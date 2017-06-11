Forced Exposure New Releases for 6/12/14

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

AGUIRRE RECORDS (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $36.00 CAT #: SSH 004LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RILEY, TERRY Persian Surgery Dervishes 2LP The classic minimal music album is now available again on vinyl for the first time since the '70s. During the 1970s, Californian composer Terry Riley concentrated on solo keyboard performances, continuing to make music yet writing down almost nothing. Riley selected a mode, chose a few motifs or basic patterns and then, seated on the floor in front of his audience, improvised on electronic keyboard. The electric organ, superseded at later concerts by a synthesizer, was portable and consistent. By the early '70s, Riley had come to feel that scores were a distraction. Faithful interpretation of an already written piece was a deviation from the true purpose of making music, which was spiritual quest. Fortunately, some of those live performances were captured on tape. Persian Surgery Dervishes, issued initially on the French label Shandar in 1972, features two such concerts for electric organ and reel-to-reel delay, one recorded in Los Angeles on April 18th, 1971, the other in Paris on May 24th, 1972. At the start of that decade, Riley became a dedicated student of the great Hindustani singer Pandit Pran Nath. Looking into North Indian classical tradition, he found correspondences to modal and cyclic ideas that he was already working on. In 1971, Riley started teaching Indian music at Mills College, in Oakland. That experience fed directly into his solo keyboard performances, but other influences were also shaping his music. Personal research into ancient Persian culture and the poetry of Rumi lit up his imagination, while the repetitive swirling of Sufi devotional music from North Africa and jazz, an enduring source of inspiration, reverberate through these performances. The Californian version of Persian Surgery Dervishes starts with low dark tones, dense and brooding like a huddled human figure, deep in introspection. But as the improvisation unfolds Riley's buoyant spirit asserts itself, spiraling out in ecstatic coils. The Parisian concert conveys a different mood, brighter and more open in texture, more relaxed from the outset and breathing with greater freedom as it takes flight. Persian Surgery Dervishes is a mesmerizing record of a vital stage in Riley's ongoing quest for connection with the universal mind and sublime music. "Music is my spiritual path. It's my way of finding out who I am." --Terry Riley, 1976 Includes insert with liner notes by Julian Cowley; Lacquer cut by Rashad Becker; Layout by Jeroen Wille; Remastered by Equusl; Licensed from FGL Productions; Edition of 1000.

ALTER EGO RECORDINGS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: AER 029EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ACID JESUS Interstate 12" Alter Ego Recordings reissue an Acid Jesus classic, which sounds just as fresh as it sounded when it was released on Klang Elektronik in 1997. Based on a very light, but striking ground construction, Roman Flügel and Jörn Elling Wuttke lead their listeners over delicate FM-synthesis-sounds, minimal clonky bass patterns, and snappy percussions to a long intermission breakdown, which is reminiscent of a starting Boeing 747. Where "Interstate" plays like an inspired peak-hour jam, "Turkey Skank" and "Hibernation Drive" take on cooler tones for a headier machine-funk ride.

ALTIN VILLAGE & MINE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: AVM 063EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VON SPAR Garzweiler 12" Von Spar present their Garzweiler EP on Altin Village & Mine, named after the Garzweiler surface mine in the outermost western corner of Germany. Opener "Metaxourgío" features a futuristic atmosphere, which is most prominent in the fantastic and strange nucleus of the EP. "Garzweiler III" and "Garzweiler IV" are among the band's most abstract work in the past decade. Here, Von Spar realize a breezy, machinic anonymity to which any "human touch" is foreign and external. "Omónia" works as a sort of unexpected summary of the record transposed to the dancefloor, the urgency creating a grandiose, almost anthemic, finale.

AUS MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: AUS 113EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KOMON & WILL SAUL Harmonise 12" Will Saul and Komon line up "Harmonise", a smoldering single that comes backed up with an almighty pair of remixes from Nick Höppner and Juju & Jordash. The title track kicks things off with glowing, interweaved synths and a pattering tom line. Vocal snippets and trippy delays suffuse a purposeful bass tone before the "101 Dub" version rolls out with punchy drums and a sharp, darting acid line. Nick Höppner's remix builds a rich, hypnotic groove that steadily develops with intricacy and depth. Juju & Jordash then drive a warped, rumbling synth line through spacey atmospherics rounding off the EP.

BECAUSE MUSIC (FRANCE)

PRICE: $32.00 CAT #: BEC 5156896 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Oui LP+CD Camille presents Ouï, her fifth studio album. Recorded over a year in La Chartreuse, a 14th century monastery-turned-artist's residence in Avignon, France, Ouï is a cornucopia thrumming with folk, hymns, ballads, pop, lullabies, and breathtaking a cappella. "The story of the album is like this, moving from the arcane drums" -- percussion is used throughout as the bedrock -- "to the treble and harmonics and light in my voice." An instrument of exhilarating range and phenomenal power, Camille's voice provides all the vocal parts on Ouï. Co-produced by Camille with two of her longtime collaborators, composer and multi-instrumentalist Clement Ducol and sound and mixing engineer Maxime Leguil, and featuring the Moog analog synthesizer, Ouï is a work with a pulse. "It really resonates," says Camille, "On some songs there are no drums, just this sub-bass like a kick drum, which leads the way and gives it a beat." While she sets out to write politically charged songs inspired by drum-driven French traditional dances, reflecting upon the country's recent, tragic events, she was equally led to something peaceful, vowel-oriented, and vibrational in her exploration of sound. The latter explains the album's title. Becoming a mother for the second time also had a bearing -- "Having my children made me want to dive again into the spring of life, of love, of sound. All this mothering has led me to an approach of fluidity." "Fontaine Du Lait", the album's first single, with its flute sounds and arrangements that overlap, evokes this concept of fluidity. Two traditional French music pieces play their part in "Je Ne Mâche Pas Mes Mots" and "Twix", whilst "Seeds", the album's only English language song, is about reaping what we sow. "Lasso", with its uneven rhythms and lyrics about throwing, spinning but never quite catching, and "Sous Le Sable" is an ode to a mysterious woman who lives below the sand. The French language and the magic of sound dominate Ouï. It also pays tribute to Camille's father -- "My father was a singer and whilst he didn't do music for a living he definitely showed me the way. This is the first time he won't hear a new album of mine, which is maybe why I called it Oui - Ouï - like 'heard'. I wanted to make something so vibrational, so beautiful, that he can hear it where he is." Blue, fabric-covered, gatefold sleeve; Printed paper inner-sleeve; Includes CD.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BEC 5156977 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Le Sac Des Filles LP+CD LP version. Gatefold sleeve. Includes CD. Camille's first studio album Le Sac Des Filles, originally released in 2002 on Source. Includes "Mon Petit Vieux", "1, 2, 3", and "Paris"."French pop star Camille has been widely hailed for both her vocal skills and the lyrics that set her apart from the popular music often heard on MTV. With her 2002 solo debut, Le Sac des Filles, Camille scored a hit that was only the first of many to follow. The cabaret-inspired track 'Paris' speaks of her love/hate relationship with the City of Lights, and it particularly hit home with fans. The album also features the sweet and moving 'La Ou Je Suis Nee' and 'Un Homme Deserte,' the latter of which was one of the first original songs written by Camille." --Celeste Rhoads, AllMusic

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BEC 5156979 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Le Fil LP+CD LP version. Gatefold sleeve. Includes CD. Camille's second studio album Le Fil, originally released in 2004. Le Fil features a "tone", a low-level drone that is in the background of every song, which Camille has described as "her note". The note is a B. The singer also mentioned that many people returned the record, thinking this sound was a fault with the recording. The title also arises due to the similar word "fille", or "girl", which arises in a lot of the songs. Includes "La Jeune Fille Aux Cheveux Blancs" and "Ta Douleur".

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: BEC 5156981 FILE UNDER: ROCK CAMILLE Music Hole 2LP+CD Double LP version. Gatefold sleeve. Includes CD. Camille's third studio album Music Hole, originally released in 2008. Includes "Home Is Where It Hurts", "Waves", and "Cats And Dogs". Music Hole was co-written with English producer MaJiKer. Camille advised that the title Music Hole refers to the main parts of her body that make music.

BORN BAD RECORDS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: BORNBAD 093CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SIBELIUS, ORVAL CARLOS Ordre Et Progres CD Recording the most luminous and conquering music there is, in order to conjure up melancholic depths. This could be the definition of the pop music made during the golden age, when the Beach Boys and the Left Banke allowed themselves to be as orchestral as they could be to transcend the vital energy of what it meant to be young, whilst Pink Floyd and Soft Machine were breaking down the doors of perception. The music that Orval Carlos Sibelius returns to is almost a default position: "I try to go off on tangents, but I always end up on the same road," he admits. In a world of joyful amnesia, artists can be recognized via their consistency. When you've inherited a gift for luxurious melodies and psychedelic heights, why look for other ways to feel alive? You can believe Orval Carlos Sibelius when he says that his music would be the same if no one had the inclination to listen to it. And he would've carried on this way until his last breath if his album Super Forma hadn't been met with some success in 2013. Three years after this exploit, with Ascension, Orval Carlos Sibelius took the risk of making an instrumental escape, a streamlined sidestep made to fit with the images from an almost impossible-to-find documentary, Haroun Tazieff's The Devil's Blast (1959). But when Orval Carlos Sibelius veers from his usual path, he soon returns to the fray. In this case, it's a real Ride of the Valkyries that's to be discovered behind a title that's as heroic as it is ironic: Ordre Et Progrès ("Order and Progress"). Like an intimate super production, an existential peplum. His most uninhibited album, and also the hardest, it's as if Led Zeppelin and Shellac turned up to reinforce the flamboyant melodies. Now that this baroque art is set in wax, Orval Carlos Sibelius can return towards further intimate adventures. After the studio-based storm, back to the calmness of his bedroom where his music regenerates: "What I prefer in life is to dream about the track I'm working on, while it's not set in stone. A bit like a love story that's just begun, when everything still seems possible." While waiting for the next step of the perpetual pop romance, let yourself be knocked down by Ordre Et Progrès. CD version includes two bonus tracks.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: BORNBAD 093LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SIBELIUS, ORVAL CARLOS Ordre Et Progres LP LP version. Recording the most luminous and conquering music there is, in order to conjure up melancholic depths. This could be the definition of the pop music made during the golden age, when the Beach Boys and the Left Banke allowed themselves to be as orchestral as they could be to transcend the vital energy of what it meant to be young, whilst Pink Floyd and Soft Machine were breaking down the doors of perception. The music that Orval Carlos Sibelius returns to is almost a default position: "I try to go off on tangents, but I always end up on the same road," he admits. In a world of joyful amnesia, artists can be recognized via their consistency. When you've inherited a gift for luxurious melodies and psychedelic heights, why look for other ways to feel alive? You can believe Orval Carlos Sibelius when he says that his music would be the same if no one had the inclination to listen to it. And he would've carried on this way until his last breath if his album Super Forma hadn't been met with some success in 2013. Three years after this exploit, with Ascension, Orval Carlos Sibelius took the risk of making an instrumental escape, a streamlined sidestep made to fit with the images from an almost impossible-to-find documentary, Haroun Tazieff's The Devil's Blast (1959). But when Orval Carlos Sibelius veers from his usual path, he soon returns to the fray. In this case, it's a real Ride of the Valkyries that's to be discovered behind a title that's as heroic as it is ironic: Ordre Et Progrès ("Order and Progress"). Like an intimate super production, an existential peplum. His most uninhibited album, and also the hardest, it's as if Led Zeppelin and Shellac turned up to reinforce the flamboyant melodies. Now that this baroque art is set in wax, Orval Carlos Sibelius can return towards further intimate adventures. After the studio-based storm, back to the calmness of his bedroom where his music regenerates: "What I prefer in life is to dream about the track I'm working on, while it's not set in stone. A bit like a love story that's just begun, when everything still seems possible." While waiting for the next step of the perpetual pop romance, let yourself be knocked down by Ordre Et Progrès.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: BORNBAD 095LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Bingo! French Punk Exploitation 1978-1981 LP LP version. The real, great rock'n'roll swindle? You'd better search Belgium, and more specifically somewhere near Lou Deprijck and Yvan Lacomblez, two born-and-bred "Brusselians". If their names don't ring a bell at first glance, you've most likely already wiggled to their interplanetary hit "Ça Plane Pour Moi": A moronic song by a crappy singer... The prank swept through the world and within a few months, no less than one million 45s were sold just in France. It spawned mass-produced cover versions, becoming a universal punk anthem. Of course, such a cash cow would arouse envy and create quite a few vocations among our fellow countrymen. The song's trademark derision was about to bridge the missing link between original punk -- too violent, too dirty -- and the general public eager to enjoy a little Saturday-night pogo. Humor became the magic bullet to conquer a frightened audience. The formula had already proved successful. Remember the arrival of rock'n'roll in France (1957) through Boris Vian, Henri Salvador, and Michel Legrand. Their famous, jokey "Rock and Roll-Mops" already laid the foundations for the same equation: joke + rock'n'roll + derision = success. The big labels tried to produce punk bands in France -- Polydor signed the Stinky Toys and the Guilty Razors -- but only to result in huge commercial failures. But in the face of Mr. Bertrand's huge success, those big labels thought they understood how it worked. Music publishers and majors all wanted a punk hit. A&R executives brought all of their seasoned producers, composers, and lyricists into the stampede: eccentric arrangements, daft and stereotyped lyrics -- one-upmanship was the rule. An unprecedented bunch of punk-novelty records followed. Even André Verchuren had his own unbridled accordion cover version of "Ça Plane Pour Moi". Sure, most of these punk hoaxes are real lousy, real shitty but one must admit that some numbers stand out of the crowd. While they didn't reach the success of "Ça Plane Pour Moi", some, here and there, were really inspired and even more creative than the songs they hijacked and mimicked. Features: Piero, Soda Fraise, Stéfan, Geiger, Too Much, Gérard Bôle Du Chaumont, Sublime Deluxe, Bulldozer, Les Marylènes, Gisor, Anatole Frantz, Fatsy Wataire, and Plastichke.

BUTTERZ (UK)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: TQD 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TQD UKG LP Since their first collaborative foray with Day & Night, which was released on Butterz in 2015, TQD have rather emphatically proven that their three way formula works; appearing in clubs and at festivals the world over, they've been consistently shaking up scenarios with their high octane blends of (largely) their own music across four deck sets. Following memorable sets on the Boiler Room and live turns at Warehouse Project, Leeds Festival, and Boomtown, Royal-T, DJ Q, and Flava D have been hard at work putting together their ten track debut album, UKG - a bolshy mission statement that encompasses the full spectrum of the garage sound. When you look at each party's discography separately, what's immediately obvious is their shared love of a two-step beat, a hellish hoover bass, and all those cleverly edited vocal ticks. Their debut album is the culmination of that love, with TQS channeling everything from heady, energetic bassline (on "Vibsing Ting"), to ghostly Burial-scapes (on "Only One"), and lounge instrumentation (on "New Day"). "New Day" features Swindle and Skilliam.

CULTURES OF SOUL RECORDS

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: COS 506EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BALL, BENJAMIN I Just Keep Dancing 12" "The second single from the Cultures Of Soul compilation, Boogie Breakdown: South African Disco 1980-1984, Benjamin Ball's 'I Just Keep Dancing' is a synth and drum machine-fueled track that also reveals Ball as one of South Africa's earliest rappers. Boston-bred DJs, Soul Clap provide an excellent rework of the track adding some big room club flavor to the track for DJs around the world. Soul Clap are the globe-trotting DJ duo of Eli Goldstein and Charles Levine who've done everything from headlining clubs in Ibiza to creating DJ mix albums for Fabric and DJ Kicks to making records with George Clinton, Sly Stone, and Robert Owens. Licensed directly from the artist and housed in a custom disco sleeve this edit won't be available anywhere else."

DIRTER PROMOTIONS (UK)

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: DPROM 036LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FAUST Od Serca Do Duszy 2LP Od Serca Do Duszy originally appeared as a double CD set, joint-released by Lumberton Trading Company and AudioTONG in 2007 (LUMB 008CD). Long out of print, this album documents a professionally recorded live show at Krakow's Loch Ness Club. As anybody who has seen Faust live, in their countless different yet always wonderful forms, can testify, they are such a musical high, all other stimulants aren't necessary. This remastered reissue once again illuminates the residual experience of a Faust concert in all its expectation-scrunching glory. Comprising the thirteen songs that constituted the original show, this set was produced by founders Jean-Herve Peron and Zappi Diermaier, plus Amaury Cambuzat. Together they dovetail perfectly with one of Peron's mantras during the occasion, "Od Serca Do Duszy". This translates from Polish to, "From heart to soul", which just about covers one of the many facets to Faust's incredible music.

DISCREPANT (UK)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: CREP 042LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CASAS, CARLOS Pyramid Of Skulls 2LP Inspired by the common task and the people of Pamir in Tajikistan, filmmaker and sound artist Carlos Casas deconstructs far-away sights and sounds to create a unique field recording experiment that equally worships past, present, and future traditions. Nikolai Fedorov thought the Pamir to be the cradle of humanity, the hidden and forgotten nest, a pyramid of skulls that held the secrets of past human kinship. He believed that most of Asian myths of human origin pointed the Pamir region as their inception. For the Chinese, Indian, and Semitic myths, the mountainous region of Central Asia, often referred to as "the roof of the world", was the key to understand his resurrection plan.

EDITIONS MEGO (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: EMEGO 242LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LCC Bastet LP Bastet is the second album by LCC (Ana Quiroga and Uge Pañeda). Bastet is a ritual study gliding the path from the rites of the ancient to the realm of the modern. Bastet is the name of the ancient Egyptian goddess closely linked to music and female power, who coerced humans to entertain her in order to keep her untamed animalistic side in check. Whilst absorbing this legend, the second LCC release presents itself as a vast canvas of ritual, restraint, and spacious sonorities. Stark and unnerving, Bastet is not reliant on pure electronics as abstract theater, but rather utilizes these tools to conjure a world circling the spheres and planes of symbolic human activity. Recorded throughout 2016 among residencies at the legendary studios EMS in Stockholm, the Inter Arts Center of Malmö, and their own studio in Gijón, Bastet is a rich experience: cryptic, visionary, and utterly compelling. Eight tracks lay forth a deep listening journey into the netherworlds of human experience, movement, ritual, and space. Mastered and cut by Mike Grinser at Dubplates & Mastering. Cover by Pedro Maia; Artwork by anacachafeiro.es and LCC.

ESPACIAL DISCOS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ESP 001CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ESTRADA, SUSANA The Sexadelic Disco-Funk Sound Of... CD Susana Estrada was one of the muses and main figures from the period known as "Transition" in Spain. No other woman represented better than her the freedom and sexual revolution which the country experienced in the '70s after the end of the dictatorship. A truly erotic Goddess, Susana was a model, singer, and actress and one of the first women to perform fully-naked plays in Spain. She appeared in numerous erotic magazines and movies and her famous sexual counselling column for Play-Lady magazine caused a big commotion at the time. She reached fame with her erotic musical plays like Historias Del Strip-Tease, Muñecas (where she simulated having sex with a robot), and Machos. As a singer, in 1980, Susana released her first 45 for the Belter label from Barcelona: Acaríciame/Machos. Produced by Josep Llobell Oliver and Manuel Gas, it contained two sexy disco tracks which paved the way for her first LP, Amor Y Libertad ("Love And Freedom"), released on the Belter sub-label Sauce in 1981. Produced by cosmic disco pioneer Josep Llobell (Oliver's Planet), this is a real fest of '80s Italo disco, Munich sound, boogie, funk, and modern soul. The fabulous, minimal production of Llobell collides with the sensual vocals and moanings of Susana, singing about sexual liberation and freedom. Criminally underrated for many years, Amor Y Libertad has now become a cult item in the international cosmic disco scene. But in 1980, a strange cassette by Susana called Machos was also released on the Belter label. It featured music and songs from the play of the same name. There, we can find "Espacial" (seven minutes of robotic funk and space cosmic disco) and "Hagamos El Amor" ("Let's make love"), another sexadelic funk track much in the vein of the ones included on Amor Y Libertad. On this compilation, you'll find the entire Amor Y Libertad album except the two tracks which were not in a disco/funk vein ("Ven" and "Arena Y Mar"), plus "Machos" (a Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch cover), "Acaríciame" from the first Belter 45, and two tracks from the Machos cassette: "Espacial" and "Hagamos El Amor". Espacial Discos also included a previously unreleased track courtesy of Susana: "Tócame", recorded in 2007, in a High Energy Euro Disco vein. Master tape sound; Insert with liner notes and rare photos (some of them only recommended to adults).

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: ESP 001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ESTRADA, SUSANA The Sexadelic Disco-Funk Sound Of... LP LP version. Susana Estrada was one of the muses and main figures from the period known as "Transition" in Spain. No other woman represented better than her the freedom and sexual revolution which the country experienced in the '70s after the end of the dictatorship. A truly erotic Goddess, Susana was a model, singer, and actress and one of the first women to perform fully-naked plays in Spain. She appeared in numerous erotic magazines and movies and her famous sexual counselling column for Play-Lady magazine caused a big commotion at the time. She reached fame with her erotic musical plays like Historias Del Strip-Tease, Muñecas (where she simulated having sex with a robot), and Machos. As a singer, in 1980, Susana released her first 45 for the Belter label from Barcelona: Acaríciame/Machos. Produced by Josep Llobell Oliver and Manuel Gas, it contained two sexy disco tracks which paved the way for her first LP, Amor Y Libertad ("Love And Freedom"), released on the Belter sub-label Sauce in 1981. Produced by cosmic disco pioneer Josep Llobell (Oliver's Planet), this is a real fest of '80s Italo disco, Munich sound, boogie, funk, and modern soul. The fabulous, minimal production of Llobell collides with the sensual vocals and moanings of Susana, singing about sexual liberation and freedom. Criminally underrated for many years, Amor Y Libertad has now become a cult item in the international cosmic disco scene. But in 1980, a strange cassette by Susana called Machos was also released on the Belter label. It featured music and songs from the play of the same name. There, we can find "Espacial" (seven minutes of robotic funk and space cosmic disco) and "Hagamos El Amor" ("Let's make love"), another sexadelic funk track much in the vein of the ones included on Amor Y Libertad. On this compilation, you'll find the entire Amor Y Libertad album except the two tracks which were not in a disco/funk vein ("Ven" and "Arena Y Mar"), plus "Machos" (a Celi Bee & The Buzzy Bunch cover), "Acaríciame" from the first Belter 45, and two tracks from the Machos cassette: "Espacial" and "Hagamos El Amor". Espacial Discos also included a previously unreleased track courtesy of Susana: "Tócame", recorded in 2007, in a High Energy Euro Disco vein. Master tape sound; Insert with liner notes and rare photos (some of them only recommended to adults).

ETRURIA BEAT (ITALY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: ETB 040EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AGNELLI, LUCA Voltumna 12" For Etruria Beat's 40th release, it's down to bossman Luca Agnelli. Following Metamorphosis (ETB 037EP, 2017), Luca lays down two slabs of absolute dynamite. "Voltumna" pays homage to the supreme god of Etruscan people: Powerful dynamics and balanced shades. "Aplu" is another dedication to Entruscan divinity: A barbed rolling dynamic that suddenly cracks open into a cosmos of light and emotion. Slam and Truncate each provide a remix of "Voltumna". Slam add their signature Glaswegian grit with distorted textures, while Truncate strips the groove back to a jacking dynamic that becomes progressively bouncier. Gold vinyl.

FAR OUT RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: FARO 122X-LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VEROCAI, ARTHUR Encore LP LP version. Heavyweight vinyl. Far Out Recordings present the ten-year anniversary of Arthur Verocai's Encore, originally released in 2007. Encore features 11 original compositions from Arthur Verocai with guest musicians including Azymuth, Ivan Lins, and a nine-piece string section. The highly anticipated follow-up to Arthur's eponymous debut album from 1972, Encore saw Arthur joining the dots over 35 years to create a modern classic of Brazilian music that, like his debut, combines Brazilian influences with his take on American soul and cinematic experimentation, and shows that Arthur's sound is as poignant as it ever was. In the mid-2000s, following on from Marcos Valle, Joyce, and of course Azymuth, Arthur Verocai joined the long-line of Brazilian musicians whose music was to be introduced to a whole new legion of fans by Far Out Recordings. The story of Encore begins with Joe Davis, Far Out Recordings' head honcho who stumbled upon Arthur's debut in a dusty record store in downtown Rio in the late '80s. At the time of its release in 1972, critics panned Arthur's debut and both the album and artist subsequently vanished into obscurity. Fast forward to winter 2004 and Joe's at the studio of Far Out Recording artists Harmonic 313 -- aka production duo Mark "Troubleman" Pritchard and Dave Brinkworth -- playing them some of his favorite Brazilian albums. Dave recalls the moment Joe put on Arthur's debut, "As soon as the needle hit the record and we heard the fantastic arrangements, songs and sounds, Arthur completely blew our minds." Three months later and Dave was in Brazil with Arthur Verocai, and the plans for what was to become Encore were being laid down. Produced by Dave, Encore sees Arthur on incredible form, the 35 plus years between the recording of his debut and this the follow-up just melting away as Arthur picked up the (conductor's) baton once again to create 11 epic tracks of stirring samba-soul and experimental cinematic movements that sees him creating a record to rival his debut.

GRADED (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: GRD 005EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SOLITARY DANCER Transmitting To Heaven 12" Solitary Dancer returns to Graded. Once again, this three-track 12" blends electro, ambient, and acid to superb, undeniably modern effect. With a running time of nearly 12-minutes, the title track "Transmitting To Heaven" is an ambitiously sweeping cut that subtly moves through its various shades, from electro and acid, to strobe-lit '90s rave. "Birth Of Saturn" is built around an arpeggiating synth that shifts and morphs throughout the track as the intensity ascends. "At The End Of The Corridor Of Love, A Loss" is a slow burning ambient piece that is as somber as it is cinematic.

GUERSSEN RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: GUESS 098LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WICKED LADY The Axeman Cometh 2LP 2017 repress. Double LP version. If you are looking for raw, psychedelic hard-rock, look no further -- Guerssen presents the complete recordings (1968-1972) from Wicked Lady, the legendary UK underground power trio led by ace guitarist Martin Weaver, later a member of Dark on their Round The Edges album. The music here was originally recorded in 1968/1969 and features new artwork and an insert with notes by Weaver, who tells the real (and bizarre!) story behind Wicked Lady for the first time. The stuff of legend, this is a real fest of fuzz, wah-wah and heavy riffs that will blow the mind of any hard-psych collector.

PRICE: $34.50 CAT #: GUESS 099LP FILE UNDER: ROCK WICKED LADY Psychotic Overkill 2LP 2017 repress; Double LP version. Second volume to complete the anthology of Wicked Lady recordings, their final tracks recorded in 1972, just before the band split up and guitarist Martin Weaver left for Dark (of Round The Edges fame). Another batch of excessive, over-the-top, doom-y psychedelic hard-rock including underground classics like "I'm A Freak" and the 21-minute epic "Ship Of Ghosts." Maximum sound quality, new artwork and an insert with liner notes by psychedelic guitar god, Martin Weaver, telling the real story behind Wicked Lady for the first time.

HOGA NORD REKORDS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HNR 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FONTAN Fontan LP Put the opening track "Mangsebung" on, then stay with the record until the closer "Shadows" rings out and you will be clear, sharp, and mildly messed up by the listening experience, because this is an extremely well-directed trip in mind-altering music. Fontän needs time to reach such heights. The width of range in influences has become somewhat of a trademark for Fontän. Magma, Pink Floyd, Bhutanese and Nordic folk music, Manuel Göttsching and Ashra, Robert Fripp and King Crimson, Steve Reich, Philip Glass, Talking Heads, DJ Shadow, Brian Eno, and Boards Of Canada, are some of the artists that have made a mark on the psychedelic duo. One of the main differences though between Fontän and other bands with a similar set of influences is that many cannot transform those musical traditions into timeless and boundless songs like those in Fontän's catalog.

HOUSE OF WISDOM (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: HOW 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SAVIO, DANIEL Synesthesia 12" Daniel Savio punctures the game with a slow-growing three track set of dub-influenced, house curiosities.

IN THE GARDEN (NORWAY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: ITG 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MARIUS CIRCUS Veggepysj 12" Oslo DJ Marius Circus releases on his own In The Garden label. The title track "Veggepysj" is a chugging midnight affair, with swirling arps, a driving bassline, and dreamy pads. "Mellow Johnny's", is a somewhat more Balearic affair. Yet, it still has Marius Circus's undeniable personal twist, with off-kilter percussion and weird textures. The flip sees long-time friend, Full Pupp kingpin, and one of the world's finest DJs, Prins Thomas, turn the title track into a nine-minute dance floor monster. Thomas manages to take it up several notches, while still keeping the original's charm present.

KARAOKE KALK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: KK 098EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ANT ORANGE Arkupe 12" Following his 2015 self-titled release (KK 087EP), Ant Orange is back with another groove-laden 12" on Karaoke Kalk. Arkupe is a prime slice of laid-back beats and bass-heavy jazz breaks. Each track oozes soulfulness, from the smooth-as-silk Fender Rhodes on the opening title track to the downbeat Afro rhythms of "Fog Walk", and the nonchalant guitar riffs and synth lines on "Little Wing". Side A closes with "Feld", a sun-drenched slo-mo house jam. Side B starts with the more up-tempo toe-tapper "Big Lil's". "LB" offers more tasty jazz-n-bass drumming, while the closing track "My Man" has a breezy still-awake-on-Sunday swagger.

KEYSOUND RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: LDN 069EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LYEFORM Things Betwixt EP 12" Things Betwixt EP is an emotive new addition to the label's synth-lead, chromatic, melodic sub-canon. Lyeform, aka Ben McCarthy, is an experimental electronic artist from London with an emphasis on bass and precision drum programming. Lyeform's expansive sound incorporates cutting-edge sound design whilst remaining within the broad structure of UK 'nuum genres. His past releases include an EP on GRNDWRK and a 12" on Mozaik, as well as a compilation feature on the forward-thinking Studio Rockers label, alongside regular collaborator Nomi.

KRAAK (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: K 092LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KOHN Kreis Plon LP LP version. Includes download code. Almost 20 years ago, Jürgen De Blonde debuted on Kraak with the nowadays unfindable and almost visionary album 1 (1998). It was the starting point for a vital and wondrous exploration that lead him over paths of glitch, idm, shoe gaze, hypnagogic pop, improvised music, straight forward synth music, field recordings, and kraut... In the middle of this ungraspable adventure through contemporary electronic music, Köhn stands as a genuine artist that stayed true to the curious spirit of the DIY knob twiddling and boggling boy he once was. Kraak present his seventh album on the label, Kreis Plön, which documents and envisions 20 years of exploring. It's an album that is about a fusion of the past and the future, of separation and reconfiguration, of mourning and rejoicing, of noise and peace. Kreis Plön is about geolocation. It's about probable fiction and looking for bits of different puzzles that fit together. It's an exercise in linear and perpendicular coherence devoid of any objective logic. In the middle of the album an artist is envisioning his place in the now, questioning how or when he got there, as he links memories to imaginary places, and real places, to imaginary histories. Kreis Plön stands as such a masterpiece that bluntly envisions the future of electronic music. Mastered by Karel De Backer; Recorded and produced by Jürgen De Blonde; Artwork and design by Ruttens-Wille.

LATENCY RECORDINGS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: LTNC 012EP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL BELLOWS Sander 12" "Floating, immersive tape loops and improvised analogue electronics by the Milanese duo of Giuseppe Ielasi and Nicola Ratti. Enigmatic melodies, subtle sound textures and rumbling sub-bass pulses..."

LEKTROLUV (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: LL 015CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DR. LEKTROLUV Elektrik World 4CD BOX Dr. Lektroluv presents Elektrik World, a deluxe boxset four-CD compilation with each and every essential electro classic you need to own. Boys Noize, Tiga, Miss Kittin -- you'll find all the golden boys and girls of electro present on this ultimate collection. Elektrik World is compiled by the green masked Dr. Lektroluv, who's been at the forefront of the electro movement, from Belgium to Brazil, for more than 15 years. Comes in a "pizza box"; Includes four CD wallets and a fold-out poster booklet. Also includes: The Hacker, Crème De Menthe, Alden Tyrell, Dakar & Grinser, Telex, New Order, Vitalic, ADULT., David Carretta, Bolz Bolz, Dima, Anthony Rother, Zyntherius, I-F, Zombie Nation, DJ Gius, Black Strobe, Bangkok Impact, Dot Allison, Felix Da Housecat, Alter Ego, A Number Of Names, Artist Unknown, Solvent, Mysterymen, T.Raumschmiere, Zoot Woman, Paper Faces, Unit 4, Scissor Sisters, Digitalism, Freeform Five, Mylo, Ida Engberg, Sébastien Léger, Booka Shade, Fake Blood, Tomas Andersson, Proxy, Alex Gopher, Etienne de Crécy, MGMT, Soulwax, Juliet, Jacques Lu Cont, Röyksopp, Trentemøller, Feist, Mr. Magnetik, Sound Of Stereo, Mumbai Science, The Subs, Boris Dlugosch, Modek, VNNR, Party Harders, Dr. Lektroluv, Break 3000, Junior, and Williams.

LIGHT IN THE ATTIC

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: LITA 157CD FILE UNDER: ROCK CASTLE, LYNN Rose Colored Corner CD "Though most of the world may not know the songs of Lynn Castle, she is an artist whose work stretches across seven decades. She has created a diverse and vast (albeit mostly unreleased) discography of pop, folk, country, gothic, rock, punk, blues, and children's songs. Light In The Attic Records is very excited to continue its Lee Hazlewood Archive Series with Rose Colored Corner, a collection of intimate recordings Lynn Castle made with Jack Nitzsche in 1966 and her complete recorded output with Lee Hazlewood on LHI Records. For the first time ever Lynn is sharing recordings from her personal archive and telling her story. In the 1960s Lynn became the first lady barber in LA just as long hair on men became hip. By day she was styling The Monkees, Boyce and Hart, Del Shannon, Sonny & Cher, the Byrds and countless others...by night she was writing songs. Despite lacking the desire to self promote and a crippling insecurity that made it hard to sing in front of anyone, her songs managed to bend the ears of such industry heavyweights as Phil Spector, Jack Nitzsche and Lee Hazlewood. 'It was so hard to get me to sing,' explained Castle. 'I had buried it so low, I didn't think I was good at all. Lee heard my songs and thought I was fabulous. He said, 'Oh my god, you're really good! Let's cut a record.' Her sole 1967 45 'The Lady Barber' b/w 'Rose Colored Corner,' released on Lee Hazlewood Industries is a slice of psychedelic pop heaven. A full length album was never completed, but her sparse demos with Jack Nitzsche give the listener a peek of what one might have sounded like. If you are familiar with Nitzsche's mid-60s work with Tim Buckley, Bob Lind, and Buffalo Springfield...you can squint your ears and imagine her songs bejeweled with lush strings, finger cymbals, and delicate harpsichord. Instead, the songs remained unheard until now. Just because her songs weren't recognized at the time doesn't diminish their magic. This music is meant to be found and heard. Though commercial success may remain elusive, sometimes strange premonitions are realized... 'When I was young, making music in the '60s, I had this strange thought that one day I would be this old woman, and young people would come find me and tell me that my music meant something to them.' --Lynn Castle Remastered from pristine original master tapes; 10 previously unreleased songs recorded with Jack Nietzsche; Includes Lynn's sole LHI 45 produced by Lee Hazlewood; Liner notes by Hunter Lea with Lynn Castle interview; Unseen photos, press shots and handwritten lyric sheets."

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: LITA 157LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CASTLE, LYNN Rose Colored Corner LP LP version. Housed in a gatefold, Stoughton tip-on jacket. "Though most of the world may not know the songs of Lynn Castle, she is an artist whose work stretches across seven decades. She has created a diverse and vast (albeit mostly unreleased) discography of pop, folk, country, gothic, rock, punk, blues, and children's songs. Light In The Attic Records is very excited to continue its Lee Hazlewood Archive Series with Rose Colored Corner, a collection of intimate recordings Lynn Castle made with Jack Nitzsche in 1966 and her complete recorded output with Lee Hazlewood on LHI Records. For the first time ever Lynn is sharing recordings from her personal archive and telling her story. In the 1960s Lynn became the first lady barber in LA just as long hair on men became hip. By day she was styling The Monkees, Boyce and Hart, Del Shannon, Sonny & Cher, the Byrds and countless others...by night she was writing songs. Despite lacking the desire to self promote and a crippling insecurity that made it hard to sing in front of anyone, her songs managed to bend the ears of such industry heavyweights as Phil Spector, Jack Nitzsche and Lee Hazlewood. 'It was so hard to get me to sing,' explained Castle. 'I had buried it so low, I didn't think I was good at all. Lee heard my songs and thought I was fabulous. He said, 'Oh my god, you're really good! Let's cut a record.' Her sole 1967 45 'The Lady Barber' b/w 'Rose Colored Corner,' released on Lee Hazlewood Industries is a slice of psychedelic pop heaven. A full length album was never completed, but her sparse demos with Jack Nitzsche give the listener a peek of what one might have sounded like. If you are familiar with Nitzsche's mid-60s work with Tim Buckley, Bob Lind, and Buffalo Springfield...you can squint your ears and imagine her songs bejeweled with lush strings, finger cymbals, and delicate harpsichord. Instead, the songs remained unheard until now. Just because her songs weren't recognized at the time doesn't diminish their magic. This music is meant to be found and heard. Though commercial success may remain elusive, sometimes strange premonitions are realized... 'When I was young, making music in the '60s, I had this strange thought that one day I would be this old woman, and young people would come find me and tell me that my music meant something to them.' --Lynn Castle Remastered from pristine original master tapes; 10 previously unreleased songs recorded with Jack Nietzsche; Includes Lynn's sole LHI 45 produced by Lee Hazlewood; Liner notes by Hunter Lea with Lynn Castle interview; Unseen photos, press shots and handwritten lyric sheets."

LOCAL ACTION (UK)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: LOC 011LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEADBOY Earth Body LP LP version. Earth Body is the long-awaited debut album by Deadboy -- one of UK underground music's most influential and respected artists. His early singles U Cheated (2009) and If U Want Me (2010) predicted an entire generation of post-dubstep dance music, bringing much-needed r&b, house, and dancehall influences to a landscape dominated by grime and dubstep, helping to pave the way for a new age of UK club music. After developing his unique attitude to the club across longer EPs like Here (2011) and Blaquewerk (2013), 2015 saw Deadboy usher in a new phase of his career with his deepest record to date, White Magick (LOCWHITE 006EP), which saw elements of new age, meditational, and ambient music. Earth Body is not only Deadboy's first album, but the first time his own vocals have been front-and-center of his music rather than simply sampled. Although this is clearly an album by someone who's done their time in the clubs -- as evidenced by the clattering drums of "Caballero", for instance -- it's ultimately a pop record, inspired by Deadboy's long-standing love of Scott Walker, Sade, Drake, and the Beach Boys, and filled with bold choruses and multi-tracked harmonies.

LUMIERE NOIRE (FRANCE)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: LN 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CHLOE The Dawn 12" After four years of absence as a producer, The Dawn announces the release of Chloé's forthcoming third album, planned for the fall of 2017. Chloé's The Dawn heralds the return of the Paris-based DJ and producer. It is her inaugural release on her own label Lumière Noire, which she recently set up as a separate entity. Over the ten-plus minutes of "The Dawn", a spoken-word track languishes over melodic washes in a dramatic progression that evokes a novel, or noir-ish cinema. The Berlin-based whiz kid inverts Chloé's light-drenched, full-bodied production into a tense, captivating chiaroscuro.

MANA (UK)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: MANA 001LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL MARIETAN, PIERRE Rose Des Vents 2LP "First commissioned by the French Government in 1981, the LP Rose Des Vents evolved out of a six year project by Swiss composer Pierre Mariétan to document and musicalise the sound environment of urban landscapes within France, creating an inter-geographical auditory map of cities and townships located in the suburban reaches of Paris, including Bezons, Herblay, Montmagny and l'Isle Adam. Through a mix of field recording, interviews, vegetable market catcalls, braying animals and urban hubbub, Mariétan paints a broad, psycho-acoustically vivid and decentralised profile of metropolitan life from the period; carried to the ear through a coupling with musical studio performance and serialist compositional technique. Over an hour and forty minutes, the recording provides an intersectional and ambient passage through environmental and urban narratives, the radiophonic voice of Ana de Carvalho offering fleeting, poetic orientation with announcements of each titled scene, divining and evoking the sonorous qualities of each landscape as it comes into focus. Each scene tangible yet non-specific, the artist arranging and signalling the possibility of civic and pastoral space as a musical container for spontaneous, sonorous interactions. Mariétan's profile is of a rigorous yet open and exploratory composer, utilising principles of chance and curiosity in organising found sound and often negotiating or encouraging encounters with improvisatory gesture or incidental and occurring sound. In 1966 he established the outfit GERM, grouping composers and musicians dedicated to developing new meeting points between composition and improvisation. Members assist in contributing recordings and performances throughout Rose Des Vents, including musical passages on piano, synthesizer, horn and saxophone. These studio pieces, played on saxophone by Daniel Kientzy or piano by Gerard Fremy, recall and redeploy techniques developed over the lifespan of the project, where site-specific actions and concerts were performed within each of the towns. In many ways, the album is a folding of each facet of the author's life and work into a single representative culmination. A sympathy towards radiophonic or documentary production values is recognisable -- Mariétan produced two iterations of Rose Des Vents for Alain Trutat and Jean Tardieu's ground-breaking Atelier De Création Radiophonique on Radio France Culture ahead of this LP release -- alongside the influence of his work in urban acoustics and research into forms of sound ecology. So too is the obvious pleasure taken in introducing the sweetness of music to children, with notable samples from his educational workshops and sound installations helping to internalise and evoke a sense of inquisitive delight. It's these components, combined with themes and concerns about the acoustic environment that resonate thirty years later and establish Rose Des Vents as such an approachable, listenable and lovely piece of experimental sound art. The conjuration of an emotional or psychological plane through musical and metaphorical synthesis allows the listener to situate themselves within the montage in a near cinematic manner, discovering an underlying sonority embedded in the psychic atmospheres of communal life." "Play back sequence: IA [side A], IB [side C], IIA [side B], IIB [side D]. Should be respected to ensure the continuity of the composition. Two turntables recommended for optimal listening conditions."

MANUFACTURED RECORDINGS

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: MFG 050CD FILE UNDER: ROCK KG Come Closer, We're Cool CD "Manufactured Recordings' Shoegaze Archive presents Come Closer, We're Cool, a collection of early 90's fuzzy noise pop by KG, the longtime project of Mulhouse, France's Rémy Bux. Started in 1988 as a solo bedroom project named after the German word Kriegsgefangener (prisoner of war), Bux's early experiments involved a two-track recorder, a rigged synthesizer, and a great deal of ingenuity. Eventually procuring a four-track recorder, Bux began recording more seriously. Following a move to Strasbourg near France's German border to study musicology in 1991, Bux began playing in local bands and sending his KG demos around, which eventually brought him in contact with Lo-Fi Recordings in Paris. It wasn't until 1993 that Bux went into Strasbourg's Downtown Studio to record the first KG 7". A second single co-released by Lo-Fi and Orgasm Records featuring the same line-up was released in 1996. Come Closer, We're Cool compiles these early singles as well as tracks from a shelved release on Slumberland Records and other unreleased tracks. While similarities to Isn't Anything-era My Bloody Valentine and the Jesus & Mary Chain's Psychocandy abound, KG's approach is markedly different by blending the swirling textures of shoegaze and dream pop with the immediacy and minimalism of punk. Though KG never took off as a rock band -- Bux has turned his efforts towards making electronic music under the KG moniker at the beginning of the century, and is nowadays producing a mix of both styles -- Come Closer, We're Cool showcases one of the underrated greats of the 2nd wave of shoegaze."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: MFG 050LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KG Come Closer, We're Cool LP LP version. "Manufactured Recordings' Shoegaze Archive presents Come Closer, We're Cool, a collection of early 90's fuzzy noise pop by KG, the longtime project of Mulhouse, France's Rémy Bux. Started in 1988 as a solo bedroom project named after the German word Kriegsgefangener (prisoner of war), Bux's early experiments involved a two-track recorder, a rigged synthesizer, and a great deal of ingenuity. Eventually procuring a four-track recorder, Bux began recording more seriously. Following a move to Strasbourg near France's German border to study musicology in 1991, Bux began playing in local bands and sending his KG demos around, which eventually brought him in contact with Lo-Fi Recordings in Paris. It wasn't until 1993 that Bux went into Strasbourg's Downtown Studio to record the first KG 7". A second single co-released by Lo-Fi and Orgasm Records featuring the same line-up was released in 1996. Come Closer, We're Cool compiles these early singles as well as tracks from a shelved release on Slumberland Records and other unreleased tracks. While similarities to Isn't Anything-era My Bloody Valentine and the Jesus & Mary Chain's Psychocandy abound, KG's approach is markedly different by blending the swirling textures of shoegaze and dream pop with the immediacy and minimalism of punk. Though KG never took off as a rock band -- Bux has turned his efforts towards making electronic music under the KG moniker at the beginning of the century, and is nowadays producing a mix of both styles -- Come Closer, We're Cool showcases one of the underrated greats of the 2nd wave of shoegaze."

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: MFG 053CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BETHANY CURVE Mee-Eaux CD "Mee-Eaux was the debut release from 90's second wave shoegaze band Bethany Curve. The band takes their name from a street sign near the cliffs of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz where they formed in 1994, just as the first generation British shoegaze bands like Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine, and Lush began to dissolve. Mee-Eaux, originally self-released on cassette only, was a 45 minute, 10 track introduction to Bethany Curve's dark space-rock approach to the droning, melancholic, distorted, and ethereal tones that had come to be associated with the shoegaze sound. The band's motto, Atmosphere | Arrangement | Sound | Layering | Noise, is a perfect reflection of Bethany Curve's compositional and performative approach to their debut effort, and remained so through the release of three more LPs: Skies a Crossed Sky (1996), Gold (1998), and You Brought Us Here (2001) on Unit Circle, and their final release, the Flaxen EP (2003), released on Kitchen Whore Records."

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: MFG 053CS FILE UNDER: ROCK BETHANY CURVE Mee-Eaux Cassette Cassette version. "Mee-Eaux was the debut release from 90's second wave shoegaze band Bethany Curve. The band takes their name from a street sign near the cliffs of the Monterey Bay in Santa Cruz where they formed in 1994, just as the first generation British shoegaze bands like Slowdive, My Bloody Valentine, and Lush began to dissolve. Mee-Eaux, originally self-released on cassette only, was a 45 minute, 10 track introduction to Bethany Curve's dark space-rock approach to the droning, melancholic, distorted, and ethereal tones that had come to be associated with the shoegaze sound. The band's motto, Atmosphere | Arrangement | Sound | Layering | Noise, is a perfect reflection of Bethany Curve's compositional and performative approach to their debut effort, and remained so through the release of three more LPs: Skies a Crossed Sky (1996), Gold (1998), and You Brought Us Here (2001) on Unit Circle, and their final release, the Flaxen EP (2003), released on Kitchen Whore Records."

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: MFG 054CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ALISON'S HALO Eyedazzler CD "Manufactured Recordings presents its latest Shoegaze Archive installment: an expanded reissue of Alison's Halo's Eyedazzler -- a retrospective of the band's recordings originally compiled in 1998. Available for the first time on vinyl, this criminally overlooked Tempe, AZ outfit is one of the premiere American shoegaze bands. Find the full story of Alison's Halo below, written by Jack Rabid, editor/publisher of The Big Takeover: 'They came out of Phoenix two decades ago, when Americans beyond Anglophilic centers finally noticed an incredible, dreamy 'shoegaze' explosion bubbling in Britain. Led by spouses Adam and Catherine Cooper, Alison's Halo trafficked in similarly spectacular, effects-laden, ethereal guitar majesties, but were distinguished by Catherine's lovely vocals (like Cocteau Twins' Liz Fraser, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval), as shimmering as their six-string mélanges. Sadly, the foursome only released one 7" single in 1995, on Bruce Licher's hallowed Independent Project Records, and a 1998 retrospective. But thanks to starring appearances in two legendary Phoenix Beautiful Noise festivals, 1995 and 1996 (flying in from New York, I loved Alison's, IPR's Half String, For Against, and Licher's Scenic, Apples in Stereo, etc.), Internet buzz, and now this timely Manufactured Recordings reissue, they're not forgotten -- unlike many hyped groups.'--Jack Rabid"

PRICE: $27.00 CAT #: MFG 054LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ALISON'S HALO Eyedazzler 2LP Double LP version. "Manufactured Recordings presents its latest Shoegaze Archive installment: an expanded reissue of Alison's Halo's Eyedazzler -- a retrospective of the band's recordings originally compiled in 1998. Available for the first time on vinyl, this criminally overlooked Tempe, AZ outfit is one of the premiere American shoegaze bands. Find the full story of Alison's Halo below, written by Jack Rabid, editor/publisher of The Big Takeover: 'They came out of Phoenix two decades ago, when Americans beyond Anglophilic centers finally noticed an incredible, dreamy 'shoegaze' explosion bubbling in Britain. Led by spouses Adam and Catherine Cooper, Alison's Halo trafficked in similarly spectacular, effects-laden, ethereal guitar majesties, but were distinguished by Catherine's lovely vocals (like Cocteau Twins' Liz Fraser, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell, and Mazzy Star's Hope Sandoval), as shimmering as their six-string mélanges. Sadly, the foursome only released one 7" single in 1995, on Bruce Licher's hallowed Independent Project Records, and a 1998 retrospective. But thanks to starring appearances in two legendary Phoenix Beautiful Noise festivals, 1995 and 1996 (flying in from New York, I loved Alison's, IPR's Half String, For Against, and Licher's Scenic, Apples in Stereo, etc.), Internet buzz, and now this timely Manufactured Recordings reissue, they're not forgotten -- unlike many hyped groups.'--Jack Rabid"

MASK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MSK 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC UNKNOWN ARTIST Lemmy EP 12" Mysterious Berlin based label MASK preps its debut release titled Lemmy EP, with four untitled cuts. The A side begins with a track built around a tightly programmed drum loop, laced with mix-slicing hats and sub-low kicks. The second production is twisted and dusty, using flanging and reverberated effects and driven by full-bodied snares and a growling sub line. On the flip, dulcet tones of a female vocalist join lush melodic chords to cleanse the palette. The final track strips things back even further, employing minimalist percussive hits and a warm bass lead.

METAL FACE RECORDS

PRICE: $24.00 CAT #: MF 090LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP MF DOOM Operation: Doomsday 2LP 2017 repress on black vinyl. "This special edition 2LP package comes housed in an all new exclusive jacket featuring Doom's infamous metal mask icon embossed out of a metallic silver foil. An absolute must have for the Doom completist. The long awaited reissue of Doom's first solo gem, Operation: Doomsday. Remastered from the original Fondle 'Em 1999 issue. Side A is listed as 'Side Zero'. Side B is 'Side One'. And so forth. Underneath his mysterious metal mask, MF DOOM hides the cachet underground legends are made of. After KMD (his first group)'s 1994 sophomore album Bl_ck B_st_rds was shelved by Elektra in 1994 and his blood brother Subroc (one half of the sibling rap duo) passed away, surviving frontman Zev Love X mutated into the MC Avenger known as MF DOOM and the Rap world is better for it. This 19-cut deep album is ridiculously dope, in a bizarro Ol' Dirty Bastard kind of way. Doom sounds either high or drunk on most of the tracks, his self-produced beats are gritty, and his rhyme styles are almost indecipherable."

METROLINE LIMITED (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MLTD 050EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC OCTAD & PHIORIO Ten Years In The Wild 12" A collaborative release between the two men behind the label: Andrea and Gianpiero, aka Octad and Phiorio. "Missing Bits" has Octad's trademark minimal groove with hissing hats and a huge sub bass. "Synopsis Of 8" keeps the A side's atmosphere dark with a solid machine funk and spooky techno number. Phiorio takes control of B side with the opening track "Icarus", bizarre and experimental techno with an intricate groove, shuffled-up hats, an ever-flowing modular bass, and a cut-up vocal. "Organs" is more of a straight-up modern deep house number with a killer groove, big bass, and interesting pads.

MIREIA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MIR 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KLINGEBIEL, JOHANNES Nightlife 12" Nightlife is Johannes Klingebiel's debut on RSS Disco's Mireia Records. An atmospheric journey. Melancholic, yet euphoria-inducing. Johannes's five tracks cast their shadows into the darkness, mirroring patches of light that can be found if you wander out far enough. It's simultaneously the soundtrack of sweaty dancers and the hopeful feeling of a new day. Johannes is a studied drummer. He has released music on labels like Mule Musiq, Ancient Future, and Feines Tier. He's also one half of Alma & Mater and travels constantly with the bands C.A.R. and Vimes. Screen printed sleeve with hand stamped labels; Edition of 300.

MONIKA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: MONIKA 090LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Monika Werkstatt 2LP Double LP version. Gatefold sleeve. Includes eight vinyl only tracks. Includes download code. "... Gudrun Gut has a proven track record of successfully connecting with like-minded artists on unusual paths of creativity. She's an outstanding example of someone who refuses to compromise their artistic vision. And now she is ready to present one of her most ambitious projects ever: Monika Werkstatt -- a loose collective of female artists set up to enable each of them to achieve new goals through collaboration. Monika Werkstatt will ensure that their artistic output gains visibility in an art context still too dominated by men. Monika Werkstatt has its origins in collective workshops and in shared interactions. By sharing their own challenges and achievements later on with an audience, this opened a gateway to a further feedback and creative dialogue. . . . History has a weakness for coincidences, and the release of Monika Werkstatt happily falls on the 20th anniversary of Monika Enterprises. A fantastic landmark and a means of celebrating such a tremendously talented collective that Gudrun Gut has orchestrated. So what is this release really about? Gudrun's fellow Monika members -- AGF, Beate Bartel, Lucrecia Dalt, Danielle De Picciotto, Islaja, Barbara Morgenstern, Sonae, Pilocka Krach, Natalie Beridze -- travelled from Berlin and assembled in the creative oasis of Uckermark. The goal was to create and record without any of the usual pressures and distractions that you'd anticipate in a group context. To keep the focus, Mo Loscheider cooked, Manon Pepita assisted with the day-to-day and Lupe was filming. . . . Between recording and jamming, their days were filled with music, eating, short walks in the fields and forests resounding with inspiring talks and discussions. Without any restraint or rules, they opened up new forms of interaction and creative dialogue which found themselves falling into a process without any clear beginnings or ends. . . . Once the recordings were completed, representatives of the group were delegated roles for a finished production -- some sequenced and mixed the recordings into their own tracks, while others built their own from the material recorded. The results succeed in showcasing the community as a group, as well as portraying singular pieces of art derived from a collective process."

NE'ASTRA MUSIC GROUP

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: NMG 35772CD FILE UNDER: HIPHOP SLUM VILLAGE Vol. 0 CD "The mark that the late producer J Dilla left upon hip-hop during the 90s and early-to-mid 00s is undeniable, and his work with De La Soul, Busta Rhymes, The Pharcyde, and many more has long been cemented in the annals of hip-hop history. It was during his time as a member of seminal Detroit group Slum Village however that ranks as among his greatest. His work with rappers Baatin and T3 would be a strong influence upon modern rappers like Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar, and earn widespread critical praise, and comparisons to other legendary groups like A Tribe Called Quest. In speaking retrospectively on their most famous album Fan-Tas-Tic Vol. 1, The Roots' drummer Questlove has said of the release that it 'single-handedly birthed neo-soul.' J Dilla has been gone for over 10 years now, and Slum Village has moved on from their time with the legendary beatsmith, recruiting new members along the way. Despite this, new Dilla compositions are still being discovered, and his legacy continues to be shared and celebrated with a modern hip-hop audience. Ne'Astra Music Group now presents a new compilation of rare Dilla material: Vol. 0. Ten tracks featuring the classic Slum Village lineup of Dilla on vocals and production, with Baatin & T3 also on the mic, collected by modern SV member Young RJ from unreleased material and demos recorded between 1994 and 1997. The knowledgeable hip-hop head may recognize key tracks from the circulated EPHCY Sessions, while others have never seen the light of day. A piece of hip-hop history that would have otherwise wallowed in obscurity, until now."

NO. (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: NO 307CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAW C Antebellum CD Cristobal Rawlins, aka Raw C, returns to No. on his third appearance for the label with his debut album Antebellum. Furthering the audio niche he's chainsawed out for himself in his tin shack studio deep in the ghettos of Santiago De Chile. The influence of his decaying urban surrounding is plain to hear in his definitively Raw productions. Channeling the chaotic noise of the bustling cityscape into an aggressive groove to combat the daily torment of the outside world. Raw C presents seven tracks of funk-filled fury with which to blast sound systems and subdue Barrios from Santiago to St. Tropez.

NOW-AGAIN

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: NA 5147CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Welcome To Zamrock! Vol. 1: How Zambia's Liberation Led To A Rock Revolution CD/BOOK Featuring Nogzi Family, Witch, Musi-O-Tunya, Chrissy Zebby Tembo, Amanaz, Blackfoot, "and every important Zamrock band." "Explore Zambia's liberation and its impact on the country's rock revolution. The book, written by Eothen Alapatt and Leonard Koloko is the first investigation into the Zamrock scene, and is filled with original record artwork and rarely-seen photos of Zamrock's best ensembles. By the mid-1970s, the Southern African nation known as the Republic of Zambia had fallen on hard times. Though the country's first president Kenneth Kaunda had thrown off the yoke of British colonialism, the new federation found itself under his self-imposed, autocratic rule. Conflict loomed on all sides of this landlocked nation. Kaunda protected Zambia from war, but his country descended into isolation and poverty. This is the environment in which the '70s rock revolution that has come to be known as Zamrock flourished. Fuzz guitars were commonplace, as were driving rhythms as influenced by James Brown's funk as Jimi Hendrix's rock predominated. Musical themes, mainly sung in the country's constitutional language, English, were often bleak. In present day Zambia, Zamrock markers were few. Only a small number of the original Zamrock godfathers that remained in the country survived through the late '90s. AIDS decimated this country, and uncontrollable inflation forced the Zambian rockers that could afford to flee into something resembling exile. This was not a likely scene to survive -- but it did. Welcome To Zamrock!, presented in two volumes, is an overview of its most beloved ensembles, and a trace of its arc from its ascension, to its fall, to its resurgence." 103-page hard cover book with CD.

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: NA 5147LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Welcome To Zamrock! Vol. 1: How Zambia's Liberation Led To A Rock Revolution 2LP Double LP version. Includes download card. Featuring Nogzi Family, Witch, Musi-O-Tunya, Chrissy Zebby Tembo, Amanaz, Blackfoot, "and every important Zamrock band." "Explore Zambia's liberation and its impact on the country's rock revolution. By the mid-1970s, the Southern African nation known as the Republic of Zambia had fallen on hard times. Though the country's first president Kenneth Kaunda had thrown off the yoke of British colonialism, the new federation found itself under his self-imposed, autocratic rule. Conflict loomed on all sides of this landlocked nation. Kaunda protected Zambia from war, but his country descended into isolation and poverty. This is the environment in which the '70s rock revolution that has come to be known as Zamrock flourished. Fuzz guitars were commonplace, as were driving rhythms as influenced by James Brown's funk as Jimi Hendrix's rock predominated. Musical themes, mainly sung in the country's constitutional language, English, were often bleak. In present day Zambia, Zamrock markers were few. Only a small number of the original Zamrock godfathers that remained in the country survived through the late '90s. AIDS decimated this country, and uncontrollable inflation forced the Zambian rockers that could afford to flee into something resembling exile. This was not a likely scene to survive -- but it did. Welcome To Zamrock!, presented in two volumes, is an overview of its most beloved ensembles, and a trace of its arc from its ascension, to its fall, to its resurgence."

OLSEN (NORWAY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: OLS 018EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TERJE FEAT. DET GYLNE TRIANGEL, TODD Maskindans 12" Todd Terje teases his fans with a sneak preview of what's to come in the form of this body-moving, brain-grooving cover version of a Norse synth spectacular from the dystopian dancefloors of '82. Terje lures Det Gylne Triangel back into the booth for the first time in 25 years to record vocals for the track. With a minimal wave goodbye to the moodier moments of the original, Terje turns up the funk and gets lost in the groove on this deep discoid delight. Remix duties fall to Erol Alkan, who replaces those dub disco flourishes with the strobe-lit pulse of giallo.

PETS RECORDINGS (POLAND)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PETS 080X-EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Friends Of Pets 1 EP 12" On Friends Of Pets, Catz 'N Dogz create a powerful showcase of Poland's great thinkers, in electronic music, presented across 16 tracks. Part 1 features: Seltron 400 is Eltron John and SLG's latest project, shattering the walls between all shades of rave; Adam Port is one of the most innovative names in the game, with releases on Freerange, Souvenir, and Keinemusik; Earth Trax, AKA Bartosz Kruczy?ski, is most famously known as Ptaki, alongside Jaromir Kami?ski; Conjuring magic on his collection of Roland synths, The Analog Roland Orchestra is the project of Polish-born Michal. Also features Jennifer Touch and Marquis Hawkes.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PETS 081X-EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Friends Of Pets 2 EP 12" On Friends Of Pets, Catz 'N Dogz create a powerful showcase of Poland's great thinkers, in electronic music, presented across 16 tracks. Part 2 features: Jacek Sienkiewicz, the first ever Polish techno producer to sign to a big label. "Case Filter" previously released on WMF in 2002, still sounds resonant and relevant 15 years later; Universo, AKA Kixnare who's renowned for hip-hop breaks, now explores the technoid unknown with deeply layered 4/4 dancefloor soul as Universo; SLG, real name Lukasz Seliga, provides a tracks which is remixed by Swedish soulmate Kornél Kovács; and Catz 'N Dogz, who provide "Szczecin".

PMG (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PMG 057LP FILE UNDER: WORLD MANSION Devil Woman LP LP version. PMG present a reissue of Mansion's Devil Woman, originally released in 1976. "The eastern Nigerian city of Calabar in Cross River State was colloquially known as Canaan City -- a place of lush landscapes, alluring women and delicious cooking. When the Biafra War ended it became a land of milk and honey for bands as well, with jumping venues like the Taj Mahal and Luna Nite Club and a label called Clover, set up local entrepreneur Ben Okonkwo, releasing albums by bands like The Doves, The Visitors, Aktion and The Apostles. The youngest band on the Clover roster was Mansion, a teenage highlife group, led by singer and bassist John 'Holy Mountain' Ebiong. Okonkwo decked them out in flares, repackaged them as a funk band and put them in the studio with EMI super-producer, Kayode Salami. The result was Devil Woman, an astoundingly assured funk/rock album. The title track revels in a '60s psychedelic vibe. 'The Love Song' is a direct appeal to teenage hearts. 'Heaven Is Here On Earth' has an irresistible shuffling groove while 'You Can't Stop Us' is what James Brown would have sounded like if he'd been born in the Cross River State. Devil Woman is an album designed to set young hearts aflutter and draw approving nods from seasoned musicians. It succeeds in both." --Peter Moore

POOLED MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PLD 041EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PAGANOTTO, INDIRA Kashmir EP 12" Madrid-based Indira Paganotto returns with her third Pooled Music EP. Indira made her debut in 2012, aged just 19, and has spent the intervening years honing her sound and exploring new approaches. Paganotto's father was a DJ in Goa and she grew up with her father's collection of trance, acid, and psychedelic rock records. Her 2014 solo EP Time Out Man blends these inspirations into a pair of evocative house grooves. This development continues with "Kashmir" and "Savannah", both of which find the 24-year-old producer in confident form. Ian Pooley provides a pair of his own trademark dancefloor-focused dubs.

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 114LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GNOD/RADAR MEN OF THE MOON Temple Ov BBV LP In 1965, the Dutch scientist and psychedelic pioneer Bart Huges embarked on a personal journey by taking an electric dentist's drill and using it to open a hole in his skull, theorizing that this measure -- known as trepanation and chronicled in this book The Mechanics Of Brain Blood Volume (BBV) -- would result in enhanced mental power, and in effect a permanent high for the owner of the skull in question. Fifty-one years on, in 2016, this act formed an inspiration for a meeting of mind and matter on an entirely different level, as Salford's Gnod locked horns for a collaboration with Dutch psychedelic and experimental force Radar Men From The Moon. Written and recorded in only four days, the result is four uncompromising transmissions, informed equally by stark intensity and hypnotic repetition. Powerful testimony to the expansive and exploratory nature of both bands, Temple Ov BBV is a radical foray into the unknown that exists firmly outside of genre or classification.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 115LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HEY COLOSSUS The Guillotine LP LP version. Hey Colossus's latest transmission The Guillotine marks another peak for an innovative force in the realm of heavy amplification. Darker and more brooding than their recent work, Radio Static High (LAUNCH 083CD/LP, 2015), it's also perhaps their most richly melodic to date. The interplay of their three guitar lineup has never sounded more fluent than on these eight songs, nor their song-craft more well-defined. The Guillotine is a record whose alchemical charge arrives from a reinvention of loud rock shapes into forms both feral and fresh. Whilst Hey Colossus can still bludgeon with over-amped vigor, as on the hypnotic and devastating krautrock-Jesus Lizard hybrid of "Back In The Room", they can also deliver the haunting waltz-time serenade of "Calenture Boy" with uncompromising fortitude, with the new-found confidence and allure of Paul Sykes's vocals at the forefront. These menacing and immersive songs chronicle a band exploring a unique sound and invigorating approach in a decade in which cliches and genre pieces in the realm of the psychedelic have frequently surrounded. Here the six-piece find themselves transcending the limitations of the underground scene from whence they came, whilst exposing the paucity of inspiration in much of the guitar-rock mainstream.

RUNE GRAMMOFON (NORWAY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RLP 3037LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HENRIKSEN, ARVE Chiaroscuro LP First time on vinyl for Arve Henriksen's heart-wrenching 2004 album, Chiaroscuro. Chiaroscuro was the follow-up to this fantastic trumpet player's debut album, the much acclaimed Sakuteiki from 2001 (RCD 2021CD). BBC Online called Sakuteiki "a thing of rare and compelling beauty.... music making as natural and essential as breathing." This time he is joined by drummer Audun Kleive and sound artist Jan Bang to create some very beautiful musical soundscapes where the trumpet is the natural point of focus. There's also more room for Arve's wordless singing, sometimes used to stunning effect with Supersilent.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: RLP 3192LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HENRIKSEN, ARVE Towards Language LP LP version. With Towards Language, trumpeter Arve Henriksen is back with his trusted long-time musical partners Jan Bang and Erik Honoré. Also, an important part of the line-up is Eivind Aarset, the ECM associated guitarist extraordinaire. Towards Language is Arve's ninth album (eight on Rune Grammofon and one on ECM) under his own name. Asked to comment on his new album, and its title, here's what he has to say: "To express something on your own can be quite challenging at times. I have, for years, been in creative collaborations with musicians and producers that have encouraged and inspired me. Music that has a connection to 'Places of Worship', but this time recorded 'live' in the studio in a chamber music like approach inspired by contemporary elements from composers like Toru Takemitsu and Manuel de Falla, to traditional organ music, and at the end of the album bringing in a traditional 'kven' (ancient Nordic song tradition) theme from the roots of my family from the North of Norway, sung by Anna Maria Friman of Trio Mediaeval."

SHIMMY 500

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: SHIMMY 5001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FAIR & KRAMER, JAD The History Of Crying LP Jad Fair and Kramer's third collaboration, and their first in almost 20 years; 12 brand new songs produced by Kramer at his Florida studio, Noise Miami. Longtime fans of Jad Fair will be stunned by how he sings on The History Of Crying. No other album in Jad's storied career features him singing complex melodies in the manner he does here. From a life in music spanning over 40 years, it is unlike anything he has ever done before, and it is a wondrous thing to behold. This LP also features guitar solos by Paul Leary (Butthole Surfers), whose contributions cannot be overestimated. BS fans will go hog wild.

SUCATA TAPES (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: SUC 005CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HABER, CHARBEL Songs Of Love, Stories Of Decay Cassette Charbel Haber's Songs Of Love, Songs Of Decay is a mixtape of (sort of) songs, ranging from 1998 to 2016, with various projects, solo or not, including Scrambled Eggs, The Bunny Tylers (Charbel's bands), or guest appearances like in Oiseaux-Tempête. The tracks give offer an aperçu of Charbel's approach to composition over the years, a sampler of sorts, effortlessly switching from '90s alternative rock to electronic prepared guitar experiments, whilst always keeping his Middle Eastern background in check. 60 minutes to get lost in. RIYL: Lebanese music, Omar Khorshid, '90s rock.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: SUC 006CS FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC POREST Flimsy Tomb Cassette Porest, aka Mark Gergis, comes to Discrepant's Sucata Tapes with a "trapped in the box" experiment, featuring his non-nonsense radio collages, blurring the lines of reality with hard facts and proof... A mini-album created from Porest's Hanoi, Vietnam base for Dr Klangendum. Framed by a claustrophobic radio drama, and featuring a wide range of sound and music from the Porest archives, as well as material recorded exclusively for this program. Big and small songs, tape collage, on-location radio recordings, horror and humor.

SVS RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SVS 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZAQUOIR Asino Sardo LP 2015 release. Zaquoir alias Matthias Groß is a producer and musician currently living in Leipzig. After sending more than ten gigabites of great music to SVS Records, the label sat down together and tied a selection of his really eclectic styles of production together into one LP, creating a sort of show reel created in the timespan of over 15 years. The tracks on the LP were produced in six different places. The record playfully finds itself somewhere between early Rephlex releases, AFX's Ambient Works and The Other People Place.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SVS 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BELP Elephants 12" 2015 release. Belp alias Sebastian Schnitzenbaumer, founding member of Munich's pop-label Schamoni Musik, debuts on SVS Records with a palladium of crazy energy overdose-jams titled Elephants. His musical playground is lo-fi, nerdy, and very digital. The six-track mini-album is his unique exegesis of experimental broken electronic music, based on harmonic algorithms and programmed structures using Linux and a plethora of over 600 half-baked, buggy, highly innovative, yet trashy open-source software algorithms. Keeping in sync with this, all the artwork was completely auto-generated by software using an evolution-based artificial intelligence engine called QBist.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SVS 009EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Cosmos #1 12" 2016 release. Another compilation on SVS Records. This time, it's titled Cosmos #1. A mixture between kraut-dubby live jams and club tracks for early hours. Features: Tropicana, Konrad Wehrmeister, and Bartellow & Maxim Wolzyn.

THE WIRE (UK)

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: WIRE 401 FILE UNDER: Misc WIRE, THE #401 July 2017 MAG "Afro-futurist composer, improvisor and writer Nicole Mitchell... European electroacoustic cosmopolitan Kassel Jaeger... and in a special saxophone summit, young pretender Seymour Wright essays a user's guide to the recordings of elder statesman Evan Parker... plus all the (un)usual news, views, previews and reviews from the world's greatest music magazine."

VENDETTA RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: VEN 133CS FILE UNDER: ROCK WOE Hope Attrition Cassette Cassette version. US black metal legion, Woe release their long-awaited full-length Hope Attrition, their first since 2014. Featuring founding guitarist and vocalist Chris Grigg alongside a monster lineup of longtime contributing bassist Grzesiek Czapla, guitarist Matt Mewton, and drummer Lev Weinstein, Hope Attrition is a dark, mournful work that draws from their darkest black metal influences, while drawing out dormant death metal undertones, bolstered by the crushing production of renowned engineer Stephen DeAcutis (Evoken, Dim Mak). "Hope Attrition is the result of the most intense writing and demoing process since the first album," says Grigg of the record's manifestation. "The long break from playing and performing gave me the opportunity to approach Woe with a renewed energy and perspective. The world itself provided the ultimate motivation and pushed us darker, heavier, more oppressive, resulting in the strongest work in our catalog. We are particularly proud to be working with Vendetta on this release, as they are a partner who shares our dedication to our art." Artwork by Justin Miller who has handled artwork for all of Woe's past releases. Additionally, the band's logo has been reimagined by legendary logo artist Equitant.

VIN DU SELECT QUALITITE

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: VDSQ 019LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MCGUIRE, MARK Ideas Of Beginnings LP "Mark McGuire reminds us why he is among the most beloved guitarists of our new age. McGuire returns to VDSQ with a beautiful album of fractal introspection, a succinct collection of deeply melodic and emotive themes. Ideas Of Beginnings a direct statement of modern guitar, running the gamut from brightly focused acoustic compositions to late night electric vapor trails. Ideas Of Beginnings is another highlight from this iconic 21st Century guitarist."

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: VDSQ 020LP FILE UNDER: ROCK PASQUAROSA, ANTHONY Abbandonato Da Dio Nazione LP "Anthony Pasquarosa focuses the third eye back to 1910 to conjure a lysergic spaghetti Western experience. Expect to be transported to another realm where gunshots, galloping horses and psychedelic gunslingers mark the terrain. Pasquarosa reveals himself to be a master stylist and his third full length for VDSQ shows the widescreen breadth of his cinematic vision. Abbandonato Da Dio Nazione is expansively packaged with hand drawn artwork from the guitarist himself. Western's have never sounded like this."