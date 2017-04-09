Forced Exposure New Releases for 4/10/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

KODA, MIYAKO In The Shadow Of Jupiter LP Lovely release from Chee Shimizu's 17853 Records. In The Shadow Of Jupiter features re-workings of dip in the pool singer and lyricist Miyako Koda, from her first (and quite unknown) solo album Jupiter (1998). Jupiter featured productions from well-known Japanese artists, such as Haruomi Hosono, Yasuaki Shimizu, Towa Tei, and Gonzalez Mikami (Gontiti). In early 2016, the band's producer Tatsuji Kimura planned this new project with Japanese DJ Chee Shimizu. Together they produced this five track mini-album featuring the Amsterdam based Jordan GCZ and Dusseldorf's Wolf Müller. "Io" was created by Yasuaki Shimizu originally. Chee Shimizu makes a floating long edit here with minimal sequences of synthesizer and bird and insects sounds. Jordan Czamanski, aka Jordan GCZ, re-edited "Ndembu" for the second track. He creates an atmospheric soundscape using a previously unreleased version performed by the percussion unit Ochi Brothers. The third track "Butter" was the included original version by Towa Tei, also known as Dee-Lite. A remix of "Sleep In Peace" is the result of an unbelievable group session. The original was created by Haruomi Hosono and Tatsuji Kimura. Here, Jordan Czmanski adds some new synthesizer melodies, Tasuji Kimura plays synthesizer and adds a new line for bass, and Wolf Müller plays his metal bowl percussions. The last track, "A Sea Of Love", is a remix by Chee Shimizu. Shimizu creates layered sound with Miyako Koda's poetry reading and relaxing sea waves. Mastered by Seigen Ono, a top recording engineer in Japan, for sublimated superb sound.

VA The Jane Volume 2 - Depth Of Focus 2LP 2017 marks The Jane Antwerp's third birthday, and to celebrate it is launching its second release The Jane Volume 2 - Depth Of Focus. Chef and co-owner Nick Bril, who is as passionate about music as he is about food, joined forces with his resident DJ Maxim Lany to assemble a double vinyl with their own take on timeless music. They each made an exclusive selection of tracks that reflect the vibe of the Michelin starred restaurant throughout the years. Artwork was done by Joris Voorn himself, being a big fan of Nick's work and The Jane in general. The vinyl is limited and contains, amongst others, two tracks exclusive to this compilation (Sue Avenue and Frankey & Sandrino), the classic Tony Lionni track "Found A Place", and "Making A Living", a house classic from 1994 by The African Dream. Also features: Maxim Lany, Sailor & I x Eekkoo, NTFO, Musumeci, Ia Öberg, Pacifica, Mondkrater, and Lake Avalon.

BASIC HOUSE I Could Tell You But Then You Would Have To Be Destroyed By Me LP The second album from Basic House for Alter takes a sober turn towards the thematic intersection of occult knowledge and globalized black operations, brokering a piercing anxiety throughout, from the tension between the scale of the politics being invoked and the familiarity of the covert identity tactics to music cultures, subcultures, and the like. The opening track to I Could Tell You But Then You Would Have To Be Destroyed By Me turns from a naive fatalism to an addled stream of consciousness that flirts, just about, with psychosis, establishing the record's push-and-pull between the local and the global, the personal and the public. Swarming, hinged string sections light the way ahead, barely hinting at the edges of a space with a rhythm, as if attempting to induce claustrophobia with the engulfing rush of total darkness. In moments of continually tapering collages, Basic House appeals to paranoia. Never sustained to the point of exhaustion, it frames the placid momentum of its quieter passages when seemingly domestic recordings collapse into cracked dub motifs. However, more critically, it signals the play between the hyper-vigilant mindset that seeks to protect itself and its order, and the intuitive processes by which we code the means for this into our social signaling and general communication.

VA Stiff Little Spinners Vol. 8 12" A handful of cables, laptops, and a few dusty machines are all it takes to make music. On Stiff Little Spinners Vol. 8, this is proven once again with seven exclusive tracks by Thomas Atzmann, Rampue, Kalipo, Krink, Paradise Hippies, Gimmix, and Monopohl. The eighth edition of the Stiff Little Spinners compilation is ready for the next demolition party with a mix of modern deep house, slow jams, and dreamy techno future classics.

BILLOW OBSERVATORY II: Plains/Patterns CD Billow Observatory is the trans-Atlantic duo consisting of Detroit's Jason Kolb (Auburn Lull) and Danish producer Jonas Munk (Manual). II: Plains/Patterns departs from their self-titled debut's (2012) amorphous ambient haze with a more rigid, albeit subtle, underpinning of rhythm and pulse. Traces of shoegaze, modern minimal electronica, and kosmische appear on every track, but are mutated into something mysterious and new. "Pulsus", for example, opens the album with a driving Teutonic stutter and washes of serene guitar loops that are punctuated by bursts of filtered synth patterns. Centerpiece, "Plains", expands the ambient formula into an inspired epic in three parts, where swells of processed guitars, distant voices, and faint echoes of Detroit techno are weaved together to form a kaleidoscopic whole. "Vex" and "Plum" seem to pay as much homage to Slowdive and Eno's Harold Budd collaborations as to the modern minimalism from Cologne or Berlin. For ambient aficionados, II: Plains/Patterns is a gorgeous sounding full-length not to be missed.

WILSON, DEREK HUNTER Travelogue LP Travelogue is the first album by 26-year-old Portland composer Derek Hunter Wilson. By turns harrowing, poignant, and restrained, it is remarkably accomplished for a debut. Centered around Derek's masterful piano playing, Travelogue also features accompaniment on violin by Peter Broderick (Erased Tapes, Beacon Sound) as well as field recordings, cello, harp, and synthesizers. One of the most interesting musical conversations happening today is in the dynamic meeting ground where modern composition and experimental/ambient music overlap. This collection of songs adds to that conversation, alongside recent work by Julia Kent, Max Richter, and Jóhann Jóhannsson, while retaining its own sense of style and place. Embedded in the rainy ethos of contemporary Cascadia, listening to Travelogue brings to mind watching the cranes work through a water streaked window. Cover painting by Jason Vance Dickason; Design by Bijan Berahimi. Includes two-sided Risograph-print insert and download card; Edition of 500.

SIGURDSSON, VALGEIR Dissonance LP LP version. History freely dilates and collapses on Valgeir Sigurðsson's Dissonance, his first solo release since 2012. Its three large-scale works are haunted by the old Western tradition, infused with the ethereal workings of electronics and sound manipulation. Recorded and produced between September 2015 and November 2016 at Greenhouse Studios, Dissonance is disarmingly human, reflecting the most extreme four years of Sigurðsson's life, full of ecstatic joy and deep sorrow. Dissonance is a personal and collective musical treatise to explore and question a world that is collapsing under its internal dissonances. Post-minimalist, post-ambient, post-something else.

SURREAL, NATHAN Star Dust EP 12" Dutch producer Nathan Surreal debuts on Biologic Records with Star Dust EP featuring remixes from Adesse Versions and Neville Watson. "Star Dust" unfolds through waving synths and dubby bass lines. "Human Music" has a more minimal introduction, building in intensity as the synths come through until finally the melody drops. Neville Watson provides the first remix on the EP. He adds reverb to the vocal to amplify its effect. Adesse Version's remix of "Star Dust" is a twisted acid remake, a left-field and off-kilter beat is slowed down to a psychedelic swirl, pulsating throughout the track.

PICCIONI, PIERO Camille 2000 2LP Blind Faith Records present Piero Piccioni's soundtrack for the 1969 film Camille 2000. Rome, Aventino, one of the most amazing neighborhoods in the South area of the capital city. In an old garage, fully stored and preserved, tons of 1/4 inch tapes represent the monumental and brilliant work of one of the greatest composers of the twentieth century: the master Piero Piccioni. Caring for, listening to, and taking stock is his son Jason, Blind Faith Records have asked him to select three, out of many, chapters of the master's work, three scores to be rescued and brought to light in all their expressive and communicative power. Camille 2000 marks the first in the ongoing series. Never before published on vinyl, it was carefully transferred from the original masters and embellished with several unpublished alternative takes and fragments. The work of restoration was performed by Giuliano Radiciotti, while the material was mastered was by multi Grammy winner Brian Lucey. Jason on the music of Camille 2000: "I remember when I heard this music for the very first time in my father's studio in the early 90s. It was truly something revolutionary. It sounded so contemporary that it seems it was written in those days. Can't believe it was twenty years before then, instead!"

KREIDLER European Song CD It was originally intended to be an entirely different album; Kreidler had already completed a new LP prior to recording European Song. Initial sessions in Mexico City in early 2016 evolved into a record that was in many ways, lighter, more minimalist, and certainly more playful than the band's work of recent years. Then came the brutal shock of the US election. It seemed to solidify everything that was going wrong with the world. The times of uncertainty, violence, and xenophobisms had attained a new quality. A cartoon villain, the evil corporate manipulator disguised as a refreshing amateur, a "man of the people", lured the masses with unconditional hate speech and now enters the world-political arena. In their 23 years of existence, Kreidler have often made music that might be described as "dystopian". And faced with the likelihood of these nightmare scenarios becoming excruciatingly real, suddenly, Kreidler's previously intended new album felt wrong for this universe. Kreidler quickly reconvened in order to record a brand new set of tracks. Circumstances provided no lack of inspiration. Fortunately, the group had just completed a short run of concerts and were in top playing form. The songs were captured live in the studio as spontaneous improvisational takes. There wasn't much in the way of overdubs or additional production, just some editing for conciseness. The mixes add cohesion and impact without smoothing off the rough edges of the session. The stringent drumming of Thomas Klein meshes with Detlef Weinrich's edgy electronic sequences, the brutalist opulence of Andreas Reihse's synthetic soundscapes are complemented by Alexander Paulick's restrained flourishes and rhythmic guitar and bass work. As usual, there are no actual "vocals" on European Song. Yet abstract, voice-like sounds often occur, suggesting a terrified crowd or a choir of hooligans. Repetition and modulation are the yin and yang in the band's hybrid of un-kraut, no-tech, dark pop, bunker. The hallmark interplay between man and machine results from a combination of collective experience and blind trust in the moment. It's a group thing, on purpose. Listening to European Song, the validity of Kreidler's approach is apparent from the first bars. There is an immediacy, an alertness, a readiness for action. The album title refers to the history of a continent that has previously surpassed all others in self-destruction. Cover art by Rosemarie Trockel.

PAILHES, EZECHIEL Tout Va Bien CD Beautiful piano melodies, ballads drawing their inspiration from jazz, classical music, and cinematic imagery. Hummed choruses, a mood at the crossroad of nostalgia and reverie, instruments with uncanny timbre and charm, chiseled percussions, added to a subtle electronic production, this is the recipe for Tout Va Bien, the second solo album by French composer Ezechiel Pailhès. All this is reflected in the opening track, "River Day", which begins with "prepared piano" sounds. This deliberately mysterious and poetic introduction, supported by light electronic effects, is soon combined with a light beat, organ chords and vocalizations by the artist. Pailhès defines himself as a "jolly fellow" (confirmed by the music of his electro-pop duo Nôze), but he comes across as quite gentle and stellar, just like this collection of eleven tracks that he composed in his Montreuil home studio. Following the footpath of Divine, his first solo release from 2013, Tout Va Bien is more intimate, marking Pailhès's taste for finely crafted moods

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: CCS 105LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PAILHES, EZECHIEL Tout Va Bien LP LP version. Beautiful piano melodies, ballads drawing their inspiration from jazz, classical music, and cinematic imagery. Hummed choruses, a mood at the crossroad of nostalgia and reverie, instruments with uncanny timbre and charm, chiseled percussions, added to a subtle electronic production, this is the recipe for Tout Va Bien, the second solo album by French composer Ezechiel Pailhès. All this is reflected in the opening track, "River Day", which begins with "prepared piano" sounds. This deliberately mysterious and poetic introduction, supported by light electronic effects, is soon combined with a light beat, organ chords and vocalizations by the artist. Pailhès defines himself as a "jolly fellow" (confirmed by the music of his electro-pop duo Nôze), but he comes across as quite gentle and stellar, just like this collection of eleven tracks that he composed in his Montreuil home studio. Following the footpath of Divine, his first solo release from 2013 (CC 013CD/CCS 079LP), Tout Va Bien is more intimate, marking Pailhès's taste for finely crafted moods and drifts. Songs like "Tout Va Bien", "Éternel Été", and "Promesse", shift between carelessness, bliss, bitterness, and anxiety. Titles such as "Octobre", "Boyd London", or "Le Fou Du Phare", illustrate Ezechiel's gift for composing instrumental ballads, with equally versatile emotions though drawing from cinema, supported by whispered or sung vocalizations. Ezechiel explains: "No word can quite describe this type of singing, it's a kind of ritornello, these are songs without lyrics, which is all down to the fact that I always think of my melodies as songs." Even though he composed the pieces on Tout Va Bien on the piano, Ezechiel plays and toys with numerous other instruments, such as the clavietta (a type of melodica), a Moog Little Phatty synth, an analog Korg Lambda organ, rare virtual instruments, and a whole array of exotic percussions gleaned along his tours. He insists, however, on the sculptural dimension of his compositional work. For him, it is about "revealing or masking the sound of the original melody" through various processes, including percussive ones, whether using a prepared piano or several digital cuts and superimpositions enabling him to generate what he calls "sound illusions", through unusual associations between the timbres of various instruments. Parallels can be drawn to Moondog's piano melodies, Matthew Herbert's sonorous and rhythmic tinkering and techno "fringe", or even the graceful fantasy of Nino Rota.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: CG 001LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Colombian Gold: The Best Of Felito Records 2LP Tucked away deep in the heart of Barranquilla's infamous city center stands the remains of one of the most important record labels of Colombia's musica tropical scene: Felito Records. Colombian Gold is a best of compilation featuring a blistering set of heavy grooves with deep Afro indigenous undertones expressed in a stellar array of hybrid tropical sounds. Selected and dug out by Sanjay Agarawi. Established in the late 1970s by Don Felix Butron, Felito Records became a powerhouse for the recording and preservation of Afro indigenous rhythms in Colombia's Caribbean coast. From its conception to its heydays in the 1980s and '90s, Felito Records produced and recorded some of the most prolific music at the time, pioneering a new and innovative sound that captured the rich diversity existing in Colombia's Caribbean region. Features: Manuel Y Sus Dangers, Conjunto Son San, La Niñia Emilia, El Afrocombo, Calixto Ochoa, Los Alegres Del Ritmo, Miguel Beltran Y La Cumbia Moderna De Soledad, Emilia Herrera, Dolcey Gutierezz, Son Palenque, Ricardo Mendoza Y El Combo Los Integros, Lizandro Meza, Petrona Martinez, Calixto Ochoa, La Tromba, and Los Hermanos Agudelo.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DKMNTL 043EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JUJU & JORDASH What About Tuesday? 12" Israeli hybrid house and techno masters Juju & Jordash return to Dekmantel Records with yet another outstanding release. A three-tracker and a fine display of Gal Aner and Jordan Czamanski's next-level, improv based way of painting records. "Monday Mellow" is a dubbed-out, twisted and subtly emerging house groover, while "Wednesday Something" continues the journey with a dense electronic jazz-tinged stomper. "Thursday, Heavy." demonstrates their full range, combining eerie melodic synth excursions with a jagged bassline -- an out of this world, destructive yet classy house bomb.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DKMNTL 044EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Best Of DKMNTL X Patta 12" The best of DKMNTL X Patta on one disc. Dekmantel is happy to present the repress of the sought-after 2015 Patta anthem "The Best I Could Do (With What I Had)" by Young Marco. This time backed with Tom Trago, who serves up his gloomy and exhilarating house jam "Brutal Romance" in the TT Love Fix. And topping it off with Fatima Yamaha's timeless "The Creature From Culture Creation" taken from the first DKMNTL X Patta release.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DKMNTL 046EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC YAMAHA, FATIMA Araya 12" Slick three tracker from Dutch producer Bas Bron under his popular Fatima Yamaha alias. The title track "Araya" is the absolute eye catcher of this EP. Already tested in Fatima Yamaha's highly anticipated live-sets, with great response, "Araya" is a dramatic curtain raiser that only he can make. Next to that, Bron effectively spills his keen ear for melody with his typical electro-funk on "Piayes Beach Bar And Grill". On the flip, crystalline synth drops, a classic piano and skipping drums are the main ingredients for "Romantic Bureaucracy".

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DES 136EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEXTER, JAMES Drift EP 12" James Dexter provides his second outing for Dessous Recordings, with four slices of deep, funky, and vibing house music for the floor. "Drift" is typical of Dexter's flair for subtle, edgy sounds, wrapped inside a warm and inviting groove. "Take Me" is a more upfront vibe with a seriously bumping groove - Dexter clearly well-versed in the roots of house music from Chicago. "Whose Rules?" is a bright production, with jazzy vocals and a sub bass that will trouble some of the world's best club systems. "Disco Deep" is a swung, groovy feel punctuated by disco claps and Balearic flourishes.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: DISK 010EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PARADON'T Thrd Mpct EP 12" "Don't DJ and Paraklang -- 'their vision of an alien club excess,' says Disk (formerly Diskant). 'The result draws heavily from both their traditions: rhythms all over the place and a dark psychedelic ambience with a viciously unsettling drive. Yet the tracks show a strangely intriguing characteristic of maintaining a vigorous groove while rejecting conventional structures of rhythms and tracks alike.' 'It's outlandish yet it's dance music!'"

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2087LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ COLTRANE, JOHN Live In Stockholm October 22nd 1963 LP Featuring John Coltrane's classic quartet (McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, and Elvin Jones), Doxy present two live shows recorded in Stockholm and Berlin (ACV 2088LP) during the legendary 1963 European tour, which are a fairly typical example of the incredible strength of the group at the time. As with most of his live dates, Coltrane turns in extended explorations on all the selections, also leaving plenty of room for pianist Tyner to stretch out on more straightforward, but equally challenging solos. Drummer Jones matches the intensity of Coltrane's solo flights with propulsive and sensitive rhythmic support, while bassist Garrison anchors the proceedings with his steady and somewhat mercurial basslines. During the period when the shows were recorded, Coltrane was playing at an amazingly high level, with masterworks like Crescent (1964) and A Love Supreme (1965) just around the corner. The blend of freedom, energy, and formality in his solos make live recordings from this time a good bet for newcomers to Coltrane's work. First edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2088LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ COLTRANE, JOHN Live In Berlin November 2nd 1963 LP Featuring John Coltrane's classic quartet (McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, and Elvin Jones), Doxy present two live shows recorded in Stockholm (ACV 2087LP) and Berlin during the legendary 1963 European tour, which are a fairly typical example of the incredible strength of the group at the time. As with most of his live dates, Coltrane turns in extended explorations on all the selections, also leaving plenty of room for pianist Tyner to stretch out on more straightforward, but equally challenging solos. Drummer Jones matches the intensity of Coltrane's solo flights with propulsive and sensitive rhythmic support, while bassist Garrison anchors the proceedings with his steady and somewhat mercurial basslines. During the period when the shows were recorded, Coltrane was playing at an amazingly high level, with masterworks like Crescent (1964) and A Love Supreme (1965) just around the corner. The blend of freedom, energy, and formality in his solos make live recordings from this time a good bet for newcomers to Coltrane's work. First edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: EKSTER 012LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SSALIVA We Never Happened LP We Never Happened is the second release from Ssaliva on Ekster. Ssaliva (François Boulanger) works under the aliases Cupp Cave and Kingfisherg. "I am a vessel. A muffled mass. A bulk. Extent. A womb. I move. So I am neither here nor there. Always somewhere in between. To give substance to this frame, I carve out a piece of me. Sometimes a shape, sometimes a form. Into this space I pour the siege of me: words, pictures, you. So we can become me. Viscosity and temperature dictate the time it takes. When it is done, I break the mold I am. I take the cast inside and place it by the others. Choose one and take it home." 180 gram vinyl packed in a pantone printed outer sleeve with drawing by Charles-Henry Sommelette; Comes with printed inner-sleeves and silk screened plastic over-sleeve.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: EPR 037CD FILE UNDER: ROCK CAUSA SUI Live In Copenhagen 3CD Live In Copenhagen captures Causa Sui at two very special nights: at the release parties of Euporie Tide (EPR 013CD/LP 2013) and Return To Sky (EPR 030CD/LP, 2016). Since the band seldomly performs live, this may very well be the best chance to experience what the band are capable of at their best. One show was recorded at avant-garde institution extraordinaire, Jazzhouse, while the other captures Causa Sui at legendary underground venue Dragens Hule. Both shows were recorded multitrack with an A-grade selection of mics. During these three discs Causa Sui aren't merely running through classic cuts from the catalog. Each track is explored, reinterpreted and given new life - often straying far away from its original roots with a fervent energy. One minute the band is bluesy and heavy, the next they're repetitive and blissed-out or venturing into a cacophony of Ayler-like sax bursts, free-form electronics, and feedback. Swedish saxophone player Johan Riedenlow joins both shows and Papir-guitar player Nicklas Sørensen occasionally adds his magic to the Dragens Hule set - including a towering 13-minute version of "Eternal Flow", that seems to channel the energy of mid-1970s Popol Vuh, as well as a breezy cover version of Agitation Free's "First Communication". "Ju-Ju Blues", from the Jazzhouse set, is Causa Sui at their most fuzzed-out and Hendrixian, reaching new improvisational heights, whereas "Dawn Passage" feels like an obvious fusion of Tame Impala and Allman Brothers. On the Dragens Hule sets, the band goes all the way out. "Portixeddu / Tropic Of Capricorn" turns Bitches Brew-era Miles Davis into a crazed sludge-fest, and fan-favorites "El Paraiso" and "Red Valley" appear here in their ultimate versions. To cap things off, the band delivers a 17-minute exclusive tribute to John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme" featuring both Johan Riedenlow and Nicklas Sørensen.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: EPR 038LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MYTHIC SUNSHIP Land Between Rivers LP LP version. On their second album on El Paraiso Records, Copenhagen quartet Mythic Sunship drive even thicker grooves into their niche of extended cave-man fuzz voyages. Mythic Sunship cut a sharp edge into their ten-plus minute sagas, often churning out tracks with seemingly endless amounts of energy. It's all here: wild bursts of fuzzy and echo-perplexed guitars, thick Geezery basslines, and a galloping myriad of drums. What Mythic Sunship deliver in raw, untamed energy, is kept in place by their deeply grounded tone. Land Between Rivers was captured in a wooden cabin in the north of Sealand, Denmark, where the band secluded themselves, making their release as akin to earthy doom as to sprawled-out krautrock - the Götterdämmerung of Scandinavian heavy psych. Causa Sui's Jonas Munk took on mixing duties, amplifying the earth tone and adding his sense of space and depth to the recording.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 197CD FILE UNDER: WORLD PIRI Voces Querem Mate? CD Far Out Recordings present a reissue of Piri's Voces Querem Mate?, originally released in 1970. Over the course of the '60s, Roberto Quartin released more than 20 albums in Brazil on his label Forma, by artists including the likes of Eumir Deodato and Quateto Em Cy. Selling the rights of Forma to Polygram in 1969, Quartin struck out for pastures new at the dawn of the 1970s with the launch of his self-titled label. Significant works and high-water marks for Brazilian music overall followed in that decade's first year, with Victor Assis Brasil's 1970 album Toca (FARO 195LP), Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Jose Mauro's 1970 album Obnoxius (FARO 191CD/LP). These singular gems in Brazilian music, difficult to categorize yet compellingly haunting, have for too long gone unheard. The third release in the series - following the aforementioned albums by Jose Mauro and Victor Assis Brasil - is Piri's Vocês Querem Mate?, a highly sought after jewel of twisted psychedelic MPB. Vocês Querem Mate?, the first recording by the relatively unknown singer songwriter Piry Reis, is dreamy and ethereal, groovy Brazilian psych-folk at its finest. Reis has collaborated with greats like Egberto Gismonti and Robertinho Silva, and had his music performed by Celia, Charlie Haden, and Jan Garbarek. His four solo albums are all rare as hens' teeth and have been known to fetch a hefty bounty, but none higher than his debut, and for good reason. Instantly captivating from its first second, the lone trembling piano in "Reza Breva" builds a tremendous tension before bursting into the joyously funky tropicalista folk jam that keeps up throughout the album. Flying the Brazilian freak flag high are percussion kings Juquina and Wilson Das Neves, along with Paulinho Jobim and Danilo Caymmi on flutes. It's a dazzling, lucid piece of escapism, as necessary today as it was when released into the tumultuous political climate of 1970s Brazil. Tracks like "As Incríveis Peripécias De Danilo" and "Cupído Esculpido" are tripped out MPB at its most decadent, and more sombre moments like "Sombra Morta" and closer "Chão Vermelho" offer shadier melancholic contrasts. Without a doubt the most free-spirited release in the Quartin catalog, Voces Querem Mate? is a forgotten treasure of Brazilian music of the highest order. Remastered from the original 2" tapes.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: FARO 197LP FILE UNDER: WORLD PIRI Voces Querem Mate? LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl; Includes obi strip. Far Out Recordings present a reissue of Piri's Voces Querem Mate?, originally released in 1970. Over the course of the '60s, Roberto Quartin released more than 20 albums in Brazil on his label Forma, by artists including the likes of Eumir Deodato and Quateto Em Cy. Selling the rights of Forma to Polygram in 1969, Quartin struck out for pastures new at the dawn of the 1970s with the launch of his self-titled label. Significant works and high-water marks for Brazilian music overall followed in that decade's first year, with Victor Assis Brasil's 1970 album Toca (FARO 195LP), Antonio Carlos Jobim, and Jose Mauro's 1970 album Obnoxius (FARO 191CD/LP). These singular gems in Brazilian music, difficult to categorize yet compellingly haunting, have for too long gone unheard. The third release in the series - following the aforementioned albums by Jose Mauro and Victor Assis Brasil - is Piri's Vocês Querem Mate?, a highly sought after jewel of twisted psychedelic MPB. Vocês Querem Mate?, the first recording by the relatively unknown singer songwriter Piry Reis, is dreamy and ethereal, groovy Brazilian psych-folk at its finest. Reis has collaborated with greats like Egberto Gismonti and Robertinho Silva, and had his music performed by Celia, Charlie Haden, and Jan Garbarek. His four solo albums are all rare as hens' teeth and have been known to fetch a hefty bounty, but none higher than his debut, and for good reason. Instantly captivating from its first second, the lone trembling piano in "Reza Breva" builds a tremendous tension before bursting into the joyously funky tropicalista folk jam that keeps up throughout the album. Flying the Brazilian freak flag high are percussion kings Juquina and Wilson Das Neves, along with Paulinho Jobim and Danilo Caymmi on flutes. It's a dazzling, lucid piece of escapism, as necessary today as it was when released into the tumultuous political climate of 1970s Brazil. Tracks like "As Incríveis Peripécias De Danilo" and "Cupído Esculpido" are tripped out MPB at its most decadent, and more sombre moments like "Sombra Morta" and closer "Chão Vermelho" offer shadier melancholic contrasts. Without a doubt the most free-spirited release in the Quartin catalog, Voces Querem Mate? is a forgotten treasure of Brazilian music of the highest order. Remastered from the original 2" tapes.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: FKR 090CD FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK MILLER & STEVE SHILL, GRAEME The Moomins CD Imagine, if you will, a foreboding homemade electro-acoustic, new age, synth-driven, proto-techno, imaginary world music created on a Portastudio soundtrack for a Polish-made animated fantasy based on a Finnish modern folk tale and created for German and Austrian TV, composed in 1982 by two politically-driven post-punk theater performers from a shared house in Leeds. To even the most perspicacious and adventurous of alternative music fans, the genuine bloodline of this previously unreleased record already begins to sound like an entire record collection in one sitting. It would be surprising if this project's ambitious and exotic credentials didn't tick at least one box on your musical matrix and without one drop of unnecessary nostalgic hyperbole this project already sounds like the perfect fantasy record that you've never heard. From the same social landscape as Gang Of Four, The Mekons, and Impact Theatre Co-operative - armed with a Wasp synthesizer, an ocarina, and a cassette of the Robinson Crusoe music taped off the TV, Graeme Miller and Steve Shill used minimum means for maximum mayhem, instilling over 35 years of dream-like illusory fuzziness and freakiness into the memories of a generation of school age TV addicts waiting for the next five minute fix of outer national fuzzy felt folklore. Collected here, all in one place for the first time, Finders Keepers, in close collaboration with the original composers, present the first-ever full soundtrack release for the UK-specific cult animated series. Finders Keepers take the original homemade micro-melodies and reintroduce them to a musical landscape where fans of vintage electronics, concrète tape effects, pocket percussion, and domestic synths are finally ready to be reunited with the magnetic music of Moominvalley.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FIZIC 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SERB Qui Vive 12" Fizic presents its first 2017 release from an exciting new name. Serb was born and raised in Craiova, Romania, where he spent his youth playing guitar in Nihilistic, a local punk band. His sophomore record is a prime example of his unique, cerebral take on dance music. "Qui Vive" is a somber, syncopated elegy of rugged elegance, with fizzy drums and percussion filtering in and out over the fragile melody. "Feet Locked" is analog honey poured into your post-rave ear. After-glow synths follow an expertly modulated bass. "Persistent Prick" echoes the esoteric explorations of Actress, with added twisted funk.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: OFOC 006LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK ETXEBARRIA, AITOR Markak LP After more than ten years releasing music under the pseudonym of El_Txef_A, the enigmatic Basque musician is opens a new era with his first solo record as Aitor Etxebarria. Markak is Aitor's first original work for cinema. After the premiere of the documentary at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, this limited vinyl release coincides with the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Gernika (one of the main themes of the documentary). Composed and recorded in the Basque Country, Aitor stopped for a few months, his schedule full from touring, to focus just on the film score. In the case of Gernika, and the bombing suffered on April 26th, 1937, is a deep and lasting mark of profound symbolic value. For the creation, a number of internal symbolic norms are essential, necessary to lend meaning to our environment. The creator creates on the basis of the stories he has received, the images, the feelings. Gernika's past is a field for creation amongst Gernika's young people. The documentary explores what these young creators "have locked away inside them," their emotions. The bombing is a wall in the life of people, an interruption. It is a violence that breaks away from peaceful routine, a denial of the freedom to choose that a country and its inhabitants should have. Contrasting with this is democracy, the political system that guarantees the freedom of people: "My love wears forbidden colours / My life believes / My love wears forbidden colours / My life believes in you once again."

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: GPF 066EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAMMELLZEE My Schoolbag 12" The final 12" in the Rammellzee Cosmic Flush series. Remixed by a mystery artist. Artwork by Augustine Kofie.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: GARZEN 004CD FILE UNDER: ROCK WHITE SCREEN, THE The White Screen CD Garzen Records present their fourth release, and their first full-length album, The White Screen's self-titled debut album. The White Screen, the kings of trash/glam/rock n' roll, are re-inventing sex and lust in music. The two cousins, Gabriel and Gilbert Broid, are known as extra wild performers, and their shows already have a cult status in Israel with a large following of youngsters coming to every show and dressing as weird and wild as the band - they look almost like a cult of white zombies. They self-produced their debut album with the help of local producers such as Red Axes, Ryskinder, and Ram Orion. Their lyrics are very political and criticize the whole system and leadership in Israel - very not political correct. If you like to get kicked in the stomach with music, take a listen to this album.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: GIANT 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BEIGER, DAVID The Dream Factory EP 12" South London house label Giant Records offers up its eighth release. After a chance meeting on a London bus, Grant Dell and David Beiger got to talking about house music and it resulted in David sending Grant these two wicked cuts. Beiger's The Dream Factory EP is ladened with twists and turns of cinematic tech funk - two original cuts here from German born David. Grant Dell's take on "Dream Factory" is a heavy blend of tribal work outs, Shaka Zulu chants, and shouts with some heavy sub-bass to boot.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GFOST 003LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK MORRICONE, ENNIO La Proprieta Non E Piu Un Furto LP Goodfellas present a reissue of Ennio Morricone's soundtrack for La Proprieta Non E Piu Un Furto, originally released in 1973. Another fine example of the maestro's skills, breathtaking orchestration for Elio Petri's final part of the neurosis trilogy which began with Indagine Su Un Cittadino Al Di Sopra Di Ogni Sospetto (1970) and was followed by La Classe Operaia Va In Paradiso (1971). Total, a young bank cashier, has been wondering for some time if his life, with its grey, dismal prospect, is worth living. He is aware of the illicit careers and rise to riches of many of his clients. He decides to start a new life: new clothes, new cars, new women. His "new look" begins discreetly, a few small robberies in supermarkets, progressing to more important fraud. Another fantastic Morricone soundtrack, back on vinyl for the first time since its original release in 1973.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GFOST 004LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK TROVAJOLI, ARMANDO Brutti, Sporchi E Cattivi LP Goodfellas present a reissue of Armando Trovajoli's soundtrack for Brutti, Sporchi E Cattivi, originally released in 1976. The soundtrack composed by Trovajoli - famous for standard jazz records, such as Trovajoli Jazz Piano (1959), and soundtracks, including 1973's Sesso Matto (SME 025LP), C'Eravamo Tanto Amati (1974), and The Beat Generation (1960), to name but a few - highlights the composer's skills in this amazing dark humor comedy directed by Ettore Scola. The movie was awarded the Prix de la Mise en scène at the Cannes Film Festival in 1976. Down And Dirty was originally titled Brutti, Sporchi E Cativi in Italy. That translates literally to "dirty, nasty and bad", in reference to the lower-class characters and surroundings in this Ettore Scola film. Scola zeroes in on a particularly offensive Roman family. The stingy patriarch, Nino Manfredi, is personally wealthy but morally bankrupt, and his repulsive view of life trickles down to every member of his clan. Not content with corrupting his own flesh and blood, Manfredi spreads his philosophy throughout his village, where he functions as slumlord. By the time Manfredi's wife and sons begin plotting his murder, the audience is ready for a long, cold shower, with plenty of soap. The music is full of dramatic breaks and loose grooves. Available on vinyl again for the first time since its original release.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: GUESS 151LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TAPIMAN Hard Drive LP LP version. Includes digital download. Previously unreleased homemade recordings from 1971 by Barcelona's hairiest power trio, Tapiman. Raw, in-your-face, hard-rock and proto-metal, plus some surprising psychedelic, Canterbury-styled moves. Featuring the very first line-up of the band comprised of killer guitar player Miguel Ángel Núñez, the legendary Tapi (ex-Máquina) on drums, and Pepe Fernández on bass. Includes a cover of Black Sabbath's "Planet Caravan", a killer first version of "No Control" featuring Núñez on guitar (later recorded again for their first album with Max Sunyer), the proto-metal sounding "Hard Drive" (previously unreleased), and more. Deluxe insert with detailed liner notes and rare photos.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: HARB 161LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RAMLEH A Return To Slavery LP A limited vinyl edition of Ramleh's side of the classic split-album A Return To Slavery album, originally released in 1983 on Broken Flag. It's backed by The Hand Of Glory EP material, also released in 1983. Cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy, London. Includes Inner sleeve.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: TGR 004LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SUPERPITCHER The Golden Ravedays 4 LP Superpitcher's third full-length studio album, The Golden Ravedays, is a sound autobiography that exhibits the skill, feeling, and depth of style that the artist has honed since the mid-'90s, musically, and for his whole life, emotionally. And full-length it is: The Golden Ravedays is an epic album of 24 tracks stretched over 12 LPs, released sequentially on the Hippie Dance label. The fourth chapter of The Golden Ravedays saga introduces two further tracks of the sound adventure that Superpitcher is taking his fans on during 2017. Side A features "Blood & Berry". It is a captivating track that is reminiscent of one of the very first years when Superpitcher made music under the alias Sir Positive. The beat is broken and the going is slow and rolling and the listening is a warm bath. There are flutes that one never wants to stop and they almost don't. However essentially sweet this track is, like a berry on the tongue, it might lead to some blood on the dancefloor. Listening to Side B of this Golden Ravedays edition is entering a ghost town, alone, under a full moon. "Howl" is a confluence of melodies and rhythms from Africa to Arabia where the snakes are being charmed out of their baskets and it is downright creepy. A spooky voice is saying something but it's not clear what exactly and it is bothersome because deep down, tonight, when alone in the dark, it will be expecting an answer - or else. All you can do is wonder: Did Superpitcher sell his soul to the vampires for the vocals he let lose in this track? He answers by howling at the full moon behind thorn trees, in the shadows. Entertaining, thoughtful, and brave. Salute the wolves and their master. Hooo-oooowl! Includes download code.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HNRUK 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HIGH BOYS World Dumbination EP 12" Jean-Louis Huhta and Joachim Nordwall are High Boys. Together they share a deep interest in old school techno acid, as well as electronic experimentalism and insane electro-acoustics. They want to make music that will mess with your mind and make you move while your skull is melting. They have served in the ritual rock group The Skull Defekts for over a decade, but this is their first project together. Huhta also does his killer project Dungeon Acid, amongst other things, and Nordwall has run his iDEAL label since '98 and makes electronic music alone and with other heads.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HOMEN 091CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MURRAY, JAMES Killing Ghosts CD In 2012, James Murray released what was to become a bit of a seminal work in the highly praised Floods. He has since released superb records on a number of labels such as Hibernate, Eilean, VoxxoV, as well as a recent return to the Ultimae label. On Killing Ghosts, James presents a truly perfect melding of exquisite sub-bass melodies under a surface of playful tones and fractured rhythms. The album itself has a feel of slow change and evolution as it journeys from the melodiously open electronica of "Footsteps" and slowly down the rabbit hole as it waves you out with tracks such as "Allways" and "Living Ghosts". The work embodies everything that is great about the work of this enormously talented artist, as beyond its catchy entrance points, it is possibly one of the best examples of pure sound design Home Normal have released. Such a combination of melody and careful design takes a huge amount of skill, care, and patience - a genuine highlight in Home Normal's eight years as a label.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: HJP 059EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VILLALOBOS/MAX LODERBAUER/PEVERELIST, RICARDO Meets Tshetsha Boys 12" 2017 repress. A bobbing, minimal groover from Ricardo Villalobos and Max Loderbauer's Berlin corner -- haunted by its Shangaan muse in the wafting, abstract manner of their recent ECM renovations, but more dug-in and funked-up. Also included is some icily original, brilliant work from the Bristolian Peverelist -- tense and bristling, tethered between a kind of arrested highlife and a techno breakout.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: HJP 060EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PARRISH/BURNT FRIEDMAN, THEO Meet Mancingelani And Zinja Hlungwani 12" 2017 repress. Another installment in this series of A-team producers reworking Honest Jon's acclaimed Shangaan Electro compilation. Theo Parrish roars into a fierce, uglier-than-ugly edit, with no let-up for thirteen minutes, when it crashes to a standstill: a hurtling, mesmerizing ride, multi-layered and clustered with synth washes, bleeps and alarms, galloping drums, clattering percussion. Burnt Friedman's Shangaan variation is perforce more chilled, lithe, reverberating. The crafted drum programming is fresh and funky, with moody vocal interjections and haunting keys, chocka with dub thrills and spills, lethal with the bass.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: HJP 062EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ACTRESS Meets Shangaan 12" 2017 repress. Honest Jon's Records presents Actress' insidiously inventive take on the Shangaan style and the most eagerly-awaited installment in this 12" series.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: ITG 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MARIUS CIRCUS Roger Wilco's Night Out 12" Oslo DJ Marius Circus launches his own label, In The Garden. Marius Circus twiddles most of his machines on the title track. It's a piece of proper Viking rave, obviously referencing everyone's favorite space janitor. Sean Johnston of Hardway Bros fame takes on the title track. He tweaks it into a proper groover, with a slightly darker and moodier vibe. "Amateur Time Travels" is a more mellow number, with dreamy synths, marimbas, and off-kilter percussion. Fellow Oslo resident Øyvind Morken takes on "Movements". The Moonlighting boss provides a great version with chugging beats, synthesizer lines, and bouncy percussion.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: KZN 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BIOME Griddled EP 12" Madam X's Kaizen label kicks things off with a sturdy three tracker from Manchester heavyweight Biome. Shady and sinister, "Griddled" kicks off the EP with a razor-sharp dive-bombing effect, flirting between mutant UK bass, sturdy dubstep, and Middle-Eastern condiments. "Squelch" fuses rim shots, acid, and down-pitched vocals while "Bush" experiments with subtle percussions, flipping between UKG, bleep techno, and high-energy rollers.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: KZN 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SILAS & SNARE Biometric EP 12" Silas & Snare offer up a killer two track EP, with a straight sub-heavy attitude made for darkened clubs. "Biometric" dominates the dancefloor with its sharply executed, big-room laser-like bassline as "Patience" demonstrates the duo's excellent percussive arrangement. With rolling snares, ragged syncopations, and brushed textures, this solid two-tracker makes a fine club tool.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: KK 097CD FILE UNDER: ROCK TOOG The Prepared Public CD Following 2010's Goto (KK 053CD/057LP), Toog, aka Parisian musician, poet, and filmmaker Gilles Weinzaepflen, is back with his third album on Karaoke Kalk, The Prepared Public. Toog's musical life started by touring extensively with the legendary Scottish singer Momus, in the USA, Europe, and Japan, where they played with the Japanese popstar Kahimi Karie. Toog's debut album 6633 was released worldwide in 1999 and was critically acclaimed. BBC Choice describes 6633: "Imagine a 21st century descendant of French musical maestros Erik Satie and Serge Gainsbourg playing his compositions with chop sticks and a selection of synths and toy instruments and you have Toog." The Prepared Public is Toog's seventh full-length album as a solo musician. The album begins, as all music should, with the sound of tuning up. What ensues is 18 tracks of bewildering beauty, both enchanting and baffling. Toog paints a mysterious sound picture, blending piano melodies with field recordings, electronic sounds, acoustic guitar, and French spoken word. It is perhaps the minimalist edge that provides the only link to the John Cage reference in the album title. In Toog's own words: "John Cage has nothing to do with the record, apart from his interest in sounds. He's a symbol more than a model: his fabulous prepared piano wouldn't exist without culture, which is 'preparing' us to welcome it. We are the prepared public." With so many short tracks on one album - the average length is about two minutes - Toog manages to create the feel of a sound collage, encompassing seemingly endless emotions and abstract audio moments, each one magnificently juxtaposed with the next. The Prepared Public may be of the musique nouvelle genre, but it covers too many styles to be placed in one pigeon hole. One thing is clear: the core of the project is a true dialogue between piano melodies and sounds. This music effortlessly leaps from minimal ambience to dadaist moments which could be the soundtrack to a Tim Burton movie. The Prepared Public is as likely to perplex as it is delight, but no doubt, this is an album for the discerning listener.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: LDR 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BOSCO, ROBERTO Sonorous Waves 12" 2014 release. Italian producer and Last Drop Records cofounder Roberto Bosco begins his four-track Sonorous Waves EP with the ambient intro of "Sonorous Waves Part 1," which creates the conditions for a mystical, celestial environment that pervades the whole release. "Sonorous Waves Part 2" is more dancefloor-oriented, with a multi-layered industrial techno structure. "Sonorous Waves Part 3" opens with spectral sounds that carefully develop into a full sci-fi ambience before the hypnotic, gentle 4/4 and syncopated bass of "Sonorous Waves Part 4."

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: LR 335LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CLUSTER II LP+CD 2017 repress. Originally released in 1972, this is the second album by legendary German ambient pioneers Dieter Moebius and Hans-Joachim Roedelius. Moebius and Roedelius essentially create ambient electronic soundscapes that ebb and flow, droning on in a suspended world of anti-gravity where machine has conquered man. Includes bonus CD of the album.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: LL 016LP FILE UNDER: ROCK YOUNGE PRESENTS THE DELFONICS, ADRIAN Adrian Younge Presents The Delfonics: Instrumentals LP "Tracks from Adrian Younge Presents The Delfonics have been sampled by Schoolboy Q, DJ Premier (and many more) and have been heard in Netflix monster hit Marvel's Luke Cage! The Delfonics is the quintessential sweet-soul group. Hailing from Philadelphia, the crew formed in the mid-'60s, with the definitive original lineup as lead vocalist and songwriter William Hart, his brother Wilbert Hart, and mutual high-school friend Randy Cain (later replaced by Major Harris). With the help of producer/arranger Thom Bell -- and with William's signature falsetto -- the Delfonics set the tone for all other sweet-soul groups that would follow. Between 1968 and 1974, the Delfonics had twenty charting singles and won a Grammy for their massive hit 'Didn't I (Blow Your Mind This Time).' Out of their twenty hits, William Hart wrote or co-wrote eighteen of them, thirteen with collaborator Thom Bell, like 'La-La Means I Love You,' 'He Don't Really Love You,' and 'Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love).' After five albums, the Delfonics would break up for good in 1975. Brothers William and Wilbert parted ways and over the years often toured separately with different forms of the group. But over forty years after writing his first hit, lead singer and songwriter William Hart has put his unmistakable falsetto back on analog tape and reinvented the Delfonics brand for a new generation. Los Angeles producer/composer Adrian Younge envisioned a modern-day Delfonics album and pitched the idea to William Hart, who hopped a plane from Philly to L.A. and began work on a new album. Younge helped to reshape the Delfonics by bringing on board two excellent young vocalists, Loren Oden and Saudia Mills -- as well as Om'Mas Keith on the single 'Stop and Look (And You Have Found Love)' -- to work alongside William. Adrian Younge is a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who traded in his MPC sampler for a carefully curated studio of authentic gear. Younge rocketed to international recognition after composing the original score for the film Black Dynamite and has since release ground-breaking projects including The Souls of Mischief's There Is Only Now and Ghostface Killah's Twelve Reasons to Die concept albums. Younge brings a unique perspective on modern rhythm and blues. 'I was studying Delfonics stuff for years,' Younge reveals. 'I studied Delfonics to do the Black Dynamite stuff. I've been a fan, and I've just studied their music for so long that when I got the opportunity to do this, it just really blew my mind.' From the very beginning, it was Younge's intention to create an old-school Delfonics vibe but offer a very hip-hop-informed perspective. There are distinguishing musical elements that Delfonics fans will recognize, like the electric sitar guitar, the French horn, string arrangements, and the tympani. 'I want people to expect something classic but not expect to hear the same thing rehashed,' Younge says. 'I want to push it forward. William and I strived to push this forward. Younge now makes this breath-taking musical outing available in a never before issued instrumental edition on his own Linear Labs imprint."

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: LCD 1013CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL LUCIER, ALVIN I Am Sitting In A Room CD 1993 release. Originally released by Lovely Music in 1981. In this fascinating exploration of acoustical phenomena, Alvin Lucier slips from the domain of language to that of music in the course of 40 minutes and 32 repetitions of a simple paragraph of text. In I Am Sitting In A Room, several sentences of recorded speech are simultaneously played back into a room and re-recorded there many times. As the repetitive process continues, those sounds common to the original spoken statement and those implied by the structural dimensions of the room are reinforced. The others are gradually eliminated. The space acts as a filter; the speech is transformed into pure sound. All the recorded segments are spliced together in the order in which they were made and constitute the work. I Am Sitting In A Room was composed in 1970 and was first performed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York City that same year. A second version was made in 1972 to accompany the dance, Dune, performed by the Viola Farber Dance Company at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. Since that time, numerous versions of this composition have been realized in various ways by other musicians, including a Swedish radio broadcast version. This recording was made by Alvin Lucier on October 29th and 31st, 1980, in the living room of his home in Middletown, CT. The material was recorded on a Nagra tape recorder with an Electro-Voice 635 dynamic microphone and played back on one channel of a Revox A77 tape recorder, Dynaco amplifier, and a KLH Model Six loudspeaker. It consists of thirty-two generations of Alvin Lucier's speech and was made expressly for Lovely Music, Ltd.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LCD 1015CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL LUCIER, ALVIN Still and Moving Lines of Silence in Families of Hyperbolas 2CD 2002 release. Double CD release of Alvin Lucier's four-part work, initiated in 1972 and recorded as presented here in 1983-84 and 2001. This reissues two long-out-of-print LPs on Lovely Music, released in 1983 and 1984, with four added parts (the strings) released for the first time. A series of mostly solo instrument works for the likes of: clarinet, marimba, viola, voice, xylophone, violin, flute, glockenspiel, cello, horn, and vibraphone. Performed by: Thomas Ridenour, William Winant, Dan Panner, Rebecca Armstrong, Conrad Harris, Susan Palma, Gregory Hesslink, and James de Corsey. An absolute masterpiece of "interference sound".

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: LCD 1066CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL TYRANNY, 'BLUE' GENE Take Your Time CD 2003 release. A CD of works for solo piano from "Blue" Gene Tyranny. Thirty-five of the 36 songs in this "audio storyboard" are individually built around an atmospheric primary chord, counter-rhythms, and a body of notes which creates a potential melody that unfolds bit by bit. The Driver's Son is scored for a narrator, a chorus of five people creating fifteen voices, an electronically modified orchestra of folk and concert instruments and parts for a lighting designer and a live video animator known as "The Guide". The realization for electro-magnetically stimulated piano (1993) heard here employs feedback circuit devices, designed by composer David Meschter, that initiate subtle sustaining tones when placed on the strings. The slowly appearing, ethereal sounds in this piece are "artificial harmonics" that resonate high in the piano strings when one chord is silently depressed and another chord of the same form but a half-step lower is loudly struck and quickly released. 36 of these, interlaced with 36 "natural harmonics", were recorded and then the initial loud attack was removed with computer editing. This procedure left a bed of subtle, non-corporeal sounds that seem to lie on the surface of the strings like a cloud, and allowed listeners to hear sounds that normally are only perceived by the pianist sitting a few feet away from the strings.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LCD 2001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RADIGUE, ELIANE Songs of Milarepa 2CD 2003 release. Originally released on Lovely Music in 1998. Double CD of all five of Elaine Radigue's songs in tribute to the Tibetan saint and poet from the 11th century. Two of the tracks dates from Radigue's first release in 1983, two are previously unreleased and the final 62-minute track was previously issued as a sole CD in 1987. The material is performed by Radigue (synthesizer and recording), Robert Ashley (English voice), and Lama Kunga Rinpoche (Tibetan voice). Radigue was born in France and has studied under Pierre Shaeffer and Pierre Henry; her musical has an extremely organic and mystical electronics vibe, and has been previously documented on Phill Niblock's XI label, as well as Metamkine and Lovely. Milarepa is a great saint and poet of Tibet who lived in the 11th century. Through years dedicated to meditation and related practices in the solitude of the mountains, Milarepa achieved the highest attainable illumination and the mental power that enabled him to guide innumerable disciples. His ability to present complex teachings in a simple, lucid style is astonishing. He had a fine voice and loved to sing. When his patrons and disciples made a request or asked him a question, he answered in spontaneously composed free-flowing poems or lyric songs. It is said that he composed 100,000 songs to communicate his ideas in his teachings and conversations.

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: LCD 2061CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL PAYNE, MAGGI Crystal CD 1991 release. Originally released on Lovely Music in 1986. Maggi Payne's musical imagination is vivid: she is interested in the surreal, the inward, the micro, and the accumulation of physical and psychological tension. Periods of silence gently evolve into flowing drones of complex resonances. Oozing drones evolve into dense and powerful peaks of short duration. On one cut, multi-tracked voices shift in and out of phase, creating alternately shimmering and percussive patterns; on another, digital delay and 32 separate flute tracks create a rain forest where instruments call to each other like chrome birds. The compositions and sounds on Crystal have incredible depth, a profound logic and, though not "pretty", an irresistible beauty. Personnel: Maggi Payne - flute, synthesizers electronics.

PRICE: $32.50 CAT #: LCD 2083CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL LOCKWOOD, ANNEA A Sound Map of the Danube 3CD 2008 release. An aural tracing of the Danube, interleaved with the memories and reflections of its people. 59 sites and 13 interviews, from the Black Forest to the Black Sea. Includes large fold-out map, with translations of the interviews. 167 minutes, recorded and mixed by Annea Lockwood.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LCD 3003CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL LA BARBARA, JOAN Voice Is The Original Instrument - Early Works 2CD 2003 release. Collection of early works and Joan La Barbara's first vocal compositions, originally released on LPs in the 1970s and early 1980s on her own Wizard Records. La Barbara says, "One of my earliest pieces, 'Hear What I Feel', was a self-exploratory, sensory-deprivation experimental work, designed to help me discover new sounds, delve into psychological aspects, as well as communicate with the audience on a pre-verbal level of awareness. After spending an hour in isolation with my eyes taped shut and not touching anything with my hands, I was led our into the performance space where my assistant had placed a variety of substances in six small glass dishes. As I touched the material, I tried to give an immediate vocal response to what I felt both emotionally and physically, without the benefit of visual information. I expected the shock of bringing a solitary state of mind into the heightened awareness of a performance situation to intensify my experience, and the poignancy of my 'prepared' state to affect the audience. The sounds are presented here in their raw state; it is truly an experimental work with no intentional musical implications or designs. 'Voice Piece: One-Note Internal Resonance Investigation' explores the color spectrum of a single pitch. 'Circular Song' was inspired by the circular breathing technique of horn players. 'Des Accords pour Teeny', an exploration of multi-phonic technique or choral singing, was dedicated to Teeny Duchamp. In much of my early work I dealt with sound as a physical presence, sculpting it, building up layers in complex constructions, letting the flow of thought and the visualization of sonic gestures direct my studio art. Voice Is The Original Instrument was both a statement of purpose and a manifesto as, through various experiments and explorations, I tried to rediscover the basic function of the voice as the first means of expression as well as to release untapped sonic material. As I gave my classically trained voice its freedom, letting it direct me toward new places and ideas, I developed what was a unique vocabulary and used those sounds to score an orchestra of layered voices."

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LCD 3303CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL ASHLEY, ROBERT Atalanta (Acts Of God) Volume II 2CD 2010 release. Three of the satellite songs from Robert Ashley's opera Atalanta (Acts of God) - each inspired or revolving around one of the main characters of the opera, Max, Willard and Bud. Atalanta (Acts of God) was written in the 1980s, begun while Ashley was still in production for the television opera, Perfect Lives. The many hours of material were performed throughout the world in many different configurations, but this is the first time these songs have been available on CD. Personnel: Robert Ashley, Jacqueline Humbert - voices; Tom Hamilton - mixing, electronics.

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: LCD 4001CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL HUMBERT, JACQUELINE Chanteuse CD 2004 release. Since the early 1970s, Jacqueline Humbert has collaborated as performer, visual artist, and designer with leading innovative artists, filmmakers, choreographers and composers worldwide. Her approach to vocal performance has influenced many composers, and the works in Chanteuse represent a new and exciting extension and reinterpretation of the "song" genre. Humbert on the release: "Chanteuse is a collection of new or previously unreleased songs, many of which were written for me by a broad range of contemporary American composers. My performance style resides somewhere between musical speech and melodic interpretation in a lyrical, poetic approach to the articulation of words, capitalizing on their inherent sound shapes, vernacular and colloquial origins, and intricate vocal rhythms. (Really!) I am fortunate to have such a wonderful variety of works to present in this collection, all of which extend, reinterpret, and re-conceive what we think of as belonging to the musical genre, song." Features works by: Sam Ashley, David Rosenboom, Joan La Barbara, Robert Ashley, George Manupelli, Jacqueline Humbert, James Tenney, Larry Polansky, Alvin Lucier, Gustavo Matamoros, Katrina Krimsky, and Jacqueline Humbert & David Rosenboom.

PRICE: $11.50 CAT #: LCD 5013CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL LUCIER, ALVIN Sferics/Music For Solo Performer CD 2009 release. Alvin Lucier on Sferics and Music For Solo Performer: "Sferics is the shortened term for atmospherics, natural radio-frequency emissions in the ionosphere, caused by electromagnetic energy radiated from nearby or distant lightning. . . . My interest in sferics goes back to 1967, when I discovered in the Brandeis University Library a disc recording of ionospheric sounds by astrophysicist Millett Morgan of Dartmouth College. I experimented with this material, processing it in various ways -- filtering, narrow band amplifying and phase-shifting -- but I was unhappy with the idea of altering natural sounds and uneasy about using someone else's material for my own purposes. I wanted to have the experience of listening to these sounds in real time and collecting them for myself. When Pauline Oliveros invited me to visit the music department at the University of California at San Diego a year later, I proposed a whistler recording project. Despite two weeks of extending antenna wire across most of the La Jolla landscape and wrestling with homemade battery-operated radio receivers, Pauline and I had nothing to show for our efforts. . . . Sferics was recorded by the composer on August 27, 1981, in Church Park, Colorado. The sound material was collected continuously from midnight to dawn with a pair of homemade antennas and a stereo cassette tape recorder. At regular intervals the antennas were repositioned in order to explore the directivity of the propagated signals and to shift the stereo field." "Music For Solo Performer was first performed on May 5, 1965 at the Rose Art Museum, Brandeis University, with the encouragement and participation of John Cage. I sat on a landing between the two floors of the museum, electrodes attached to my scalp. The mono output of the alpha amplifiers was routed to the inputs of eight home stereo amplifiers, the outputs of which were sent to 16 loudspeaker-percussion pairs deployed around the museum. During the course of the 40-minute performance Cage randomly raised and lowered the stereo amplifiers' volume controls channeling the alpha signal to various instruments around the room. . . . This recording of Music For Solo Performer was produced under the supervision of Wesleyan professor of music Ron Kuivila with the assistance of graduate students Ivan Naranjo and Phillip Schulze and undergraduate Forrest Leslie, at the Wesleyan University Experimental Music Studio, on December 8 and 9, 2007."

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: LN 005EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GUTIERREZ, SUTJA The Legend Of Time 12" An EP from Sutja Gutierrez, the promising Spanish electronic producer. His eclectic and hyperactive style brings together experimental lo-fi pop with electronic and psychedelic elements. Lumière Noire's Chloé has resolved to make 2017 the year that Lumière Noire becomes a fully-fledged record label: "The idea is to take the time to work on a 12" the way we would on a full album, to be a vector between the artists so that they can collaborate together and remix each other's work, to come up with a visual identity." "Carousel" features Yula Kasp. Features a remix by Sebastopol.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MARY 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC QUAZAR The Nightshift EP 12" First EP in over ten years, produced by Amsterdam legend Quazar. To quote Gert van Veen himself: "This is the best EP I've made in 15 years. Thank you guys, your enthusiasm is just inspiring. Kept me going on and on." Couldn't have said it better, this release is a bomb. Fuck that shit, and dance for at least eight hours straight.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MATERIA 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CRAVEN, MIKI Decade 12" Enchanted by his sound, no listener remains indifferent to Miki Craven's techno wizardry. Barcelona's legendary phenomenon never disappoints on his productions. It was about time for a return with a brand new EP, so Marco Bailey's new imprint Materia, help Miki deliver his passionate yet essential Decade EP. Two well-built original productions and two remixes by the one and only The Advent. A package which obviously has the potential to stay up and rock in your playlists for many decades to come.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MATERIA 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BAILEY, MARCO Thorn 12" Marco Bailey continuing his new, long-to-be journey in his mighty futuristic Materia techno train, returns to his Materia imprint with another solid EP titled Thorn. The package includes two exceptional techno gems from Marco Bailey himself, accompanied with a remarkable remix by the very charismatic fast-growing talent, Moteka. Jump on the Materia techno train and enjoy the best ride of your life.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MG 117CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BIGENERIC Spielmanda 2CD Mental Groove present Bigeneric's double album Spielmanda in collaboration with the artist's own Inzec imprint. Swiss artist Marco Repetto is the chromatic brain behind the Bigeneric musical project and has a strong background in the burgeoning scenes of minimal synth (Grauzone with Stephan Eicher), early techno (Synectics on Aphex Twins' Rephlex imprint), and ambient/trance (Planet Love on Superstition). Spielmanda reflects Repetto's deep love for nature, psychedelia, health, and futurism. The title is borrowed from a book by Bern writer and myths researcher Sergius Golowin and is a fictional legendary and mystic place in the Swiss pre-alps, a place that Marco Repetto explores through the 16 tracks of this album that he has constructed and tested at numerous performances. A truly justified and bright two hour long daydreaming walk across the deep forests and infinitively colorful meadows of imaginary Spielmanda's landscapes and beyond, with Marco Repetto's heart rebel signature, a unique and modern mixture of technology driven hippie and punk culture. Comes in a heavy double digisleeve jacket.

PRICE: $32.00 CAT #: MINUS 164LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GAISER III 3LP Jon Gaiser returns to Minus with the full-length album III. Throughout his career, Jon Gaiser has been synonymous with forward thinking techno and sensory stimulating live audiovisual shows. Mixing up both analog and digital recording techniques, his abstract music never fails to be cerebral and cinematic, as well as fresh and physical, never ceasing to place you right in the center of his own special universe. Since 2014's False Light (MINUSMIN 032CD/LP), Jon has headlined shows around the world, constantly producing new material to test in his live sets. Always evolving whilst remaining true to his singular vision for techno, this trained percussionist and skilled drummer, once again, confounds expectation with his latest opus. The album kicks off with the introductory "Wirelife". Rolling beats underpin a percolating synth line and sci-fi sound effects that immediately get you in the groove. "Stringtest" and "Facefall" seamlessly round out the first chapter with oodles of pure minimal funk and rubbery bass, curious song details and subtle effects. The next chapter touches on darker, hard hitting rhythms with "Doorway", freaky dehumanized vocals with "Rubdown", and choppy house styles on "Out Too", but all exude humid atmospheres and an inviting sense of otherworldly charm. The last trio of tracks completes this fascinating story with the shuffling drums of "How's That", the colorful melodies of "For Balance", and playful widescreen vibes of "On The Way". When all the tracks here are added together into one musical experience, it makes for a fluid, expertly programmed ride that takes you somewhere new and exciting, as is always the case with the one and only Gaiser. Includes download code.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: MONKEY 074CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DARK SKY Othona CD Dark Sky represent progression. The London duo have never settled for a specific sound nor dwelled in a single niche too long. What's striking about all their releases is their passionate love for all kinds of electronic music, not exclusively dancefloor related. This is no different with Othona, the second album from Dark Sky on Monkeytown. Across nine tracks, Matt Benyayer and Tom Edwards manage to reinvent themselves once more by merging contemporary techno, classic electronica, and their roots in British bass music into a touching and thrilling whole. With releases on Black Acre, 50Weapons, Tectonic, and Mister Saturday Night, Dark Sky have proved their versatility. There's the vibrant deep house of In Brackets (2013), the colorful two-step and breakbeat excursions on Black Rainbows (ACRE 033EP, 2012) and the vocal-laden melancholia of imagin (MONKEY 048CD/LP, 2014). Othona picks up on the sound of their 2014 debut and tweaks it just in the right spots. Matt and Tom left vocals off altogether and left the intriguing melodies, shape-shifting rhythms, and heavy bass do all the dramatic work. A large part of Othona is the result of Dark Sky's touring experience. Years of putting together their live sets encouraged them to focus on hardware instruments and samplers, preferring a more hands-on approach to computer screens. The album is also heavily inspired by photos and field recordings they took of isolated structures within different landscapes. One particular location which caught their attention was Bradwell-on-Sea in Essex, which is based on an ancient Roman fort called Othona. Othona is always challenging and never takes the easy route, but its tracks constantly reveal the purest form of beauty. The title track opens the album and gently introduces its musical range with emotive pads, elaborate beat programming, and subtle club signifiers, which steadily develops into the epic mid-tempo trance of "Domes". The slightly nostalgic synth melodies and cute bleeps of "Badd" bring to mind classic Aphex, which is never a bad thing, while "The Walker" channels ubiquitous melancholy into a standout moment of euphoria. Dark Sky are never short of emotional elements, but they know very well where to put them. Just listen to closing track "Field Tower", giving the kick drum its final overwhelming appearance - no doubt that this is going to be a highlight in their new live set.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: MUSIQ 056CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC INSPIRESCU, PETRE Vintul Prin Salcii CD With his third album Vin Ploile (MUSIQ 051CD/192LP, 2015) the Bucharest, Romania based producer, musician, and DJ Petre Inspirescu captured a whole new audience and reached out with minimal left-field ambient sounds to music-loving folks that are not part of the worldwide dance music universe. Well known as one of the key figures of the Romanian electronic dance music scene since his first EP Tips on Luciano's label Cadenza (2007), Inspirescu stepped away from club sounds that made him famous due to releases on labels like Vinyl Club, Lick My Deck or Amphia. His two solo albums Intr-O Seara Organica... (2009) and Gr?dina Oniric? (2012), both released on [a:rpia:r] the record label he initiated with his buddies Rhadoo and Raresh in 2007, do not have much in common with the sound of Vin Ploile - a mesmerizing deeply musical album that he only tuned in with some elements of piano, string and wind instruments as well as analog electronics. At the end of 2015, his nine slow-swinging arrangements were celebrated in many polls and now, just a bit more than one year after the release of Vin Ploile, Inspirescu delivers Vîntul Prin Salcii, another album enlarged with seven to twelve minute long arrangements, continuing where Vin Ploile ceased. They all listen to the name "Miroslav" and only differ numerically in their title. You can call them ambient. You can call them minimal music in the sense of classic compositions by Steve Reich or Terry Riley. They groove - sometimes more, sometimes less. They spread the sounds of flutes or saxophones, delicate piano figures, organic jazz drumming, arpeggiated analog synth-lines, mesmerizing strings, choral singing, alienated looped vocals, and spaced-out new aged spheres. What unites them all is the way, the melodies dance upon and in each single tune. Their beautiful textures ensnare and they are continuously engaged with experimentation. Vîntul Prin Salcii is a mystical album full of evolutionary music to which each listener is able to paint their very own emotional picture - moody, dark and at the same time light-flooded, shape-shifting compositions. Cover artwork by illustrator and photographer Julian Vassallo.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: MMRP 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BERLIN, MAX Elle Et Moi 12" Ghent record store Music Mania presents a stunning reissue of new beat classic Elle Et Moi by Max Berlin. "Un coin de rue", (French for "street corner") are the very first words of the song "Elle Et Moi", a sexy song that became a new beat underground classic in the '80s and a much sought-after gem among DJs all over Belgium. The hot and heavy track is filled with French Gainsbourg-style sentences that are whispered erotically. If you add to that a groovy but very slow disco beat, you can be sure to have a classic on your hands.

PRICE: $39.00 CAT #: MOV 1854LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCOTT, RAYMOND Soothing Sounds For Baby, Volumes I-III 3LP "American composer Raymond Scott (1908-1994) had a long career as an innovator in the field of music. He formed the Raymond Scott Quintette in the 1930s, writing jazz novelties like 'Powerhouse' and 'Dinner Music for a Pack of Cannibals,' which are familiar to every earthling from their use in Warner Bros. cartoons. Though not composed specifically for cartoons, Scott's music has also been used in The Ren & Stimpy Show, The Simpsons, Animaniacs, and various films. Scott had a big band during the 1940s, and led the orchestra on TV's Your Hit Parade from 1950-1957. Along the way, Scott invented electronic instruments and developed pioneering studio techniques. He recorded Soothing Sounds For Baby in 1963 using electronic devices such as the Ondioline, homemade rhythm and tone generators, and tape echo. This series of 'aural toys' was designed for babies in three age groups (1-6 months, 6-12 months, and 12-18 months). The simple rhythms and melodies were intended to be 'pleasantly stimulating,' while providing a 'quieting' atmosphere of relaxation, warmth, and contentment. The original releases did not generate much interest in 1963, but in hindsight they are the undiscovered roots of ambient minimalism, predating works by Eno, Fripp, Steve Reich, and Philip Glass. These reissues, carefully remastered from the original tapes, were lovingly restored and include an informative insert by Raymond Scott archivist Irwin Chusid. 'Astoundingly ahead-of-their-time examples of inspired and impeccably recorded electronic music. Predating by more than a decade such innovators as Brian Eno and Kraftwerk, Scott's work exhibits impressive sophistication, both conceptually and in terms of the performances.' --Paul Verna, Billboard '[Scott's] endlessly pinwheeling, trance-inducing grooves were far ahead of their time: we suspect that more than a few techno artists heard these records in their cradles, and though they're playful, pretty and simple, they have a depth and peculiarity that prefigures minimalism as well.' --CMJ Music Report 'Sounds like Kraftwerk for the kiddies; for adults, it can function as hip ambient music... a major find for Raymond Scott fans and for those ambient/drone fans interested in precursors to Eno and Neu.' --E-Pulse! (Tower Records online) 'This once-neglected rarity... should be welcomed by fans of esoterica and hardcore electronica alike. Far from being soothing, Scott's electronic lullabies are often skull-splitting, a mixture of high frequency easy listening and sonic space-pop that, when cranked up, would keep not only the baby awake and bawling, but half the neighborhood, too. Beware, warped genius at work.' --Edwin Pouncey, Vox (UK) The Soothing Sounds For Baby series were pressed in limited quantities and have been out of print for almost over a decade. Due to high demand, Music On Vinyl in cooperation with Basta Music pressed a limited edition of 1.000 copies on silver colored vinyl. The 3 records are housed in a thick cardboard jacket and the package includes a download coupon containing all the tracks of the albums + an insert with credits and detailed information about this extraordinary release. 180 gram audiophile vinyl includes insert/free download."

PRICE: $46.00 CAT #: MOV 1855LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCOTT, RAYMOND Manhattan Research Inc. 3LP "Raymond Scott (1908-1994) was a renowned bandleader, composer and pianist from the 1930s to the 1950s. Many of his playful riffs, originally recorded from 1937 to 1939 by the Raymond Scott Quintette, are genetically encoded in every earthling, having been adapted by Warner Bros. music director Carl Stalling in over 100 Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck cartoons. (These themes were later featured in The Ren and Stimpy Show.) The rediscovery of Scott's original novelty jazz recordings led to a belated reappraisal of Scott's timeless and long forgotten genius in the 1990s. These early works were covered by the Kronos Quartet, Don Byron, the Metropole Orchestra, the Beau Hunks Sextette, and countless other admirers. Scott's 1937 rave-up 'Powerhouse' has been nicked by Rush, They Might Be Giants, Devo, and countless others, as well as being used thematically in The Simpsons, Animaniacs, and Duckman. During Scott's career as a popular bandleader, there were reports of an alter ego -- inventor, professor in the lab coat, electronic music pioneer. But little of this work received public exposure. That changed in 1997 with Basta's CD reissue of Scott's 1963 Soothing Sounds for Baby (SSFB) trilogy. These albums, largely overlooked upon their original LP release, contained gentle, all-electronic sonic companions designed to calm and delight infants. In retrospect, however, Scott's pioneering and little-heard explorations of synthesized rhythmic minimalism and low-key ambience foreshadowed the subsequent conjuring of Terry Riley, Phillip Glass, Kraftwerk, and Brian Eno. Most of Scott's works were performed on vacuum tube- and transistor-rigged music machines which he designed and built. But SSFB couldn't prepare the world for the exotic artifacts found on Basta's 2-CD set, Manhattan Research Inc. MRI, first issued on Basta in 2000, contains 69 tracks recorded from 1956 to 1969 - over two hours' worth of Scott's groundbreaking electronic work in adult dimensions. Forays into abstract musique concrete are heard alongside film soundtrack collaborations with a young pre-Muppet Jim Henson, and pan-galactic sonics seemingly beamed down from hovering UFOs. In addition, MRI presents some of the first TV and radio commercials to feature electronic music. Now, Music on Vinyl presents a new edition of MRI in a 3-LP set, including full track notes, a historical overview, and newly designed covers. The package contains an 8-page booklet, printed inner sleeves and a free download coupon for the complete album. The first 1.000 copies of MRI are individually numbered and pressed on red, white & blue colored vinyl. The 'personnel' on MRI consists of such Scott inventions as the Clavivox, a keyboard Theremin that was later modified to produce an array of sounds similar to a synthesizer; the Electronium, an instantaneous composition-performance console (conceived in the '50s, and developed in the '60s, used at Motown in the '70s); polyphonic sequencers, including his 'Circle Machine'; the Rhythm Modulator; Bandito the Bongo Artist; and the Bass Line Generator; along with existing sound devices (e.g., the Ondioline and tone generators). 'Raymond Scott was definitely in the forefront of developing electronic music technology and in the forefront of using it commercially as a musician.' --Robert Moog."

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RHD 028LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BLACK DEER Nowhere Man LP Black Deer presents Nowhere Man. The return of the returner. Six track mini LP. Produced by William Burnett, New York. Sleeve design by Art Crime. Mixed & mastered by Gordon Pohl, Dusseldorf.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: NOUS 014LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA #3 Black LP #3 Black follows Nous's #3 White compilation. #3 Black features seven exclusive tracks to celebrate Nous's three years in business.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: OLGA 007EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GOLDMANN, STEFAN Radiolarian 12" D Edge's cultured off shoot Olga is back with a new EP, Radiolarian, from German-Bulgarian Stefan Goldmann. "Radiolarian" is seven sublime minutes of tunneling techno rippled with neon melodies and firefly-like pads. It is a high tempo and high impact track but a subtle one that works its magic slowly. "Streams" is freaky and unhinged, with weird synth sounds making for a trippy atmospheres as minimal beats roll below - perfectly detailed so as to work on both head as well as heel. A perfectly well sculpted EP with deep and sleek lines that get right into your head.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: OM 009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Miracle Steps (Music From The Fourth World 1983-2017) 2LP Miracle Steps (Music from the Fourth World 1983 - 2017) has been on Optimo Music's to-do list for ages, but it was only when Twitch and Glasgow's Fergus Clark started crossing swords over what actually constituted "Fourth World" music that the project really got going. Twitch decided that co-compiling the release with someone who had a slightly different take on things might make for a more interesting finished product, and so it came to pass that a cohesively thrilling compilation quickly materialized as each of them drew from a wealth of different artists and eras. For the uninitiated, here's an extract from Fergus Clark's sleeve notes honing in on how the term "Fourth World" (an idea conjured up by Jon Hassell in the early '80s) might be defined: "What we have attempted to gather across this compilation is a body of work which we feel directly resonates with both the literal definition of 'Fourth World' music and indeed our own interpretation of this unique sonic vision; from the work of the late Jorge Reyes, a Mexican musician who combined pre-Hispanic instruments with synthesizers and digital sampling, through to the work of organic ambient ensemble O Yuki Conjugate. There are tracks which utilize custom, home-made instruments and there are tracks built from scratch using the latest in digital technology, but the undercurrent tying each piece together is this deeply personal feeling of intrigue and mysterious elation. Strange and unparalleled, this feeling manages to eschew geographic borders and rigid genre movements in favor of something which manages to evoke an inner sanctum, a musical private place for both reflection and assessment. This is music grounded in nor the past nor the present, music which manages to sound futuristic yet remarkably nostalgic." JD Twitch is one half of Glasgow's Optimo (Espacio) and runs the Optimo Music and Optimo Trax labels. Fergus Clark is a writer, occasional DJ, and avid music fan. He is a founding member of the music and art collective 12th Isle. Housed in a gatefold sleeve designed by the redoubtable Glasgow based visual artists Al White and Jamie Johnson. Also features: Robert Aiki Aubrey Lowe & Ariel Kalma, Iona Fortune, X.Y.R., Jon Keliehor, David Cunningham, Larry Chernicoff, Sussan Deyhim & Richard Horowitz, Jon Hassell, Vulgata, Afro-Disiak, Rapoon, and Javier Segura.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: OSTGUT 025LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TOBIAS. Eyes In The Center 2LP Double LP version. Tobias. returns to Ostgut Ton with his third full length Eyes In The Center, expanding the musical narrative laid out by his Helium Sessions EP (OSTGUT 096EP, 2016). The Berghain resident keeps exploring the vast modular synth-driven techno, experimental, and ambient territories on a journey in-between genres. Tobias Freund is long established as an influential artist and has - since the early 1990s - been working as a professional producer, sound engineer, label owner, and strictly live musician. Besides his early solo projects (such as Pink Elln, Metazone, or Phobia) he's also been collaborating with Dandy Jack (as Sieg Über Die Sonne), Ricardo Villalobos (as Odd Machine), Max Loderbauer (as NSI.), Valentina Berthelon (as Recent Arts), and Atom TM, to name a few. In their entirety, the 12 songs on Eyes In The Center work as a raw, unpolished collage and evoke the spirit of (post) punk and the more experimental niches of electronic music. Think Chrome, Residents, and Throbbing Gristle - but not Kraftwerk. Or think The Human League, Yellow Magic Orchestra, and Der Plan, but think more in terms of musical attitudes and concepts rather than sound aesthetics. Even though Freund still owns the same Roland TR-808 he bought in the mid-1980s, his studio machine park has significantly evolved and got a lot more refined since. With all these machines at hand, Tobias. opted for limiting the gear used during the making of Eyes In The Center to avoid losing himself in possibilities. But it's all there: the slender, multi-layered, hypnotic club-ready techno cuts that dominate his live sets at Berghain and at clubs and festivals around the globe, leftfield jams that dodge clear stylistic classification, and the very atmospheric, intimate, and introverted ambient listening pieces. While Eyes In The Center as a whole can't be pinned down to a certain mood or sound, there is an underlying concept in reference to the idea of autopoiesis, meaning "self" and "creation, production", a system which reproduces and maintains itself. On Eyes In The Center, Tobias. expands his exploration of these ideas that already informed his work with Chilean visual artist Valentina Berthelon on their joint audio-visual project Recent Arts in 2016. Eyes In The Center stands in a long tradition of electronic music, scrutinizing the self while reaching out towards the unknown.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PERMVAC 157-1EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TUFF CITY KIDS Tell Me/R-Mancer Remixes 12" Remixers getting remixed: The first batch of interpretations for Tuff City Kid's 2016 debut album Adoldesscent (PERMVAC 153CD/LP, 2016) arrives with a trio of artists above the ordinary. While Tensnake and Joe Goddard take care of "Tell Me" (the former delivers one of his peaking trademark tearjerkers, while the later one is basically meditating on himself), the gifted and blessed Roman Flügel turns the proto-rave of "R-Mancer" into a joyful ride through post-house that not only will make Gerdy happy.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PHS 041LP FILE UNDER: WORLD DERDIYOKLAR IKILISI Disco-Folk LP Pharaway Sounds present a reissue of Derdiyoklar Ikilisi's Disco-Folk, originally released in 1984. More demented, brain-damaging Turkish electro-saz and synth drums galore by the mighty Derdiyoklar duo. Anadolu pop doesn't get weirder than this. These two Turkish guys armed with electro-saz, guitar, drums, and synthesizers were hitting the Turkish market in Germany where they lived, playing their sets of traditional flavored electro-folk in weddings and circumcision feasts for Turkish emigrants in Germany. That crazy is the story, that crazy is their sound.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PWRLD 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC POSSE, THE Our Thing 12" The Possé are a new face to many people. The five piece run by Andrew Elston and Ross Ferraro is comprised of veterans from all over Australia's music scene. They've boiled down their favorite influences into a raw, funked-out live show and production team. Watch out for The Posse's debut EP, Our Thing, featuring contributions from Andrew Elston Ross Ferraro and Jarrol Renaud (The Goods), Michael Di Francesco (Touch Sensitive/Van She), and NZ jazz keys prodigy Andrew Bruce. "an incredible, funked-out live show and production team with their own modern take on boogie, Philly soul, and NY disco." --XLR8R

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 306LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MORGAN, DERRICK People Decision LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Derrick Morgan's People Decision, originally released in 1977. One of the very first artists to begin recording in Jamaica, Derrick Morgan is a beloved ska icon and a pioneer of the "skinhead reggae" style. Blessed with a rich, deep tenor, which with he belts out his clever and often humorous lyrics, Morgan became known on the Kingston music scene through Vere Johns's regular talent contests, and enjoyed a lengthy run of hits during the 1960s for producers such as Simeon Smith, Duke Reid, and Clement "Sir Coxsone" Dodd (among others), cultivating a popular vinyl feud with Prince Buster after being brought into Leslie Kong's camp by the young Jimmy Cliff. Morgan moved to England during the late 1960s to capitalize on the skinhead reggae craze, but was back in Jamaica from the early 1970s, and since Bunny Lee was his brother-in-law, the two have always maintained a close working relationship. People Decision, voiced at King Tubby's studio for Lee and released by Third World in 1977, sees Morgan in politicized roots reggae mode on songs like "Let's Build A Better Jamaica", the symbolic racetrack drama "Racing At Ballistic Park", and the title track, which all boosted the socialist policies of the ruling People's National Party; "Natty Dread Forward Out Of Babylon" updates the "Tougher Than Tough" saga, and there's a slew of rude tunes, including "My Dickie", "Rough Grinder", and "Ride Manny Fanny".

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 308LP FILE UNDER: WORLD CLARKE, JOHNNY Satisfaction LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Johnny Clarke's Satisfaction, originally released in 1979. Tenor singer Johnny Clarke had many false starts in his youthful days. Hanging around Studio One as a schoolboy with Jacob Miller, Clarke was supposed to record material written for him by Bob Andy, but somehow never made the grade. His 1973 debut recording for lesser-known producer Glen Stair was not released, and early work for Clancy Eccles failed to hit, though "Everyday Wondering" for Rupie Edwards made an underground impact in Britain and New York. Subsequent singles for Keith Hudson and Glen Brown also did not get very far, but the breakthrough finally came when Bunny Lee asked him to sing "None Shall Escape The Judgement", which was written by the singer Earl Zero; it became a massive hit that launched the "flying cymbal" craze (based on an open-and-closed high-hat cymbal pattern, adapted from the Soul Train theme), and Clarke became one of Lee's most reliable hit-makers, partly because Lee stoked a rivalry between him and Cornell Campbell, whom Lee had previously asked to voice "None Shall Escape". Clarke's Satisfaction LP was recorded at Harry J's studio for Lee, voiced at King Tubby's studio, and issued by Third World in 1979. It is a set largely comprised of cover tunes, such as the strong opening update of the Paragons' "Riding For A Fall", the title track adapting their rock steady hit "My Satisfaction" in a post-rockers style. Better still is the hard-hitting "reality" tune, "Play Fool, Get Wise", which uses a proverb to relate a means of avoiding trouble on the dog-eat-dog mean streets of Kingston.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 309LP FILE UNDER: WORLD THOMPSON, LINVAL Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Linval Thompson's Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks, originally released in 1976. Distinctive tenor singer Linval Thompson honed his singing craft in his formative years, growing in the west Kingston ghetto of Three Mile, where he was associated with Dennis Brown, Johnnie Clarke, and Al Campbell. A subsequent move to New York brought him into expatriate act Hugh Hendricks and the Buccaneers, with his debut recording, "No Other Woman", being made circa early 1974 at Patrick Alley's Art Craft studio. A series of other singles followed from his New York sojourn, but the return to Jamaica in 1974 led to more noteworthy singles for Stamma Hobson, Phil Pratt, and Lee 'Scratch' Perry, with "Jah Jah Redder Than Red" and "Girl You've Got To Run", both cut at the Black Ark for Pratt, being the most successful. Yet, it was all but a prelude to the breakthrough success he would finally achieve upon teaming up with Bunny Lee for "Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks" one of the most popular releases of 1975; a debut album of the same name, issued by Third World in 1976, contained some of his most outstanding material, including the devotional "Jah Jah The Conqueror" and "Long Long Dreadlocks", the romance thriller "Black Princess Lady" and the anti-rude boy opus, "Cool Down Your Temper".

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: RMLP 003LP FILE UNDER: WORLD OMARI, ABDOU EL Nuits De Printemps LP First issue of this previously unreleased Oriental psych monster from the organ king of Casablanca, combining traditional rhythms with spaced out modern sounds. Nuits De Printemps is the third part of Abdou El Omari's Nuits-trilogy. This album contains dazzling instrumentals, spiced up here-and-there with some traditional vocals. While playing his fine melodies, Abdou switches swiftly from his Farfisa Professional mothership to an analog ARP synthesizer. This new sound and some funky wah guitar riffs give his music an extra cosmic touch. Includes download code.

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: RGM 517LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOFT MACHINE Live At The Paradiso LP "Soft Machine was one of the first prog-rock bands, but if your vision of prog-rock consists of musicians wreathed in pot smoke airily singing of fairies and wizards, it will be summarily dispelled by this fantastic 'authorized bootleg,' which captures the band in March 1969 at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, playing material that was to be released six months later on Soft Machine: Volume Two. The trio of Robert Wyatt on drums and vocals, Mike Ratledge on organ, and Hugh Hopper on bass launch what can only be called a high-decibel, jazz-rock sonic assault; 'Like vindaloo for the ears' is how Hopper puts it on the accompanying notes on the inner sleeve, adding, 'I do remember playing incredibly loud, Mike on fuzz organ and me on fuzz bass, both through hundred-watt Marshall stacks.' Some of the frenzied instrumental passages might recall Miles Davis' Agharta-era band, but remember, this is a trio making all this racket (in 1969, no less); Soft Machine at this point in time were on a journey all their own. This is the first-ever vinyl release of this notorious concert, and it comes on 'soft' purple vinyl limited to 1000 copies. Anybody interested in just how far out rock got in the late '60s will want to give this repeated listens."

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: RGM 544LP FILE UNDER: Misc KEROUAC & STEVE ALLEN, JACK Poetry For The Beat Generation LP "The story behind this album, which marked Jack Kerouac's debut as a recording artist, is almost as fascinating (but not quite) as the performances it contains. Kerouac had completely bombed in his first set during a 1957 engagement at the Village Vanguard when TV personality, comedian, and musician Steve Allen volunteered to accompany him on piano during the second. The results were so impressive that legendary engineer Bob Thiele then brought the duo into the studio to record an album for Dot Records. In true, stream-of-consciousness, Beat fashion, the entire album was cut in one session with one take for each track, Allen's piano weaving in and out and occasionally commenting on Kerouac's verbal riffs to great effect. However, when Poetry For The Beat Generation was ready for release in March 1958, Randy Wood, the president of Dot Records, was appalled by the then-daring language and subject matter and canceled the release . . . but not before 100 promo copies got out (and if you have one you're set for life)! Thiele then left the company over the dispute and got the master tape in the bargain, which he finally released on the Hanover label which he founded with Allen in June 1959. That release still stands as one of the most momentous spoken word albums not just of the '50s but of all time . . . and we at Real Gone Music are proud to bring it to you in a black and white 'beatnik smoke' vinyl version limited to 900 copies!"

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: RGM 545LP FILE UNDER: Misc GINSBERG, ALLEN Reads Kaddish - A 20th Century American Ecstatic Narrative Poem LP "Along with Howl, Kaddish stands as one of Allen Ginsberg's most illustrious creations. Always a follower of popular trends in music, Ginsberg had spent parts of 1958 digging into Ray Charles' 'I Got A Woman' -- occasionally doing so while on morphine and methamphetamine. One evening, in this drug-induced state while cranking some Ray, Ginsberg began discussing his mother Naomi with his pal Zev Putterman. Putterman in turn, began reciting the traditional Hebrew 'Kaddish' prayer for mourning the dead. Soon after, fueled by Dexedrine, LSD, and caffeine, Allen penned the majority of Kaddish. In early 1959, Kaddish received its debut performance at a poetry reading at Columbia University -- in which Allen shared the bill with his lover Peter Orlovsky and fellow beat poet Gregory Corso. Over time, the manuscript was tweaked and adjusted until publication in April 1961 by City Lights. Then, in November 1964, with Orlovsky and Corso in tow, the trio performed several gigs at Harvard and Brandeis Universities, and it was at Brandeis where this recording was made. Released in 1966, Kaddish turned out to be the only record in Atlantic's spoken-word Verbum series; but if label head Jerry Wexler changed his mind about the imprint, he remained a big fan of the work, later telling Los Angeles historian Harvey Kubernik that Kaddish had stirred 'the Yiddish currents in my own blood' and inspired 'joy and anguish . . . the exaltation that great poetry will bring on.' Indeed, Kaddish is an intensely personal and moving work, capturing the complex relationship between Ginsberg, his mother, and his faith, and concluding with a heartrending description of her death. Real Gone Music is very proud to present the first-ever vinyl reissue of this landmark performance, in its original gatefold packaging with an added inner sleeve featuring new liner notes by Pat Thomas and memorabilia provided by the Allen Ginsberg estate . . .over an hour of one of the towering figures in American poetry reading one of his greatest works. Limited edition of 1700 in red vinyl!" Gatefold sleeve.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: RGM 552LP FILE UNDER: ROCK QUESTION MARK & THE MYSTERIANS 96 Tears LP "By exclusive arrangement with ABKCO Music, Real Gone Music is proud to present the garage band to end all garage bands, Question Mark and the Mysterians! Hailing from Saginaw, Michigan, this group of Mexican-American teenagers had all the bona-fides collectors of '60s cool cherish -- the name, derived from a Japanese horror film; the sound, an insistent, three chord beat powered by that unmistakable Vox organ tone; and, of course, the sunglasses-shod Question Mark himself, who claims to have been born on Mars and lived among the dinosaurs in a past life. And their 1966 debut album hit the Top 100 on the Billboard charts thanks to its legendary title tune. We're presenting this all-time classic record on orange vinyl (cause after all, orange is Question Mark's color) limited to 600 copies and mastered at 45 rpm for maximum sonic effect!"

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RECOG 005CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LODERBAUER & JACEK SIENKIEWICZ, MAX End CD Cosmos of sound phenomena is devoid of a distinct beginning and end, fluid and polymorphous. Stream of sound is continuous, no matter whether and which volatile events are registered, and which ones are omitted. It is a complex state which transgresses borders defined by source, signal, and mechanism of perception. Pastoral/tropical soundscapes and post-brutalist compositions by Max Loderbauer and Jacek Sienkiewicz from End seem to evoke those situations where you can actually hear objects, shapes, and time flow itself, a sort of synesthesia which erases and obliterates beginnings and ends of events, processes, and phenomena. Apocalyptic and contemplative spaces generated by this pair of seasoned sound creators explode genre bastions of ambient and IDM, leading into the spectral areas once explored by such pioneers and Popol Vuh or Ilhan Mimaroglu. Above all etheric and extra-sensitive, End marks the meeting of two incurable individualists, who use various tools of their trade to come up with a surprisingly atemporal effect, an insistent pulse of detail on an ever-morphing background. Without vivid commentary and recognizable soundbites of the present, End is simultaneously an interesting projection of hopes and anxieties of the new age. The core of tracks included on the record were produced on the occasion of Max and Jacek appearing as a live duo during 2015's Berlin Atonal festival, which resulted in well received Alpine-Tara-Himalayan EP Ridges (RECOG 035EP, 2015). Remaining compositions are natural conclusion of their friendship, conversations, meetings, trips, and recording sessions that operate according to the rule of free improvisation with a reduced instrumental setup. "West Ridge" and "East Ridge" appeared on Ridges.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 109CD FILE UNDER: ROCK GNOD Just Say No To The Psycho Right-Wing Capitalist Fascist Industrial Death Machine CD "It seems like we are heading towards even more unsettling times in the near future than we are in at present," reckons Chris Haslam of Gnod. "2016 is just the beginning of what I see as the establishment's systematic destruction of liberalism and equality as a reaction to the general public's loss of faith in their system." Charged by this outlook, Gnod's new album, Just Say No To The Psycho Right-Wing Capitalist Fascist Industrial Death Machine, represents a hitherto uncharted level of antagonism and adversarial force for the band - an artistic statement as righteous, fervent and direct as its title. "On the surface it could almost seem like there's no political art movement out there to oppose what's happening, but there is - we know there is," adds the band's Paddy Shine. "Maybe that movement is struggling to find its voice as a cohesive whole right now but that will change." Fueled by their militant drive and unyielding ardor, Just Say No refracts Gnod's harsh and repetitive riff-driven rancor through a psychotropic haze of dubbed-out abstraction, with Paddy's incendiary vocal delivery to the fore. Gnod - fiercely independent, never comfortable in one place artistically for any duration of time, always with their coordinates set on uncharted territory and the next challenge ahead, and delivering a monument of ire and iconoclasm.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 112CD FILE UNDER: ROCK HILLS Alive At Roadburn CD Alive At Roadburn is Gothenburg based Hills' third album with Rocket Recordings. Hot off the Swedish psychedelia revival of the past few years and after their hailed 2015 album Frid (LAUNCH 079CD), Hills connect the dots to their country's rich and intoxicating past with a handful of new sepia-toned tunes. Like their predecessors unholy trinity of Pärson Sound, International Harvester, and Träd Gräs Och Stenar, Hills penchant to stretch out beyond, performing what feels like openly casual exhortations into intricate Eastern tones and primal hypnotic rhythms. These four tracks sit deeply buried in oblivion, bones, skin, sweat, grooved with fearless intensity with no diminution of the interplay, spontaneity, and feeling onstage, the band are entombed in mantric repetition while the vapor trail of The Byrds' (Untitled) epic; "Eight Miles High" descends into an Elysian Field, where the dead enjoy happy tranquility, until they come to life and rise up again.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 113LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FLOWERS MUST DIE Kompost LP In Sweden in the early-to-mid '70s, the egalitarian spirit that many thought revolutionary to punks in the UK was nothing new for the heads to be found enjoying the cult Swedish psychedelia of bands like Träd, Gräs och Stenar or Älgarnas Trädgård. It's exactly this lineage, forty plus years later, where one can find Flowers Must Die. The six-piece Swedish outfit's full-length debut on Rocket Recordings, Kompost, is a landmark moment for an outfit pursuing an improvisation-based approach removed from the codified realm of contemporary psych. It explores the unhinged territory fueled by diverse record collections, yet it's unique to their own collective headspace. Kompost shows them honing their improvisatory excursions into coherent song craft, amidst spectral techno and cosmic disco shapes, as the angular post-punk pop of The Sugarcubes sits alongside the narcotic clangor of prime Royal Trux, and one-take spontaneity locks horns with nocturnal revelation. Here the outward-looking spirit of 1971, and the anything-goes mentality of the Scandinavian freaks of yore, is transposed elegantly to a modern era in need of new horizons, and in a manner refreshingly bereft of retro chic.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RPTD 017CD FILE UNDER: ROCK KINEMATIK Ala' CD Kinematik is an instrumental rock band from Lebanon, whose music blends elements of '70s psychedelia, progressive rock, and post-rock. Kinematik's rock sound is both diligent and intuitive, ranging from raucous improvisational psychedelic rock to steady and mechanical electronic grooves, with frequent post-rock climaxes. Immediate points of comparison include Explosions In The Sky, Can, Loop, and Tortoise. Kinematik composes instrumental pieces that feature dynamic contrast, strong melodic lines, a heavy use of distortion and effects, and some reliance on electronics and synthesizers. The band collaborated with renowned Lebanese producer Fadi Tabbal from Tunefork Studios, who produced this debut album, Ala'. Recorded on reel-to-reel tape, a recording process that has not occurred in Lebanon for the last decade. Edition of 300.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: RHM 024EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC POPULATION ONE The Move 12" Terrence Dixon returns as Population One, offering an unrivaled, dazzling excursion of late... The Move comes with an illustrious, energetic Orlando Voorn rework on the flip. Two esoteric portals into the Motor City mindset "Terrence Dixon side is super hot, the Orlando Voorn rework gives it the perfect hypnotic lost in the techno dungeon vibe. Very high minded, elements of the bizarre but still so hitting." --Brendan M. Gillen (Interdimensional Transmissions) "Population One is my favorite artist at the moment and these tracks are killer!" --Untold (Hemlock Recordings)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: SCRATCHY 045LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VELON, JONNY Goodness Flows LP LP version. Over the eight tracks that make Goodness Flows, Jonny Velon ventures across a lush ear-worm-infested terrain, trying to make sense of his life and his surroundings in the midst of a mental breakdown. It's a fascinating ride with any number of different drivers at the controls including Arc Of A Diver-era Steve Winwood (1980), Peter Gabriel, David Bowie (be-suited crooner version), and a largely forgotten '70s songwriter, Murray Head, whose 1975 album Say It Ain't So could easily be twinned with Goodness Flows. There are funky tropical horns all over the place, especially on "I Am Always Me"; transcendental Indian influences of "The White City"; a heat haze shimmering intro to "Travelling" could have fallen straight off the cult film Baraka (1992) and back in Blighty piano traffic jams rocking "The Cambridge Squeeze". At every turn there's another turn, as Jonny and an array of talented musicians twist in and out of musical styles, all woven seamlessly into his own autobiographical, prog diary.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SCRATCHY 047CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VELON, JONNY Goodness Flows CD Over the eight tracks that make Goodness Flows, Jonny Velon ventures across a lush ear-worm-infested terrain, trying to make sense of his life and his surroundings in the midst of a mental breakdown. It's a fascinating ride with any number of different drivers at the controls including Arc Of A Diver-era Steve Winwood (1980), Peter Gabriel, David Bowie (be-suited crooner version), and a largely forgotten '70s songwriter, Murray Head, whose 1975 album Say It Ain't So could easily be twinned with Goodness Flows. There are funky tropical horns all over the place, especially on "I Am Always Me"; transcendental Indian influences of "The White City"; a heat haze shimmering intro to "Travelling" could have fallen straight off the cult film Baraka (1992) and back in Blighty piano traffic jams rocking "The Cambridge Squeeze". At every turn there's another turn, as Jonny and an array of talented musicians twist in and out of musical styles, all woven seamlessly into his own autobiographical, prog diary. CD version includes three bonus tracks.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SDBAN 007CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ VA Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz In Belgium 1950-1970 2CD When thinking of jazz music, few would mention Belgium's association with the genre. However, it was one of the first countries to embrace the form when it arrived in Europe a hundred years ago, and has yielded many internationally known jazz musicians and composers since. This twenty-track compilation entitled Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz In Belgium 1950-1970 focuses on a twenty-year period of modern jazz in the little kingdom, and features the leading players from that era including guitarist Philip Catherine, saxophonist Jack Sels, multi-instrumentalist Jacques Pelzer, and vibraphone player, percussionist, and vocalist "Fats" Sadi Lallemand. Pre-1950s, Belgian jazz lovers had been starved of jazz music when it was banned from public life, going underground during the German occupation of WWII. However, jazz would soon go through a radical change when US jazz musicians such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Thelonious Monk developed a new style called bebop or modern jazz. The big bands disappeared in favor of the small groups, the rhythms became more complex and improvisation was the new keyword. In Belgium, the epicenter of jazz shifted from Brussels to the industrial city of Liège in the east of the country. Inspired by the new sounds of Bird and Diz, a group of youngsters including Bobby Jaspar, René Thomas, Jacques Pelzer, "Fats" Sadi Lallemand, Jack Sels, and Francy Boland, joined each other in jam sessions and formed modern jazz combos. But the complexities of modern jazz made larger audiences turn their backs on this new form of jazz and with very few working opportunities for the modern jazzmen in Belgium, most moved abroad to pursue a career. During the '50s, composer and pianist Francy Boland managed to distinguish himself in the United States, where he worked with the bands of Count Basie and Benny Goodman, and with jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams. Bobby Jaspar remained a wonderful "cool" soloist on flute and tenor sax. In New York, he played, among others, with J.J. Johnson and Miles Davis. Shortly before his untimely death in 1963, he set up a last vigorous quintet with his friend and guitarist René Thomas from Liege. Guitarist René Thomas also crossed the Atlantic and immersed himself in the Paris jazz scene of the early to mid-fifties, where he quickly became notable due to his distinct style, heavily influenced by Jimmy Raney, and ended up recording with Sonny Rollins in 1957. His most loyal partner and friend was alto saxophonist and flautist Jacques Pelzer who, after the adventure with the Bob Shots, imposed himself in this decade as an outstanding musician of European jazz. Vibraphone player, percussionist and vocalist Sadi Lallemand, nicknamed "Fats", was another Belgian who took up residency in Paris. He recorded with Django Reinhardt in 1953 and the same year he debuted as a leader with Fats Sadi's Combo, an album that was even released by the legendary Blue Note label in the USA. Sadi was a much in demand sideman, playing with Lucky Thompson, Martial Solal, Jimmy Deuchar and many more. In the sixties, he was one of the core members of the Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band and often worked for Belgian radio and television. At the end of the 1950s, guitarist Philip Catherine was one of the leading young musicians who came to prominence on the Belgian jazz scene. Even before his twentieth year, he jammed at la Rose Noir, played at the festivals of Comblain and Ostend and toured Europe with Lou Bennett. After 1965, he also started to compose. Even though the most talented Belgian jazz musicians lived abroad during the golden era of modern jazz, Belgium was not a complete jazz wasteland. Clubs like La Rose Noire and the Blue Note were the go-to places for touring musicians seeking an after-work jam session. In Antwerp, the jazz scene was dominated by saxophone player Jack Sels, who was also very productive working for Belgian radio and television. A highlight in this small discography is a recording with Lucky Thompson from 1959. In 1959, the jazz festival of Comblain-La-Tour became the annual jazz center of Europe, and featured concerts by American jazz stars like Bill Evans, John Coltrane, and Cannonball Adderley. With tens of thousands of visitors at almost each edition, the little village of Comblain-La-Tour was dubbed "The Jazz Capital of Europe". In 1961, Comblain outdid the Newport Jazz Festival with a crowd of 30,000 jazz enthusiasts, giving the most famous jazz festival in the world a run for its money. It would continue until 1966. Jacques Pelzer went on to work in Italy and toured with Chet Baker while René Thomas set up a new quartet with Bobby Jaspar, and played with Pelzer and Lee Konitz at European festivals, before falling back into a lean period in 1966. Still, despite these tough times for jazz, new clubs opened: The Blue Note and Pol's Jazz Club in Brussels, the Jazz Inn in Liege, and the Jazz Clu Hnita in Heist-Op-Den-Berg. Due to the absence of its main players during the heydays of modern jazz, Belgium will not be remembered for a unique jazz sound or an extensive discography. However, the little country produced a number of highly talented musicians who played lead roles on the international jazz scene. Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz in Belgium 1950-1970 retraces their steps and presents some of their finest works. Features: Jon Eardley, René Thomas-Bobby Jaspar Quintet, Jacques Pelzer And His Young Stars, Philip Catherine & Robert Pernet, Francy Boland, Saxorama & Jack Sels, Herman Sandy Quartet, Fats Sadi Quartet, Bobby Jaspar Quintet, The Clouds, Lucky Thompson & Jack Sels Sextet, Francy Boland Trio, Bobby Jaspar, Jacques Pelzer Sextet, René Goldstein And His Group, René Thomas Et Son Modern Group, Jacques Pelzer Quartet, and The St. Tropez Jazz Octet.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SDBAN 007LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ VA Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz In Belgium 1950-1970 2LP Double LP version. 180 gram vinyl. Gatefold sleeve. Includes a download code. When thinking of jazz music, few would mention Belgium's association with the genre. However, it was one of the first countries to embrace the form when it arrived in Europe a hundred years ago, and has yielded many internationally known jazz musicians and composers since. This twenty-track compilation entitled Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz In Belgium 1950-1970 focuses on a twenty-year period of modern jazz in the little kingdom, and features the leading players from that era including guitarist Philip Catherine, saxophonist Jack Sels, multi-instrumentalist Jacques Pelzer, and vibraphone player, percussionist, and vocalist "Fats" Sadi Lallemand. Pre-1950s, Belgian jazz lovers had been starved of jazz music when it was banned from public life, going underground during the German occupation of WWII. However, jazz would soon go through a radical change when US jazz musicians such as Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, and Thelonious Monk developed a new style called bebop or modern jazz. The big bands disappeared in favor of the small groups, the rhythms became more complex and improvisation was the new keyword. In Belgium, the epicenter of jazz shifted from Brussels to the industrial city of Liège in the east of the country. Inspired by the new sounds of Bird and Diz, a group of youngsters including Bobby Jaspar, René Thomas, Jacques Pelzer, "Fats" Sadi Lallemand, Jack Sels, and Francy Boland, joined each other in jam sessions and formed modern jazz combos. But the complexities of modern jazz made larger audiences turn their backs on this new form of jazz and with very few working opportunities for the modern jazzmen in Belgium, most moved abroad to pursue a career. During the '50s, composer and pianist Francy Boland managed to distinguish himself in the United States, where he worked with the bands of Count Basie and Benny Goodman, and with jazz pianist Mary Lou Williams. Bobby Jaspar remained a wonderful "cool" soloist on flute and tenor sax. In New York, he played, among others, with J.J. Johnson and Miles Davis. Shortly before his untimely death in 1963, he set up a last vigorous quintet with his friend and guitarist René Thomas from Liege. Guitarist René Thomas also crossed the Atlantic and immersed himself in the Paris jazz scene of the early to mid-fifties, where he quickly became notable due to his distinct style, heavily influenced by Jimmy Raney, and ended up recording with Sonny Rollins in 1957. His most loyal partner and friend was alto saxophonist and flautist Jacques Pelzer who, after the adventure with the Bob Shots, imposed himself in this decade as an outstanding musician of European jazz. Vibraphone player, percussionist and vocalist Sadi Lallemand, nicknamed "Fats", was another Belgian who took up residency in Paris. He recorded with Django Reinhardt in 1953 and the same year he debuted as a leader with Fats Sadi's Combo, an album that was even released by the legendary Blue Note label in the USA. Sadi was a much in demand sideman, playing with Lucky Thompson, Martial Solal, Jimmy Deuchar and many more. In the sixties, he was one of the core members of the Kenny Clarke-Francy Boland Big Band and often worked for Belgian radio and television. At the end of the 1950s, guitarist Philip Catherine was one of the leading young musicians who came to prominence on the Belgian jazz scene. Even before his twentieth year, he jammed at la Rose Noir, played at the festivals of Comblain and Ostend and toured Europe with Lou Bennett. After 1965, he also started to compose. Even though the most talented Belgian jazz musicians lived abroad during the golden era of modern jazz, Belgium was not a complete jazz wasteland. Clubs like La Rose Noire and the Blue Note were the go-to places for touring musicians seeking an after-work jam session. In Antwerp, the jazz scene was dominated by saxophone player Jack Sels, who was also very productive working for Belgian radio and television. A highlight in this small discography is a recording with Lucky Thompson from 1959. In 1959, the jazz festival of Comblain-La-Tour became the annual jazz center of Europe, and featured concerts by American jazz stars like Bill Evans, John Coltrane, and Cannonball Adderley. With tens of thousands of visitors at almost each edition, the little village of Comblain-La-Tour was dubbed "The Jazz Capital of Europe". In 1961, Comblain outdid the Newport Jazz Festival with a crowd of 30,000 jazz enthusiasts, giving the most famous jazz festival in the world a run for its money. It would continue until 1966. Jacques Pelzer went on to work in Italy and toured with Chet Baker while René Thomas set up a new quartet with Bobby Jaspar, and played with Pelzer and Lee Konitz at European festivals, before falling back into a lean period in 1966. Still, despite these tough times for jazz, new clubs opened: The Blue Note and Pol's Jazz Club in Brussels, the Jazz Inn in Liege, and the Jazz Clu Hnita in Heist-Op-Den-Berg. Due to the absence of its main players during the heydays of modern jazz, Belgium will not be remembered for a unique jazz sound or an extensive discography. However, the little country produced a number of highly talented musicians who played lead roles on the international jazz scene. Let's Get Swinging: Modern Jazz in Belgium 1950-1970 retraces their steps and presents some of their finest works. Features: Jon Eardley, René Thomas-Bobby Jaspar Quintet, Jacques Pelzer And His Young Stars, Philip Catherine & Robert Pernet, Francy Boland, Saxorama & Jack Sels, Herman Sandy Quartet, Fats Sadi Quartet, Bobby Jaspar Quintet, The Clouds, Lucky Thompson & Jack Sels Sextet, Francy Boland Trio, Bobby Jaspar, Jacques Pelzer Sextet, René Goldstein And His Group, René Thomas Et Son Modern Group, Jacques Pelzer Quartet, and The St. Tropez Jazz Octet.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SC 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DAZION Don't Get Me Wrong 12" Young Dutch producer releases his debut EP with four productions featuring the vocals of Ebu Gaye Mada and Ljubisa Arsenovi? (Paya).

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: SHELTER 073LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NATIVE INSTRUMENT Camo LP Native Instrument is a Berlin based sound collaboration bringing together the field-recordings archive of Felicity Mangan and the abstract vocabulary of Stine Janvin Motland. Often referred to as insect techno, Native Instrument's music is constructed using electronic and vocal adaptations of wildlife audio recordings originating mainly from the Australian and North European fauna; mixing the natural rhythms of animal calls with digital effects and vocal imitations, Native Instrument enlightens a sonic ambiguity between rural nature, electronics, and the human voice. With their debut release Camo, Native Instrument presents their true artificial nature; sound collages moving between tropical ambience, club inspired bug beats, and amphibian trance. Over time, field recordings and human vocabulary become mixed up, indiscernible from one another - a sound illusion that ends in the creation of a new melodious wildlife genre. Mastered by Giuseppe Ielasi and pressed at Pallas. Artwork by Felicity Mangan and Stine Janvin Motland; Design by Bartolomé Sanson. 140 gram vinyl; Edition of 500.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: STRIKE 162CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KHAN OF FINLAND Nicht Nur Sex CD Hendrik Otremba talks about Khan Of Finland's new album, Nicht Nur Sex: " 'Nicht Nur Sex' is a user profile on a literally gay forum named Gayromeo that's serving the purpose of organizing its user's needs for fleshly pleasures. The transvestite's user name is programmatic, has an explicit meaning: it's more than sex! That breakthrough in superficiality appearing also proclaims Khan Of Finland aka Can Oral - artist- and real name go hand in hand. Of course it's about sex. There's more than that, though. The title previews an album that forces bystanders to take a deeper look but it also clearly states: here a few points can be found sex isn't satisfying without. Khan's musical aesthetics are glamorous, dub-like pop packed with samples and alienated voices - a musical tradition leading back to Grace Jones and Marianne Faithfull in their Island Records era of '80/81. We're able to hear moaned phrases, phrased moaning, artificial ejaculation. Nicht Nur Sex creates a melange of an intense life-style, here the untamed before-and-after finds a musical counterpart as well as the in-between finds a starting point. Even the album cover is held in a similar fashion: The archive of Khan's snapshots mirrors our voyeurism so we finally recognize we're most intrigued by picky details found in the hidden. Between fragments and snapshots secrets unveil, obsessions materialize. And desires dance. To prove this view is of political nature the song 'H&M Freedom' depicts various forms, shapes and conditions of dependency in today's world of consumerism. Khan's a page that's got to be written on from both sides regarding it's fidgety character in music and pictures: the Berlin based artist produces, sings every so often, remixes, releases his own records under his finish moniker or as a member of a band named Wild Style Lion, has recently formed a bridge between electronic- and guitar-music with the aid of J. Mascis and Kim Gordon, has been a club owner in NYC, organized events at the infamous Berghain, plays theater, travels with Goethe - or speaking metaphorically: melodizes live! . . . Through Khan's arrangement, a diverse interdependency of emotions is created compiling the ten tracks into a listening-album where a soundtrack can be found. A soundtrack for our sexuality - and basically everything in between!" Features: Joe Volume, Mexican rapper Alemán, Julia Kent (cello player of Anthony and the Johnsons), and Icelandic musician Urður (GusGus).

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SKUDGEW 014EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MONO JUNK Disillusions 12" Skudge White return with Finnish legend Mono Junk. He delivers three tracks that together span 23 years. First off is "November Bass", a 14 minute journey taking us to the far depths of electronic music. Made in 2016, it has rolling and thundering beats and perfected synth work. On the B side are two pumpers from the archives. "Disillusions" resembles the forgotten experimental touches of techno's early days. "Melody Boy's Melody" goes into a sing-a-long (in the right way) appeal, with enchanting rhythms and a perfected melody - a heady piece with IDM resemblances.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SOMA 099CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEEPCHORD Sommer CD 2017 repress. Following on from the dark intensity of Hash-Bar-Loops (SOMA 091CD), Deepchord has continued to innovate and diversify his output. Traces of the previous album remain on this record but here, there is a lighter, more ethereal feel. Deepchord's characteristic manipulation of space and time is still intact and is an integral part of Sommer's soundscape. Modulating textures, sliding tempos, shifting rhythmic elements, and electroacoustics create a constantly-evolving, vaporous, sonic tapestry. Rich field recordings and proprietary processing methods (developed over 20 years of making such recordings) provide an impactful, living, organic element with flecks of percussion and bass pulsing from the sound field. Atmospheric warmth and engrossing layers are expertly woven with the overall mood, evocative of warm summer evenings. Listening is equally effective on a PA with a crowd as it is on the beachside with headphones alone.

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: SOMM 031LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ERTLIF Ertlif... Plus 2LP Sommor Records present an expanded reissue of Ertlif's debut album, originally released in 1972. One of the leading Swiss progressive/psychedelic bands from the '70s. UK sounding doomy and atmospheric psychedelic hard-rock and proto-prog sounds, with lots of Hammond organ, hard guitar, occasional Mellotron, and English vocals. Ertlif was formed in 1970 by two ex-members of Egg & Bacon, lead guitarist Dany Andrey and bass player Teddy Riedo. They were joined by keyboard player James Mosberger (The Only Ones, The Countdowns), drummer Hanspeter "Bölle" Börlin (The Countdowns), and lead guitarist Martin Ruder: the cream of the Basel music scene from that time. The band name was derived from a mysterious medieval magician and alchemist. They were inspired by Pink Floyd, Yes, Procol Harum, Van der Graaf Generator, and Genesis, amongst others. A strong rhythm section and twin lead guitars blended with the Hammond organ, creating the characteristic Ertlif sound. In November 1971, Richard John Rusinski, an experienced singer from England (ex-Autumn Symphony), joined the band. Riedo and Beni Hauri (the band's roadie) had been experimenting with oscillators, noise generators, ring modulators, and other devices since 1969. In early 1972, they introduced these electronic sounds into the band's closing number "Classical Woman", becoming pioneers of electronic music in Switzerland. They also became the first Swiss band to use a Mellotron. The band's instrumental virtuosity established them as one of the country's top acts and they were only a few Swiss groups to be offered a recording contract. In August 1972, their album and a 45 were completed in only four days. The promotional tour began with sold-out shows on three consecutive nights at the legendary Atlantis club in Basel. Ertlif continued performing until 1978, when they disbanded. In 1992, they reformed with the original band members and continued playing live. In 2001 they released a new album on CD. With a new line-up, Ertlif have been active until last year when founding member Teddy Riedo sadly passed away. This album is dedicated to the memory of Teddy. RIYL: Deep Purple, Procol Harum, Atomic Rooster, Black Sabbath, Ainigma, Necronomicon. Expanded to a double set here, including a whole additional album of previously unreleased: 1971 demo recordings, done at the band's rehearsal studio without overdubs, plus a rare compilation only track from 1973 "Plastic Queen", taken from the album Heavenly and Heavy - Mixed Swiss Rock Candies (1973).

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: SOMM 032LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ERTLIF Relics From The Past LP Sommor Records present previously unreleased '74-'75 homemade recordings by Swiss prog/psych legends Ertlif. UK sounding doomy and atmospheric psychedelic hard-rock and proto-prog sounds, with lots of Hammond organ, hard guitar, occasional Mellotron, and English vocals. Ertlif was formed in 1970 by two ex-members of Egg & Bacon, lead guitarist Dany Andrey and bass player Teddy Riedo. They were joined by keyboard player James Mosberger (The Only Ones, The Countdowns), drummer Hanspeter "Bölle" Börlin (The Countdowns), and lead guitarist Martin Ruder: the cream of the Basel music scene from that time. The band name was derived from a mysterious medieval magician and alchemist. They were inspired by Pink Floyd, Yes, Procol Harum, Van der Graaf Generator, and Genesis, amongst others. A strong rhythm section and twin lead guitars blended with the Hammond organ, creating the characteristic Ertlif sound. In November 1971, Richard John Rusinski, an experienced singer from England (ex-Autumn Symphony), joined the band. Riedo and Beni Hauri (the band's roadie) had been experimenting with oscillators, noise generators, ring modulators, and other devices since 1969. In early 1972, they introduced these electronic sounds into the band's closing number "Classical Woman", becoming pioneers of electronic music in Switzerland. They also became the first Swiss band to use a Mellotron. The band's instrumental virtuosity established them as one of the country's top acts and they were only a few Swiss groups to be offered a recording contract. In August 1972, their album and a 45 were completed in only four days. The promotional tour began with sold-out shows on three consecutive nights at the legendary Atlantis club in Basel. Ertlif continued performing until 1978, when they disbanded. In 1992, they reformed with the original band members and continued playing live. In 2001 they released a new album on CD. With a new line-up, Ertlif have been active until last year when founding member Teddy Riedo sadly passed away. This album is dedicated to the memory of Teddy. RIYL: Deep Purple, Procol Harum, Atomic Rooster, Black Sabbath, Ainigma, Necronomicon.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SPITTLE 024LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SKIANTOS Mono Tono LP Spittle Records present a reissue of Skiantos's Mono Tono, originally released in 1978. In 2010, Freak Antoni, the undisputed leader of Skiantos, received the prestigious "Premio Tenco" award in honor of his incredible career as leader of one of the most emblematic groups in Italian rock. Often mislabeled "demented-rock", Skiantos were in reality an exception to the rule. This reissue of their second album is, therefore, a road to understanding to what degree rock music was putty in the hands of this band from Bologna who, away from cumbersome references to British and American rock, chose to follow their own path to originality. Their youthful and unprejudiced energy together with the personality of great thinkers became an oft-debated manifesto, but one that was destined to maintain its importance in the years to come. The album's cover art, picturing an enormous dinosaur destroying a building, is testimony to their ironic, but biting attack on institutions, which, when translated into music, paid homage both to Italy's eccentric singer/songwriter tradition as well as the heretic dialectics of coeval punk. The album was originally released in 1978 on the Cramps label, but not a day seems to have passed since then...

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SPITTLE 025LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SKIANTOS Kinotto LP Spittle Records present a reissue of Skiantos's Kinotto, originally released in 1979. The third album by this combo from Bologna is the apotheosis of their histrionic verve. Directed in studio by Italian progressive rock luminary, Paolo Tofani, Kinotto was released in 1979, and as Freak Antoni himself declared, the album was closer to new wave than previous efforts and its best-known track, "Mi Piaccion Le Sbarbine", was soon on heavy rotation. With Kinotto came also the artistic consecration of Skiantos, who went from being a cult band to one of the most energetic and histrionic in Italian rock. Invited to replace Italian rock superstar Vasco Rossi's back-up band in 1990, and undoubtedly a source of inspiration for the evil doings of Italy's "mock rock" band Elio E Le Storie Tese, with Kinotto, Skiantos wrote one of the most thrilling pages in Italian music.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: SPITTLE 077CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MARSICO, MAURIZIO The Sunny Side Of The Dark Side CD "After the dark clouds of the '70s the world was changing and Maurizio Marsico, fresh off New York sessions with Rhys Chatham, started the '80s with a couple of experimental records under the moniker Monofonic Orchestra, published by the cult label Italian Records, Music Design (1981) and Friends' Portraits (1981). Stefano Tamburini, the creator of the legendary Ranxerox comic hero painted by Tanino Liberatore, was an onlooker in disguise in New York Marsico's exhibitions, and back in Italy he crowned him this way on the pages of his Frigidaire magazine: 'The best things I've heard in New York came from Monofonic Orchestra (the Italian Maurizio Marsico with guest stars): fuck compliments! Far from Glenn Branca and his bunch of avant-oratorical assholes guitarists.' . . . Maurizio sings some songs with the lyrics by Stefano, in a serial killer love songs mood, they're called 'Tongue In Cheek Giulia', 'My Head Is A Broken Heart' and 'Crish Crash', unreleased to this day, they seemed lost but now you can listen to them in all their lo-fi glory for the first time on this CD. In a track list that, through another unreleased triptych, the Exploding Plastic Inevitable goes new-wave of 'Luce Bianca Rumore Bianco', the smooth 'Lunatica You' and the urban 'Overground' (these two respectively with guest-star such Gianluigi Trovesi at bass clarinet and Mauro Spina at drums), captures the most mutant and comics-like Marsico. The Sunny Side Of The Dark Side is the snap-shot of a momentary Luna Park, it shows the funny part of a story lived on the wild side of the street, with the excesses and the drugs that will lead to deaths or lives to rebuild, and documents the transition of the rising star of Italian experimental music of early Eighties - with studies in jazz, electronics and ethnomusicology at Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Milan - towards borderline pop territories. They're the Eighties in all their post-modern boom, with the video-art, graffiti, rap explosions. . . . All cult stuff that at the times didn't find the commercial success but created an underground monster, and today brings us back the most playful and creative side of an artist that is now more actual and fresh than ever." --Christian Zingales Pseudonyms featured: Monofonic Orchestra, The Space Boys, Fontana, Frisk The Frog, and Soul Boy, with tracks under the name Maurizio Marsico and Marsico.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: STAGO 093CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Buzzsaw Joint: Diddy Wah - Cut 1 + 2 CD Buzzsaw Joint was born of a club offering Londoners the chance to revel in the sounds of good ol' trashy rock n' roll in all its vintage vinyl forms. Club top-cat, Fritz, then took the primitive buzzsaw sounds online with a series of savage Mixcloud mixes created by record fiends from all over the globe. Now, the high-octane energy of Buzzsaw Joint has manifested into the physical form with a run of compilations on Stag-O-Lee. Get your ears around the wild n' weird sounds of the extraordinary and inimitable Buzzsaw Joint. Stag-O-Lee compile Cut 1 and 2 of the Buzzsaw Joint, previously vinyl-only releases (STAGO 091LP/092LP, 2017), on one CD to create an 80-minute, 32-track monster. The first 16 tracks, all recorded between 1959-1962, come courtesy of London based music fanatic, DJ, and dedicated 45rpm record hound, Diddy Wah. Two LA record demons, Astro138 and DJ Zorch, unearth 16 more strange sounds from times past, all recorded between 1956-1962. Features: Sonny And Premiers, Billy Garner, Bobby December And The Famous Renegades, The Canjoes, Joe Louis Johnson, Dennis And The Menances, The Rumblers, Eugene Blacknell And His Savonics, Sammy Fitzhugh, Gabriel And The Angels, Jimmy Beck And His Orchestra, Johnny Acey, The Egyptians, Rex Garvin And The Mighty Cravers, Bunker Hill, Ray Vernon & The Raymen, Cy Wagner Orchestra, Shades Of Rhythm, Dave Osborn, Whispering Pigg, The Bikinis, The Gimicks, J.J. Jones, The Pharaohs, Los Twisters, Doug Powell, Duke & The Ambers, Charlie Daniels, The Altecs, Billy Preston, The Merrylanders, and The Dream Girls.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: STAGO 101CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Gunsmoke Volume 1 + 2: Dark Tales Of Western Noir From A Ghost Town Jukebox CD Stag-O-Lee present the first and second volume of the new limited edition series, Gunsmoke. The first two volumes were previously vinyl-only releases (STAGO 095LP, 2016/STAGO 098LP, 2017). This is a collection of oddball country weepers, moody rockabilly, and popcorn noir from the 1950s and early '60s. So turn out the lights, sit back and relax to the soundtrack from a jukebox in a ghost town. For best results: listen to after dark. Features: Ray Stevens, Bobby Wall, Dave Gardner, The Gatemen, Selwyn Cox, Jimmy Minor, Ken & Carol Craig With The Lawrence Bros. Combo, Marvin Rainwater, Hayden Thompson, Kip Tyler, Juan Montego & His Habana Sound, Billy Fury, Steve Arlen, Jerry Irby, Johnny Pelvin, Magnificent Seven, El Clod, Warren Smith, Steve King, Danny Welch, Ric Cartey, Johnny Bond, and Sons Of The Pioneers.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TRILOGY 057EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DILLON WENDEL Pulse 12" "Beatrice Dillon and Kassem Mosse. You can't make sense of this, clicking through mp3s, on tin-pan computer speakers. Put the record on, though, and set the controls for the heart of the bloke next door, and it's terrific. The drum-less, throbbing, droning, wailing, sawing, twinkling reconnaissance of Nothing, with massive, unnerving swoops, throttling and surges. Great photos by Anne Tetzlaff on the sleeve."

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: WIRE 399 FILE UNDER: Misc WIRE, THE #399 May 2017 MAG "On the cover: Royal Trux: Tony Rettman meets and greets the returning avant rock outlaws... Meanwhile, inside the issue: Making the improve scene in Buenos Aires, DIY enthusiast Matt Loveridge, Polish guitarist Raphael Rogi?ski, plus: Invisible Jukebox: Strange U; Epiphanies: Endless Boogie's Paul Major; Inner Sleeve: Susanne Kirchmayr (aka Electric Indigo); Global Ear: Garage rock in Durban; Unofficial Channels: Cadabra; Bites: Giant Swan, Midori Takada, Tony Conrad: Music and The Mind Of The World, Wu Tiao Ren; and more..."

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: TA 149CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ROIGK, STEFAN Sprachmusik CD New electro-acoustic composition by Berlin-based fine artist Stefan Roigk. The radio play-like combination of poetic lectures, vocals treatments, concrete sounds, and deep vocal drones is based on several live recordings of performances made between 2012 and 2015. Edition of 300.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: TA 150CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL NITSCH, HERMANN Streichquartett In 4 Satzen CD First recording of Hermann Nitsch's original 60 minute version of this new composition for string quartet in four parts. Recorded at the Nitsch Foundation in Vienna, 2016. Full-color, six-panel digipak; Edition of 300.

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: TA 151CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL SELTEN GEHORTE MUSIK Tote Rennen (Lieder) CD Tote Rennen Lieder marks the fifth part in the Selten Gehörte Musik reissue series. Tote Rennen (Lieder) was originally released in 1977. Recorded by Dieter Roth and Oswald Wiener at Mosfellssveit, Iceland, May 28-30, 1976. Packaged in full color LP cover (reproduction of the original), with printed inner sleeve featuring a new text about Tote Rennen Lieder by Michel Roth (in English and German) as well as a rare drawing and notes about the project by Dieter Roth. Edition of 500.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TOKEN 072EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CTRLS Routing 12" Routing is Ctrls ninth solo EP. "The Shortest Path" starts with flitting high-end precision accompanied by a gracefully deviating tone. It takes on new life with a sparse and ultra-synthetic groove. "Rush Hour" is gripped by an acute yet almost-imagined drone that builds intensity before going all in. The oddball break takes it down and whips around to shuddering effect. "Crash" is a full-scale collision: strange and discordant percussive details, a fierce bass teased by semi-conscious accents. "Highway" comes in on a half-step, straightening up with a muted klaxon crescendo into hypnotic transit. Routing includes two staggering, driving locked grooves.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: TEG 76536LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MANTRONIX King Of The Beats (Anthology 1985-1988) 2LP 2017 repress. "How do you define the music of Mantronix? Is it Hip hop? Electro? Funk? House? Maybe the answer is all of the above (or is it none of the above?). It is true that Mantronix will be remembered for their multi-faceted sound as well as their ability to bend and blend genres flawlessly into a cohesive musical tapestry, but they will also most importantly they will be remembered as musical innovators and sub- genre pioneers. Now available for the first time ever, Traffic Entertainment Group in conjunction with Sleeping Bag Records and Warlock Entertainment present: Mantronix: King of the Beats The Anthology 1985-1988. This two disc carefully curated compilation combines the best of Mantronix's work from the early, and arguably, best era of their career into one amazing listening experience. Whether you are an avid Mantronix fan or are looking for a place to start - this is the collection to wrap your ears around."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: TYPE 135LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BASIC RHYTHM The Basics LP Back with that spice for Type, Anthony J Hart gets down to UK rave fundamentals on a killer second LP under his Basic Rhythm pseudonym. Where Hart's more prolific Imaginary Forces output is all about the push 'n pull of power noise and post-rave techno dynamics, Basic Rhythm fixes a steely focus on the physics of the UK's hardcore continuum; decimating and distilling jungle, grime, and garage into their common and most affective dancefloor denominators. Basic Rhythm offers Hart up as a sort Leyden jar battery or vessel storing decades of absorbed and condensed pirate radio transmissions, and The Basics can be heard as his disciplined attempt to parse those muscle memories and sensations into something tangibly, rudely physical but, most crucially, leaving aside those bits he considers unnecessary in a defragging process of mental sonic décollage - breaking down outmoded values and replacing at a distance from the original medium. What remains forms a kind of refreshingly eviscerated halcyontology, recollecting and rinsing out the good times spending his p's on new shells at legendary shops such as Music Power (Ilford) and Boogie Times; listening to Rude FM 88.2, Unity 88.4, Pulse 90.6, Weekend Rush 92.3, Kool FM 94.5; cutting dubs at Music House; and swanging his jaw at legendary venues and club nights like Stratford Rex, Temple, Labrynth, Telepathy, Slammin' Vinyl, and One Nation. In reducing those aspects to a pointillist vocabulary of sawn-off drums, harness-straining subs, and tessellating, tussling stabs of flavor, he leaves a spare air prompting ambiguous reading of "dread" and "ecstasy", depending on the listener's own reception/perception. It's a dichotomy at the core of "E18"'s postcode-warring sub-low shift, explored in the crevices between rap and grime in "Fake Thugs", or the way "Silent Listener (Adore)" is intended to illuminate dank bedrooms, whilst the ructions of "Cool Breeze (Summer In Woodford Green)" and the fractiously mapped road rave styles of "Blood Klaat Kore" lend an overlapping sense of deep topographical study to the mix. RIYL: Filter Dread, FiS, Rabit, Acre, Keysound Recordings. Mastered and cut by Matt Colton. Edition of 500.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: UNI 46045EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC OLSSON One In A Million 12" "One In A Million" leads with a bright '90s garage house beat reminiscent of Disclosure before breaking into the kind of danceable indie-pop swagger that will excite fans of LCD Soundsystem and Hot Chip. Replete with remixes from Zomby and Playgroup, this 12" sets a precedent for an Olsson 12".

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: VVJ 113CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ ZEPPETELLA/EMMANUEL BEX/GERALDINE LAURENT/ROBERTO GATTO, FABIO Chansons! CD Chansons! is a musical conception similar to a diplomatic treaty or melodious embrace between cousins. Essentially, it's an innovative exchange between two neighboring worlds that have always eyed and inspired one other with reciprocal curiosity. Italy and France unite as allies on the musical front, gathering on the field four extraordinary talents: Fabio Zeppetella, Roberto Gatto, Géraldine Laurent, and Emmanuel Bex. This original quartet uniquely interprets eleven songs that best reflect the musical tradition of singer-songwriters belonging to these two countries. Starting from the highly popular jazz composer Bruno Martino, passing through the ever-present Fabrizio De André and Francesco De Gregori and arriving to Pino Daniele, another milestone; on the French scene are idols such as Jacques Brel, Leo Ferré, Yves Montand, and Joe Dassin. The quartet's interpretation is extraordinary and the songs on Chansons! enchant from beginning to end. While the harmonious complicity of Gatto, Bex, and Zeppetella is a well-known fact, the musical fluency added by the involvement of Laurent is unexpected, further enriching this innovative project. Also features compositions by: Vincenzo De Crescenzo-Antonio Vian, Henri Betti-André Hornez, and Jean-Baptiste Clément-Antoine Renard. Personnel: Fabio Zeppetella - guitar; Emmanuel Bex - organ, voice; Géraldine Laurent - alto sax; Roberto Gatto - drums.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: VD 025EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC EFDE My Bleep 12" Efde's showcases his trademark sound on his first release on Amsterdam-based label, Voyage Direct. "My Bleep" is a spine-tingling re-imagining of Detroit futurism built around sparkling, intertwined melody lines, dusty drum machine rhythms, hissing hi-hats and throbbing, analog bass. The original's beauty is emphasized further on the "Ambient Mix" which recalls the glory days of Pete Namlook's FAX Records. The spacey chord progressions, sprightly synth-bass and restless rhythms of "Just Did It" captures the spirit of both the motor city, and the classic UK techno-funk. "CMP135" draws on Efde's love of bumpin' US deep house whilst retaining the intergalactic sounds.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: WINO 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Absolutely Wino 2LP Collaborative album of absolute essentialness, featuring Gombeen & Doygen, OD, Dark Delight, Wino Wagon, Who's The Technician?, Little Movies, Morgan & Davy, Lee Eel, Plop and OD Dingus.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: WWSCD 001CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Nouvelle Vague: Pop, Mambo, Cha Cha, Jazz, Bossa Nova With A French Touch 2CD Nouvelle vague is a mythical movement that redefined France's canons, not only in film but also music. A time - the late '50s and early '60s - when all the young musicians broke free from the older generation and created their own movement drawing from a large palette of influences. From jazz and soundtracks to bossa nova, folk and cha cha, this set brings you the unique sound of French pop during the nouvelle vague years. Featuring sophisticated pop songs by Serge Gainsbourg, Francoise Hardy, and Claude Nougaro as well as the crème of nouvelle vague soundtracks - including The 400 Blows (1959), Breathless (1960), Lola (1961), Cleo From 5 To 7 (1962) - and a cool mix of rare tracks by Rita Cadillac (an ex of Alain Delon), Christiane Legrand, and the jazz vocal groups Les Blue Stars. Tune up to the cool French sounds of the nouvelle vague - pop, mambo, cha cha, jazz, bossa nova with a french touch. The 40 track compilation comes with an essay, with track-by-track analysis, from French journalist Jacques Denis. Disc 1 of the CD set and Vol. 1 LP (WWSLP 001A-LP) features: Serge Gainsbourg, Anna Karina, Jeanne Moreau, Martial Solal, Claude Nougaro, Francoise Hardy, Bob Azzam, Charles Aznavour, Jacqueline Boyer, Richard Anthony, Art Blakey, Henri Salvador, Zizi Jeanmaire, Les Double Six, Alain Romans, Gillian Hills, Jean Constantin, Jean Yanne, Michel Legrand, and Charles Trenet. Disc 2 of the CD set and Vol. 2 LP (WWSLP 001B-LP) features: Dario Moreno, Brigitte Bardot, Sacha Distel, Boris Vian, Miles Davis, Magali Noel,Leo Ferre, Jacqueline Dano, Les Blue Stars, Georges Delerue,Marie Laforet, Franck Barcellini, Christiane Legrand, Martial Solal, Serge Gainsbourg, Dalida, Corinne Marchand, and Rita Cadillac.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: WWSCD 002CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Sunday Mixtape CD Hunting down the coolest sounds around the globe, the Wewantsounds crew have curated a special mix in Lazy Sundays. Dishing out a tasteful mix of new tracks from under the radar, this selection features a string of sunny pop, indie grooves, chilled electro and relaxed disco, the whole seasoned with a couple of leftfield cult classics and classy jazz tracks for good measure. Sunday Mixtape is the perfect sonic brew that will bring you back to life after a long night or hard partying. Many of the tracks in this selection have barely been heard outside of underground circles and feature young artists who have just sprung out to life with the exception of UK soul diva ALA.NI and the recent success of her melancholic jazzy album and L'Impératrice, the next disco big thing out of France, whose buzz is getting louder. Unveiling these fresh tunes, Parisian master curator Olivier Pellerin has cast a colorful and laid-back feel over the 16 tracks assembled for this mixtape. Here you'll find new French nouvelle vague singer Laure Briard, US groovy duet Bones & Beeker, minimal house producers Roscius and Shigeto as well as Domenique Dumont with a buzzing Balearic beat. Sunday Mixtape also features a few cult classics such as Mock & Toof's "Farewell to Wendo", Louie Austen's "Hoping" and Justine & The Victorian Punks' "Still You", a sought after NY avant disco 1979 tune led by French expat fashionista Justine and saxophonist (and frequent Arthur Russell collaborator) Peter Gordon. This relaxed trip ends with two jazz gems by Billie Holiday and Bob McFadden & Dor, putting the final note to a softly reinvigorating and sun-drenched selection. Sunday Mixtape will make you wish the day never ends. Also features: Los Porcos, Ruede Hagelstein & The Noblettes, Matthew Herbert, Polo & Pan Plage, and The Central Executives.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: WWSCD 004CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Bossanova: Cool Bossa Nova And Hip Samba Sounds From Rio De Janeiro 2CD The Wewantsounds collective present an impeccable selection of bossa nova sounds from Rio, featuring hip cult classics and rarities. Bossa nova revolutionized the world in the '60s, but the revolution was already bubbling from the late '50s. Featuring key artists like João Gilberto, Vinicius De Moraes, Elis Regina, and Elza Soares - who is making a highly-acclaimed come-back (MAIS 031CD/LP) -, as well as more cult musicians like Orlann Divo, Johnny Alf, and Celso Murilo. Bossanova is the perfect mix of early bossa and samba canção (with its more relaxed samba singing). Tune up to the cool Brazilian sounds of the Bossanova. Compiled by the Wewantsounds clique, Bossanova features 40 tracks and comes with an essay, with track-by-track analysis, from French journalist Jacques Denis. Disc 1 of the CD set and Vol. 1 LP (WWSLP 004A-LP) features: Johnny Alf, Celso Murilo & Conjunto Drink, Leny Andrade, Tamba Trio, Walter Wanderley, Vinicius De Moraes, João Donato E Seu Trio, Alaide Costa, João Gilberto, Luiz Bonfa & Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Orlann Divo, Sergio Ricardo, Ed Lincoln, Maysa, and Agostinho Dos Santos & Rosana Toledo. Disc 2 of the CD set and Vol. 2 LP (WWSLP 004B-LP) features: Elza Soares, João Gilberto, João Donato E Seu Trio, Celso Murilo & Conjunto Drink, Elis Regina, Agostinho Dos Santos, Rubens Bassini E Os 11 Magníficos, Leny Andrade, Johnny Alf, Tamba Trio, Ana Lucia, Orlann Divo, Baden Powell, Alaide Costa, Norma Bengel, Os Cariocas, Luiz Bonfa, Sylvia Telles, Dorival Caymmi, and Carlos Lyra.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: WWSCD 005CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Feeling Good: Funk, Soul & Deep Jazz Gems - The Supreme Sound of Producer Bob Shad CD Wewantsounds present Feeling Good, a compilation of rare spiritual jazz and funk grooves culled from legendary producer Bob Shad's Mainstream Records. The compilation features insightful sleeve notes by filmmaker Judd Apatow (who is Bob Shad's grandson), supervised by Matt Robin. Alice Clark's cult classic "Never Did I Stop Loving You" is featured here alongside many gems uncovered for the first time on this compilation, all remastered from the original tapes. From working with music titans such as Charlie Parker and Lightnin' Hopkins in the '40s, founding the EmArcy jazz label in the '50s, and discovering Janis Joplin in the '60s, Bob Shad has had an incredible influence. This handpicked selection gives you a little taster for the diversity of Bob Shad's sound from the early '70s when he turned to deep and soulful jazz alongside labels like Flying Dutchman and Strata East. Drenched in modal Fender Rhodes keys, spiritual sax and flute solos, deep percussions and funky beats, these albums have slowly been rediscovered by a new generation of DJs, hip hop producers and vinyl junkies all around the world. From Afrique's cult classic "House Of The Rising Funk" and its funky wah-wah frenzy to Hadley Caliman's deep jazz flute ode; From one of Clark Terry's famous "Mumbles" (Shad produced the original with Oscar Peterson) to Jack Wilkins's "Red Clay", sampled by both A Tribe Called Quest and Chance The Rapper. A soul music lover, Shad also excelled in soul divas and produced Ellerine Harding, Maxine Weldon and of course the mighty Alice Clark. To close the compilation in style, Carmen McRae, one of Shad's long time collaborators, gives a soulful, conga-led version of the classic "Feelin' Good", a song made famous by Nina Simone. It's a superb minimalist version showcasing the unique sound of Bob Shad, a passionate, spirited, and fiercely independent record producer who lived for the music. Features: Afrique, Blue Mitchell, Sarah Vaughan, Art Farmer, Shelly Manne, Alice Clark, Buddy Terry, Maxine Weldon, Barry Miles, Jack Wilkins, Clark Terry, Ellerine Harding, Hadley Caliman, and Carmen McRae.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: XLT 828EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GELLAITRY, SAM Escapism II 12" Escapism II is a continuation of Sam Gellaitry's bright experimental production, following up the critically acclaimed Escapism EP (XLT 828EP).

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: ZKR 021CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZEITKRATZER Performs Songs From The Albums "Kraftwerk" And "Kraftwerk 2" CD Zeitkratzer celebrate their 20th anniversary with necessary re-interpretations of early compositions by electronic pioneers Kraftwerk. Founded in 1997 by Reinhold Friedl, Zeitkratzer have since been creating an impressive catalog of recordings that embraces 20th century avant-garde composers (Cage, Stockhausen, Lucier) as well as electronic artists (Carsten Nicolai, Terre Thaemlitz) or underground experimentalists like Throbbing Gristle or Column One. In their 20th anniversary year, the critically acclaimed ensemble will release a series of diverse albums that will explore new grounds in the typical, adventurous Zeitkratzer way - the first of these albums is dedicated to Kraftwerk and their early, kraut-esque albums Kraftwerk (1970) and Kraftwerk 2 (1972). As Kraftwerk never re-released these albums, Zeitkratzer gave its best to cover the first tranche of the songs. Recorded in Marseille/France in May 2016, the six tracks reveal a bucolic and even psychedelic aspect of the ensemble that's mostly known (or feared) for its interpretative and aesthetic acerbity. And yet there's no doubt that Songs From The Albums "Kraftwerk" And "Kraftwerk 2" is a true Zeitkratzer recording in the best and fullest meaning. Zeitkratzer directed by Reinhold Friedl are: Frank Gratkowski - flute, clarinets; Elena Kakaliagou - french horn; Hilary Jeffery - trombone; Reinhold Friedl - harmonium, piano; Didier Ascour - guitar; Maurice de Martin - drums; Lisa Marie Landgraf - violin; Burkhard Schlothauer - violin; Elisabeth Coudoux - violoncello; Ulrich Phillipp - double bass.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: ZEP 036LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ HIJAZ 10 Years - Live Recording LP More than ten years in, Hijaz, an instrumental Arabic jazz combo, is searching for the perfect symbiosis between Mediterranean warmth, polyrhythmic structures, and musical virtuosity. In a tight formation of four core musicians, Hijaz captured the magic of the moment during two live sessions in Brussels and Antwerp. The result of those recordings is 10 Years - Live Recording, an album celebrating the ten years of existence of the band. The album consists of new and old material, and is presented exclusively on vinyl. After Dunes (2008), Chemsi (2011), and Nahadin (2014), Hijaz developed a very personal musical language where Arabic scales refer to the Tunisian roots of oud player Moufadhel Adhoum, and where the asymmetric grooves find their roots in the Greek origin of piano player Niko Deman. It is the dialogue between piano and oud that lays the foundations of the music, supported by percussion and double bass, occasionally enriched with flute. Includes download code.

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: ZEP 038LP FILE UNDER: WORLD DZIDZONU, DANIEL Unknownland LP A sensational mix of West African Afrobeat tradition and contemporary European urban culture, reminiscent of Ebo Taylor, for the traditional element, and Hugh Masekela, for its mix with jazz. Daniel Dzidzonu takes it further down the jazz road and introduces even rock and fusion. As a result, Unknownland is one of the key albums of the new Afrobeat generation, or in the case of Daniel, the Afro-European generation of today.