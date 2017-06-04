Forced Exposure New Releases for 6/5/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

AKUPHONE (FRANCE)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: AKU 1005LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KO SHIN MOON Ko Shin Moon LP LP version. Analog synthesizers, drum machines and oriental lutes. Ko Shin Moon is the first contemporary artist signed and produced by Akuphone. It reflects perfectly the new cosmopolitan sound that the label wanted to highlight. Blurring the lines between time and space, Ko Shin Moon mixes acoustic instruments from various regions of the world, analog devices, traditional music, electronic arrangements, sampling, and field recordings. As the soundtrack of a patchwork journey, the band's first LP conveys one along a succession of hybrid territories, imaginary sound landscapes, multi-colored collages: acid dabke, Turkish-Greek disco, cosmic raï, new beat molam, Tibetan ambient, synth wave Hindi filmi, rickshaw dance music -- future sound has no borders.

ANOTHER PICTURE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: APP 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ HONESTY Janeiro EP 12" Another Picture welcomes DJ Honesty to the label's crew. The Berlin mainstay keeps on delivering for two decades and counting. Now residing in sunny and meanwhile ultra-lively spot of Lissabon, Portugal, he shows up with two pieces of pure electronic groove with a dubby technoid flavor. Usually known for positive vibes with a still abstract feel, DJ Honesty reveals a darker shade of experience. Get involved with a tougher edge and face some deeper emotion and sonic consequence.

ARJUNAMUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: AMEL 716EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ROHRER, SAMUEL Range Of Regularity Remixes 12" Coming hot on the heels of Samuel Rohrer's Range Of Regularity album (AMEL 712CD/LP, 2017) are two EPs of striking reinterpretations. The first comes with remixes by Ricardo Villalobos and Vilod, the collaborative duo with Max Loderbauer. Villalobos's compelling take on "Lenina" pulsates from start to finish with a kind of voluntary anxiety. He pieces together something surprisingly funky and hyper-real from a catalog of distinct percussive hits, time-reversed ephemera, and playful "kitchen sink" ambience. Vilod's "Uncertain Grace" remix induces a feeling of perpetual movement with is a buzzing beehive of activity and an organ-like refrain.

BECAUSE MUSIC (FRANCE)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: BEC 5156984 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Live Au Trianon CD Camille's first live album from the 2006 Trianon concert, originally released in 2006. Comes in a jewel box with a 12-page booklet."Recorded in France in October 2005, Live Au Trianon is the first live album from French singer/songwriter and occasional Nouvelle Vague vocalist Camille. Its 21 performances feature tracks taken from her first two genre-straddling albums, Les Sac des Filles and Le Fil, including the hit singles 'Ta Douleur,' 'Paris,' and 'Au Port.' " --Jon O'Brien, AllMusic

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: BEC 5156985 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Ilo Lympia CD Camille's second live album, originally released in 2013. Recorded October 24, 2012 at the Olympia Bruno Coquatrix in Paris. Comes in a jewel box with a four-page booklet."French pop chanteuse Camille attracted international attention as a member of the acclaimed Nouvelle Vague before resuming her solo career. Born Camille Dalmais in Paris in 1978, she focused on ballet throughout adolescence while developing a passion for bossa nova and American stage musicals. At 16, she performed an original song, 'Un Homme Déserté,' at a wedding and from that point forward embraced songwriting, channeling influences including '60s folk and '70s soul. While taking vocal lessons Camille began playing Paris jazz clubs, and in 2001 she made her professional acting debut in the film Les Morsures de l'Aube, contributing the song 'La Vie la Nuit' to its soundtrack." -- AllMusic

BLANKSHEET (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: BLS 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HEDROME Bottom Line 12" Blanksheet is the Berlin-based techno label founded by Hedrome. Following May released November of 2016, Bottom Line is Hedrome's first physical EP. This four-tracker takes you through different facets of techno. It's optimized stomping to atmospheric, dreamy techno deepness. 180 gram vinyl.

BROWN FAT (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BROWN 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ANDERS AND Love 12" Danish born/Stockholm based house producer Anders And serves up his debut release Love. This marks the first physical output for Brown Fat, a fresh new label out of Stockholm. On the Love mini album, the artist re-contextualizes lost snippets of gospel and soul, with a keen interest in expression through rhythm and organic percussion, giving it the perfect vibe for a sultry summer's evening. The album has been influenced by everything from primal ethnic music, jazz, and soul, through house and techno, and all the way to textural ambient.

CURLE RECORDINGS (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: CURLE 059EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AGENTS OF TIME Xylo 12" Since forming four years ago, Italian based trio Agents Of Time have already released on both Maceo Plex's Ellum and Jennifer Cardini's Correspondant imprints. On top of crafting remixes for artists including Sailor & I and WhoMadeWho, 2017 saw the launch of their own label Obscura, named after the parties they have been running since 2014. Xylo is their debut EP for Curle Recordings, offering both atmospheric but firm techno, complemented by a healthy dose of floating melodies. Be sure to check out their analog live act when you can, they made Resident Advisor's live Top 20.

DESOLAT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DESOLAT 056EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC WAFF Hanzz Sup 12" UK artist wAFF provides Hanzz Sup, a meaty four-tracker. The title track opens in fine style with hulking great big kicks reverberating down low as wonky tones and scattered percussion add more heat. The shuffling and bubbling "Karimba" is a skittish, busy affair with tribal drums and vocal chants all layered up into some sort of anthem. "Hypnotised" gets into your brain with tight, scurrying drum and percussive patterns that never let up. "Inception" takes on more of a house feel, with well-swung, low-slung drums bringing the groove as hammering hits and frosty synth lines keep busy up top.

DESSOUS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DES 137EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LATYSHEV, IVAN Art Of Flying EP 12" The young producer Ivan Latyshev provides a second outing on Dessous Recordings. "Art Of Flying" is quite a statement -- a jazzy, swingy beat introduces the track, before solidifying around punchy 4/4 groove. Restless synths drift in-and-out, resulting in a funky and deeply wonky track -- topped off with a killer spoken word vocal. Eddie Fowlkes steps up on remix duties and supplies a more jacking interpretation, adding a filthy bassline on his "Fly Mix". The same track also gets a "Crazy Dub" rework which expands the space within the track and strips it down.

DISCHORD

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DIS 012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MINOR THREAT Minor Threat LP 2017 repress. Originally released in 1981 as two 7" EPs. New yellow cover reissue, remastered and including an 11x17 insert with photos and lyrics.

DOUBLE STANDARD

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: DS 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JAAR, NICOLAS Love You Gotta Lose Again EP 10" 2017 repress, originally released in 2010. This is a special edition all-white 10" by Nicolas Jaar. It all kicks off with "WOUH," a time-stopping piece with sparse arrangements, quirky gulps of sound and electric ambiance in a complex tapestry of harmony. The anthemic "Love You Gotta Lose Again" moves into contrasting boundless activity with broken beats, triumphant singing and pleasant guitar licks. "Don't Believe The Hype" retreats into mystique again -- a cascading mass of body-moving sound, simmering with secrecy.

DOXY (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2086LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ EVANS/SHELLY MANNE/MONTY BUDWIG, BILL Empathy LP Doxy present a reissue of Bill Evans, Shelly Manne, and Monty Budwig's Empathy, originally released in 1962. 140 gram clear vinyl; First pressing comes in an edition of 500 (numbered)."This album came about through a fortuitous convergence of circumstances. Shelly Manne & His Men were appearing at New York's Village Vanguard, sharing the bill with the Bill Evans Trio. Creed Taylor set up a session at Rudy Van Gelder's studio with Evans and Manne sharing top billing. Manne's bass player, Monty Budwig, made up the trio. This was a busman's holiday for Evans, who was freed from the musical parameters he had set for his then-current trio. The result is that his playing seemed lighter, freer, and more relaxed than it had for a while (...) It's clear that everyone was having a good time and simply enjoying being relieved of their duties with their regular combos, even if for just one day." --AllMusic

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2089LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FRANKLIN, ARETHA Laughing On The Outside LP Doxy present a reissue of Laughing On The Outside, the fifth studio album by American singer Aretha Franklin, originally released on August 12, 1963. The album was recorded at Columbia Recording Studios in New York and Hollywood. These sessions found a 21-year-old Aretha Franklin recording jazz music and pop music standards, from Johnny Mercer to Duke Ellington. She is backed by the arrangements of Columbia producer Robert Mersey. Includes two bonus tracks. 140 gram clear vinyl; First pressing comes in an edition of 500 (numbered)."(...) In 'Skylark', the opening number, her voice soars 'in lovely flight', like the bird invoked in the lyrics; standards like 'For All We Know', Ellington's 'Solitude' and [Irving] Berlin's 'Say It Isn't So' become new experiences as projected by Aretha's rare magnetic power. She gives new songs like 'I Wonder' (for which Aretha wrote the words), 'If Ever I Would Leave You' and 'I Wanna Be Around' distinctive, unforgettable interpretations, the kind that set standards for time and singers to come. An especial highlight is Aretha's treatment of one of the most touching songs to come along in some time, 'Mr. Ugly'. Throughout the album, conductor Robert Mersey's tasteful arrangements lend Aretha strong, sympathetic support." --AllMusic

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2090LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ HOLIDAY, BILLIE The Blues Are Brewin' LP Doxy present a reissue of Billie Holiday's The Blues Are Brewin', originally released in 1958. The Lady can sing the blues! A stunning collection of traditionals and blues pieces masterfully interpreted by the great Billie Holiday. 140 gram clear vinyl; First pressing comes in an edition of 500 (numbered)."The material in this collection, blues in form or associative feeling, like old friends, is treated with knowing care. Framed in Sy Oliver big band settings that might evoke comparison with Basie, and in smaller, more intimate environs, (teaming up with friend and idol Louis Armstrong on two titles) 'Lady' is very much 'Lady', a jazz singer in the most compelling sense." --Burt Korall, from the original liner notes

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2091LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ COLTRANE/WILBUR HARDEN, JOHN Tanganyika Strut LP Doxy present a reissue of John Coltrane and Wilbur Harden's Tanganyika Strut, originally released in 1958. The last of the three 1958 recordings made by jazz musicians John Coltrane and Wilbur Harden, Tanganyika Strut is Harden's last album as a leader. 140 gram clear vinyl; First pressing comes in an edition of 500 (numbered)."Whether you call it 'Far Out' or 'Near In' or 'Funky' or 'Mainstream Modern' or 'Beat' . . . this is the sound! Four extended virtuous tracks by a group of outstanding representatives of everything that is happening new on the modern jazz scene! In the kind of odd geography that occasionally plays in important part in the history of jazzmen (i.e. New Orleans, Kansas City, Chicago) this group is dominated by the young lions from Detroit, Michigan . . . breeding place for much of today's important young modern jazz element." -- H. Alan Stein, from the original liner notes

ECHO BEACH (GERMANY)

PRICE: $7.00 CAT #: EB 124CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA King Size Dub: Reggae Germany Downtown Chapter 3 CD The release of King Size Dub: Reggae Germany Downtown Chapter 3 -- the first chapter came out in 2004, the second one in 2013 (EB 096CD) -- is another impressive display of how a musical style has progressed. Dub as a style, with all its reference points between commerce and innovation. The subtitle, "file under logical dubgression", shows the way and the track listing fulfills all expectations. The variety of styles (reggae, dub, pop, dancehall, dope beats) is the pivot for more "logical dubgression" with all the usual -- and some very unusual -- suspects of the remixer and artist set. Features: Mungo's HiFi, Charlie P, Irie Worryah, Uwe Kaa, JStar, Frankminister, Eddie Domingo, Italee, Illbilly Hitec, Kinetical, Parly B, Looney Roots, Aldubb, Chassy Wezar, Oliver Frost, The Evolution, Gentleman, Dub Divison, Dubvisionist,Frost & Wagner, Tetrack, Senior Allstars, Beam Up, Terence Alfonso Bowry, Umberto Echo, Runkus, aDUBta, Roger Robinson, Jah Schulz, TVS, James Joseph, AudioArt, and Saralène.

ECHOES (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ECHO 2090CD FILE UNDER: ROCK FLATTS & SCRUGGS New River Ranch Rising Sun, Maryland 1959 - 1961 CD Flatt & Scruggs, live on the radio, at New River Ranch Rising Sun, Maryland 1959-1961. Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs were among the greatest bluegrass performers. Recorded for broadcast at the New River Ranch in Rising Sun, Maryland between 1959 and 1961, this CD documents the pair in their prime. The wide assortment of material includes standards like "Foggy Mountain Breakdown", "Orange Blossom Special", and "Gotta Travel On", as well as favorites from their early recording career like "Dim Lights, Thick Smoke" and "I'll Go Stepping Too." Includes the entire FM radio broadcast, digitally remastered, with background liners.

ENVIRON

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: ENV 040EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GEIST, MORGAN Megaprojects Two 12" Environ boss Morgan Geist returns to his love for Detroit techno, Chicago tracks, and generally exceptional dancefloor music with the second installment in his series of instrumental EPs: Megaprojects Two. In his own words: "Megaprojects are by definition large-scale, high-tech and cost billions of dollars, whereas this is a collection of low-tech tracks made with cheap little drum machines and rejected old synths. . . . Of course, I've been inspired and fascinated by actual megaprojects since I was a child: imposing, surreal engineering and architecture like giant hydroelectric dams, soaring bridges and exposed-concrete government buildings."

EPM MUSIC (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: EPM 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BROOM, MARK One Sound/Myth EP 12" The first of three EPs, the One Sound/Myth EP sees Mark Broom in pure techno mode. "One Sound" is highly effective in its simplicity; nothing is superfluous on this grooving, bass-laden beast, while "Myth" is a revolving stomper that's primed for the dancefloor with layered beats and shining cymbals. Chicago's DJ Hyperactive provides a remix of "One Sound" which is deep down and dirty, adding that raw Chicago touch. With African blood running through his veins, Antwerp based DJ/producer Absent has a passion for rhythm and melody, which is evident on his stellar tech-funk remix of "Myth".

FABRIC (UK)

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: FABRIC 184CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PREDITAH FabricLive 92 CD Preditah steps up for FabricLive 92, his debut mix album, featuring exclusive material from himself, plus DJ Q and C4, alongside tracks and remixes from Skepta, Wiley, Joker, Swindle, Flava D, Shorty, and more. The 32 track mix is the sound of Preditah (aka Nathan Gerald) helming the rave, mixing up grime, UK house, and garage with all the passion of someone who lives and breathes dance music. Born in Birmingham, Preditah's series of instrumental EPs, Solitaire EP (2011), Eightsome (2011), Circles EP (2012), Red Bull EP (2012), Gears Of Grime (2012), and El Futuro (2013), ensured a growing presence on pirate radio and in the club. His breakthrough track, "The Big Wok", was noticed by JME (Boy Better Know), and this association helped cement a fast-growing reputation. Preditah is regarded as the "go to producer" for grime music in 2016/2017. Also features: Black Loops, Bassboy, J.G., Clarity, AJ Tracey, Safone, Trilla, Bomma B, Pressure, Solo 45, Mr Virgo, Sir Spyro, Teddy Bruckshot, Lady Chann, Killa P, Teddy Music, Marcus Beatz, and Swifta Beater. Packaged in bespoke slipcase containing die-embossed tin.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FARO 122X-CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VEROCAI, ARTHUR Encore CD Far Out Recordings present the ten-year anniversary of Arthur Verocai's Encore, originally released in 2007. Encore features 11 original compositions from Arthur Verocai with guest musicians including Azymuth, Ivan Lins, and a nine-piece string section. The highly anticipated follow-up to Arthur's eponymous debut album from 1972, Encore saw Arthur joining the dots over 35 years to create a modern classic of Brazilian music that, like his debut, combines Brazilian influences with his take on American soul and cinematic experimentation, and shows that Arthur's sound is as poignant as it ever was. In the mid-2000s, following on from Marcos Valle, Joyce, and of course Azymuth, Arthur Verocai joined the long-line of Brazilian musicians whose music was to be introduced to a whole new legion of fans by Far Out Recordings. The story of Encore begins with Joe Davis, Far Out Recordings' head honcho who stumbled upon Arthur's debut in a dusty record store in downtown Rio in the late '80s. At the time of its release in 1972, critics panned Arthur's debut and both the album and artist subsequently vanished into obscurity. Fast forward to winter 2004 and Joe's at the studio of Far Out Recording artists Harmonic 313 -- aka production duo Mark "Troubleman" Pritchard and Dave Brinkworth -- playing them some of his favorite Brazilian albums. Dave recalls the moment Joe put on Arthur's debut, "As soon as the needle hit the record and we heard the fantastic arrangements, songs and sounds, Arthur completely blew our minds." Three months later and Dave was in Brazil with Arthur Verocai, and the plans for what was to become Encore were being laid down. Produced by Dave, Encore sees Arthur on incredible form, the 35 plus years between the recording of his debut and this the follow-up just melting away as Arthur picked up the (conductor's) baton once again to create 11 epic tracks of stirring samba-soul and experimental cinematic movements that sees him creating a record to rival his debut.

FEEDING TUBE RECORDS

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: FTR 278LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC EEEE EEEEE EEEE EEEEE LP "There is a certain genius in curating and archiving if it's done in the right way. Boston's Phil Milstein is a master of this art. His projects recontextualizing 'found' material are as inventive and original as anything you'll run across. Another maestro of the form is Maine's Skot Spear (aka id m theft able). We already vinylized one of the projects he uncovered, The Weeny Man LP (FTR 037LP, 2013). And now it's time for another. Originally released by Skot in 2002 as a CDR on his own Maang-Disc label, EEEE EEEEE documents a cassette he found in the basement of a friend's house late in the last century. The music is a solo set recorded by Skot's friend's younger brother, back when he was in sixth or seventh grade. And it's kind of a masterpiece, along the lines of Human Skab, Teddy Fire and the like (although, truthfully, we think it's the best of this particular pre-pubescent breed). What the hell EEEE thought he was doing is anyone's guess, but the results are weird, self-consciously smutty, and possessed of a de facto avant garde heft that is difficult to resist. Lyrical topics are downbeat (as befits the artist's age group) and the key/rhythm-box based arrangements really sneak up on you. It's guaranteed to make you feel like you (yourself) are rolling around on filthy shag carpeting in a damp rural basement, dreaming that you were anywhere else, and moaning in as musical a way as your damage will allow. A readymade classic that would have been lost were it not for Mr. Spear. Let us salute him and all the other geniuses of trash recycling. They are the true vanguard." --Byron Coley, 2017 Edition of 300.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FTR 302LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BASSETT & SAMARA LUBELSKI, MARCIA Live NYC LP "This is the third LP to feature the exquisite improvising duo, Marcia Bassett and Samara Lubelski. And as great as the first two were (on Kye and Golden Lab (ROWF 047LP, 2015), respectively), Live NYC is even better. It elegantly shows just how much brain damage you can do using only a guitar and a violin. The pair have deep deep roots in the East Coast sub-underground. Marcia's solo projects and work with groups (Un, Double Leopards, Hototogisu, GHQ, Zaika, etc.) has been exploding minds since the mid '90s. The same is true for Samara, except her history reaches even further back, with non-solo-aktion including bands like Tower Recordings, Hall of Fame, Chelsea Light Moving, Metabolismus, and too many more to name. But neither of them has really destroyed on the pure level they manage to sustain with this duo. The two sets were recorded on different nights, at different venues, and their sound is as variated as could be. The first side, recorded by Bob Bellerue at Knockabout Center, is a tale of twinned and lightly fuzzed tones, twirling and blending in the air like a lost track from Heldon's It's Always Rock & Roll (1975) (or maybe a Fripp & Eno radio broadcast from 1974). The threads of sound absolutely phosphoresce. It's an incredible mix of motion, stillness and power all wrapped up in a psychedelic diaper. The other side, recorded by Kevin Reilly at Trans Pecos sounds more like some crazy BBC Radio Workshop soundtrack to a Peter Cushing science fiction tragedy. The feel is pure outer space, with all the vast emptiness and glittering promise that implies. I'm having a hell of a hard time figuring out which approach I like better. But they're both incredible sonic shards. And the silkscreened cover art is pretty amazing in its own right. Hard to think of what more you could ask for. Except maybe a sandwich." --Byron Coley, 2017 Silkscreen printed covers by Neil Burke; Edition of 400.

PRICE: $6.00 CAT #: FTR 319CD FILE UNDER: ROCK WILSON & TREDICI BACCI, GARY Another Lonely Night In Brooklyn CD "Totally great live LP by Gary Wilson (the world's forgotten boy) with a cover photo that makes him look like a dead ringer for the late Mike Kelley, back when Mike was a fake hippie. Anyway, Gary shouldn't need much of an introduction. If you don't know him, you might well access one of the many other LPs of his we've done. But then again, Another Lonely Night In Brooklyn might be just the place to start your own little wagon rolling down the road of Gary Wilson fandom. The tunes on this album are representative of the live set Gary's been doing lately, with a heavy emphasis on tracks originally recorded around the time of his 1977 breakout LP, You Think You Really Know Me (FTR 236LP). What lifts things to a higher-than-usual level is the lovely musical backing provided by Tredici Bacci. This New York City unit formed to perform classic-era faux Italian film music, but they really find their own special place as Gary's backing group. Wilson's best songs of longing and loss have always been built around strong narrative centers as much as melodies, but Tredici Bacci's expansive accompaniment manages to give these narratives a width that is positively cinematic. And I'm not trying to put down Gary's other backing bands or anything, but I think anyone who's familiar with Wilson's work will have a similar response. The songs are not re-cast, but they feel a lot less compressed now, and this open-ness gives them a universality they didn't always have. No one would ever dare suggest that Wilson isn't a weirdo of the first order, but the sound of this album (and the jocularity of Gary's on stage raps) might well bring him to a whole new audience. Let the era of Wilson-Mania begin." --Byron Coley, 2017

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FTR 319LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WILSON & TREDICI BACCI, GARY Another Lonely Night In Brooklyn LP+CD LP version. Silkscreen fold over cover by Neil Burke. Includes CD. Edition of 500. "Totally great live LP by Gary Wilson (the world's forgotten boy) with a cover photo that makes him look like a dead ringer for the late Mike Kelley, back when Mike was a fake hippie. Anyway, Gary shouldn't need much of an introduction. If you don't know him, you might well access one of the many other LPs of his we've done. But then again, Another Lonely Night In Brooklyn might be just the place to start your own little wagon rolling down the road of Gary Wilson fandom. The tunes on this album are representative of the live set Gary's been doing lately, with a heavy emphasis on tracks originally recorded around the time of his 1977 breakout LP, You Think You Really Know Me (FTR 236LP). What lifts things to a higher-than-usual level is the lovely musical backing provided by Tredici Bacci. This New York City unit formed to perform classic-era faux Italian film music, but they really find their own special place as Gary's backing group. Wilson's best songs of longing and loss have always been built around strong narrative centers as much as melodies, but Tredici Bacci's expansive accompaniment manages to give these narratives a width that is positively cinematic. And I'm not trying to put down Gary's other backing bands or anything, but I think anyone who's familiar with Wilson's work will have a similar response. The songs are not re-cast, but they feel a lot less compressed now, and this open-ness gives them a universality they didn't always have. No one would ever dare suggest that Wilson isn't a weirdo of the first order, but the sound of this album (and the jocularity of Gary's on stage raps) might well bring him to a whole new audience. Let the era of Wilson-Mania begin." --Byron Coley, 2017

FIGURE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FIGURE 086EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC 2000 AND ONE Get Down (Len Faki Mixes) 12" Figure 86 finds the label's headmaster Len Faki revisiting a dormant classic from 2005, delivering two extended excursions. The "Hardspace Mix", a sparse and bone dry rhythmic affair, is built around the originals characteristic cut-up vocal sample. A hammering thump carries along the track relentlessly, the air of oppression created only amplified by a heavy assault of clanging claps. On the flip, Faki gently develops the "Deepspace Mix" into a meandering meditative journey. He trades the vocal for a spaced-out synth which opens the track up so the shifting tribal drums can truly work their magic.

FIRE MAGAZINE (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FIRE 005 FILE UNDER: Misc FIRE MAGAZINE Issue Five: Spring 2017 MAG Fire Magazine present their fifth issue, Spring 2017. Features: Coven (Black Magick Woman), Unearthly Trance, Pallbearer, Spidergawd, The Obsessed, The Doomsday Kingdom, Megatherium, Horisont, Ghost, Abysmal Grief, Doctor Cyclops, Luciferian Light Orchestra, Suma, Saturn, Troubled Horse, Jean Ray (Morbid Tales), Ecstatic Vision, Dread Sovereign, Void Cruiser, Shape of Despair, Spiritus Mortis, Breath After Coma, Captain Crimson, Pontiak, Khemmis, and Cyanna Mercury. Regular features include: News from Outer Space, Fresh Blood (Dead Witches), From the Crypt, and more. File under: heavy psych, stoner, doom, sludge, occult, dark, '70s hard rock. Size: 210mm X 297mm; 84 pages.

GET ON DOWN

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: GET 51297LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP NAS Illmatic LP 2017 repress. "In 1994, hip-hop was going through a painful growth spurt. Since N.W.A. and Ice-T's ascent in the late '80s, the rap game was no longer owned by the east coast. After the worldwide popularity of Dr. Dre's The Chronic in 1992, things were looking even worse for hip-hop's hometown. The east coast/west coast feud that would indirectly claim the lives of Biggie and Pac was still in its infancy, but New York needed a shot in the arm. And as soon as the first lines of 'N.Y. State of Mind' kick in, bolstered by perhaps DJ Premier's darkest beat of all time, the entire east coast breathed a collective sigh of relief. God's son had arrived. Backed by an absolute all-star cast of New York's top-shelf producers -- Premier, Pete Rock, Large Professor, Q-Tip, and a youngster named L.E.S. -- the album never lets up. Serious to a fault, and lyrically dense to an extent that has possibly never been matched, the 20-year old Nas stood on the shoulders of his predecessors and proudly proclaimed, 'Don't f*** with the east? we are back.' It was a dark, hard record, made for heads in New York, not teeny-boppers in Des Moines. There were no dance beats, no crossover love songs. Just boom-bap and rhymes, skills, and heart."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: GET 51314EP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP SCHOOLLY D P.S.K. What Does It Mean?/Gucci Time 12" Restocked; previously a Black Friday RSD release. "30 years ago, a booming sound was heard rumbling out of Philadelphia, PA. Starting with a trebled-out but thunderous TR-909 drum pattern and galloping forward with little more than a young man's nasal, arrogant flow, that blast was Schoolly-D's 'P.S.K. What Does It Mean'? Released on his own Schoolly-D Records label in 1985, the song was -- and still is -- too powerful and unique to ignore. It took the rap world by storm that year, presenting a counterpoint to Melle Mel's more socially-conscious 'The Message'; literally inventing 'Gangsta Rap.' Schoolly was a musician, drum-programming wizard and force of nature, and he would go on to shock the world with his in-your-face approach to making music -- as bombastic lyrically as he was musically. He simply gave no f*cks, and listeners were drawn into his street-influenced vortex of 'b-boy rhyme and riddle.' As noted in the liner notes to this special release: 'The demand [for "P.S.K."] was so large that nationwide bootlegging was a major distribution avenue, albeit an unpaid one. "Those bootleggers made me big because, when it came down to it, I didn't have the money to get the records out there," Schoolly says. "The person who helped me figure that sh*t out was Luke [Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew and Luke Skyywalker Records]. He took me all over Miami and showed me all the different bootlegged versions of my own records. It was crazy."' On the flipside of 'P.S.K.,' Schoolly gave the world another classic: 'Gucci Time.' Flexing brutal brag muscles, it was another gangsta masterpiece, furthering his legend and bringing even more 909 boom to the still expanding rap world. The opening lines are still quoted by scholars of the game today: 'Lookin' at my Gucci / It's about that time.' Get On Down presents this classic for the first time in deluxe form, which is also fully Schoolly-approved: a custom 12-inch sleeve adorned with Schoolly-D's famed artwork; unique split clear & yellow vinyl; a liner notes insert featuring Schoolly's own look back on the year 1985 as told to author Brian Coleman; and a unique sticker sheet with 8 images taken from the artwork on this 12-inch cover (which was first seen on his early 12-inches, as well as his 1985 Schoolly-D EP and 1986's Saturday Night: The Album)."

PRICE: $30.00 CAT #: GET 51323LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP UGK Too Hard To Swallow 2LP Repressed; previously: impossible-to-get RSD 2017 release. "To celebrate the 25th Anniversary of UGK's first album, Get On Down goes the extra mile, presenting it for the first time ever on vinyl. And 2-LP clear vinyl at that, giving the strutting, funky grooves the chance to really stretch out on your system. Back in 1992, Southern hip-hop was still proving to the world that it could sustain a fan base that was chiefly raised on rap from New York and LA. The Geto Boys and 2 Live Crew had made strong cases by the earliest '90s, and Pimp C and Bun B were ready to make their own. Most of the trunk-bumping bass comes from drum programs and basic sampling on these tunes -- in later years they would build their sound into something even fuller and deeper. Self-produced with additional work from Houston locals Bernie Bismark and Shetoro Henderson, the tracks here are minimal, slow and menacing, which matched their lyrical approach quite nicely. You can hear the beginnings of the group's true greatness in these early lyrical workouts -- several taken from the regional cassette-only EP The Southern Way that got them signed to Jive -- with tales of street hustles, relationships and self-reliance in a world stacked against them. They may have been done early-on, but that doesn't mean they aren't crucial to UGK's legacy -- cases in point being the three singles: 'Something Good'; a charismatic update to Bill Withers' 'Use Me Up'; and 'Pocket Full Of Stones' (the latter featured on the Menace II Society soundtrack). Beyond the singles, deeper cuts like 'I'm So Bad,' 'Feels Like I'm The One Who's Doin' Dope' and 'Cramping My Style' made it clear to the world that this crew had the attitude and charisma to make even bigger waves in the years to come." Edition of 1000.

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: GET 54090LP FILE UNDER: WORLD U-ROY Dread In A Babylon LP 2017 repress; previously an RSD 2017 release. "U-Roy was a true reggae pioneer, dubbed The Originator for good reason. Bursting onto the Jamaican scene in the earliest 1970s, he pioneered the vocal approach called 'toasting,' which in addition to branching out Jamaican music into a new era, was also heavily influential on an American genre in its infancy: rapping. On Dread In A Babylon, his third full-length, he stretches out over traditional roots grooves provided by the Soul Syndicate and Skin, Flesh & Bones bands, riffing on topics including love ('Runaway Girl,' a 1975 single released in the UK on Virgin Records); the Bible ('The Great Psalms'); walking the straight and narrow ('Listen To The Teacher'); and even his take on governmental policy goals ('Chalice In The Palace'). The album finishes with an instrumental version of Bob Marley & The Wailers' 'Trench Town Rock,' for good measure. U-Roy's style and charisma are always on display, and -- as with all of his classic records -- the groove rules all. Presented on black vinyl with a poster of the glorious, ganja-drenched cover art, it's the perfect chance to revisit one of the more underrated voices in Jamaican musical history. Includes an 18" x 24" full-color poster of the cover art."

GREEN RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: GR 030EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VOORN, JORIS Iran The Zoo 12" Joris Voorn returns on his Green label. "Iran The Zoo" is a lesson in stripped-back contrast and subtlety, with an acidic groove bleeping away over driving percussion and delicate atmospherics in the "Digital Version". A dizzying breakdown raises the bar with snare rolls and dramatic pads, with the wide-open space therein soon sucked back into the void when the beat drops back in. The "Analog Version" harks back more to Joris's techno sound of old. The throbbing kick and bass and acid blips are set against rising, white-noise drenched synth swells and simple percussion to create something moody and tough.

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HPS 055LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CACHEMIRA Jungla LP LP version. The recording of Jungla started in June 2016. Rhythm parts were recorded live by the band in a large room in the building of their rehearsal space, resulting in long natural reverb. Lead guitars, vocals, and effects were then added in Cachemira's rehearsal room. The whole recording was done by Baptiste Gautier Lorenzo, from Brain Pyramid and Thermic Boogie, who also mixed the album with the band. The whole album was recorded analog, on an old four-track tape machine, and then mixed digitally. The record has a retro lo-fi sound with a very loud master, to reproduce their live sound. It's made of five songs, composed during the early days of the band and that's what the album reflects -- some fresh ideas from each member and jamming parts. The record is 31 minutes -- no new songs were added by the band so that the album would keep its personality and consistency.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: HPS 055LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CACHEMIRA Jungla (Color Vinyl) LP LP version. Limited edition color vinyl. The recording of Jungla started in June 2016. Rhythm parts were recorded live by the band in a large room in the building of their rehearsal space, resulting in long natural reverb. Lead guitars, vocals, and effects were then added in Cachemira's rehearsal room. The whole recording was done by Baptiste Gautier Lorenzo, from Brain Pyramid and Thermic Boogie, who also mixed the album with the band. The whole album was recorded analog, on an old four-track tape machine, and then mixed digitally. The record has a retro lo-fi sound with a very loud master, to reproduce their live sound. It's made of five songs, composed during the early days of the band and that's what the album reflects -- some fresh ideas from each member and jamming parts. The record is 31 minutes -- no new songs were added by the band so that the album would keep its personality and consistency.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HPS 056LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GIOBIA Magnifier LP LP version. Originally released in 2015 on Sulatron-records, Heavy Psych Sounds re-release this incredible space rock, heavy psych gem. New mastering, new graphics, and a new song added to mix: the heavy psych/freakbeat masterpiece from the London band The Open Mind called "Magic Potion". Magnifier as an album really does have it all... Ace psychedelic stylings, heavy space-rock, lysergic sixties grooves, and delicate shimmery shoegazing. It has a heaviness that will appeal to some, and a delicate touch that will appeal to others. Another undisputed success for Giöbia. New incredible artwork by Laura Giardino.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: HPS 056LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GIOBIA Magnifier (Grey Vinyl) LP LP version. Limited edition grey vinyl version. Originally released in 2015 on Sulatron-records, Heavy Psych Sounds re-release this incredible space rock, heavy psych gem. New mastering, new graphics, and a new song added to mix: the heavy psych/freakbeat masterpiece from the London band The Open Mind called "Magic Potion". Magnifier as an album really does have it all... Ace psychedelic stylings, heavy space-rock, lysergic sixties grooves, and delicate shimmery shoegazing. It has a heaviness that will appeal to some, and a delicate touch that will appeal to others. Another undisputed success for Giöbia. New incredible artwork by Laura Giardino.

HYPERCOLOUR (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: HYPE 062EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ALBERT, J. All The Things 12" J. Albert's debut EP for Hypercolour opens up with "Don't Hide It", a bumpin' and jazzy flavored house cut, resplendent with rolling snare drums and warm stabs, a sampled double bass riff and choppy vocal refrains. "Xtra Sauce" is another stellar house track. Fans of the Ron Trent/Prescription Chicago sound will instantly find an affection here with the rolling drums and soft keys, all pushed along at an energetic pace. "Vista" finds J. Albert in more playful mode, carving out a ten-minute jackin' underground house vibe that cuts raw and hypnotizing.

ICI D'AILLEURS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: MTS 007LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WESOLOWSKI, STEFAN Rite Of The End LP LP version. A panoramic "wide screen" music which sounds like the missing link between the grandeur of Richard Wagner and the orchestral work of someone like Nick Cave. This is the ambition underlying Rite Of The End by the Polish composer Stefan Weso?owski, the second album to be released at Ici D'ailleurs following Kompleta in 2015 (MTS 004CD/LP). The album derives from an order from Stéphane Grégoire, boss of Ici D'ailleurs, who asked Weso?owski to write the music for a photo exhibition by Francis Meslet. The Rite Of The End by the composer's own admission ended up nothing like what had been initially ordered. Weso?owski shuffles the cards and mixes influences such as Prokofiev, Gregorian chants, Steve Reich or even Michael Mann. Rite Of The End is in fact actually quite close to Max Richter's classical surprises, a composer with whom Stefan Weso?owski shares a taste for elevation, and takes its religious source in Stefan Weso?owski's own childhood. He was born in 1985, in Poland, in the late Cold War era and is the son of a "spiritual and uncompromising" man who guided to the path of the beauty of the gesture. After having followed the same path as his two elder brothers and studied classical music, very early on he had a revelation thanks to a friend who was a Dominican monk. "We were teenagers," recounts Stefan, "and this friend asked me to write him liturgical songs. That's how it all started." As Weso?owski grew up, he lost his religious faith and transposed it into a growing belief, into what is called "beautiful music". A music which permits transcendence, contemplation, wonderment, because it is, in itself, the only means for man to extricate himself from his animal condition. Weso?owski also admits to a part of his musical education coming from the Beatles and the Stranglers, so it's understandable that the rituals here are those that push us every day to prostrate ourselves in front of two loud-speakers, regardless of the name of the gods. The six slow ceremonies of Rite Of The End are attractive through their praise of slowness and appreciation of the beautiful. This music is certainly classical in its foundations but is not when you listen to it. Americans would use the word unconventional. A term that fits Weso?owski perfectly, as he is punk to the very tip of his violin bow.

IDEAL RECORDINGS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: IDEAL 154LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TILLIANDER Compuriddim LP Andreas Tilliander (Mokira, TM404) returns with a plunging set of skewed techno dubs for the mightily on-form iDEAL Recordings label, his first new release for the label since the Bias Line 7" in 2010, and the Hateless album released in 2010, both released under his Mokira moniker. Andreas Tilliander has gone some way to making his studio a bastion of dub music within his home city, Stockholm ever since emerging with the Cliphop for Raster-Noton in 2000 and subsequently releasing a whole slew of influential releases for labels including Mille Plateaux, Type, Kontra, and Skudge. With the heady churn of Compuriddim dispensed under his own name, Tilliander returns to the site of some of his earliest outings, Joachim Nordwall's iDEAL Recordings, with a clutch of warped and murky dub ecologies, firming up as some of the most absorbing iterations of his adroitly smoked-out sound. iDEAL Recordings were first turned on to Tilliander's music via his Ljud LP for Mille Plateaux (2001), and have established an occasional yet crucial relationship ever since, resulting in highlights such as the Dutty & Digital 12" (2004) and the Bias Line 7". The Compuriddim set is the newest and most intoxicatingly textured addition to that collection; six tracks strong in pursuit of an elusive electro-acoustic Geist that lives between the wires of his classic hardware, in the late night air of his studio. In keeping with the classic tenets of dub production -- less-is-more efficiency, constant movement within space -- he executes a sort of psychoacoustic telekinesis with the six parts of Compuriddim, skanking from the spiraling loops of drip bass and drums overlaid with windswept melodica in "Twilight Circuit", to a grumbling but charming dub techno stepper on "Mokirian Tekno", then letting it all go loose and floppy with the sloshing Afracid deviation of "FR777 Skank". "Open Up The CV/Gate" meanwhile kicks off the B-side at a bendy slow/fast bent lodged somewhere between Tin Man and Aphex Twin's slow mo Analord (2005) or Cheetah EP (2016) tracks, followed up by the ragged dub chord stagger of "Return Of The Super Tape", and the sweetest number, "Syncussion Discussion", a bottom-heavy but dainty whorl of 303 dialog seemingly detained for the most squashed and strange corners of the night or morning after. RIYL: Peder Mannerfelt, Frak, Tapes, Pole.

INTERNATIONAL FEEL (URUGUAY)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: IFEEL 063LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TALAMANCA SYSTEM Talamanca System 2LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl; Comes in a gatefold sleeve; Includes download card. On the white island, between Ibiza Town and the infamous fish shack high up on a rock next to a bird sanctuary, you will find the beach of Talamanca. Plagued by too much seaweed, anchored middle-class yachts, and joggers, it is also surprisingly the spiritual home of a correspondent post-Balearic group. As luck would have it, a remix request by Mark Barrott bedded the International Feel boss in a trio with Philipp Lauer and Gerd Janson, alias Tuff City Kids. A highly sought-after 12-inch later -- Balanzat (IFEEL 034EP, 2014) -- as well as fantasies of getting together to work on more material, led to a fruitful and effortless studio session on the non-Balearic outskirts of Frankfurt am Main. The outcome of that meeting forms the homonymous debut album of Talamanca System. A documented vision, or a sunburned imagination of a day and night spent on said island, during a moment in time that probably never was or will be. Still summed up best by dungarees, long hair, yellow sunglasses, espadrilles, or that famous picture of people grouped around roofless Amnesia's pyramid well, it is the food of the Balearic gods. But, dear nostalgia, stop right here! Even though Talamanca's debut flies the Balearic flag, it is not about turning back the clock, but rather about a past that could be the future. Dusted, danceable, driving, dreamy, and dapper at the same time, this is an album for the club, the car, the beach, the (coke) float, and the fountain. Coined by the colorful and respective talents of the three individuals behind Talamanca, you will hear nine tracks ranging from up- to down-tempo, piano house smashers that would have deserved the prefix Italo-, percussion rituals captured by a group of zoo animals on the loose, soundtracks for dusk and dawn, hushed vocals, rites of ambient passages, powerful synth ballads, and vamp choirs. If this album were a car, it would be a Citroen 2CV remade by Tesla. Their past is your future!

JAMAICAN RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: JRCD 066CD FILE UNDER: WORLD AQUARIUS SOUNDS Dubbing At Aquarius Studios 1977-1979 CD Record producer, DJ, record plugger, and record shop owner Herman Chin Loy operated out of his Aquarius Record shop at Half Way Three in Kingston, Jamaica. It is from this base that he started his recording studio where he not only put out the first ever dub album, Aquarius Dub (1975), but was also responsible for naming future artist Horace Swaby, allowing him to use his exotic fictitious working name Augustus Pablo for his own recording career. Although called Aquarius Dub, the tracks that make up this album were cut at Dynamic Sounds, Harry J's and Randy's Studio 17. It was not long after this release that Herman opened the first ever twenty-four track studio Aquarius Studios. Jamaican Recordings have compiled this set of dub tracks that were worked on at Aquarius Studio. Using the legendary studio for some of the recordings and/or it's mixing and voicing facilities. CD version includes four bonus tracks.

KAIJYU-THEATER (JAPAN)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: KAILP 1001LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK ISHIKAWA, CHU Tetsuo OST LP Restocked. "23 years after its first release on CD, the Original Soundtrack of the first two episodes of the famous trilogy Tetsuo, composed by Chu Ishikawa, is being released on vinyl record. This classic of Japanese underground cinema, directed by Shinya Tsuakamoto, first hit the big screen in 1989. Its mix of gore and science fiction paved the way for the cyberpunk movement in Japan. Tetsuo does not follow a classical film narrative but rather consists in a series of twisted sequences, which makes it unique and considered by many as a height of experimental cinema. It opens on a car crash where a man - the anti-hero of the film -- is hit by a car. His body then becomes a sort of magnet that inexorably attracts all the metal objects present in our society, slowly transforming him into a monster made of flesh and steel! The trilogy's uncompromising and violent directing, supported by its original score, soon contributed to make it a classic. As a matter of fact, director Tsukamoto and composer Ishikawa managed to produce a sensory experience in which visual and hearing assaults go hand in hand to make it a total work of art. The film is at the crossroads of Metropolis, Videodrome and Blade Runner in its depiction of a post-industrial world where machines have surpassed humans and taken possession of their bodies. Chu Ishikawa, born in 1966, started his musical career in various bands when he was only 15 years old. He then gained some success as a founding member and percussionist of two industrial bands: Zeitlich Vergelter and Der Eisenrost. That is when he came to the attention of Tsukamoto, who asked him to compose the soundtrack of his film. Ishikawa's transgressive and provocative music is the perfect sound illustration of the Tetsuo trilogy. Mixing techno drum loops with a dark ambient mood flirting with harsh noise, the Japanese composer translates the convulsive and metallic quality of Tsukamoto's images into oppressive sound blasts that will delight the fans of Test Dept. Foetus and Esplendor Geometrico."

KLONDIKE RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: KL 5005LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WAITS, TOM Nighthawks on the Radio: KNEW-FM Broadcast, 8 December 1976 2LP California's own celebrated blues troubadour, Tom Waits, rolled into Mediasound Studios on a cold December night for a radio interview with host Vin Scelsa, accompanied only by Elektra records' rep Ralph Ebler. What transpired was an intimate session boasting material from Tom Waits's already burgeoning repertoire. Waits's noteworthy recordings made at Mediasound on December 14th, 1976 were aired on the 18th by KNEW-FM on Scelsa's show, "Idiot's Delight". Waits's trademark "growl" was very much in evidence in the charged and more cynical atmosphere of his album Small Change, released just prior to this session (1976). Klondike marks this landmark point in Waits's career with the KHEW-FM broadcast presented here in its entirety. Digitally remastered for enhanced sound quality. Includes insert with background liner notes.

LES POINTS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: LESPOINTS 009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BARBIR/NICOLA KAZIMIR Gentrified Underground Youth 2LP Barbir and Nicola Kazimir present Gentrified Underground Youth: "We eroded pre-existent structures constructing an open heterotopic space, a horizontal and vertical thinking found its way through physical- and cyberspace, Here, nothing manifested instantly - flippancy left space for any kind of interaction and appropriation. Within (or well beyond) economic pressure points which diluted production, this was our opportunity to try out different potentials with no restrictions to the public, while simultaneously scrutinizing the general framework of institutions and human behaviors. Subversive potential always was variable, always asking, deconstructing, and reconfiguring itself, allowing new states of aggregation within diffuse interspaces and futures."

LIVITY SOUND RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: LIVITY 022EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FOREST DRIVE WEST Jinx/Scanners 12" Livity Sound Recordings present Forest Drive West's return to the label, following up 2016's System/Show Them 12" (LIVITY 199EP). This time, the smoke laced atmospherics and broken rhythms are reconfigured for maximum impact on "Jinx", whilst "Scanners" subtler late-night grooves and grit-laden percussion produce a melancholic ebb and flow.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: LIVITY 024LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PEVERELIST Tessellations 2LP Double LP version. Livity Sound Recordings' label head Peverelist presents Tessellations. As the core to the label's vision, Peverelist builds on his pioneering work with Punch Drunk Records and releases for esteemed labels such as Skull Disco, Hessle Audio, and Tectonic. Tessellations is his first long-player for Livity Sound Recordings; a succinct nine tracks demonstrating the breadth of his work and scope of his influences through a snapshot of productions from the last two years. Starting in 2011, Livity Sound Recordings quickly grew to become one of the leading labels in the UK dance music underground. Combining the legacy of Bristol's sound system culture and the futuristic visions of techno, the label forged a unique voice in the contemporary musical landscape. Initially based around a core group of producers, Livity Sound Recordings has since grown and diversified, expanding its outlook and roster while retaining its ideals of innovative, forward thinking dance music.

LOCAL ACTION (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: LOC 011CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEADBOY Earth Body CD Earth Body is the long-awaited debut album by Deadboy -- one of UK underground music's most influential and respected artists. His early singles U Cheated (2009) and If U Want Me (2010) predicted an entire generation of post-dubstep dance music, bringing much-needed r&b, house, and dancehall influences to a landscape dominated by grime and dubstep, helping to pave the way for a new age of UK club music. After developing his unique attitude to the club across longer EPs like Here (2011) and Blaquewerk (2013), 2015 saw Deadboy usher in a new phase of his career with his deepest record to date, White Magick (LOCWHITE 006EP), which saw elements of new age, meditational, and ambient music. Earth Body is not only Deadboy's first album, but the first time his own vocals have been front-and-center of his music rather than simply sampled. Although this is clearly an album by someone who's done their time in the clubs -- as evidenced by the clattering drums of "Caballero", for instance -- it's ultimately a pop record, inspired by Deadboy's long-standing love of Scott Walker, Sade, Drake, and the Beach Boys, and filled with bold choruses and multi-tracked harmonies.

MAIS UM DISCOS (UK)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: MAIS 034LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ONETE, DONA Banzeiro LP LP version. Dona Onete, "the grande dame of Amazonian song", returns with further tales from the river Amazon on her sophomore album Banzeiro. Whether she's championing gay rights, singing about the delights of indecent proposals, or praising a former lover for his "crazy ways of making love", Banzeiro is defined by Onete's honest reflections on life, love, sex as well as her delight in the everyday pleasures of life in the Amazon, whether that's spicy seasoning, salty kisses, or fishy-smelling water. Formerly a history teacher, folklore researcher, union representative, culture secretary and children's author, Onete recorded her debut album Feitiço Caboclo (2014) at 73. A cult figure in Brazil and an ambassador for Amazonian culture, the music she sings is a unique mix of rhythms from native Brazilians, African slaves, and the Caribbean - epitomized in the joyous carimbós that are her trademark. Born in the Amazonian region of Pará in 1938, Onete is a mix of native Indian from her mother's side and African from her father. She first started to sing after a chance riverside encounter: "I was washing clothes by the river and one day I saw a dolphin and sung for him. The next day I sang again, and two dolphins came, then a whole family!" A self-proclaimed "teenage-dreamer" who embraced music "because everything was forbidden by my parents", by the age of 15, Onete was singing in bars, yet her musical ambitions were soon crushed: "I was married at 22 and when I tried to sing at home my husband didn't like it so I had to stop." She became an ardent researcher of the rhythms, dances, and traditions of the Amazon's indigenous and black people, which inspired her to begin composing songs herself. Unable to sing at home, she began to incorporate her compositions in her work as a history teacher, using her songs to explain the history of the region to her students: "Nowadays indigenous people can be proud of their heritage but years ago this wasn't the case." In the early eighties, Onete quit teaching to campaign for workers' rights and following retirement in 1990 she became her region's Municipal Secretary of Culture from 1993-1996, a role she embraced: "I helped local musicians and local culture that people didn't value. I brought my culture to the fore". In the early 2000s, Onete's second husband encouraged her musical side and it was whilst singing at a friend's party in 2006 that she was overheard by a local band. Initially rejecting their offer to sing with them, she was eventually persuaded and soon became a local celebrity known for her risque lyrics. A debut album, Feitiço Caboclo, soon followed and her contemporary take on the music of Para was a critical success with Onete touring Brazil playing to crowds of thousands: "Traditional carimbó songs are about nature and tradition - I modernized it by singing about love and sex and taking influence from samba and pagoda." International critics were next to fall for this sassy, saucy, and sexy septuagenarian with Les Inrocks making the album one of their top five "world" releases that year. European festival performances followed in 2015, including a main stage spot at Womad UK, with a US tour taking in Chicago, Cleveland, and New York in September 2016. "Sometimes, when you think you've given all you've got, you realize that, in fact, you have a lot more ahead of you," she opines. "Banzeiro" is the wave that's created as boats pass through the water and with its pulsating saxophone riff, insistent guitar line, thundering percussion and Onete's charged lyrics the album title track, a banguê - raucous high-octane "Amazonian ska" - is a musical tsunami. Onete is at her most potent on "Na Linha Do Arco Iris" ("The Line Of The Rainbow"), a rallying cry of support for her LGBT fans. Inspired by a young gay man she knew who was afraid to come out, the lyrics are a call to "come out of the wardrobe, cross the line of the rainbow and be who you want to be." "Faceira" and "No Meio Do Pitiu?" are joyous carimbós with the latter surely the only song to recount the charms of Pitiu? - the fishy-smelling water that floods Belém's legendary fish-market Ver-o-Peso as the ice defrosts. "No Sabor Do Beijo" ("The Taste Of A Kiss") delights in recounting the different flavors a kiss can have: "hot, frozen, sweet, salty, bold . . . abusive", whilst "Lua Jaci" ("Jaci Moon") recounts a journey to a local island for a concert: "When I arrived they didn't have a soundsystem - they were very poor people. All they had was this huge, beautiful moon . . . Lua Jaci." The cumbia-influenced "Quiemoso E Tremoso" is about seasoning Onete invented that reflects the mix of people from Pará: "Quiemoso is a spice from the Africans that burns the mouth, jambu is a spice from the indigenous that makes the mouth tremble (tremoso), whilst the olive oil is from the Portuguese and holds it together." The boleros Onete offers provide respite from the heat of the tropical night and a welcome chance to drop the tempo. On "Coracao Brecho Onete" sings of how her heart has become a second-hand store (brecho) full of happy and sad memories whilst "Quando Eu Te Conheci" ("When I Met You") is a song even she was unsure of recording because of its risqué lyric "Eu adorei teu jeito louco, Muito louco, Muito louco, De fazer amor" - "I adore your crazy way, Very crazy, Very crazy, Of making love." Comes with Portuguese lyrics and English translations.

MIDNIGHT SHIFT (SINGAPORE)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MNSX 010EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HUNT, GENE Feeling It 12" Gene Hunt summons a three-tracker for the Midnight Shift label. True house and techno direct from the source and in his own words, a rather "jungly" take of it due to the tracks' chaotic percussion. "Feeling It" takes you back to the original old school, with all the classic elements in place. It's a house lover's wet dream, 30 years after the fact. "Spector" twists things up while keeping that pumping jacking groove a perfect intersection between then and now. "Scatter" punches through the noise like a clarion call to arms. Report to the dancefloor, please.

MIRUMIR (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: MIR 100768LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC YAKI-DA Pride LP A reissue of Yaki-Da's Pride, originally released in 1994. Side-project of Ace Of Base mastermind and producer Jonas "Joker" Berggren, Yaki-Da got their 15 minutes of fame in 1994-1995 with the hits "I Saw You Dancing", "Pride Of Africa", and "Show Me Love". A highly collectable piece of '90s pop.

PRICE: $37.50 CAT #: MIR 100769LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ACE OF BASE Flowers 2LP The third album from the Swedish '90s Eurodance quartet receives special Mirumir "deluxe" reissue treatment. Originally released in 1998, this newly mastered edition spreads on two LPs and includes the complete album plus a lot of rarities and B-sides. Features Ole Evenrude. Comes in a gatefold sleeve with a six-page booklet.

MULE MUSIQ (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: MUSIQ 214LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LAKE PEOPLE Phase Transition 2LP Double LP version. Framed by two spoken word samples and wrapped in house and techno emotions, that know about electro and '90s electronica too, the second album by the Leipzig and Berlin based producer Martin Enke, aka Lake People, moves in a fresh way. This time he shifts towards a focus on the essentials of electronic club music: sounds and groove, rough and playful interweaved with the aesthetic particles of techno. With his Point EP, released on the Berlin based imprint Krakatau Records in late 2012 (KKT 006EP), his creative life as a producer for melancholic driven club tunes took off. Several top notch DJs played the tune "Point In Time", Lake People started to tour world-wide with his mesmerizing live set and produced countless remixes for colleagues from all around the globe. In 2015, he finally released his first album Purposely Uncertain Field on the Munich based label Permanent Vacation (PERMVAC 136CD/LP) and delivered eleven tracks at the interface of techno, ambient, experimental, and electronic, that bewitch with hymnal chords, yearningly melodies, detailed production, elaborate sound design, and an overall introspective, emotive feeling. Now, just shortly after releasing Break The Pattern on the Dresden based imprint Uncanny Valley (2017), Lake People drops Phase Transition, a new album consisting of ten haunting tracks full of dance suspense. He recorded all the tracks between 2016 and early 2017 on various vintage analog synthesizers, UAD, and other creative interfaces. To find out if his latest pure slamming tracks work deep, he tried them out during his live shows in order to catch some new ideas directly from the dancefloor. Later he refitted the tested material so that all ten tunes dance together as a compact album, which at times sounds melancholic and vulnerable, but comes around at large in a more self-assured guise. You also experience in any tone, rhythmic twist, or melody that his latest music came naturally out of the soul of a producer, who constantly is doing music, at home or on the road. During this continual work flow, he created sparser, direct kicking spheres that still bring some drama to the party. A fine, moody, don't-stop-grooving record that follows a heartfelt syuzhet, which is full of temperament and devotion, partly Larry Heard-ish and straight like a bullet, carrying the audience from joy and whimsy, to melancholy and sugared desolation.

NON SERIES (SPAIN)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: NONSERIES 024EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TADEO Chronicles of the Future Remixes 12" After Tadeo's last album (NONSERIES 021LP, 2016), Non Series presents Chronicles of the Future Remixes, explored by a fine selection of artists: Abdulla Rashim, Silent Servant, Efdemin, Function, and Pris. The A side is brightly remixed by the Swedish Abdulla Rashim who delivers a progressive and hypnotizing machinery techno on "The Net". LA-based producer Silent Servant adds an industrial aspect to his version of "The Need Of Development". On the flip side, Berlin's interdisciplinary artist Efdemin reincarnates "The Motivation" by adding introspective textures, which is followed by Function's powerful version that enhances the angular orchestral beats of "The Big Steps".

OBSCURA (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: OBSM 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AGENTS OF TIME Day One EP 12" Italian based trio Agents Of Time launch their new electronic-music record label Obscura. "Era" is the first track of a new era for Agents Of Time: strong analog sound, led by the classic AOT hypnotic sequencing. "Dungeon" is a further step in a dark and obscure world: strong bassline, powerful drums, and magnetic synths mark the uniqueness of this track. "Rebellion" is where the Agents have pushed their own limits, for the most aggressive track of this release: a perfect combination between techno and psychedelic atmosphere. "Lower World" looks forward: a jazzy and acid composition.

OLGA (BRAZIL)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: OLGALTD 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC STK Uncompromising Groundwork 12" On this outstanding 12", STK drops two beautiful analog jam moments in studio. The tracks are deep, raw, and soulful. The B side is an amazing re-interpretation of "High Tech Soul" by Detroit veteran hero, Gari Romalis.

OSTGUT TON (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: OSTGUT 026LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HOPPNER, NICK Work 2LP Double LP version. Nick Höppner connects the territories of house music with the ease of alt-pop on Work, his second solo album for Ostgut Ton. After leaving his full-time job as Ostgut Ton's label manager in 2012, Nick Höppner went fully freelance, focusing on his musically diverse, deep, and dynamic DJing in and outside Berghain's Panorama Bar, but more importantly spending more time in the studio. The result was his critically acclaimed debut album Folk (OSTGUT 033CD/019LP, 2015), various 12" releases and remixes, and now his sophomore LP, Work, which, more than ever, lays out his refined production skills and his talent to work the machines until they reveal their inner ghosts: nine new songs that now dodge the dancefloor, then fully embrace it. On Work, Höppner shows his everlasting lust for musical detail, his increasing technical skills and compositional finesse. Work is a very personal, soulful, and deep record that breaks through the usual club/dancefloor narrative by documenting Nick's interest for hybrid sounds and combining elements from varying musical genres. Work's lead single "All By Themselves (My Belle)" is a very atmospheric, intimate, and steadily unfurling IDM piece with ethereal synth and vocal pads; it's contrasted by the personal "Clean Living" with Tram 78, a modern Höppner club classic: powerful, kick-heavy, muscular, cheerful, and uplifting. Connecting to this musical vibe, "In My Mind" follows with a slightly darker tone putting emphasis on bassline, percussion, and squeaky sound detailing. "Hole Head" pays tongue-in-cheek homage to Nick's love for UK club music, when a dashing melody of synths and vibraphone is matched with clattering breaks and syncopation. The dubby, mesmerizing "The Dark Segment" not only impresses with its hypnotic synth figurines, but also by morphing to a shuffling jazz rhythm towards it's middle part; "Forced Resonance" uses Oberheim synth brass stabs to dramatic effect; the percussion- and clap-laden "Fly Your Colours" comes with an irresistible piano melody atop an energetic kick; and finally the album-closing, shuffling but rhythmic, noisy yet bluesy, "Three Is A Charm", featuring the duo Randweg (Andreas Ernst and David Baurmann) on clarinet, cajón, and acoustic guitar, is a coherent departure heading towards indie pop territory. It sees Nick collaborating with acoustic instrumentalists for the first time in his ten-year-spanning Ostgut Ton release catalog. Art work by German collage artist Frank Bubenzer.

OSTRA DISCOS (PORTUGAL)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: OD 008EP FILE UNDER: WORLD MERCHANT Tumble Down 12" Merchant, known as Dennis Franklyn Williams, was born in 1943 on the Caribbean island of Trinidad where he lived all of his life and became one of the most brilliant calypso/soca artists ever. Östra Discos present Tumble Down taken from the album Ah Coming Too originally released in 1987. This one comes with three new versions to put fire on dancefloors around the world.

OUTER BATTERY RECORDS

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: OBR 007LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OFF! Live at 9:30 Club LP 2017 repress. "Have we got a hot one for you! OFF!, captured live at the 9:30 Club, professionally recorded by Justin Pizzoferrato (Dinosaur Jr) and mixed by Justin and OFF!'s own Dimitri Coats. Featuring original artwork by Raymond Pettibon, and pressed on 4 different colors (red, white, blue, & yellow)." Recorded 2011.

PARTICLES (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: PART 4020LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA A Fistful of Fuzz LP 2017 repress. Originally issued in a tiny edition 15 years ago, this legendary compilation assembles some of the most fuzz-drenched obscurities to have emerged from late '60s America. From Arizona to New York, Rhode Island to Texas, there's enough attitude here to fuel teenage angst for centuries to come. This mind-blowing set comes complete with background notes and rare photos, making it truly essential for garage psych addicts. Pressed on 180 gram vinyl. Artists include John Doe & The Acetates, The Sound Apparatus, The Ruins, The Prodigal, The Journey Back, Pretty, The Aliens, The Ritual, The In-Keepers, Loos Foos & The Fiberglass Cornflake, Flying Circus, Don Malena & The Dry Ice, Thackeray Rocke, Tapestry Garden, The Green Slime, and Peabody Company.

PHARAWAY SOUNDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: PHS 047CD FILE UNDER: ROCK AIRTO FOGO Airto Fogo CD Pharaway Sounds present a reissue of Airto Fogo's self-titled album, originally released in 1976. Featuring superb drummer Sylvain Krief, Airto Fogo's sole album from 1976 is one of the best instrumental jazz-funk/rare-groove albums ever recorded in France. Heavy drums, Rhodes, analog keyboards, deep bass, hot horns, with Blaxploitation and Latin touches -- A Euro funk holy grail. RIYL: Placebo, CCPP, The J.B's, Eumir Deodato, Ben & The Platano Group, Godchild.

PHOENIX RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: ASH 3007LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RELATIVELY CLEAN RIVERS Relatively Clean Rivers LP 2017 repress; LP version. Former Beat Of The Earth leader Phil Pearlman assembled Relatively Clean Rivers in the early '70s and eventually released this excellent rural rock album in 1975. Although Pearlman's first recorded effort was a surf/hot rod 45 entitled Chrome Reversed Rails which appeared on the Fink label in the mid-'60s, it was with Beat Of The Earth that he began to forge a distinctive musical voice. The band was one of the earliest-known experimental bands with a sound reminiscent of their East Coast counterparts, The Velvet Underground, whose influence is often discernible on Relatively Clean Rivers. That said, RCR is recognized by those fortunate enough to have heard it as one of the very finest albums of the era, with a clearly-defined American sound akin to The Grateful Dead in all their American Beauty pomp or CSNY circa Déjà Vu. An album highly recommended to anyone even remotely interested in '70s West Coast music or simply great music in general. Finally available on 180 gram vinyl once again, and comprehensively remastered using the latest 48-bit technology.

PMG (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 090CD FILE UNDER: WORLD BUCKNOR, SEGUN Segun Bucknor CD PMG present a reissue of Segun Bucknor's self-titled album, originally released in 1975. "Segun Bucknor fell in love with American soul music as a student at New York's Columbia University. Otis Redding, Wilson Pickett, Sam Cooke and Ray Charles hadn't made much of a splash in Africa at the time and when Bucknor returned to Nigeria in 1968, he was determined to bring the sound to a wider audience. The result was brand of Afro-Soul that in turn became a proto-type of Afrobeat. With his bands, The Assembly and The Revolution, he released a few politically charged tracks, but even with his energetic dance trio, The Sweet Things, turning up the heat, Bucknor couldn't compete with Fela Kuti. This self-titled album, the last he released, sees Bucknor go back to his soul roots. Released after The Revolution were disbanded, the Afrobeat affectations are scaled back and his soulful voice brought to the fore. The concerns are more personal than political. It's the sort of music the Sweet Things would nod their heads to rather than shake their booty. That's not to say the African beats aren't still there. On songs like 'The Price Of Love' and 'See And Believe' they form an intriguing bedrock for the songs to be built upon. On Segun Bucknor, the sound is sophisticated not sweaty, comforting rather than confronting." --Peter Moore

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: PMG 091CD FILE UNDER: WORLD PINO & THE HEARTBEATS, GERALDO Let's Have A Party CD PMG present a reissue of Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats' Let's Have A Party, originally released in 1974. "It's no exaggeration to say that Geraldo Pino and his band the Heartbeats kickstarted the whole soul/funk/Afrobeat scene in West Africa. Mixing highlife, funk and jazz, and using the latest equipment, they laid waste to all before them. In 1966, Fela Kuti was a jobbing musician, eeking out a living with highlife bands. When Gerlado Pino came to town, it changed his life. 'Pino tore up the scene,' he recalls in an interview with Carlos Moore. 'I knew I had to get my shit together. And fast!' Produced by Odion Iruoje and engineered by Emmanual Odenusi, Let's Have A Party is Geraldo Pino's masterpiece. It's slick and heavy, tough and uncompromising, with musicianship that will blow your mind. It's all killer, no filler, with 'Heavy Heavy Heavy' and 'Let Them Talk' bonafide, nailed on funk classics. The Heartbeats are exactly that, a tight and efficient engine that keeps the groove moving. This is US-style funk, with an emphasis on extended percussion workouts and organ wigouts. You can't listen to 'Power To The People' without being impressed -- or compelled to dance. The extended call out to each Heartbeat in 'Let's Have A Party' is well deserved. If my house caught on fire, this is the one album I'd rescue. After one listen, I reckon you'd do the same." --Peter Moore

PUSHMASTER DISCS (ITALY)

RADIATION ROOTS (ITALY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 307CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CAMPBELL, CORNELL Ropin' CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of Cornell Campbell's Ropin', originally released in 1980. One of the sweetest and most idiosyncratic voices in reggae, tenor singer Cornell Campbell, also has one of the longest-running careers of any Jamaican recording artist. Taken under Studio One founder Clement "Sir Coxsone" Dodd's wing at a very young age, Cornell cut his first recordings in 1956, long before ska was even established. He remained based at Studio One for many years, working as a label printer as well as a recording artist, and also voiced sides for King Edwards in the ska years. He then briefly joined the Sensations in rock steady and recorded at Treasure Isle, before moving back to Studio One as leader of the Eternals when reggae arrived, cutting huge hits there such as "Stars" and "Queen Of The Mistrel", and giving early coaching to Slim Smith, Jacob Miller, and bassist Robbie Shakespeare. Joining forces with ace producer Bunny "Striker" Lee in the mid-1970s brought a dramatic new surge in popularity that greatly boosted his profile overseas. The Ropin' LP was issued on Third World's Justice subsidiary in 1980 -- a sub label set up to handle Striker's product in the UK (though hits like "Mash You Down" and the title track had been handled in Jamaica by Joe Gibbs). One of the album's outstanding moments is "Bandulu", an anti-rude boy epic voiced on the "Late Night Blues" rhythm, while opening cover, "Just My Imagination", has an uncredited toasting portion from Errol Scorcher.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 307LP FILE UNDER: WORLD CAMPBELL, CORNELL Ropin' LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Cornell Campbell's Ropin', originally released in 1980. One of the sweetest and most idiosyncratic voices in reggae, tenor singer Cornell Campbell, also has one of the longest-running careers of any Jamaican recording artist. Taken under Studio One founder Clement "Sir Coxsone" Dodd's wing at a very young age, Cornell cut his first recordings in 1956, long before ska was even established. He remained based at Studio One for many years, working as a label printer as well as a recording artist, and also voiced sides for King Edwards in the ska years. He then briefly joined the Sensations in rock steady and recorded at Treasure Isle, before moving back to Studio One as leader of the Eternals when reggae arrived, cutting huge hits there such as "Stars" and "Queen Of The Mistrel", and giving early coaching to Slim Smith, Jacob Miller, and bassist Robbie Shakespeare. Joining forces with ace producer Bunny "Striker" Lee in the mid-1970s brought a dramatic new surge in popularity that greatly boosted his profile overseas. The Ropin' LP was issued on Third World's Justice subsidiary in 1980 -- a sub label set up to handle Striker's product in the UK (though hits like "Mash You Down" and the title track had been handled in Jamaica by Joe Gibbs). One of the album's outstanding moments is "Bandulu", an anti-rude boy epic voiced on the "Late Night Blues" rhythm, while opening cover, "Just My Imagination", has an uncredited toasting portion from Errol Scorcher.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 309CD FILE UNDER: WORLD THOMPSON, LINVAL Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of Linval Thompson's Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks, originally released in 1976. Distinctive tenor singer Linval Thompson honed his singing craft in his formative years, growing in the west Kingston ghetto of Three Mile, where he was associated with Dennis Brown, Johnnie Clarke, and Al Campbell. A subsequent move to New York brought him into expatriate act Hugh Hendricks and the Buccaneers, with his debut recording, "No Other Woman", being made circa early 1974 at Patrick Alley's Art Craft studio. A series of other singles followed from his New York sojourn, but the return to Jamaica in 1974 led to more noteworthy singles for Stamma Hobson, Phil Pratt, and Lee 'Scratch' Perry, with "Jah Jah Redder Than Red" and "Girl You've Got To Run", both cut at the Black Ark for Pratt, being the most successful. Yet, it was all but a prelude to the breakthrough success he would finally achieve upon teaming up with Bunny Lee for "Don't Cut Off Your Dreadlocks" one of the most popular releases of 1975; a debut album of the same name, issued by Third World in 1976, contained some of his most outstanding material, including the devotional "Jah Jah The Conqueror" and "Long Long Dreadlocks", the romance thriller "Black Princess Lady" and the anti-rude boy opus, "Cool Down Your Temper".

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 310CD FILE UNDER: WORLD ELLIS, ALTON Love To Share CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of Alton Ellis's Love To Share, originally released in 1979. One of Jamaica's most highly-rated vocalists, Alton Ellis made an incredible contribution to the island's popular music. Blessed with a particularly emotive voice that brings shivers to the spine, whether singing original material or cover tunes, Ellis was born and raised in Trench Town, the west Kingston ghetto area that gave rise to Bob Marley and the Wailers and countless other singers. Ellis and singing partner Eddie Parkins hit big in 1961 with the ballad "Muriel" for Coxsone Dodd, and after Parkins moved to the USA, Ellis teamed briefly with John Holt, and then began fronting the Flames harmony group. He excelled in the rocksteady style, christening the genre with "Rock Steady" and "I Have Got A Date", bouncing between Studio One and Treasure Isle for a number of years. From 1971, he spent increasing period in London, but continued to record hits in Jamaica for various producers. The 1979 release Love To Share was arranged by the great Studio One keyboardist Jackie Mittoo, who co-produced the album with Junior Lincoln, founder of the London-based Bamboo label; the disc straddles the line between lover's rock and roots reggae, remaining a lesser-known classic.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 310LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ELLIS, ALTON Love To Share LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Alton Ellis's Love To Share, originally released in 1979. One of Jamaica's most highly-rated vocalists, Alton Ellis made an incredible contribution to the island's popular music. Blessed with a particularly emotive voice that brings shivers to the spine, whether singing original material or cover tunes, Ellis was born and raised in Trench Town, the west Kingston ghetto area that gave rise to Bob Marley and the Wailers and countless other singers. Ellis and singing partner Eddie Parkins hit big in 1961 with the ballad "Muriel" for Coxsone Dodd, and after Parkins moved to the USA, Ellis teamed briefly with John Holt, and then began fronting the Flames harmony group. He excelled in the rocksteady style, christening the genre with "Rock Steady" and "I Have Got A Date", bouncing between Studio One and Treasure Isle for a number of years. From 1971, he spent increasing period in London, but continued to record hits in Jamaica for various producers. The 1979 release Love To Share was arranged by the great Studio One keyboardist Jackie Mittoo, who co-produced the album with Junior Lincoln, founder of the London-based Bamboo label; the disc straddles the line between lover's rock and roots reggae, remaining a lesser-known classic.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 311CD FILE UNDER: WORLD I-ROY Can't Conquer Rasta CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of I Roy's Can't Conquer Rasta, originally released in 1977. Born Roy Samuel Reid in Saint Thomas in 1944, I Roy was one of Jamaica's all-time greatest deejays. A natural-born toaster, his rhyming raps always sounded effortless, whether describing the harsh realities of the inner city, or making light of nonsense nursery rhymes. A former employee at Customs and Excise, he was first active on a sound system called Soul Bunnies in the rocksteady era, moving to Son's Junior in 1968, and later, to the legendary Supreme Ruler of Sound, defecting to the rival Stereo sound system after that. Hits for Harry Mudie and other producers soon followed, and after the killer debut album Presenting I Roy (1973) impacted overseas, the toaster began spending frequent periods in London. His longstanding working relationship with hit-making producer Bunny Lee led to some of his most noteworthy albums during the mid-1970s; the 1977 set Can't Conquer Rasta is a superb "showcase"-style album, on which the toaster blows hard lyrics over five of Lee's killer "rockers" rhythms (recorded with the likes of Johnny Clarke), each complete with a corresponding Aggrovators dub on the flip, all mixed by Prince Jammy at King Tubby's studio.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 311LP FILE UNDER: WORLD I-ROY Can't Conquer Rasta LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of I Roy's Can't Conquer Rasta, originally released in 1977. Born Roy Samuel Reid in Saint Thomas in 1944, I Roy was one of Jamaica's all-time greatest deejays. A natural-born toaster, his rhyming raps always sounded effortless, whether describing the harsh realities of the inner city, or making light of nonsense nursery rhymes. A former employee at Customs and Excise, he was first active on a sound system called Soul Bunnies in the rocksteady era, moving to Son's Junior in 1968, and later, to the legendary Supreme Ruler of Sound, defecting to the rival Stereo sound system after that. Hits for Harry Mudie and other producers soon followed, and after the killer debut album Presenting I Roy (1973) impacted overseas, the toaster began spending frequent periods in London. His longstanding working relationship with hit-making producer Bunny Lee led to some of his most noteworthy albums during the mid-1970s; the 1977 set Can't Conquer Rasta is a superb "showcase"-style album, on which the toaster blows hard lyrics over five of Lee's killer "rockers" rhythms (recorded with the likes of Johnny Clarke), each complete with a corresponding Aggrovators dub on the flip, all mixed by Prince Jammy at King Tubby's studio.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 312CD FILE UNDER: WORLD AGGROVATORS Rasta Dub '76 CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of Aggrovators' Rasta Dub '76, originally released in 1976. During the mid-1970s, the Aggrovators could do no wrong. This ace team of session musicians, forged as an off-shoot of the Soul Syndicate, were responsible for some of the biggest hits of the decade, recorded with Bunny Lee's rising stars, such as Johnnie Clarke and his rival, Cornell Campbell. Following on from the great Shalom Dub set of 1975 (RR 313CD/LP), Rasta Dub '76 is another truly magnificent dub set culled from Aggrovators hits (by Johnnie Clarke, Cornell Campbell and others); this time, the entire album was given a scintillating mix-down at King Tubby's studio by the great Prince Jammy, and the sonic excellence has stood the test of time. Another must-have for all connoisseurs of dub.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 312LP FILE UNDER: WORLD AGGROVATORS Rasta Dub '76 LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Aggrovators' Rasta Dub '76, originally released in 1976. During the mid-1970s, the Aggrovators could do no wrong. This ace team of session musicians, forged as an off-shoot of the Soul Syndicate, were responsible for some of the biggest hits of the decade, recorded with Bunny Lee's rising stars, such as Johnnie Clarke and his rival, Cornell Campbell. Following on from the great Shalom Dub set of 1975 (RR 313CD/LP), Rasta Dub '76 is another truly magnificent dub set culled from Aggrovators hits (by Johnnie Clarke, Cornell Campbell and others); this time, the entire album was given a scintillating mix-down at King Tubby's studio by the great Prince Jammy, and the sonic excellence has stood the test of time. Another must-have for all connoisseurs of dub.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RR 314CD FILE UNDER: WORLD ALCAPONE, DENNIS Guns Don't Argue CD Radiation Roots present a reissue of Dennis Alcapone's Guns Don't Argue, originally released in 1971. Cementing his reputation as the star toaster with the small but popular El Paso sound system, based in the Waltham Park area, Dennis Alcapone was one of the first deejays to rise to prominence following U Roy's breakthrough in the late 1960s. Born Dennis Smith in the rural district of Culloden, he became immersed in sound system culture after settling in western Kingston. Once El Paso became big on the sound system circuit, dental technician-turned-producer Keith Hudson brought him into the studio for his debut recordings, which led to a debut album for Studio One and hit material for Duke Reid, some cut in concert with his deejay sparring partner, Lizzy. Alcapone's longstanding links with Bunny Lee yielded the excellent Guns Don't Argue album, first issued in 1972, on which the toaster raps with style over some of Lee's all-time greatest rhythms, including Delroy Wilson's "Better Must Come", John Holt's "Left With A Broken Heart", and Slim Smith's rendition of the Temptations' soul classic "Ain't Too Proud To Beg".

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 314LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ALCAPONE, DENNIS Guns Don't Argue LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of Dennis Alcapone's Guns Don't Argue, originally released in 1971. Cementing his reputation as the star toaster with the small but popular El Paso sound system, based in the Waltham Park area, Dennis Alcapone was one of the first deejays to rise to prominence following U Roy's breakthrough in the late 1960s. Born Dennis Smith in the rural district of Culloden, he became immersed in sound system culture after settling in western Kingston. Once El Paso became big on the sound system circuit, dental technician-turned-producer Keith Hudson brought him into the studio for his debut recordings, which led to a debut album for Studio One and hit material for Duke Reid, some cut in concert with his deejay sparring partner, Lizzy. Alcapone's longstanding links with Bunny Lee yielded the excellent Guns Don't Argue album, first issued in 1972, on which the toaster raps with style over some of Lee's all-time greatest rhythms, including Delroy Wilson's "Better Must Come", John Holt's "Left With A Broken Heart", and Slim Smith's rendition of the Temptations' soul classic "Ain't Too Proud To Beg".

RECOGNITION (POLAND)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: RECOG 039EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SIENKIEWICZ, JACEK 9799 12" + CD Recognition opens up its archives and invites you to a futuristic sentimental journey with respective stages set by the CD release 9702 (RECOG 006CD) and 9799, which includes a 12" along with a CD insert of 9702. The four vinyl exclusive tracks come from the time of Jacek Sienkiewicz's first record Recognition (1999). These earliest recordings openly refer to a formula and rhythmical density of Detroit techno, although the end result of this confrontation turns out to be surprisingly "separate" and individualistic. The material on the CD insert, 9702, contains a set of varied tracks recorded within five years after Warsaw label's launch and its first release. Extended compositions and short improvised sound notes resemble eccentric propositions of such labels as (early) Warp or Rephlex, standing next to melancholy-saturated minimalistic techno and abstract collage structures, which prove to share many characteristics of clicks n' cuts movement of the second half of the 1990s. Usage of human voice samples is an outstanding feature of many of these archive materials. Entirety of mastered-anew, 9702 contains all principal trademarks which distinguish Jacek Sienkiewicz's creations and his label Recognition: utmost care about depth of sound sphere, experimental inclinations, and focus on complex motorik aspect of the rhythmical base. This collection of music from Recognition's first five years, surprising for its freshness and sheer impetus, is a must for all fans of Jacek Sienkiewicz and Polish electronic music of the turn of the 20th and 21st centuries.

RECOLLECTION GRM (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: REGRM 005LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FERRARI, LUC Presque Rien 2LP 2017 repress. Recollection GRM presents four musique concrète masterpieces by French electro-acoustic innovator Luc Ferrari -- all of the Presque Rien's collected together in one vinyl set for the first time. Presque rien n°1, le lever du jour au bord de la mer (1967-1970): "Following the complete disappearance of abstract sounds, we can regard this piece as a sonic snapshot and the culmination of an evolution. This is a realistic rendering (as faithful as possible) of a fishing village waking up. The first idea of minimalism." Presque rien n°2, ainsi continue la nuit dans ma tête multiple (1977): "Description of a landscape at night that a soundman attempts to define through microphones, but the night surprises the 'hunter' and creeps inside his head. It then becomes a double description: the inner landscape transforms the outer night and by composing it, adds its own reality (a fantasy of reality) or, perhaps, a psychoanalysis of his nightscape..." Presque rien avec filles (1989): "Within paradoxical landscapes, a photographer/composer is hidden while girls are having a sort of picnic on the grass. Without being aware of it, they offer him the spectacle of their intimacy." Presque rien n°4, la remontée du village (1990-1998): "I always hesitated before releasing 'Presque rien.' For instance, it took two years for the first one to come out and things went on this way. The fourth one took nine years of hesitating. But here it is. Perhaps because this is a real 'presque rien' fake where reality and lies mix. This is the ascent into the old town of Ventimiglia." --Luc Ferrari; Produced by Peter Rehberg. Layout: Stephen O'Malley. Cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering, Berlin, October 2012.

REJECTED (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: REJ 065EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC OOSTERWAL, EDWIN Bleep 12" Following Vamp (2016), Rejected co-boss Edwin Oosterwal returns to the controls for two more pristine, floor-focused late-night grooves. An homage to Chicago's deepest foundations and the warehouse-shaking legacy of Jesse Saunders's Dance Mania, "Bleep" is all about the relentless jack, palpitating sub, and crazed lead tone. As with previous Oosterwal dispatches, contrast is key. Keeping his sound firmly in the US but travelling due east to Jersey, the warm organ-primed tones of "Babe" soothe the "Bleep"-sizzled edges of the soul as a driving, loopy vocal sample and shimmering synths develop momentum, developing into a deep hypnotic heads-down groove.

ROX VOX (UK)

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: RV 1005LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BLONDIE The Old Waldorf, SF CA 21 September 1977 - Early and Late Shows 2LP 2017 repress. Less than a year after the release of their debut album, Blondie were reaching their peak as a pop-punk band. They played almost everything from that self-titled debut LP at these two shows at the Old Waldorf, San Francisco, in September 1977, as well as previewing most of their follow-up, 1978's Plastic Letters. The performance, originally broadcast on KSAN-FM, also includes surprise covers of songs by The Rolling Stones, The Yardbirds, The Runaways, The Doors, and Iggy Pop that did not make their studio releases. The complete broadcast is presented here in digitally remastered sound with background liners. On 180 gram vinyl.

RUMBLE RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: RUM 2011137LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BERRY, CHUCK One Dozen Berrys LP Rumble Records present a reissue of Chuck Berry's One Dozen Berrys, originally released in 1958. The original rocker himself, the late Mr. Chuck Berry's One Dozen Berrys was his second long player. Without this record and this great artist, there are no Beatles, no Rolling Stones, no Who, no Zombies, no Sex Pistols, no Sonics, no rock and roll at all. Singer, songwriter, and guitarist, Chuck Berry was the full package and this classic LP features such all-timers as "Sweet Little Sixteen", "Reelin And Rockin", "Rock And Roll Music", and a whole lot more. Chuck Berry is a true originator, and this is one of the finest LPs of his storied career.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: RUM 2011138LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BERRY, CHUCK After School Session LP Rumble Records present a reissue of Chuck Berry's After School Session, originally released in 1957. After School Session is the debut LP from the late, great Chuck Berry, and one of the finest early American rock and roll albums. Featuring such classics as "Brown Eyed Handsome Man", "Havana Moon", "Too Much Monkey Business", "School Days", and more, this is truly one of the greatest first efforts in rock and roll history. Recorded in Chicago between 1955 and 1957, this album was almost certainly worn out by fans across the pond, with names like Lennon, McCartney, Jagger, Richards, Townshend, and more. Essential listening for any fan of real deal rock and roll.

RUNE GRAMMOFON (NORWAY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: RCD 2191CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DRECKER, ANNELI Revelation For Personal Use CD Anneli Drecker's Revelation For Personal Use is very much a follow-up to the huge artistic success of Rocks & Straws (RCD 2169CD/RLP 3169LP, 2015), an ode to her native town and region, and again consists of songs based on lyrics by Norwegian cult poet Arvid Hanssen and translated to English by artist and writer Roy-Frode Løvland. Anneli has written the album's eight lovely songs, plays piano and keyboards, and has produced the album. It largely moves in the same musical landscape as the previous album, with the Arctic Philharmonic present on six tracks, and string arranger Sindre Hotvedt, guitarist Eivind Aarset, and drummer Rune Arnesen on board again. If anything, a couple of the tracks show a slightly sharper rock edge than its predecessor.

RUNNING BACK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: RB 065EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DLUGOSCH & CASSARA, BORIS Traveller EP 12" Much could be said about German house royalty Boris Dlugosch: From his teen DJ years under the wings of Front's legendary Klaus Stockhausen in Hamburg to his own marvelous tenure there that is pretty much synonymous with the explosion of acid house. Traveller EP is the result of Dlugosch and Cassara meeting at a mutual friend of theirs, getting excited about their shared love for classic synths, and exploiting the latter's extensive synth collection. What you get: classic disco, French house, electro-funk, DJ sound effects, and most of all fun, fun and a little bit of extra fun. Chin-stroking impossible.

SAIGON SUPERSOUND (GERMANY)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: SSS 001CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Saigon Supersound Vol. 1 CD What started as an idea in 2012 now becomes reality with the release of Saigon Supersound Vol. 1, compiled by Jan Hagenkötter. A compilation about the story of a musical era in Vietnam that was almost lost, made of tracks from 1965 to 1975, the so-called "Golden Music" period in the south of Vietnam, where -- under difficult circumstances -- a lively pop culture had developed. This period is characterized by the fusion of Vietnamese music with western pop music. The compilation includes some tunes reissued for the very first time since their original release. Jan Hagenkötter, a music-lover and DJ who is also the mind behind the renowned music publishing company and record label INFRACom!, relocated to Saigon in 2012. In co-operation with the Vietnam based dOSe crew, Jan organized parties and shows, inviting guest and friends like DJ Spinna, Jazzanova, Alice Russell, and many other artists. In 2012, as he was spinning tunes in Saigon and other parts of South East Asia, the idea for this project was born. In 2013, Jan returned to Germany, but he has been swinging back and forth between Saigon and Frankfurt ever since. In the following years, he began to research and collect more seriously. He bought vinyl singles from around the world, often several copies of the same release, just to restore or rather "rebuild" one good recording from several sources. With the help of friends based in Saigon, he was able to navigate an almost impenetrable jungle of music websites and come into contact with several collectors. The best recordings from this treasure hunt were then retouched, refined, and remastered in the studio for this release. Besides this amazing project, Vietnamese producers like Maqman from Saigon, DJ Yellow from Paris, and others who also share roots in Vietnam, have already started to work on edits and re-works of songs featured on Saigon Supersound Vol. 1. Features: Carol Kim, Hùng C??ng & Mai L? Huy?n, Duy Quang & Thái Hi?n, Thanh V?, Connie Kim, Hòa T?u, Ph??ng Mai, Khánh Ly, Kim Loan, Thanh Thuý & V?n Thanh & Hoàng Liêm & Thanh Mai, Ki?u Oanh, Thanh Lan, Châu Hà & Thanh Mai, Mai L? Huy?n, Vân S?n & Thùy Dung, Hoàng Oanh, Ph??ng Dung, and Ng?c Giàu.

SDBAN (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SDBAN 709EP FILE UNDER: ROCK SOUL SCRATCHERS/PATRICIA BURNS, THE Funky Chimes Sampler 1/5 7" Funky Chimes (SDBAN 008CD/LP/009LP) is a two-hour collection of excellent and unique grooves. It contains 27 of the most interesting yet long forgotten Belgian dance tracks from the seventies. Funky Chimes is in many ways the logical follow up to 2014's Funky Chicken (SDBAN 001CD/LP/002LP). Uncovering a blind spot in Belgium's musical heritage and unearthing a diverse collection of hidden treasures. Comes with a free Funky Chimes 45 rpm adapter. Sampler 1/5 features The Soul Scratchers and Patricia Burns.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SDBAN 711EP FILE UNDER: ROCK S.S.O./ROLAND THYSSEN Funky Chimes Sampler 3/5 7" Sampler 3/5 from Funky Chimes (SDBAN 008CD/LP/009LP), a two-hour collection of excellent and unique Belgian grooves. Comes with a free Funky Chimes 45 rpm adapter. Sampler 3/5 features S.S.O. and Roland Thyssen.

SOMMOR RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: SOMM 035CD FILE UNDER: ROCK RUPTURE Israel Suite / Dominante En Bleu CD Sommor Records present a reissue of Rupture's Israel Suite / Dominante En Bleu, originally released in 1973. Rupture was born when famous French songwriter Boris Bergman (France Gall, Dalida, etc.) decided to record a conceptual album about the history of Israel. He approached ace drummer and singer Sylvain Krief (Airto Fogo, Michel Fugain, Aznavour, Clark Terry, Bud Powell, etc.) and soon, other musicians joined: Jean-François Jenny-Clark (Don Cherry, Steve Lacy, etc.) on bass, Georges Locatelli (Total Issue) on guitar, and Jean-Pierre Mas on piano, organ, guitar, and vocals. In resume, Rupture was a kind of super-group featuring some of the best musicians from the Euro jazz/progressive/fusion scene. It also included collaborations by Michel Fugain and Nicole Croisille. The album was recorded over a period of three months and the result was released as a very limited private pressing with help from the Futura label. Arranged by Sylvain Krief and Jean-Pierre Mas, Israel Suite included a side-long suite on side A and shorter songs on Side B. An incredible mix of vocal/spiritual jazz, funk, progressive, jazz-pop, psych -- An impossible to find rarity from France. RIYL: Cortex, Les Masques, George Arvanitas, Herbie Hancock, Full Moon Ensemble. Original artwork.

STUDIO BARNHUS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BARN 043EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ISHI VU Dromhus 12" Dreamboy from Gothenburg gives the world a completely enchanting EP -- four tracks ranging from look-ma-no-kick-drum club heaters to spirit-world ambience and some real Swedish reggae. Starting off with his Studio Barnhus debut, Ishi Vu is set to blow up 2017.

SUB OST (ITALY)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: SUBOST 004LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK PICCIONI, PIERO Una Tomba Aperta... Una Bara Vuota LP A stunning Piero Piccioni score for the soundtrack of the homonymous film released in 1972 and directed by Al Bagram (a pseudonym used by Spanish filmmaker and screenwriter Alfonso Balcázar). Jazz-noir numbers and disturbing chamber arrangements enforce the dark atmosphere of the film, a Gothic film that transcended the Italian giallo tradition (which was actually an Italian-Spanish co-production). The themes created by the maestro for this metaphysical horror bring to light a disturbing classicism, wrapping the listener in a gloomy, often nightmarish, horizon. One of the most sought after soundtracks by Piero Piccioni, made available for the first time on vinyl by Sub Ost.

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: SUBOST 004X-LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK PICCIONI, PIERO Una Tomba Aperta... Una Bara Vuota (Color Vinyl) LP Red vinyl version. A stunning Piero Piccioni score for the soundtrack of the homonymous film released in 1972 and directed by Al Bagram (a pseudonym used by Spanish filmmaker and screenwriter Alfonso Balcázar). Jazz-noir numbers and disturbing chamber arrangements enforce the dark atmosphere of the film, a Gothic film that transcended the Italian giallo tradition (which was actually an Italian-Spanish co-production). The themes created by the maestro for this metaphysical horror bring to light a disturbing classicism, wrapping the listener in a gloomy, often nightmarish, horizon. One of the most sought after soundtracks by Piero Piccioni, made available for the first time on vinyl by Sub Ost.

SUNDANCE (JAPAN)

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $34.00 CAT #: SV 049LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CONRAD, TONY Ten Years Alive On The Infinite Plain 2LP Double LP version. "Ten Years Alive On The Infinite Plain is the quintessential work of artist/filmmaker/composer Tony Conrad. Comprised of both film installation and minimalist score for amplified strings, Ten Years leaps across genre and medium to connect his revolutionary structural filmmaking with the experiments in long-duration sound that Conrad had begun in the 1960s as part of the Theatre of Eternal Music. 'Ten Years began with image before sound,' writes Andrew Lampert, 'a row of quadruple projections arranged side-by-side, all the shuffling stripes cascading into each other. Over the next two hours the music throbbed and the projectors incrementally shifted inwards, their beams gradually uniting to form one pulsating, overlapping picture.' For its 1972 premiere at New York's The Kitchen, Ten Years included Conrad on violin as well as Rhys Chatham and Laurie Spiegel performing on instruments of the composer's own making. Chatham played the Long String Drone -- a 6-foot long strip of wood with bass strings, electric pickup, tuning keys, tape, rubber band and metal hardware -- while Spiegel carried out an arrhythmic bass pulse throughout. Superior Viaduct is honored to present this previously unreleased recording of Ten Years Alive On The Infinite Plain's breathtaking premier performance. As Chatham recounts in the liner notes, 'When I first listened to this recording after not hearing it for over 40 years, it transported me back to the early Kitchen and the heyday of early minimalism, played outside the Dream Syndicate.' "

SWORDFISH (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SWF 035CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MOTHERS EARTH EXPERIMENT, THE The Mothers Earth Experiment CD The Mothers Earth Experiment is a six-piece contemporary progressive outfit from the UK. With a wide range of influences, ranging from electronica, jazz, psychedelia to black metal and back, the band of childhood friends pride themselves on their eclectic inspirations, and weave detailed sonic tapestries and propel their message of social consciousness and environmental awareness. The band is proud to have provided support for such artists as Syd Arthur, Purson, Acid Mothers Temple, Nicholas Allbrook (Pond, Tame Impala), Braids, Arthur Brown, and Soft Machine. In the band's own words: "We feel artistic freedom has become the music industry and we aim to express what is close to us and raise awareness through our art." "The band fuses together such a variety of genres that it is both old and fresh simultaneously." --Birmingham Review

TAPE2DISK (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $55.00 CAT #: MIR 100767LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GEORDIE Don't Be Fooled By The Name LP A reissue of a classic British hard rock album released in 1974, featuring Brian Johnson (the voice of AC/DC), is back in stock with this completely new edition. Exceptional quality and full analog mastering from the original master tapes from Gold Note Records engineers, released on Tape2Disk, a new audiophile label. Hard rock never sounded better. 180 gram vinyl; Comes in a gatefold sleeve with a six-page booklet.

THE BUNKER NEW YORK

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BK 025CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HASLAM, GUNNAR Kalaatsakia CD The latest transmission from the world of Gunnar Haslam, Kalaatsakia wildly sprawls across the intersections of techno and more abstract sounds to take the listener on a wide-ranging journey from the subterranean to the coastal, from blown-out dub tones through fractured rhythms. An incredible work that is not easy to pigeonhole, Kalaatsakia is a full-length album that navigates and sketches landscapes where new languages are created from old, dead ones to emerge as the lingua franca of interconnected immersive zones. Haslam is an avid home listener of dub, dancehall, and calypso, and that influence is quickly felt as Kalaatsakia launches with a tight electro snap and dubwise crash. Kalaatsakia advances and retreats seasonally, tightening up for the floor with the chrome-plated "Broadcast" and "Kjolle" while splintering apart on "Kalapuyan" and "nxbound". Its constituent parts are often left to collapse in on themselves, smearing themes into residual trails. As the narrative of the album disintegrates and unfolds into more deconstructed territory, it stretches out even further with a striking skittering mental tease, settling into burbling sub-audible vocals and resonant spaces that all form a part of Haslam's self-created subconscious language.

PRICE: $18.50 CAT #: BK 025LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HASLAM, GUNNAR Kalaatsakia 2LP Double LP version. The latest transmission from the world of Gunnar Haslam, Kalaatsakia wildly sprawls across the intersections of techno and more abstract sounds to take the listener on a wide-ranging journey from the subterranean to the coastal, from blown-out dub tones through fractured rhythms. An incredible work that is not easy to pigeonhole, Kalaatsakia is a full-length album that navigates and sketches landscapes where new languages are created from old, dead ones to emerge as the lingua franca of interconnected immersive zones. Haslam is an avid home listener of dub, dancehall, and calypso, and that influence is quickly felt as Kalaatsakia launches with a tight electro snap and dubwise crash. Kalaatsakia advances and retreats seasonally, tightening up for the floor with the chrome-plated "Broadcast" and "Kjolle" while splintering apart on "Kalapuyan" and "nxbound". Its constituent parts are often left to collapse in on themselves, smearing themes into residual trails. As the narrative of the album disintegrates and unfolds into more deconstructed territory, it stretches out even further with a striking skittering mental tease, settling into burbling sub-audible vocals and resonant spaces that all form a part of Haslam's self-created subconscious language.

THE NEW BLACK (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RTD 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ROLL THE DICE Born To Ruin LP Roll The Dice are back with their fourth full-length album, Born To Ruin. The Swedish duo, consists of Malcolm Pardon and Peder Mannerfelt, both established musicians in their own right. Pardon's background producing scores for film and television is reflected in Roll The Dice's cinematic aesthetic, while Mannerfelt's acclaimed third solo album Controlling Body landed in 2016 and follows on from his acclaimed work as producer for Fever Ray. In 2013, the pair contributed to the Blanck Mass-curated score for the Belgian horror movie The Strange Colour of Your Body's Tears, while in 2016 they composed part of the score and end credit theme for the drama series The Last Panthers. The duo have performed live at Sonar, Unsound, Primavera, ATP, Mutek, Norberg, Roskilde, and Semibreve festivals as well as alongside an exclusive orchestral setting at Norrlands Opera. Compared to the epic, sweeping compositions of the duo's earlier records, Born To Ruin is stripped to the bone -- a collection of concise, sharply evocative, jazz-infused music that's more smoky basement than orchestral hall. Following the stately orchestral explorations of 2014's Until Silence, the music here is lithe, hollow and furious, evoking a fractured world of economic and political instability. Ten tracks exploring burningly intense, psychedelic and romantic krautrock, ambient, and rhythmic noise themes -- A moving, widescreen electro-acoustic sound design. RIYL: Colin Stetson, The Haxan Cloak, John Carpenter, Deathprod, Willie Burns. Mastered and cut to vinyl by Pole at Scape Mastering.

TOY TONICS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TOYT 064EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC COEO Tonic Edits Vol. 5 12" The Toy Tonics crew is known for being addicted to two things: vintage music machines and old vinyl. 100% music aficionados. On the Tonic Edit series, the crew shares some of their favorite old tracks -- in a reworked version. This time COEO destroys a couple of '70s disco jams. Recut and re-pasted, they gave them their special COEO touch. Of course it's irresistible! Vinyl only.

TRANSFIGURED TIME (GEORGIA)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TT 005EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BAKRADZE, GACHA I Can Still See You 12" Gacha Bakradze returns to Transfigured Time with a new EP titled I Can Still See You. The EP includes five original tracks. Photos on the cover are by a Georgian photographer, Andro Eradze.

TRUE ROMANCE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TREP 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JANIS Play, Stop, Pause 12" For its 16th installment, True Romance welcome the über-talented Janis into its ranks. The busy Frankfurt based producer concocted an irresistible two-tracker oddball. On the A-side, "Machst Du Jetzt Musik?" is a gorgeous hypnotic groover. Flirting with jazz, the uplifting piano driven house track gets propelled through the clouds with its swirling bleeps and effects. On the flip, Janis plunges in darker territories with "Play, Stop, Pause". Glitchy synths and filtered pianos are wrapped into a trippy atmosphere reminiscent of the deep water disco of your wildest dreams.

TURBO RECORDINGS (CANADA)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TURBO 189EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VEIMAR, DIMITRI Less Talk EP 12" Seasoned memory athletes will no doubt recall the Turbo Recordings' past affiliation with the former Soviet Union. Their A&R team spent countless hours sifting through layer after layer of Russian underground music, a shocking amount of which turned out to be fake SoundCloud accounts from producers based in Florida. In fact, their best intelligence suggests that Dimitri Veimar may be the only person making music in Russia today. With releases on Omnidisc and Renate, Veimar produces dark, raw-dog electro. You have no idea how much has been sacrificed in order to shield you from the realpolitik of international dance music.

UNDAY RECORDS (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: UNDAY 063CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MILLIONAIRE Sciencing CD Over the last 15 years, Tim Vanhamel has been working on several musical projects. After two seminal, critically acclaimed Millionaire albums and years of intensive touring, he wrote a successful solo album Welcome To The Blue House (2008), before taking on other projects such as Broken Glass Heroes, Eat Lions, Disko Drunkards, Magnus, and The Hickey Underworld. But the time has come for Vanhamel to finally bring his legendary band Millionaire back together. The long-awaited third Millionaire album Sciencing comes sixteen years after their debut album Outside The Simian Flock (2001) and twelve years after Paradisiac (2005). For the recordings, Vanhamel and drummer Damien Vanderhasselt (Eat Lions) went to elStudio, a brand new recording space in the Costa Rican village of Santa Teresa. The studio is run by compatriot Jeff Claeys (ex-Admiral Freebee, Jon Spencer & The Blues Explosion) who assisted Vanhamel as sound engineer. "Never before has a recording process felt so pleasant and free. It was like playing in a sandbox" said Vanhamel about his time in Costa Rica. He stayed in Costa Rica for two months, and returned to Belgium with an all-new Millionaire record under his belt. The album, produced by Vanhamel himself, was subsequently mixed by Greg Gordon (Oasis, Wolfmother, Triggerfinger) and mastered by Howie Weinberg (Nirvana, The White Stripes, Beastie Boys). The first single "I'm Not Who You Think You Are" sounds as nasty and edgy as ever, while "Wastelands" is Millionaire at its funkiest. "L'Homme Sans Corps" shows off Vanhamel's French and the ballad "Silent River", a duet with Canadian singer Clara Klein, would not look out of place on the soundtrack of Twin Peaks. "Now that I'm a bit older, I feel the need more and more to make something that can also be beautiful," said 39-year-old Vanhamel who calls Sciencing a surprising and, above all, a mature album. "The groove is more important than ever, and this album is made in accordance with the less-is-more principle. I've omitted more guitar riffs than I've added. We don't feel the need to hit the listener over the head anymore." CD version comes in a four-panel digisleeve; Jerboa mastered the two CD only tracks, "Busy Man" and "Visa Running".

VINYL LOVERS (ITALY)

PRICE: $30.50 CAT #: VL 900402LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MAYALL, JOHN The Turning Point 2LP 2017 repress. Vinyl Lovers present a reissue of John Mayall's The Turning Point, originally released in 1969. Recorded live in 1969 during a show at NYC's famed Fillmore East just after Mick Taylor left to join the Rolling Stones. The album instead featured the guitar playing of Jon Mark and John Almond on sax and flute, but no drums. This created a sound that was radically different from their previous releases. This reissue includes three bonus tracks. Comes in a gatefold jacket.

WOLFSKUIL LIMITED (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: WLTD 031EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CIRCULAR VECTOR PATTERNS Be EP 12" After DJ Red's successful Raw Cacao EP (WLTD 030EP, 2016), Darko Esser's Wolfskuil Limited now present a solid four-tracker from the Dutch newcomer Circular Vector Patterns. "Be" starts with a mellow opening, gradually evolving to a more upbeat club pulse, a dynamic combination, followed on by "Dawn", a track which delivers rhythmic beats, balanced with a placid sensation. "Eclipse" reveals its mysterious morphing pads, reflecting the artist's spaced-out facet. A very promising debut from Circular Vector Patterns, who combines moody atmospheres and flawless production throughout the EP.

