on WABC-FM's "Portraits In Jazz", this superb set also features his brother (and long-term collaborator) Nat on cornet, future fusion supremo Joe Zawinul on piano, and the brilliant Charles Lloyd on tenor sax. The entire broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered, together with background notes and images.

HOLODECK

PRICE: $8.00 CAT #: HD 037CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SURVIVE HD037 Cassette "Austin instrumental electronic quartet S U R V I V E return with their long awaited second full length, HD037 (aka RR7349 on LP and CD via Relapse). Since the release of their 2012 debut LP (originally released as MQR026 on Berlin-based imprint Mannequin), the popularity of the band's mood driven tone-scapes has been self-perpetuating. The signature shape and sound on HD037 is unmistakable, with the band's production style drawing character and personality out of every song element on the record. Deep, growling bass lines rhythmically interplay with rapidly evolving sequences on tracks like 'Copter' and 'Highrise' with a discerningly thorough depth of thought and detail. Songs like 'A.H.B' and 'Wardenclyffe' utilize gritty, tape delayed percussion to punctuate the lavish string patches and beautifully constructed lead melodies that move each piece forward with a narrative precision. Although S U R V I V E is electronic music, the project maintains the fullness of an ensemble production. This is embodied in the band's infamous live act consisting of towering stacks of hardware synthesizers, drum machines, effects, and amps supported by an amazing custom light show and thick, industrial amounts of fog. Recorded and produced by the band's own Michael Stein out of Omniverse Studios in Austin, HD037 continues to enhance the haunting crux of S U R V I V E while honing their ability to orchestrate meaningful, ominous emotion from sound."

HOME NORMAL (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HOMEN 079CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MERE Mere III CD "I don't like work - no man does - but I like what is in the work - the chance to find yourself. Your own reality - for yourself not for others - what no other man can ever know. They can only see the mere show, and never can tell what it really means." Home Normal label curator Ian Hawgood discusses the Mere trilogy: "In 2012, Mere very kindly asked me to master their debut album Mere for Gizeh Records (GZH 038CD). Made up of Gareth Davis (bass clarinet), Thomas Cruijsen (guitar), and Leo Fabriek (drums), I was given due notice that the album was a live recording of improvised free jazz, so basically pretty wild in every facet. As a long term friend and collaborator, I thought I knew what to expect from a Gareth Davis related project: namely, the unexpected! As the first of a three part live recording, I was desperate to hear the full works in all their glory. Gareth, Thomas, and Leo duly sent over the two remaining parts - Mere II (HOMEN 095CD) and III - and alongside cover art by Frederic D. Oberland, they complete the Mere trilogy to beautiful effect. To say this is a privilege for Home Normal to be releasing them would be a huge understatement. It has taken almost three years to get to the point of release. Beyond the intricacies of the interplay, and subtleties of incredible musicianship, the albums as a whole represent a unique long-form experience which is both deep within and far beyond our selves; the perfect antithesis to the diagnosis of modern-day apathy." Obi credit strip; Hand-embossed printing; unique vintage large format negative; Includes download code.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HOMEN 095CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MERE Mere II CD "I don't like work - no man does - but I like what is in the work - the chance to find yourself. Your own reality - for yourself not for others - what no other man can ever know. They can only see the mere show, and never can tell what it really means." Home Normal label curator Ian Hawgood discusses the Mere trilogy: "In 2012, Mere very kindly asked me to master their debut album Mere for Gizeh Records (GZH 038CD). Made up of Gareth Davis (bass clarinet), Thomas Cruijsen (guitar), and Leo Fabriek (drums), I was given due notice that the album was a live recording of improvised free jazz, so basically pretty wild in every facet. As a long term friend and collaborator, I thought I knew what to expect from a Gareth Davis related project: namely, the unexpected! As the first of a three part live recording, I was desperate to hear the full works in all their glory. Gareth, Thomas, and Leo duly sent over the two remaining parts - Mere II and III (HOMEN 079CD) - and alongside cover art by Frederic D. Oberland, they complete the Mere trilogy to beautiful effect. To say this is a privilege for Home Normal to be releasing them would be a huge understatement. It has taken almost three years to get to the point of release. Beyond the intricacies of the interplay, and subtleties of incredible musicianship, the albums as a whole represent a unique long-form experience which is both deep within and far beyond our selves; the perfect antithesis to the diagnosis of modern-day apathy." Obi credit strip; Hand-embossed printing; unique vintage large format negative; Includes download code.

IMPORTANT RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: IMPREC 450CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL OLIVEROS & CONNIE CROTHERS, PAULINE Live At The Stone CD Live At The Stone was intended to be Pauline Oliveros's tribute to the life and work of pianist Connie Crothers who passed away on August 13, 2016. Sadly, Pauline Oliveros passed away on November 25, 2016. This CD, Pauline's memorial for Connie, is now a memorial for both women. Pauline's original dedication: "This recording resulted from my one and only performance with Connie Crothers at her invitation during her amazing residency at The Stone in August 2014. I was honored to play with Connie and did not realize that this would be a memorial recording. We have lost an extraordinarily original musician too soon on August 13, 2016. Here is her statement about her week-long residency: 'I will be performing in every set with these great musicians - from Tuesday, August 19 through Sunday, the 24th. I am very happy about this, especially since every set will be very different from the other sets. Not only are the musicians different, the way they approach improvisation is different. A friend, noting this, said, 'You like a challenge.' I responded, 'Yes, I thrive from a challenge. That is where the fun is.' That's also where the surprises are, and the joy.' I certainly was challenged by the energy and power of Connie's performance during our set. Like Connie, I thrive with challenges. The concert felt remarkable and very satisfying for me. I am grateful that Connie had the foresight to arrange for this excellent recording. She was looking forward to this release. May this recording be a tribute to Connie Crothers. Her spirit will always be present in the wonderful community of musicians in New York and around the world and most certainly in my heart.

JAMBALAYA (ITALY)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: JAM 13012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DYLAN, BOB Folksinger's Choice Radio Broadcast LP Cynthia Gooding was a folk singer best known for her radio show, which was broadcast on New York's WBAI. It was on this show in early 1962 that she recorded an interview and performance with the then unknown Bob Dylan, whose first album had yet been released. Folksinger's Choice Radio Broadcast is a stunning and clear, early performance from the 2016 Nobel Prize winner.

JEANNE DIELMAN (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: JD 117LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ SHEPP & BILL DIXON QUARTET, THE ARCHIE The Archie Shepp-Bill Dixon Quartet LP Jeanne Dielman present a reissue of The Archie Shepp & Bill Dixon Quartet, originally released in 1962. The debut as a leader for both Archie Shepp and Bill Dixon, two formidable members of the free jazz and avant-garde elite. Rounding out the quartet are bassists Reggie Workman and Don Moore, and drummers Paul Cohen and Howard McRae, each on various tracks. While the album undoubtedly swings, this piano-less quartet definitely prefigures the trailblazing free jazz work the two leaders would be involved in for the remainder of the decade, and beyond. An essential piece of early free jazz.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: JD 119LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ COLTRANE, JOHN My Favorite Things LP Jeanne Dielman present a reissue of John Coltrane's My Favorite Things, originally released in 1961. Credit for this album is partially due to Miles Davis, who had somewhat recently purchased Coltrane's first soprano saxophone. Previously, the soprano saxophone had been little used in jazz. This 1961 album also seems to fully mark Coltrane's transformation into modal jazz, another Davis influence, and his modal take on the classic standard, "My Favorite Things", from The Sound Of Music soundtrack (1965), remains one of the more iconic jazz songs in history. Rounded out by three more standards, performed in modal interpretations that completely redefined the meaning of a "standards" album, My Favorite Things is one of the many transcendent jazz albums the legendary John Coltrane is responsible for.

LIGHT IN THE ATTIC

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: LITA 148CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendoes CD "Erasmo Carlos has no counterpart in the universe of Anglophone pop music that could begin to hint at his relevance, popularity and his complex relationship with the only Brazilian pop star more universally recognized than himself, Roberto Carlos. He may be a beloved pop star and household name in Brazil, but hardly because of the music found on the three albums reissued by Light In The Attic. While in retrospect they can be appreciated as some of his most creative, consistent and personal albums, they were also some of the least commercially successful and underappreciated of his long career, at least until recently. Embracing the artistic freedom of the global counterculture of the late sixties and early seventies, over the course of these three albums, Erasmo evolved from his bubblegum beginnings into a sophisticated seventies singer-songwriter. Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendões (1970), Carlos, Erasmo... (1971) and Sonhos E Memórias 1941-1972 (1972) collectively find this maturing teeny-bopper delivering a mix of world class psychedelic rock, traditional rock n' roll, soul, funk, folk, bossa nova, and samba-rock to an unsuspecting Brazilian audience. Collectively, the songs on Erasmo Carlos E Tremendões sound like an attempt to appeal to nearly every relevant genre of Brazilian popular music at the turn of the decade. From the cover tunes alone there's a Caetano song 'Saudosismo' (Tropicália), an Antônio Adolfo song 'Teletema' (Pilantragem/art-pop), and not just any Ary Barroso song, but the unofficial Brazilian national anthem 'Aquarela Do Brasil'. Of the new songs, 'Menina' is a soul ballad and 'Jeep' brings the funk. Maybe it was exactly that, a chance for Erasmo to stretch his creative muscles in a lot of different directions as it became clear his Jovem Guarda character and sound had run its course, along with the TV show of the same name. Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendões is greater than the sum of its pop-rock spitballs. It's a creative, and at times experimental and groundbreaking album that remains a thrilling listen. First time available outside of Brazil; First time ever on CD anywhere; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LITA 148LP FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendoes LP LP version. Housed in a gatefold, Stoughton tip-on jacket. "Erasmo Carlos has no counterpart in the universe of Anglophone pop music that could begin to hint at his relevance, popularity and his complex relationship with the only Brazilian pop star more universally recognized than himself, Roberto Carlos. He may be a beloved pop star and household name in Brazil, but hardly because of the music found on the three albums reissued by Light In The Attic. While in retrospect they can be appreciated as some of his most creative, consistent and personal albums, they were also some of the least commercially successful and underappreciated of his long career, at least until recently. Embracing the artistic freedom of the global counterculture of the late sixties and early seventies, over the course of these three albums, Erasmo evolved from his bubblegum beginnings into a sophisticated seventies singer-songwriter. Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendões (1970), Carlos, Erasmo... (1971) and Sonhos E Memórias 1941-1972 (1972) collectively find this maturing teeny-bopper delivering a mix of world class psychedelic rock, traditional rock n' roll, soul, funk, folk, bossa nova, and samba-rock to an unsuspecting Brazilian audience. Collectively, the songs on Erasmo Carlos E Tremendões sound like an attempt to appeal to nearly every relevant genre of Brazilian popular music at the turn of the decade. From the cover tunes alone there's a Caetano song 'Saudosismo' (Tropicália), an Antônio Adolfo song 'Teletema' (Pilantragem/art-pop), and not just any Ary Barroso song, but the unofficial Brazilian national anthem 'Aquarela Do Brasil'. Of the new songs, 'Menina' is a soul ballad and 'Jeep' brings the funk. Maybe it was exactly that, a chance for Erasmo to stretch his creative muscles in a lot of different directions as it became clear his Jovem Guarda character and sound had run its course, along with the TV show of the same name. Erasmo Carlos E Os Tremendões is greater than the sum of its pop-rock spitballs. It's a creative, and at times experimental and groundbreaking album that remains a thrilling listen. First time available outside of Brazil; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: LITA 149CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Carlos, Erasmo... CD "As a student and fan of Elvis, Little Richard, Bill Haley, and Chuck Berry, Erasmo indulged his primal rock urges on these albums, notably getting sufficiently psychedelic and fuzzy on Carlos, Erasmo... Arriving in 1971 while Caetano and Gil were still in exile, Rita Lee had recently quit Os Mutantes and Gal Costa was onto a new sound, Erasmo's 1971 album was the closest thing to Tropicália around. Carlos, Erasmo... was co-produced by the Tropicália producer, Manoel Barenbein, including a new composition from Caetano, a few arrangements courtesy of Rogério Duprat and the musical talents of no fewer than three Mutants: lead guitarist Sergio Dias, drummer Dinho Leme and bassist Liminha, not to mention Brazil's undisputed psychedelic axe-master, Alexander Gordin, aka 'Lanny', Carlos, Erasmo... is a virtual all-star team of Tropícalistas (not in exile). This album is considered a bedrock album within the Brazilian rock scene and a notable late entry in the Tropicália tradition, rocking harder than any album in his catalog, but also including wispy love songs, soul and funk moves, brassy pop tunes and a marimba-driven ode to marijuana. First time available outside of Brazil; First time ever on CD anywhere; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: LITA 149LP FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Carlos, Erasmo... LP LP version. Housed in a gatefold, Stoughton tip-on jacket. "As a student and fan of Elvis, Little Richard, Bill Haley, and Chuck Berry, Erasmo indulged his primal rock urges on these albums, notably getting sufficiently psychedelic and fuzzy on Carlos, Erasmo... Arriving in 1971 while Caetano and Gil were still in exile, Rita Lee had recently quit Os Mutantes and Gal Costa was onto a new sound, Erasmo's 1971 album was the closest thing to Tropicália around. Carlos, Erasmo? was co-produced by the Tropicália producer, Manoel Barenbein, including a new composition from Caetano, a few arrangements courtesy of Rogério Duprat and the musical talents of no fewer than three Mutants: lead guitarist Sergio Dias, drummer Dinho Leme and bassist Liminha, not to mention Brazil's undisputed psychedelic axe-master, Alexander Gordin, aka 'Lanny', Carlos, Erasmo... is a virtual all-star team of Tropícalistas (not in exile). This album is considered a bedrock album within the Brazilian rock scene and a notable late entry in the Tropicália tradition, rocking harder than any album in his catalog, but also including wispy love songs, soul and funk moves, brassy pop tunes and a marimba-driven ode to marijuana. First time available outside of Brazil; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: LITA 150CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Sonhos E Memorias 1941-1972 CD "Sonhos E Memórias 1941-1972 is truly singular within Brazilian pop fusing rock, soul, jazz and singer-songwriter styles. It's simultaneously rootsy, funky, modern and nostalgic. The lyrics are highly personal, searching for deeper meaning with lots of flower power imagery and language, while the music is tight, highly rhythmic, melodic and restrained in its delivery and effortless groove. Built around the future fusion trio Azymuth with keyboardist José Roberto Bertrami, drummer Ivan Conti aka 'Mamão' and bassist Alex Malheiros, a majority of the album's tunes make excellent use of this trio's telepathic tightness, subtle funkiness, and melodic mastery. The album dabbles with a few different styles and rhythms, all telling Erasmo's musical story be it bossa nova, roots rock, hard rock, ballads, and soulful grooves, but a certain sonic frequency or tempo alongside the autobiographical elements unite this masterwork. First time available outside of Brazil; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: LITA 150LP FILE UNDER: WORLD CARLOS, ERASMO Sonhos E Memorias 1941-1972 LP LP version. Housed in a gatefold, Stoughton tip-on jacket. "Sonhos E Memórias 1941-1972 is truly singular within Brazilian pop fusing rock, soul, jazz and singer-songwriter styles. It's simultaneously rootsy, funky, modern and nostalgic. The lyrics are highly personal, searching for deeper meaning with lots of flower power imagery and language, while the music is tight, highly rhythmic, melodic and restrained in its delivery and effortless groove. Built around the future fusion trio Azymuth with keyboardist José Roberto Bertrami, drummer Ivan Conti aka 'Mamão' and bassist Alex Malheiros, a majority of the album's tunes make excellent use of this trio's telepathic tightness, subtle funkiness, and melodic mastery. The album dabbles with a few different styles and rhythms, all telling Erasmo's musical story be it bossa nova, roots rock, hard rock, ballads, and soulful grooves, but a certain sonic frequency or tempo alongside the autobiographical elements unite this masterwork. First time available outside of Brazil; Newly remastered from the original master tapes; Liner notes by Allen Thayer with lyrics (Portuguese/English)."

MEDS

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: MEDS 009LP FILE UNDER: ROCK LAVENDER FLU, THE Heavy Air 2LP 2017 repress. "Heavy Air is a 30 song puzzle / map masterminded by Chris Gunn (The Hunches, Hospitals). Recorded on analog tape machines over a period of years and outside of the genre concentration camps. A home recording project approached completely open to experimentation but in love with songs. Like Terrence Malick's Tree Of Life remade by the ghost of Phillip K. Dick; projecting sounds as images inside your head. It's extremely psychedelic and dense with layers and layers yielding new secrets with each listen. Songs / melodies / lyrics appear and reappear as half remembered dreams or reconstructed memories. It's a circuitous path through pop songs ('My Time', 'Those That Bend' - with a Waterloo Sunset vibe), blasted rockers ('Fingers Like Wounds'), beautiful instrumentals ('Feel The Ground', 'Telepathic Axe'), fractured folk ('Between The Trees'), weirder experimental songs ('Vacuum Creature', 'La-Bas'), straight up fried epics ('Transcendental Hangover') plus a few covers in the mix including a maximal / minimal take on The Godz mantra-like ode to sun worship and a Townes Van Zandt tune that is derailed by a massive panic attack. Traces of Big Star, Royal Trux, Brian Eno, Meat Puppets II, American Beauty are in the DNA but The Lavender Flu is its own beast. While it is obviously insane to release a double album debut in the current no-attention-span era, it is the only way. Put in the time, you will be rewarded. This is one of those rare double albums that isn't overripe or padded with mediocrity. All killer, no filler! Super dynamic pressing! Completely insane on headphones!"

MONO-TONE RECORDS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: MT 022LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DUM DUM BOYS Electrified! LP Glam-fuzz, noisy-fuzz, free jazz fuzz, punk-fuzz, psyche-fuzz; the whole spectrum of Dum Dum Boys influences passed through the filter of... fuzz! Electrified!, the tenth album from France's number one fuzz rockers, may very well be their best yet. Ten songs, seven short and fast ones, one long hypnotic rocker, à la MC5, and two surprising and daring covers of Art Ensemble Of Chicago's "Theme De Yo Yo" and Archie Shepp's "Blasé". Electrified! was recorded live to keep their raw and wild side, but includes overdubs to maximize their minimalism by adding synthesizers, organ and horns on three songs and... more fuzz! 35 minutes of pure excitement.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: MT 023LP FILE UNDER: ROCK LES RALLIZES DENUDES Live 77 Tachikawa 2LP Mono-Tone Records present a reissue of Les Rallizes Dénudés's historic performance from 1977 in Tachikawa. This double LP has everything Les Rallizes Dénudés are known for - ear piercing feedback, languid guitar strumming, wild reverberated solos, lurid volume, blasé vocals, and unbelievable intensity, combined for a total sensory assault. Revolutionary and psychedelic, the unlikely meeting of The Velvet Underground and the Japanese Red Army, Les Rallizes Dénudés are among the earliest and most outer Japanese psyche/noise rock'n'roll bands who existed.

MONSTER MELODIES (FRANCE)

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: MMLP 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SATAN Satan LP Monster Melodies present the legendary album Satan, an absolute must-have in terms of French progressive music, recorded in 1973 and never before released. In 1968, in Le Mans (a town in the west of France in Les pays de la Loire), some young students, planning to become teachers, started a band under the name The New Rainbow. Like many young musicians at the time, they enjoyed English blues and were fans of Pink Floyd, Soft Machine and Led Zeppelin. Quickly, they changed their name to Heaven Road and started to become famous west of France, playing live frequently. After playing covers, they wrote their own compositions and delivered a very good show at the same level of any professional band. In Paris, they won three contests in Le Golf Drouot (the mecca of the French rock at the time) and were declared the best non-professional French band of 1972. Playing at the festival, the band started to hang out with big names from the French rock scene, like Variations, Magma, Il Etait Une Fois, Catharsis, Ange and Dynastie Crisis. In 1973, they decided to be a professional band and change their name to Satan. They produced a unique music between hard rock and progressive and delivered intense shows, inspired by the world of sci-fi and literature, with musicians wearing make-up and strange costumes. But despite the fact that they played before the English band Caravan in 1974 and had an appearance in local TV show, the band always suffered from financial difficulties. For this reason, they created the more commercial band Ciel D'été with the intention of playing exclusively in the ballroom circuit. With the financial proceeds from Ciel D'été performances, they went to a studio in Angers twice - the first time to record two commercial tracks for Ciel D'été, and the second time to record tracks for the future album by Satan which had been performing for more than three years at that point. But at the time, they couldn't find a record company to publish their record. Satan collapsed in the middle of 1976, joining the cohort of musical project killed by the French musical industry - an industry which was preoccupied with making easy money by already successful English and American music and producing very dispensable French music, marketed commercially. Comes as colored vinyl; Includes a poster and inserts; Edition of 1000 (numbered).

MUNSTER RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $9.00 CAT #: MR 7299EP FILE UNDER: ROCK ZELATORS One Way Lover 7" Hailing from Madrid, Zelators are back after their 2015 debut 7" for Rufus Recordings, and their new offering is another blast of unfiltered, unhinged sound coming at you from the meeting point of B-52's, Specials, Damned, Question Mark & The Mysterians and Devo. You can't put a label on this band, as Zelators pick and mix from all decades, genres and rhythms to shake those elements and create their own mutant sound.

MUSIQUE POUR LA DANSE (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MPD 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FRANKIE BONES Bonesbreaks Volume 16-1 12" Musique Pour La Danse welcomes Brooklyn DJ Frankie Bones in presenting the release of two vinyl EPs in the long-lasting Bonesbreaks series, a collaboration with the artist-owned imprint, Bangin Music. Spinning records since the early '80s, Frankie Bones imported rave culture into the USA. His unique signature sound were the foundation of the rave movement in the whole USA. The legendary Bonesbreaks series started back in 1988 on Underworld Records. These two EPs provide eight classic cuts that will bring you back in time inside a sweaty hangar where fresh nasty stabs and acid hypnotic basslines rule the night.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MPD 005EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FRANKIE BONES Bonesbreaks Volume 16-2 12" Musique Pour La Danse welcomes Brooklyn DJ Frankie Bones in presenting the release of two vinyl EPs in the long-lasting Bonesbreaks series, a collaboration with the artist-owned imprint, Bangin Music. Spinning records since the early '80s, Frankie Bones imported rave culture into the USA. His unique signature sound were the foundation of the rave movement in the whole USA. The legendary Bonesbreaks series started back in 1988 on Underworld Records. These two EPs provide eight classic cuts that will bring you back in time inside a sweaty hangar where fresh nasty stabs and acid hypnotic basslines rule the night.

NEVERWHERE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: NVR 002 FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CAMEA Signs 12" Camea returns with the second release on her Neverwhere imprint, Signs. Made for the stars, she has also invited two great producers, Ian Pooley (Innervisions, Pooled Music) and André Kronert (Figure, Stockholm LTD) for remixes. As usual with Camea, she likes to seek all of the beautiful things in between, and this EP covers the spectrum from a magical sunrise to a dark, pulsing rave cave.

NOW-AGAIN

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: NA 5107LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DAMON Song of a Gypsy LP 2017 repress. "Definitive reissue of the legendary late '60s Los Angeles psychedelic masterpiece: restored/remastered transfer, pitch/speed corrected for the first time ever. Extensive booklet contains dozens of unpublished photos and images, a thorough investigation into this landmark album, and an extensive interview with Damon. Damon's Song of a Gypsy is generally regarded as one of the finest privately-pressed psychedelic rock records and has, for over twenty years, been one of the most sought after late '60s American rock artifacts in the world, with the scant original copies that exist exchanging hands for thousands of dollars. Song of a Gypsy has remained high on its own plateau: out of reach and indescribable. It seemed that this homespun, funky psychedelic monument borrowed from nothing and sprung from nowhere. Damon's unique, introspective songwriting and nuanced voice, the interplay between he and lead guitarist Charlie Carey and an atmosphere that so perfectly captured the last bloom of the flower power era as it decayed into the dark haze of the '70s underground could only have arisen from a spark of auspicious genius. But did it? Over the past seven years, we at Now-Again have been obsessed with Song of a Gypsy and have researched the album, and Damon's life-arch. This anthology is our attempt to put forth a convincing argument for the overwhelming importance of this album, a unique high point from within but also outside of America's psychedelic movement. We follow Damon on his 'predestined life as a gypsy' from his birth into a tight knit Italian American family in Rochester, New York, through the various Los Angeles communities that he would call home. We analyze the entirety of his oeuvre, from his first surf-rock single in 1960, through schmaltzy pop, convincing doo-wop, blued eyed soul and garage rock in the mid '60s. And we focus on the year 1967, the founding of his label Ankh, and his transformation from a pop hopeful to the tortured soul who would create Song of a Gypsy. We attempt to make sense of the seminal moments that made this transformation possible in a crucial moment in America's psychedelic high water mark in this, the definitive reissue of this album."

OLSEN (NORWAY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: OLS 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TERJE, TODD It's the Arps EP 12" 2017 repress. Please welcome: It's the Arps! Oslo's magic music-maker Todd Terje has already gained a wunderkind-like reputation on top of being one of the best remixers money can buy. The first release on his own label was created from scratch and solely on the mythical synthesizer ARP 2600. Towering over the assortment is the laser crime scene called "Inspector Norse," which is the finest goosebumps dance music. "Myggsommer" gives away Terje's secret love for quirky exotika, whereas "Swing Star Pt. 1" and its brother have a (Balearic) brilliance and witchery to them. Housed in a beautiful sleeve courtesy of Bendik Kaltenborn.

OUT-SIDER (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: OSR 056CD FILE UNDER: ROCK JODI Pops De Vanguardia CD Out-Sider present the first reissue of Jodi's Pops De Vanguardia, originally released in 1971 as a private pressing. Pops De Vanguardia contains tracks mostly written and recorded in 1969 (with some dating back to 1966) by brothers Joern and Dirk Wenger at their homemade "Jodi Experimental Studio" in Paraguay. Joern and Dirk, born in Paraguay but of German origin, started playing in beat/psychedelic band The Rabbits, who released a very rare EP in 1969. After the group split, Joern and Dirk traveled to Germany where they studied arts and received musical lessons from none other than Stockhausen. The two brothers built their own homemade studio and spent many hours recording songs and experimenting, creating their own sound effects (echo, reverb, etc). They called their music "spontaneous pop". Pops De Vanguardia was recorded at their own rudimentary studio with two tape recorders. Joern played guitar, organ and was the lead vocalist, while Dirk played drums and percussion. From ultra-catchy garage-pop to killer instrumental Farfisa numbers and proto-psychedelic sounds, Pops De Vanguardia is often considered the best lo-fi garage album to come from South America. Jodi could be seen as precursors of the indie-pop and lo-fi garage which would appear some decades later. An ultra-rare and obscure album from Paraguay - ahead of its time, raw and homemade sixties garage, jangly pop and basement psych sounds. Comes with insert with detailed liner notes in English/Spanish and rare photos. CD version includes five bonus tracks (dating from 1969-1970), including three fantastic previously unreleased tracks, one track from a rare private EP and the beat-fuzz-psych track "Buscándote" from The Rabbits 1969 EP, Lo Más Nuevo.

PALACE OF LIGHTS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: POL 001-2015CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LEIMER, K. The Grey Catalog CD "Released in 2015. The Grey Catalog departs from Leimer's typical obsessions with understatement and homogeneity to range freely across rhythmic, melodic and disassembled forms. Incorporating percussion, electric guitar and bass as well as found sound, digital and analog synthesis and sampled instruments, The Grey Catalog spins off multiple intimations of musical forms."

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: POL 004-2010CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LEIMER, K. Permissions CD "Released in 2012. Permissions is somewhat of a collaboration with Taylor Deupree, given that the 12k head is credited with 'additional voices, post-production, edit, mix, and mastering.' The detail isn't insignificant, either, as Permissions largely collapses whatever stylistic differences might normally separate 12k and Palace of Lights recordings. Arranged into concise song-like structures, the material exemplifies the concentration on fluttering micro-sound textures, electro-acoustic sounds, and field recordings that's shared by the two creators and often captured on a typical 12k release. Listed sans titles on the CD cover as simply 'Permissions 01-16,' the settings function like snapshots that cumulatively provide an in-depth portrait of Leimer's range. The mood is generally laid-back, meditative, and explorative, but the elements drawn upon are not only pastoral in nature as industrial sounds surface, too."

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: POL 004-2015CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BARRECA, MARC Beneath The Mirrored Surface CD "Released in 2015. The impulse to invent and realize new music, new forms and a broader comprehension of sound has proven to be a permanent aspect of Marc Barreca's work. From childhood music lessons, to tape and electronic experimentation with his group Young Scientist, to becoming an early participant in cassette culture and the independent movement, Marc has developed a large body of work that moves with and ahead of the changes that music has undergone in the past four decades. With Beneath The Mirrored Surface, Marc continues his quest to create deep and shifting aural spaces by merging the abstract rhythmic warmth of early analog synthesis with the complexity and timbral beauty of acoustic instruments and natural sound. Barreca extracted and reshaped rhythms and textures from field recordings, decades-old world folk recordings and acoustic instrument loops. These sources were first converted into MIDI data using Ableton Live and then transformed and manipulated with Max/MSP. Hundreds of these source clips were then blended and arranged with layered and looped digital synthesizer and sampler tracks. The result is a dense, rich world of refracted light and shifting shadow. Mastered by Taylor Deupree."

PHARAWAY SOUNDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: PHS 038CD FILE UNDER: WORLD LOS DANDY'S Lindo Amorcito CD Pharaway Sounds present a reissue of Lindo Amorcito by Los Dandy's, originally released in 1985 on Bambú. Los Dandy's were a Peruvian cumbia band formed in the '70s by the great Héctor Farfán (Los Beta 5, Los Destellos) featuring the superb vocals of the legendary Oswaldo "Guajiro" Ortega (Los Guajiros, Los Destellos). Their rare album is a great mix of cumbias, guarachas and tropical rhythms with cool Atari-styled electronic effects, reverb-drenched electric guitars, infectious vocals and incredible lyrics. RIYL: Los Destellos, Los Beta 5, Los Shapis, chacalón, chicha, electronic cumbia. Remastered sound; New cover design; Includes insert with photos and liner notes.

PIAS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PIAS 39223291LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BOHREN & DER CLUB OF GORE Geisterfaust 2LP Double LP version. Comes in a gatefold jacket. Pias present a reissue of the 2005 album from Germany's doom jazz cult band Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Geisterfaust. Geisterfaust, featuring the slowest band on earth in an even more reduced and slow motion style, is back in full glory, with 58 minutes of playtime over five astonishing tracks. "Geisterfaust" might be translated as "the fist of a ghost" and the individual tracks are "trigger finger", "ring finger", "middle finger", "thumb" and "little finger". The group, who are much loved by musicians like Mike Patton (of Faith No More and who releases their albums on the Ipecac label) or Stephen O'Malley (SunnO), deliver outstanding music. For fans of SunnO, OM, Max Richter, Fennesz and David Lynch/Angelo Badalamenti. This is instrumental music of the highest caliber.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: PIAS 39223292CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BOHREN & DER CLUB OF GORE Geisterfaust CD Pias present a reissue of the 2005 album from Germany's doom jazz cult band Bohren & Der Club Of Gore, Geisterfaust. Geisterfaust, featuring the slowest band on earth in an even more reduced and slow motion style, is back in full glory, with 58 minutes of playtime over five astonishing tracks. "Geisterfaust" might be translated as "the fist of a ghost" and the individual tracks are "trigger finger", "ring finger", "middle finger", "thumb" and "little finger". The group, who are much loved by musicians like Mike Patton (of Faith No More and who releases their albums on the Ipecac label) or Stephen O'Malley (SunnO), deliver outstanding music. For fans of SunnO, OM, Max Richter, Fennesz and David Lynch/Angelo Badalamenti. This is instrumental music of the highest caliber.

POSH ISOLATION (DENMARK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PI 119LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CROATIAN AMOR The World LP 2016 repress of the 2014 debut album by Croatian Amor, which followed a long row of limited tapes on Posh Isolation. The World runs like a soundtrack on which the actors's voices were never cut from the score, field recordings and synth blends together in a beautiful yet nauseating audio pool - Transit, plastic interior, insomnia, pornography and being alone. Being alone in large groups of people, being alone in thousands of years of civilization, being alone in a lover's bed copulating. Euro magic, bubble-gum industrial, 1989.

PSI (PSYCHEDELIC SOUNDS INTERNATIONAL) (GERMANY)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: PSI 003-1CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ALVA Ja Tik Butu... CD Originally released in 1978 on Pennine Records, two catalog numbers before they issued the famous Rosemary Lane album by Tickawinda! Even European music might can quite an exotic feeling and Latvian rockers Alva are the living proof. Based in England when they released their sole album, Ja Tik B?tu..., they fell straight into the folk rock genre with their cross of melancholic, even slightly psychedelic rock and colorful, mystifying Baltic folk -- all in the middle of the UK punk explosion. Their music has a raw rock edge, with haunting melodies that entwine around your mind like ivy. The result is mind-expanding and you can be sure that this is something you will hardly have experienced before in such a radical form. Folk, melancholic rock, and laid-back punk rock meld into one enchanting sound, with Baltic folk holding the biggest share in the overall picture. The punk feeling, on the other hand, is the result of the energetic playing, while all the musicians are as skilled as a band should be -- Alva leave the sloppy performance always associated with punk rock to others. They even reach a post-punkish area with the strange, humorous, yet somehow anthemic "Vilcienu Dziesma." Alva could have inspired fans of 1960s garage rock, haunting Eastern European gypsy folk, and more sophisticated punk rock, and become a major force in the rock world if the business was just a little bit more fair. This album is like a trip through an idyllic landscape, but the constant feeling of an uproar backing up the flaming melodies. Listen with a free mind and you will be dragged into a world of sheer beauty and joy.

RADIATION DELUXE SERIES (SPAIN)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RAD 8006LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TELESCOPES, THE The Telescopes LP Radiation Deluxe Series present a reissue of The Telescopes's self-titled second album, originally released on Creation in 1992. Formed in 1987, these British shoegaze/space-rock mainstays drew inspiration from the '60s psych and rock scene, particularly The Velvet Underground, The 13th Floor Elevators, Love, and The Byrds, as well as contemporaries such as My Bloody Valentine, and The Jesus & Mary Chain. Their second LP is where they truly took off and found their original voice with a tight batch of hook-laden tunes. An essential piece of UK shoegaze and psychedelia, The Telescopes is back in print on vinyl for the first time since 2009.

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: LAUNCH 103LP FILE UNDER: ROCK PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS PIGS Feed The Rats LP LP version. Comes in a die cut sleeve. Playing their first gig supporting Goat at what was only the latter's second ever show, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs have gigged relentlessly with kindred spirits including The Cosmic Dead and Luminous Bodies, not to mention gracing festivals like Supernormal and Portugal's Reverence with their feral attack. Yet the time has come for this band to transcend the realm of word-of-mouth phenomenon and be judged on their feverish and demented collision of psych-drone dementia and riff-driven salvation alone. The inarguable proof is Feed The Rats, the overwhelming first album the band have created - equal parts righteous repetition, bludgeoning brute force and Sabbathian squalor, its alchemical charge has the power to transform bleary-eyed abandon into small-hours revelation. This three-track, forty-minute monument of chaotic catharsis captures the everything-on-eleven spirit of the band's live manifestation whilst adding a level of finesse and texture often less easily accessible in a dangerous haze of flying hair, discarded clothes and spilt premium lager. Channeling the grimy trip hazards of Monster Magnet's Spine Of God (1991) through a prism of kraut-derived repetition and Part Chimp style bloody-mindedness, the resulting hallucinatory vortex appears constantly on the realm of breaking point. Yet for Matthew Baty, the porcine realm is less about a nihilistic quest for fiery oblivion than one might imagine: "You know, I think we've experienced it, many times. It's those gigs where we can almost sense that everyone in the room is engaged. The energy created is so thick you can almost bite down on it and it feels like there's no longer any barrier between band and audience. Those are the special shows, where there's a solidarity and a very visceral bond. That, and being able to smell our amps melting." Amps and brains alike, as these psychic omnivores bring seven times the joy, seven times the pain, seven times the dementia and deliverance.

RUMBLE RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: RUM 2011122LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ DAVIS, MILES Birth of the Cool LP 2017 repress. Eleven tracks recorded by Miles Davis's nonet in 1949 and 1950, Birth of the Cool (1956) may just be the most accurately titled album ever. The tracks just bleed hipness -- cool, smooth, and swinging -- and practically define the genre of "cool jazz." Unparalleled recordings required for any fan of mid-century American jazz.

RUPTURED (LEBANON)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: RPTD 016CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BUNNY TYLERS, THE Glitches And Drones 2013-2016 CD The Bunny Tylers is a collaboration between Charbel Haber (Scrambled Eggs, Malayeen, Johnny Kafta Anti-Vegetarian Orchestra) and Fadi Tabbal (The Incompetents, Under The Carpet, Safar). The Lebanese duo explore different guitar bowing techniques on Glitches And Drones 2013-2016, and they celebrate the smell of cold tobacco, cheap after-shave, eternal sunsets and surfer suicides. RIYL: AMM, Spectrum, Sonic Boom. Edition of 300.

SAHELSOUNDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: SAHEL 028DVD FILE UNDER: Misc MOCTAR, MDOU Akounak Tedalat Taha Tazoughai DVD The first ever Tuareg language fictional film, based on the legendary rock-u-drama Purple Rain (1984), Akounak explores the world of a musician trying to succeed in the raucous subculture of the Niger guitar scene. The protagonist, real life musician Mdou Moctar, must battle fierce competition from jealous musicians, overcome family conflicts, endure the trials of love, and overcome his biggest rival - himself. Carried by stunning musical performances from Mdou, the film is a window into modern day Tuareg guitar and an experiment in participatory ethnographic filmmaking. In Tamashek, with English and French subtitles; 75 minutes, all region DVD, NTSC format. Limited edition of 1000 copies. Directed by Christopher Kirkley.

SCHAMONI MUSIK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: LE 004LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LEROY Bambadea LP LeRoy presents Bambadea, a little over a year after the Munich-based artist's debut offering, Skläsh (LE 003CD/LP, 2015). Skläsh made a huge splash. Countless trend-savvy media outlets dubbed it an electrified joyride and likened it to the discovery of an all-new orbital speed. Bambadea is an album born out of personal elation and European Weltschmerz. Accordingly, Bambadea sounds both desolate and sun-drenched, gloomy and ecstatic - a paradoxical state that actually has a subversive element of indetermination to it. These tunes feel both warm and cool, sexy and somber, sometimes even both high and heavy-hearted. Seen in this oscillating light, "Advantage Of Nothing", with its slow-moving bolero vibes is, well, pretty hardcore. It's a disturbed, sweetly insane tune with a wicked dash of Brian Wilson-ism. Underneath, there's a steady downbeat push, a breezy marine glaze, as if time was indeed suspended for an instant: A lacuna, the kind of blank space that adds three-dimensional depth to the inter-locked syncopation of these tracks - and that makes Skläsh's tunes almost seem clunky and clumsy in comparison. Album opener "Quirly Stu" sounds like Neil Young's fingers let go of his guitar for a second, only to roll a cigarette while watching a tarred drum. And then, still in the same breath, the process of burning off as metaphor - for dealing with nichts ("nothing"), and nichtsein ("non-being"). Only to in- and exhale in the next moment ("Happened From The Void"), send enormous puffs of smoke into the blue skies above - and see: "Love Is In The Air". Growing increasingly denser and more atmospheric, "Half The Way" encloses the listener like a sonic tunnel, and it's true. The flute that enters the picture towards the end is just that - a small tunnel filled with air in rhythmical motion. And yet, while sunbathing and feathering one's thoughts in the gleaming light, there are ghostly voices, scraps of conversation amid the ebb-and-flow that perpetually hits these coastlines, an aquatic hustle and bustle, full of underwater sounds that ultimately forms a maelstrom around "Coral Girl". It's the sheer intricacy of these tunes that makes Bambadea feel everything but aloof, everything but calculated or trying hard. This is pure pop as primeval force, the sound of eons combined to one big, harmonious ostinato.

SDBAN ULTRA (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: SDBANU 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BLACK FLOWER Artifacts LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl; Comes with a download card and a printed inner sleeve. Stirred up from deep within, from an abstract spiral of sound and movement, from a sensation of time and space absolving and converging at once, the Black Flower musicians have molded a tangible matter: the album Artifacts. Their second full album sounds international and ageless; Eastern influences, Ethio-dub, and jazz effortlessly merge producing psyche-delicious and accessible 21st century Ethio-dub-jazz. As if John Zorn put on Fela Kuti's shoes and imbibed Mulatu Astatke's whirls. Piloted by saxophonist/flutist/composer Nathan Daems (Ragini Trio, Dijf Sanders, Antwerp Gipsy-Ska Orkestra), this instrumental band aims for originality. Fellow musicians and "brothers down the road" are Jon Birdsong (dEUS, Beck, Calexico) on cornet, Simon Segers (Absynthe Minded, De Beren Gieren, Stadt) at the drums, Filip Vandebril (Lady Linn, The Valerie Solanas, Antwerp Gipsy-Ska Orkestra) on the bass, and Wouter Haest (Los Callejeros, Voodoo Boogie) playing keys. For many, the Ethiopian aspect once made known to the world by Mulatu Astatke will stand out. Still, Black Flower further adds oriental scales, Afrobeat à la Fela Kuti, jazz in a John Zorn way and varied western music traditions such as rock and dub. The resulting melting pot is undoubtedly inspired by Nathan's distant travels and the multifariously colorful city of Brussels. After their well-received debut album Abyssinia Afterlife (2014) which created an atmosphere of mythical figures and psychedelia, Black Flower now reflect on ancient and modern cultures. The album title Artifacts refers to centuries-old fragile objects or tools that empowered the development of human culture. The musicians' personal musical backgrounds and the result is an album with an ageless mystique. Artifacts is the synthesis of different cultures, of the past and present, and personal and collective memories. It is the soundtrack to modern reality, based on the elements that connect everybody. Uncomplicated originality, plenty of space for fantasy and an organic tone: those are the ingredients for Black Flower to lay claim to an age-old human ritual: dancing! Also features: Tcha Limberger plays violin on "Lunar Eclipse"; Gernas Shekhmous plays daf on "Realm And Era".

SECOND LAYER (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SLR 009CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ROCK'N'ROLL JACKIE & PAIN JERK Super Relaxed CD 2010 release. Super Relaxed, over a year in the making, is the first collaboration between Pain Jerk (Kohei Gomi) and Rock'n'Roll Jackie (Jackie Stewart, aka Jackie Oblivia, of Smegma, Tenses, Los Angeles Free Music Society). The source sounds were provided by Jackie and then Kohei obsessively worked these into the two long tracks. The influence of the musique concrete masters are heavily heard throughout these tracks but they maintain the playfulness and non-purism found throughout LAFMS recordings. Old sound effect record samples, TV recordings, Flower Travellin' Band's guitar riffs and J-pop drum beats are all included in the mix alongside Kohei's synth sounds. All music composed, mixed and produced by Jackie Oblivia and Pain Jerk in Portland and Tokyo, 2008-2010. Comes in a six-panel digipack with full-color artwork/collages from Jackie Stewart; Edition of 500.

SHALGAM RECORDS (TURKEY)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SH 006LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK BILGIC, AHMET KENAN Sarmas?k LP The movie Sarmasik (Turkish for "Ivy") premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015 and received many festival awards. Presented here are the tracks used in the film, as well as sound collages of sounds made by the characters of the film, composed by Ahmet Kenan Bilgic. Bilgic is a composer, producer and performer, and is also the guitarist and vocalist of the experimental fusion band Gevende from Istanbul. With Gevende, he has released two studio albums, the soundtrack for the video game Monochroma. After composing sound and music for many short movies and animated films, he won the Golden Tulip award at the 30th International Istanbul Film Festival as the composer of the feature film Atlikarinca (2011).

SOFT ABUSE

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: SAB 058LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BOWLES, NATHAN A Bottle, A Buckeye LP 2016 repress. Originally released in 2012. "Hard to believe our planet had not yet been graced with Nathan Bowles solo recordings until now, but such is the case. After years of playing in celebrated ensembles, touring the world, and honing his skill on a host of instruments, Bowles unveils his first solo effort: A Bottle, A Buckeye. The spacious, rollicking, meditative, and above all powerful record bridges the methods and constructs of his two most notable groups - The Black Twig Pickers (old-time) and Pelt (outer limits) - while inhabiting a space all its own. LP version includes a download."

SPITTLE RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $28.50 CAT #: SPITTLE 072LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RINF + ADRIAN SHERWOOD Der Westen Ist Am Ende: The Complete Sessions LP In the summer of 1986, Adrian Sherwood (On-U Sound) went to Florence, Italy for a different kind of vacation: to make a record with noise-funk band Rinf. The sweaty sessions stretched for weeks, resuming in London - to whip these loose tracks into shape. The record label Lacerba released the final mixes on two 12" EPs, Bang Bang (1987) and Rubber On Rider (1988), that have long been out of print. For the first time, Der Westen Ist Am Ende compiles the fully remastered complete sessions in a new package that cheekily references the testosterone-driven porn-obsessed lyrics. Comes in a beautiful three-color silkscreen and custom die-cut jacket.

STATIC CARAVAN (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: VAN 302EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Static Fruit 7" Static Caravan's featured artists are: Art Of The Memory Palace are concerned with oscillations, Kosmische drone and creating their own IPA; Cheval Sombre is a one-man band that emerged in the early 2000s. Fruits de Mere's featured artists are: Jack Ellister, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Jack uses synths in his home studio to deliver a reverb drenched pop tune for this EP that is dreamy, funky, retro and modern - all at the same time; The Insektlife Cycle an instrumental/progressive/psychedelic rock group from the Philippines. "Sleep Crawler" is a track from their forthcoming, debut album.

STROBOSCOPIC ARTEFACTS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: SA 029EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AVNI, YOTAM Tehillim 12" Israeli producer Yotam Avni returns with Tehillim. The galloping rhythm of "Tehillim" brings a whole inventory of struck wood and metal elements into play, and leads listeners on an voyage through liturgical chanting and volcanic eruptions of synthesizer magma. "Orma", while more stripped down, continues down the same path with clever spatial arrangements. "Shtok" begins with a deep subterranean kick pattern and percolating bell tones that are reminiscent of recent efforts from Planetary Assault Systems. The closer "Even" brings the EP's most forceful and demanding beat, overlaid by a shimmering latticework of piano, breeze-like pads, and concentrated string plucks.

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: SV 018LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK ARTEMIEV, EDWARD Solaris OST LP 2017 repress.. "It's only appropriate that Solaris, Russian filmmaker Andrei Tarkovsky's psychological sci-fi classic from 1972, contains an equally original and mind-bending score. Solaris explores the inadequacies of time and memory on an enigmatic planet below a derelict space station. To reinforce the film's chilling setting, Tarkovsky commissioned composer Eduard Artemiev to construct an electronic soundscape reflecting planet Solaris' amorphous and mysterious surface; Artemiev rose to the challenge with a prophetic work that defies the era's technological limitations while evoking unparalleled emotional responses even today. Artemiev's score--centered around variations on Bach's 'Chorale Prelude in F-Minor,' a somber piece for solo organ--sounds majestic alongside dissonant crescendos and formless, ambient tracks. Armed with the massive ANS synthesizer (aptly named after Russian occultist Alexander Nikolayevich Scriabin, who pioneered thought behind the synesthesiatic effects of music), Artemiev drafted sine waves on glass plates for the machine to interpret. The only prototype of the ANS was destroyed shortly after the Solaris soundtrack was recorded. Luckily this artifact of transcendent composition married with technological innovation endures as a masterpiece of early electronic music. Superior Viaduct is honored to present the first-time official release of Artemiev's original soundtrack for the film (not to be confused with the previously available re-recording of the music). This deluxe package comes with three unique front-cover designs and is recommended for fans of Cluster, Iannis Xenakis, and Louis and Bebe Barron's Forbidden Planet."

TAPETE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TR 350CD FILE UNDER: ROCK A PROJECTION Framework CD Following up on their critically acclaimed debut album Exit (TR 309CD/LP, 2015), the post-punk band A Projection present their second album Framework on Tapete Records. Recorded by Niklas Berglöf at Redmount Studios in Stockholm, the album was mixed by the award-winning mix engineer Magnus Lindberg. A Projection was formed in 2013 as an act of desperation: While the group's founding members had successful careers that afforded them comfortable lives, a deep emptiness was growing inside of them - their hearts longed for music, art, and the excitement of the city pulse. As such, they decided to take a stand, sacrificing their corporate careers in order to follow their true calling to live their lives as artists, making music. Soon thereafter, A Projection was born. The band quickly gained an underground cult-status due to their atmospheric, unpredictable and sometimes violent live performances, and the music press frequently compared them to bands such as Editors, The Cure, Swans, and Depeche Mode. In 2015, they released their debut album Exit on Tapete Records. On their new album Framework, the band spins a dizzy web of dark '80s post-punk, energetic indie rock, and alternative electronic music. Driven by a need to express themselves, the band set out to create an album that captures the true sense of restlessness and isolation in a large city. The heartfelt and introspective lyrics of singer Isak Eriksson are entrenched in layers of effects-laden guitars, harrowing drumbeats, and larger-than-life synthesizers. "We wanted the album to be an accurate reflection of our lives and personal experiences", the band says. "As such, the intertwining of light and darkness, of joy and despair, is a big theme on the album." While light and darkness are classical themes, the band's recording process was anything but traditional: "We decided that some songs would be recorded during extreme sleep deprivation", the band says. "In order to truly capture the feelings of disorder and weariness that some of our songs represent, we had to go beyond just experimenting with sounds and song structures - we had to genuinely embody those very feelings. It was a very intense experience." The members of A Projection are: Isak Eriksson (vocals), Amos Pagin (electric guitar), Mattias Ruejas Jonson (bass), Linus Högstadius (synthesizers), and Jesper Lönn (drums).

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: TR 350LP FILE UNDER: ROCK A PROJECTION Framework LP+CD LP version. Includes CD. Following up on their critically acclaimed debut album Exit (TR 309CD/LP, 2015), the post-punk band A Projection present their second album Framework on Tapete Records. Recorded by Niklas Berglöf at Redmount Studios in Stockholm, the album was mixed by the award-winning mix engineer Magnus Lindberg. A Projection was formed in 2013 as an act of desperation: While the group's founding members had successful careers that afforded them comfortable lives, a deep emptiness was growing inside of them - their hearts longed for music, art, and the excitement of the city pulse. As such, they decided to take a stand, sacrificing their corporate careers in order to follow their true calling to live their lives as artists, making music. Soon thereafter, A Projection was born. The band quickly gained an underground cult-status due to their atmospheric, unpredictable and sometimes violent live performances, and the music press frequently compared them to bands such as Editors, The Cure, Swans, and Depeche Mode. In 2015, they released their debut album Exit on Tapete Records. On their new album Framework, the band spins a dizzy web of dark '80s post-punk, energetic indie rock, and alternative electronic music. Driven by a need to express themselves, the band set out to create an album that captures the true sense of restlessness and isolation in a large city. The heartfelt and introspective lyrics of singer Isak Eriksson are entrenched in layers of effects-laden guitars, harrowing drumbeats, and larger-than-life synthesizers. "We wanted the album to be an accurate reflection of our lives and personal experiences", the band says. "As such, the intertwining of light and darkness, of joy and despair, is a big theme on the album." While light and darkness are classical themes, the band's recording process was anything but traditional: "We decided that some songs would be recorded during extreme sleep deprivation", the band says. "In order to truly capture the feelings of disorder and weariness that some of our songs represent, we had to go beyond just experimenting with sounds and song structures - we had to genuinely embody those very feelings. It was a very intense experience." The members of A Projection are: Isak Eriksson (vocals), Amos Pagin (electric guitar), Mattias Ruejas Jonson (bass), Linus Högstadius (synthesizers), and Jesper Lönn (drums).

UNIVERSITY OF VICE (SPAIN)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: UOVR 014LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Guitar Safari: Electric Explosion In Africa LP 2017 repress. Obscure gems extracted from 45s and 78s released in the '50s and early '60s. Welcome to a wild trip around Africa during its electric guitar explosion in the '50s and '60s, a period when foreign styles like Cuban mambo or American twist were absorbed and recorded with tons of guitars full of reverb and vibrato. Twangy jungle travels through calypso and jerk from Sierra Leone; Congolese rhumba, mambo, and cha-cha-cha; surf from Madagascar; Nigerian twist and rock & roll; merengue from Cameroon... Includes tracks by Bantous Mujos, Les Safari, King Kennytone, Ambiance Jazz, Catchito & Chacha Po, Orchestre Rock-a-Mambo, E.K's, Olivera & Freitas, Vedette Jazz, Freddy Ranarison, Ry-Co Jazz, and Geraldo Pino.

UNROCK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: UNROCK 008LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KANG/TASHI DORJI, EYVIND Mother Of All Saints (Puppet On A String) LP The second twin in Unrock's sub-series of actively anti-western music is an ultra-heavyweight. In the worlds of contemporary global avant-art, composition and improvisation, it reaches new heights. Eyvind Kang (from "Ghost Ghat Tresspass/Sussmeier" Sun City Girls 330,003 Crossdressers From Beyond The Rig Veda among many other collaborations) employs a rarely-heard viola technique. Some may call it plucking art. The viola is played not with a bow, but plucked with the fingers of the right hand, resulting in a completely distinct sound. Eyvind Kang is a master and has reinvented this special technique. Two solo viola tracks (one a cover of an Albert Ayler piece) with melodies of outstanding beauty and fragility develop into perfection. Two additional tracks also feature Indonesian cello player Krusnedi Sukarwanto from Surakarta, and Ghanaian percussionist Yah Amponsah, performing koncrong style. Tashi Dorji, an exceptional guitar playing soul from Bhutan, came through the lower Rhine area and stopped for a recording at Ivory Tower. A soulful afternoon and evening resulted in a relaxed, playful recording showing the skills and talents of Tashi in full. Like its sister release, Sam Shalabi/Alan Bishop & Sam Shalabi's Mother Of All Sinners (UNROCK 007LP, 2016), Mother Of All Saints will be released as a one-time limited run pressing on 140 gram vinyl. Comes in an extra heavy deluxe cover with a solid printed inlay.

VAMPISOUL (SPAIN)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: VAMPI 055LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DAVIS, BETTY This Is It! 2LP 2017 repress; double LP version. 2005 release. The former wife of Miles, Betty Mabry Davis is perhaps the only woman in the world who could rightfully have the following legend tattooed across her rear: THIS ASS INVENTED FUSION. While their marriage only lasted a year (1968-1969), Betty pointed the way to Miles, introducing him to the musical and material gods of revolutionary style: Jimi Hendrix and Sly Stone, which would have an enormous impact on his electrified musical Frankenfusion masterpiece known as Bitches Brew. Betty ruled as the mentor-muse for the original man and his music. She was a woman with the strength of a Black Panther, a "nasty" woman in total control, but unfortunately for Betty, America was not yet ready to embrace a woman with such an explicitly sexual persona. She had a much rougher edge to her music than other female funk and soul artists of the '70s. Betty Davis' is one of the most extreme sounding debut records of the decade, which just like Bitches Brew takes equal parts inspiration from Hendrix and Sly. One critic aptly described their sound as something like a cross between Tina Turner, Funkadelic, and Sly & The Family Stone. Add the futurist fashion sense of David Bowie, and the flair of Miles Davis, and you have quite a cocktail. This is the best of Betty Davis' three much-sought albums.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: VAMPI 165LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Macondo Revisitado: The Roots Of Subtropical Music Uruguay 1975-1979 2LP+CD Macondo Revisitado features a selection of some of the best recordings from Uruguayan independent label Macondo between 1975 and 1979. Artists emulated tropical music styles popular in Caribbean and Central American countries like Cuba (guaguancó, guaracha), Puerto Rico, Panama (bomba, plena, merengue) and Colombia (porro, vallenato, cumbia), but within this process of adaptation and hybridization, elements, procedures and codes spawned a music that possesses its own post-territorial identity and universe. At the end of the '50s, big bands like Cortijo Y Su Combo or Sonora Matancera reached the Southern Cone for the first time. Local pioneer Pedro Ferreira and his orchestra, the Cubanacan, worked to lay the foundations of the candombe songbook, as well as performing Afro-Cuban and Brazilian repertoires. Meanwhile, the records of César Concepción, Moncho Leña, Mon Rivera and others were adopted and covered; re-appropriated by this new generation with complete naturalness. There was a strong cultural impact and as a result a new generation of groups emerged from the melting pot of all these different influences, the names and repertoires of these groups pointing straight back to their heritage, while embarking on their respective recording journeys on labels like Clave, Orfeo and Mallarini. Set up in the port area of Montevideo, Macondo Discos was founded by the Chilean entrepreneur Luis Onel and named after the town from García Márquez's fictional universe. Initially, the label produced a catalog comprising folk, tango, murga and rock. 1975 onwards, after the release of Sonora Cienfuegos's Tropical Caliente and Sonora Borinquen's Exclusivo!, marked the "golden age of tropical music in our country" according to Carlos Goberna, founder of Sonora Borinquen. One of the most important figures from this era is Mario Maldonado. He started his career in the mid-60s in Sonora Veracruz where he met vocalist Chico Ferry. They both coincided again in the Conjunto Casino. Maldonado would then go on to join Grupo Cubano, Borinquen and direct the musical production of records by Grupo Antillano, Grupo Maracaibo and others. He was one of the outstanding performers and musicians on the label, with more meticulous and orchestrated arrangements presenting a more challenging repertoire in pursuit of a more contemporary and electric sound. Compilation and notes by Nandy Cabrera, aka Selectorchico. Features: Sonido Cotopaxi, Grupo Electrónico Keguay, Las Estrellas De Macondo, Tropicana 70, Conjunto Casino, Sonora Borinquen, Grupo Manatí, Combo Camagüey, Sonora Cienfuegos, Grupo Latino, Anakaona, Grupo Cubano, Grupo Maracaibo and Grupo Antillano.

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: VAMPI 171CD FILE UNDER: WORLD LANDERO, ANDRES Yo Amaneci CD Andrés Gregorio Landero Guerra, born in 1931 in San Jacinto, Colombia, embodies the spirit that made it possible to bring cumbia music to the world. Synonymous with the evolution of this musical genre, Landero managed to charm audiences through a complex weave of compositions, shot through with local nuances and diverse derivations from his native Caribbean province. He constantly sought to create his own language while remaining acutely alive to tradition. Landero left home at seventeen, manifesting his passion to take artistic creation to the limit while demonstrating his belief in freedom and communal living. In 1964, he started his musical career with Discos Curro, the landmark Costeño label owned by José María "Curro" Fuentes from Cartagena. In 1965, he released Fiel Caricia, his first album with this label, presenting a broad and intense repertoire of merengue, paseo, and cumbia music. Landero displays his compositional brilliance by combining naturalness and long-standing carnival tradition. He was named King of Cumbia in El Banco (Magdalena), King of the Bolivian accordion festival in Arjona (Bolívar), and King of Cumbia in Mexico. He constantly paid tribute to his native land with heart, with soul and the ability to stir emotions, on albums such as Cumbia En La India (1966), Mujer Querida (1969) or La Fiebre (1969). This first stage of Landero's work with Discos Fuentes is a vast compendium of rural dialogues of unswerving beauty, encompassing songs in the son, paseo, puya, cumbia, pasebol, merengue, and gaita styles. Tender, wild poetry that describes a delightful panorama of true stories, sea breezes and sun that unfolds timelessly. Landero returned to Fuentes in 1979 with Bailando Cumbia (1979), followed by El Hijo Del Pueblo (1981) and ¡Por ahí es que va... la cosa! (1983). Not one of the records released during Andrés Landero's career is dispensable. His coherent and constant efforts to build on the foundations of the cumbia tradition form an extraordinary legacy rich in masterpieces of Colombian popular music. He is the author of a polyphonic blossoming and the outstanding figure through which to appreciate, from a historical perspective, the syncretism of indigenous and African slave music from the Caribbean coast, namely cumbia. Yo Amaneci gathers tracks from 1966 to 1982, taken from his albums on Discos Fuentes and other labels. Includes liner notes by Carlos Mario Mojica (Don Alirio).

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: VAMPI 171LP FILE UNDER: WORLD LANDERO, ANDRES Yo Amaneci 2LP Double LP version. Andrés Gregorio Landero Guerra, born in 1931 in San Jacinto, Colombia, embodies the spirit that made it possible to bring cumbia music to the world. Synonymous with the evolution of this musical genre, Landero managed to charm audiences through a complex weave of compositions, shot through with local nuances and diverse derivations from his native Caribbean province. He constantly sought to create his own language while remaining acutely alive to tradition. Landero left home at seventeen, manifesting his passion to take artistic creation to the limit while demonstrating his belief in freedom and communal living. In 1964, he started his musical career with Discos Curro, the landmark Costeño label owned by José María "Curro" Fuentes from Cartagena. In 1965, he released Fiel Caricia, his first album with this label, presenting a broad and intense repertoire of merengue, paseo, and cumbia music. Landero displays his compositional brilliance by combining naturalness and long-standing carnival tradition. He was named King of Cumbia in El Banco (Magdalena), King of the Bolivian accordion festival in Arjona (Bolívar), and King of Cumbia in Mexico. He constantly paid tribute to his native land with heart, with soul and the ability to stir emotions, on albums such as Cumbia En La India (1966), Mujer Querida (1969) or La Fiebre (1969). This first stage of Landero's work with Discos Fuentes is a vast compendium of rural dialogues of unswerving beauty, encompassing songs in the son, paseo, puya, cumbia, pasebol, merengue, and gaita styles. Tender, wild poetry that describes a delightful panorama of true stories, sea breezes and sun that unfolds timelessly. Landero returned to Fuentes in 1979 with Bailando Cumbia (1979), followed by El Hijo Del Pueblo (1981) and ¡Por ahí es que va... la cosa! (1983). Not one of the records released during Andrés Landero's career is dispensable. His coherent and constant efforts to build on the foundations of the cumbia tradition form an extraordinary legacy rich in masterpieces of Colombian popular music. He is the author of a polyphonic blossoming and the outstanding figure through which to appreciate, from a historical perspective, the syncretism of indigenous and African slave music from the Caribbean coast, namely cumbia. Yo Amaneci gathers tracks from 1966 to 1982, taken from his albums on Discos Fuentes and other labels. Includes liner notes by Carlos Mario Mojica (Don Alirio).

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: VAMPI 45067EP FILE UNDER: WORLD LANDERO, ANDRES La Pava Congona/La Pava Congona (Senor Sabor Remix) 7" Vampisoul present this 7" to complement the release of Yo Amaneci (VAMPI 171CD/LP), an anthology of Colombia's Andrés Landero. Known as the King of Cumbia, Landero's work represents a creative pinnacle of tropical music and was essential in bringing cumbia to the world. Yo Amaneci features tracks from 1966 to 1982, taken from his albums on Discos Fuentes and other labels, all extraordinary masterpieces of Colombian popular music. To celebrate that release, Vampisoul also present this 7" featuring Landero's 1972 classic "La Pava Congona", backed with a brilliant 2010 remix of said track by Señor Sabor, aka Will Sabatini.

VINILOS ENLACE FUNK (SPAIN)

PRICE: $9.00 CAT #: VEF 063EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SMITH, BLANQUITO Relax/Contagio 7" Blanquito Smith has taken over the modern funk scene and is ready to take his rightful place under the Spanish modern funk spotlight. Blanquito Smith has already amazed everybody with Blanquito Smooth (2014) and Let's Dip The Churro (2011) in which he shows his own particular take on funk, with zero taboos and a kinky sense of humor. Now on Relax/Contágio, Blanquito lays the listener down in satin sheets of sexy groove, the perfect record to play when you come home from a night out in good company, while preparing your favorite cocktail.

WATER WING

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: WW 017EP FILE UNDER: ROCK Y PANTS Y Pants 12" "'In the late '70s and early '80s everyone had very fluid art identities. One day you were a filmmaker, the next day a musician, and Y Pants was very much a part of it... The lyrics are ironic without being callous, the voices are sultry, the music is repetitive and trance-like... [with] a sense of urgency - like something being driven out.' --Kiki Smith. Y PANTS were a three-woman New York band: Barbara Ess, Virginia (Verge) Piersol and Gail Vachon, all visual artists. They played in clubs, galleries and performance spaces between 1979 and 1982. They were 'as idiosyncratic, edgy, minimal, wry and literate as post-punk no wave got. Furthermore, the fact that these were three ferocious and formidable females was not to be overlooked.' --Wolfgang Staehle, thing.net . Gail found a toy piano on the street and started jamming with Barbara on the ukulele. When they were invited to play a few weeks later at TR3 (the short-lived but influential downtown NY music club), they electrified their instruments and recruited the neophyte drummer Verge for percussion on a children's drum set. Their first gig met with an unexpected wildly enthusiastic reception. The instrumentation was then rounded out with Barbara's bass (former bands Daily Life and The Static), an African thumb drum, and a Casio keyboard for Gail. Verge's initial Mickey Mouse toy kit soon fell apart and she cobbled together a modest trap set. They gained a following and soon recorded a four song EP produced by Glenn Branca for 99 Records. They often shared the stage with label mates the Bush Tetras, ESG, Liquid Liquid, Branca and other NYC 'downtown' bands. This release includes their four-song debut EP and two songs never before available on vinyl: 'Magnetic Attraction' (previously released on Tellus Audio Cassette), and the mysterious 'Kung Fu'. In a NY Times review, John Rockwell wrote"... what really makes Y Pants a success is the actual sound of the instrumentals -- raw and driving yet exotic and imaginative in terms of timbre and minimalist structure.' "

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: WW 018LP FILE UNDER: ROCK Y PANTS Beat It Down LP "After the success of their debut EP, post-punk art rockers Y Pants performed regularly in NYC and other East Coast venues. In 1981 they toured Europe for six weeks and upon return went into the studio to record their only LP, Beat It Down, released in 1982 on Neutral Records (Sonic Youth, Glenn Branca et al). The album extends the band's signature pared down rollicking minimalism. The 10 songs are varied, using surprising and inventive instrumentation. The music is at once filled with a sense of longing and a fierce ironic rebellion. With exuberant precision they brandish their 'toy' instruments and plaintive vocals in emotive expressions of female resistance. In dustedmagazine.com , Seth Watter wrote of the album, 'I love the sprightly keyboards of 'The Fly', the gentle lyricism of 'Lulu', the anger of 'Beat It Down' that comes through in the music's shambling, atonal jangle. The songs covered a huge range of emotions with an entirely new syntax.' "

WEYRD SON RECORDS (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: WYS 013EP FILE UNDER: ROCK CHARNIER Charnier EP 12" Charnier is a Brussels based trio developing a large range of frantic and highly energetic sounds composed by a wavy bass and gloomy vocals. Stark electronics, frenetic beats, glassy but straightforward guitar sounds, in the purest postpunk tradition, all mixed with a powerful and rocky aesthetic. Clear blue vinyl with black smoke. Deluxe cardboard sleeve with printed PVC sleeve. Edition of 300.

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: WYS 016EP FILE UNDER: ROCK WHISPERING SONS Performance / Strange Identities 7" After their critically acclaimed first LP Endless Party (2015), Whispering Sons return with a two-track EP that sees the quintet digging into an already very distinctive sound. Fenne Kuppens's stark and warm vocals and lyrics are giving the finest polish to the bands's cold sonic darkness. The two songs are giving a very strong idea of what the quintet is the best at. While "Performance" has this quite lyrical and impetuous swirl, "Strange Identities" sounds and evolves in a more obscure and humble place.

WOODBIRD (UK)

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: WB 001CD FILE UNDER: ROCK STAPLETON & FRIENDS PRESENT, CLIFF The Tumbling Of Creatures: Music For The Hurdy-Gurdy CD The Tumbling Of Creatures features twelve pieces of music written and performed by hurdy-gurdy virtuoso Cliff Stapleton, recorded between 1984 and 2014 with various bands and theater companies. Stapleton's compositions, and his interplay with other artists, reveal his remarkable creative life with this ancient instrument, the hurdy-gurdy: from the powerful folk-dance of Blowzabella to the cosmic invocations of Coil and Cyclobe. These vibrant recordings showcase the immense wealth of texture and melodic variation which Stapleton brings to his collaborations across different idioms. Also very much in evidence is his talent for catchy and enthralling melodies: spiraling and circling to the omnipresent drone of the instrument, his tunes draw the listener mind and body into an enchanted world of rapture and elation. Also features: Angles, The Drones, Primæval, The Duellists, Bron Bradshaw, Sylvia Hallett and Clive Bell.

XXXV (ITALY)

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: CD 3501602CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SISSOKO & NICODEMO FEAT. LILIES ON MARS, BABA DjeliBit CD Trans-ethnicity and world beat, contaminated by sour electronics that manipulate the African tradition of Baba Sissoko and translates it into a mixture of spurious sounds shaken by tribal techno rhythms. DjeliBit, named after the two musical units that make it up, is the latest work of the Malian griot multi-instrumentalist in collaboration with Nicodemo, a record producer active for many years in the area of musical research, and Lilies On Mars, a female duo who operate somewhere between alt techno and shoegaze. Along with the ethnic branch of Baba Sissoko (Djeli) and the collaborators unit of modernity (Bit), there are also the revolutionary declamations of the Bronx poet Jack Hirschman ("Djallo Djallo") and the soul trumpet of Gabriele Stotuti ("Djuku Malola" and "Wori Ko"). In nine tracks, that are pulsing and vocally melodic, DjeliBit launches spores of metropolitan sounds on the eclectic virtuosity of Sissoko's Afro-beat, in an artistic union exalted by the arrangements of Nicodemo and the intangibility of modular synths and vocalization of Lilies On Mars.

ZOLFO (ITALY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: QNT 001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NAZGUL, THE De Expugnatione Elfmuth LP Zolfo present a reissue of Nazgûl's De Expugnatione Elfmuth, originally released in 2002. Nazgûl was a mysterious two-piece band formed in 1996 in Monreale, a small village right outside of Palermo, Sicily. Their peculiar history and the consequent "cult" status, built within the extreme metal scene, makes them a story all their own. Inspired by Tolkien's literature (Nazgûl is a word from the "Black Speech" used to indicate the nine men corrupted by Sauron, and transformed into his dark and deathless servants) and the first wave of European black metal, Zakrathor (vocals, keyboard, drums) and Thornset (guitar, bass) released their Omne Est Paratum demos (consisting of two 15-minutes songs) in 1998. These demos were recognized by the Sicilian cult label Elegy, who released their astonishing first full length in 2002, De Expugnatione Elfmuth. The sound of total mayhem and pure black metal craziness, mixed with medieval melodies sung completely in Latin make De Expugnatione Elfmuth impossible to imitate. Probably the most wonderful example of folk-black metal that ever existed, De Expugnatione Elfmuth is released on vinyl for the first time here. Comes in a deluxe, gatefold jacket on 180 gram vinyl. A true authentic underground legend.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: QNT 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NUCLEAR SIMPHONY Lost In Wonderland LP Zolfo present a reissue of Nuclear Simphony's Lost In Wonderland, originally released in 1989. Nuclear Simphony Formed in 1986, Favara, Sicily's thrashers Nuclear Simphony released their legendary Choir Of Desperation demos right before appearing on the Metalmaniax compilation on the Durium label (1987), along with the cream-of-the-crop of the Italian metal scene of that time (Vanadium, Strana Officina, Skanners, Sabotage and Danger Zone). That release and the instant underground notoriety that came as a result, consequently paved the way for an agreement with the Metalmaster label from Milan to release Lost In Wonderland, full length debut. Recorded in Berlin in 1988 with engineer Harris Johns (Sodom, Voivod, Kreator), Lost In Wonderland is still considered by many as an unmissable chapter in European thrash metal history, and the absolute masterpiece for this criminally underrated band, whose place is deserved right next to Schizo and Incinerator - the "holy trinity" of the Sicilian '80s thrash metal scene. Reissued on 180 gram vinyl, with full reproduction of the original artwork and inner sleeve.