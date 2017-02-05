Forced Exposure New Releases for 2/6/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

ALL ACCESS (JAPAN)

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: AACD 150CD FILE UNDER: ROCK JEFFERSON AIRPLANE Nothing In Particular: The Lost 1968 Dutch Broadcast CD "In February 1968, Jefferson Airplane's manager Bill Graham was fired after Grace Slick delivered an 'either he goes or I go' ultimatum. Bill Thompson took over as permanent manager and set about consolidating the group's financial security, establishing Icebag Corp. to oversee the band's publishing interests. In mid-1968, the group was photographed for a Life magazine story on 'The New Rock', appearing on the cover of the 28th June edition. They undertook their first major tour of Europe in August and September 1968, playing alongside the The Doors in the Netherlands, England, Germany, and Sweden. In a notorious incident at their concert in Amsterdam on 15th September, while the Airplane were performing 'Plastic Fantastic Lover', Doors singer Jim Morrison, under the influence of a combination of drugs that fans had given him, appeared on stage and began dancing 'like a pinwheel'. As the group played faster and faster, Morrison spun around wildly until he finally fell senseless on the stage at Marty Balin's feet. Morrison was unable to perform his set with the Doors and was hospitalized while keyboardist Ray Manzarek was forced to sing all the vocals. It was also during this tour that Slick and Morrison allegedly engaged in a brief sexual relationship, described in Slick's 1998 autobiography. Jefferson Airplane's fourth LP, Crown of Creation (released in September 1968), was a commercial success, peaking at No. 6 on the album chart. The Airplane's appearance on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour in the fall of that year caused a minor stir when Grace Slick appeared in blackface (she claimed she simply wanted to wear all the makeup she saw in her dressing room) and raised her fist in the Black Panther Party's salute after singing 'Crown Of Creation'."

ART FOR BLIND (IRELAND)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: AFB 052EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ELLLL Romance 12" With music featured in mixes by Truss and Karen Gwyer amongst others, as well as broadcasts on Rinse FM and NTS, ELLLL has been gaining a name by crafting a sound world all of her own. Delivering a unique live show, her performances are characteristically unapologetic, oblique, and relentless. Expect heavily manipulated samples, resonant beats and dark textures, whilst also drawing influence from drone and noise crossed with vigorous techno leanings. The result is an immersive narrative that pummels the listener.

ASHERAH

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ASH 001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MORSE, LEE Sweeping The Cobwebs: Selected Recordings, 1924-1930 LP "Lee Morse (born Lena Corinne Taylor on Nov. 30, 1897 in Cove, Oregon) is perhaps best remembered as a torch singer and performer on the jazz and bluegrass circuits of the Pre-War era. However, what is not yet reckoned with is that she was one of the earliest female singer/ songwriters to ever be recorded in the United States. Morse learned to sing and play guitar from her older brothers, both of whom played in the bluegrass style, at a very young age touring in the Portland-Seattle area with their preacher father. This is how she developed her distinctive low-register voice as she tried to impersonate them, something that when coupled with her very small frame made her a successful performing musician on the vaudeville circuit and in silent film. This also led to a rather large recording catalog, both credited as a solo artist and with band 'Her Bluegrass Boys.' Despite this success, early critics dismissed her 'coos' and 'yelps' in her singing style as being gimmicky even though they'd become standard uses of expression in jazz vocalizing throughout the 30's, 40's and 50's -- a style she helped invent and develop. In an era that did not see anything particularly special about a singer who also wrote music outside of the burgeoning folk/ blues movement, Morse's substantial portfolio of well-written and thoughtful songs from this period (mostly with no co-writer) have often been neglected. Lee's performing career waned in the years before WWII, and she died without much fanfare in 1954 at the age of 57. While not focused on her most popular recordings, the purpose of this collection is to instead position Lee Morse in her rightful place as a musical pioneer for both American music and gender equality in the music community."

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ASH 007LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ROARING LION Cairi Calypso: 1930-1939 LP "Roaring Lion was born Rafael Arius Cairi Llama Deleon on February 22, 1908 in Aroquita, Trinidad, an area in the northern hills of the island country. 'Cairi,' where this compilation gets its title, was another name for Trinidad in the indigenous tongue of the island. Lion, a Caribbean Creole, spent much of his early life in orphanages before being adopted by Muslim Indian parents from the migrant working class in San Fernando. This unusual upbringing and displacement greatly influenced his compositions and performances, which subsequently influenced Calypso music as a whole since Lion became such a looming figure in its popular development. Inspired by early, mostly unrecorded practitioners like King Fando and Lionel Belasco, Lion started writing and performing his own music and adaptations in the 1920's. As a composer, Lion stood out ahead of the pack with his lyrical wit and a rare ability to sight-read and draft music to paper. By helping to create the 'War'-style of Calypso in which two performers would 'battle' each other lyrically between 78rpm releases, his influence persevered into similar battles in Reggae and Hip Hop cultures decades later. By the 1930's, the period from which this music is culled, Lion became one of the first Calypso musicians to record and perform in the United States. Despite his humble beginnings, Roaring Lion's fame grew with each passing year, and he became a figurehead of Calypso as its popularity grew in the U.S. and Europe. These early recordings are a glimpse of the Lion coming into his own, showing all the swagger and bravado of a young man ready to become an international star, while also expressing the realities of working class life from the Trinidad of his youth."

AZURE VISTA RECORDS (DENMARK)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: VISTA 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCHNAUSS & JONAS MUNK, ULRICH Passage LP LP version. Passage is the second collaborative album from London-based synth-wizard Ulrich Schnauss and Danish producer Jonas Munk. 11 tracks of breezy, blissed-out electronica and colorful ambient. As the album title denotes, there's a sense of movement in the music these two producers create together: a Schnauss and Munk composition starts one place and ends up someplace very different - something that can only rarely be said about electronic music, which traditionally has focused its energy on texture rather than composition. Sometimes their vivid, expansive soundscapes feels like the sonic equivalent of gliding towards the horizon through a panoramic landscape on a train. One's perspective changes slightly when in motion from one place to another - continuously approaching new things and leaving others behind. There's a prismatic, multi-dimensional quality to these 11 tracks, likely stemming from the fact that these two producers each have worked with a wide range of styles and musicians throughout their 15+ year careers: Ulrich cut his teeth as a drum and bass producer in Berlin, before releasing a string of highly influential neo-shoegazy records on labels such as Domino and City Centre Offices. Since moving to London in 2006, he's been a member of bands such as Engineers and Longview and remixed artists ranging from Depeche Mode and Pet Shop Boys to Mojave 3, and since 2013 he's been a member of legendary band Tangerine Dream. While Jonas Munk initially became known to the post-rock and electronica communities via his Manual albums on Morr Music and Darla Records, he's also had his hands in psychedelic rock (he's a noted producer in the European psych scene and is in the band Causa Sui) as well as film soundtracks and experimental minimalism. Both Ulrich and Jonas, however, have the skills of seasoned producers to weave the multitude of influences together in a well-defined sonic aesthetic. The result is a compelling set of melodic electronic music that echoes the past, yet feels fresh.

BAUM (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: BAUM 017EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DTW//CPH Fiegenbaum EP 12" This is the sound of Detroit meets Copenhagen, the collaboration between Luke Hess of DeepLabs fame and Resoe, Baum's label owner. This release has been on the way for more than two years, but finally it's here!

BEACON SOUND

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: BNSD 017LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RILEY, TERRY Descending Moonshine Dervishes LP Beacon Sound present a reissue of Terry Riley's Descending Moonshine Dervishes, originally released in 1982. Recorded live in Berlin in 1975, and largely improvised, Riley plays a modified Yamaha organ with variable resistors to facilitate tuning in just intonation. This is a 50+ minute recording divided into two halves for vinyl. Terry Riley turned the music world upside down with his 1964 work In C, a revolutionary concept based on 53 modules that can be improvised upon by any number of musicians for an indeterminate amount of time over a pulsing C note typically played on piano or mallet. Performed live for the first time by Steve Reich, Pauline Oliveros, Morton Subotnik, and Jon Gibson, it has since been performed by everyone from the Shanghai Film Orchestra, Adrian Utley of Portishead, and the Malian musicians of Africa Express (featuring contributions by Brian Eno and Damon Albarn). Though referred to as the "father of minimalism", the 81-year-old Riley has ranged widely in the intervening decades, deeply influenced by jazz, North Indian classical music, and a distinctly West Coast strain of radical spirituality - and in turn influencing practically everyone: The Who ("Baba O'Riley"), The Velvet Underground, collaborators The Kronos Quartet, as well as the legions of cutting-edge electronic musicians and contemporary composers making genre-defying music today. A resident of Grass Valley, CA, Riley is still touring the world. "Great for meditating to the cosmos" --Thurston Moore. Remastered by Rafael Anton Irisarri. .

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: BNSD 018LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RILEY, TERRY Songs For The Ten Voices Of The Two Prophets LP Beacon Sound present a reissue of Terry Riley's Songs For The Ten Voices Of The Two Prophets, originally released in 1983. Recorded live in Munich in 1982 using two Prophet synthesizers and voice, this album is a reflection of Riley's ongoing interest in melding improvisation, electronic music, and the raga vocal stylings of his mentor, Pandit Pran Nath. Terry Riley turned the music world upside down with his 1964 work In C, a revolutionary concept based on 53 modules that can be improvised upon by any number of musicians for an indeterminate amount of time over a pulsing C note typically played on piano or mallet. Performed live for the first time by Steve Reich, Pauline Oliveros, Morton Subotnik, and Jon Gibson, it has since been performed by everyone from the Shanghai Film Orchestra, Adrian Utley of Portishead, and the Malian musicians of Africa Express (featuring contributions by Brian Eno and Damon Albarn). Though referred to as the "father of minimalism", the 81-year-old Riley has ranged widely in the intervening decades, deeply influenced by jazz, North Indian classical music, and a distinctly West Coast strain of radical spirituality - and in turn influencing practically everyone: The Who ("Baba O'Riley"), The Velvet Underground, collaborators The Kronos Quartet, as well as the legions of cutting-edge electronic musicians and contemporary composers making genre-defying music today. A resident of Grass Valley, CA, Riley is still touring the world. Remastered by Raphael Anton Irisarri. Includes original insert; Edition of 300. "His voice twists and curves in complicated arabesques, recalling Indian music, and especially the singing of Mr. Riley's colleague and teacher, Pandit Pran Nath, who is also associated with Mr. Riley's long-time friend LaMonte Young. The synthesizers create a hushed, meditative counterpoint of slowly unwinding melodies and cross-rhythms... the Prophet 5, a polyphonic synthesizer that is capable of rich viola-like sounds, is a winning instrument for Mr. Riley's improvisations. After years of playing a Yamaha electric organ, he has turned to the synthesizer, which theoretically offers an infinite assortment of sounds. Rather than take advantage of the instrument's ability to mimic vocal sounds and timbres, as composers like Jon Hassel and Brian Eno have done, Mr. Riley plays the synthesizer as a keyboard instrument, with a luminous sound and the ability to bend or inflect notes." --New York Times, Feb 1984

BLACK JAZZ RECORDS

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: BJ 012LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ PATTERSON, KELLEE Maiden Voyage LP 2017 repress of this 1998 reissue. Originally released in 1973. "Despite an offer from Motown Records Patterson chose to go with the less well-known (but arguably much hipper) Black Jazz Records run by jazz pianist Gene Russell. The label was established to provide an alternative to the more traditional jazz labels with a more political and spiritual feel often blended with funk overtones. The Black Jazz roster at the time may not have had the big guns that Motown did but the talent was undeniably there albeit in lesser-known jazz circles. Rudolph Johnson, Jean Carne and The Awakening were all featuring alongside Patterson and because of Gene Russell's reputation the session musicians they attracted were first-class. Kellee's first recording on Black Jazz was the 1973 album Maiden Voyage featuring a cover of Herbie Hancock's signature tune." --Voices of East Anglia

BLACK SOLIDARITY (UK)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: BSLP 004LP FILE UNDER: WORLD PALMER, TRISTON Stop Spreading Rumours LP LP version. Triston Palmer, aka Triston Palma, was born in 1962 and grew up in Waltham Park, Kingston. Triston knew from a very early age that he was destined to become an entertainer and his first visit to a recording studio at the age of 16 was with Ossie Thomas. Their initial release was A Class Girls (1979), which was a hit in England, and Triston's subsequent releases on their Black Solidarity label laid the foundation for his rapid rise to dance super stardom. As the '80s progressed and dancehall began its inexorable rise to ubiquity, the popularity of Triston Palmer, who had nine songs in the Top Forty, was unstoppable. So sit back and enjoy this selection of killer tunes. "Favourite tunes... The tunes are like my children... There is a whole heap of them! I want to tell you this though... some of them I never released properly but A Class Girls through it was the first one me love that, the rhythm! I don't know how the song never hit in Jamaica but listening to it back now it's like you are branding the girls A and B so (perhaps) the girls weren't happy with it. But it was a good tune, wicked tune. Tony Chin wrote it, but it was Tony Chin and Chinna who taught me these things so I have to love those men forever." --Ossie Thomas. CD version includes four bonus tracks.

BLACKEST EVER BLACK (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: BLACKEST 054EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NAAAHHH Themes 12" Five tracks of dark-side slither from somewhere under London - sidereal downers for all hardcore ravers. The dread energy of grime and bleep techno distilled into pungent electro-acoustic ooze. Paranoid street music meets the cosmic disturbances of musique concrete, the spine-freeze of isolationism and England's Hidden Reverse (2012). Staccato string stabs, murmured voices, black holes of reverb and pulverizing, body-numbing bass. Drums optional; Unwanted side-effects include nosebleeds, earaches, stomach cramps, and nausea.

BUREAU B (GERMANY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: BB 236LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Sammlung: Elektronische Kassettenmusik, Dusseldorf 1982-1989 LP LP version. Post-war apartments dominated the views of Düsseldorf in the early 1980s - cement slabs, the "art bunker" known as the Kunsthalle, and the elevated railway called "The Millipede". Yet reconstruction was in full swing - bank buildings on the "Kö" received postmodern interiors, the old town became stylishly retro-rustic, and advertising agencies displaced industrial companies. Music took all of this on. Punk was finished, but its pathos drifted through pubs and shared flats. At the same time, synthesizers, due to digital electronics, had become increasingly affordable. This music pushed ahead slightly in order to dock onto the electronic sounds of the 1970s krautrock. But most chose the detour via records by Cabaret Voltaire, Throbbing Gristle, or the more unfamiliar experimental sounds on the The Elephant Table Album compilation (1983). Cassettes from labels, like Klar! 80, were available on Aachener Straße. LPs, like those found at Pure Freude on Derendorfer Straße, were also available. This shop served as an umbrella for the disparate strands of the electronic side of post punk. Almost all artists on this compilation could be seen there. Perhaps that is why the encounter with "Electronic Cassette Music" seems like a glimpse into a mysterious parallel world. Indeed, everyone knew of each other, but often only as a name. Kurzschluss was Catherine Ledit's project. Where her threatening pads had an almost meditative character, Dirk Grützmann's Le Petit Mort drew listeners into virtually occult scenarios, not far from Current 93. Ledit and Grützmann later collaborated as the duo Temps Perdu?. Trance, as propagated by Chris & Cosey, could have been the inspiration behind the duo Wooden Barrows. Isolated searching found expression in forms of deviant sexuality - a leitmotif in those days. It's astonishing how subtly many of the pieces exemplify this movement. It's almost terrifying on the track by Strafe Für Rebellion when a voice whispers "the cashbox is empty" and a staccato rhythm replaces the ticking of a clock. Ralf Dörper, on his way to international success Propaganda, saw ADD preferring him trapped in a nightmare. The cassette generation did not bother crossing over to pop music. They were pioneers of a music which would develop into drone, ambient or hypnagogic. Features: Konrad Kraft, Deux Balaines Blanches, Ettlinger, Mentocome, Frigorex, Dino Oon, Pfad Der Tugend, Kurzschluss, Wooden Barrows, Le Petit Mort, Strafe Für Rebellion, Maria Zerfall, and ADD.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: BB 256LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC XAO SEFFCHEQUE Ja - Nein - Vielleicht Kommt Sehr Gut: A Selection Of Electronic Beats 1980-82 LP+CD LP version. Includes CD. Austrian national Xaõ Seffcheque was at the right place at the right time: Düsseldorf at the end of the '70s was not only the nucleus of German punk, but it also enjoyed a fruitful symbiosis with the parallel development of a synthesizer-supported side-line. However, in historical retrospective, forty years after the punk big-bang and 35 years after the electronic substitute-revolution in Germany, there is the question: What impact did Palais Schaumburg, Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, Liaisons Dangereuses or Der Plan expect from their music? Objet d'art? Material for archaeologists? Xaõ Seffcheque's music - same, but different later on with Family*5 - was all that and more: Always great everyday stuff to listen to is still the object of engagement and discourse because of its impact and the marks it left behind. This compilation, Xaõ Seffcheque's electronic phase in the early '80s from both his albums Sehr Gut Kommt Sehr Gut (1981) and Ja - Nein - Vielleicht (1981), plus unreleased tracks from 1982, comes in two parts: The songs of Sehr Gut Kommt Sehr Gut are always satire, persiflage, paraphrase altogether: Reflecting his contemporaries with '80s analog equipment, this discourse always adds something new and unheard of. The fact that Seffcheque released that (fake) album as an anticipation of the Neue Deutsche Welle sell-out did shape those songs audibly by deconstructing the music of essential German bands at that time in order to reassemble them in a very sarcastic way and into a whole new context. Whereas the following album, Ja - Nein - Vielleicht was of a very different kind and Diederich Diederichsen, the pope-of-pop, had this to say about Seffcheque's sequencer-meets-jazz-onomatopoetic-scat-vocals-meet-guitar-riffs in Sounds Magazine: "Xaõ Seffcheque has made his first music-record without any jokes, quotations and 'Kulturkritik'. Music instead of cabaret. A lot of Düsseldorf 'negro-music' with an excellent brass section and vocal effects: A winningly distorted Louis Armstrong song, a modern march-funk-pogo piece with scat vocals of a digital age, ethereous, intense experiments (in the title song Xao pleases with foreign stammering and in 'Du Und Ich' with a girls choir from the next best solar system. In brief: a very modern record bordering on rock and disco. Defiant. Sorrowful. Tough." Bureau B present here a restored and remastered compilation of Xao's best songs from his solo phase. Cover photo by Richie Gleim, taken during a recording session in 1981. Furious non-chalance, regardless-of-the-consequences lunacy, and indestructible musical talent.

BURNING SOUNDS (UK)

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: BSR 981CD FILE UNDER: WORLD TWINKLE BROTHERS Rasta Pon Top CD "Debut album from the long running reggae grounp, the Twinkle Brothers originally released in 1975. Beautiful reggae songs with delicate and gorgeous vocals with a focus on Rastafarianism. "

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: BSR 982CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BAILEY, ELROY Red Hot Dub CD "Debut solo album from the Black Slate singer originally released in 1979. A clean and beautiful dub set, first time on CD."

BUTTERZ (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: AIRMILES 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SWINDLE Purple Walls 12" Swindle completes his "Trilogy of Funk" series with the Purple Walls EP, joined by soul singer Daley and regular collaborator Terri Walker. It is a full departure from his 140 bpm previous outings on Deep Medi Musik and Butterz, but still retains his signature style he has been honing over the last ten years. The previous EPs in the "Trilogy of Funk" series include: Connecta (AIRMILES 004EP, 2016) and Funk & Grime (AIRMILES 005EP, 2016).

CINEDELIC RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: CNGOD 101LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DOME LA MUERTE E.X.P. Lazy Sunny Day LP LP version. Glossy cover. Dome La Muerte E.X.P. is the new project of Dome La Muerte, aka Domenico Petrosino. Cult character and guru of Italian rock n' roll, Dome was a founding member in 1979 of the Italian precursors of hardcore-punk, CCM (Cheetah Chrome Motherfuckers). In the '80s, he was in the band Not Moving and then, in the following decade, he played in Hush and he composed tracks that ended up in the Italian cyberpunk science fiction film directed by Gabriele Salvatores, Nirvana (1997). To understand his caliber, he has shared the stage with The Clash, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Johnny Thunders's Heartbreakers, The Fuzztones and Iggy Pop. This new project is the son of his first solo recording experience Poems For Renegades (2011), which contained a highly psychedelic-folk matrix; they were thrown as the first seeds for Lazy Sunny Day (or more briefly, LSD), produced by Cinedelic and Godown records. Lazy Sunny Day, unlike Poems For Renegades, was recorded and arranged with a band, E.X.P.. The sound is mostly instrumental and it's lysergically inspired by spaghetti western soundtracks, the beat generation, India, the hippie movement, and expansion of consciousness, comes with a deep respect and admiration to the culture and spirituality of Native Americans. The formation of E.X.P., with Dome La Muerte on guitar and vocals, includes: Luca Valdambrini (organ, guitar, backing vocals) from Surfer Joe And His Boss Combo and Pam And Pipelines, where he also played bass and contributed backing vocals as Alessandro Quaglierini, and Emiliano Giuliani (drums) formerly of Liars and a member of the original line-up of The Diggers. Also features: Lu Silver - harp on "L.S.D. (Little Sun Dose)"; Cristina Rovini - flute on "Amsterdam 66". "Sick City" was written by Charles Manson; "Eternal Door" was written by Not Moving.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: CNPL 805LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOMUSUNDARAM, RAMASANDIRAN Skinny Woman LP Cinedelic Records present the first-ever reissue of Ramasandiran Somusundaram's Skinny Woman, originally released in 1974. Skinny Woman is the only solo album by Indian percussionist Ramasandiran Somusundaram, a former member of Bambibanda E Melodie (post-Garybaldi band of Bambi Fossati), Maya, and New Trolls' Atomic System (1973). Produced and played along with a large portion of New Trolls - the De Scalzi brothers, Gianni Belleno, and Giorgio Usai - Skinny Woman is an absolute anomaly of an album that mixes hard-funk and rock, supported by the incisive extraordinary rhythms of Indian music, all wrapped in an exploitation feel. The A side is a true funky party, starting with the funk-rock title track. But by the second track, "I Am Afraid Of Loosing You", the album takes a more experimental turn, with clavinet, Hammond organ, lo-fi brass, and a bizarre use of voices incredibly similar to Frank Zappa's The Mothers Of Invention. The Zappa reference continues into the next track, "Everybody", which starts with a distorted bass riff in a George Clinton style. Then you get to "Electronic Heart", a rhythmic bomb with a long insane flute solo - by the unmistakable Vittorio De Scalzi - in a Roland Kirk/Ian Anderson style. The B side is more psychedelic and meditative, mixing Oriental tinges and the American west coast into a very peaceful Hindu atmosphere. Skinny Woman is a funky, percussive orgy with flute. Features the bonus track "Contrabbando Di Fagioli" ("Smuggling of Beans"), previously available only in a very rare 7", originally released in 1973; Includes download card; Edition of 500.

COMPOST (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: COMP 492LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Future Sounds Of Jazz Vol. 13 4LP Four LP version. Compost presents the 13th chapter of their highly acclaimed compilation series, Future Sounds Of Jazz. As usual, Future Sounds Of Jazz is compiled by Compost head honcho Michael Reinboth with a solid sense of left-field tracks, punchy floor-fillers, ghostly, cinematic, Balearic, frazzled, bitter-sweet and mind-shaking hybrid tunes. Several magazines voted Future Sounds Of Jazz as the one of the best compilation series of all time. With this series starting in 1995, the term "Future Jazz" became a genre landmark. The 13th volume includes some exclusives, sought-after tracks and previously unreleased tracks. The Van Hai track, remixed by Ripperton, is a perfect opener into a tranquil music venture - a sheer bliss tune. Montezumas Rache's "Wu Du Wu", which was only released on vinyl before, but it is difficult to find the original 12", is a freaky outstanding funk hybrid. Karim Sahraoui is here with a punchy Detroit-ish track, picked up from Derrick May's Transmat label. Acid Pauli delivers a brand new dubby Balearic remix, which he recently did for Matanza, a live band from Chile. Peter Kruder came up with something special - a warm breath in the open air tune, which drives listeners into a chilled wormhole. Beside new names and bigger names, like Tony Allen with a Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer remix, you'll find more lefties tracks from respected labels like Studio Barnhus, Innervisions, Lovemonk, Transmat, Mule, Tru Thoughts, Rebirth, and Ninja Tune, next to other exclusive deliveries by Manuel Tur. Also features: FaltyDL, Mr. Raoul K, Sona Diabate, Laolu, Gabriele Poso, Atjazz, Rancido, Kems, Marsmobil, Butch & C. Vogt, Chaos In The CBD, Axel Boman, MLiR, Tribilin Sounds, Lagerfeltz, Jonny Faith, and Bing Ji Ling.

CORNBREAD RECORDS

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16016LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ HOLIDAY, BILLIE Lady Love LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of Billie Holiday's Lady Love, originally released in 1962. Though she had been performing professionally since the late 1920s, as a teenager in Harlem during its Renaissance, the immortal Billie Holiday didn't play a single night on the European continent until 1954. It was in that year that the great journalist and musician Leonard Feather, and a Swedish promoter, organized the Jazz Club U.S.A. tour, named after Feather's wildly popular radio program. Featuring Red Norvo, Sonny Clark, and more, the centerpiece of Jazz Club U.S.A. was undoubtedly, Lady Day. Recorded at various dates across the tour, Lady Love shows Holiday still had it, despite the turmoil, and drug and alcohol abuse, her voice remained strong, a stunning document of one of America's greatest treasures on her first ever tour of Europe. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl; Includes five bonus tracks and download code.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: CRNBR 16018LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SHIRELLES, THE Tonight's The Night LP Cornbread Records present a reissue of The Shirelles' Tonight's The Night, originally released in 1961. The pride of Passaic, New Jersey, the girl group The Shirelles were formed in 1957 by four friends from high school. After some early singles with chart success, they released their debut album in 1961, Tonight's The Night. Blending pop with doo-wop and R&B sensibilities, along with songwriting from the classic team of Goffin/King, Tonight's The Night is notable for "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", the very first Billboard #1 hit pop single from an African-American girl group, making this a truly groundbreaking record. Essential girl-group pop from one of the genre's true innovators. Reissued here on 180 gram vinyl; Includes two bonus tracks and download code.

DISSONANT (SPAIN)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: DISS 031EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ANTONA, MARC Unrestricted EP 12" Marc Antona follows the jazz-infused adventures of the Rattle Snaps EP (DISS 023EP, 2014) with another crucial exploration of beat science, Unrestricted EP. "Hanging Gardens" is a masterclass in immersive programming, fusing the natural feel of live drums with crisp electronic tones that hover in a spacious mix. Where "Hanging Gardens" deals with angular rhythms and a shape-shifting atmosphere, "Unrestricted" takes the sound palette of organic and electronic elements and feeds them into a rolling, techno-minded focus. The tribal thrum of the beat fills out an "in-the room-ambience" while the psychoactive synth flurries speak out the pulse of the machines.

DLBM. (ITALY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: DLBM 00YEP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DLBM/BEAT MOVEMENT/D-LERIA 00Y 12" After its debut with 00X, the Italian based techno record label Dlbm. is back with a six tracker EP composed by their owners D-Leria and Beat Movement. As they promised, the EP recalls old school sounds on the textured backing; inspired by the sounds of the Detroit techno masters like Jeff Mills, Surgeon, Fanon Flowers and Regis, the trio offers music around 140bpm and for the first time the apparition of two tracks composed by the union of their minds as Dlbm.

DOXY (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2077LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ RUSSELL AND HIS ORCHESTRA FEAT. BILL EVANS, GEORGE Jazz In The Space Age LP Doxy present a reissue of George Russell And His Orchestra's Jazz In The Space Age, featuring Bill Evans and originally released in 1960. From the original liner notes of Burt Korall: "(...) This album points the way to the future. It is prophetic because George Russell felt compelled to make it so. 'Jazz is changing, the sixties could well be a crucial decade,' says the composer. 'One thing is certain. A variety of sound and rhythms, many of which are alien to what audiences are used to, will find their way into jazz.' Unaccountably, things we hear around us every day, very humans things, have either disappeared or been left out of jazz as we know it. 'Progress is inevitable. Today's musical palette is just not adequate.' All feelings relative to life and beauty cannot be validly expressed with techniques now in vogue. What is more, jazz is an evolving art; it is not meant to be restricted. The very nature of the music and its history indicate this. The jazz music of the future? What will it be like? Well, the techniques are going to get more complex, and it will be a challenge for the composer to master the techniques and yet preserve his intuitive approach. And it will be a challenge to the improviser to master these techniques and also preserve the intuitive, earthy dignity of jazz (...)" Edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2078LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ PRINCE LASHA QUINTET FEATURING SONNY SIMMONS The Cry LP Doxy present a reissue of Prince Lasha Quintet's The Cry, featuring Sonny Simmons and originally released in 1963. "This 1962 recording is one of the prize items of the free-jazz movement as it flowered in California. It teams flutist Prince Lasha and alto saxophonist Sonny Simmons, who co-wrote all the songs and play with an esprit de duo that reflects their long-term partnership. Lasha, who also played saxophone, was a childhood friend of Ornette Coleman and became part of his circle in Los Angeles. Simmons, a Louisiana native who grew up in Oakland, came under Coleman's influence while honing his own terse, lyrically heated style. Though the overall sound of The Cry! very much proceeds from Ornette's harmolodic 'new thing' (while absorbing earlier styles ranging from Ellington 'exotica' to Waller 'erotica') it's a racier vehicle that takes hairier turns. Propelled by the clean and steady dual basses of Gary Peacock and Mark Proctor (on three tracks, Peacock goes it alone), Lasha and Simmons harmonize with as much zip and warmth as they put into their solos." --Lloyd Sachs. Edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2080LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ YOUNG, LESTER Collates LP Doxy present Collates, a reissue of two Lester Young recordings with The Oscar Peterson Trio titled, Lester Young With The Oscar Peterson Trio #1 and Lester Young With The Oscar Peterson Trio #2, both released in 1954. Are you ready to swing with the great Lester Young? A bunch of killer tracks from one of the all-time great tenor saxmen teaming up with pianist Oscar Peterson and his trio: guitarist Barney Kessel, bassist Ray Brown, and drummer J.C. Heard. Includes his finest performances of the '50s "Ad Lib Blues"; "Just You, Just Me"; "Tea For Two"; "(Back Home Again In) Indiana"; "On The Sunny Side Of The Street"; "Stardust"; "There Will Never Be Another You"; "I Can't Get Started", and more. A really great collection! Edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2082LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS, ART Like Someone In Love LP Doxy present a reissue of Art Blakey And The Jazz Messengers' Like Someone In Love, originally released in 1967. "Taken from the same legendary sessions that resulted in A Night In Tunisia, this classic LP features the 1960 version of The Jazz Messengers starring trumpeter Lee Morgan, tenor saxophonist Wayne Shorter and pianist Bobby Timmons. The title cut is the most impressive performance, but this excellent program of high-quality hard bop also allows listeners to hear three obscure Wayne Shorter compositions and Lee Morgan's forgotten 'Johnny's Blue'. (...)" --AllMusic. Edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: ACV 2084LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ ABDUL-MALIK, AHMED The Eastern Moods Of Ahmed Abdul-Malik LP Doxy present a reissue of Ahmed Abdul-Malik's The Eastern Moods Of Ahmed Abdul-Malik, originally released in 1962. One of the most compelling albums ever recorded by Ahmed Abdul-Malik, the set's got a style that's very strongly in keeping with the "eastern moods" of the title - with less of a jazz sound than some of Abdul Malik's other work, and more spare, exotic instrumentation overall. The group on the set is a trio - Ahmed on bass and oud, Bilal Abdurrahman on alto, Korean reed flute, and percussion, and William Henry Allen on bass and percussion. With that kind of lineup, you can imagine the feel - lots of spare rhythms, with snaking reed work over the top, done in a very evocative way - and although there's less jazz than usual, the alto sax solos still give the record enough of a jazz component to set it apart from straight world music. The album kicks off with a surprisingly great, and incredibly haunting, take on "Summertime", then rolls into some really wonderful original tunes that include "Ancient Scene", "Magrebi", and "Shoof Habebe". From original liner notes: "(...) The music on this album, in spite of the unorthodox instrumentation and exotic titles, should prove itself readily accessible to any listener with an open mind and an interest on the fascinating and original fusion of different musical cultures which it represents. (...)" Edition of 500 (numbered).

ENRAPTURED (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RAPT 077LP FILE UNDER: ROCK COLDHARBOURSTORES Wilderness LP LP version. In the years in between, people came and went, but the promise never left, and after writing, recording, deleting, rewriting, re-recording, mixing, remixing, hoping and wishing, the follow up to Coldharbourstores' More Than The Other (2002) is finally here. Wilderness features eight original songs, six of which were produced by Graham Sutton of legendary post-rock band Bark Psychosis. Sutton has produced, amongst others, Silver Apples, East India Youth, These New Puritans and Jarvis Cocker. The album opens with the wonderful "Sightless" and features spoken word from critically acclaimed author of Mysterious Skin (1995), Scott Heim. The album sleeve continues their working relationship with designer Martin Andersen (V23, Pottermore).

FABRICA RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FABREC 038LP FILE UNDER: ROCK COURTIS, ALAN Los Galpones LP "Los Galpones is the latest solo full-length release conjured by the prolific Buenos Aires-based composer Alan Courtis (aka Anla Courtis). He has straddled the international noise underground and the academic-centered modern composition scenes since the early 1990s. As a solo artist, with the Argentine experimental group Reynols, and in collaborations with Pauline Oliveros, Makoto Kawabata (Acid Mothers Temple), Lasse Marhaug, Aaron Moore (Volcano the Bear), Okkyung Lee, and Daniel Menche among others, Courtis has amassed an impressive discography. This latest album contains four dark and grimacing industrial-tinged drone pieces. Employing the electric guitar, the violin, springs and other found objects, Courtis's soundscape is at times oppressive and dense -- perhaps a reflection on the post-industrial urban landscape of his native Buenos Aires. This album should be played loud."

FAILSAFE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FAS 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JUXTA POSITION Failsafe 01 12" Failsafe is a new label created by, and primarily for the release of, material by Juxta Position, whose output was previously featured on Rhythm Nation, and on DVS1's Mistress Recordings imprint. Juxta Position first came to the attention of the electronic music world in 2013, with the release of Juxta Position Vol. 1 on Mistress Recordings. It was licensed to Deetron's Fabric 76 DJ mix (FABRIC 151CD, 2014). Inaugurating the first Failsafe release, Juxta Position delivers two slices of upfront hypnotic techno, custom-made for cutting edge DJs to provide maximum dancefloor damage.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 113CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MORENO FEATURING JOYCE, TUTTY Magica CD 2006 release. Debut CD of authentic samba-jazz from Tutty Moreno, one of Brazil's leading drummers and Joyce's most constant musical collaborator. Joyce provides vocals on two tracks and guitar on five. Recorded in Rio De Janeiro in 1981, a year after Joyce's seminal Feminina album, Magica showcases Tutty Moreno's outstanding mastery of samba jazz. As Feminina defined the political yet uplifting folk-jazz style of Joyce, Magica can be looked upon as Tutty's coming-of-age showing his mastery of a genre at the relatively young age of 34. Magica is an essential album for any lovers of samba jazz and for fans of Joyce. It can be viewed as a companion to Feminina, highlighting the rhythmical force that has driven Joyce's music ever since. Tutty Moreno was born in Bahia in the north of Brazil and has been an important figure in Brazilian popular music, from the days of bossa nova through to the jazz influenced fusion of the '70s, 80s and beyond. Tutty has recorded with all the finest Brazilian artists, including Joyce, Caetano Veloso, Maria Bethania, Gal Costa, Hermeto Pascoal, Gilberto Gil and Joao Donato. He has also worked with many respected jazz musicians such as Ernie Watts, Larry Willis and Claus Ogerman. Originally released under the name Tutty Moreno & Friends's Tocando Sentindo Suando (Playing Feeling Sweating) (1996), the album has been out of print for the majority of Far Out Recordings's existence. Tutty Moreno on the record: "This is a project made 25 years ago which means this is how our hearts and minds sounded back then. The sound may have changed a little but the heart is still the same."

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 173CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MORENO, JOYCE Tudo CD 2013 release. Tudo is Joyce's first studio album in a decade formed entirely of the Brazilian icon's original compositions. Tudo - meaning "everything" in Portuguese - showcases Joyce's remarkable vocals, which gently float over the classic genres of Brazilian music. This charming and captivating record amalgamates the sounds that personify Brazil and celebrates the talent of one of its most passionate voices, described as "one of the greatest singers of all time" by the legendary Tom Jobim. With the vibrant and contagious swing of the opening track "Quero Ouvir João", the delicious rhythm of a train crossing the country in "Boiou", the romantic broken hearted sounds of "Sem Poder Dançar" and the delicate harmonies of "Claude Et Maurice", Joyce creates an effervescent trip that makes this album unique. Since the beginning of her musical adventures, in her warm hometown, Rio de Janeiro, Joyce, then only 16 years old, already demonstrated an amazing talent. In 1980 she released her breakthrough album Feminina, where she portrayed the multiple facets of women, with defying lyrics and infatuating voice that catapulted her to stardom in Brazil and around the world. Since then, she's been recording and touring, building an astonishing 44 years career that shows no sign of slowing down and gives us another beautiful work of art with Tudo. Tudo was recorded in Biscoito Fino Studios in Rio de Janeiro in March of 2012, co-produced by Joyce and her long time life partner Tutty Moreno, here also responsible for the drums and percussion. This project also features Mauricio Maestro on vocal arrangements.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 176CD FILE UNDER: WORLD DEGIORGIO, KIRK Sambatek CD 2013 release. From legendary techno don, veteran producer and long-time Far Out Recordings contributor Kirk Degiorgio, comes Sambatek. Sourced from classic samba drum breaks and organic percussive elements, this album transposes the essence of "ritmos do Brasil" into the late night peak time techno soundscape Kirk has enriched for over 20 years. A collection of pulsating, evolving and unrelenting techno stormers, Sambatek is accompanied by remixes from a worldwide cast of established and up & coming producers appearing on the Far Out Recordings imprint for the first time. As ever Kirk Degiorgio brings his "A game" to this release. From the dark, ethereal, Berlin-esque sonics of the album opener, to the house-y Detroit-infused stabs of "Borel" and the booming warehouse rave ethic of "Complexo Do Alemão", this album showcases Kirk's passion for these two traditionally disparate musical genres coalescing into the symbiotic rhythmic experience of Sambatek. This project is accompanied by remixes from Rick Wilhite, Jonas Kopp and NX1.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 179CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Brazilian Bass: Inner City Tropical Soundblast CD 2014 release. Far Out Recordings presents Brazilian Bass, featuring 17 tracks of this new wave of Brazilian music, which resonates the heavy bass and musical inventiveness of the root sounds of Bahia, Recife and Rio de Janeiro. For some time now, Far Out Recordings have been really excited to present the heavy low-end of places like Bahia, Pernambuco and Sao Paulo and the cultural force behind it. This is a blending of a myriad of different musical styles - reggae, hip-hop, dub, soul, electronica and Afro-beat, all filtered through Brazilian melodies, rhythms and instruments to create something totally unique. Bass culture is essentially from London, it's in its DNA. Reggae, brought over with the Jamaican diaspora who migrated to the UK from the 1950s onward, presented a clarion call to all those Jamaicans who found themselves living in a system which did not care for them or their culture. By the 1970s, reggae's message of unity and rebellion resonated with a wider audience as the music challenged racism and generated new visions of culture and identity in the city. Decades ago it filtered through punk, rock and pop and became an emblematic London soundtrack. Today reggae music's ability to evolve and influence other genres is stronger than ever and London is home to the next generation of bass culture sounds, with new forms like dubstep, grime and bass music. Far Out Recordings presents Brazilian Bass which runs the breadth of what the genre has to offer, from the soulful dub rhythms of Anelis Assumpção, through to the reggae/samba grooves of Banda Escola Pública, and on to the music of Afroelectro, whose name perfectly encapsulates their style. Start with this diverse list of bands, and you're still only scratching the surface of Brazilian Bass' sound. Opening the works on Brazilian Bass is Mental Abstrato & DJ Tahira, representing the bossa beats, the pure essence of jazz and classical as well as rarities of Brazilian music. Following up is the keyboards and synth magician, Astronauta Pinguim with "Ghosts Inside Your House". Also features: Soraia Drummond, Nsista, 3Adub, Pitshu, Sistema Criolina, Os Nelsons, Junior Dread, Black Alien, Nathy Faria, Aton Dub, 7 Estrelo, O Quadro, Mangaio, Bemba Trio and A Banda De Joseph Tourton.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: FARO 181LP FILE UNDER: WORLD FAR OUT MONSTER DISCO ORCHESTRA, THE The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra 2LP Double LP version. 180 gram vinyl. 2014 release. Back in 2008, Far Out Recordings had the idea of putting together some of their best musicians from Rio in the studio to make a record that could mix cultures, generations, languages and musical ideas between Brazil, the UK and the Americas, yet be a homage to the music we all love, Brazilian music, soul and disco. They went into the studio with three producers, three engineers and musicians including Jose Robeto Bertrami and Alex Malheiros from Azymuth, Arthur Verocai, Paulinho Black (from the original Banda Black Rio), Jose Carlos and many more outstanding participants. With this amazing team, The Far Out Monster Disco Orchestra was born. Armed with two of the greatest arrangers in contemporary Brazilian music, Jose Roberto Bertrami and Arthur Verocai, it really could not go wrong. Combining a mutual love for soul, funk and disco music, majorly because of Azymuth's musical influence, they all wanted to push it one step further. They decided to have a full string orchestra and horn section on the tracks, all of which were arranged by Arthur Verocai. Later, English lyrics were given to the recordings to add a real Anglo-American feel while keeping the Brazilian harmony running strong through its veins. In 2012, Jose Roberto Bertrami, one of the main components of the band and indeed Far Out Recordings's friend, brother and mentor, sadly passed away. He has been a massive part of the black music heritage in Brazil having been the arranger of albums such as Jorge Ben's Africa Brazil (1976), the first Candeia record, Raiz (1970), Serginho Meriti and many, many more. Bringing to the table his love for the music of Philadelphia, Far Out Recordings got into the studio with those sounds in mind to prepare the bases of the tracks. Taking in consideration the transatlantic logistics of recording, writing and mixing, this project has demanded a huge production effort, therefore it has taken a long time for this album to be put together and finally see the light of day. Disc two of the CD version includes great remixes by Theo Parrish, Mark Pritchard, the legend of disco John Morales LTJ X-Perience, Mark E, Jose Carretas, Marcellus Pittman.

FM3 (CHINA)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: OMM 3001-BLU FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL GLASS, PHILIP Buddha Machine - Blue Soundbox More than a decade ago the Beijing-based duo of Christiaan Virant and Zhang Jian released their first "Buddha Machine" loop box, a quirky pocket sound system that propelled sound art into the consumer mainstream. For their newest release, Virant and Zhang team up with Philip Glass for a special-edition Buddha Machine to commemorate the legendary American composer's 80th birthday on January 31, 2017. This new unit comes in two soft-tone colors, and offers seven long-playing loops of distinctive and hypnotic Glass works, featuring piano, organ and voice. Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: OMM 3001-RED FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL GLASS, PHILIP Buddha Machine - Red Soundbox Red version. More than a decade ago the Beijing-based duo of Christiaan Virant and Zhang Jian released their first "Buddha Machine" loop box, a quirky pocket sound system that propelled sound art into the consumer mainstream. For their newest release, Virant and Zhang team up with Philip Glass for a special-edition Buddha Machine to commemorate the legendary American composer's 80th birthday on January 31, 2017. This new unit comes in two soft-tone colors, and offers seven long-playing loops of distinctive and hypnotic Glass works, featuring piano, organ and voice. Requires 2 AA batteries (not included).

HOGA NORD REKORDS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HNR 009LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MYTHOLOGEN Mythologen LP Mythologen continue to build on the foundations that Pistol Disco and Alexander Palmestål's other band, Iberia, were made upon. The songs on Mythologen are the perfect combination of the fragility and melancholy of Iberia and Pistol Disco's monotony and drive. Underneath layers of dreamy, free-floating synthesizers and restrained, yet steady drumbeats lies muffled melodies waiting for the air to be let in. And then, all of a sudden the clouds disappear and the sunlight is beaming down over the music, like on the closing track "Brighter Summer Day". In other songs on the album, the darkness is more present, embodied by polyrhythmic tribal drums giving the music weight and suggestion. Mythologen is the soundtrack for recovering from a depression. The album seduces the whole spectrum of your mood swings, eliminates your ego, and moves your focus from the past to the future.

HORISONTAL MAMBO (NORWAY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: MAMBO 002LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FARBROR RESANDE MAC Farbror Resande Mac LP LP LP version. Transparent poly sleeve with heavy cardboard insert and black inner sleeve. "Following their Atalanta 12" (MAMBO 003EP, 2016), Stockholm-based Farbror Resande Mac returns to Horisontal Mambo with this extended EP of b**earic bliss. Through releases on labels such as Aficionado, Back to the Balearics and Is It Balearic they've carved their own niche in the tropical music climate we northeners like to embrace. Although it's hard to escape the use of the dreaded b-word it might be the most fitting label still. Anyway, we love it and we hope you do too." --Prins Thomas, Mambo HQ, January 15, 2017

HOT CASA (FRANCE)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HC 007EP FILE UNDER: WORLD JULIUS, ORLANDO Disco Hi-Life 12" 2016 repress. "Orlando" Julius Aremu Olusanya Ekemode was born in 1943 in the Osun state of Nigeria. He first learned of his musical talent studying and playing drums and flute in school, but found his true love in the sounds of the alto saxophone. As early as 19, he was involved professionally in music as both bandleader and as a "Top Ace" with Eddy Okunta's popular band in Lagos. In 1964, he released his first massive hit single with his newly-formed Modern Aces. His 1966 effort, Super Afro Soul, made him a national celebrity in Nigeria and even went so far as to influence music in the United States. The record's dramatic, highly melodic incorporation of soul, pop, and funk was very much ahead of its time, helping to shape the funk movement in the U.S. for years to come. After Super Afro Soul, Julius released a long list of records exclusively in Nigeria and from them received a great amount of local fame. He recorded this Disco Hi-Life session in 1976 with 12 musicians.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: HC 048LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ BARKER, SUE Sue Barker LP First reissue of Sue Barker's sole album, a fantastic, rare soul-jazz LP recorded in Adelaide, Australia, in 1976, and originally released the same year by Crest International. 180-gram vinyl. Sue Barker is a jazz singer who was never afraid of throwing in a little soul -- most of the album features covers of songs made famous by Duke Ellington, Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, and James Brown. And Sue Barker is also more than just a vocal album -- there's a lot of space for instrumental solos from Barker's team of top Adelaide musicians. Her hip seven-piece combo perfectly matches all of her vocal inflections -- jazzy when needed, with more soul at other moments, and often with more of a '60s acoustic mode than the more electric and groovy instrumentation used by other singers of the time. The arrangements are by Grahame Conlon, the guitarist in the group.

IMPULSE!

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: IMP 228HLP FILE UNDER: JAZZ COLTRANE, ALICE Journey In Satchidananda LP 2017 repress. Exact repro. 180 gram virgin vinyl. Originally issued in 1971. Recorded at the Coltrane home studio, Dix Hills, New York on November 8, 1970. Alice Coltrane (harp, piano); Pharoah Sanders (soprano saxophone, perc); Charlie Haden (bass); Rashied Ali (drums); Cecil McBee (bass); Vishnu Wood (oud); Tulsi (tamboura); Majid Shabazz (bells, tambourine). "Swamiji is the first example I have seen in recent years of Universal Love or God in action. He expresses an impersonal love, which encompasses thousands of people. Anyone listening to this selection should try to envision himself floating on an ocean of Satchidanandaji's love, which is literally carrying countless devotees across the vicissitudes and stormy blasts of life to the other shore. 'Satchidananda' means knowledge, existence, bliss." --Alice Coltrane

IN THE RED

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: ITR 295LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DOUBLE, THE Dawn Of The Double LP " 'Can you dance and meditate at the same time? Talking to one of The Double before a Brooklyn gig in the summer of 2014, I was told they were going to play a 'dance piece.' I wasn't sure how to take that, but it slowly began to make sense as I watched their stunning set. The music struck an odd balance between perpetual motion and perpetual stasis: the drummer, Jim White (Dirty Three, Venom P Stinger), maintained a modified Bo Diddley beat, switching between the snare and the toms after long stretches on each, while the guitarist, Emmett Kelly (Cairo Gang, Ty Segall & the Muggers), stuck steadfastly to an E chord. They took the underpinning of countless rock 'n' roll songs -- the rhythm section -- and decisively moved it to the foreground. It soon became clear that this wasn't going to be the average concert of discrete songs or pieces -- so the question then became how long they would sustain the groove for. The answer turned out to be 45 entrancing minutes. Maybe it could be likened to Rhys Chatham's 'Guitar Trio,' which also puts a rock 'n' roll backbeat to a droning, solitary chord, but The Double's vision of rock minimalism is more tied to both rock rhythm guitar and the drum's more traditional role in rock's invitation to dance. And unlike 'Guitar Trio' (or the '90s techno genre trance, for that matter), The Double didn't build up notes and rhythms until a breakdown section where the process started all over again; they went into it full bore and never let up.' --Alan Licht. [Brings] to mind Bo Diddley, Velvet Underground's 'Sister Ray,' Feedtime's 'Fastbuck,' Henry Flynt's Graduation LP of 'trancing and trucking music,' 75 Dollar Bill, Faust's 'It's A Rainy Day, Sunshine Girl' and even Rolf Harris's 'Sun Arise.' "

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: ITR 298CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MEATBODIES Alice CD "With Alice, Meatbodies return ascending toward ground level. A 'heavy-pop' concept, metal on molly. Chad Ubovich, Patrick Nolan, and Kevin Boog step out in new form, soaring through diverse stories, tones, and characters. Dancing between quiet and loud, funk and doom, pop and noise. Their message preached is celestial and deafening, a sacred scripture for today's world: a warbling Rhodes piano, a liquefying electric guitar, a ghostly synthesizer skating across the sands of a twelve-stringed acoustic. The band digs deep into the rich soils of Earth to reveal the chaotic sensual vibrations underneath the fields we walk upon. Connecting our limbs, our mouths, our consciousness to the microcosms of the grime, all while being lit by black light. Captured wriggling and alive in San Francisco by Ubovich and Eric Bauer at The Bauer Mansion, this album is a step in the right direction, a new direction, a new way of thinking. Watching the futures, watching the world burn."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: ITR 298LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MEATBODIES Alice LP LP version. "With Alice, Meatbodies return ascending toward ground level. A 'heavy-pop' concept, metal on molly. Chad Ubovich, Patrick Nolan, and Kevin Boog step out in new form, soaring through diverse stories, tones, and characters. Dancing between quiet and loud, funk and doom, pop and noise. Their message preached is celestial and deafening, a sacred scripture for today's world: a warbling Rhodes piano, a liquefying electric guitar, a ghostly synthesizer skating across the sands of a twelve-stringed acoustic. The band digs deep into the rich soils of Earth to reveal the chaotic sensual vibrations underneath the fields we walk upon. Connecting our limbs, our mouths, our consciousness to the microcosms of the grime, all while being lit by black light. Captured wriggling and alive in San Francisco by Ubovich and Eric Bauer at The Bauer Mansion, this album is a step in the right direction, a new direction, a new way of thinking. Watching the futures, watching the world burn."

JUKEBOX JAM SERIES (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: JBJ 1069EP FILE UNDER: ROCK JOHNSON, S. Red Hot Mama/Don't You Worry 7" "Red Hot Mama" is a cracking mid-50s R&B number that will bless any DJ set or record collection. The personnel and indeed the singer - known only as S. Johnson - remain something of a mystery, though it's known to have been recorded in New Orleans for the Chess label, and certainly the second line drum rolls sound highly reminiscent of NOLA session drummer Charles 'Hungry' Williams. Either way, this is yet another unissued gem making its first appearance on 45 rpm vinyl on the Jukebox Jam Series imprint.

KEYHOLE (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: KHPD 9037LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RAMONES, THE WBUF FM Broadcast, Buffalo, NY, February 8th 1979 PIC. DISC Outstanding performance by The Ramones taped for radio broadcast in Buffalo, New York, on February 8, 1979, shortly after Marky Ramone joined the band. It captures New York's punk pioneers at the peak of their powers, tearing through many of their most renowned songs in typically energetic style. It's presented here for the first time on picture disc, digitally remastered, with background notes and rare photos.

KEYSOUND RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: LDN 067EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BLACKDOWN Rollage Vol.2: Keysound Sessions Anthem 12" All four tracks on Rollage Vol.2 are built from the same constrained sound palate and they center around a short audio recording made on a mobile phone at a Keysound Sessions club night in 2015, during a Riko and Kahn & Neek set. As well as using the same family of sounds, all four tracks - "Original", "Feverish Weightless", "Techrollage", and "8bar" mixes - roll at the same 130 BPM so they can be mixed into each other. But they also are designed to suggest a diversity of possible spaces, energies, and intensities within nominal constraints.

KRAAK (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: K 091LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TYPHONIAN HIGHLIFE The World Of Shells LP Typhonian Highlife is the new moniker of Spencer Clark. Clark is the ultimate shape-shifter, a trickster continuously mutating from a sci-fi hero, into a mystic guru or into a speculative visionary. As Typhonian Highlife, he assimilates juxtapositions of the natural world and fantastic technology to reanimate the manneristic tradition. His compositions envision possible futures and speculative pasts. They imagine a new vision upon mankind, as a mythical underwater creature who creates meaning through a prosaic mysticism. The World Of Shells works as an dream expedition that has overflowed itself into real time. Through continual material-world visualization, a technologically natured music unfolds as a series of movements outlining the existence of a mythological African creature. Travelling through Hollywood, Hanging Rock, Australia, and The Ear of Dionysus in Sicily, the creature was placed, and has enacted a music and art form that explores a sci-fi aquatic and wind-blown desert fusion to uncover the life and wanderings of this non-material being. Mastered by Christophe Albertijn. Artwork by Spencer Clark.

LATINO BUGGER VEIL

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LBV 003LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BUTTHOLE SURFERS Psychic... Powerless... Another Man's Sac LP 2017 repress. "Latino Bugger Veil presents the long-awaited vinyl reissues of Butthole Surfers' first four full-length albums. Originally released between 1984 and 1988, these classic and influential LPs capture the band at their peak, drawing from punk, rock, psychedelic and experimental influences for a truly inspired and unmistakably unique sound. Comes with coupons for free digital downloads."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LBV 004LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BUTTHOLE SURFERS Rembrandt Pussyhorse LP 2017 repress. "Latino Bugger Veil presents the long-awaited vinyl reissues of Butthole Surfers' first four full-length albums. Originally released between 1984 and 1988, these classic and influential LPs capture the band at their peak, drawing from punk, rock, psychedelic and experimental influences for a truly inspired and unmistakably unique sound. Comes with coupons for free digital downloads."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LBV 005LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BUTTHOLE SURFERS Locust Abortion Technician LP 2017 repress. "Latino Bugger Veil presents the long-awaited vinyl reissues of Butthole Surfers' first four full-length albums. Originally released between 1984 and 1988, these classic and influential LPs capture the band at their peak, drawing from punk, rock, psychedelic and experimental influences for a truly inspired and unmistakably unique sound. Comes with coupons for free digital downloads."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LBV 006LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BUTTHOLE SURFERS Hairway To Steven LP 2017 repress. "Latino Bugger Veil presents the long-awaited vinyl reissues of Butthole Surfers' first four full-length albums. Originally released between 1984 and 1988, these classic and influential LPs capture the band at their peak, drawing from punk, rock, psychedelic and experimental influences for a truly inspired and unmistakably unique sound. Comes with coupons for free digital downloads."

LILITH (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LR 102LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA No New York LP 2017 repress. One of the brightest and most famous projects of the entire punk/new wave scene, No New York was released in 1978 on Island's sub-label Antilles. Featuring some of the most incredible rule breaking bands of the underground N.Y.C. art and music scene, the project - produced by Brian Eno - is a genuine snapshot of the massively creative N.Y.C. scene. Artists: Contortions, Teenage Jesus And The Jerks, Mars, D.N.A..

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: LR 333LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CLUSTER Zuckerzeit LP+CD 2017 repress. Originally released in 1974, Zuckerzeit marked a turning point for these seminal German space rockers. Recorded shortly after their move away from the metropolis of Berlin, it sees some of the abrasiveness of their earlier material slightly diffusing. With the addition of proto drum machines and the producing talents of Michael Rother, their sound here - while remaining firmly in anchored in experimental territory - has more pop sensibility. Newly packaged with the CD of the album.

LIVITY SOUND RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: YTIVIL 989EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VIA MARIS Swarm/Tempora 12" Bristol's Via Maris delivers two pulsating skeletal rhythm tracks further exploring the UK sound. A pair of seismic transmissions from Livity Sound Recordings' reverse imprint.

MADE IN GERMANY (GERMANY)

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: MIG 90711LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ASWAD Live At Rockpalast - Cologne 1980 2LP "When Aswad played the Rockpalast recording at the Studio-B of the Westdeutscher Rundfunk, nobody expected them to become pop stars in the future, yet. In 1980 they still were part of the London 'Punky Reggae Party'. The Rockpalast concert shows the band at an early stage: influenced by punk, raw and untamed, years before they rose to be one of the most important reggae bands from Great Britain next to Steel Pulse. They saw themselves as pan-African 'Rebel Souls' and began their set with a programmatic song, which never appeared on any album: 'Only Jah children play reggae music this way!' Driven by the drummer's wild drum patterns and underlined with the filigree organ figures by Clifton 'Bigga' Morrison the concert develops a increasing dubby energy, which leads to the many-voiced complaint: 'They want to execute political systems on I and I' with an anarchic echo inferno."

MAIS UM DISCOS (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: MAIS 031CD FILE UNDER: WORLD SOARES, ELZA The Woman At The End Of The World (A Mulher Do Fim Do Mundo) CD 2017 repress. Pitchfork: 8.4 -- Best New Music. Septuagenarian Brazilian music icon Elza Soares teams up with the cream of São Paulo's avant-garde musicians for an album of apocalyptic, experimental samba sujo ("dirty samba") that tackles the burning issues of 21st century Brazil: racism, domestic violence, sex, drug addiction and global warming. The Woman at the end of the World is Elza's 34th studio album and her first to feature previously unrecorded material, exclusively composed for her. Voted "Best Album of 2015" by Rolling Stone Brazil after its domestic release, it will now be released worldwide by UK based label Mais Um Discos. Over a sprawl of distorted guitars, squalling horn, taught strings and electronic shards, samba is savaged by rock 'n' roll, free jazz, noise and other experimental music forms. A true legend of Brazilian music Elza has an incredible musical oeuvre that stretches back over seven decades mixing samba with jazz, soul, funk, hip hop and electronica, whilst her life story is a rags-to-riches-to-rags rollercoaster of triumphs and tragedies that has made her a voice for Brazil's repressed female, black, gay and working class populations. Her music career began in the late 1950s as she sung in clubs and hotels, sometimes being forced to perform off stage because of her skin color. The '60s was a career defining period with a run of classic albums for Odeon. After decades of hardships and artistic exploration, her latest muse is São Paulo's hyped samba sujo scene. Soares presents an album that walks a tightrope between post-rock and post-samba. "I knew this album would be a bold, modern sound" she says. "These songs are tense they do not allow you to relax". The album opens with "Coracão do Mar (Heart of the Sea)" with Elza reciting a poem from celebrated Brazilian modernist poet Oswald de Andrade. Title track "Mulher do fim do Mundo" uses carnival as a metaphor for the apocalypse and according to composer Romulo Froes "translates Elza's strength and indestructability". With The Woman at the End of the World, Elza forces the joy and sadness that personifies samba to confront the dirty truths of modern day São Paulo.

MANUFACTURED RECORDINGS

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: MFG 049CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SANTIAGO 22 Somerset Dr. 1976-1978 CD "In the late 1960's, Neftali Santiago's family bought their first home in Willingboro, New Jersey at 22 Somerset Drive. Here he would learn to play the drums and honed his skills, which landed him a spot as the drummer and a singer/songwriter in Mandrill, one of the most diverse funk bands of all time. In 1975, Santiago took a hiatus from the band and returned home to start a new project. Though he would return to Mandrill in 1978, between the years of 1975 and 1978 Santiago recorded an album's worth of material that has largely been unreleased until now. Under the moniker Santiago, Neftali and the talented multi-arranger Joe Byrne recorded four tracks, two of which landed on the band's first single in 1975. Despite the limited success of the band's only single, Neftali's manager secured high profile tours with The Ohio Players and Gil-Scott Heron. After moving across the country, Neftali started new bands (the Santiago Band, Santiago & Friends, and Neftali's Beast) and kept recording, though nothing came of the tracks except the mysteriously bootlegged 'Bionic Funk' 45 in the late 70's. Though Neftali's solo career came to an end in 1978 when he rejoined Mandrill, he left a treasure trove of unreleased funk tracks that are sure to please fans of Parliament/Funkadelic, Boosty Collins, Sly & The Family Stone, and 70's rare groove. Manufactured Recordings is proud to present Santiago's complete recordings for the first time ever."

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MFG 049LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SANTIAGO 22 Somerset Dr. 1976-1978 LP LP version. "In the late 1960's, Neftali Santiago's family bought their first home in Willingboro, New Jersey at 22 Somerset Drive. Here he would learn to play the drums and honed his skills, which landed him a spot as the drummer and a singer/songwriter in Mandrill, one of the most diverse funk bands of all time. In 1975, Santiago took a hiatus from the band and returned home to start a new project. Though he would return to Mandrill in 1978, between the years of 1975 and 1978 Santiago recorded an album's worth of material that has largely been unreleased until now. Under the moniker Santiago, Neftali and the talented multi-arranger Joe Byrne recorded four tracks, two of which landed on the band's first single in 1975. Despite the limited success of the band's only single, Neftali's manager secured high profile tours with The Ohio Players and Gil-Scott Heron. After moving across the country, Neftali started new bands (the Santiago Band, Santiago & Friends, and Neftali's Beast) and kept recording, though nothing came of the tracks except the mysteriously bootlegged 'Bionic Funk' 45 in the late 70's. Though Neftali's solo career came to an end in 1978 when he rejoined Mandrill, he left a treasure trove of unreleased funk tracks that are sure to please fans of Parliament/Funkadelic, Boosty Collins, Sly & The Family Stone, and 70's rare groove. Manufactured Recordings is proud to present Santiago's complete recordings for the first time ever."

MARY GO WILD (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MARY 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TRESHER, GREGOR Radiation (ROD Remix) 12" After tearing apart the Mary Go Wild basement last year, Gregor Tresher returned to Amsterdam for the worldwide release of his new Quiet Distortion (2016) album on vinyl. He left the label with a track that needs to be heard. Basement legend Benny Rodrigues, who obviously didn't hesitate provides a remix under his ROD Malmok techno alter ego.

MENTAL GROOVE (SWITZERLAND)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: MG 120LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CAPPELLATO, TOMMASO Aforemention 2LP Italian musician, producer, DJ, and composer Tommaso Cappellato is a musical maverick - running the gamut from free-form techno to hip-hop production and jazz improvisation. Mentored by jazz visionaries Harry Whitaker and Michael Carvin (Pharoah Sanders), and a collaborator with techno master Donato Dozzy, Tommaso's seemingly unorthodox breadth of style and vision offers a truly unique new school artist. From building his jazz chops as a resident drummer in NYC, to hip hop excursions alongside Brooklyn MC Yah Supreme; to traveling to Senegal to meld with local world music masters; to leading his own award-winning spiritual jazz project Astral Travels; to collaborating with experimental electronica and techno artist Rabih Beaini and visionary Egyptian producer Maurice Louca; to now presenting his solo artist project Aforemention, Tommaso is the modern renaissance man. With Aforemention, he brings together his lifetime of artistic exploration and exposure to create his own concept of a jazz-informed experimental electronic soundscape. Tommaso started his music journey on piano and at age 11, he transitioned to drums. He studied under many of the jazz greats in NYC and soon became a regular fixture on the scene there, subsequently touring the US, Japan, China, Australia and Europe with multiple projects. His fascination for sounds outside the jazz realm led him to this new project - asking himself what would happen if he created alone, embracing everything from inspirations to moments of randomness and finding his own musical identity in that process. Using drums, analog synths, and his own voice, Tommaso has created a body of work that evokes inner spaces, outer realms and new ideas. Aforemention takes in all of Tommaso's past experiences and sees him creating a one-man journey through sound. He is joined on the album by three guests: legendary drummer Victor Lewis provides spoken word on "Team Ball", Inglewood, CA native and Solange-collaborator Nia Andrews provides vocals on the ode to freedom, "Fly", and Detroit/NYC vocalist Dulcinea Detwah brings freeform hip hop verse to "Get Set Free". Everything else you hear is performed solo by Tommaso Cappellato, mixed by Donato Dozzy and mastered by Neel. "One man, live on stage, concocting wild sonic mash-ups of the jazz and techno traditions" --Mark de Clive-Lowe. "Connecting deeply with his vision of time, texture, rhythm, space, and soul!" --Carlos Nino.

MIASMAH (UK)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: MIA 036LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FJELLSTROM, MARCUS Skelektikon LP LP version. Includes download code; Edition of 500. Six years after his last album on Miasmah, Schattenspieler (MIA 013CD/LP, 2010), it's great to find Marcus Fjellström resurrected after several long years spent composing his audio-visual opera Boris Christ. Born out of shattered dreams and an obscured vision of the future, Skelektikon is a delirious yet lucid exploration of the farthest and most conflicted reaches of the heart, teeming with confusion, passion, and ghostly shadows. Being no conventional composer in any way, Marcus stumbles further down his musical domain of detuned orchestral (re-)arrangements and pain-inducing synth passages, arriving at a most unique and personal result. Where Schattenspieler gave way to noir filled alleyways, Skelektikon fills them with paranoia. It's the sound of limbo, of dancing amoebas, of deviant skeletons, nostalgia, and futurism, or quite possibly none of that. Inhabited by the bizarre and the beautiful, Marcus's music is a blurred yet encouraging representation of how you can never trust your own feelings - or eyes and ears for that matter. And yet, you can't shake the idea that the truth is to be found somewhere within this alien language, as delivered to us through the speakers. After the listener opens their eyes after the final track has dissipated, they shouldn't be surprised to find someone or something there, staring at us, in silent and unsettling knowledge.

MINIMAL WAVE

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: MW 022LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEUX Decadence LP 2017 repress, originally released in 2010. "Minimal Wave is proud to present a full length LP by French duo Deux. Gérard Pelletier and Cati Tete formed Deux after meeting in Lyon in 1981. Their music can be described as minimal synth with stripped down rhythm compositions and suitably cold duets. Their influences are a perfect blend of Kraftwerk and French synthpop. Between 1983 and 1992, they released a cassette and several rare singles : Felicita / Game & Performance and Europe / Paris / Orly. They also appeared on the V/A BIPP LP (2006) and V/A The Minimal Wave Tapes: Vol 1 LP. The album features newly remastered demo tracks as well as their best studio recordings. This LP is a hand numbered limited third edition, pressed on 180 gram black vinyl, housed in a heavy matte jacket lined in pale blue with an innersleeve of printed black and white photographs of Gérard and Cati. R.I.P. Gérard Pelletier (1952-2013)."

MODERN SILENCE (MALTA)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OI 018LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL VA Piano Music Of The Near East LP Modern Silence present a reissue of Piano Music Of The Near East, originally released in 1963. This stunning 20th-century piano music was inspired by national traditions but uses the language and form of Western music. Features pieces by: Manolis Kalomiri, Paul Ben-Haim, Ilhan Mimaroglu, Andre Amine Hossein, Anis Fuleihan, and Amiran Rigai. All works played on piano by Amiran Rigai. From the original liner notes: "In the countries of the Near East, as in any other country where occidental culture is adoptive, musical composition modeled after its occidental counterpart came into being out of an intellectual necessity: that of finding a substitute for a traditional music which, under the dictate of its very essence, resisted evolution and was consequently in decay. It was logical, as far as both the ideals and the basic methods of this process of substitution were concerned, that the fashioning be done after the examples of the national schools of the late nineteenth-century Europe. The first stream of the westernized near eastern music was therefore romantic (or post-romantic, or impressionist) in its overall gesture. Regardless of the composition date of each individual opus, all of the works recorded here fall into this category: music inspired by national traditions (musical, or other), displaying at least that intangible called 'national character' whenever a national element is not evident, but employing a language and a medium belonging to western music (...)"

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OI 021LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ AYLER, ALBERT The Hilversum Sessions LP Modern Silence present a reissue of Albert Ayler's The Hilversum Sessions, originally released in 1980. "Recorded in the Dutch city of Hilversum, The Hilversum Sessions presents Albert Ayler in all his blowzy, testifying glory, fronting a quartet that includes trumpeter Don Cherry, bassist Gary Peacock, and drummer Sunny Murray. The repertoire includes five Ayler originals, notably his signature tunes 'Angels,' 'Ghosts,' and 'Spirits.' It's easy to forget how starkly original Ayler was, given the untold number of contemporary free saxophonists who've built entire concepts around his sax style. This album is a welcome reminder. Imitators adopt surface characteristics of Ayler's music - manifested mostly in the use of certain 'extended' techniques - but very few capture the subtlety of which he was capable: the contrasts of dynamics, articulation, vibrato, register and phrasing; the sense of drama as a solo unfolds. Obviously, he's in collegial company here. However misused his example has been by lesser musicians, this music retains an everlasting power" --Chris Kelsey, JazzTimes. 180 gram vinyl; numbered edition of 500 copies.

MONKEY CHOP (JAPAN)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: MCHOP 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JIG N HUG Moist EP 12" Brand new unit from Tokyo, Jig N Hug, present their memorial first release from their own label Monkey Chop. Features a remix by Dream Chimney, aka Ryan Bishop. He has released some sleazy and sentimental obscure sounds on Sentrall Records.

NASHAZPHONE (EGYPT)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: NP 020LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ALVARIUS B. Alvarius B vs Abdel Baqy Byro in Cairo LP "Seemingly tossed-off spontaneity is the intoxicant with which Alvarius B vs Abdel Baqy Byro in Cairo is heavily laced. This 39-minute lenticular collage recalls Tangier-era Burroughs in its concealment of structure behind a veneer of arbitrary free association, with Alvarius B. delivering his take on contemporary behavioral dementia in a style that veers from the nocturnal yammer of legendary somniloquist Dion McGregor to salty neo-Yossarian ravings to the casual vitriol of a misanthrope who knows he's entertaining. It's the kind of trip a modern-day Slothrup might take after smoking polyester shrubbery and over-indulging in candiru sushi served by an erotic topiary gardener in exile for masturbating on the wall outside a 19th Century French orphanage - overseen by The Sinister Extemporizer himself, Alan Bishop. It was recorded live all over Cairo (in cars, trains, apartments, garages, cafes, bars, on rooftops, on the street) with a backline that includes little else beyond an acoustic guitar and a radio. Field recordings, glitchy wheeze underpinnings, and snippets of space murble garnish the album, but site-specific stuffing is what gives this kataif its particular flavor: a rapped tribute to the murdered members of a hardcore soccer fan-club; a pas de deux for laptop keyboard and BBC's coverage of Gaza bombings; public demonstrations against the Muslim-Brotherhood-authored Constitution; Monte Carlo Arabic Service's mention of the 70th anniversary of El Alamein battle. Bishop's quilt of screenshots depicts a consciousness informed by an increasingly universal presumption that everything public should be interactive, if only to act as a vessel for contempt. An urbane cannibal fills the twilight bazaar with bacterial karaoke and falsetto bleating slicker than a goat's uterus before disappearing into the crowd at Snotty's Chill-Out Pentagram. Turn a corner and it's an improv duet for acoustic guitar and the pachyderm grind of dirty delivery trucks. All around is mysteriously auto-tuned, proto-mahragan R'n'B crooning right out of a Saharan cellphone rave. A blue-blood places a call to an amplified insect tantrum, and is eavesdropped upon by a seductress loop. Delusional arms suppliers mansplain, as is their wont, and a beautifully dismissive monologue reduces music writers to literary dumbwaiters. The Invisible Hands take a moment to get in touch with their inner Sex Pistol. Prerecorded announcements are abused, quite comedically - the implication being that the only qualifications needed to engage in public discourse (telegenics and a piehole) are grossly insufficient. Alan Bishop stands before you not to praise anything (especially not the pathetic aesthetic championed by pork brosnans and Illuminati blood-drinkers stumbling from one end of their bleachy little swamp to the other, where mediocre meets bland and no amount of chlamydia-flavored tofutti with ground up glass in it will protect them from the constant tularemia rain), but to bury it, deep on the shoreline of Dunning-Kruger, a parting gift from The Sibling Unmoored as he withdraws in disgust. Maybe he'll return after Ramadan, if only to crack open what's left of their skulls like crème brulée, harvest the enlarged amygdala, and render tiny portraits of Pepe The Frog onto their lacerated morgellons. Maybe not." --Seymour Glass California, USA September 2016.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: NP 022LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SKULLFLOWER The Black Iron That Fell From The Sky, to Dwell Within... LP The inception of an audio trilogy concerning the Darkness of Aegypt: the shadow stuff from whence dark dreams come. The Triad: dark, light and the animating serpent power are delineated by the Egyptian Gods Set, Horus, and the Apep serpent. Volume one comprises of three received transmissions from the tunnels of Set via the physical envelopes of Matthew Bower and Samantha Davies operating as the occult cell known as Skullflower. The working, the concept, and guiding hand comes from Nashazphone, purveyors of artifacts, dreams and koans, who are currently re-creating and re-writing the myths and cycles of their native land.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: NP 023LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KLEISTWAHR Music For Zeitgeist Fighters LP Music For Zeitgeist Fighters is the new album by the much revered solo project of Gary Mundy (Ramleh, Broken Flag). Two pieces of intense, emotional, and purgative electronics miles away from audiophile realms. "Welcome to 2017. I'm laughing because I'm thinking of music and I'm thinking of death. Welcome to the Captagon, the room is dizzy and moving. The DJ's turntables are on fire and the heat hits me full on as I walk onto the dancefloor. Distorted sounds like the bass rumbles or high frequencies are moving from one wall to another, tracer fire and the screams of soldiers in makeshift cages. Perilous geography. Some coded references to sobbing teenagers on tape or scattered corpses in plazas. I'm laughing because of what we all must look like. You perhaps with a biro scrawled note pinned to your chest. Not taped to the front of your shirt, but actually securely pinned to your flesh. Imagine us all like that. Not fucking photoshopped or some shit like that. Maybe a painting, with flames in the distance and the howling of the dogs. Can't see in or out. Fucked forever in mountains and cellars and attics and seas. Really don't want to ruin the fun and generally I'm up for anything but this fucking shit cannot go on, can it?" --Philip Best, Austin, Texas USA, January 2017.

NIGHT SCHOOL (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LSSN 046CD FILE UNDER: ROCK NILSSON, MOLLY Follow The Light CD "The beginning moments of Molly Nilsson's second album Follow The Light now seem like the start of a personal mythology that was to reach further than she could have imagined. Few contemporary artists have seeped into the underground pop psyche more thoroughly than the Stockholm-born songwriter. After releasing her debut These Things Take Time on hand-made CDrs, Nilsson's follow up was a leap in scope and ambition. Of course, the personal takes on a tumultuous life in Berlin and the journeys to and from it inform the songs, as before, but a growing maturity in the songwriting is in evidence. From the diary pages of her first album to a growing stature as a songwriter in touch with the universal, this album contains many of Nilsson's now firm fan-favourites. Follow The Light is the second installment of an ongoing Molly Nilsson reissue campaign and the first time the album has been available on vinyl."

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: LSSN 046LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NILSSON, MOLLY Follow The Light LP LP version. "The beginning moments of Molly Nilsson's second album Follow The Light now seem like the start of a personal mythology that was to reach further than she could have imagined. Few contemporary artists have seeped into the underground pop psyche more thoroughly than the Stockholm-born songwriter. After releasing her debut These Things Take Time on hand-made CDrs, Nilsson's follow up was a leap in scope and ambition. Of course, the personal takes on a tumultuous life in Berlin and the journeys to and from it inform the songs, as before, but a growing maturity in the songwriting is in evidence. From the diary pages of her first album to a growing stature as a songwriter in touch with the universal, this album contains many of Nilsson's now firm fan-favourites. Follow The Light is the second installment of an ongoing Molly Nilsson reissue campaign and the first time the album has been available on vinyl."

ONE FLASH RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: ONEFL 005CD FILE UNDER: ROCK KHOURI, NADINE The Salted Air CD "Nadine Khouri is a British-Lebanese musician and songwriter currently based in London. Influenced by dream pop, moody soundtracks and spoken-word, her sound has been described as a 'music born of perennial outsider-status.' Noted by John Parish (PJ Harvey, Giant Sand) for her voice, Khouri was invited to sing on a track on his Screenplay album and subsequently to record The Salted Air with him in his hometown of Bristol. The resulting album is a haunting collection of poetic and atmospheric meditations on loss and transformation. The album also features guest contributions from Parish, Irish singer-songwriter Adrian Crowley, violinist Emma Smith (James Yorkston, Hot Chip) and others."

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: ONEFL 005LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KHOURI, NADINE The Salted Air LP LP version. "Nadine Khouri is a British-Lebanese musician and songwriter currently based in London. Influenced by dream pop, moody soundtracks and spoken-word, her sound has been described as a 'music born of perennial outsider-status.' Noted by John Parish (PJ Harvey, Giant Sand) for her voice, Khouri was invited to sing on a track on his Screenplay album and subsequently to record The Salted Air with him in his hometown of Bristol. The resulting album is a haunting collection of poetic and atmospheric meditations on loss and transformation. The album also features guest contributions from Parish, Irish singer-songwriter Adrian Crowley, violinist Emma Smith (James Yorkston, Hot Chip) and others."

PAN (UK)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PAN 073LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC YVES TUMOR Serpent Music LP 2017 repress. The enigmatic Tennessee-raised, Turin-based Yves Tumor presents Serpent Music, a poignant album recorded between Miami, Leipzig, Los Angeles and Berlin over three years. Evolved from a diverse and prolific creative history under an expansive plethora of covert aliases via various forward-thinking labels, Yves Tumor emerges as his most personal and matured incarnation to date. With involvement across various artistic outlets expanding to fashion such as a visceral live performance for LA's Hood By Air earlier this year, the global artist has built a distinctly bold personal aesthetic both musically and visually as a performer. Painstakingly written from pieces developed upon since 2013, Serpent Music was initially composed as a soul record - based around delicate and emotive songwriting in various forms. It was a highly difficult project to undertake on both a creative and personal level, weaving thematic links through paranoia, social anxiety, and missing loved ones. "The songs come from a much more emotional and very vulnerable place... They're very close to me and I've been cautious of how I would eventually present them to the world." he explains. The album spans sonically diverse and richly-textured pieces, formed from live, organic instruments, samples and various field recordings. Dreamlike lo-fi psychedelia sits alongside broken electronic experimentations, ambient compositions between abrasive noise, offering insight into a haunting otherworld. From melodic choral vocals and soaring synths, to screeching guitar riffs, dramatic spoken word samples and live drumming, Serpent Music evidently moves through a strange and intriguing personal journey. "Broke In" features Oxhy. The album is mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at D&M. Features photography by Daniel Sannwald.

PENSKE RECORDINGS (IRELAND)

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: PENSKE 001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WOVEN SKULL Lair Of The Glowing Bantling LP Woven Skull began playing together in 2008 in the empty sparse Irish countryside, in a house owned by two of the members and located at the foot of Sheemore. These atmospheric surroundings helped to forge their music, which has been described as "minimal, repetitive, distorted, ugly and beautiful in one." The trio spent several years experimenting with combinations of instrumentation, household objects, kitchen utensils, seashells, footsteps, chimes, recordings of cats purring and frogs mating, while developing a sound that, after a recent set, was described as "a Turkish Velvet Underground." Within the group, song writing is split equally between Aonghus on densely propulsive guitar and Natalia on distorted mandola. These are glued together by the endless cyclical rhythms created by Willie and inspired by the sounds of the bogs and woods that surround his home: from syncopated cattle calls, to the beating wings of bats in the night, to the creaking of trees as they push against each other in the wind. Woven Skull have recorded in dark haunted woods, beside bottom-less lakes, and in the attics of abandoned houses. Lair Of The Glowing Bantling, is their first studio album and captures a sound that's more in line with their live performance than past releases, which have been a mix of lo-fi practice tapes, outdoor recordings and segments from collaborative sets. Giving the album an 8/10, Norman Records said this about the record: "the band recall the ramshackle anthems of Exuma and the spirited improv of Six Organs Of Admittance, suggesting that without furious discipline they can make very beautiful sounds. It's within them to make pretty music, but for the most part Lair Of The Glowing Bantling sounds like it's shaking itself from nightmare to existence." RIYL: Six Organs Of Admittance, Natural Snow Buildings, Ilyas Ahmed.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: PENSKE 003LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MAGIC POCKETS Volcano Of The Bleeding Skies LP Volcano Of The Bleeding Skies is the debut LP from Ruadhan O'Meara (No Spill Blood). A collection of cosmic synth compositions, its seven tracks feature swirling psychedelics, pulsing sequences, and stark minimalism, all the while incorporating harmony and melodic leads. Drawing heavily from the sounds of bygone eras, it also sits aside the current wave of electronic reinvention. RIYL: Tangerine Dream, Ashra, John Carpenter, Goblin, Klaus Schulze, Oneohtrix Point Never, Emeralds.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: PENSKE 004LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FIXITY The Things In The Room LP LP version. The music of Fixity is composed and/or produced by Dan Walsh. The project's first self-titled album was released on the KantCope cassette label in July 2016, and it presented multi-tracked versions by Walsh of seven new compositions. The Things In The Room is the fourth release by Fixity. The album was recorded in Malmö on the February 13th, 2016 with a band made of up Dan Walsh on drum kit, joined by Swedish improvisers, tenor saxophonist Emil Nerstrand (Brigaden, Heavy Water, The Nod), guitarist Nils Andersson (Ljom, Ava), and bassist Fredrik Persson (Sista Bossen, The Good Morning Spider, Leo Kall, Cassus). The Things In The Room comprises of four pieces composed by Walsh, explored in collective improvisation. Each performance was captured in one take with everyone in the same space. "...incredible abstract psychedelia... " --Tristan Bath, The Quietus. "...defined by its disregard for parameters. Few Irish artists push the invisible parameters of sonic exploration quite like Walsh - a fact mercurially confirmed across these four tracks." --Brian Coney, The Thin Air. RIYL: Ultralyd, Fire!, James Plotkin, Paal Nilssen-Love, Supersilent.

POPCORN (UK)

PRICE: $8.00 CAT #: POPC 158EP FILE UNDER: ROCK HALLADAY, CHANCE Bury Me Deep/Deep Sleep 7" Marvelously macabre popcorn magic from Chance Halladay, last seen on the popcorn label with his great take on "13 Women". Here he is in a much more sombre mood, as he laments on his sins and wrong-doings and pleads to be sent to his only fitting redemption place - the grave. All set to the delicious, slinky minor key melody and swinging jazz rhythm that typifies the popcorn sub-genre. The flip side "Deep Sleep" is only slightly less sinister, as Chance promises to hypnotize his lover into a state of slumber.

PROFOUND LORE (CANADA)

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: PFL 177LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BLACK MECHA I.M. Mentalizing LP "Black Mecha is the very strange, minimalist electronic project of Wold mastermind Fortress Crookedjaw. A theory of mind/aural operation inspires these raw sound waves, directed by the electric musical poetry of Internal Masonry, supplemented with sci-fi driven surreal and minimalist analogue patterns. I.M. Mentalizing presents audio realms of glitchy system mental warfare through spazzed robotic thought inducement mechanisms, churned out by penetrating ever-scanning inner lasers."

PSYCHE TROPES (UK)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: TROPES 002LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK HOWLROUND A Creak In Time LP Comprised of Robin The Fog, Chris Weaver, and four reel-to-reel tape machines, Howlround create unique and immersive compositions and performances by direct manipulation of natural acoustic sounds on magnetic tape, with additional effects and artificial reverb strictly forbidden. For the soundtrack of Steven McInerney's A Creak In Time, their most ambitious yet, the group have created a striking body of work made entirely from field recordings of different objects creaking: tiny and insignificant sounds that, when amplified and extended via magnetically charged oxide particles, begin to take on a curious new identity. Taken from source material discovered in London, Yosemite, and the Mojave desert, these sounds, through simple manipulation, gradually cast off their moorings and head into space, leaving their original identities far behind and chiming perfectly with the film's recurring themes of transformation and altered perception, switching scale from microscopic topography to the vast distances of the cosmos. Shot entirely on 16mm film with a musique concréte soundtrack, it's both science and fiction, marking a dramatic new direction for all involved. Psyché Tropes is an independent label and film project run by Steven McInerney (Merkaba Macabre) dedicated to exploring the synesthetic intersections between sound and its visual counterpart. Comes on 180 gram vinyl.

PUSHMASTER DISCS (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PUSH 000EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NASCOUR Cripto EP 12" Pushmaster Discs welcome Nascour from South Korea. His debut EP tells about a dark and mysterious planet in a futuristic war which Nascour is a terrible assassin at the service of the evil emperor to repress the rebellion: these five raw and acid techno monster tracks show the feelings about this story. The Cripto saga has been started. To be continued...

RADIATION ROOTS (ITALY)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 301LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MITTOO, JACKIE The Keyboard King LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Jackie Mittoo's The Keyboard King, originally released in 1976. Jackie Mittoo's contribution to reggae music is immeasurable. Of mixed Indian and African-Jamaican heritage, the man born Donat Roy Mittoo was a gifted musician that played piano in The Skatalites at the age of 16. He was a very important part of reggae's evolution, having been a crucial member of the Studio One house band from its very foundation, being employed as the main keyboardist and musical arranger for an extended period, working closely there with Lee 'Scratch' Perry and countless other important figures, as well as relegating Leroy Sibbles to the bass. Although Mittoo migrated to Canada in the late 1960s, he frequently returned to Jamaica to record, maintaining his Studio One connection, and also issuing a sublime series of albums for Bunny Lee in the mid-1970s. The Keyboard King was first issued on Third World in 1976, and features Mr. Mittoo's delightful organ workouts, completely reconfiguring hits by John Holt, Johnny Clarke, Cornell Campbell, and Bunny & Skully, among others.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 302LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MCCOOK & THE AGGROVATORS, TOMMY King Tubby Meets The Aggrovators At Dub Station LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Tommy McCook & The Aggrovators' King Tubby Meets The Aggrovators At Dub Station, originally released in 1975. Tenor saxophonist Tommy McCook is rightly considered a giant of Jamaican music. Chosen by Clement 'Sir Coxsone' Dodd to be leader of The Skatalites in the early 1960s, he went on to become the chief exponent of rock steady as leader of The Supersonics house band at Treasure Isle. McCook remained a key session player throughout the reggae era, and during the roots reggae heyday of the mid-1970s, his expressive melodies found particularly strong outlet, especially on the music he created for grassroots producer Bunny 'Striker' Lee as a member of The Aggrovators, the studio outfit Lee hand-picked from the cream of Jamaica's musical crop. When enhanced by the adventurous mixing experiments of King Tubby, the engineer that turned dub into an art form, instrumental Aggrovators music became positively ethereal, yielding an exceptional listening experience. On King Tubby Meets The Aggrovators At Dub Station, Tommy McCook blows mean sax and flute over dubs of outstanding tracks by Johnny Clarke, Cornell Campbell, Linval Thompson, Delroy Wilson, and others greats. LP version comes with four bonus tracks.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 303LP FILE UNDER: WORLD PABLO, AUGUSTUS Augustus Pablo At King Tubbys LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Augustus Pablo's Augustus Pablo At King Tubbys, originally released in 2005. The visionary musician and record producer Augustus Pablo made some of the most unique and individual recordings in the history of reggae. As with his friend and mentor, Jackie Mittoo, the man born Horace Swaby was of mixed Indian and African heritage, and although his middle-class background might have pointed him in a very different direction, the lure of Jamaica's sound system culture captured him at a young age, particularly after debilitating health problems saw him drop out of school. He began recording as a session keyboardist as the '60s gave way to the '70s, but everything changed when a school-friend introduced him to the melodica, a small plastic keyboard operated by a mouthpiece, which he used on seminal recordings for producer Herman Chin-Loy, credited to Augustus Pablo on the release. During the early 1970s, Pablo crafted melodica instrumentals for all of the leading reggae producers, scoring "best instrumental" for "Java" in 1973, and launching the Rockers label to showcase self-produced work at the same time. This multi-faceted compilation, first issued on Bunny Lee's Attack label in 2005, compiles memorable melodica interpretations of some of Lee's greatest productions, recorded over dub cuts of immortal numbers such as Cornell Campbell's "Queen Of The Minstrel" and John Holt's "My Desire".

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 304LP FILE UNDER: WORLD DILLINGER Answer Me Question LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Dillinger's Answer Me Question, originally released in 1977. Trained in the art of deejay toasting by the legendary Dennis Alcapone, Lester Bulllock initially called himself Alcapone Junior, until maverick record producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry renamed him Dillinger in the early 1970s, following his success on a west Kingston sound system called Smith the Weapon, based in the ghetto of Payne Avenue. Perry cut Dillinger's first dozen tracks, and there was early work for other producers such as Prince Tony, Augustus Pablo, Enos McLeod, and Phil Pratt; then, Dillinger's debut album, Ready Natty Dreadie (1975), was a local hit for Studio One, but the CB200 set for Island catapulted him to international prominence. Yet, the Dillinger material with the roughest edge was always produced by Bunny 'Striker' Lee, as this LP, Answer My Question, so amply demonstrates. First issued in the Netherlands on the Scramble label in 1977, it shows Dillinger on fearsome form, his relaxed rhyming toasts tackling sound system matters, the Rastafari lifestyle, action movie subplots, the highs and lows of romantic relationships, the need to help the less fortunate, and other burning issues of the day with biting wit and verbal dexterity, all delivered over tough Aggrovators rhythms - including an unusual cut of the "Three Piece Suit" rhythm.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 305LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BROWN, BARRY I'm Still Waiting LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Barry Brown's I'm Still Waiting, originally released in 1983. Roots reggae star Barry Brown has a readily identifiable vocal style that has long made him among the most preferred of many roots reggae fans. Drawing largely from the blueprint provided by Horace Andy, but changing that into something all his own through a unique form of vocal phrasing, interspersed with ad-hoc slurs, Brown was initially discovered through the many amateur talent contests that fringed his west Kingston ghetto neighborhood during the early 1970s; he was also making an impact at the same time by performing live on local sound systems. Several different producers have claimed to have been the first to record him, but it is undeniable that Brown had strong links with Sugar Minott's Black Roots collective, and some of Brown's very first recordings were released by Sugar, both in Jamaica and overseas. The exceptionally rare album I'm Still Waiting was released in 1983 by Rocktone International, a spin-off of Sugar's Black Roots outfit, based in Queens, New York, with a further branch in Toronto (which reportedly closed just prior to the album's release). As noted on the original sleeve, the musicians featured on the disc include Milo T, Snappin, Badness, Flowers, and Drummie, while Mr. Brown is on fine form throughout.

RECORD MAKERS (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: REC 136LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TRISTESSE CONTEMPORAINE Stop And Start LP Tristesse Contemporaine - Act III, Scene 1. After the first album, the self-titled Tristesse Contemporaine (DL 017LP, 2012) which was a form of a declaration of independence, and the second album Stay Golden (REC 101LP, 2013) rising above the rest, their third, Stop And Start will come to close the existing trilogy, and begin a new cycle. The trio at the head of this veritable voyage through time and space is a motley crew that found each other in Paris: Narumi from Japan, Maik from England via Jamaican roots, and Leo from Sweden. The essence of what they play as Tristesse Contemporaine is two chords, minimal instrumentation, all mixed with maximum reverb. This is a particular idea of "less is more" which is more applicable to pop music. Abandoning "the middle of the road", the band focused on ten tracks where they put their cards on the table and the petal to the metal. Comes with a download card.

RNB HITS (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: RB 117EP FILE UNDER: ROCK CHIMES/ARTHUR LEE AND THE CROWNS, THE Zindy Lou/Rooba Lee 7" "Zindy Lou" is an irresistibly infectious mid-tempo floor worker, with a slightly exotic feel, based around an off-kilter rhythm and all the doo wop vocal tricks that the group The Chimes can muster. On the flip, more vocal group greatness from Arthur Lee and the Crowns, with the groovy R&B winner "Rooba Lee".

ROBOTIC EMPIRE

PRICE: $34.00 CAT #: ROBO 118LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ISIS Wavering Radiant 2x12" "The music of Isis is a suitable metaphor for their twelve-year career: patient, meticulous, fraught with tension and gradually building toward an apex of seismic proportions. They have successfully navigated the process of growing and evolving without disavowing their initial vision. On Wavering Radiant every component of this armory comes into equal play -- an audiophile's dream: grandiose without over-indulgence, epic without compromised focus. This is their fifth and final full-length album, last released by Ipecac Recordings in 2009 and produced by Joe Barresi and recently remastered for vinyl by Mika Jussila. The band split just over a year after its release. This album continues the band's history of lengthy songwriting, yet presents a slight departure from the soft-loud dynamics and post-metal aesthetic that characterized previous releases. Robotic Empire is thrilled once again to supply the gatefold, double-LP vinyl edition of this classic album."

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 104LP FILE UNDER: ROCK JULIE'S HAIRCUT Invocation And Ritual Dance Of My Demon Twin LP LP version. Julie's Haircut - Italy's premiere psychedelic explorers - create a deep-end approach to sonic innovation on Invocation And Ritual Dance Of My Demon Twin, their debut release for Rocket Recordings. Seven albums into their mission, the band find themselves at a new plateau of small-hours elucidation and revelation that may summon the specters of the wayward squall of early Mercury Rev, the shamanic allure of Dead Skeletons, the freedom of Miles Davis, the repetition of Can, or the wild soundscapes of Amon Düül II to some, yet essentially sound like no one but themselves. The result is a record built on trance-like repetitions that grows to a mantric intensity, summoning atmospheres redolent of the psychic and surreal transgressions of its title - a double-helix tribute to both Frank Zappa and Kenneth Anger. Coruscating guitar overload and jazz-tinged blow-out collide amidst hypnotic soundscapes like the shamanically inclined "The Fire Sermon" and the eleven-minute motorik magnificence of the curtain-raiser, "Zukunft". Atmospheric restraint, glacial texture, and immersive groove play as large a part in this blinding and beatific sound world as droning darkness or overheated amp tubes.

ROCKIN' HOUSE

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: RH 010EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAQUARIUS Love Is Happiness 12" 2017 repress of this killer Chicago acid classic, one of the most essential of the acid era and now a rare gem. Rodney Bakerr (Jaquarius) himself has decided it's time to press this for the first time since 1988.

ROOT STRATA

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: RS 104LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NO UFO'S NU LP For RS LP NU LP For RS marks the first proper LP for No UFO's - Soft Coast on Spectrum Spools (SP 011LP, 2010) was considered a demo - and having been diagnosed with Carpal tunnel syndrome, will likely be the last of its kind. Eschewing the heavy gestures of today's musical zeitgeist, NU LP finds Konrad Jandavs utilizing tape machines, foley libraries, and rare synthesizers and amplifiers to construct an oblique sound world evoking reception, perception and agency. Of NU LP, Konrad states: "I was trying hard to avoid making another 3 Feet High And Rising (1989) and that basically meant I was making a De La Soul Is Dead (1991), but in the end it seems clear to me that I skipped ahead and made a Buhloone Mindstate (1993)."

RUSTBLADE (ITALY)

PRICE: $27.00 CAT #: RBL 017LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK BADALAMENTI, ANGELO Evilenko LP "Superb mix of melancholic melody with illusions, terror spiral to tragic climax with beautiful orchestration. A must buy for fans of Angelo Baldalamenti. features two tracks with Dolores O'Riordan (The Cranberries), 'Angels Go to Heaven' and 'No Way Out.' Limited colored vinyl 499 copies."

SAHELSOUNDS

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: SAHEL 038LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Agrim Agadez: Musique Guitare de la Republique du Niger LP "Contemporary field recordings from the Sahelian empire of Niger. Focusing on guitar music throughout the country, from meditative starlight ballads, fuzzy Hendrix covers, rag tag wedding bands, to political minded folk guitarists. A beautiful encapsulation of the diversity of guitar as it exists today, documented over years of travels. Recorded live with a single microphone, with backdrop of children's voices, crickets, and village ambience. A follow up to Laila Je T'Aime and Ishilan n-Tenere. With 16 page full color liner notes."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SAHEL 040LP FILE UNDER: WORLD LUKA PRODUCTIONS Fasokan LP "New age music from West Africa. Lush and hypnotic dream-scapes combine traditional instrumentation with sweeping electronics, field recordings, and soothing affirmations. Bamako based composer Luka Productions delves into avant-griot, transforming ancient music into the 21st century. The songs are meditative and sage, as voices guide the listener through ways of living, from the village life to the modern world. Inspired from early electronic music, library records, and new age, this is easily one of the most left field recordings to ever come out of Mali. In Bambara. Limited to 500."

SPITTLE RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: SPITTLE 067LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MASSACRE Killing Time 2LP Spittle Records present an expanded reissue of Massacre's Killing Time, originally released in 1981. Following the breakup of Cambridge's avant-rock legends, Henry Cow, guitarist Fred Frith moved to NYC in 1979, and soon found himself deep in the heart of the city's robust post-punk and free-jazz scenes. He performed with Bill Laswell and Fred Maher, from the group Material, as a power trio of sorts under the moniker of Massacre. The group quickly garnered a reputation around town, and around the world for that matter, as a heavy and heady band that experimented greatly with rhythm, time signatures, and tone. As Frith himself put it, "the group was a direct response to New York. It was a very aggressive group, kind of my reaction to the whole New York rock club scene." Massacre released one album, Killing Time, before disbanding for nearly 20 years. Their first wave as a group crashed fast and furiously and this one album, recorded in part live in Paris, and in part at Brooklyn's OAO Studio, is a perfect encapsulation of early '80s NYC. In addition to the original album, first released on Celluloid in 1981, this deluxe three-sided double LP includes eight bonus tracks recorded live between '80 and '81 at The Stone in San Francisco, and Inroads and CBGB in NYC. Avant-jazz-post-punk-noise of the highest order from several legends and one of the most important projects Frith and Laswell were ever involved in.

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: SV 047LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK MORRICONE, ENNIO Un Uomo Da Rispettare LP "Un Uomo Da Rispettare translates to 'A Man to Respect,' which can easily be said of Ennio Morricone himself -- the unparalleled maestro of the soundtrack. This 1972 crime film stars Kirk Douglas as a master safecracker at a crossroads in his life, emerging from prison yet tempted by one last big job. Morricone builds the main theme around Cicci Santucci's flugelhorn as riveting leitmotifs reprise amidst variations of noir-jazz abstraction to frame the composer's grand vision. A strident, two-note piano phrase sets the mood of heightened tension, while muted timpani and trance-like descending bass patterns sweep dramatically across the cinematic stereo field. On '18 Pari,' slinky rhythms and softened wah-wah guitars offer a distinctly Italian library music, adding elements of lightness to the overall avant-garde score. Un Uomo Da Rispettare's dissonant chords and angular arrangements recall Morricone's free improvisation work with Gruppo D'Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza. This first-time vinyl reissue is recommended for fans of Krzysztof Penderecki, Harry Partch and Sun City Girls."

SWEET PEA (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: SWP 101EP FILE UNDER: ROCK SWEET PEA WALKER Sweet Pea 7" Absolute killer R&B from Sweet Pea Walker, aka singer Paul Clifton, with the eponymous "Sweet Pea", a crude guitar and harp led groover with a twisting shuffle rhythm which for some reason was never originally issued, meaning that it appears on 45rpm vinyl here for the first time.

THE FLENSER

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: FLENSER 065CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DE BRAUW, TREVOR Uptown CD "Chicago-based guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw (Pelican, RLYR) has announced the release of his first solo album -- a collection of power-ambient compositions entitled Uptown. The album is a stream of consciousness sustained for too long, an aural pendulum swinging between poles of murky distress and cathartic resolve that take shape somewhere in the hazy valleys between rock, ambient and experimental music. Trevor de Brauw's twenty-year musical career has manifested as an exploration of the vast possibilities of the guitar. This release departs from the riff-oriented songwriting of Pelican, taking a plaintive approach that unravels the meditative depth of washed-out riffs, deconstructed drones, and carefully controlled feedback. The album delves into complex dimensions of deeply layered textures: an evocation of haunting melodicism that shares more common ground with Brian Eno's ambient work and drone wizards Barn Owl than it does a metal record."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FLENSER 065LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DE BRAUW, TREVOR Uptown LP LP version. "Chicago-based guitarist Trevor Shelley de Brauw (Pelican, RLYR) has announced the release of his first solo album -- a collection of power-ambient compositions entitled Uptown. The album is a stream of consciousness sustained for too long, an aural pendulum swinging between poles of murky distress and cathartic resolve that take shape somewhere in the hazy valleys between rock, ambient and experimental music. Trevor de Brauw's twenty-year musical career has manifested as an exploration of the vast possibilities of the guitar. This release departs from the riff-oriented songwriting of Pelican, taking a plaintive approach that unravels the meditative depth of washed-out riffs, deconstructed drones, and carefully controlled feedback. The album delves into complex dimensions of deeply layered textures: an evocation of haunting melodicism that shares more common ground with Brian Eno's ambient work and drone wizards Barn Owl than it does a metal record."

TIMEDANCE (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TIMEDANCE 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BATU Murmur EP 12" "Murmur" is focused around a single stuttering beat pattern, played across multiple instruments. After its initial stark drop, the track evolves into a more measured form, whilst still ramping up its mind-mashing dancefloor purpose. "Groundwork" expands on the theme of subtle, but effective grooviness. Synth lines rise into bursts of spacious noise, ascending before being clamped back onto the tenacious but constantly developing rhythm. "Whisper" concludes with giant throbs of sub and woozy but visceral pads, fading into a sea of reverb and modulation.

TOKEN (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TOKEN 069EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TADEO The Pit 12" Tadeo first released on Token in 2015 with the instant classic Terra Incognita (TOKEN 051EP). If Terra Incognita was an interpretation of outer space, The Pit comes from deep in the ground. This is electronic program music; book ended in distinctive Tadeo style with a modal string section that places the record firmly in the avant-garde, The Pit guides the listener through the moods and associations of a classic science fiction narrative. A subdued but powerful low-end to set the pace, disorienting semitone meanderings and organic percussion in the mid, and massive, crashing hats that lift statement sections beyond comprehension.

UNITED JNANA (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: UJ 809CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NURSE WITH WOUND Thunder Perfect Mind 2CD "Remastered 2CD reissue of this NWW classic! Remastered by Andrew Liles and featuring expanded artwork by Babs Santini in a 6 panel digipack. The second disc features very rare tracks as well a previously unreleased material from the same era."

VIETNAM (FRANCE)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: BEC 5156744 FILE UNDER: ROCK H-BURNS Kid We Own The Summer LP+2CD LP version. Includes two CDs; CD one features the ten tracks on the studio album; CD two features the ten demo versions of the album; Comes in a gatefold sleeve. The record cover shows a woman walking towards dusk - or is it dawn? Two years after the success of Night Moves (BEC 5156022/5156023, 2015) - a wander through a threatening nocturnal Los Angeles - H-Burns returns with a new record for twilight. Kid We Own The Summer finds its identity between a few landmarks such as David Lynch and Angelo Badalamenti's California, the intimacy of Bruce Springsteen's Darkness On The Edge Of Town (1978), the relative calmness of Suicide's second album (1980), and the elegant melancholy of The National. In order to compose, Renaud Brustlein, aka H-Burns, decided to reinvent himself once again. He didn't repeat the live configuration that he used in 2013 with Off the Map (BEC 5162399/5161300), an "electric storm" recorded in Chicago, with a band, in a single week, with the legendary Steve Albini. For Kid We Own The Summer, the composer started working in his home studio, by gradual touches, because there's no place like home. The result is a melancholic, cinematic stroll across stories of misguided couples, unspoken words that end-up ruining people's lives, the pursuit of dangerous situations - like an elegy to the end of adolescence, leading to a place we're unsure of. Born from a keyboard, a piano and a beatbox, these ten songs were brought to light, as always with infinite delicacy, by impeccable guests-friends: strings by Bertrand Belin and vaporous keyboards by Denis Clavaizolle (Bashung, Murat, Daniel Darc); mixed by Rob Schnapf (Elliot Smith, Beck) and mastered by the great Greg Calbi (Springsteen, Dylan, Paul Simon). Noisey said Night Moves was the perfect record for "all the cold and sad months to come." Kid We Own The Summer is a record for sleepless nights. CD version comes in digipak with two panels, a 12-page booklet.

VINYL LOVERS (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: VL 900020LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS, JOHN Bluesbreakers with Eric Clapton LP 2017 repress. This seminal British blues album gave Clapton the chance to finally show his chops, not surprisingly, launching Clapton into stardom. Recorded in 1966 during Clapton's short stint with the Bluesbreakers, just after leaving the Yardbirds (the birth place of other legendary guitar players like Jimmy Page and Jeff Beck) and before he joined Cream. Includes 4 bonus tracks.

WEYRD SON RECORDS (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $150.00 CAT #: WYS 003LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC WHITE HORSE The Revenant Gospels 3x12" BOX White Horse is the somber vision of musician Ben Chisholm, who is also a full-time member of Chelsea Wolfe. Recording under the name White Horse since 2010, he has released a number of highly praised experimental solo recordings including Final Coordinates (2010). In 2012, Chisholm retired White Horse and adopted the Revelator moniker, under which he released a split 7" with Jacob Bannon's Wear Your Wounds project in 2012. This deluxe box set collects Chisholm's three Revenant Gospels EPs on vinyl for the first time; they were previously available as digital releases in 2010 and 2011. "All vocals performed by those whom are no longer with us." Somewhere between life and death, in a Lynchian in-between, a human face awakens, its eyes misty and feet walking on ground that it still does not recognize. This music is a mix between brutal reality, prosaic lo-fi, and hypnotic moods. The first two volumes of The Revenant Gospels contain songs from dusty records from the early 20th century, directly unloaded from the abyss of oblivion and accompanied by a piano from beyond the grave and strings straight out of horror films. Volume III takes us on a journey through other generations and points on the map, as old field recordings give way to more contemporary voices, though the overall concept and style is the same. Suffocating and mysterious, the music of White Horse still manages to remain melodic and pure, thus magnifying the wonderfully chaotic and sublimating Chisholm's excessive taste for heavy atmospheres tormented by a thin but continuous strand of seraphic light.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: WYS 014EP FILE UNDER: ROCK DRAB MAJESTY The Heiress/The Demon 7" Drab Majesty is the solo project of Deb DeMure who self describes his music as "tragic wave" or goth mid-fi. Drab Majesty combines pulsing synthesizers accent with colorful post-punk in all the right ways. In a world of darker music that conjures greyscale imagery, mastermind Deb Demure's creations shine neon bright in the haze of a drunken night. Deluxe cardboard sleeve with holographic foil. Edition of 500.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: WYS 015LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOFT KILL Heresy LP Soft Kill is the brainchild of Tobias Grave and acts as a follow up to his previous band, Blessure Grave. In fall 2010, the project started demoing their first tracks, showing a devotion to goth pop and post punk acts of the early '80s. Indeed, the band's debut full-length, An Open Door (2011), is haunted by the ghosts of The Cure, Killing Joke and Magazine. Soft Kill are back with their third record, Heresy, a collection that confirms the band's great sense and ability in composing moody and sensitive, but straight-to-the-bones tunes that won't leave you heartless.

WIDE HIVE RECORDS

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: WH 334LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Retrorespective LP "Throttle Elevator Music Reunites with Saxophone Star Kamasi Washington for nine new compositions on their fifth And final recording. Throttle rhythm section bassist Matt Montgomery and drummer Mike Hughes are joined by guitarist Eva Mendoza and emerging trumpet player Erik Jekabsen. Retrorespective sonically is a blend of beautiful spiritual songs and energetic well performed music."

WOLFSKUIL RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: WOLF 037EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RUMAH A View To The Sea EP 12" London-based Rumah offers his unique take on peak time techno. He debuts in solo on Darko Esser's Wolfskuil with A View To The Sea EP. The EP opens with the dynamic, multilayered atmosphere of the loop driven "A View To The Sea," followed by "Tobsha," which rushes in with Detroit infused riffs and echoing vocal samples. "DOR" kicks off with a sinister groove and a concrete, infectious rhythm, genuinely combined with fading melodic pads. The closing track "Brief Reel" starts off stripped to each analog elements, slowly building up to a track perfectly suited for closing a set.

WOODSIST

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: WOODSIST 088CD FILE UNDER: ROCK HAND HABITS Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void) CD " 'Singer, songwriter and guitarist from Upstate New York Meg Duffy, aka Hand Habits, has been putting in her time on the road and in the studio over the past two years with Pacific Northwest band Mega Bog, and the Kevin Morby Band, making an impression on everyone she comes across with her natural charisma and uncharted talent as a multi-instrumentalist. But let Wildly Idle (Humble Before The Void) be her open invitation to the world to step inside and take a much deeper look into who Duffy actually is. Tracked in an Upstate New York living room, then finished in her current home in Los Angeles, this album was recorded by Meg herself; she has an acute ear for detail, has touched every corner, has seen every vision 'til its end. Because of this, Wildly Idle feels incredibly intimate, like a secret between her and the listener. It hits soft, like warm water all around you, a bath, and before you know it Meg's whisper has made its way inside you. Meg has music in her touch, and this, like many bedroom-debuts (Microphones, Jessica Pratt, Little Wings, Grouper) is only the beginning. But let us not look to the future now, and instead stand alongside her, our trust in her will, both humble before the void, with her first chorus as the mission statement: Hold you like a flower, hold you like an hour glass.' --Kevin Morby."