Forced Exposure New Releases for 1/23/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK OF 01/23/2017 we also accept orders via FAX at 781 321 0321



and via mail:

FORCED EXPOSURE / 60 Lowell Street / Arlington, MA 02476 / USA



for more information about shipping or ordering

please refer to our FAQ



direct any questions to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

BA DA BING!

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: BING 130CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BYRNE, JULIE Not Even Happiness CD "Sometimes it can take years to find your calling. Not so for Julie Byrne, whose power of lyrical expression and musical nous seems inborn. Her second album, Not Even Happiness, has evolved at its own pace. It spans recollections of bustling roadside diners, the stars over the high desert, the aching weariness of change, the wildflowers of the California coast, and the irresolvable mysteries of love. Teaching herself guitar, having picked it up when her father became ill and could no longer play, Byrne also admits she can't read music and doesn't even listen to it all that much -- her own vinyl was the first in her possession. 'Without possessing the right words, I'd describe to [producer] Eric Littman (Phantom Posse) and Jake Falby (who contributed strings) the feeling I wanted a song to evoke, or I would take a shot at singing what was in my head. Though over all, their contributions to the record are entirely their own vision and their own power.' The follow-up to 2014's critically lauded Rooms With Walls And Windows, this latest offers a bigger picture through a wider exploration of instruments and atmospherics, revealing an artist who has grown in confidence over time. Whether witnessing the Pacific Northwest for the first time ('Melting Grid'), the morning sky in the mountains of Boulder ('Natural Blue'), or a journey fragrant with rose water or reading Frank O'Hara aloud from the passenger seat during a drive through the Utah desert into the rainforest of Washington State ('The Sea As It Glides'), Not Even Happiness is Byrne's beguiling ode to the fringes of life."

PRICE: $19.00 CAT #: BING 130LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BYRNE, JULIE Not Even Happiness LP LP version. "Sometimes it can take years to find your calling. Not so for Julie Byrne, whose power of lyrical expression and musical nous seems inborn. Her second album, Not Even Happiness, has evolved at its own pace. It spans recollections of bustling roadside diners, the stars over the high desert, the aching weariness of change, the wildflowers of the California coast, and the irresolvable mysteries of love. Teaching herself guitar, having picked it up when her father became ill and could no longer play, Byrne also admits she can't read music and doesn't even listen to it all that much -- her own vinyl was the first in her possession. 'Without possessing the right words, I'd describe to [producer] Eric Littman (Phantom Posse) and Jake Falby (who contributed strings) the feeling I wanted a song to evoke, or I would take a shot at singing what was in my head. Though over all, their contributions to the record are entirely their own vision and their own power.' The follow-up to 2014's critically lauded Rooms With Walls And Windows, this latest offers a bigger picture through a wider exploration of instruments and atmospherics, revealing an artist who has grown in confidence over time. Whether witnessing the Pacific Northwest for the first time ('Melting Grid'), the morning sky in the mountains of Boulder ('Natural Blue'), or a journey fragrant with rose water or reading Frank O'Hara aloud from the passenger seat during a drive through the Utah desert into the rainforest of Washington State ('The Sea As It Glides'), Not Even Happiness is Byrne's beguiling ode to the fringes of life."

BLACKWATER LABEL (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BWL XMAS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DE LA CALLE & MTHEOREM, EDUARDO Singing Of Liberation 12" Blackwater Label strikes back with a limited edition, single-side EP, curated by Eduardo De La Calle and Mtheorem, a very talented produced already seen on Kapvt Mvndi Records from Blackwater Label Divisions. A two track EP with touch and a velvet approach, obviously related to the knowledge and experience of Eduardo De La Calle, but also featuring Mtheorem, who gave a particular extravagance taste to the release. "Andes Echoes" is a proper techno tool track with psychedelic and trippy atmospheres. "Kalpabriksha" is a more aggressive techno track with some modern influences and a super hypnotic lead.

BUTTERZ (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BR 020EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TQD Only One 12" Royal-T, DJ Q and Flava D's collaborative project, TQD, returns to Butterz after taking the club world by storm in 2016. "Only One", which is featured on Flava D's acclaimed FabricLive CD (FABRIC 176CD), is a mellow garage cut they have been closing their sets with, from basement clubs to festival stages. "Ghosts", which was featured in a UK campaign for UKF, is the sound they are mastering - big room bass music.

CLAN DESTINE (UK)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 039CS FILE UNDER: ROCK TWINS Music From The Insider II Cassette Atlanta's That Which Is Not Said, or TWINS, returns for his fourth release on Clan Destine. Channeling the spirit of Joy Division, Bauhaus, A Certain Ratio, and other post punk legends kicking and screaming with DJ Pierre and Phuture into the now.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 040CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PIERCE, SEAN Battery Cassette Portland Oregon's Sean Pierce hits Clan Destine with a full EP of industrial inspired electronics and heavy techno. From Throbbing Gristle-like grooves to banging dancefloor ragers, this totally slays.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 041CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC L/F/D/M Under The Eyes Of Augustus Cassette Loves Flaccid Disco Muscle's Richard Smith returns on Clan Destine for another release, an epic journey through techno, electro, noise, acid, and even disco. 60 minutes of madness; hold tight.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: CDRTP 042CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HUREN --->Change Room Violations--- Cassette With his first dis-core discharge on Clan Destine Records, Huren mutates his low rent "$cumtronic$" from the Rollberg compound in Berlin and coins a new chapter in his descent into kängtechno. Change Room Violations - sound the electronic death knell.

COMB & RAZOR

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: CRZR 1004CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Calabar-Itu Road: Groovy Sounds From South Eastern Nigeria (1972-1982) CD "When most people think about Nigerian music, the first thing that comes to mind is Lagos -- the country's main commercial center, the glittering mega-city that spawned Yoruba-speaking music luminaries such as Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters and Wizkid. But Nigeria is a country of rich diversity, especially in its music: From the Igbo highlife and rock bands of east-central region, to the deep Edo roots rhythms from the mid-west, to the keening, ornamented Fulani melodies of the north. But one region whose music has remained largely under-explored is the south eastern land of the Efik and Ibibio ethnic groups in Cross River and Akwa Ibom State -- the region colloquially referred to as 'Calabar.' A cradle of culture, this region was one of the earliest outposts of Nigerian popular music. Its primordial rhythms traveled across the Atlantic during the slave trade to provide the part of the foundation for Afro-Cuban grooves that would go on to influence the development of jazz, rock & roll, R&B and funk. With the new Calabar-Itu Road compilation, Comb & Razor Sound presents 15 heavy tracks recorded in the decade between 1972 and 1982, spotlighting rare music from 'Calabar' superstars such as Etubom Rex Williams, Cross River Nationale, Charles 'Effi' Duke, The Doves and Mary Afi Usuah. The package features a magazine-style booklet containing a wealth of information about the milieu with rare photographs and illustrations. The Calabar-Itu Road is the major artery linking modern-day Cross River and Akwa Ibom States. And Calabar-Itu Road: Groovy Sounds From South Eastern Nigeria (1972-1982) will link the region's music to the rest of the world!"

COPTIC CAT (UK)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: NIFE 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CURRENT 93 BaalStorm, Sing Omega LP Coptic Cat present a reissue of Current 93's BaalStorm, Sing Omega, originally released in 2010. Spinning in the Baalstorm as Current 93 were and weren't: Eliot Bates, James Blackshaw, John Contreras, Baby Dee, Andrew Liles, Melon Liles, Alex Neilson, Bea Taylor, Isabel Taylor, and David Tibet. Includes a four-page 12" booklet with photos of the band and lyrics; Color sleeve with artwork by David Tibet; Edition of 500.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: NIFE 012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CURRENT 93 Honeysuckle Aeons LP Current 93, who were "As Cool As Llies" and "As Real As RainBows", are now "As Perfect As Planets": Eliot Bates, Baby Dee, Andrew Liles, Lisa Pizzighella, Armen Ra, and David Tibet. Black and white sleeve with artwork by David Tibet and contains a two-sided black and white insert with all the lyrics and photos of the C93 family. Comes on gold vinyl; Edition of 500.

CORNBREAD RECORDS

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16006LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OLYMPICS, THE Doin' The Hully Gully LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of The Olympics's debut album, Doin' The Hully Gully, originally released in 1960. Los Angeles high school buddies, The Olympics, first hit it big in 1958 with the classic single, "Western Movies". Soon after that they started a dance craze with "(Baby) Hully Gully", the inspiration for the title of their debut LP. "Big Boy Pete" was also a big single and a huge influence on the Pacific-Northwest garage rock group, The Kingsmen. Included here are many of those classic early singles, with five bonus tracks, on 180 gram vinyl with a download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16011LP FILE UNDER: ROCK STAPLE SINGERS, THE Will The Circle Be Unbroken? LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of The Staple Singers's Will The Circle Be Unbroken?, originally released in 1960. A truly legendary release, Will The Circle Be Unbroken? was the second album from the immortal Staple Singers. Featuring the Staples's instantly recognizable tremelo guitar, and the vocals of Mavis and company, this album might contain the definitive version of the title track, a gospel standard that dates back to 1907 and has been covered countless time, so that's no short order. This is the group, along with The Soul Stirrers, that influenced an entire generation of future gospel performers, and this LP is one of their absolute peaks. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl with download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BOB B. SOXX & THE BLUE JEANS Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans's Zip-A-Dee Doo Dah, originally released in 1963. Bob B. Soxx & The Blue Jeans's star burned hot and fast, they were together only two short years, and recorded just this lone LP. But the group of Bobby Sheen, Darlene Love (of The Crystals), and Fanita James, are responsible for one of the most immortal hits of Phil Spector's career, the teen anthem "Why Do Lovers Break Each Other's Heart". Rounded out with 11 more tracks that feature the unbelievably talented team of Phil Spector's production, Jack Nitzsche's arrangements, and Billy Strange and Glen Campbell on guitar. A Spector classic, reissued here on 180 gram vinyl with download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16014LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DION Lovers Who Wander LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of Dion's, aka Dion DiMucci, Lovers Who Wander, originally released in 1962. Dion, "The Wanderer" himself, came back in 1962 with a follow-up to that historic tune with another massive hit entitled "Lovers Who Wander", which reached #3 on the charts. Featuring Dion DiMucci's unforgettable voice, and his classic NYC R&B/doo-wop backing, this is the sound of the Bronx circa 1962. Though one might dismiss Dion as merely teeny-bopper fare, he's a massively talented songwriter which is reflected by his introspective work from the mid to late '60s. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl with download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16015LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ LINCOLN, ABBEY Abbey Is Blue LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of Abbey Lincoln's Abbey Is Blue, originally released in 1959. Abbey Lincoln was perhaps the most talented in a series of jazz singers to quickly follow in the footsteps of Billie Holiday. She released her debut album in 1957, and followed soon after with a series of hit jazz titles, in addition to singing on Max Roach's landmark protest album, We Insist! Freedom Now Suite, in 1960 (OUT 5001LP). Lincoln was also deeply involved in the civil rights movement, and her songs were often a reflection of that struggle. Abbey Is Blue is perhaps her most well-known solo work. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl with download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16017LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BAKER, LAVERN See See Rider LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of LaVern Baker's See See Rider, originally released in 1962. See See Rider is one of Baker's finest jump blues LPs, a killer collection of stomping tunes including the title track, a classic 12-bar blues originally recorded by Ma Rainey way back in the 1920s. Born in Chicago, LaVern Baker got her start in the vibrant south side blues scene of the post-war era, before moving on to New York City to record for the famed Atlantic Records, the home of the biggest stars in R&B of the time. This collection of singles is one of her finest sets of recordings and absolutely essential pre-soul R&B from one of the masters. Reissued here with two bonus tracks on 180 gram vinyl; Includes a download card.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16022LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA The Phil Spector Christmas Album LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of The Phil Spector Christmas Album, originally released in 1963. Featuring the full stable of Phil Spector's fantastic artists, from Darlene Love, to The Crystals, to The Ronettes, to Bob B. Soxx And The Blue Jeans and including the full killer Phillies studio band that included the recently departed Leon Russell. Featuring arrangements from the great Jack Nitzsche. One of the quintessential Christmas records of all-time - this LP is a perfect holiday gift. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl and includes a download card.

COYOTE RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: COY 002LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LETTA Redemption LP Letta provides his second album for Coyote Records, Redemption. A new-found trajectory throughout the early months of 2016 and although still bound by sadness, details a producer who has finally come to terms with his past. More song-based than his debut Testimony (COY 001CD, 2015) - see the stunning and mournful "She Does Die", featuring New York vocalist Fielded, as a case in point - Redemption also sees Letta work with producers outside the Coyote Records camp for the first time, with Ryan Hemsworth and Mr. Mitch both making appearances. There are flashes of anger and disdain in both the title track - gritty and snarling instrumental grime - and the anthemic "You Were Wrong" which follows on from Testimony's emotional out-pouring. Redemption tells the second part of Letta's story with a deft and delicate hand.

DISCREPANT (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CREP 035LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Antologia De Musica Atipica Portuguesa Vol. 1: O Trabalho LP Antologia De Música Atípica Portuguesa ("Anthology of Atypical Portuguese Music") is a series focusing on new strains of Portuguese music with an (un-)characteristic foot in past musical traditions of the country; The aim being to re-evaluate its musical history, deconstruct cliche?s and re-assemble preconceptions into a new and daring musical landscape. Each volume will have a loose theme and will be comprised of Portuguese artists working on the fringes and not following obvious and commercial paths of musical homogenization. Vol. 1 explores o Trabalho ("work") - various work songs both at land and sea are freely reinterpreted in a multitude of ways. Including the vocal tape deconstructions of Live Low, the ethereal pastoral drifts of Negra Branca (Marlene Ribeiro from Gnod), free jazz experimentations of EITR (Pedro Lopes and Pedro Sousa), as well as a very rare solo outing by one half of Yong Yong, Luar Domatrix (Rodolfo Brito). Also featuring on Vol. 1 are the digital voice manipulations of Tiago Morais Morgado, visceral guitar exorcisms by Filipe Felizardo, exoteric chants by Gonzo, Calhau!'s mystic reinterpretations of lost pieces, and an exclusive composition by musician and instrument builder Peter Forest (Pedro Silva) dedicated to a long lost field working man's song, Maria Cavaca. RIYL: Sublime Frequencies, Folkways.

EDITIONS MEGO (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: EMEGO 231LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TURNER, SIMON FISHER Giraffe LP Editions Mego present the latest opus from legendary British composer, actor, sound designer and all-round fine human, Simon Fisher Turner. Giraffe is a new major work which blurs the lines between sound design and song, machine severity and narrative sentimentality. Subtitled "Living In Sounds And Music", Giraffe takes the listener through a vast journey where an abstract clacking of unknown origin rubs up against a melancholic electronic sequence. "Life sounds" were captured with a portable hard disc recorder and iPhone and appear alongside contemporary sound design. Emma Smith provides the narrative on "Slight Smile" whilst electronic machines grind amongst background industrial clang in "Mud Larks". "Save As" revolves around a beautiful simple piano motif which soon folds into an unnerving field recording and drone combination. Giraffe is a document of interior and exterior duality, a living space where machines and the surrounding world collide, a sonic landscape where musical and nonmusical elements are placed on an level hierarchy. The alchemy of these constituent parts results in the magic of Giraffe, one where the symbiotic sequence of events highlights a unique approach to sound as rapturous matter in whatever form it takes. "Colour Fullness" features Elysian Quartet and Sawada. Elysian Quartet are Emma Smith, Vince Sipprell, Jenny Logan and Laura Moody. Vocals by Misako Yabuuchi and Emma Smith. Recordings made from 2008 to 2016. Mastered and cut at Dubplates & Mastering; Engineered by Rashad Becker.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 145CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MALHEIROS & BANDA UTOPIA, ALEX The Wave CD 2009 release. Azymuth's celebrated bass player Alex Malheiros returns with this stunning solo project. Full of perfectly crafted authentic jazz The Wave features Banda Utopia's dazzling musicianship, Alex's gifted daughter Sabrina Malheiros's lush vocals and IG Culture remix twists. World renowned and a seriously funky bass player, Alex Malheiros is a genuine Brazilian music hero. As part of the legendary electric jazz funk trio Azymuth, Malheiros has established himself as one of the all-time great bassists. Malheiros delivers stunning performances on double bass, electric bass, acoustic guitar and backing vocals while the flawlessly arranged keys, brass and percussion of Banda Utopia compliment with a flourish. Alex's daughter and fellow Far Out Recordings artist Sabrina Malheiros adds her beautiful 21st century nu bossa vocal to give the album a sublime summertime edge while IG Culture's remixes fit perfectly with the feel-good atmosphere. Alex Malheiros learned his trade playing with the master of Brazilian swing Ed Lincoln in the dance halls of '60s Rio de Janeiro. Alex has performed and recorded with the greats of Brazilian music and is a beautiful songwriter with perfect balance of harmony and groove; the archetypal bass player, calm and relaxed whilst all around him is in mayhem. Alex Malheiros is respected in Brazil as one of the original groove masters, having developed a unique sound with his Rickenbacker bass licks. Malheiros on the album: "This is an album that has motivated me to revisit the time when I started playing professionally in the '60s creating contemporary jazz. The Wave has added a lot to my career, working with dedication and happiness collaborating with my friends and musicians including producer Daniel and my daughter, Sabrina. It has added to my experience on this planet." The Wave features cover versions of Bobbi Humphrey track "Uno Esta" and original Alex Malheiros songs. Daniel "Venom" Maunick, son of the legendary Bluey From Incognito, produced the album having formed a great partnership with the Malheiros family and the result is a funky and chilled out slice of universal jazz.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 155CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VILAR, RAF Studies In Bossa CD 2011 release. Studies In Bossa is the debut album from one of Brazil's most exciting young solo-artists, Raf Vilar. A beautiful bossa inflected record that showcases Vilar's classic songwriting flourish and modern spark. The latest addition to Far Out Recordings's growing stable of new Brazilian talents Rafael Vilar fits in perfectly with bossa-influenced close friends Sabrina Malheiros and Clara Moreno. On Studies In Bossa, Vilar moves between Portuguese and English vocals through tracks that evoke the great bossa nova, folk and samba of '60s and '70s Brazil whilst incorporating global jazz and electronica. Recorded with musician friends in London the relaxed atmosphere allowed Vilar's beautifully unhurried songs to flourish. Producer and bossa nova enthusiast August Jacobsen, best known as Hunsley & Guz and resident DJ at some of London's biggest clubs such as Fabric and The Egg, provided the electronic elements especially present in "Solidao", which mixes synthesizers with the accordion. That zestful quirky edge comes out through the album with the sounds of toys, books, keys and coins in the pocket blending perfectly with more traditional instrumentation. Studies In Bossa draws on many of the singer-songwriter's influences; as diverse as Jewel and Tom Waits's folk; samba from Noel Rosa; and original bossa nova from João Gilberto and Chico Buarque. Raf's love of jazz came from his uncle Ivan Conti who is the drummer for Azymuth, hence his eventual link to the label. Inspired by a childhood close to the slums of Rio de Janeiro, Raf now lives in a bohemian warehouse in Brick Lane, London. Although in his early 20s the maturity of the song-writing on tracks such as "Entao Ve", a pure bossa in which he sings about making the most of life's opportunities, shines through. On "Por Um Amor Qualquer", he uses raw samba as a perfect album opener to introduce his sound before taking these studies in bossa through the harmonica-led folk of "So No Ar"; the simple beauty of acoustic guitar and soft vocals on "Perfeito"; and "Amargo Amor", infused with fado from the Portuguese ancestry of Brazil. With this recording Vilar is unveiled to an international audience. Until now undiscovered, the quality and beauty of these recordings is undoubted: a rare nu-bossa star has arrived.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 156CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Nicola Conte Presents Viagem 3: A Collection Of 60s Brazilian Bossa Nova And Jazz Samba CD 2011 release. Travelling back to 1960's Brazil, the Viagem series takes its third voyage. Digging further still, Brazilophile and Italian jazz don Nicola Conte has re-discovered eighteen choice rarities from 1963 to 1970. As the global center for all that was musically chic, these bossa nova and samba jazz hybrids blend the passion and far out darkness of Afro-Brazilian music with the sophisticated style of Europe and North America. Often written to take bossa back to the people and in protest against the dictatorship that took hold in 1964 these long-neglected classics are expertly conjured together by Blue Note, Universal and Schema recording artist Conte. This evocative mix perfectly mirrors the creator's laid-back cool and a cosmopolitan Brazil at its creative peak. Italian DJ and producer Nicola Conte became famous with his lounge-y brand of jazz that relies extensively on bossa nova, but is also heavily influenced by the swinging soundtracks of Italian films in the '60s and '70s, plus touches of ethnic music and kitsch. Conte masterminded the Schema label and in his own recording career scored an underground hit with first single Bossa Per Due (2000). Conte's debut album Jet Sounds (2000) was followed by remix album Jet Sounds Revisited in 2002 and two years later Conte debuted on Blue Note with Other Directions (2004). Following his latest studio album Rituals on Universal (2008), Conte satisfied his love for and dedication to Brazilian music compiling Viagem and Viagem 2 on Far Out Recordings in 2008 and 2009. He releases Viagem 3 shortly before his latest studio album in 2011. Evident in his own soulful approach to his music Conte has brought to the fore a truly legendary era in jazz and Brazilian music. The selection of so many undiscovered tunes is sure to reignite the flames for many who have been digging for these ultra-rare tracks since their '60s heyday. Features: Dalmo Castello, O Triangulo, Luiz Carlos Sá, Aizita, Octons, Vera Brasil, Walter Matesco, Marisa Barroso, Marcio Diniz, Carlos Sodré, Bossa Trio, Kazinho, Henrique Benny & JT Meirelles, Wan Trio, Eliana Pittman, Claudia, Brasil 40 Graus and Werther.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 158CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KHAN, SEAN Slow Burner CD 2011 release. Alto/soprano saxophonist Sean Khan is a multi-instrumentalist visionary mixing classic jazz and incredible improvisation skill. The band leader of cult British soul-jazz outfit SK Radicals, Sean Khan's debut solo record Slow Burner is soulful, eclectic, stand-out jazz. Paying homage to Khan's jazz heroes the album comes packed with pulsating grooves that mix contemporary urban sounds with classic jazz. Slow Burner features some of the best young jazz musicians on the London and European jazz scene Laurie Lowe (drums), Mike Edmonds (double bass), Susan Allotey (vocals) and Tim Lapthorne (piano). Slow Burner represents Sean Khan's journey back to one of his main loves: jazz improvisation. His playing pays homage to John Coltrane, Joe Henderson, Charlie Parker and Wayne Shorter and there is also a vocal tribute to Stevie Wonder. "What is Jazz?" is a political statement delivered via highly recognized San Francisco artist Genevieve Grant (US and UK spoken word community) reciting an essay about what jazz is and what it is becoming. The group sound gives a nod to the contemporary (hip hop, drum n bass) as well as the hard swing of New York and the almost free sound of Europe. On Slow Burner, Khan immerses himself in jazz to produce his finest album to date. Fitting perfectly in to the high-quality Far Out Recordings jazz sound, "Hope Not Hate" stands out as the perfect showcase for Khan's darting, genius sax solos. "Golden Lady" - a brilliant Stevie Wonder re-work - and "Long Way To Go", which both feature the vocal talents of Susan Allotey fit perfectly with further instrumental jazz Khan originals. The album wraps up in style with Khan's take on Shorter and Henderson numbers; his warm and powerful sax making the songs his own. This fine heavyweight jazz effort fits perfectly with the label's legendary jazz-tipped artists such as Azymuth, Joyce and Marcos Valle.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 163CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MORENO, JOYCE Rio De Janeiro CD 2012 release. Joyce presents a beautifully intimate acoustic ode to her city Rio - returning to her carioca roots with effortless guitar, Brazilian rhythms and unique scatting vocals. Joyce on the album: "In the summer of 2010, I was invited by the city of Rio to present a solo show on Ipanema beach. It was intended as a sort of luau for people leaving the beach, with just voice and guitar. I threw a sundress over my swimsuit, flip-flops on my feet, coconut water within easy reach, and there I was. The sea of people, both locals and tourists, on the sand; the presence of friends who, like me, grew up on that stretch of beach; giving joy to so many made the show one of the happiest I'd ever given. Seeing all those people singing with me the city's anthem, 'Cidade Maravilhosa,' was priceless. This CD was born when the sun sank behind the Dois Irmãos hill, and the crowd applauded as we had done so many years ago. A crowd that applauds a simple sunset must be very good folk. Rio - the mountain, the sun and the sea - where I make my samba simply." Joyce's seventh original recording for Far Out Recordings, Rio de Janeiro, combines Joyce's Brazilian rhythms (partido alto to samba), jazz and bossa harmonies and intelligent lyrics through her beautifully expressive voice on special original compositions - new and old - alongside unique versions of classic Brazilian songs from greats including Tom Jobim and Caetano Veloso. A wonderful mood floats through fifteen tracks to recreate the special atmosphere of the "Rio" show. Joyce is one of Brazil's most internationally acclaimed artists recording her debut album in 1968 as the first Brazilian female voice to speak from a feminist perspective. She has since gone on to issue more than 20 solo albums.

GET ON DOWN

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GET 51318LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP RUN-DMC Run-D.M.C. LP "Future archaeologists will discuss two periods in 1980s: before Run-D.M.C. and after Run-D.M.C. It's no exaggeration to say that the group changed the course of music in the '80s, bringing the old-school of rap into the new with one simple piece of flat, black plastic. Coming up in the rap world of the early 1980s under the wing of Kurtis Blow (group manager Russell Simmons managed Blow, and Run was, at one time, a DJ known as 'Son of Kurtis Blow') and Blow's bassist and burgeoning super-producer Larry Smith, the trio -- Joseph 'Run' Simmons, Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels and Jason 'Jam Master Jay' Mizell -- learned from the best, but created their own path. 1983 was the year that they first broke out. With only an Oberheim DMX drum program and some cuts by Jay, 'Sucker M.C.s (Krush-Groove 1)' was a shot across the bow to the slick, post-disco pocket rap had settled into. It was raw, pure swagger and it took both New Yorkers and music aficionados around the world by storm. The song's lyrics are a mandatory memorization assignment to this day by MCs learning their craft. 'Two years ago, a friend of mine...' The group's sound, which was laid out muscularly on Run-D.M.C. (1984), had a harder approach than their peers, thanks to producer Larry Smith's use of live musicians who laid down grooves but didn't soften the edges. Lyrically the group wasn't just about brags either, with songs like 'Hard Times,' 'It's Like That' and 'Wake Up' (the first two were singles). Run's and DMC's overlapping tag-team approach to lyricism was powerful and immensely influential. 'Rock Box,' another single and arguably the centerpiece of the album, was a nod to their hard edge, and a foreshadowing of their first worldwide smash, 1985's 'King Of Rock.' Jam Master Jay's DJ work was stellar, knowing exactly when to jump in and put listeners' ears in a headlock. The album was the first rap full-length to achieve Gold status, and as fans know, the group was just getting started -- their next two LPs would take them to even higher status in the music world, critically and sales-wise. But this is where it all started, and it's a classic that still sounds fresh today as it did more than 30 years ago."

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: GET 755EP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP ROCK & C.L. SMOOTH, PETE They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.) 7" "These two songs are taken from the group's legendary first full-length from 1992, Mecca And The Soul Brother. Originally, both were their own 12-inch singles, but for this special, first-time-ever 7-inch release, they are paired together. 'They Reminisce Over You' -- a tribute to their late friend Trouble T-Roy (a member of Heavy D's crew) -- is one of the most beloved hip-hop tracks of the '90s, and rightfully so. Grooving very deeply over a filtered bassline and a now-ingrained Tom Scott saxophone riff ('Today'), CL Smooth lives up to his moniker, weaving various tales and lessons about family and friends. His status as a storytelling MC remains underrated, but here it remains proudly on display. 'Straighten It Out,' although not the runaway smash that 'They Reminisce' was, is equally emotional and soulful. Again over a mid-tempo groove, and again with Pete's trademark warm horn samples, CL explained in Check the Technique, 'On [part of] the song, I was talking about sampling, and I was basically reacting to how everything was such a procedure when you had to clear stuff. They didn't seem to care about how their music affected anyone else, they just wanted money. So it was just something that needed to be straightened out. Older artists thought that us younger cats were ripping them off, but it wasn't like that. It was a tribute.' So here's the math: one classic hip-hop group, two memorable singles, one killer 7-inch. Case closed."

GQOM OH! (SOUTH AFRICA)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: GQOM 002R-LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA The Sound of Durban Vol. 1 (Pantone Cover) 2LP The Sound of Durban Vol. 1 represents the first full-length compilation collecting the sound of the suburbs and townships of Durban, South Africa known as "gqom". The album unites many of the local young producers of this fresh genre over 15 tracks on a double LP. Rome-based DJ and musician Nan Kolè and South Africa-based Lerato Phiri set up the Gqom Oh! label to highlight the music and artists of Durban, the often-overlooked cradle of the new South African sound. Taking its name from an onomatopoeic Zulu word signifying a drum, this extraordinary, apocalyptic bass music encompasses many influences. Each polyrhythmic track draws on the darker side of electronic music, hip hop, sound system culture, kwaito, UK funk, and deep African vibrations. With its mix of ethnic tradition and urban tension, South Africa has been a cradle of cultural phenomena. In its own way it is a country of great wealth, particularly rich in contradictions, yet decades after the end of the country's apartheid, little appears to have changed for the millions of black people who live in its notorious townships. It is from this background that innovation is continually being injected into the living body of the local music culture. The heartbeat of Durban is gqom. Features tracks by: Dominowe, Forgotten Souls, Formation Boyz, DJ Mabheko, Emo Kid & DJ Bradolz, Citizen Boy, Cruel Boyz, TLC Fam, Julz Da DeeJay, and Emo Kid. Limited repress with a new pantone cover; Two additional tracks on the download card.

GRINGO RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: WAAT 064LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GREY HAIRS Serious Business LP LP version. Clear blue vinyl; Includes a download code; Edition of 500. "This is Grey Hairs second album, perfectly placed to document the times. 2015's Colossal Downer (WAAT 058LP), with its grim faced party child on the cover, was the band on early good form, now they're warmed the fuck up and are playing tense. The playing is tightly wound around the vocals, which are set to attack - attacking themselves, attacking the generation. This is a band of lifers, with history going back including Peel Sessions and touring the world. But as with all lifers, it's in the blood. They come from the same DIY blood stream as set up by Black Flag or UK punks like Heresy or The Stupids. Check the video for the Grey Hairs tune 'Serious Business'. The Dude done Notts style. Paranoid and shambling, Benny Hill-esque speed walking around Ripley and Nottingham. It's 100% definitely punk rock, but it's way more than that. You want a soundbite, go hunt your own. But I'm saying Takeshi Terauchi vs The Wipers done Notts style, this time it's war. Paranoid Time (1980), The Minutemen done by The Fall and The B-52's. It's a total monster, the more you listen the more you hear." --Joe Thompson (Hey Colossus, Henry Blacker).

HIPPIE DANCE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: TGR 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SUPERPITCHER The Golden Ravedays 1 LP Musically and emotionally, Superpitcher's third full-length studio album, The Golden Ravedays is a sound autobiography that exhibits the skill, feeling, and depth of style that the artist has honed over a period of twenty years - musically - and forty-plus-years - emotionally. And full-length it is: The Golden Ravedays is an epic album of 24 tracks that, release-wise, will stretch over 12 respective chapters, or albums, during a one-year period by the record label, Hippie Dance. For The Golden Ravedays, Superpitcher employed everything and everybody he is moved by in service of creating a consistently melancholy, gentle, but also complex, strong and fiery mood. By allowing the sound to take its own free course, Superpitcher discovered a new macro-cosmos of noise that he captured in longer than usual tracks that, respectively, not only tell a story, but act as a memoir. Paging through this body of sound, one discovers a place that is haunting, adventurous, playful, velvety, and sometimes essentially surreal. It is similar in experience to diving into an unknown river, serenely floating by visions that consist of a jazzy quality, hitting white waters that drum forth memories and primal poetry all the way from Africa to forests long forgotten, to cascading down waterfalls of unexpected protest, menace and resistance. The sound of the first two tracks that kick off The Golden Ravedays saga is a good testament of the alchemy that is contained in the coming chapters. Like the metaphysical theory that every moment that exists only exists by virtue of all the moments that existed before its turn, "Little Raver" is a sweetly innocent but also heartbreakingly raw introduction to the lucky-packet of wit, depth, melancholy, confusion and cliffhanger surprises of the subsequent albums in The Golden Ravedays horoscope. On the B side, "Snow Blind" brings forth the clarity of sincere determination in an open sound expanse where clusters of melodies sometimes hide, sometimes shoot off and mercilessly stay out of reach and becomes unmaskable - a game that is often cleverly played by Superpitcher in the remaining phases of The Golden Ravedays album. LP includes download code.

HOUNDSTOOTH (UK)

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: HTH 074LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC THROWING SNOW Embers 2LP Double LP version. Embers, the new album from Ross Tones, aka Throwing Snow, is a conceptually imaginative and musically atmospheric recording that draws stimulus from laws and patterns of the natural world. Excelling creatively from the freedom and restrictions of applying aspects of these elements, Embers emerges vividly from the processes employed in its creation. Recorded in Daddry Shield, County Durham, sounds captured in the surrounding area became part of the music. Rain is transformed into white noise, at one point a melody line is mimicked by a starling - all of which is the result of endless processes and cycles. The techniques used in creating Embers allegorically mirror these processes. Reproducing the way materials are reused in the natural world, tracks are born, live and then die only to be reborn into a new form. All the tracks have similar counterparts whether in structure, dynamics or melodies. Arpeggios self-evolve and are interconnected, randomness is introduced utilizing two similar pairs of synthesizers so that their cycles are ever changing and naturally evolving. Mastered by Matt Colton at Alchemy.

HUNDEBISS (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: H 031LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAWS Object Dom LP Los Angeles musician Jaws presents his third full-length album, Object Dom. The tracks on Object Dom are a sort of broken rave song, littered with open seams and loose-ends tangled amongst themselves in DIY fashion. Within that framework, it seems to intentionally mix-up positive and negative feelings through its instrumentation: familiar synth pulls and screeches characteristic of unbridled delight on the dancefloor are coated in a certain kind of messy rumble evocative of the feeling of wanting to throw up. Robert Girardin, aka Jaws, said this of the release: "The song takes tropes of Dutch rave, breakbeats, and hoover patches, squeezing them into a maximal pop-songs format of call and response, attempting to sonically recreate the dopamine rush of online notifications."

HYPERCOLOUR (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: HYPE 031EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BOMAN, AXEL Black Magic Boman 12" Re-mastered and re-pressed, Axel Boman's classic EP Black Magic Boman, originally released 2013. "Television People" is built around minimal percussion, a rubbery synth line that echoes the best of Matthew Johnson's productions, and a distant spoken-word vocal delivery. "Cubic Mouth" goes deeper into the melodies with a distorted mallet riff over some supernatural drums and FX. "Look What You've Done To Me" continues with the graceful house sounds, layering and filtering ethereal piano samples and searing synths over a sparse percussive workout. "Klinsmann" wraps up with more highly infectious melodies and soft kicks, bouncing claps and ear-worm bassline.

KHEMIA RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: KHEMIA 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CODEX EMPIRE/MARMO Winter Solstice Edition 12" Khemia Records present the fourth and final edition in their current series - the Winter Solstice Edition featuring Codex Empire and Marmo. On the Solar Side, British born, Vienna based, industrial techno pioneer Codex Empire delivers "Sevde", an experiment in long-form techno. A massive, propulsive beast, punctured with hammered rhythms and sub-aquatic bleeps, a maelstrom of whiplash cracks, disembodied voices and electrostatic, reverberating across an insistent techno groove. On the Lunar Side Marmo present "Alchimia" a conceptual, straight-forward, complex music sculpture. "Alchimia" unfolds an epic sonic journey across vast swathes of desert. Transparent vinyl; Edition of 333.

KOMPAKT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: KOM 361LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VERMONT II LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl. Includes download code. Following their much-acclaimed surprise, self-titled debut album Vermont (KOMP 114CD/KOM 293LP) from 2014, Motor City Drum Ensemble's Danilo Plessow and Innervisions's Marcus Worgull reunite for more synth daydreaming on the suitably titled II. The new outing continues where the first full-length left off, strolling further down the luminous and undulating path that the duo turned into, influenced in equal measures by kosmische, krautrock, minimal wave and synth soundtracks. This latest batch of instrumental cuts opens with the strictly Balearic vibe of "Norderney", a softly swinging, light-footed recording with a keen sense for structure. Featuring a guest performance from Robbert Van Der Bildt (aka Kaap) on guitar, it's a telling starting point for the album that - similar to Vermont's self-titled debut - successfully navigates between economic, careful studio arrangements and playful, incidental exploration further pushing into jam session territory. Van Der Bildt's guitar returns on the plucky, curious "Ufer", where Vermont showcase a renewed sense for jazz-like improvisation - same as on the cuts "Dschuna", "Chanang" and "Wenik", which also include contributions from Dermot O'Mahony and Tadhg Murphy on strings. Still, Vermont's synth contraptions remain the album's main attraction, with the extensive array of gear encompassing an entire panopticon of analog bling - from Arp Oddysey and Moog Prodigy to Fender Rhodes, Juno and Prophet - list-studying gear heads will find lots to drool upon. Consequently, tracks like "Chemtrails", "Unruh" or "Gebirge" err on the machine side of things, expertly interweaving arpeggiated sequences for maximum atmospheric effect. Foreboding, slightly menacing synth motives as on "Skorbut" or "Chemtrails" are perfectly balanced with the casual ambient of "Hallo Von Der Anderen Seite" and the nostalgic warmth of "Demut" - while the gentle push of the masterful "Ki-Bou" even carries a whiff of classic deep house, linking the Vermont project to Plessow and Worgull's main careers as dancefloor movers and shakers. Continually intriguing, immersive and texturally rich, each one of Vermont's new pieces betray the experience, precision and determination of the producers involved - while opening up Worgull and Plessow's vocabulary for patient experimentation and subtle discoveries. A musical treat for synth aficionados - and everyone else.

LATENCY RECORDINGS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $19.00 CAT #: LTNC 010LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FRIEDMAN, BURNT The Pestle LP "Latency's tenth release is a journey through Nonplace mastermind Burnt Friedman's elusive repertoire, recorded between 1993 and 2011. Brilliant and pioneering, this is percussive, dubbed-out, minimal, electro-acoustic music. With guest appearances by Hayden Chisholm and Takeshi Nishimoto."

LIGHT IN THE ATTIC

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: LITA 142LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HAZLEWOOD, LEE 13 LP LP version. Housed in a gatefold, Stoughton tip-on jacket. "13 was never supposed to be a Lee Hazlewood album. It is perhaps the strangest record in one of the most varied discographies in music. The bombastic brass-heavy funk, deep blues and soul paired with Hazlewood's subterranean baritone would be best enjoyed with a tall Chivas in an off-strip seedy Vegas lounge. It also features one of Hazlewood's greatest lines ever 'One week in San Francisco, existing on Nabisco, cookies and bad dreams, sad scenes and dodging paranoia.' By 1972 Lee Hazlewood had settled in his new homeland of Sweden. His days were spent carousing, making movies with Torbjörn Axelman and releasing albums. To keep up his prolific recorded output, Lee began to mine the recently defunct LHI Records archives for material. One such gem, was an unreleased album by Larry Marks. In what became the final days of LHI, staff producer Larry Marks's sonic fingerprints were on nearly everything; songwriting, producing, arranging, and singing. His most profound contribution was steering the creative direction of the label towards soul and R&B, arranging the downright funky LHI singles by Barbara Randolph and Jon Christian. Larry's concept was to take Hazlewood's strongest compositions and arrange them in a soul vibe. An album was completed, but with no distribution in America and no funding, Lee had no vehicle to release Larry's record. The tapes were taken to Sweden, Larry's voice was wiped and Hazlewood's was dubbed... 13 was born. Includes a Lee Hazlewood comic strip, the story of 13 told through original artwork by Jess Rotter; Includes previously unreleased session outtake of 'Cold Hard Times' plus never before heard Hazlewood compositions 'Drums' and 'Susie'; Download card for complete 13 sessions including Larry Marks unreleased album, session outtakes and acoustic demos, 29 tracks total. Liner notes by Hunter Lea including interviews with Larry Marks, Joe Cannon, Torbjörn Axelman and Suzi Jane Hokom."

LINEAR LABS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: LL 015LP FILE UNDER: ROCK YOUNGE PRESENTS THE DELFONICS, ADRIAN Adrian Younge Presents The Delfonics LP "The Delfonics is the quintessential sweet-soul group. Hailing from Philadelphia, the crew formed in the mid-60s, with the definitive original lineup as lead vocalist and songwriter William Hart, his brother Wilbert Hart, and mutual high-school friend Randy Cain (later replaced by Major Harris). With the help of producer/arranger Thom Bell -- and with William's signature falsetto -- the Delfonics set the tone for all other sweet-soul groups that would follow. Between 1968 and 1974, the Delfonics had twenty charting singles and won a Grammy for their massive hit 'Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time).' Out of their twenty hits, William Hart wrote or co-wrote eighteen of them, thirteen with collaborator Thom Bell, like 'La-La Means I Love You,' 'He Don't Really Love You,' and 'Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love).'After five albums, the Delfonics would break up for good in 1975. Brothers William and Wilbert parted ways and over the years often toured separately with different forms of the group. But over forty years after writing his first hit, lead singer and songwriter William Hart has put his unmistakable falsetto back on analog tape and reinvented the Delfonics brand for a new generation. Los Angeles producer/composer Adrian Younge envisioned a modern-day Delfonics album and pitched the idea to William Hart, who hopped a plane from Philly to L.A. and began work on a new album. Younge helped to reshape the Delfonics by bringing on board two excellent young vocalists, Loren Oden and Saudia Mills -- as well as Om'Mas Keith on the single 'Stop and Look (And You Have Found Love)' -- to work alongside William. Adrian Younge is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who traded in his MPC sampler for a carefully curated studio of authentic gear. Younge rocketed to international recognition after composing the original score for the film Black Dynamite (2009) and has since release ground-breaking projects including The Souls of Mischief's There Is Only Now (2014) and Ghostface Killah's Twelve Reasons To Die (2013) concept albums. Younge brings a unique perspective on modern rhythm and blues. 'I was studying Delfonics stuff for years,' Younge reveals. 'I studied Delfonics to do the Black Dynamite stuff. I've been a fan, and I've just studied their music for so long that when I got the opportunity to do this, it just really blew my mind.' From the very beginning, it was Younge's intention to create an old-school Delfonics vibe but offer a very hip-hop-informed perspective. There are distinguishing musical elements that Delfonics fans will recognize, like the electric sitar guitar, the French horn, string arrangements, and the tympani. 'I want people to expect something classic but not expect to hear the same thing rehashed,' Younge says. 'I want to push it forward. William and I strived to push this forward. Younge now makes this breath-taking musical outing available once again on his own Linear Labs imprint."

LOCAL ACTION (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LOC 009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LIL JABBA Grotto LP Local Action presents Grotto, the long-awaited second album by Lil Jabba. Jabba made his name producing hypnotic juke and footwork records back when he was based in Baltimore, quickly catching the attention of footwork figureheads like the late DJ Rashad. His early music was self-released or issued via small-run cassettes, but built Jabba a cult following online. In 2013, Local Action released Scales, a critically-acclaimed collection of Jabba's key material to date, described by Dummy as one of the year's "most singular albums." Grotto is the encapsulation of his story so far; It's a genre-less record that draws from dub, Southern hip-hop, jungle and more without ever conforming to stereotypes, driven by the moonlit melodies and dynamic shifts that have always been present in his work. This is one of electronic music's most individual voices in its most realized form yet.

MARINA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MA 081LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CASH, BRENT The New High LP LP version. Brent Cash is back with The New High. After a five-year-long hiatus, the multi-instrumentalist from Athens, Georgia returns with his third and probably best album yet. Continuing the tradition of his previous, widely celebrated albums How Will I Know If I'm Awake (MA 071CD/LP, 2008) and How Strange It Seems (MA 076CD/LP, 2011), he once again enters melody wonderland - evoking classic pop songwriting from the '60s and '70s - chock-full of sophisticated arrangements, richly textured vocal harmonies and extravagant key changes. It's proof that pop music is alive and well in 2017. Brent decided to record the album Todd Rundgren-style this time. Each and every instrument is played by the man himself - except for the string section. It adds an earthy edge to his sunshine pop brilliance. The album starts with title track "The New High", a song that builds and builds until you finally reach, well, the new high. "Out For Blood" recalls The Beach Boys's Wild Honey (1967) period - classy, soulful techni-color vocal harmonies layered upon a great rhythm track. The quirky "The Wrong Thing" captures the playful pop majesty of Gilbert O'Sullivan. It even features a crazy fiddle. "Every Inflection" is pure pop heaven - sounding like a lost late '60s AM radio hit - with a super-cool Wurlitzer solo. "Dim Light" is full of wicked twists and turns - even featuring a Beatles-like Mellotron. It takes you on a musical trip in many different sections and evolves like a mini-movie. "The Way You Were" - a song about a love gone wrong - is a special highlight, wearing its Lennon/McCartney influences on its sleeve. "I'm Looking Up" - driven by a cool Carole King-like piano part - is a hit song in the waiting. Check out the beautiful sun-soaked string section! "The Dusk Song" is another special treat on the album. The hypnotic piano riff just grabs you - and takes you deep into Van Dyke Parks territory. The slowly rolling, mournful "Fade/Return" - accompanied by cascading ocean sounds - is a cinematic widescreen beauty with a bewitching orchestra part. The album ends with the acoustic guitar coda "Perfection Comes Near". Well, it certainly does on this album. Get high with The New High. It's the perfect soundtrack to cruise into golden sunsets along the California coast line.

MIE (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: MIE 041LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JANTAR Panisperna LP MIE unveils, after long gestation, Panisperna, the first long player by Jantar, an outer-borough ensemble historically known for their creeping strain of easy-listening, most often heard in empty lots and abandoned diners. Chad Laird and Tianna Kennedy have grown an experimental cover crop since 2009, gently cultivating a soil rich in ambient leaf rot and organic art-world chemical compounds. With the addition of Kirsten Nordine, Jantar began to run it through with speculative roots and melodic worms, digesting the tails of lost Euro soundtracks, and ultimately finding in drummer Kelly Rudman the crystalline lattice necessary for vertical growth... And yes, now this broad field is very much in rotation. Panisperna shoots riffs, stalks and flowers right up out of the ground. From the waves still reverberating from Canterbury's Gong and Soft Machine, Jantar propels green, driving rock forms, and leafs out into repeating rows of complex time and growth patterns. For this first foray into rock music, Jantar has enlisted the assistance of Pigeons Clark Griffin and Wednesday Knudsen, who contribute synth and sax, respectively. Long-time ally and champion Jason Meagher (No-Neck Blues Band, Steve Gunn) recorded this music at the venerable Black Dirt Studios.

MONDO GROOVE (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: MGLP 100LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LOUIS' BAND Taste Me LP Mondo Groove present a reissue of Louis' Band's Taste Me, originally released in 1981. Taste Me is an obscure, instrumental library music album and a weird example of Italo funk disco, played by professional musicians (most of them under pseudonym) involved in many different musical projects (ranging in genre from jazz, progressive rock and disco music). The album includes the killer disco funk song "Don't Stop It". Music by Piergiovanni; Arranged by Louis Vanni. Pressed in a limited edition, with original artwork for the first time since 1981.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: MGLP 101LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GIOMBINI, MARCELLO Computer Disco LP Mondo Groove present a reissue of Marcello Giombini's Computer Disco, originally released in 1982. Computer Disco is the greatest Euro-synth, disco album of early '80s and now it's finally being reissued by Mondo Groove. Computer Disco is the most Kraftwerk-ian Italian production. Marcello Giombini was a pioneer of early sequencers and on this cult LP, he produced cheesy, cosmic synth pop, with a little bit of Italo disco mixed in. Every fan of '70s/'80s synthesizer music and electronic DJs should put this in their collection. Original artwork restored.

NOW-AGAIN

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: NA 5138CD FILE UNDER: WORLD WELLS FARGO Watch Out CD "Rock music and revolution in '70s Zimbabwe. Just as the hippie era came to an end in America, a second '60s was beginning. In what is now Zimbabwe, young people created a rock and roll counterculture that drew inspiration from hippie ideals and the sounds of Hendrix and Deep Purple. The kids in the scene called their music 'heavy,' because they could feel its impact, and it resonated from Zambia to Nigeria. At its peak in the mid-70s, the heavy rock scene united tens of thousands of young progressives of all racial and social backgrounds. The country was called Rhodesia then, one of the last bastions of white rule in Africa, and heavy rockers defied segregation laws and secret police to make a stand for democratic change. Wells Fargo was at the forefront of the scene, and the title track of this album, 'Watch Out,' was the anthem of the counterculture. This is the first time their music has been issued outside of Zimbabwe. Matthew Shechmeister tells the story of Wells Fargo drawing on interviews with the band's remaining members and numerous trips to Zimbabwe to investigate the genesis of the heavy rock scene under Ian Smith's oppressive government, and its dissipation after Zimbabwe's liberation. CD comes packaged in a 72 page hardcover book detailing the the history of Zimbabwe's heavy rock scene and the trajectory of Wells Fargo. Never before seen photographs and ephemera color a story so hard to believe that it has to be true. The book is printed on acid-free paper."

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: NA 5138LP FILE UNDER: WORLD WELLS FARGO Watch Out LP LP version. "Rock music and revolution in '70s Zimbabwe. Bundled with a download card for WAV files and 72-page digital PDF that details the history of Zimbabwe's heavy rock scene and the trajectory of Wells Fargo."

OPTIMO MUSIC (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: OMZUMMO 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZUMMO, PETER Zummo With An X LP 2017 repress. Originally released in 1985 in an edition of 500 copies, this is the first time this album has been available on vinyl for nearly 30 years. Peter Zummo (born 1948) is an American composer and musician. He plays the trombone, valve trombone, euphonium, synthesizer, other electronic instruments, and also sings. He is associated with the post-minimalist and Downtown aesthetics, and he describes his music as "minimalism plus a whole lot more." "I first discovered Peter Zummo when I first discovered Arthur Russell. I kept hearing THAT trombone sound throughout Arthur's music and through scanning through various label credits made the connection that this Peter Zummo character was a constant collaborator with Arthur. Zummo's trombone sound is one of those things that if I am feeling anxious or pissed off will instantly soothe me and make everything feel alright. So, as well as wanting to hear everything Arthur had touched, I now also wanted to hear everything Mr. Zummo had created too. It's worth bearing in mind that at this point, in the mid- to late '90s, there was almost zero information online about Arthur or his music or his collaborators. The upside of this was that all his records weren't too hard to track down and weren't going for crazy money. I randomly found Zummo With An X in New York around 1999 and wasn't sure what to expect. I instantly liked the first side, 'Lateral Pass' but side 2's 'Song IV' took my breath away and remains to this day one of my most listened-to records. Despite the minimal elements, I hear more in it every time I listen to it, and sometimes the perfect interaction between cello, trombone and percussion sounds like the voice of Arthur being beamed in from the aether. It is 20 minutes of sheer bliss that feels as if it could go on for twice as long. Unavailable on vinyl since 1985, it's a great honor to be making this record available again and I can't imagine anyone with even a passing interest in Peter Zummo or Arthur Russell's music failing to be beguiled by this." --Twitch

OSTGUT TON (GERMANY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: OSTGUT 100EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DETTMANN/KLOCK Phantom Studies 2x12" Berghain residents Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann link back to Ostgut Ton's label launch in 2006 with their first studio collaboration in ten years with the extended Phantom Studies. With Phantom Studies, Dettmann and Klock channel their first joined releases Dawning (OSTGUT 001EP, 2006) and Scenario (OSTGUT 011EP, 2007) from over a decade ago with their first co-production in ten years. On this extended, 40-minute 2x12" EP, Marcel Dettmann and Ben Klock parlay their deep personal alliance and musical repertoire through emphasis on new functional techno as much as hypnotic, melodic, and soulful music by thinking outside the box. The seven new, original tracks reflect these attributions by communicating to the needs and expectations of both DJs and home audio listeners, but not neglecting one over the other. The opening track "Phantom Studies" perfectly combines this spirit with one leg on the floor and one on the couch: the brittle beginning is soon outpaced by a subtle kick, meandering, mesmerizing harmonies, hi-hats and clave sounds as well as bells that join the ranks of techno music's vast past. Very much a musical piece - evocative and powerful. This aesthetic is present throughout this record, interconnecting home with club settings: "The Room" is likely the darkest piece, decelerated, drone-heavy, menacing and pitch black with Marcel Dettmann on vocals; "Prophet Man" is a laid-back, pulsing dub-techno piece with plenty of synth pads left and right, nestling a spoken-word sermon by Ben Klock - but not as dead serious as you may think, hence the giggles; "The World Tonight" puts shimmering, frisky synth melodies into the focus while the kick adds some muscularity and ecstasy. Of course there's something for club use: "No One Around" is a prototypic tool, relentlessly pounding at 134 bpm with an uncompromising sudden start/end; Clocking in at 124 bpm, "Bad Boy" lives up to its name through multifaceted hi-hat patterns and swirling synth progressions; "The Tenant" closes out this release with distorted, bending, brazen acid textures, noisy, dazing vocal samples atop a steady kick drum, completed by a fitting valediction: "Good night!". Phantom Studies underlines Dettmann and Klock's mutual musical vision - be it in regards of their twelve-year residency at Berghain or challenging dancefloors around the globe.

OVERDRIVE (ITALY)

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: ODR 038LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK ALESSANDRONI, ALESSANDRO Di Tresette Ce N'e Uno, Tutti Gli Altri Son Nessuno LP Overdrive present the first vinyl release of the 1974 soundtrack by Alessandro Alessandroni for the Giuliano Carmineo (as Anthony Ascott) directed Di Tresette Ce N'è Uno, Tutti Gli Altri Son Nessuno, known in English as The Crazy Bunch. The sequel to Lo Chiamavano Tresette... Giocava Sempre Col Morto (Man Called Invincible) released in 1973, the film is a goofy, slapstick comedy spaghetti-western, but the maestro's soundtrack is anything but goofy. Haunting, sparse, and riveting, the soundtrack is easily the best thing about this film. Presented on color vinyl.

PALACE OF LIGHTS

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: POL 009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LEIMER, K. Land Of Look Behind LP "The Land Of Look Behind soundtrack returns to vinyl in a remastered and expanded edition that includes a download of three previously unheard and unreleased tracks from the original sessions. Alan Greenberg, who wrote and directed this film documenting the funeral of Bob Marley, provided K. Leimer with location tapes which were used to originate many of the rhythmic patterns for Land Of Look Behind. Loops of the monologues and phrases that exhibited more distinctive cadences and pacing, the words, glottal stops, clicks and coughs of witnesses were used as cues for the percussion instruments. In effect, speech became the organizing principle of the musical score. By eliminating the accuracy of click tracks, musicians were prompted to rove through the inconsistent intervals of the voice-derived patterns. Also included is a four-page insert featuring an essay by Paul Dickow."

PLAIN RECORDINGS

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: PLAIN 1681LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JESUS AND MARY CHAIN, THE Honey's Dead (Gold Vinyl) LP "Released in 1992, Honey's Dead is the fourth studio album by Scottish brothers Jim and William Reid. The title refers to one of the band's early hits, 'Just Like Honey', and the complete departure from their earlier musical style. Honey's Dead was recorded and mixed in the band's London studio with famed engineers Alan Moulder and Flood. Alternative radio stations picked up 'Far Gone And Out' which remains one of the band's most popular singles to date while the album's first single "Reverence" attracted some controversy for the lyrics 'I want to die just like Jesus Christ', and 'I want to die just like JFK'. On gold vinyl."

PMG (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 037CD FILE UNDER: WORLD BLACK CHILDREN SLEDGE FUNK CO. BAND Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father CD PMG present a reissue of Black Children Sledge Funk Co. Band's Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father, originally released in 1979. "In the mid-seventies Nigeria, everybody loved the Black Children Sledge Funk Co. Band. Blasting out of the bustling river port of Onitsha, their infectious, feel-good grooves were the perfect antidote to the dark economic clouds gathering over the country. Nigerians, young and old, lapped it up. Every member of the band had played with The Strangers. Michael Hammedatha Moore, sang and wrote the songs. Daniel Carlos Yakubu played guitar. Jerry Freeman Nwokolo was on keyboards. And Benson Teteh played the drums. As a gimmick, everyone in the band changed their last name to 'Black'. They didn't need to. Their music - a sunny African blend of jazz, R 'n' B, rock and funk - was extraordinary enough. 'Boogie Saturday' is a Kool & The Gang-style celebration, guaranteed to get even the most reluctant dancer up on the floor. 'In Search Of Yesterday', 'The Eye That Can't See' and 'Working Together' bring the meaning to the groove, before an instrumental provides a suitably sweaty finale. Ask any Nigerian and they'll tell you: Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father is a party on a platter. Put it on and get yours started." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 037LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BLACK CHILDREN SLEDGE FUNK CO. BAND Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Black Children Sledge Funk Co. Band's Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father, originally released in 1979. "In the mid-seventies Nigeria, everybody loved the Black Children Sledge Funk Co. Band. Blasting out of the bustling river port of Onitsha, their infectious, feel-good grooves were the perfect antidote to the dark economic clouds gathering over the country. Nigerians, young and old, lapped it up. Every member of the band had played with The Strangers. Michael Hammedatha Moore, sang and wrote the songs. Daniel Carlos Yakubu played guitar. Jerry Freeman Nwokolo was on keyboards. And Benson Teteh played the drums. As a gimmick, everyone in the band changed their last name to 'Black'. They didn't need to. Their music - a sunny African blend of jazz, R 'n' B, rock and funk - was extraordinary enough. 'Boogie Saturday' is a Kool & The Gang-style celebration, guaranteed to get even the most reluctant dancer up on the floor. 'In Search Of Yesterday', 'The Eye That Can't See' and 'Working Together' bring the meaning to the groove, before an instrumental provides a suitably sweaty finale. Ask any Nigerian and they'll tell you: Vol. 3 - Aviation Grand Father is a party on a platter. Put it on and get yours started." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 038CD FILE UNDER: WORLD SOLLO, JAKE Coming Home CD PMG present a reissue of Jake Sollo's Coming Home, originally released in 1977. "In 1977 Jake Sollo returned to Nigeria to record his first solo album, Coming Home. His long-term band, The Funkees, had imploded in London. And his big break with the Afro super-band, Osibisa, was cut short when he went on strike with Kiki Gyan and promptly got sacked. Rather than sit at a bar and feel sorry for himself, Jake returned to Nigeria and got his mates together - including the aforementioned Mr. Gyan - and headed into the EMI studios in Lagos. The result was Coming Home, a triumphant album that combined the raw power of The Funkees with the slick tricks he learned in London. The opening instrumental, '404', is the track Carlos Santana would have recorded if he'd been born in Nigeria rather than Mexico. 'Raise Your Hands' and 'I Just Wanna Dance' are slick boogie monsters and 'Deiyo Deiyo' sees Jake displaying some mad synth skills on Africa's only Prophet-5, a hot piece of hardware that was transforming music in Europe and America. Coming Home is the sound of an artist at the heights of his power. And a precursor of the skills and sounds that would make Sollo the most sought after producer in Nigeria." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 038LP FILE UNDER: WORLD SOLLO, JAKE Coming Home LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Jake Sollo's Coming Home, originally released in 1977. "In 1977 Jake Sollo returned to Nigeria to record his first solo album, Coming Home. His long-term band, The Funkees, had imploded in London. And his big break with the Afro super-band, Osibisa, was cut short when he went on strike with Kiki Gyan and promptly got sacked. Rather than sit at a bar and feel sorry for himself, Jake returned to Nigeria and got his mates together - including the aforementioned Mr. Gyan - and headed into the EMI studios in Lagos. The result was Coming Home, a triumphant album that combined the raw power of The Funkees with the slick tricks he learned in London. The opening instrumental, '404', is the track Carlos Santana would have recorded if he'd been born in Nigeria rather than Mexico. 'Raise Your Hands' and 'I Just Wanna Dance' are slick boogie monsters and 'Deiyo Deiyo' sees Jake displaying some mad synth skills on Africa's only Prophet-5, a hot piece of hardware that was transforming music in Europe and America. Coming Home is the sound of an artist at the heights of his power. And a precursor of the skills and sounds that would make Sollo the most sought after producer in Nigeria." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 039CD FILE UNDER: WORLD OGOSI, EMMA Nobody Knows CD PMG present a reissue of Emma Ogosi's Nobody Knows, originally released in 1981. "Emma Ogosi has worn a lot of different hats in his career: former air force officer, guitarist with Benin-based Pogo Limited, and husband and manager of Nigerian reggae superstar, Evi-Edna Ogholi. In 1981, he donned a sequined cowboy hat and released Nobody Knows. Nobody Knows is arguably Nigeria's best - and perhaps only - disco country album. Country music has always been influential in the country and Ogosi managed to channel Jim Reeves via the bright lights of Lagos' burgeoning disco scene to produce an album of sparkling mournfulness. The album starts brightly with 'You And I' and ends with 'Orindo', a horn-driven dancefloor filler. 'Nobody Knows' and 'A Lonely Child' venture into 'you done me wrong' territory. And you can imagine Kenny Rogers covering 'Give A Little', albeit wearing flares and platforms and a moustache instead of a beard. Overall, though, Nobody Knows is as disco as the sharp suit and gull-wing collar Emma is wearing on the cover. But don't be fooled - there are rhinestones on that there glitter ball." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 039LP FILE UNDER: WORLD OGOSI, EMMA Nobody Knows LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Emma Ogosi's Nobody Knows, originally released in 1981. "Emma Ogosi has worn a lot of different hats in his career: former air force officer, guitarist with Benin-based Pogo Limited, and husband and manager of Nigerian reggae superstar, Evi-Edna Ogholi. In 1981, he donned a sequined cowboy hat and released Nobody Knows. Nobody Knows is arguably Nigeria's best - and perhaps only - disco country album. Country music has always been influential in the country and Ogosi managed to channel Jim Reeves via the bright lights of Lagos' burgeoning disco scene to produce an album of sparkling mournfulness. The album starts brightly with 'You And I' and ends with 'Orindo', a horn-driven dancefloor filler. 'Nobody Knows' and 'A Lonely Child' venture into 'you done me wrong' territory. And you can imagine Kenny Rogers covering 'Give A Little', albeit wearing flares and platforms and a moustache instead of a beard. Overall, though, Nobody Knows is as disco as the sharp suit and gull-wing collar Emma is wearing on the cover. But don't be fooled - there are rhinestones on that there glitter ball." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 040CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MILLER AND THE GREAT MUSIC PIRAMEEDS OF AFRICA, BALA Pyramids CD PMG present a reissue of Bala Miller And The Great Music Pirameeds Of Africa's Pyramids, originally released in 1979. "Bala Miller was famous for pushing boundaries. His first job was selling beer in the Muslim north. And as a musician he'd always try to sneak in 'local' flourishes while playing trumpet with Bobby Benson and Victor Olaiya. It was with his band, the Pirameeds, however, that he was able to realize his dream of incorporating northern tunes into mainstream highlife. Honed razor sharp from a residency at the Costain Club in Kuduna, the band recorded Pyramids, a breathtaking fusion of hausa rhythms, jazz and funk. With its haunting trumpet line, tribal drums and imploring hausa chants, 'Ikon Allah', the power of God, is Bala Miller vision writ large. 'Yo Gboko' is a New York-style street drama, played out on the dusty streets of northern Nigeria. 'Opportunity Knocks' is a playful burst of ska and 'Stretch Your Nose' is a raucous James Brown fable about the dangers of lying. Bala Miller went on to become one of Nigeria's best-loved personalities. The Costain Club became a renowned meeting place for northern musicians. But his greatest legacy remains Pyramids, an opus that introduced hausa rhythms and stories to the rest of Nigeria." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 040LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MILLER AND THE GREAT MUSIC PIRAMEEDS OF AFRICA, BALA Pyramids LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Bala Miller And The Great Music Pirameeds Of Africa's Pyramids, originally released in 1979. "Bala Miller was famous for pushing boundaries. His first job was selling beer in the Muslim north. And as a musician he'd always try to sneak in 'local' flourishes while playing trumpet with Bobby Benson and Victor Olaiya. It was with his band, the Pirameeds, however, that he was able to realize his dream of incorporating northern tunes into mainstream highlife. Honed razor sharp from a residency at the Costain Club in Kuduna, the band recorded Pyramids, a breathtaking fusion of hausa rhythms, jazz and funk. With its haunting trumpet line, tribal drums and imploring hausa chants, 'Ikon Allah', the power of God, is Bala Miller vision writ large. 'Yo Gboko' is a New York-style street drama, played out on the dusty streets of northern Nigeria. 'Opportunity Knocks' is a playful burst of ska and 'Stretch Your Nose' is a raucous James Brown fable about the dangers of lying. Bala Miller went on to become one of Nigeria's best-loved personalities. The Costain Club became a renowned meeting place for northern musicians. But his greatest legacy remains Pyramids, an opus that introduced hausa rhythms and stories to the rest of Nigeria." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 041LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KELENKYE BAND Moving World LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Kelenkye Band's Moving World, originally released in 1974. "In 1974, a brash young designer called Augustus Kerry Taylor had an idea. He'd gather together the hottest musicians in Ghana and record an album of the heaviest and funkiest sounds coming out of America. And this time, he wouldn't just design the cover, like he'd done with Fela Kuti, he'd even release it on his new label, Emporium, as well. Local Accra legends Joe Wellington, Jagger Botchway, Leslie Addy, Officer Toro, Oko Ringo, Soldier and Steve answered the call. They were christened the Kelenkye Band and gelled immediately. Moving World, is a funky, disparate album that exudes a rare warmth, enthusiasm and togetherness. 'Moving World' and 'Brotherhood Of Man' are hard, grinding funk. 'Jungle Music' has a more soulful groove. There's also a bit of reggae, 'Dracula Dance', and old-school highlife, 'Wale Tobite'. Accra's leading DJ, Charlie Sam, declared his mind 'well and truly boggled.' The Kelenkye Band never recorded another album. Augustus Kerry Taylor shut down Emporium and went back to designing album covers. But in Moving World they delivered a perfect moment of funk alchemy that has rightly become the holy grail of '70s Ghanian groove." --Peter Moore

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 042CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KEMFA, JOE Jungle Juice CD PMG present a reissue of Joe Kemfa's Jungle Juice, originally released in 1978. "Jungle Juice is a paean to the redemptive powers of boogie - a slab of New York ghetto grooves getting its freak on in the jungles of Africa. Joe Kemfa promises a magical party and that's what you get - from the straight-ahead party grooves of 'Jungle Magic Music' to the more slinky and sinuous 'Jungle Juice'. Hailing from Warra in Nigeria's Delta region, Joe Kemfa made his name with The Junkers and the Don Bruce Band. He recorded a few singles with Larry Ifedioranma from Ofo The Rock Company before disappearing to Europe. He returned in 1978 with two Germans in tow and, together with Cameroonian drummer Ali Ringo, they formed Aura, Joe's backing band on Jungle Juice. The best tracks are the freakiest. 'I Got To Make It' bemoans the cost of living, before becoming a stoned plea to The Lenleys, Joe's very own Lijadu Sisters, to boogie it on a Saturday night. Freaky and funky, Jungle Juice is the sound of James Brown and Parliament jamming after a night on some nasty Delta home brew. One listen and you'll want to get your hands on some Jungle Juice too." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 042LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KEMFA, JOE Jungle Juice LP LP version housed in a gatefold sleeve. PMG present a reissue of Joe Kemfa's Jungle Juice, originally released in 1978. "Jungle Juice is a paean to the redemptive powers of boogie - a slab of New York ghetto grooves getting its freak on in the jungles of Africa. Joe Kemfa promises a magical party and that's what you get - from the straight-ahead party grooves of 'Jungle Magic Music' to the more slinky and sinuous 'Jungle Juice'. Hailing from Warra in Nigeria's Delta region, Joe Kemfa made his name with The Junkers and the Don Bruce Band. He recorded a few singles with Larry Ifedioranma from Ofo The Rock Company before disappearing to Europe. He returned in 1978 with two Germans in tow and, together with Cameroonian drummer Ali Ringo, they formed Aura, Joe's backing band on Jungle Juice. The best tracks are the freakiest. 'I Got To Make It' bemoans the cost of living, before becoming a stoned plea to The Lenleys, Joe's very own Lijadu Sisters, to boogie it on a Saturday night. Freaky and funky, Jungle Juice is the sound of James Brown and Parliament jamming after a night on some nasty Delta home brew. One listen and you'll want to get your hands on some Jungle Juice too." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 043CD FILE UNDER: WORLD ROCK TOWN EXPRESS Rock Town Express CD PMG present a reissue of Rock Town Express's second self-titled album, originally released in 1977. "There was a time in the 1970s when the best band in the Nigeria was actually from Cameroon. Rock Town Express, formed out of the ashes of Wrinkar Experience by Yaoundé boys, Edjo'o Jacques Racine and Ginger Forcha - hit it hard, hit it loud and hit it funky. Racine and Forcha had been recruited from Cameroon by Dan Ian and after only six months, left them stranded in Nigeria's troubled east. Their first album as Rock Town Express was released on Ginger Baker's ARC label in 1974. This, their second eponymous album, features a more subdued sepia toned cover but rocks even harder. The horror of the Biafran War weighs heavily on Rock Town Express. The guitars wail, the horns pop and the synths swirls in a maelstrom of pain and anger. 'Peaceful Solution' implores people to live in peace and harmony. 'Spaceville Rape' bemoans the wanton destruction that comes with war. And 'Nobody's Man' is the defiant cry of an ex-soldier determined to make his own way in the world. Rock Town Express is an angry and dark transmission from Nigeria's east that the war may have been over, but the scars were still yet to heal." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 043LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ROCK TOWN EXPRESS Rock Town Express LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Rock Town Express's second self-titled album, originally released in 1977. "There was a time in the 1970s when the best band in the Nigeria was actually from Cameroon. Rock Town Express, formed out of the ashes of Wrinkar Experience by Yaoundé boys, Edjo'o Jacques Racine and Ginger Forcha - hit it hard, hit it loud and hit it funky. Racine and Forcha had been recruited from Cameroon by Dan Ian and after only six months, left them stranded in Nigeria's troubled east. Their first album as Rock Town Express was released on Ginger Baker's ARC label in 1974. This, their second eponymous album, features a more subdued sepia toned cover but rocks even harder. The horror of the Biafran War weighs heavily on Rock Town Express. The guitars wail, the horns pop and the synths swirls in a maelstrom of pain and anger. 'Peaceful Solution' implores people to live in peace and harmony. 'Spaceville Rape' bemoans the wanton destruction that comes with war. And 'Nobody's Man' is the defiant cry of an ex-soldier determined to make his own way in the world. Rock Town Express is an angry and dark transmission from Nigeria's east that the war may have been over, but the scars were still yet to heal." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 045LP FILE UNDER: WORLD XTASY E Je Ka Jo (Let's Dance) LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Xtasy's E Je Ka Jo (Let's Dance), originally released in 1984. "Recorded in the USA, E Je Ka Jo is the only record released by Nigerian brother and sister act, Xtasy. It is also a stone cold, boogie classic and remains one of the most sought-after records of its type in the world. E Je Ka Jo means 'Let's Dance' and in 1983, Roy and Stella Bruce were whisked away to LA to record their certifiable dancefloor classic. Their brother, entertainment mogul Ben Murray Bruce, owned the label and called in favors with the America's finest session players, including songwriter Greg Wright and bass player Keni Burke. Wright produced the album and wrote all the songs. He'd worked with Diana Ross, Thelma Houston and Bobby Womack and added a slick international sheen to each track. The sound is smooth, sophisticated and sexy and one that would be welcomed on dance floors anywhere in the world. Strangely, E Je Ka Jo was only ever released in Nigeria. An international release was stymied, but that only served to cement the albums status as a modern soul boogie classic. Thirty years later, that injustice has finally been rectified." --Peter Moore

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 046CD FILE UNDER: WORLD THOMAS & EBO TAYLOR, PAT Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso "Mahuno" And High Lifes Celebration CD PMG present a reissue of Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor's Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso "Mahuno" And High Lifes Celebration, originally released in 1980. "Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor are the Jagger and Richards of Nigerian highlife. Drawn together by a mutual love of the genre - and an equally intense desire to stop it becoming moribund and bereft of ideas - Ghana's two most progressive musicians added a western twist to this traditional form of African music and gave it relevance again. It was by no means a continuous process. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor first came together in 1966. Over the decades they'd venture off to play in different bands and even different countries. Periodically they'd get back together and implement the new ideas and skills they'd developed. In 1980, they met up in London and recorded Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso Mahuno. Composed and arranged by Taylor, burnished by Pat Thomas's honeyed vocals, the album is a mix of highlife, calypso, funk, jazz, soul and pop. From the title track to 'Ma Huno', the album's undisputed highlight, the ambition - and musicianship - is breathtaking. Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso Mahuno is arguably the purest example of this extraordinary musical partnership. And what highlife, unshackled, can be." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 046LP FILE UNDER: WORLD THOMAS & EBO TAYLOR, PAT Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso "Mahuno" And High Lifes Celebration LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Pat Thomas & Ebo Taylor's Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso "Mahuno" And High Lifes Celebration, originally released in 1980. "Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor are the Jagger and Richards of Nigerian highlife. Drawn together by a mutual love of the genre - and an equally intense desire to stop it becoming moribund and bereft of ideas - Ghana's two most progressive musicians added a western twist to this traditional form of African music and gave it relevance again. It was by no means a continuous process. Pat Thomas and Ebo Taylor first came together in 1966. Over the decades they'd venture off to play in different bands and even different countries. Periodically they'd get back together and implement the new ideas and skills they'd developed. In 1980, they met up in London and recorded Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso Mahuno. Composed and arranged by Taylor, burnished by Pat Thomas's honeyed vocals, the album is a mix of highlife, calypso, funk, jazz, soul and pop. From the title track to 'Ma Huno', the album's undisputed highlight, the ambition - and musicianship - is breathtaking. Sweeter Than Honey, Calypso Mahuno is arguably the purest example of this extraordinary musical partnership. And what highlife, unshackled, can be." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 047LP FILE UNDER: WORLD GUELEWAR BAND OF BANJUL Warteef Jigeen LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Guelewar Band Of Banjul's Warteef Jigeen, originally released in 1981. "The Guelewar Band Of Banjul are a band quite unlike any other - an explosive mix of soul and funk with local rhythms like bougaraboo and ndaga combined with a defiant insistence on singing in their local language, Wolof. They certainly blew a young Youssou N'dour away. He cites them as his biggest influence. Warteef Jigeen marks the point the band found its groove. The title track sets the tone early with parping horns and psychedelic guitar licks. 'N.T.C. The Gambia' and 'Jilana' seamlessly blend traditional percussion and plaintive sax. 'Leen Te Koun' and 'President Diawara' showcase some of the freakiest synth ever to come out of West Africa. It was Laye Ngom's decision as bandleader to draft his cousin as singer that elevates Warteef Jigeen. Moussa Ngom had paid his dues singing at traditional circumcision ceremonies and his rough, expressive vocals bring a level of melancholy and intensity to the album. It's a melancholy and intensity that can only come from years of watching young boys take this painful journey to Gambian manhood, a journey, in a way, that Guelewar Band Of Banjul made on Warteef Jigeen." --Peter Moore

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 048CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MIGHTY FLAMES Metalik Funk Band CD PMG present a reissue of Mighty Flames's Metalik Funk Band, originally released in 1978. "The Mighty Flames were a crack bunch of Cameroonian musicians, drawn to Nigeria by the heavy funk sounds booming across the border like musical moths. For a short time in the late seventies they 'owned' Port Harcourt, destroying dancefloors with an incendiary sound that burned so heavily that it was phosphorescent. Metalik Funk Band is the band at their most deadly. Willy 'Pazz' Nfor is on bass, Nfrackie 'Jazz' Song on synth, Didi Lead on lead guitar, Emma 'Wah Wah' Baloka on rhythm and Stormy 'Booga' Jimmy on percussion. There is not a single dud track. 'Music Is The Answer' is a psychedelic head spin. 'Funky Child' is an irresistible call to the dancefloor. And I guarantee you'll need a good lie down after listening to 'Search Out! Watch Out!'. Sadly, things did not end well for the Mighty Flames. Their manager was a tyrant and when they tried to escape to Lagos with all the band's gear he promptly had then arrested. Metalik Funk Band was their last album, but what a way to go out: with an incendiary batch of Afro funk monsters that need to be in every funk lover's collection." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 048LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MIGHTY FLAMES Metalik Funk Band LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Mighty Flames's Metalik Funk Band, originally released in 1978. "The Mighty Flames were a crack bunch of Cameroonian musicians, drawn to Nigeria by the heavy funk sounds booming across the border like musical moths. For a short time in the late seventies they 'owned' Port Harcourt, destroying dancefloors with an incendiary sound that burned so heavily that it was phosphorescent. Metalik Funk Band is the band at their most deadly. Willy 'Pazz' Nfor is on bass, Nfrackie 'Jazz' Song on synth, Didi Lead on lead guitar, Emma 'Wah Wah' Baloka on rhythm and Stormy 'Booga' Jimmy on percussion. There is not a single dud track. 'Music Is The Answer' is a psychedelic head spin. 'Funky Child' is an irresistible call to the dancefloor. And I guarantee you'll need a good lie down after listening to 'Search Out! Watch Out!'. Sadly, things did not end well for the Mighty Flames. Their manager was a tyrant and when they tried to escape to Lagos with all the band's gear he promptly had then arrested. Metalik Funk Band was their last album, but what a way to go out: with an incendiary batch of Afro funk monsters that need to be in every funk lover's collection." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 049CD FILE UNDER: WORLD AMAS Grill CD PMG present a reissue of Amas's Grill, originally released in 1981. "Grill by Gbubemi Amas is as smooth as the red cardigan artfully slung around his shoulders on the cover. Whether he is running through the scales on a cover version of 'Fire and Rain', or trying on his calypso highlife moves on 'Ereyon', you know Amas is a man with a smooth line for every occasion. He is also a man with impeccable enunciation. Listen to 'Slow Down'. It features one of the most cultured sound checks you will ever hear in your life - 'Willy, keep the bass a little bit tighter.' That Amas is now a theater producer and writer in Cardiff in Wales will come as no surprise. 'Slow Down' is a stone cold class, and an undoubted highlight, just as it was on the excellent Comb & Razor compilation, Brand New Wayo (2011). 'Children' is a bright dancefloor filler. So is 'For You'. And 'Listen' showcases Amas's disco ball cassanova moves. Articulate, cultured and classy, Grill is proof that in the '80s Nigeria was producing a class of boogie funk that was as sophisticated as anywhere in the world." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 049LP FILE UNDER: WORLD AMAS Grill LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Amas's Grill, originally released in 1981. "Grill by Gbubemi Amas is as smooth as the red cardigan artfully slung around his shoulders on the cover. Whether he is running through the scales on a cover version of 'Fire and Rain', or trying on his calypso highlife moves on 'Ereyon', you know Amas is a man with a smooth line for every occasion. He is also a man with impeccable enunciation. Listen to 'Slow Down'. It features one of the most cultured sound checks you will ever hear in your life - 'Willy, keep the bass a little bit tighter.' That Amas is now a theater producer and writer in Cardiff in Wales will come as no surprise. 'Slow Down' is a stone cold class, and an undoubted highlight, just as it was on the excellent Comb & Razor compilation, Brand New Wayo (2011). 'Children' is a bright dancefloor filler. So is 'For You'. And 'Listen' showcases Amas's disco ball cassanova moves. Articulate, cultured and classy, Grill is proof that in the '80s Nigeria was producing a class of boogie funk that was as sophisticated as anywhere in the world." --Peter Moore.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 050LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ONYIOHA, OBY I Want To Feel Your Love LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Oby Onyioha's I Want To Feel Your Love, originally released in 1981. "It's 1981 and Nigeria is booming. Oil was still bringing in the big petro-bucks and a new civilian government brought hope that the dark days of military dictatorships were over. A new album by a baby-voiced, permed, lipstick-wearing vocalist is riding high in the charts, capturing the mood of the nation perfectly. The singer was Oby Onyioha, the university educated daughter of the Godian prophet, His Holiness Ogbaja Kama Onu Kama Onyioha. The album was I Want To Feel Your Love, a collection of slick, up-tempo disco tracks, produced by the 'Quincy Jones of Nigeria', Lemmy Jackson. Handsomely packaged, sumptuously produced, it was as sophisticated and glossy as anything coming out of the west. The album also marked a cultural shift in Nigeria too. Oby Onyioha was a smart, modern woman exhorting her Nigerian sisters to 'Enjoy Your Life'. She wasn't sitting around waiting for a man to call. 'I Want To Feel Your Love', she sang. And 'I'll Put It Right Again', not some dominant boyfriend. Bright, brash and living for the moment, I Want To Feel Your Love is the soundtrack of a Nigeria confident and ready to take its place in the world." --Peter Moore

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 051LP FILE UNDER: WORLD IGWEBUIKE, IGNA Bomp LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Igna Igwebuike's Bomp, originally released in 1980. "It takes a lot of swag to wear a hat as big as the hat that I.G. wears on the cover of Bomp. But I.G., a.k.a. Bobby I.G., a.k.a. I.G. New Yorker, had swag by the bucket load. That hat tells you everything you need to know about I.G. and, indeed, about Bomp - it's a big funky slice of Nigerian cowboy disco magic. I.G. was a player in the thriving Enugu boogie scene, a scene, in the east of the country that also produced Goddy Oku and William Onyeabor. With Mr Mighty Flames, Willie N'For on bass, Austin Onwurah on drums and all the bells and whistles of the Godiac Studios close at hand, a Nigerian disco classic was inevitable. 'Disco Bomp' and 'Disco Power' are straight-ahead floor-fillers. 'Funk Ina Ghatto' has a slower, dirtier groove. 'World Of Misery' takes a slight calypso reggae detour, before 'Take Me Home' brings it on home, with an unabashed plea for 'loving' and some delightfully wonky synth lines from another Mighty Flame, Frankie Song. Bomp was I.G.'s only album. It's a startling one-off disco boogie classic that was clear in its ambition and perfect in its execution. A bit like the hat, really." --Peter Moore

POSH ISOLATION (DENMARK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PI 186LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AGE COIN Performance LP With a handful of tapes on Posh Isolation, as well as the album Perception on Alter (ALT 013LP, 2012), Kristian Emdal and Simon Formann (aka Age Coin) have developed a project whose momentum and reputation has steadily escalated, finding common ground between electro-acoustic methods and quantized club nights. Both Emdal and Formann are best known as members of Lower. Emdal has lately pivoted his time around Marching Church, a band comprised of some of Copenhagen's finest, whilst Formann has been working under the guise of Yen Towers, releasing his debut 12" on Posh Isolation in early 2016 (PI 175EP). "Trespassing on intimate territory," says Emdal of their new recording, "[Performance] cuts a transparent path for everyone to come walking. The album is ultimately a joint effort to process past as well as present experiences within father son relations. In order to make things tangible, scenes are drawn from memory and merged in a shared fictional collage." Performance thrillingly presents Emdal and Formann in a new cryptically lush aspect. There is a sense that one is watching a slide show - familiarity motions like the tide in the form of acoustic instrumentation, and porous synthesized terrains are crossed with a feeling, not a map, nor a memory. As one watches, the creeping ambience comes to be less an invasive sensation and more of a gravitational pull through time itself. It's as effortless as it is disorientating, like being stalked by a relic. Propellants ascend in to the foreground from all directions. Rhythmic NO2 afterglow comes in waves in reverse. Weightlessness is induced; and rebound. Emdal continues, "Take in the view or let yourself be part of the language. Let the engine run and dip in to the swampy collective intelligence. Performance is a hybrid memorial for all domestic actions committed in the name of love."

PROFOUND LORE (CANADA)

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: PFL 175-5LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOFT KILL Choke LP LP version. "Portland's Soft Kill began in 2010 by releasing An Open Door, one of the most highly regarded post-punk albums of the last ten years. Founding member Tobias Sinclair (ex-Blessure Grave) joins Conrad Vollmer (Warm Hands) on guitar, drummer Maximillion Avalon (Chromatics, Antioch Arrow, Get Hustle, Atriarch) and Owen Glendower on synths for their fourth album Choke, an eight song suite. This follows on the heels of 2015's Heresy, which was much more claustrophobic and oppressive than their debut. Rooted in influences such as the Chameleons, Wire and The Sound, this latest album pulls delicately from foundational elements of the Cocteau Twins and Spaceman 3. It places the listener deeply under water, gasping for breath and beyond hope with tracks like 'On The Inside,' featuring the vocals of legendary Mark Burgess of the Chameleons. Drawing from the first wave of post punk, the songs slip seamlessly into the cascading and ethereal elements of early shoegaze. Soft Kill has discovered a depth of invention and creativity with their latest, vast and engaging in scope, invoking an enduring and melancholic bliss. Filled with warm, lush guitars, it teems with melodic songs, generating urgency and vitality, elevating all that is potent in post punk. A culmination of years perfecting a unique sound, Choke places itself firmly in the canon."

RADIATION DELUXE SERIES (SPAIN)

PRICE: $32.00 CAT #: RAD 7008LP FILE UNDER: ROCK COXHILL, LOL Ear Of Beholder 2LP Radiation Deluxe Series present a reissue of Lol Coxhill's Ear Of Beholder, originally released in 1971. Ear Of Beholder is one of the most beguiling and adventurous records of the 1970s, which is saying a lot as that is a musical decade marked by groundbreaking creativity. Originally released on John Peel's Dandelion label, Lol Coxhill's sprawling double album debut is an avant-garde jazz masterstroke that features Robert Wyatt and much of the Whole World group, Kevin Ayers's backing band at the time (of which Lol was a member). Ranging from straight-up feedback to re-workings of standards, outdoor recordings to spoken word, improvisation to vaudeville, Ear Of Beholder covers more ground in two LPs than most artists do in a lifetime. Difficult, adventurous listening from one of British jazz's most brilliant innovators. 180 gram vinyl; Comes in a gatefold sleeve.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RAD 8008LP FILE UNDER: ROCK EVEN WORSE We Suck!: The Lost 1982 Album LP Radiation Deluxe Series present We Suck!, the lost album by Even Worse from 1982, never before on vinyl. One of the best kept secrets of the early pre-New York Hardcore scene, along with Bad Brains, Beastie Boys, Heart Attack, Undead, Kraut, etc. We Suck! features Big Takeover magazine editor Jack Rabid, Eric Keil, Bobby Weeks, and R.B. Korbet, the classic New York Thrash (1982) compilation lineup. Recorded at the famous 171A studio, co-produced by Bad Brains, with additional live tracks from New York's legendary Max's Kansas City club in 1981. 180 gram vinyl. Edition of 500.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RAD 8009LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RHINO 39 Rhino 39 LP Radiation Deluxe Series present a reissue of Rhino 39's self-titled album, originally released in 1986. Formed in the late '70s at the same high school that spawned L.A. legends True Sounds Of Liberty, Rhino 39 had an unfortunate fate. After releasing one of the most legendary singles of the L.A. scene on Dangerhouse in 1979 - which included a track ("Prolixin Stomp") that is considered by many to be one of the earliest examples of L.A. hardcore - the lead singer, Dave Dacron, died in a car accident in April of 1980. His younger brother took over lead singing duties and though it took another six years for their self-titled debut LP to be released, it still sounds like classic early '80s L.A. punk. A legendary band with a long forgotten classic LP finally back in print on Radiation Deluxe. 180 gram vinyl. Edition of 500.

RAVE AND ROMANCE RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $9.00 CAT #: RAR 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCHLACHTHOFBRONX Haul & Pull Up EP 2 12" Schlachthofbronx are back with the second installment of their Haul & Pull Up EP series. For "Goodbye", Schlachthofbronx team up with psychedelic noise rap king Gonjasufi and deliver their darkest and moodiest song yet. Sumach lays down some haunting vocals on a wall of guitar drones and noisy drums. Jakob and Bene linked with longtime vocal collaborator Doubla J for "Pop Off", combining dancehall sensibilities with a footwork beat and some half-time bass segments. "U Mad" sports some wild arpeggio leads and a traditionally strong low end, topped off with some signature shouts by Warrior Queen.

RICHIE RECORDS/TESTOSTERTUNES

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: RRTT 050LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FEEHAN, MARK MF II LP "Mark Feehan is a guitarist. In the '80s he bummed Floridian punks in Broken Talent. In the '90s he strangled strings and blew minds in Harry Pussy. Currently he is in post-no wave noiseniks Taiwan Housing Project. These are mentioned merely as biographical material, as these things -- hell, even Feehan's lone solo album (2012's MF on Siltbreeze) -- gives you zero preparation for the sounds lurking inside MF II. This album has moments of surprising acoustic beauty bookended with perplexing electronic sound pools, with buzzing, almost-punk, Germanic vocal narration. It is safe to say this is the weirdest thing ever to appear on this Richie Records. For those who welcome befuddlement and bemusement -- hop on board!"

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: RRTT 051LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SPARROW STEEPLE Steeple Two LP "Lightly swirling wah. Is-it-wrong-or-is-it-right leads. Intermittent odd percussion flourishes. Songs about shrimp rolls to go. Loosey goosey warbling atmosphere turned to 10. This is the world of Sparrow Steeple, comprised of almost all of Philly's legendary Strapping Fieldhands fronted by noted visual artist Barry Goldberg. Beginning secretly in the last decade by SF mainman Bob Malloy and drummer Jeff Werner to record Barry's inscrutable songs, the band has now become a legit proposition, minus Bob but with SF guitar and bass Jacy Webster and Bob Dickie, keyboardist Dustin Burrows and record maniac Harmonica Dan. Just as Sir Isaac Newton postulated, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree, and Strapping Fieldhands fans will find familiar footing here. As for strangers to this weird realm, how about a Tommy Jay more enamored with Incredible String Band than with Lou Reed? Confused? We are too."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: RRTT 052LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MORDECAI Abstract Recipe LP "Abstract Recipe is the fourth full-length (the third issued by Richie Records/TestosterTunes) from Mordecai of the great upper plains. Is it punk? Or garage? Post-punk? Indie rock? Blech -- it's a no-frills rock album that oughta perk up the ears of those interested in things like thwarted freedom, advanced mathematics, The Blue Mask, bum notes, and staring at the wall. Though the band grows increasingly competent and confident with each release and these precocious mofos possess a flippant world-weariness typically reserved for no-accounts and has-beens at the beginning of their third marriage. Call to mind the moment when one recognizes life for what it is: a low-key drag, but one interesting enough to wake up for each morning. Mordecai huddled up in Montana with an electric guitar, some drums and a bass and they put that moment on a record and this is it."

SECRETLY CANADIAN

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SC 162LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TRIMBLE, BOBB Iron Curtain Innocence LP Restocked. LP version, reissue of 1st album from 1980. ""A delicate, unsettling dip into a boiling pool of subconscious imagery and otherworldly pixie vocalism. The best tracks cause ripples in the space/time continuum. Bobb Trimble's first album appeared like a ghost that had slipped through reality's curtain. Impossible to place inside any rational context, the music and voices seem to have been created inside your head and indeed, maybe they were." --Byron Coley.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SC 163LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TRIMBLE, BOBB Harvest of Dreams LP Restocked. LP version; 2nd album from 1982. ""Incredible, multi-layered late night listening of the highest order. A cross between extreme gentility and musical savagery that will have you growing horns out of your own forehead, if not used carefully. Without its few contemporary style-nods, you would never guess the album was originally released in 1982. One of the decade's best albums, filled with a mysterious charm that grows with each listen."--Byron Coley.

STRATOSPHERA RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: STRATO 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Opposite Reaction Vol. 1 12" Stratosphera Records present the idea of the techno of a European artist, confronted with the Roman underground scene. Various styles and different visions of techno music manufactured at the same time are presented on Opposite Reaction. The EP contrasts the different realities and experiences in artists' lives and in their productions. It is beautiful and interesting to see the result of all this, a real reaction that differentiates track after track, the creativity of each of the artists and their influences. Luciano Lamanna, T Kode, Beat Movement, Dinamite and Hobi & Archivone. Edition of 150.

SUB ROSA (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SR 427LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC STORDEUR, ANDRE Analog and Digital Electronic Music #2 1980-2000 LP Selected unreleased works by André Stordeur, a key composer of Belgian electronic music, recorded from 1980 to 2000. Perfect complement to Analog and Digital Electronic Music 1978-80 (2015). Released as part of Sub Rosa's Early Electronic series. Belgian electronic music composer André Stordeur, born in 1941, started his musical career started in 1973 with a tape composition for the soundtrack to a film on Gordon Matta-Clark titled Office Baroque (1977). Later in the 1970s, he participated in the avant-garde music ensemble Studio Voor Experimentele Muziek, founded in Antwerp, Flanders, by Joris De Laet. Since 1980, Stordeur has composed exclusively on a Serge synthesizer, either a Serge series 79 and a Serge prototype 1980, which was especially built for him by Serge Tcherepnin himself. In 1981, Stordeur composed the music of Belgian documentary Du Zaïre Au Congo (1981) by director Christian Mesnil. He studied at IRCAM in 1981 with David Wessel and then flew to the US to study with Morton Subotnick. Stordeur became an influential sound synthesis teacher and, in 1997, completed his Art of Analog Modular Synthesis by Voltage Control (2010), a guide to everything modular.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SR 439LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HAINO/JOZEF DUMOULIN/TEUN VERBRUGGEN, KEIJI The Miracles Of Only One Thing LP LP version. Japanese legend, Keiji Haino, meets two of Belgium's most active and valued musicians, keyboardist Jozef Dumoulin (Lilly Joel) and drummer Teun Verbruggen (Othin Spake). The Miracles Of Only One Thing is a deep and intense testimony of this meeting. Keiji Haino, without any doubt one of the most important musicians from the Japanese underground scene, is at his best, Teun Verbruggen and Jozef Dumoulin did a three-week tour in Japan in September of 2015, playing concerts as a duet, but also solo and with local musicians. One of those musicians was hero Keiji Haino, whose work has spanned rock, free improvisation, noise, percussion, psychedelic music, minimalism and drones. Besides his legendary bands Fushitsusha and Lost Aaraaff, he has worked with artists and bands like Boris, The Melvins, Jim O'Rourke, Oren Ambarchi, Peter Brötzmann and Steve Noble. As for Dumoulin and Verbruggen, they are both known for their always refreshing and groundbreaking work that breaks the barriers between free improvisation, electro, jazz and more. Jozef Dumoulin is part of the duo Lilly Joel appearing recently on Sub Rosa with What Lies in the Sea (SR 416CD, 2015). The three teamed up for a studio recording and a recorded live-show. Out of all the material, they distilled an album that reflects both the excitement of the new bond as well as the deep and vast sonic landscapes that their joined forces laid bare. Personnel: Keiji Haino - guitar, vocals, flute, gongs; Jozef Dumoulin - Fender Rhodes; Teun Verbruggen - drums, electronics.

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: SV 119LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ DIXON ORCHESTRA, THE BILL Intents And Purposes LP "After spending the early '60s playing in groups with Cecil Taylor and Archie Shepp, trumpeter Bill Dixon recorded his singular and visionary masterpiece in 1967. Intents And Purposes remains not only Dixon's defining statement as a composer, but also one of the most luminous moments in the history of avant-garde jazz. Combining orchestral timbres with free jazz intensity, Dixon leads a ten-piece ensemble including such heavyweights as Byard Lancaster, Robin Kenyatta, Jimmy Garrison and Reggie Workman. Closing each side of the album, 'Nightfall Pieces I' and 'Nightfall Pieces II' are evocative duets featuring Dixon's flugelhorn accompanied by flautist George Marge. With Intents And Purposes, Dixon creates a work focused as much on sculpting and defining space -- emphasizing moments of resonant stillness around which the compositions thrum and swell -- as on purity of expression. This first-time vinyl reissue is recommended for fans of Art Ensemble of Chicago, Anthony Braxton and Henry Cow. 'One of the richest and most compelling LPs to taunt and tempt listeners into a life of freakdom.' --John Corbett."

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: SV 123LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JANSCH, BERT Jack Orion LP "Jack Orion, Bert Jansch's third album, may have surprised some fans upon its 1966 release, as it features no original compositions by Jansch. While nearly all of the eight tracks (four of which include guitarist John Renbourn) are interpretations of traditional folk songs, Jansch's experimental approach breathes new life into this repertoire through his exploratory use of open tunings and passionate, gritty vocals. According to Melody Maker, 'his interpretations illuminate the songs from a completely new angle. As sung by him, with brilliant accompaniments, the brutal world that created the old ballads doesn't seem so very far off.' The ten-minute title song foreshadows the future through the past: with his sublime retelling of this dark tale of desire and revenge, Jansch embarks on a musical trajectory he would further develop with his group Pentangle. In 'Black Water Slide,' a haunting ballad he first heard from Anne Briggs, Jansch plants the seeds for future versions by Led Zeppelin and Sandy Denny. Jack Orion's unique combination of medieval themes and progressive arrangements would pave the way for the next wave of the British folk revival and beyond. This vinyl release has been carefully remastered from the original master tapes and features liner notes by Richie Unterberger."

THE WIRE (UK)

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: WIRE 396 FILE UNDER: Misc WIRE, THE #396 February 2017 MAG "In this month's issue: a conflab with Run The Jewels, hiphop's 24 carat duo of El-P and Killer Mike; a rare interview with Russian composer and Tarkovsky collaborator Edward Artemiev; a round up of Lisbon's new jazz vanguard; plus Dubplates & Mastering's Rashad Becker takes the Invisible Jukebox test; and not forgetting all the (un)usual monthly views, news, and reviews."

UPSET THE RHYTHM (UK)

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: UTR 092EP FILE UNDER: ROCK TERRY 8 Girls 7" Terry's second seven inch features three new songs that explore themes of patriarchy in politics, mass consumption versus lifestyle choices and the dating scene. "8 Girls" is a pop nugget that references female politicians including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Julie Bishop, controversial leader of the One Nation party Pauline Hanson and senators Penny Wong and Jacqui Lambie. Divide Terry into four and you get Al Montfort, Amy Hill, Xanthe Waite, and Zephyr Pavey. Originally released by Aarght! Records. Transparent vinyl housed in a reverse board sleeve; Edition of 400.

WE RELEASE WHATEVER THE FUCK WE WANT RECORDS (SWITZERLAND)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: WRWTFWW 012LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK VA Amer (Colona Sonora Originale Del Film) 10" We Release Whatever The Fuck We Want Records presents the first ever vinyl release of the soundtrack for Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani's critically-acclaimed Belgian-French giallo Amer (2009). Filled with superb compositions by Italian movie score legends Ennio Morricone, Stelvio Cipriani, and Bruno Nicolai, all remastered for hardcore audiophile appreciation. Described by The New York Times as "a surreal cinematic tone poem that pays slavering homage to Italian giallo horror films of the 1970s", Amer finds its influences in the films of Dario Argento, Luis Buñuel, or Mario Bava and makes for a truly visceral cinematic experience, thanks notably to a perfectly curated soundtrack compiling some of the best songs from cult Italian movies of the past. Amer includes three songs by the great Stelvio Cipriani, well known for the marvelous soundtrack of poliziottesco movie La Polizia Sta A Guardare (1973) whose main theme was reborn in 2007 on Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof (2007), as well as music for countless cult spaghetti western and giallo movies. He received a Nastro d'Argento award for best score for The Anonymous Venetian (1970). The legend himself, Ennio Morricone also shows up on the soundtrack with a sexy and melancholic jazz number, while his longtime collaborator Bruno Nicolai delivers the hypnotic strings that carry the eerie and erotic mood of the film. Last but not least, the beautiful voice of beloved singer Adriano Celentano cements what is a must-have album for '60s and '70s Italian soundtrack fanatics. Limited edition of 500 comes on an arousing pitch black 10" vinyl, housed in heavy cardboard Old-style Stoughton tip-on jacket.

ZOLFO (ITALY)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: QNT 001LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NAZGUL, THE De Expugnatione Elfmuth (Purple Vinyl) LP Purple vinyl version. Comes in a gatefold jacket. Zolfo present a reissue of Nazgûl's De Expugnatione Elfmuth, originally released in 2002. Nazgûl was a mysterious two-piece band formed in 1996 in Monreale, a small village right outside of Palermo, Sicily. Their peculiar history and the consequent "cult" status, built within the extreme metal scene, makes them a story all their own. Inspired by Tolkien's literature (Nazgûl is a word from the "Black Speech" used to indicate the nine men corrupted by Sauron, and transformed into his dark and deathless servants) and the first wave of European black metal, Zakrathor (vocals, keyboard, drums) and Thornset (guitar, bass) released their Omne Est Paratum demos (consisting of two 15-minutes songs) in 1998. These demos were recognized by the Sicilian cult label Elegy, who released their astonishing first full length in 2002, De Expugnatione Elfmuth. The sound of total mayhem and pure black metal craziness, mixed with medieval melodies sung completely in Latin make De Expugnatione Elfmuth impossible to imitate. Probably the most wonderful example of folk-black metal that ever existed, De Expugnatione Elfmuth is released on vinyl for the first time here. Comes in a deluxe, gatefold jacket on 180 gram vinyl. A true authentic underground legend.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: QNT 002LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NUCLEAR SIMPHONY Lost In Wonderland (Yellow Vinyl) LP Yellow vinyl version. Zolfo present a reissue of Nuclear Simphony's Lost In Wonderland, originally released in 1989. Nuclear Simphony Formed in 1986, Favara, Sicily's thrashers Nuclear Simphony released their legendary Choir Of Desperation demos right before appearing on the Metalmaniax compilation on the Durium label (1987), along with the cream-of-the-crop of the Italian metal scene of that time (Vanadium, Strana Officina, Skanners, Sabotage and Danger Zone). That release and the instant underground notoriety that came as a result, consequently paved the way for an agreement with the Metalmaster label from Milan to release Lost In Wonderland, full length debut. Recorded in Berlin in 1988 with engineer Harris Johns (Sodom, Voivod, Kreator), Lost In Wonderland is still considered by many as an unmissable chapter in European thrash metal history, and the absolute masterpiece for this criminally underrated band, whose place is deserved right next to Schizo and Incinerator - the "holy trinity" of the Sicilian '80s thrash metal scene. Reissued on 180 gram vinyl, with full reproduction of the original artwork and inner sleeve.