Forced Exposure New Releases for 8/7/2017

A RECORDINGS (UK)

ACKER RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: ADUB 034EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DIE VOGELPERSPEKTIVE Talente 10" As dark as the sea at the dawn, as hypnotic as a silk scarf breezing in the wind, as powerful as a massif passing by in the twilight, experienced from an enraptured bird's eye perspective.

ADAADAT (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: ADA 050LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC WHITE White LP Adaadat present the first vinyl edition of White's self-titled album, originally released in 2009. White are a Beijing-based experimental duo comprising former drummer with Hang On The Box, Shenggy Shen, and Carsick Cars guitarist and vocalist Zhang Shouwang. They recorded their debut self-titled album in 2007 under the tutelage of Blixa Bargeld from Einstürzende Neubauten. He invited them to Berlin to record and produce their album, after witnessing their debut performance at Dos Kolegas in Beijing. They have also collaborated with the likes of FM3, Elliott Sharp, Alvin Curran, and Manuel Göttsching. Shenggy Shen, aka Shen Jing, is a former drummer with Hang On The Box, China's first all-female punk band. She has since gone on to establish herself a noise artist, with solo-releases on Noise Joy and Little Sound. Together with Christos Fanaras, Shenggy currently performs in the psychedelic drone combo Elephant House. After White split up in 2009, Shouwang continued the spirit of the project with White+ a collaboration between Shouwang and P.K. 14's Yang Haisong. In 2012, they released an album on Maybe Mars and the following year they performed at SXSW in Austin Texas. This re-release on Adaadat coincides with the ten year anniversary of the recording.

AIR TEXTURE

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: AIR 005CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Air Texture V 2CD Air Texture V is an unmixed collection of 24 tracks, featuring new, original music from Spacetime Continuum, Move D., Fred P. from Soul People Music, i:Cube from Paris based Versatile Records, Detroit heroes Claude Young and Patrice Scott, a beautiful piano distortion piece in collaboration from Terre Thaemlitz, Deepblak boss AYBEE, Sandwell District founder Rrose, Dekmantel's Juju & Jordash, Rush Hour's Hunee under his Anto alias, Future Times' founder and Beautiful Swimmers' Max D, Donato Dozzy, and a stunning new bookend from Gigi Masin. Disc one was selected by Spacetime Continuum. Disc two was selected by Juju & Jordash. Also features: Kit n C.L.A.W.S., Sunshine Jones, Tragic Selector (Terre Thaemlitz, Daisuke Tadokoro), Velocette, Planet Love, Magic Mountain High, Autre, Gravity's Angel (Afrikan Sciences), Ilya Ziblat & Roberto Garretón, and Ma Spaventi.

ARTOFFACT (CANADA)

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: AOF 293CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CONTROLLED BLEEDING Carving Songs 2CD "Following 2016's much-lauded Larva Lumps And Baby Bumps, Controlled Bleeding returns with Carving Songs, a massive remix album totaling 20 tracks, including a 21st track, 'TROD', a brand new Controlled Bleeding composition which founder Paul Lemos referred to as 'a really a major piece for us... a VERY dark song.' The hand-picked cast of remixers includes Japanese noise-guru Merzbow, Justin K. Broadrick from industrial-metal act Godflesh (not to mention Jesu), as well as Monolake, Crowhurst, Ramleh, Child Bite, and many others. Even notorious experimental guitarist (and current Lydia Lunch Retrovirus member) Weasel Walter makes an appearance. The remixes range from straight up power noise, to post-black metal, to industrial-influenced beats, and are as varied as Controlled Bleeding itself, a project known for being impossible to classify. An essential release in the long, storied history of one of America's foremost experimenters."

BECAUSE MUSIC (FRANCE)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: BEC 5161842 FILE UNDER: ROCK CHRISTINE AND THE QUEENS Chaleur Humaine LP+CD 2017 repress; original French language version. Christine And The Queens presents her first album for Because Music. She warmed up gigs, alone onstage with her computer, before opening a concert for The Do and recently, Stromae. It was her graceful performance at the Victoires de La Musique that got her nominated in the live newcomer category for Les Inrocks, so she went to London and locked herself in the studio with producer Ash Workman (Metronomy), and two multi-instrumentalist brothers (Michael Lovett and Gabriel Stebbing). Christine knew exactly what she wanted; some powerful minimalism; an economy of instruments and tracks; infectious grooves; the organic obviousness of vocals; the quest for contemporary colors and inspired, strong strings. The result is Chaleur Humaine, a portrait of Christine and her queer sisters. This means: far from corsets and boxes. It's a tribute to the unpredictable, to random encounters, to the invention of oneself and the body. An album almost totally in French but with a few subtle curves towards English and also a very surprising cover: "Les paradis perdus" by Christophe. Some influences on her live show include Pina Bausch, Bob Fosse, Chaz Buzan, and Maguy Marin, and her music is a pop freak-show where theatre, dance and video blend and reflect the personality of this heroine who just came to life. Includes a large-format 6-page booklet.

BIRD (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: EGGS 013CD FILE UNDER: ROCK PAPER DOLLHOUSE A Box Painted Black CD 2012 release. Paper Dollhouse is the work of Astrud Steehouder. Her debut album, A Box Painted Black, on Bird Records, the femme-folk off shoot of the Finders Keepers family is a dark minimal gothic folk which comprises haunting vocals, acoustic guitar, effects pedals, found sounds, slide projector, and minimal electronic atmospherics. Inspired by early '60s electronic pioneers Delia Derbyshire and Eliane Radigue, bleak British television soundtracks, minimal dark electronica, Scott Walker, Arthur Russell, Christine Harwood, and France Gall, the music combines simple folk songs with environmental and electronic textural sounds and visuals to create a pared down, beautiful experience. A Box Painted Black was named after the 1988 cult horror film Paperhouse, Atrud explains: "I watched the film when I was about ten and was really drawn in by it. Something about the quality and tone of it, the psychology and aesthetic of that struck a chord and been with me ever since. I'm into actual dollhouses and models of things as well. I used to make these little viewfinder boxes containing little scenes in them as a child for fun, I found them magical." Steehouder has created a new kind of (black) magic on her debut release. A Box Painted Black was recorded entirely in the kitchen and garden of her London home amongst the incidental sounds of trains passing, children playing, door slams, and running water. The songs retain the ambience of the place they were recorded. Often first takes and recorded as soon as they were penned, the songs combine an immediacy and raw quality which fills the album with a naivety and emotive dark tonality. Dense in simplicity and thick with silence the songs are restrained, intense, lingering, and decorated with white noise. Steehouder names "bewildering post nuclear landscapes, bleak fields, forests, thunderstorms and archaic industrial objects in the middle of nowhere" as influences. The songs possess a folk pop sensibility rich in mysterious hooks that creep up on you from around a dark alleyway, following you on the all the way home at night. There is a raw completeness to the work, the body of which is clearly a deep and evolving spectrum. Hypnotic, meditative, and a midnight look through the keyhole of Paper Dollhouse's secret garden.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: EGGS 014CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ECCENTRONIC RESEARCH COUNCIL, THE 1612 Underture CD 2012 release. 1612 Underture is a 12 chapter sound poem based of the mistreatment and memory of the Pendle Witches who were executed in Lancashire, England, on August 20, 1612. Although the nucleus of the project is based on historical events, The Eccentronic Research Council identify an uncanny relevance to the current political and social climate. The album's dialogue bounces between an unspecified contemporary time zone and the events leading up to August 1612, contrasting fictional/factional occurrences around various Pendle Witches whilst being routed by a modern day travelogue to Pendle as seen through the eyes of a Catholic nun and priest. On the journey, there's an encounter with 1960s feminist poetry, mythical news stories, a synthesizer folk duet, and the raising of a dead witch via a ouija board. It's a concept record. Exactly 400 years since the trials and execution of the 12 women now known as The Pendle Witches, a purpose assembled collective of artists, sound designers, experimental pop performers, writers, poets pay homage to the legendary Lancastrian sisterhood. One part political commentary and feminist manifesto and two parts theatrical fake-loric sound poem, the 1612 Underture is a sonic mass of multi-disciplined creative reactions, both rehearsed and improvised, built around a skeleton narrative of semi-fictional and symbolic events involving a modern day pilgrimage to Pendle Hill to explore the misconceptions that led to these miscarriages of justice. The collaborative reactions of Adrian Flannagan (Kings Have Long Arms), actress Maxine Peake, and Dean Hohner (I Monster), under the umbrella moniker The Eccentronic Research Council, take their collective experiences in theater, music technology, television, pop cultural archiving, and radio to reimagine a time and place, baron of authority and religious faith, where the unified working classes and alternative thinkers are mocked and persecuted at the hands of a paranoid government and monarchy. Stylistically, The ERC opt for a vast array of mechanical music machines and synthesized effects to create this conceptual non-populist pop using analog and acoustic equipment alongside tape manipulation, vocalizations, and spoken word, remaining faithful to a pre-digital and unpredictable era taking cues from Mort Garson, Suzanne Ciani, Sorel Hayes, Joe Meek, Daphne Oram, JP Massiera, and Delia Derbyshire, amongst others. Conceived with the same ambitions and goals of an electronic Smithsonian Folkways record, the 1612 Underture is a concept album that aims to reevaluate and positively re-contextualize an important historical and cultural feminine incident.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: EGGS 015CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CIANI, SUZANNE Seven Waves CD 2012 release. A reissue of Suzanne Ciani's Seven Waves, originally released in 1982. Following Finders Keepers' first time compendium of Suzanne Ciani's vintage electronic private music, custom made commercials and sound effects with Lixiviation (FKR 053CD/LP), and providing a brilliant companion piece to the recently deleted limited edition handmade edition of her ultra-rare 1970 art house installation record Voice Of Packaged Souls, released via the Demdike Stare/Finders Keepers Dead Cert company in 2012, the sonic sisterhood at Bird Records now present a specially packaged 30th anniversary edition of the record that "The Delia Derbyshire Of The Atari Generation" regards as her finest hour with this internationally exalted commercial debut Seven Waves from 1982. Ciani on Seven Waves: "Originally released exactly 30 years ago, Seven Waves was my first commercial album. It took two years to complete and was first released in Japan in 1982. Seven Waves is special for me because it expresses my love for and fascination with early electronic instruments. With this album I blended my classical-romantic sense for melodies with the astounding possibilities offered by electronics. Because most of the instruments on Seven Waves no longer exist, this recording is a historic footprint in the evolution of music, unique to its time yet still valid today." With a portfolio that boasts music from the Xenon pinball machine, the sounds for the Meco Star Wars theme, the Atari TV commercials, and the electronic sound effects in the original Stepford Wives film (amongst many others), the mutant electronic-music CV of Suzanne Ciani is proof that in a 1970s commercial world of boys toys, monopolized by male-dominated advertising industry, a woman's touch was the essential secret ingredient to successful sonic seduction. Recently, and rapidly, enjoying a new resurgence amongst fans of all streams of electronic, experimental and neo-tantrik music, Suzanne Ciani collaborates with the Finders Keepers/Bird family to present a new generation with the record, seldom celebrated this side of the Atlantic, that truly turned her career from behind-the-scenes library composer to a leading light in modern American electronica, spearheading the musical new-age movement, and drawing indelible parallels with krautrock, early techno, and electronic soundtracks. Features nine bonus tracks in the form of Voice Of Packaged Souls, the art house project album released on vinyl on Dead Cert in 2012; Available here for the first time ever on CD.

BLACKEST EVER BLACK (UK)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: BLACKEST 066EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GAST, JOHN T. Wygdn 10" Two new productions from John T. Gast. A remix project gone awry / gone to road. "wygdn_bashmenttk9": high-tech dancehall battering ram with an ethereal, mournful edge; rhythm and blooz for the sentimental gun man. "wygdn_tryagen (5)": deep and desolated pop-ambient. Vocals from the source squished, hacked, and splattered across an infinite horizon of vaporous, funereal string-pads.

BOOMKAT EDITIONS (UK)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: BK12X12 005LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC V/VM New Beat: Brabant Schrobbeler LP Brabant Shrobbelèr is a searing 20 minutes of classic and unreleased new beat productions by James Kirby, aka The Caretaker, aka V/Vm, comprising material originally produced in 2006. It was selected and sequenced by Jerk van den Boschalottt and mixed and chopped to mucky perfection by Miles of Demdike Stare, marking up a personally important fifth instalment of Boomkat's BK12X12 series, while also providing an arguably fitting headstone to one of V/Vm's most cultishly adored projects. New beat has long become the black sheep of Manchester's dance music canon, willfully unacknowledged by successive generations of DJs who continue to suckle at the entrails of the Haçienda, when in fact new beat was a crucial part of the manc dance make-up, most often mixed up with Chicago, Detroit, and New York house, and whatever UK bleeps and boops were bubbling through at that time. James Kirby, aka V/Vm, is all too aware of the fact, and thanks to the influence and legendary DJ sets of V/Vm card holder, Acid Alan -- whose new beat collection spilled over the racks at a now defunct NQ record shop -- its memory and place in Manchester's rave folklore has been preserved by only a select few souls who really cannot be fucking chuffed with the constantly regurgitated putative history of the city's club and warehouse culture. Now, 30 years since new beat was syncretized and sonified by the weekending loons of Flanders from the best/worst bits of synth-pop, EBM, house, and electro -- arguably giving birth to the known and beloved rave techno paradigm -- V/Vm's sincerely dark, sexy, and unforgiving dedications take on a new afterlife, re-sculpted into the oft-maligned but temporally appropriate format of a megamix, as was found on dozens of original new beat and acid house compilations and 12"s. Driving from Be-Dash's over-the-limit jackoff, Must Do to the curdled acid gargle of Euro Hit via pure smuts in I Wanna Fuck Miss Nicky Trax, also taking in "Animal" Andy McGregor's "Fuck My Pussy And Hear Me Coming", and previously unknown gold such as Russell Grant and Bajs Grotta, this is the sort of record that deserves its own plinth in the Arndale, preferably somewhere in front of the sweaty gammons and chicken elbows at Gabbott's farm shop. Mastered and cut by Matt Colton.

BURNING SOUNDS (UK)

PRICE: $19.00 CAT #: BSR 957CD FILE UNDER: WORLD CAMPBELL, CORNELL Sweet Baby CD "1978 Burning Sounds release now issued on CD for the first time."

CADIZ MUSIC (UK)

PRICE: $28.00 CAT #: CADIZ 148DVD FILE UNDER: ROCK STRONGMAN, PHIL Anarchy! McLaren Westwood Gang 2DVD/7" "Anarchy! McLaren Westwood Gang is being released to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the birth of punk - director Phil Strongman was at the heart of the punk movement chronicling the period in the book, Pretty Vacant - A History Of UK Punk. Described as 'Fascinating' by Wendy Ide in The Observer, 'Interesting...shrewd' by Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian. Mike Wearing, producer of Edge of Darkness, called the film 'the Apocalypse Now of art documentaries', while Kieran Cashell of LIT hailed it as 'a masterpiece'. However, Anarchy! McLaren Westwood Gang is about so much more than the short lived punk phenomenon and explores the notion of Malcolm McLaren as the great architect of British punk. The film includes candid interviews with McLaren, some stunning unseen footage about his childhood, his 1960's activism, meeting with Vivienne Westwood, the Kings Road shops, and focuses on his key role in the punk 'anti-fashion' and the Sex Pistols and many others. Three films in one: it's a history of European Anarchism; a biog of McLaren and a compelling exposé of the real birth of the Sex Pistols (with contributions from The Clash, 101ers, Bow Wow Wow, Adam Ant, Boy George, Don Letts, Tony Wilson, Tracey Emin, Stuart Christie, Nick Egan, Vivienne Westwood). Anarchy! McLaren Westwood Gang is an authentic and remarkable document of a febrile moment in time that left such a long shadow over modern culture. A 2xDVD set featuring the film and also some great extra features, including the last ever filmed interview with McLaren. Additionally the set includes a 7 inch single contacting Malcolm McLaren speaking over music, a badge and a booklet with an with essay written by Flexipop! founder Barry Cain. Also included are a postcard signed by director Phil Strongman and a poster. This edition of Anarchy! McLaren Westwood Gang comes in a box with lift off lid featuring all original artwork by Jonny Halifax."

CHERRY RED (UK)

PRICE: $32.00 CAT #: BRED 706LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FALL, THE New Facts Emerge 2x10" Double 10" version. "Newest release from the Fall contains 11 new tracks recorded at various studios in the UK and produced in conjunction with Mark E Smith. The band, now in their 41st year, have proven a major influence to many a band in both the UK and around the world (bands such as Pavement, Hole and even Faith No More). New Facts Emerge is their third studio album for Cherry Red and adds to the list of over 100 live and studio albums released by the band over the years. Formed in 1976 by Mark E Smith, the band has gone through numerous line ups but retain a consistency that many other bands would envy. The audio has been mastered by long time Fall engineer Andy Pearce (assisted by Matt Wortham) and art by designer Becky Stewart."

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: CDBRED 706CD FILE UNDER: ROCK FALL, THE New Facts Emerge CD "Newest release from the Fall contains 11 new tracks recorded at various studios in the UK and produced in conjunction with Mark E Smith. The band, now in their 41st year, have proven a major influence to many a band in both the UK and around the world (bands such as Pavement, Hole and even Faith No More). New Facts Emerge is their third studio album for Cherry Red and adds to the list of over 100 live and studio albums released by the band over the years. Formed in 1976 by Mark E Smith, the band has gone through numerous line ups but retain a consistency that many other bands would envy. The audio has been mastered by long time Fall engineer Andy Pearce (assisted by Matt Wortham) and art by designer Becky Stewart."

COMPOST BLACK LABEL (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: COMP 498EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LIQUID PHONK In The End There Is A Smile 12" Since the turn of the millennium Liquid Phonk has stood for proper house productions. Over many hours of countless studio sessions Mirko Koenig and Patrick Lesser from the south-west of Germany have formed their very own style and sound. Rainer Trueby took notice of their releases on Nick Humphrey's label Lifted Digital and managed a split-release alongside the Cologne producer Sello on Compost Black Label in 2012 with their track "Heart & Soul" (COMP 417EP). Remix by Rainer Trueby & Corrado Bucci.

DELTRON PARTNERS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: DEL 75033LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP DELTRON 3030 Deltron 3030 2LP 2017 repress. "The super group Deltron 3030 is composed of producer Dan the Automator, rapper Del tha Funkee Homosapien and DJ Kid Koala and sometimes features guest artists who also take on varying futuristic pseudonyms. Originally released in 2000 on the now-defunct 75ARK record label, this hip hop concept album was released the same year as the Gorillaz' first 12" and is on a similar plane. Following the release of Deltron 3030, all three members participated in the Gorillaz' self-titled debut album. With Del aka Deltron Zero on vocals, Dan the Automator aka The Cantankerous Captain Aptos on production, and Kid Koala aka Skiznoid the Boy Wonder on turntables, this album takes the listener on a paranoid journey set in a dystopian year 3030 dealing with viruses, the apocalypse, an oppressive government, and a war waged against a huge company called the Corporate Bank of Time that rules the universe, all to the well-crafted and consistent musical backing of the Automator. Appearances by Damon Albarn (The Gorillaz, Blur), Prince Paul, Peanut Butter Wolf, DJ Money Mark, Paul Barman, Mark Bell (Bjork, production), Sean Lennon, and Mr. Lif compliment Del's vocal style and add the right amount of flavor to this classic period piece."

DIAGONAL (UK)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: DIAG 039EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KOEHLER/STABUDOWN PRODUCTIONS Jim V Dan 12" Renegade ravers, Koehler and StabUdown Productions -- a new alias of James Donadio (Prostitutes) -- get loose and chaotic in a deadly stand-off for Diagonal, firing four barrels of belligerent electronic shrapnel and sawn-off techno. Koehler makes the first move with "Incoming Enemy", doling out a rictus tattoo of rail-gunning 'ardcore breaks and bleeps you'd expect on Berceuse Heroique and Skudge White. In response, StabUdown back a sort of two-stepped industrial shoulder barger. On "Outgoing Friend", Jimlad takes the first slap with a mighty twist of dancehall techno, which Koehler duly hypnotizes with a sort of drunken snake-style inversion.

EMPORE MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: EM 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AVIDUS Nekromant 12" With Nekromant, label heads Avidus are back on Empore Music, to present their darker side. The original consists of powerful arpeggiators rolling on a triplet-beat with a trancy vibe. Jens-Uwe Beyer delivers a dreamy remix with nice organic percussive elements. Berlin based Sebastian Voigt, who has been making waves with his release on Outcast Oddity (2016), completes the remixes with a straightened interpretation of the original back to a four-to-the-floor beat, even adding even more drive and power if compared to the original. The EP comes full circle with a beatless "Synthapella" from the original.

FINDERS KEEPERS (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: FKR 026CD FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK VA Dekha Jaye Ga / Uf Yeh Beevian CD 2009 release. For the second installment in Finders Keepers' Sounds Of Wonder! series, exclusively licensed from EMI Pakistan, the label present two previously unreleased soundtracks, Dekha Jaye Ga (1960) and Uf Yeh Beevian (1976). The two soundtracks feature the talents of M. Ashraf, Nahid Akhter, Mehdi Hassan, Tafo Brothers, and Ahmed Rushdi, all of whom were featured on the first The Sound Of Wonder! compilation (BMS 012CD, 2009). Commonly, ignorantly but understandably lumped in with its wealthy not-too-distant cousin, Bollywood, Lollywood was inspired by, but often overshadowed by, its posh and well-traveled relative. Following the simplistic "Bombay + Hollywood = Bollywood" name game (that would in later years spawn Nollywood in Nigeria), Lollywood's Lahore based film industry was a profitable and vibrant one that found great success in the modest boundaries of its own country but was seldom savored outside Pakistan. However, the hugely important musical business spawned a by-product that was viewed as a potential earner for international entertainment industry, EMI, which allowed talented musicians to create ambitious music with world class mediums at their disposal, which throughout the '60s and '70s ranged from fuzz-guitars, space-echo machines, and American and European synthesizers, but, due to the composers indigenous roots, rarely a drum-kit. Here, you'll find fuzzy, scuzzy, twang-happy, spaced-out, and funked-up Urdu-grooves, complete with harmonium melodies and driven by some of the most random factor, freakish, finger-numbing, percussion that the South East Asian mainstream has ever had to offer. Above all, Lollywood soundtracks sound raw. Re-imagine some of the most action-packed Bollywood productions (which Lollywooders actively did) then fire the make-up department, take away the special effects budget, and then improvise. The lack of gloss on a dusty Pakistani mini-LP makes for truly experimental Eastern pop music. Beautifully remastered and presented here in a split digipak.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: FKR 083LP FILE UNDER: WORLD AKHTAR, NAHID I Am Black Beauty LP "I am black beauty... love me!" A forthright enough request, one would think, from an artist whose music was indeed loved, revered and which played a hugely influential and omnipresent role in Lahore's vibrant cinematic patchwork that covered the late 1970s and early 1980s. However, until now, it seems that this lost love letter to a potential global audience of millions of sonic suitors has been caught up in the pesky Pakistani postal system. Nahid Akhtar needs a connection. Don't blame the Khyber Mail. In a neat and tidy career that spanned exactly ten years, Nahid Akhtar came, saw, and conquered, then relatively disappeared without even thinking about buying the t-shirt. Disrobing the vibrant finery that interweaved textures of Ghazals, classical music, Punjabi folk songs, and Qawwalis (not forgetting a wide range of progressive pop music penned for the Pakistani picture house) from which this record's track list is lovingly gathered. It is virtually unfathomable that the multifarious music of Nahid Akhtar -- combining textures, tempos, technologies, global in fences, and multicultural languages (and all this within the opening seconds of a song!) -- didn't open the door to international stardom to match that of Asha Bhosle or Lata Mangeshkar from India. In the last few years, the music of Lollywood's golden era has enjoyed a marked resurgence amongst outer-national music fans, with labels like Finders Keepers remastering and compiling the work of the Tafo Brothers and M. Ashraf for a global market with wide critical acclaim. Hopefully, with this collection as a sturdy stepping stone to a widely rewarding expanse of further listening, the music of Nahid Akhtar can find a place alongside your favorite international songbirds and her original love letters to the world of music will command a much justified RSVP. Compiled from some of the rarest and most desirable Nahid Akhtar 7" appearances, some released for the first time since their original release.

GEOGRAPHIC NORTH

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: GN 040LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HIRO KONE Love Is The Capital LP "Love Is The Capital the debut LP by Hiro Kone, the recording alias of Nicky Mao. The album is a follow-up to the incredibly well received Fallen Angels cassette, bringing with it some of Mao's most emotionally and politically driven work yet. It is Hiro Kone's long coming opus, examining a number of all-too-relevant themes: capital, the state, egoism, anxiety, and steadfast optimism. The eight songs on Love Is The Capital highlight Mao's austere, politicized techno battling for the greater good. Songs are visceral meditations of rhythm, noise, and melody in the vein of Pan Sonic, Chris & Cosey, Muslimgauze, and Kangding Ray. The sounds were often recorded in scenes of isolation, whether physically or emotionally. 'Infinite Regress' was during a trek with RLoveoxy Farman (Wetware) up to the sleepy, upstate NY town of Palenville. There, frozen in a cabin with the most DIY of recording booths, Mao recorded Roxy's vocals and what would be the track that would put into motion the entire album. 'Less Than Two Seconds' was written in a single afternoon in late December 2015 when it was revealed that the grand jury had declined to indict the police officer who shot to death 12-year old Tamir Rice. The taut techno, industrial minimalism, and aural upheaval is embedded in tracks 'Rukhsana' (featuring Drew McDowall, formerly of Coil & Psychic TV, on modular synthesizer), 'The Place Where Spirits Get Eaten,' and 'Less Than Two Seconds,' an emotionally wrought blitz of serrated Monomachine tones flanked by timeless recordings of essayist, poet, and social writer James Baldwin. Mao ventures deep into heady, prismatic runs of hypnotic techno, on 'Don't Drink the Water' and 'The Declared Enemy.' On opener 'Being Earnest' and 'Love is the Capital,' foreboding motifs brood their way back into the narrative. Still, the album maintains a sense transformation, burdened with an alien tension- the awareness of an impending and necessary collapse. And what may come next."

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: GN 041LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MOON DIAGRAMS Lifetime Of Love 2LP "Lifetime Of Love is the debut album by Moon Diagrams, the solo recording project of Deerhunter co-founder and drummer Moses John Archuleta. Recorded in Georgia (Atlanta and Athens) and Manhattan (East Village) over a 10-year period, Lifetime Of Love finds Archuleta processing various stages of love, loss, and regeneration via forlorn pop, minimal techno, and weightless experimentation. Throughout each of the 8 songs, Archuleta follows fits of inspiration or moments of chance. By lifting samples from thrift store-sourced LPs, removed from their sleeves and chosen at random to find loops and textures, Archuleta lets the unknown happen naturally, but still confined to a specific set of boundaries. 'Bodymaker' and 'Nightmoves' feature Archuleta's earliest solo recordings, captured between the release of Deerhunter's 2007 breakout LP Cryptograms and 2008 LP Microcastle. The two songs also show Archuleta's willingness to venture outside of the taut, mesmerizing drone rock of his main band. The chilling, ambient techno of 'Nightmoves' perfectly foils and compliments the broodingly sullen but sincerely beautiful shuffle into the dark. In 2012, Archuleta decided to pick up his recording activity, challenging himself to make a solo album. Locking himself in his practice space and using only the spare instruments laying around, Archuleta would enter fugue states in recordings. This period yielded a disparate mix of sonic sketches, from eerily bucolic choir recordings ('Playground'), dusty art-pop ('Moon Diagrams'), and infectiously jubilant dance pop ('End of Heartache'). For the final period, Archuleta found inspiration after an extended stint in Berlin, estranged from his friends and family. But Archuleta used the relative isolation to take in the city's dark energy, eventually returning home to finish the album with a newfound sense of resolve. Subtly grandiose and quietly epic, the album explores a nascent beginning, a morose middle, and a bittersweet, optimistic end."

GOD RECORDS (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $7.00 CAT #: GODREC 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KAJKUT, SLOBODAN Glue Sniffer 7" 2010 release. Dimitrios Polisoidis has been developing amplified viola since his very beginnings and is most famous as a viola player in Klangforum Wien. He is also recognized for his numerous collaborations with Austrian composer Bernhard Lang. Glue Sniffer is a combination of fixed musical material and improvisation. Scratches, noises, and strange melodical flashes create six minutes of heavy distorted hardcore. Personnel: Slobodan Kajkut - composition; Dimitrios Polisoidis ? viola. Single-sided.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: GODREC 004LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KAJKYT Krst Remixes 2LP BOX 2011 release. Four side-long remixes of Kajkyt's Krst (GODREC 002LP, 2010) from Lustmord, James Plotkin, K.K. Null, and Opcion. Some people call Lustmord a father of dark ambient, which is not far away from truth. His album Heresy (1990) is considered as a milestone of dark ambient but he also showed a big interest in dub music. His contribution here is a very good example of that theory. James Plotkin is not a person who can be easily classified into one particular genre, as his works show his interest of industrial/grind core (O.L.D.), drone metal (Khanate), but also abstract electronic (Indirmed). He shared his producing/mastering duties to bands such as Isis, Sunn O))), Scorn, Pelican, and Earth. Besides Merzbow, the other monster of Japanese noise culture is Kazuyuki Kishino (K.K. Null). Typical for the Japanese scene at that time, he also began producing a large number of solo and collaboration tapes. Nearby his numbered works, he is also a mastermind of Zeni Geva. Opcion (aka Ab-Hinc), has worked since middle '90s. He was closely linked to the label Wiederstand Records, where he produced one of the most fascinating down-tempo records of the whole catalog of the label, Farkhülse Fist (1997). Housed in a silk-screened box.

PRICE: $42.00 CAT #: GODREC 007LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LEPENIK Postepeno 2LP BOX 2012 release. Postepeno is a project that has lasted for a long time already. It began as a fascination with the art of an unknown schizophrenic patient settled at the Vienna psychiatric asylum Oberdöbling, whose name was marked with the first two letters of her name, ST. This piece of "art", which is basically a definite collage, was created at the year of 1890, at the time when collage art was actually not even on the horizon. It was called "music made of paper". Already known for doing a remix of Kajkyt's piece Krst, Austrian guitarist and composer Robert Lepenik was deeply occupied with experimenting with sine waves, either only with them or in a combination with other instruments, particularly piano. At the beginning, the piece here was imagined as a musical setting for the eponymous collage of Frau ST, but later, Lepenik decided to release it as an extra piece of music. Includes an extended version of the piece "Grete Vor Dem Haus", available on CDr in 2008. Packaged in hard box; includes fabulous artwork on five posters.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: GODREC 014LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL DUO ADE Freilassing LP 2013 release. Although their music sounds very serious and complex, Duo Adé don't want to be considered as abstract formation. The Graz-based duo comprised of members of cult band Code Inconnu, Gottfried Krienzer and Christoph Uhlmann, have already established themselves as very specific lo-fi electronic constellation with their first release Hungrige Speisen (2000). This time, avoiding any kind of electronic devices and electronic manipulations, they sat themselves at an out-of-tune piano, each taking a different tempo, and recorded eleven versions of Freilassing, one of which is available here on this single-sided LP. The piece is a half-structured improvisation, combination of micro-tonality, bi-tonality, rhythmically independent counterpoints, integration, and disintegration, and (in)homogeneous repetitions. 25 minutes of extremely challenging piano music, on the run into the unknown known...

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: GODREC 018LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ABLINGER, PETER Regenstucke Vol. 2 LP 2013 release. Regenstücke Vol. 1 (2012) deals with a rain aesthetic in pure instrumental form; Vol. 2 shows Peter Ablinger's fascination with techniques of field recordings, accompanied by different ensembles and orchestra setups. Ablinger has been exploring different sides and features of nature recordings for a very long time, always achieving new territories and pushing boundaries to a higher level. Regenstücke Vol. 2 represents only a minority of that output. City noise, landscape sounds, rain drops, boosted with powerful instrumentation -- simple and almost manifestly. Not forgetting "instrumental raining", Membrane, and Regen, as a part of his cycle Weiss / Weisslich (2002), Vol. 2 shows concert version of the piece for eight glass tubes -- just like hearing eight church bells surrounding your brain... Personnel: Edo Mi?i? -- conducting; Nassir Heidarian - conducting; Isabel Pérez-Requeijo - conducting; Adam Weisman -percussion; Winfried Ritsch - computer controlled pianos; Ensembles: Zeitfluss Graz and Bruckner Orchestra Linz.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: GODREC 019LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL KUHR, GERD Revue Instrumentale Et Electronique LP 2014 release. God Records present compositions by a crucial Austrian composer, Gerd Kühr. Gerd Kühr is known for combining complexity and simplicity, modernity and "tradition". Revue Instrumentale Et Électronique is a spatial composition for an instrumental ensemble, recorded sound in six movements. Kühr manages to cross and unite a variety of aspects in musical expression, complex, though powerful rhythmical constructions with hard accented percussion boosted through an ensemble spread out in a room, and highly lyrical passages with extreme appreciation of time structured silence. All of this comes with an astounding fluency between different characters of the piece, mirrored through pre-recorded ensemble sounds with slight echoing. An exact, precise, and passionate performance by Klangfoum Wien. Personnel: Emilio Pomárico, Klangforum Wien, IEM Graz.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: GODREC 025LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GANDER, BERNHARD Take Death! LP 2014 release. "...the virgin who was sacrificed in Stravinsky's 'Le Sacre', comes back to earth and takes revenge..." Le Sacre: Her ghost was waiting, waiting for the moment, to burn the skies, and serve the torment. Evil all around, grabbing our minds, punish mankind! Slaughter our lives... Features a remix by Kajkyt. Personnel: Bernhard Gander - composition; Ensemble Modern; Patrick Pulsinger - electronics.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: GODREC 028LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL LANG, BERNHARD DW 16 / Songbook I LP 2015 release. God Records present a series of pieces by Bernhard Lang, Differenz/Wiederholung -- DW ("Difference/Repetition"). DW is an on-going cycle of Lang's pieces, where the composer explores possibilities of loops and repetitions, which would become his compositional trademark. Songbook I is a piece where Lang takes highly-involved patterns from jazz and pop music and transforms them through "damaged beats". Lang on the compositions: "For many years, one of my main influences beside the work of Philip Jeck were the movies of Martin Arnold: they more or less became the trigger for the series of pieces called Difference/Repetition. For the development of the DW series, four conceptual components were essential: 1. The visual appearance of the repetition in the video/film; 2. Philosophy of repetition in Deleuze; 3. The use of loops in the improvised music, again by reference to video-couplings; 4. Exploration of musical materials of different origins in electro-acoustic environments." Personnel: Jenny Renate Wicke - mezzo-soprano; Trio Accanto: Yukiko Sugawara - piano; Marcus Weiss - saxophone; Christian Dierstein - percussion.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: GODREC 029LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL GARTMAYER, SUSANNA AOUIE - Bass Clarinet Solos 10" 2015 release. God Records present the first solo release by Susanna Gartmayer, an important figure in Viennese improv and experimental scene. AOUIE is a series of pieces for bass clarinet as an exploration of polyphonic sound universe. Within interactions of spatial and instrument sound, Gartmayer uses a variety of sounds to produce coherent works, dealing with simultaneous representations of multidimensional acoustic events. Personnel: Susanna Gartmayer - composition, bass clarinet, contra-alto clarinet.

HI HAT (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3084CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ WILLIAMS LIFETIME FEATURING JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, TONY Live In New York 1969 CD Tony Williams Lifetime, featuring John McLaughlin, live from New York, November 1969. Having fearlessly merged rock rhythms with jazz during a close association with Miles Davis, in 1969 the great Tony Williams founded Lifetime, featuring John McLaughlin at his innovative best, and the mighty organist Larry Young. The trio instantly won acclaim for their fiery, uncompromising improvisations, which are typified on this amazing performance. Recorded for radio broadcast in New York at the close of the year, the FM entire broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered, with background notes and images.

HIPPIE DANCE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: TGR 007LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SUPERPITCHER The Golden Ravedays 7 LP Musically and emotionally, Superpitcher's third full-length studio album, The Golden Ravedays, is a one sound autobiography that exhibits the skill, feeling, and style that the artist has honed over a period of twenty years, musically, and forty-plus-years, emotionally. And full-length it is: The Golden Ravedays is an epic album of 24 tracks stretching over 12 respective chapter albums, released on Hippie Dance sequentially during a one-year period. The seventh piece of The Golden Ravedays puzzle introduces two further tracks of the sound adventure that Superpitcher is taking his listeners on this year. Side A features "Andy", music made by Superpitcher in memory and admiration of a pioneer artist and his works. "Andy Warhol looks a scream, Hang him on my wall, Andy Warhol, Silver Screen, Can't tell them apart at all, Andy walking, Andy tired, Andy take a little snooze, Tie him up when he's fast asleep, Send him on a pleasant cruise, When he wakes up on the sea, Be sure to think of me and you, He'll think, about paint and he'll think about glue, What a jolly boring thing to do." David Bowie's lyrics about Andy Warhol mirror the groovy yet deeply moving emotion of this track. The music Superpitcher imagined here is a pleasant cruise in itself and once you wake up from it, you will for sure think of Andy. Side B features "Yves". The track starts with a long introduction of harp music and then gently evolves into one of the more fragile and poetic pieces Superpitcher has created thus far for The Golden Ravedays record. Similar to "Andy", this track is dedicated to an artist, Yves Saint Laurent. What is clear in this music is that there is an intense understanding of the suffering Yves Saint Laurent lived throughout his life as an artist and fashion designer. As only Superpitcher can, he translated that emotion into this beautiful and touching piece of music.

HOSPITAL PRODUCTIONS

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HOS 314LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAINFOREST SPIRITUAL ENSLAVEMENT Fallen Leaves Camouflaged Behind Tropical Flowers LP Marking six years of Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement's cultish, elemental output, Dominick Fernow (Prurient) gives the project's first ever release a vinyl pressing for the first time, coiling up two extended tracts of impure, unnatural gloom ranking amongst his most cherished works. Fallen Leaves Camouflaged Behind Tropical Flowers was originally released on tape in 2011 in an edition of 59. When RSE was first conceived with Fallen Leaves Camouflaged Behind Tropical Flowers in 2011, the project was shrouded in a veil of mystery which left many fiends guessing to its provenance -- it seemed too far reduced to be identified as Fernow's work, but also didn't easily resonate with anyone of Hospital Productions' usual suspects, instead holding a unique line of stygian slow techno that sounded like some our bleakest, febrile fantasies come to life. Soon enough RSE's creator and navigator was indeed revealed to be Fernow, and the project became regarded among his most prized golems by those in the know, not least because it was starkly defined in contrast to his myriad other pseudonyms -- Vatican Shadow, Prurient, Christian Cosmos, Force Publique Congo, and so on -- by dint of its perceived restraint and glowering minimalism. Perhaps because of that stringent, meditative asceticism, the hypnotic grip of RSE has remained undiminished and perhaps as strong as ever on this new vinyl edition, where the predator heartbeat and keening tonal groans of "Life Would Transform" sound more pensive and narcotically effective than ever, and the borderland industrial chug and clag of "Skull Covered In Moss" seems to be seated deeper into its dank gloom, emulating a location recording of a burial-by-mud in some godforsaken no-man's-land, with lurking parakeets and mechanical birds awaiting their turn on your soon-to-be carrion. RIYL: Coil, Demdike Stare, Prurient, Brian Eno / Jon Hassell's Fourth World (1980). Remastered by Paul Corley; Cut at Dubplates & Mastering, Berlin. Edition of 500.

HOT CASA (FRANCE)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: HC 050LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BUCKNOR JR. & AFRODISK BEAT 79, KING African Woman LP Hot Casa present a reissue of King Bucknor Jr. & Afrodisk Beat 79's African Woman, originally released in 1979. African Woman is a fantastic Afro-beat album from the Fela Anikulapo Kuti disciple and Kalakuta Republic member. A sublime spiritual and political session recorded in 1979 at the EMI studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Arranged and self-produced, Kingsley Bucknor's second album, hopelessly obscure and impossible to find, ranks alongside the best Afro-beat albums in history. At the age of 19, King Bucknor Jr., also known as the Black Isaiah of Africa, released his second album backed by a 16-piece band called The Afrodisk, and ten background singers. Two long and hypnotic grooves with all the Afro-beat ingredients: fluid and complex drums patterns, strong horns, female voices on chorus, strong lyrics, beautiful keys, and horns solos. Essential for all Afro collectors and music lovers. Vinyl replica; Remastered by Carvery (UK); Includes inner sleeve with an interview.

JIAOLONG (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: JIAOLONG 019EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DAPHNI Face To Face/Tin 12" The new 12" from Daphni (aka Caribou, aka Dan Snaith) -- the first release in over three years -- featuring tracks appearing on his FabricLive mix (FABRIC 186CD).

KEYSOUND RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: LDN 070EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BLACKDOWN Rollage Vol.3: C-Troit EP 12" "C-Troit" is a name revived from a lost, unfinished track by Blackdown in the very earliest "roots" years of dubstep. A hybrid of the words "Croydon" and "Detroit", it's a heuristic for the place between Greater London's bass-lead music and the halcyon synths of early Detroit techno. Now that there's a growing body of dark, 130bpm-ish rollage, from within the Keysound Recordings camp and crews beyond, Rollage Vol.3 seeks to throw warm light into the shadows, with the tracks "Godlike Power", "Clueless" featuring Dusk, and "Halcyon Skies (Rollage Mix)".

LIVE ON VINYL (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: LOV 2026LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BROWNE, JACKSON Live In Chicago, November '76 LP Jackson Browne, live at WTTW Studios, Chicago Illinois on November 6th, 1976. Jackson Browne finally became a star with the release of Late For The Sky in 1974. Its deeply personal follow-up, The Pretender, appeared in November 1976, a few months after his wife had tragically taken her own life. That same month, he was in Chicago to record a performance for CBS TV's Soundstage program. Featuring material from both albums, and expert backing from his longtime contributor David Lindley and others, the entire broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered, together with background notes and images.

MADE IN GERMANY (GERMANY)

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: MIG 1101LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MAGMA Zuhn Wol Unsai - Live 1974 2LP "Wherever they perform -- whether at the legendary hippie Burg Herzberg Festival or at the Leverkusener Jazztage in Germany at the end of the 90s, the Nancy Jazz Pulsations Festival in '76. Or the renowned Bell Atlantic Jazz Festival in New York -- French cult ensemble Magma has always left their fans as well as the curious 'uninitiated' stunned and in awe. Led by their drummer and 'master of ceremonies' Christian Vander, the band has consistently poured their tonal magic potion, a substance brewed from 20th century classical music (Stravinsky, Orff, Bartok) and radical tendencies in '60s and '70s jazz and rock, over a spellbound audience for over 45 years. Despite their more jazzy leanings, Magma has always been able to attract a more rock-oriented, young audience from the very beginning. The latter due to Vander's fascination by the cathartic nature of rock music's optimistic spirit in the late '60s, similar to many of his famous jazz contemporaries including John Mclaughlin, Chick Corea, and Miles Davis. As a result, he decided to orchestrate his up-to-one-hour-long suites with all the ingredients electric rock music had developed by the turn of the century. This 2LP documents a live performance recorded at Magma's first concert in Germany on February 6th 1974. This official, professional and sonically improved Radio Bremen recording of this rather short-lived line-up contains a slightly shorter than usual version of 'Mekanïk Destruktï? Kommandöh', and with the remaining tracks 'Sowiloi', 'Drum Solo' and 'Theusz Hamtaahk' representing an indispensable supplement to Magma's other live albums released on their own label, Seventh Records."

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: MIG 1622CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCHULZE & SOLAR MOON, KLAUS Ultimate Docking 2CD "New release of the remarkable Klaus Schulze & Solar Moon System album Docking (long sought after and once released in the strictly limited wooden 10CD boxset Contemporary Works), advanced with unpublished material from the original Klaus Schulze/Solar Moon System sessions. This 2CD album became an Ultimate Docking definitely. It was a surprise when Klaus Schulze called out of the blue some late night in year Y2K Solar Moon System. A few days later they met Klaus in his infamous recording studio somewhere in the woods of northern Germany. After talking and 'vibing' for hours, they started to initiate the 'docking sequence' by putting on one of the typical Solar Moon System beats in a loop. Klaus joined in with one of his beloved Moogs. Ultimate Docking showcases/documents a space rendezvous of a different kind right at the very point of reaching the same orbit... which neither of them would have known existed before they even met. Listening back now to what they created 17 years ago, they remember mystical moments, supernatural feelings and a space station with all cockpit lights and gadgets on high alert."

PRICE: $26.00 CAT #: MIG 1921LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BROSELMASCHINE Indian Camel LP "Peter Bursch's Bröselmaschine - Rise of a Krautrock-Legend! 32 years after the release of their last studio album (Graublau, 1985) the Krautrock veteran Bröselmaschine is back with a phenomenal new album as 180 gram gatefold vinyl plus download code. Diversified, soulful and skillful the formation around guitar guru Peter Bursch is presenting the new songs. In June 2014 the remarkable debut from 1971 was voted by the New York music blog Pigeons & Planes on rank 9 of the most important Krautrock albums. The new one, Indian Camel, with female singer and model Liz is another album for eternity. Featuring famous comedian, multi-instrumentalist and former band member Helge Schneider on saxophone and Nippy Noya on percussions."

PRICE: $34.00 CAT #: MIG 1929LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BROSELMASCHINE Indian Camel (Color Vinyl) LP Color vinyl version. "Peter Bursch's Bröselmaschine - Rise of a Krautrock-Legend! 32 years after the release of their last studio album (Graublau, 1985) the Krautrock veteran Bröselmaschine is back with a phenomenal new album as 180 gram gatefold vinyl plus download code. Diversified, soulful and skillful the formation around guitar guru Peter Bursch is presenting the new songs. In June 2014 the remarkable debut from 1971 was voted by the New York music blog Pigeons & Planes on rank 9 of the most important Krautrock albums. The new one, Indian Camel, with female singer and model Liz is another album for eternity. Featuring famous comedian, multi-instrumentalist and former band member Helge Schneider on saxophone and Nippy Noya on percussions."

MANUFACTURED RECORDINGS

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MFG 037LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ BROTHER AH Sound Awareness LP 2017 repress; LP version. "The renowned French horn player known as Brother Ah (aka Robert Northern) is one of the most prolific and respected musicians in the history of jazz music, with a recorded output spanning more than 30 years. Born in 1934 and raised in the south Bronx, Brother Ah was playing jazz trumpet as early as fifteen years of age. Following a classical French horn education at Austria's Vienna State Academy, he emerged in the late '50s and established himself as a skilled and consistent session musician, playing with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, and numerous Broadway theater orchestras. Brother Ah recorded well into the '60s with some of the most illustrious names in the genre, including Donald Byrd, Dizzy Gillespie, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Miles Davis, Gil Evans and, perhaps most influentially, Sun Ra. In 1969, Ah formed his own group, the Musical Sound Awareness Ensemble, and released several works under his own name from 1974 onward. In the late '60s, his interest in non-western music developed, and his '70s recordings, incorporated elements of Eastern and 'Third World' music, fusing them with jazz structures. His first solo recording, Sound Awareness was released on the Strata East label in 1972. By this time, Ah had recorded extensively with the Sun Ra Arkestra and his solo work continued the boundary-pushing approaches he explored with that ensemble. Consisting of two side-length tracks, 'Beyond Yourself (The Midnight Confession)', and 'Love Piece', the album features notable appearances by percussionist Max Roach and the M'Boom Re:percussion Ensemble, as well as a 90-piece vocal choir. The 22-minute 'Beyond Yourself' is billed as 'a sound journey' in seven parts, outlining a man's struggle to either give up drugs or become a monk."

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MFG 038LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ BROTHER AH Move Ever Onward LP 2017 repress; LP version. "In 1975, Ah released his second LP, Move Ever Onward on his own label, Divine Records. A more straightforward affair, the record infused Indian, Japanese and African folk music elements into more traditional jazz structures than Ah's debut LP. Of its eight tracks, four include vocals by the artists Dara, Aiisha, Kwesi Gilbert Northern and Ayida Tengemana. The instrumental tracks provide more colorful moments, such as the cacophonous percussion on 'Boundless Rhythm' and the hypnotic kora and koto notes on 'Enthusiasm' and 'Celestial Strings'."

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MFG 039LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ BROTHER AH & THE SOUNDS OF AWARENESS Key To Nowhere LP 2017 repress; LP version. "Key To Nowhere, Brother Ah's third LP, also released on Divine in 1983, features him on flute, horn, harmonica, nayamka, and shell horn, leading an octet of musicians, including lush and driving harp, as played by Jeff Majors, and vocals on 'Motherless Child', 'Key To Nowhere' and 'Nature's Blues' from Natasha Hasan Yousef. Ah's harmonica flourishes on 'The Void' are a standout moment not only on the album, but in his catalog. Despite these fascinating infusions, Key To Nowhere is perhaps Ah's most cohesive '70s recording."

MEMETUNE (UK)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: MEME17 006LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LONE TAXIDERMIST Trifle LP Fresh from the twisted machinations and fertile imagination of Cumbrian-born, London-dwelling artist and seer Natalie Sharp, Trifle is a gallery of grotesquery not recommended for either the nervous of disposition or lactose intolerant. Whether chronicling the drama and drudgery of the night bus, inhabiting a magical fantasy landscape, or delving deep and dark into her own psyche for inspiration, Sharp's tales and travelogues arrive at a unique environ equally rich in the caustic and the cosmic. Lurking somewhere between the eldritch diva manifestations of Diamanda Galas and the wry reflections of Victoria Wood, yet equally driven by a magpie spirit and conceptual chutzpah redolent of Leigh Bowery and an acidic wit damaged by John Cooper Clarke, Natalie Sharp's brainchild here engineers a collision between the high-maintenance and the kitchen sink that's a feverish spectacle to behold. Along with her co-conspirators Philip Winter (Wrangler/Tuung) and Will Kwerk, Sharp decamped to the splendid isolation of the otherworldly Bodmin Moor studio of Benge (John Foxx And The Maths/Wrangler) to sculpt these serenades, surrounded by vintage analog equipment and sci-fi paperbacks. There, a unique and deliriously disconcerting confection took shape, equally informed by post-punk angularities and electronic experimentation -- as on the opening clarion call "Home" or the salacious "Knicker Elastic" -- not to mention torch song visions and choral reverie, as on the ethereal "Dribble Wizard" and the poignant closing lament "Nowhere", yet with dramatic panache, abundant absurdity, and emotional impact to offer at every turn.

MISSISSIPPI RECORDS

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: MRP 082LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BLIND OWL WILSON Blind Owl Wilson LP 2017 repress. "Blind Owl Wilson was a truly great guitarist and vocalist whose deep well of psychedelic blues songs were buried amongst the catalog of major label rockin' blues band Canned Heat. Blind Owl served as Canned Heat's guitarist and would chip in a song here and there as a front man. A couple of those songs became huge hits in the 60's - 'Going Up The Country' and 'On The Road Again'. Blind Owl's songs for Canned Heat stood in stark contrast to the bands blustery blues rock - his was a gentle and nuanced voice and the themes of his song were all about personal heartbreak, grasping for cosmic understanding, and ecological justice. Here we have an LP of Blind Owl's songs from Canned Heat's records - left to sit alone and take you somewhere unexpected. Blind Owl's personal vision quest can be heard throughout these songs. 'Poor Moon' tells the tale of Alan's heartbreak as he watches the moon being misguidedly bombed by man, 'My Time Ain't Long' confronts death, 'Parthenogen In 3 Blind Owls' and 'Parthenogen Childs End' take you to the psychedelic limits, and oh yes, we have the hit tunes on here too. Co-release with Sutro Park records. A true psychedelic masterpiece!"

MODERN OBSCURE MUSIC (SPAIN)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: MODERN 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ETERNA Regatta EP 12" Eterna joins the Modern Obscure Music family. Here, the Barcelona based artist presents a varied EP that features beautiful melodies backed by distinctive instrumentation and percussive arrangements. Remix duties fall to LA based experimentalist DNTEL, aka Jimmy Tamborello. "Regatta" features choppy textured beats, a bold keyed melody, and a smooth bassline groove. DNTEL's remix is composed of competing parts that fit together surprisingly well. "277" is the deepest cut, with emotional strings, almost steel drum sounding keys and layered percussion. "A Day In The Life" rounds off the EP with walking paced sturdy beats, modulating synths, and a springy bassline.

MONDO GROOVE (ITALY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: MGLP 104LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC K.BYTES I Adore Commodore - Computer Music Flash LP Mondo Groove present a reissue of K.Bytes's I Adore Commodore - Computer Music Flash, originally released in 1983. After the creation of his 1982 album Computer Disco (MGLP 101LP), Marcello Giombini produced I Adore Commodore - Computer Music Flash a year later, which was mainly made with a Commodore 64. Giombini was a veteran of music applications with personal computer. Starting with an Apple II Europlus, he then converted to the Commodore 64, thanks to the presence of three independent music generators that allowed him to make more elaborate music easier. The record was inspired by the videogames of the time, and the titles of the ten tracks are inspired by the names of famous games. The music was created using four-to-eleven Commodore 64s, programmed and synchronized with an external audio interface. At the time, Giombini, in his studio in a basement just a few steps from Nomentana, Rome, had organized a small school with courses of basic and computer music. The cover art graphic is the same of original LP; Comes with an inner-sleeve dedicated to Commodore 64.

MULE MUSIQ (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: MUSIQ 215LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KUNIYUKI Newwave Project 2LP Double LP version. In February 2015, Japanese producer and sound designer Kuniyuki Takahashi, sometimes known as Koss, released the EP Newwave Project #2 (MUSIQ 183EP), a record that tapped some roots of his musical education: new wave, German electro punk from bands like Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, EBM from acts like Front 242, as well as industrial music, all styles Kuniyuki claims are his "favorite music". Nearly two years after his first Newwave Project EP, he drops an album that is leaning towards his musical love from the past. Compared to his former work, which was rooted in worlds of classic, jazz, house, ambient, and electronic song-writing, his new tunes are full of melodic drifts and rhythmical shifts. As usual, all is loaded with tones and rhythms straight from the heart that filter and modulate human emotions without losing their natural source. To get a sound that is fresh but still leaning to the '80s, he used some old synthesizers, like Roland Jupiter 8, Juno 60, Korg MS 20, and an old tape echo machine, but he also used newer instruments, like the Roland AIRA. His modular synthesizers talk too. Sampled voices, and other alienated sound sources of unknown origin, inject otherworldly atmospheres into his new tunes. It is also evident that he is a fine instrumentalist, as Kuniyuki also plays piano, percussion, and flute on the album, if he felt their warm sound was needed for his freely grooving tracks. Some dance in house or techno outfits; other slam like a mix of funk and EBM. Tunes like "Puzzle" or "Body Signal" are twisted treasures that bemuse deeply. In-between, you hear the echoes of cosmic spheres, the darkness of the Cold War days, and some bewitching tribal jungle vibes; A new, moving, unorthodox, yet catchy side of Kuniyuki Takahashi. It is not totally novel to him, as he already released some industrial, EBM, and electronic with the project DRP. But for his listeners that know him for detailed house, jazz, and classic, or even his collaborations, the Newwave Project sheds a light on a different artistic side of Takahashi. It is diversified, with many rhythmical and atmospheric turns, but stays stirring and compelling throughout. A true new wave, formed, played in, and envisioned, with a view on the past that was filtered through the now while feeling the future. Cover art by Swiss artist Augustin Rebetez.

NORTON RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CED 411CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DION Kickin' Child: The Lost Album 1965 CD "The lost 1965 Columbia album is finally out on Norton! Here it is on best-selling CD with all of Dion's blueswailin', folk-blazin', rock n' stormin' monsters, track after track after track. Cut in '65 with producer Tom Wilson on all but three tracks, this album was slated, then shelved, for reasons that come to light in Scott Kempner's illuminating liners. Whoever's got the crown, label it Dimucci and express it to Dion, with love. Absolutely essential."

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ED 411LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DION Kickin' Child: The Lost Album 1965 LP LP version. "The lost 1965 Columbia album is finally out on Norton! Here it is on vinyl with all of Dion's blueswailin', folk-blazin', rock n' stormin' monsters, track after track after track. Cut in '65 with producer Tom Wilson on all but three tracks, this album was slated, then shelved, for reasons that come to light in Scott Kempner's illuminating liners. Whoever's got the crown, label it Dimucci and express it to Dion, with love. Absolutely essential."

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: NW 903LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SONICS, THE Here Are The Sonics!!! LP 2017 repress. "The utterly most fabulous debut album from the loudest crowd of punk rockers ever! Originally released in early '65, this hard-hitting scream fest took the local teen scene by the eardrums and never let go! An astonishing battle of the wills of Parypa, Bennett, Roslie, Lind and Parypa, this LP has long provided the measuring stick for all wishful thinkers! Lush packaging, interviews, tons of info, pix! Featuring Nortophonic Loud Sound mastering for massive fidelity. Long out of print! 4 bonus cuts!"

OSTGUT TON (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: OSTGUT 106EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FIXMER, TERENCE Force EP 12" With Force EP, the Berghain resident offers four congenial techno scenarios for club use. The signal horn on the record's eponymous track starts as sudden as the staggered kick drum, reoccurring throughout the cut's six minutes. "Sidewalk" puts more focus on synth -- like its predecessor a techno cut per se, but with a stronger accent on hypnotic motifs. "Melting Planets" is slightly slower than the other three and the bass drum sounds extra vivid -- a lulling, mesmerizing meditation in dub techno. "Striking Patterns" combines bone-dry bass drum hits and distinctive brazen noises, pulsing synths pads, and sizzling sounds.

PLZ MAKE IT RUINS (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: PLZ 010EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TESTSET Drekerd 12" With Drekerd -- Testset's three-track sophomore release for PLZ Make it Ruins -- they dig a little deeper into the groove, exploring familiar sonic territory to the well-tempered chaos of debut release Dirge Grid EP (PLZ 005EP, 2015), now with a calibrated urgency that oscillates insistently from deep meaningful space, to the shallowest depths of "Drek". Testset's palette is far-reaching in its enquiry: escalating tessellations disrupt and dissolve; specks and flecks fluctuate in focus; tropes suggest and imply distant dance-music half-memories, both immersive and playful; all with an attention to micro-rhythmic detail that implores physical movement.

POON VILLAGE

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: PV 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NOYES, ROB The Feudal Spirit LP 2017 repress. "Rob Noyes has been on the Eastern Massachusetts scene for a while, but what we've heard him play is music from within the context of electric bands, most of whom are loud as hell and exist somewhere along the rim of the post-core continuum. More recently, Rob has taken to displaying his solo acoustic guitar chops and they are massive. The Feudal Spirit is the first vinyl evidence of their 'shoulders.' Like Western Mass's Tony Pasquarosa, who mines the same widely-variant style-pits, Rob's approach to acoustic playing resembles his electric work only through shared-belief-in-a-strong-downstroke. On the way to developing his own compositional/performance approach, Noyes sometimes seems to have absorbed an almost infinite reservoir of influences. Apart from some superb Basho-like 12-string tunneling, most momentary fragments tend to recall legendary Limeys like John Renbourn (and through him, Davey Graham), because Rob's overt melodic structures tend towards the non-bluesoid. But then you'll maybe hear a note-sequence spiced like something dropped from the hot strings of Michael Chapman or even a powerful throng that makes you think of Wizz Jones. When that happens, you realize there's more of a blues base to some of the songs than you'd been able to untangle. Mr. Noyes hits a vast array of sub-genres on this album, and he hits them all pretty damn hard. Rob's playing carries the weight of many possibly-imaginary forebears, but the way he smears them all together shows a holistic mastery of touch and imagination that defies a lot of today's players, who tend to shine in short bursts, then allow their dreams to outrun their technique. Rob Noyes has no such apparent limitations. Like Raymond Pettibon, whose artwork graces The Feudal Spirit's cover, Rob's able to create a true form-gobble, making some real beautiful noise in the process. Around the world, licensed Hodologists whisper, 'Make mine Noyes.' Why don't you join them?" --Byron Coley, October 23rd, 2016, South Deerfield, MA. Screenprinted jackets -- new EZ-open jacket for the OCD/record collector set! Cover art by Raymond Pettibon. 180 gram vinyl pressed at RTI; Lacquers cut by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Service.

REGRADED (UK)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: REGRD 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JANSON & SHAN, GERD Surrender 12" In 2015, Midland watched Gerd Janson close Panorama Bar. The way he played that night and the energy he held in the room inspired Midland to go home and write some music influenced by the experience. The tracks that followed was the first release on ReGraded (REGRD 001EP, 2016). Fast forward three releases, Gerd presented some demos for the label that he had been working on with Shan. What followed was a pair of tracks that encapsulate what the label is about, soundtracking the moments of the night and day when everyone on the dance floor feels like a family.

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: LAUNCH 048LP FILE UNDER: ROCK GOAT World Music LP 2017 repress! LP version with die-cut front cover. Rocket Recordings presents the debut album World Music by the band Goat. For those who are unaware, Goat is a collective of musicians who hail from a small and very remote village called Korpilombolo in deepest, darkest Sweden. Legend has it that for centuries, the inhabitants of the village of Korpilombolo were dedicated to the worship and practices of Voodoo. This strange and seemingly unlikely activity was apparently introduced into the area after a travelling witch doctor and a handful of her disciples were led to Korpilombolo by following a cipher hidden within their most sacred of ancient scriptures. The reason it led them there is unknown, but their Voodoo influence quickly took hold over the whole village and so they made it their home -- there, they were able to practice their craft unnoticed and unbothered for several centuries. This was until their non-Christian ways were discovered by the Church and they were burned out by the crusaders, the survivors cursing the village over their shoulders as they fled. To this day, the now picturesque village of Korpilombolo is still haunted by this Voodoo curse; the power of the curse can be felt throughout the grooves of this Goat record. The nine track album follows the underground success of the now sought-after 7" Goatman, which is also included in this selection. The band takes in many influences, from the Afro-groove that is central to the album, through to head-nodding psych, post-punk, Turkish rock, Kraut repetition and astral folk. "Over insistent rhythms that suggest Spacemen 3 and, at least in spirit, the conjuring drones of Pandit Pran Nath and La Monte Young, Goat weave an ecumenical history of rock'n'roll. They intercept signals from Led Zeppelin and Funkadelic, Jefferson Starship and Fela Kuti, the Congos and the Rolling Stones, bending them into a resiliently consistent album." --Pitchfork (8.1)

SAPIENS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SAPIENS 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LENNY, DINO Shoot Me To The Sky 12" Founder of Frenetica and Fine Human Records, Dino Lenny enters the Sapiens family. Dino Lenny started DJing at a young age at a small radio station in Cassino (Italy). After a while he moved to London where soon he started enjoying successful releases on labels like Ellum, Innervisions, Crosstown Rebels, Exploited, Yoshitoshi, Toolroom, Suara, and many others. The Italian wizard gets remixed by Agoria and Maceo Plex which sit alongside original mixes of "Shoot Me To The Sky" and "This Time We Take It Easy".

SPECTRAL SOUND

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: SPC 138-3LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PATRICIA Several Shades Of The Same Color Part 3 LP This grouping of audio recordings is for aural use only. Any emotional content perceived herein is borne of its listener, and is in no way intended by its author. Any sounds resembling speech are not intended to convey meaning. Several Shades Of The Same Color is Patricia's first album for Spectral Sound -- produced in conjunction with his own label Active Cultures. Solo project of Max Ravitz who is also in Inhalants (with Jahiliyya Fields), Masks (with Arp), Patreke (with Terekke), and Pulpo (with Bookworms), among many other projects. Tips for listeners: consider the moment in which you exist; pay attention to how these sounds evoke physiological (rather than cognitive) responses. Listeners may find themselves deriving immense physical pleasure from exposure to these sounds. Inability to achieve such pleasure is likely attributable to over-analysis of the aforementioned audio content -- or to improper amplification. Each of Shades' three LPs features suites of tracks that, considered alone, comprise their own distinct, unique worlds. Part 3's jackin' "Feel Your Body" will cause you to do just that; "German Friendship" sounds like Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft on dissociatives. Any emotional associations incurred while listening come at the listener's discretion. Furthermore, the identity of the author and/or their passions regarding the recordings herein shall bear no weight on the listener's experience. This body of work is not intended to generate ideas; rather, its goal is to produce physical sensations in the listener. Taken altogether, Several Shades Of The Same Color is kaleidoscopic, a multi-faceted techno trip. Listen in full, or listen in part. And if you consider only one of these intermittent listening notes, make it this one: Don't think; just hear. "Upper Peninsula" features Terekke. Comes in a two-panel jacket with a reverse finish; Artwork by Molly Smith.

STRANGELOVE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: SL 101EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC D'AGUA, LENA Jardim Zoologico 12" Strangelove present its first project, two songs from Lena D'água, one of Portugal's great musical acts of the early 1980s. Combining a siren presence and soaring vocals, alongside songwriter Luis Fonseca and backing band Atlântida, they released a series of records that wove through the avant-pop sensibilities of the time. Collected here are two of their more leftfield moments; "Jardim Zoológico" is a beguiling mix of new wave, post punk, and dub into a short sharp pop format. The calmer "Tao" takes Fonseca's keyboards towards more Eastern territories, conjuring up a dreamy synthesized new age vibe.

SUB ROSA (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SR 078LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Ancient Lights And The Black Core LP Ancient Lights And The Blackcore is the third record in Utopian Diaries, a thematic series of nine published on Sub Rosa from 1993 to 1998. Originally released on CD in 1995, Ancient Lights And The Blackcore is presented here for the first time on vinyl. Contains only unreleased and exclusive material. It begins with Scorn at his best on "Naked Sun", with M.J. Harris (Lull, Painkiller) and N.J. Bullen. It's followed by three tracks by Seefeel ("As If", "As Track", and "As Well"), recorded during the sessions of Succour (1995). "Why Are You There?", the large track by Timothy Leary (voices) and DJ Cheb I Sabbah (production), is a fascinating hallucinatory piece. At the end of the LP are extraordinary recordings of an intoxicated and painful ceremony of the Yanomami, a community of Amazonian shamans, recorded by David Toop in the rainforest of Southern Venezuela in November of 1978. Comes in 380 gram sleeve; Includes insert with text written by David Toop: "Subworld"; Edition of 350.

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: SR 190CD FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL VA An Anthology Of Noise & Electronic Music Volume 1 2CD 2017 repress. "Sub Rosa presents part 1 of a vast anthology of noise and electronic music to be released during the next years in seven volumes. An Anthology Of Noise & Electronic Music Vol. 1 begins in the 1920s, with the Russolo Brothers, and looks at each decade in turn -- Varése, Cage, Schaeffer, Xenakis, the great pioneers -- and shows the first traces of a music that was necessarily revolutionary: electronic music, created from nothing (and hence to be entirely invented). Some pieces on these CDs are certainly classics, but there are others, which, though old, were distributed informally or never even released. The more contemporary pieces are, wherever possible, previously unreleased. In fact, more than the half of what we listen here is unreleased and unpublished. This 2xCD comes as a Digipak with 24 page booklet." Artists include: Luigi & Antonio Russolo, Walter Ruttman, Pierre Schaeffer, Henri Pousseur, Gordon Mumma, Angus Maclise, Tony Conrad & John Cale, Philip Jeck, Otomo Yoshihide & Martin Tétreault, Survival Research Laboratories, Einsturzende Neubauten, Konrad Boehmer, Nam June Paik, John Cage, Sonic Youth, Edgard Varése, Iannis Xenakis, Paul D. Miller aka DJ Spooky That Subliminal Kid, Pauline Oliveros, Ryoji Ikeda.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SR 422LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL OLIVEROS + MUSIQUES NOUVELLES, PAULINE Four Meditations/Sound Geometries LP 2017 repress; LP version. Pauline Oliveros surrounded by Belgian ensemble Musiques Nouvelles, performing two long pieces for orchestra. "Sound Geometries for Chamber Orchestra, Expanded Instrument System and 5.1 Surround Sound System" by Pauline Oliveros was premiered in Brussels. The 3 sections metaphors of the piece are intended to guide the players in their feelings and approaches to conducted, guided and improvisational music making to create differing atmospheres for each of the three sections. Players sounds are picked up during the performance by microphones, processed in one of ten geometrical patterns by the Oliveros designed Expanded Instrument System (EIS) to transform and move the player's sounds in space in the 5.1 surround sound system. "Meditation for Orchestra" asks the performers to listen then sound. Listen means to include all that is sounding and to find a space for each sound that is made. Pauline Oliveros and Ione are guests of Ensemble Musiques Nouvelle in this studio performance of "Meditation".

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SR 431LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC AREL, BULENT Electronic Music 1960-1973 LP 2017 repress; LP version. Bülent Arel's (1919-1990) work occupies a special place in the history of electronic music, with one thing being certain: Arel's work is still fresh, groundbreaking, and it always look outs for the next adventure in sound. Sub Rosa present a collection of his works here as part of their Early Electronic series. Bülent Arel was a Turkish-born American composer of electronic and contemporary classical music. He was also a devoted teacher, a sculptor, and a painter. From 1940 to 1947, Arel studied composition, piano, and 20th century classical music at the Ankara Conservatory. In 1959, Arel came to the US on a grant by the Rockefeller Foundation to work at the Columbia-Princeton Electronic Music Center. By that time the center had just started out under its director Vladimir Ussachevsky. During Arel's work in Princeton he also met Edgard Varèse, with whom in 1962 he worked on the electronic sections of Varèse's Déserts. Frank Zappa lists Arel as a key influence. Today's electronic music - whether it is Autechre's Confield (2001), Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Vol. II (1999), or Squarepusher's Do You Know Squarepusher (2001) - builds upon a solid foundation which Bülent Arel helped to pave.

THROUGH MY SPEAKERS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TMS 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RADAR BIRD Homesick EP 12" The first 12" by Berlin based bass music collective and Label Through My Speakers is produced by their very own Radar Bird. This EP ignores genre boundaries by blending influences of hip hop and electronica into drum and bass, juke, and house garments. Radar Bird is neither a person nor an animal, its primary music and about the love. The love for birds, machines, and programs, and humans, knobs, ones, and zeros.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TMS 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NGHT DRPS Slippin EP 12" The second drop on Through My Speakers comes straight from NGHT DRPS' dubby chambers. Showcasing his musical roots and influences, it blends earthy grooves and heavy drums with his signature deep and trippy vibes. From killing it on FACT's "Against the Clock" producer series, to remixing Moderat's 2016 track "Eating Hooks", Through My Speakers present NGHT DRPS' debut EP on the label.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TMS 003EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SCHOCKGLATZE Warlord EP 12" Schockglatze is the distillate of a longstanding collaboration between artists working across the frontiers of several forms; Spänk, Nik Nowak, and Moritz Stumm have been causing a stir within the art and music worlds for years. Spänk forms the solid basis for the studio productions of Schockglatze; Nik Nowak has worked closely with (the late) DJ Rashad and DJ Spinn; Moritz Stumm, aka Ultramoodem, brings to Schockglatze an inimitable rhythmicity and graphic dimension. The Warlord EP showcases their various influences. Cheribibownsken features Infinite Livez. Includes a remix by Hyperdub's Ikonika.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TMS 004EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA #nurned Sampler 01 12" Through My Speakers bring three tracks from their third compilation #nurned.03 - The Nurn-Up to wax, including the sought after "Execute" by Radar Bird. The sampler features a production from NGHT DRPS, titled "Timebomb Dub", more proof of his talent to craft deep, bassline-heavy dubstep cuts with a dread-y twist. Furthermore, Deep Medi Musik affiliate Bukez Finezt provides "Ladies And Cash", an ice-cold banger that'll make you go nuts and spray 16 bars. The ignorant juke banger "160bpm", recorded and mixed in 2016 by Sarah Farina, Walter Vinyl, Soulmind, and Radar Bird during a session at Red Bull Studios Berlin.

TRAUM (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: TRAUM 211EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC EULBERG & ESSAY, DOMINIK Dream Machine 12" Dominik Eulberg has been playing the unreleased "pop" track "Dream Machine" in his sets and it has created a big stir in the fan community. Traum release the track here on a limited one-sided vinyl. "Dream Machine" was written together with German musician Essáy. Together they have written this club hymn! "Dream Machine"'s captivating quality is its compelling friendliness. A smooth track incorporating a flute and a floating beat, which is very untypical for Dominik. The release manifests in a clear transparent vinyl. Includes separate artwork by Miro D'Oro.

TROST (AUSTRIA)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: TROST 149CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ LEAN LEFT I Forgot To Breathe CD Lean Left, the quartet of jazz drummer Paal Nilssen-Love and saxophonist Ken Vandermark with The Ex members Terrie Hessels and Andy Moor, present I Forgot To Breathe. Personnel: Paal Nilssen-Love - drums; Terrie Hessels - guitar; Andy Moor - guitar; Ken Vandermark - reeds.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: TROST 149LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ LEAN LEFT I Forgot To Breathe LP LP version with screenprinted cover. Lean Left, the quartet of jazz drummer Paal Nilssen-Love and saxophonist Ken Vandermark with The Ex members Terrie Hessels and Andy Moor, present I Forgot To Breathe. Personnel: Paal Nilssen-Love - drums; Terrie Hessels - guitar; Andy Moor - guitar; Ken Vandermark - reeds.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TROST 160CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL NITSCH, HERMANN Orgelkonzert Jesuitenkirche 20.11.2013 CD Hermann Nitsch playing the church organ in the Jesuit church of Vienna, November 20th, 2013. Four heavy drone pieces, mastered by Martin Siewert. CD version comes with an eight-page booklet with artwork and an essay by Nitsch about music (in German).

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: TROST 160LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL NITSCH, HERMANN Orgelkonzert Jesuitenkirche 20.11.2013 2LP Double LP version. Hermann Nitsch playing the church organ in the Jesuit church of Vienna, November 20th, 2013. Four heavy drone pieces, mastered by Martin Siewert.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: TROST 166EP FILE UNDER: JAZZ GUY, BARRY Frogs 7" PIC. DISC 7" picture disc for Barry Guy's 70th birthday. Interspecies personnel: Laubfrosch (Hyla Arborea) - acoustic sounds; Wasserfrosch (Rana Esculenta) - acoustic sounds; Barry Guy - acoustic sounds. Recorded May 30th, 2011 by Maya Homburger in Oberstammheim, Switzerland; Edited and mastered by Mikael Werliin at Studio Oodion Göteborg; Photos by Maya Homburger; Graphic design by Lasse Marhaug; Produced by Mats Gustafsson. Limited edition of 300 (numbered).

