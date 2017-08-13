Forced Exposure New Releases for 8/14/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK OF 08/14/2017 we also accept orders via FAX at 781 321 0321



and via mail:

FORCED EXPOSURE / 60 Lowell Street / Arlington, MA 02476 / USA



for more information about shipping or ordering

please refer to our FAQ



direct any questions to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

A TURNTABLE FRIEND RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: TURN 052CD FILE UNDER: ROCK TEA Everybody's Happy Sometimes CD Everybody's Happy Sometimes is the 15-track debut album by Tea from the Isle Of Man. Originally planned for release in 1999, it's now finally unleashed onto the world of indie pop. Guitar propelled pop, laced with electronica, like a blend of The Field Mice and The Beloved. Tea consists of guitarist/composer Phil Reynolds (of former John Peel favorites Colon) and singer Pete Buttery. Their initial release, a 10" EP released in 1996 on A Turntable Friend Records, and the following CD EP Breathing in 1999, led to a bunch of radio play and popularity with the fanzine scene community. This release is a fundraiser for the Stop Hate UK charity to which all profits will be donated.

ABRAHAM (CANADA)

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: SRL 1003LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BLUES BUSTERS, THE Tribute to Sam Cooke LP "Phillip and Lloyd professionally known as the Blues Busters met Sam Cooke in the early 60's. They went on tour singing as the supporting act with Sam Cooke in various countries. Being so close to Sam Cooke they learnt a great deal. Sam Cooke wrote them a few songs and taught them a few techniques about singing." Tracks: "Bringing it on Home to Me," "You Send Me," "Win Your Love," "Wonderful World," "Chain Gang," "Tammy," "Nothing Can Change This Love," "Love You Most of All," "A Change Is Gonna Come."

ALGA MARGHEN (ITALY)

PRICE: $28.50 CAT #: ALGA 043LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ THOLLOT, JACQUES Intra Musique LP There are records that stimulate curiosity to the extreme, records that make you want to dissolve yourself into the intense and beautiful surprise this music will bring. It is undeniable to the delighted ear that this exhumed document contains all the assets of the historical output, of the record that one would dream of waiting for long if one had known it existed. This rough edit, done within urgency by Jacques Thollot, testifies of a unique experience: the concert of Intra Musique at the Faculty of Law in Paris, an uncertain evening of 1969. The devastating gab of the two acolytes Jacques Thollot and Eddie Gaumont made the concert take place, on the ploughed earth of May '68, in the same faculty where so much was discussed and, thanks to the success of the previous concerts of the association of students, that allowed the risk of hiring the thundering dream team. Unique because there will never be another replica of what Jacques Thollot called "a movement", involving Michel Portal (tenor sax), Mimi Lorenzini (guitar), the rare Daniel Laloux (tambour), Jacques Thollot (drums and tapes of recorded experiments, those that would build the skeleton of the magnificent Quand Le Son Devient Aigu Jeter La Girafe À La Mer LP on Futura (1971)), and Eddie Gaumont (guitar, piano), the instigators of this journey. Captain Eddie Gaumont will capsize shortly after, sunk by a too intensely dark life; sad coda putting an end to the project. There is also the undeniable whirling of the mentors and companions' spirits of Jacques Thollot, such as Don Cherry, Steve Lacy, Bernard Vitet, and Jean-François Jenny Clark, and the hard to describe succession of precious moments: that oblique spiritual-jazz, that other staggering ballad, or that primitive fever of essential nervous flights, that almost psychedelic proto rock; alternations of radical free music to those magnificently classic, overwhelming achievements. Jacques Thollot is not just one of the greatest abandoned jazz composers: he is the one who abandons himself to all its forms. Co-produced with Jac Berrocal's historical d'Avantage label. Comes in a full-color gatefold sleeve; Edition of 350.

ANTINOTE (FRANCE)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: ATN 030-3LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TOLOUSE LOW TRAX Decades Vol.III LP The third and final installment of archive material from Tolouse Low Trax, selected by Antinote. You can trail away with it; it is easy to enter, but hard to drop out. Tolouse Low Trax just needs an MPC, a small synthesizer set up, and some effects to create subliminal hypnotic music trips, driven by dark synth lines and drunken shuffled patterns. Tolouse Low Trax explains: "The primitiveness in my music is linked to something simple, and that don't have to be obligatory minimal. For me it is enough to dance rough around the core. Music you don't shape till the end contains of a moment of beauty. A veil of secrecy. I work very simply. I rather reduce my possibilities. Limitations offer lots of liberties." He reveals about his work ethic. Even if his music sounds darker than any experienced night, he mostly produces it in the morning, in his highly inspirational studio home. During the dark times of the day Tolouse Low Trax mostly performs live around the globe. Or hangs out in his second home: the Salon Des Amateurs club bar in Dusseldorf, which he once founded and where he held until today two weekly DJ residencies. The moments and atmospheres he inhales during these lightless moments are mirrored in his shadowy music, about which he also confesses: "My art is more a cinematic, literally idea of a large to explore 'Megacity'. This is one of the pictures I would link to my music." On Decades Vol.III, he offers five sounding visions about that "Megacity". They listen to mysterious names like "Hidden Flat" or "Studies In Drama." They are nervous. They are ephemeral pieces of dub, industrial, wave, or Italian library music. And at times strange and alienated voice samples dance within his highly addictive arrangements. Words can't express their magic. But one thing is absolute: his hypnotic dance-not-dance tracks do not only illuminate so-called freaks!

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: ATN 032EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GEENA Peace Love Earth: Mental DJs Land Vol. 2 12" Geena is back on Antinote, inviting you to take a dip in a swimming pool filled with molly! Peace Love Earth: Mental DJ's Land Vol. 2 is a perfect mix of tribal anthems for happy ravers and reassuring, Balearically named new age tunes. "Keep" draws away from the dryness of some of its Detroit-born predecessors by integrating liquid elements to its raw structure, while synthetic choir-filled "KG Voice" and tribal house "Blue Transfer" give the impression that they both have been dipped into a big glass of sloppy drugs. "La Isla" and "Natural High" lay some quality ambient interludes.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: ATN 036EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC 18 RAYS 18 Rays EP 12" 18 Rays is the moniker behind which some of Antinote's most steady fixtures -- Nico Motte, Zaltan, and Raphaël Top-Secret -- finally give life to the band they dreamed of in their teenage years. Produced by Nico Motte, the trio spent five weeks between Synth City (Motte's studio) and Red Bull Studio in Paris working on these four songs, each sitting somewhere between some sort of timeless and somehow aquatic dream pop and blurred visions of an eerie grunge sound. An ethereal trip in which the sounds of Cocteau Twins, Durutti Column, or A.C. Marias endlessly resonate.

BLACK TRUFFLE (AUSTRALIA)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: BT 028LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LOCKWOOD, ANNEA Tiger Balm / Amazonia Dreaming / Immersion LP Black Truffle presents a new issue of Annea Lockwood's classic 1970 tape piece "Tiger Balm", unavailable on vinyl for over thirty years, accompanied by two exquisite unreleased works for percussion and voice. "Created while Lockwood was living in the UK, the side-long 'Tiger Balm' is a singular work within the canon of tape music. Inspired by research into the ritual function of music, the piece explores the possibility of evoking ancient communal memories through sound. Breaking entirely with the dynamic language of the musique concrète tradition, Lockwood uses a select palette of mainly unprocessed sonic elements chosen for their mysterious and erotic characteristics (a purring cat, a heartbeat, gongs, slowed down jaw harp, a tiger, a woman's breath, a plane passing overhead), presenting at most two sounds at once. As one sound flows organically into the next, their shared characteristics are highlighted, opening a space of dream logic and mysterious associations between nature and culture, the ancient and the modern. The B side presents two pieces for percussion recorded here for the first time. 'Amazonia Dreaming' (1987), performed by Dominic Donato, uses unaccompanied snare drum and voice to evoke the nocturnal soundscape of the Amazon rainforest. Unorthodox techniques and materials (marbles, chopsticks, a plastic jar lid) transform the snare into a resonant field of sensual textures. 'Immersion' (1998), performed by Donato and Frank Cassara, is a slow-moving exploration of gentle beating tones, performed on marimba, tam tams, and gong. Like the other two works presented on this LP, it provides captivating proof of Lockwood's belief in the complexity that deep listening can reveal within seemingly simple sounds" --Francis Plagne. Comes in a deluxe gatefold sleeve with archival pictures and liner notes by Annea Lockwood; Includes the score to "Amazonia Dreaming"; LP design by Stephen O'Malley; Mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering.

COCOON (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: COR 143EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ALICANTE, ILARIO Virgo Storm 12" Italian techno maestro Ilario Alicante beats the shit out you with an extreme Detroit-flavored double-tracker, with remixes by Adventice and Mark Broom. Alicantes original's "Virgo Storm" and "Hypno" are based on a massive and masculine beat programming - feeding Rob Hood and Jeff Mills fans. Adventice's (DJ Deep, Romain Poncet) remix for "Virgo Storm" follows this direction, however it leaves out the manic synth elements and incorporates even more peak-time floor-action-sounds. Mark Brooms remix for "Hypno" introduces a cool, deep-dark, and filtered organ bassline that adds a hypnotic touch in contrast to the cheeky and nasty original by Ilario Alicante.

COLD SPRING RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: CSR 238CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL PENDERECKI, KRZYSZTOF Kosmogonia CD Cold Spring Records present a reissue of Krzysztof Penderecki's Kosmogonia, originally released in 1974. Unnerving, intense, bloodcurdling, sinister, dramatic -- the music of Kosmogonia features Penderecki's famous, unorthodox instrumental techniques, and some of the darkest music ever composed. Hailed by The Guardian as "Poland's greatest living composer," Krzysztof Penderecki is the maestro behind the unforgettable, disturbing music on 1980's The Shining (including "De Natura Sonoris II," featured here). A complex tapestry of sound with striking use of pizzicato and flexatone, with aggressive barrages from brass and percussion, dissonant woodwind chords, spoken and hissing sounds, fervent strings, swirling organ, and climactic choral and solo vocals. Krzysztof Penderecki's unique music has featured in films such as: The Shining, The Exorcist (1973), Children Of Men (2006), The People Under The Stairs (1991), Shutter Island (2010), and many more. Thanks to the estate of Krzysztof Penderecki, Cold Spring Records present this masterpiece in digital format for the first time since the 1974 vinyl release. Sympathetically remastered for CD by Denis Blackham and Martin Bowes; Comes in a digipak.

CONNECTED (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: CONNECTED 018EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BUSSE, FLORIAN Heus EP 12" After his memorable Wolves EP of 2016, Florian Busse returns to Connected for Heus EP, retaining and developing his idiosyncratic sound sculpting. "Heus" is a hypnotic tom and bass groove, heavy on atmosphere and noise with foreign and far-away synthesizers and a deceptive bass note. "Intro" is a good, slowly-built starter for any DJ set: child-like voices, steady synthesizer notes coming and going, and a low bass creating an intense beginning before a minimal beat kicks in. "Guem" builds with a steady bass note, a waylaying, moody synthesizer theme, tastefully selected drums, and joined by weird bird-like sounds.

CORBETT VS. DEMPSEY

PRICE: $13.50 CAT #: CVSD 028CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ MOORE/FRANK ROSALY, THURSTON Marshmallow Moon Decorum CD 2016 release. Guitar hero Thurston Moore and improvising drummer Frank Rosaly met for a first encounter in 2012 at the Neon Marshmallow Festival, at the Burlington in Rosaly's hometown of Chicago. The results were monumental. The slow build of Moore's gigantosaur sound and Rosaly's clamorousness and gradually escalating propulsion made for an idea match over the course of an electrifying 35-minute piece, the thunderous conclusion of which left no ear unburned. Marshmallow Moon Decorum presents the full concert in all its glory, gorgeously rendered in a multi-track recording that captures both the grit and grace of their mutual ascent. The cover sports a painting by Amy Feldman, a perfect visual foil for the boys and their noise. Recorded live at the Burlington in Chicago, during the Neon Marshmallow Festival on November 18, 2012. Engineered by Matt Hannigan; mastered at Experimental Sound Studio, Chicago.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 029CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ PICNIC Picnic CD 2016 release. The first reissue of Picnic, originally released on Data Records in 1985. A little-known gem of Dutch free music, Picnic is the brainchild of cellist Tristan Honsinger, who composed all but one of its 12 compositions. Brilliant and whimsical, the tracks bring to mind Honsinger's work with ICP Orchestra, for which he has also composed extensively. Here he's working in an incredible ensemble, with trumpeter Toshinori Kondo, saxophonist Sean Bergen, Jean Jacques Avenel on bass, Michael Vatcher on drums and percussion, and Tiziana Simona Vigni on voice. Deceptively vicious little songs with hilarious twists and the kind of intense improvising you'd expect from a band that incorporates players of this caliber, it's a unique album, originally issued on the tiny Data Records, never before reissued. And it's worth having alone for the beautiful recording by Data's Dick Lucas, which captures Vatcher's incredible high snare on "Restless," a minute of pure energy better than Red Bull, and Vigni's oblique vocals, which were sung mostly in English by the Italian singer, who didn't speak a word of the language. Remastered by Lucas from the original tapes. Features the original cover.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 030CD FILE UNDER: ROCK CHADBOURNE, EUGENE There'll Be No Tears Tonight CD 2016 release. A reissue of Eugene Chadbourne's There'll Be No Tears Tonight, originally released by Parachute in 1980. One of the absolute essentials of Eugene Chadbourne's oeuvre, what he described as "free improvised country and western bebop", featuring his frantic, skewed interpretations of classic songs such as Merle Haggard's "Swingin' Doors", Roger Miller's "The Last Word In Lonesome Is Me," and Willie Nelson's "Mr. Record Man", There'll Be No Tears Tonight was recorded in Spring of 1980. It's lineup includes Chadbourne on acoustic and electric guitar and voice, Tom Cora on cello, John Zorn on saxophones, clarinet, and birdcalls, David Licht on percussion, with another set of songs featuring Doctor Chad on electric dobro and singing, with Scott Manring on lap steel and lap dobro, Robbie Link on acoustic bass, Dennis Licht on percussion, and David Licht on drum set. For the guitarist's solo "Johnny Paycheck" medley alone, this would be worth the price of admission, but the whole show is built on lightning fast juxtaposition and hilarious interjection. Though it was reissued on CD, it's been out of print for years. Here it is given the royal treatment, with a facsimile cover, new photos from the sessions, remastered from original tapes, and an additional 26-minute track titled "Richmond Dobro Massacre". In this deluxe reissue, "Tears" remains one of the best free song outings ever made and is an absolute must for every home.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 031CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ MCPHEE & ANDRE JAUME, JOE Nuclear Family CD 2016 release. Multi-instrumental master Joe McPhee and his longtime colleague, French saxophonist and clarinetist André Jaume, joined forces for this studio recording in 1979 that was prepared but never released. It is primarily structured around pairs of tunes by Charles Mingus, Thelonious Monk, and Duke Ellington (or Billy Strayhorn), adding Ornette Coleman's "Lonely Woman" for good measure. The results are stunningly intimate and show the twosome's capacity for creative interplay at a fairly early stage in its unfolding. Mingus's "Pithecanthropus Erectus", which was performed by a larger group on Topology (1981), gets pared down to its essential walking-bass-ness, while Monk's "Evidence" is taken apart, and solo spots by both men are as riveting as one would expect. Part of Corbett vs. Dempsey's ongoing historical effort to unearth and reissue McPhee's important discography, this previously unknown recording will delight existing fans and make new ones.

PRICE: $18.50 CAT #: CVSD 032CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ CARL INC., RUDIGER King Alcohol 2CD A reissue of King Alcohol, recorded for the German FMP label in 1972. King Alcohol is one of the landmark recordings of free jazz in Europe, a mind-blowing studio session featuring Rüdiger Carl on tenor saxophone, Günter Christmann on trombone, and the astonishing Detlef Schönenberg on drums. Volatile and precise, anticipating much of the future sound of free music in Europe but also paying homage to American antecedents like Roswell Rudd and Archie Shepp, King Alcohol is truly a lost jewel. First ever release on CD. Features a disc of newly discovered, previously unreleased bonus tracks. Remastered from the original tapes. Cover art features a reproduction of the insanely rare first-pressing cover with its black-and-white line drawing by Carl himself.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 033CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ REICHEL, HANS Wichlinghauser Blues CD A reissue of Wichlinghauser Blues the debut album by legendary German guitar improviser and instrument inventor Hans Reichel (1949-2011), originally released on FMP in 1973. Wichlinghauser Blues is a resonant and hilarious document of the nascent genius recording his peculiar and wondrous music alone in a studio. Acoustic and unfiltered electric guitars turned back into the supremely malleable instruments they were before they'd been firmly encoded as tools for rock or pop or jazz. Reichel uses a homemade 11-string guitar (with three pickups) for all the tunes except the first one. Reichel is like an improvising Harry Partch, investigating the genesis of lute music. First ever release on CD. Remastered from original tapes; Packaged with a gatefold and tip-on sleeve, with a reprinting of the original design.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 034CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ REICHEL, HANS Bonobo CD A reissue of the second album in the catalog of German guitarist and instrument inventor Hans Reichel (1949-2011), Bonobo, originally released by FMP in 1976. A program of microtonal string investigations that is still beguiling and fresh four decades later. Like Reichel's debut, Wichlinghauser Blues (1973), Bonobo is a super-rare slice of musical otherness. Includes the hilarious cover by Reichel himself. First ever release on CD. Remastered from original tapes; Packaged with gatefold and tip-on sleeve, with a reprinting the original design.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 035CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ BANG, BILLY Distinction Without A Difference CD A reissue of the long out-of-print first solo record by American violinist Billy Bang (1947-2011), recorded at Gaku Gallery in New York on August 12, 1979. Originally released on Hat Hut Records in 1980. Distinction Without A Difference features Bang's own compositions, extrapolated at length in an intimate live concert, as well as traditional and improvised material. Remastered from original tapes and augmented by newly discovered recordings from the same concert. Part of the large cache of historical Hat Hut records that Corbett vs. Dempsey continues to release. Classic American creative music on CD for the first time. Features five previously unreleased tracks: Tracks 7-9 and 11 were recorded in Tilberg, Netherlands on October 29, 1978; Track 10 is a recording from the New York concert on August 12, 1979; "Subway Ride" feautures Giuseppi Logan.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 036CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ GONDELN, WENDY Projections CD Projections is the first CD compilation of recent seven-inch and twelve-inch records by the enigmatic Wendy Gondeln, mixing electronic music, sawed violin, and Martian intelligence into a thoroughly spicy and utterly confounding goulash. Featured collaborations include Tim Berrescheim, Norbert Möslang, J.B. Slik, Wolfgang Voigt, Michael Wertmüller, Magazine (Jens-Uwe Beyer, Crato, Barnt). Projections also includes some of the art installation projects for Albert Oehlen works of recent vintage, such as "Alarm", composed by Wertmüller, well-known among other things as the drummer in Peter Brötzmann's Full Blast Trio. Music taken from Seismographic Pillow by Tim Berresheim (J.B. Slik) (2004), Pondering WTF (2011), Freiland -- Freie Sicht (2013), Fracking (MAGAZINE 010EP, 2014), the soundtrack from the Installation Albert Oehlen/Wolfgang Voigt -- Baum 3 at Böhm Chapel (2015), and a split 7" with Norbert Möslang on Meeuw Muzak (2016).

DESTINATION EARTH (BELGIUM)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: DE 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Destination Earth LP Destination Earth is a compilation packed with skits, scratches, and jams courtesy of friends, past guests, and contributors to Antwerp's premium freestyle throw down. Features: Yamaha DSR-2000, Lolito, Headband, Talloni Romani E Milo D'Aglio, Liquid Slug, Floris Vanhoof, Superskin, Pissflaps, Alien, Redray & Nag, DJ Puddle, W. Ravenveer, Orphan Fairytale, Hantrax, Nag, Kuckuck, Francesco Cavaliere, Philips PMC100, Philips PMC100, Tav Exotic, Snoid, New Root Canal, and DSR Lines. Includes fold-out poster.

DIE SCHACHTEL (ITALY)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: DS 018-2LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ROCCHI, CLAUDIO Suoni di Frontiera LP Die Schachtel present the first vinyl reissue of Claudio Rocchi's Suoni di Frontiera, originally released in 1976. A foundational album of electronic music, available again on vinyl for the first time since its original release. An unavoidable and formative element of Italy's long history of avant-garde music is its resistance to category and definition. Even in the face of this, Claudio Rocchi's stunning Suoni di Frontiera is an anomaly -- a body of introspective synthesizer works, stretching out to the world beyond. Italian experimental and avant-garde music from this period is distinctly different from other contexts in Europe and America, in part because many artists would begin within the realms of popular music, and slowly pushed towards more ambitious creative territories as time wore on. Rocchi is no exception. He entered the public eye during the late 1960s and early '70s, working within the idioms of psychedelic rock, folk, and prog. While some of Suoni di Frontiera's elements are present in earlier and later works, nothing reaches the crystalline totality of its being. It is the lone, pure avant-garde gesture in Rocchi's long and noted career. Infused with oscillating loops, astral synth excursions, and sharp collages of vocal snippets and electronics, the music of Suoni di Frontiera might remind some of early Cluster and Harmonia. But Suoni di Frontiera's ambition and breadth is overwhelming. It achieves what few have: realizing the dream set forth by the pioneers of early electronic music and creating a new democratic architecture of sound, as creatively ambitious as it is accessible. It is a gesture of the avant-garde, which could have only emerged from the realms of pop -- sixteen discrete works of acoustics instrumentation, electronics, processing, and synthesis, freestanding and intertwined as a towering whole. It's a restless constellation, delving from one possibly to the next -- pulsing, rhythmic tones, sheets of pure abstraction, fragments of voice and environmental sound, captured and spun wild by tape loops, beautiful ambiences, and space age sounds. Its reemergence holds the potential to reform many perceptions surrounding electronic music as a whole. Oren Ambarchi, from the liner notes: "Another crucial piece of the '70s Italian puzzle has been unearthed for our pleasure. Dig in." Newly remastered and pressed on heavyweight vinyl; Silver and gloss varnish print with printed inner sleeves housing a transparent anti-static record sleeve; Includes insert with notes in Italian and English; Edition of 500.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: DS 027-1LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VACCINA, LINO CAPRA Antico Adagio LP 2017 repress. One of two LP versions. Includes the first six tracks from Lino "Capra" Vaccina's Antico Adagio (DS 027CD), originally released in 1978. Antico Adagio is an amazing work that anticipated countless others in the field of so-called "new age" and world music, yet remains at the crossroad between those genres and experimental and electronic music. Apart from a few violin parts and the extraordinary vocal lines (sung by Vaccina himself and Juri Camisasca), Antico Adagio is an album fully built on percussion. At the same time, it's the farthest thing from the typical idea of percussion. You won't find a single trace of African or primitive beats: instead, this is a collection of rather long, subtle and thoughtful compositions, crafted with vibraphones, marimbas and gong. Together they create a work which will remain unique -- both in Lino Vaccina's discography as well as in a more general sense.

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: DS 034LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VACCINA, LINO CAPRA Echi Armonici da Antico Adagio LP Die Schachtel present unreleased material from Lino Capra Vaccina on Echi Armonici da Antico Adagio. For fans of the Italian avant-garde, few names inspire the loyalty and devotion offered to the percussionist and composer Lino Capra Vaccina, a perfect emblem of the country's extraordinary movement of musical minimalism. He first gained note as a member of Aktuala, creating a hybrid of rock, avant-garde, and ancient musics while incorporating a diverse number of sonic traditions from across the globe: African, Middle Eastern, Indian, etc. Vaccina's career as a composer has been marked by two distinct features: an incredibly high bar of quality and ambition, and a tragically slim recorded output. Following his departure from Aktuala, he worked extensively with others -- Juri Camisasca, Franco Battiato, etc. -- and within the short-lived super group Telaio Magnetico, but his astounding solo efforts have been slow to emerge. In 1978, he released the legendary LP Antico Adagio (DS 027CD/027-1LP), and wouldn't be heard from again until 1992's equally extraordinary L'Attesa. Fortunately, the Milan based imprint Die Schachtel has embarked on a multifaceted project of reissuing Vaccina's hard-to-find LPs for a new generation, as well as offering a range of stunning, unreleased archival recording. Echi Armonici da Antico Adagio falls into the latter category, but it is nothing short of a momentous event. Echi Armonici da Antico Adagio draws on the same body of recordings from which Vaccina's masterpiece Antico Adagio also grew, entering an already shimmering stage. The album is a revelation, a lost, towering artifact of the Italian avant-garde. It features two sidelong works of pulsing, hypnotic, ritualistic drone with Vaccina's percussion -- gongs, bells, and cymbals -- threaded by sustained tones, generated by the voices of Juri Camisasca and Dana Matus. Flirting with the outer-reaches charted by Buddhist and African music, it is a trance-inducing, meditative, cosmic world of sonic interplay. Sheets of resonance, stunning harmonic interplay, and intricate rhythms rise as one. Both performances -- immersive, beautiful, deeply moving, rewarding, and intellectually rigorous -- reveal themselves slowly at every return. Nearly forty years after its rhythms, tones, and ambiences imprinted themselves onto tape, Echi Armonici da Antico Adagio is unquestionably one of the most important albums to appear in 2017. Silver and gloss varnish print with printed inner sleeves housing a transparent anti-static record sleeve; Edition of 300.

DIRTER PROMOTIONS (UK)

PRICE: $58.00 CAT #: DPROM 120LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NURSE WITH WOUND Dark Fat 3LP BOX Triple LP box set of Nurse With Wound's 2016 release Dark Fat. Dark Fat is a celebration and documentation of ten years of NWW shows, but to call Dark Fat a live album is far too simplistic. It is an entirely new recording constructed by combining the most interesting moments of the past decade into unique tracks. M.S. Waldron is to thank as he is archival commandant of the NWW oeuvre, and since 2006 he has recorded every single thing. He has recorded all the live shows, sound-checks, rehearsals, off-stage events, and even covertly recorded the private conversations of the band. These recordings have been studiously and lovingly crafted into a unique sonic tapestry by Waldron and Steven Stapleton with delicate embroidery and filigree added by Andrew Liles and Colin Potter. This is now spread over six sides of luxurious vinyl and encased in a box with a gatefold insert, all featuring the art of Steven Stapleton aka Babs Santini. Listen in the Dark and soak up the Fat.

EARTHWORKS (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: STEW 012CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA The African Typic Collection CD 1989 release. A brilliant synthesis of Cameroonian makossa, Congolese soukous, and American disco, Sam Fan Thomas's "African Typic Collection" was an enormous hit all over Africa and in African émigré communities around the world in 1984 and for years after. It remains a dance-party favorite to this day, an enduring phenomenon on the order of "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'". African Typic Collection includes two more hits by Thomas, along with tracks by two other stars of the super-makossa style, Charlotte Mbango and Koko Ateba, as well as Tam Tam 2000's popular "Zouk En Avant", which connects the Cape Verdean islands to the Caribbean Islands. African Typic Collection is tropical dance music at its hottest.

ECHO BEACH (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: EB 127CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MARTHA AND THE MUFFINS Where Blue Meets Green (Balearic Edits) CD It's not surprising that Where Blue Meets Green was conceived on a holiday trip to Ibiza. En route, in the plane, the two sound wizards Martin "Ez" Fekl and TC Sunshine sipped cocktails as they planned all the scenarios, dreaming of sunny chill outs on the Balearic island -- inspired by the sound of the Canadian new wave band Martha And The Muffins. They successfully pitched their idea to the original rights owners with a cheeky mix of exuberance and persuasion, and out came a tipsy album that sounds hot, happy, and deep. The air is redolent with the scent of the iconic perfume of the eighties; the beats are sweet and slightly sticky. Above this heady mix float thick layers of edits, bringing everything together in a thick chug of timeless melancholy and the boxy-shouldered charm of the eighties. For example, the distinctive sound of the stick bass, which was incredibly popular with the decade's musicians, including Tony Levin (bass player for King Crimson), and which now forms a vital alliance with the clever, booming new wave pop of Martha And The Muffins. The band from Toronto had a massive hit with "Echo Beach" in 1980. The song was written by Mark Gane, the band's main songwriter at the time, and the infectious melody was made immortal through the vocals of his partner, singer Martha Johnson. The band has had illustrious support from session musicians such as drummer Yogi Horton and bass player Tinker Barfield, who injected a dash of funk into the band's mid-eighties tracks. Three albums were produced by Daniel Lanois and David Lord. Martha And The Muffins' wave pop features impassioned musicianship, punchy riffs, frenetic melodies, and out-of-the-ordinary lyrics, stylishly navigating between personal contemplation and artistic vision. The album WBMG was written and produced over a period of four years, and is based on the oeuvre of the band around Mark Gane and Martha Johnson. It flirts with the idea of being a positive-vibes holiday soundtrack for Balearic, retro, and revival fans with a smattering of eighties style. Anyone who grew up in this decade will have fully absorbed sparkling, funky dance pop and will also appreciate the soulful slow tracks, the grand choruses, and the mantra-like verses. Features a re-edit by Sir Billy. Comes in a digipak; Edition of 777.

ECHOCORD COLOUR (DENMARK)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: ECHOCOL 039EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BROWN, STEPHEN Power Factor EP 12" Copenhagen's Echocord Colour returns with Stephen Brown's Power Factor EP, featuring three originals from the UK techno stalwart. Up first on the release is "Sandtext", a stripped-back dubbed-out opening cut fueled by a robust kick and minute percussive hits running alongside a sturdy sub bass drive and spiraling dub stabs before "Wet" takes things even deeper via muted kicks, shuffling shakers, and delayed synth chords. "Back Stroke" then rounds out the release with an amalgamation of airy reverberated stab hits, rumbling low-end pulsations, and a thunderous kick drum to once again create an understated, hypnotic composition.

FLOAT (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: FLOAT 001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BELFI, ANDREA Ore CD Andrea Belfi (born 1979) is an international respected electroacoustic musician and composer. He began playing drums at the age of 14. He studied art in Milan, before becoming involved in experimental music and since 2002 he's been in collaboration with a wide range of artists, currently residing in Berlin, Germany. His new album Ore is released on the new UK record label Float which was founded by Sofia Ilyas, who was previously the label manager at Erased Tapes Records. The new label exists parallel to Float PR, the London based agency dedicated to the promotion of unique artists and projects, and Andrea Belfi is the first signing. Titled Ore, the album places the drums as its centerpiece, while textures are embellished and mutated through electronic manipulations and dark, eerie sonic details. Over the years, Belfi has built a sound-world that artfully combines a modest drum set-up with an equally concise electronics component. He has searched long to produce and refine the acoustic timbres of his music, but has now reached a certain point of fulfilment, courtesy of his Saari drum-kit from Finland. Melded seamlessly with the acoustic elements are a Nord modular and sampler. On Ore, Belfi attains a masterful synthesis of these two sonic realms. Belfi has gained a reputation for his energetic and charismatic performances, both as a solo musician and within numerous collaborations. 2016 saw him tour with Nonkeen, the German three-piece band headed by Nils Frahm. Belfi became an instant highlight following a sold-out gig at London's Barbican Centre, lighting the stage with an impressive and explosive drum solo that became one of the most memorable moments from the evening. "When I started the record I really wanted to find something very direct. I was looking for something very raw, something sonically and acoustically complex. The title Ore actually was suggested by my wife. I had to look up the meaning and loved the concept -- something raw that you can extract, and the refinement into a precious material. It's a very simple metaphor but there's a lot there, you can just put that word out and you don't have to explain too much. You give an input to the listener, and just leave it to the imagination." Mixed by Francesco Donadello; Mastered by Nils Frahm.

GARZEN RECORDS (ISRAEL)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: GARZEN 006CD FILE UNDER: ROCK RED AXES The Beach Goths CD Red Axes have come a long way since the 2014's Ballad Of The Ice (CLICHE 056CD/LP). Tel-Aviv, now a scene and sound that the duo were instrumental in putting on the map, has burst onto the world stage armed with limitless electronic bravado and the city's strong guitar music heritage. Now, the much loved duo return for their sophomore album on their own label, Garzen Records. Unique moments and significant experiences gleaned over the course of an exceptionally intense year left Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi with depths of inspiration for their new record. Throughout December 2016, the Axes worked in their Tel-Aviv studio, surrounded by their extended Garzen family; Abrão, Eylonzo Crotch, Gabriel Broid, Adi Bronicki, Thomass Jacksonn, and Iñigo Vontier are all featured, giving life to a new psychedelic cosmic adventure. The outcome: a 12 track album which invites listeners to The Beach Goths world. Red Axes snake their way through genres and periods, clearing an unorthodox highway through conventions, nodding to the past, eyes on the future. Live drums, jangling guitars, fuzzed-out synths, and an all pervasive psychedelia emerge as the backbone of The Beach Goths. Opener "Ride The Sus" leads in with a nonchalant blues indebted bluster; "Tarzan Blues" and "Relaxation (For Your Mind And Body)" call halftime with a bow down to Dead Kennedys and Cramps era proto-punk and rockabilly. While the Axes are quick to jam out exotic post-punk numbers, the land of The Beach Goths is a land of contrasts. The clubs are never far and the drum machines come out on prime time club ready chuggers "Piper Work", "Shir 1", and the album's first choice excerpt "Tantram Power". Dori and Niv's vocal chops feature heavily, standing out on the youthful, kaleidoscopic ballad "Loosen" and hippy trippy song "What Is In Your Head". Closing the album with a warm embrace, helped by Deaf Chonky's lead singer Adi Bronicki, on the psychedelic ballad "Into Your Arms". The land of The Beach Goths is a land of contrasts.

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: GARZEN 006LP FILE UNDER: ROCK RED AXES The Beach Goths LP LP version. Red Axes have come a long way since the 2014's Ballad Of The Ice (CLICHE 056CD/LP). Tel-Aviv, now a scene and sound that the duo were instrumental in putting on the map, has burst onto the world stage armed with limitless electronic bravado and the city's strong guitar music heritage. Now, the much loved duo return for their sophomore album on their own label, Garzen Records. Unique moments and significant experiences gleaned over the course of an exceptionally intense year left Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi with depths of inspiration for their new record. Throughout December 2016, the Axes worked in their Tel-Aviv studio, surrounded by their extended Garzen family; Abrão, Eylonzo Crotch, Gabriel Broid, Adi Bronicki, Thomass Jacksonn, and Iñigo Vontier are all featured, giving life to a new psychedelic cosmic adventure. The outcome: a 12 track album which invites listeners to The Beach Goths world. Red Axes snake their way through genres and periods, clearing an unorthodox highway through conventions, nodding to the past, eyes on the future. Live drums, jangling guitars, fuzzed-out synths, and an all pervasive psychedelia emerge as the backbone of The Beach Goths. Opener "Ride The Sus" leads in with a nonchalant blues indebted bluster; "Tarzan Blues" and "Relaxation (For Your Mind And Body)" call halftime with a bow down to Dead Kennedys and Cramps era proto-punk and rockabilly. While the Axes are quick to jam out exotic post-punk numbers, the land of The Beach Goths is a land of contrasts. The clubs are never far and the drum machines come out on prime time club ready chuggers "Piper Work", "Shir 1", and the album's first choice excerpt "Tantram Power". Dori and Niv's vocal chops feature heavily, standing out on the youthful, kaleidoscopic ballad "Loosen" and hippy trippy song "What Is In Your Head". Closing the album with a warm embrace, helped by Deaf Chonky's lead singer Adi Bronicki, on the psychedelic ballad "Into Your Arms". The land of The Beach Goths is a land of contrasts.

GET ON DOWN

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: GET 51324LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP CLIPSE Til The Casket Drops LP "The contemporary realm of hip hop music can be seen as polarized between two sides; mainstream versus underground, industry versus independent, at a base level boiled down to catchy sounds & infective hooks over higher quality lyrical content. These elements don't need to be mutually exclusive, but these days it's rare to find an act that can please all sides of the discussion. Clipse are one of the few groups that successfully and consistently caters to both sides of rap's splintered psyche, simultaneously serving the scene with upbeat bangers that get the club poppin' & subwoofers rattlin' while crafting clever quotable compositions deserving of repeated headphone submersions. Though their preceding official albums Lord Willin' (2002) & Hell Hath No Fury (2006) made bigger splashes commercially, 2009's Til The Casket Drops is surely no slouch, a gem which deserves to be revisited with fresh ears -- good thing Get On Down has given it the proper treatment it deserves with its first-ever vinyl pressing! Til The Casket Drops was a departure from the duo of Malice & Pusha T's previous works in that it was their first LP not completely produced by The Neptunes. However, the celebrated team who brought us 'Grinding' & 'Mr. Me Too' still helmed 8 of the album's 13 tracks, thus dominating the soundscapes and aesthetic of the album anyway. With the remaining beats handled by Hitmen Sean C & LV (Jay-Z, Big Pun, Ghostface) and Aftermath's DJ Khalil (Kendrick Lamar, Aloe Blacc, Eminem) clearly Clipse stock hadn't lowered in the game. While boasting notable vocal features from Kanye West, Pharrell, Cam'ron, Keri Hilson, Yo Gotti & their Re-Up Gang affiliate Ab-Liva, Casket Drops leaves ample space for the core emcee duo of Pusha & Malice to shine in the spotlight, with verses revolving around each other succinctly in-synch and bonded by an exceptional creative rhythm only biological brothers could share. Clipse have always delighted in dualities, juxtapositions and contradictions, unabashedly celebrating the capitalistic lifestyle and the grind as the kings of 'coke-rap', while taking hard looks at society's mores and those of their own individual journeys. We hear Malice's eventual transition to No Malice taking form on this album as he found religion, warning others who might follow in his path on 'Footsteps': 'don't let my wrongs give you the right of way/ to emulate my past escaping the law's grasp' while refusing to be pinned down in one lane: 'it weighs on my conscience and I hate conscious rap'. Meanwhile Pusha T continues his lyrical ascent into the King Push persona with bars like 'pompous motherfucker, look what them jewels made me/ I'm only finding comfort in knowing you can't replace me/ What a thing to say, but what am I to do/ I'm role-playing a conscious nigga and true is true/ Cocaine aside, all of the bloggers behooved/ My critics finally have a verse of mine to jerk off to' decisively on album opener 'Freedom'. Since it dropped, the Clipse have stated that Casket... is their final album together while subsequently alluding to the possibility of an eventual reunion. Only time will tell, but until then it's time to re-celebrate one of hip hop's most dynamic duos by hearing Til The Casket Drops in a whole new light with its long-overdue, first time on vinyl pressing via Get On Down featuring all 13 original tracks on wax and cover art by the legendary KAWS! It's kinda like a big deal..."

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: GET 54094LP FILE UNDER: WORLD U-ROY Dread In A Babylon LP "U-Roy was a true reggae pioneer, dubbed The Originator for good reason. Bursting onto the Jamaican scene in the earliest 1970s, he pioneered the vocal approach called 'toasting,' which in addition to branching out Jamaican music into a new era, was also heavily influential on an American genre in its infancy: rapping. On Dread In A Babylon, his third full-length, he stretches out over traditional roots grooves provided by the Soul Syndicate and Skin, Flesh & Bones bands, riffing on topics including love ('Runaway Girl,' a 1975 single released in the UK on Virgin Records); the Bible ('The Great Psalms'); walking the straight and narrow ('Listen To The Teacher'); and even his take on governmental policy goals ('Chalice In The Palace'). The album finishes with an instrumental version of Bob Marley & The Wailers' 'Trench Town Rock,' for good measure. U-Roy's style and charisma are always on display, and -- as with all of his classic records -- the groove rules all. Presented on black vinyl with a poster of the glorious, ganja-drenched cover art, it's the perfect chance to revisit one of the more underrated voices in Jamaican musical history."

HEADCOUNT (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HEADCOUNT 052CD FILE UNDER: ROCK FAKE LAUGH Fake Laugh CD Whilst perpetually in tune with the digital disconnect of contemporary life, Fake Laugh's self-titled album is a vivid rummage through sixties US-pop standards and British alternative stalwarts. Fake Laugh showcases a familiar world of love, confusion, and self-questioning, refocused through the bright lens of the London/Berlin based artist Kamran Khan. Tirelessly writing and recording whenever he can, a busy 2016 saw Khan release the energetic Ice EP, the bubbly trepidation of double A side with Mind Tricks/Birdsong Lullaby, and the more complex and serene Great Ideas EP (2016). All three were important steps towards manifesting the right combination for this eagerly anticipated debut. Khan confesses that once upon a time, Fake Laugh was "a bit of fun on the side". However, now with the project his sole focus, there's a revitalized commitment to recording that has seen him finishing the album in 2017. Reuniting once again with producer Theo Verney (Traams, O.Chapman) in Brighton, Khan has brought the intimacy of his bedroom and added it to a more luscious environment. Certain parts of the record date as far back as 2013, whilst others were recorded only just months before the album's release. The result is a record that flows with a wise but youthful abandon. Echoing latter Belle & Sebastian records -- that retained their adolescent flare and longing -- Khan has fortified his dreams rather than forgotten them.

HEIST RECORDINGS (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: HEIST 026EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DETROIT SWINDLE Can't Hold It EP 12" Label heads Detroit Swindle deliver their fourth solo release for the label. The title track is mad of warm subs, galloping hi-hats, and an exotic synth loop that'll get stuck in your head for hours and hours. "Just Not Norma" goes on in a similar manner, built around a few simple keys, with the lovely work of Mark De Clive-Lowe. "Tamarindus Hollandicus" evolves around a bell-like percussion loop and a roaring Moog bass. Willie Burns gets all dark and trippy on his excursion into electro territory. Machinegun-like claps and haunting strings accompany the breakbeat-not-breakbeat and ruthless bassline.

HELMUT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HELMUT 002CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HELMUT Our Walls CD Helmut on Our Walls: "After only three short years, my second album Our Walls is out. It comes clad in vinyl, polycarbonate, bits, and bytes and I'm very happy and relieved to finally let go of this one. The cores of its ten/eleven (CD/2LP) tracks were developed on a loop pedal at home. Lyrics spun here and there. Almost all of them are trying to extract levels of meaning from an ever-changing knot of emotions. They take their time -- ranging between three-minutes-forty to thirteen-minutes-fifty-seven -- to clinically isolate, examine, and name the elementary building blocks constituting the knot. Our Walls is about the ups-and-downs of your everyday-mercilessly-hopeless love relationship, about staying mild when things get rough, fabulous metaphors, childish self-defense mechanisms, the burning space in between words and our very personal walls that have so far always kept us safe."

HI HAT (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3045CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ GETZ QUARTET, STAN Newport Jazz Festival 1964 CD Stan Getz Quartet, live at the Newport Jazz Festival on July 3rd, 1964. Having kickstarted the bossa nova craze in 1962, Stan Getz achieved huge success in 1964 with "The Girl From Ipanema", featuring Astrud Gilberto's unforgettable vocals. At the height of his acclaim that summer, he played the Newport Jazz Festival with the young Gary Burton in his band, with guest appearances from Gilberto and his old sparring partner Chet Baker. This rapturously received set, broadcast on Voice Of America Radio, is presented here in its entirety, digitally remastered, with background notes and images.

HOGA NORD REKORDS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: HNR 021EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PARDON MOI Power To The People/Touch 2 Much 7" Berlin based Pardon Moi, consisting of James Brook and Thomas Freudenthal, makes music that would fit perfect as a soundtrack for a ride in a Ferrari GTO convertible, or on a transatlantic flight on a Concorde. The music creates an air of luxury and decadence for you to fill your lungs and air with. First release on Hoga Nord Rekords, after releasing material on Nein Records and Vocoder Electro. Pardon Moi's sound is warm, creative, uplifting, and retro, thanks to the use of analog synthesizers. This is retro futuristic dance music!

HOLIDAYS RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HOL 104LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ SAKATA/MANUEL MOTA/GIOVANNI DI DOMENICO/MATHIEU CALLEJA, AKIRA Jomon LP Japanese saxophone transgressor Akira Sakata meets with his long-time collaborator and Fender Rhodes virtuoso Giovanni Di Domenico, Portuguese guitarist Manuel Mota, and drummer Mathieu Calleja for a session recorded at Les Ateliers Claus in Brussels. Named after the Jomon period of the Japanese prehistory -- when Japan was inhabited by a hunter-gatherer culture rich in tools, clay pottery, and jewelry made from bone and stone -- the record features three tracks: "Jomon" (??), "Kaen" (??), and "Dogu" (??). The Dogu (literally: "clay figures") were small humanoid and animal figurines made during the Jomon period for religious purpose: it may have been believed that illnesses could be transferred into the Dogu, which was then destroyed, clearing the illness, or any other misfortune. The record itself is a musical healing ritual invoking a powerful demon with Sakata's throat singing, unleashing then slowly hypnotizing it in the second half of the album, putting it back into its vault before it's too late. Beautiful artwork made with Sakata's hand-painted Kanji characters. Edition of 250.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HOL 105LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MONTI, MARIA Il Bestiario LP Holidays Records present a reissue of Maria Monti's Il Bestiario, originally released in 1974. Maria Monti's legendary Il Bestiario is a prime example of the avant-garde art-song of the 1970s. Known for her renderings of Italian popular songs, Maria Monti is an Italian singer and actress with a noteworthy career: cabaret singer in the '60s, ambitious avant-garde folk artist in the '70s, and starring in films by directors as such as Sergio Leone -- Fistful Of Dynamite (1971) -- and Bernardo Bertolucci -- 1900 (1976). Il Bestiario is a near perfect emblem of the fascinating territory gained through collaboration. It enlisted the radical poet Aldo Braibanti as its lyricist, features arrangements and synthesizer from Alvin Curran (Musica Elettronica Viva), the baritone saxophone of Roberto Laneri (Prima Materia), as well as the soprano saxophone of jazz legend Steve Lacy. The result is absolutely stunning, musically unique within the respective outputs of its participants' long and noted careers. Unquestionably one of the most beautiful and neglected albums of its decade. Comes with a 16-page booklet with lyrics and translations; Edition of 500.

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: HOL 113LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KARKHANA For Seun Matta LP Featuring some of the most innovative players from Beirut, Cairo, and Istanbul, Karkhana met for the first time in Beirut in 2014, bringing together influences from the three major experimental music scenes of the region and beyond. Through their live shows, the band's seven multi-instrumentalists build a transcendental atmosphere developing what could possibly be called free Middle Eastern music. Shades and traces of shaabi, tarab, sufi, and much more are heard in the distinct blend of free jazz and psychedelic krautrock they've created. Recorded and mixed by Matt Bordin at Outside Inside Studio -- in only two days -- and mastered by Carl Saff at Saff Mastering Studio in Chicago, For Seun Matta is the first studio album by the band following the 7" Nafas released on Omlott (2016) and Live At Metro Al-Madina released on Sagittarius A-Star (2015). Featuring Sharif Sehnaoui on electric guitar, Sam Shalabi (The Dwarfs Of East Agouza) on oud and electric guitar, Maurice Louca (The Dwarfs Of East Agouza) on organ and synth, Umut Ça?lar (Konstrukt) on zurna, gralla, bamboo flutes, and percussion, Mazen Kerbaj on trumpet, Tony Elieh on electric bass, and with the recent addition of Michael Zerang on drums. "I wish I could track down more of this tantalising outfit's music to share. . . . This Middle Eastern super group first got together to celebrate the music of Egyptian surf guitarist Omar Khorshid -- who was also a key figure in Oum Kalthoum's orchestra -- but their remit has expanded somewhat and now they're fully committed to outer-perimeter explorations in krautrock-leaning, cosmic free jazz" --John Doran, The Guardian. Edition of 500.

HORNY (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: HOR 666LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BALL Ball LP Repressed; LP version. Intensely disturbed, dirty, smut peddling, Swedish slime hard rock-psych-madness from the deepest cesspool of humanity. Fucked up sub-human fuzz guitars; Depraved, screaming vocals; Gut rumbling bass and caveman drums; A nightmare of revolting sounds. Ball is hard rock from hell. This is the much-anticipated follow up to the bands acclaimed Fyre/Fyre Balls single (2015). Ball's debut album is a deranged hard rock tour-de-force that will have you gasping and gagging. Ball was formed by the mysterious S. Yrék Ball, previously known as a strong force in the occult underground of Northern Europe's secret societies. He has now decided to dedicate his will to music and the good life outside of the covens and black magic orders. Backed by his two older brothers, they form a fierce and fearsome power trio. These guys aren't very talkative but say their main interests are - apart from banging on their instruments - booze, girls, horror comics, and monster model kits. The guys have finally been released from probation, so hopefully they will be able to do some live shows. Anyways, it's a good thing they are still together and have recorded this - nothing short of a miracle considering the circumstances.

HUNDEBISS (ITALY)

PRICE: $36.00 CAT #: H 032LP FILE UNDER: HIPHOP LIL UGLY MANE Three Sided Tape Volume 1 2LP Vinyl edition of Three Sided Tape Volume 1, a collection of unreleased songs and instrumentals from Lil Ugly Mane, originally released in 2013. Includes a secret fourth side. "Smokeclears" features Ilwad Awale. "Part beat tapes, part odd-and-ends compilations, all dope, these collections covered all the ingredients in Ugly's supersonic cauldron, from noise-based experimentation to flat-out brilliant feats of lyricism (recorded through computer microphone) to found cassette samples, from cocaine cowboy-era funk-driven fruity loops beats to one-man black metal band practice. . . . It's a joyous wonder that more rappers haven't yet lifted beats from these tapes for their own purposes" --Samuel Diamond, Tiny Mix Tapes.

IN PARADISUM (FRANCE)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: IP 029LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RUN DUST Leisure Village LP Leisure Village is the most cohesive Run Dust album to date following his relocation to upstate New York. It's released on In Paradisum, the home of Mondkopf and Low Jack. Powerful songs of melodic electronica for lovers of early Aphex Twin. Luke Calzonetti's personal trajectory is as unconventional as his music is. He's gone from fashion model to grindcore jazz player, from New York to Germany and back. When he's not producing ten songs a week, he's working on paintings that share the qualities of his music -- at the crossroads of instinctive and energetic punk moves and evocative figures, all with an unescapable, irremediable oddness. Leisure Village follows the Serf Rash LP on In Paradisum (2015) which as one of the label's best success, gathered support Ben UFO and The Wire magazine, and was then followed-up by the mini-album Supermarché (2015). Both featured no-wave ingrained, dubbed-out electronic vignettes that went from classy bruitisme to eerie collages, from rhythmic eruptions of, as Noisey called it, "brutal tech-noir", to evanescent electronica meditations of what Boomkat called "biting clarity". Artwork by Albert Oehlen.

INHALE EXHALE RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: INEX 001EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Inex EP01 12" New house label founded in 2017, coming up with a diversified various artists EP. Features: Shaka, Chordula, Sebastian Gummersbach, Sebastian Meger, and Gemil K. Hand-stamped sleeve; 180 gram vinyl.

KARLRECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: KR 037LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZEITKRATZER/SVETLANA SPAJIC/DRAGANA TOMIC/OBRAD MILIC Serbian War Songs LP Zeitkratzer and its special guests Svetlana Spaji? (voice), Dragana Tomi? (voice), and Obrad Mili? (voice, diple, gusle), present traditional Serbian songs from and about World War I. Within its 20 years of existence, Reinhold Friedl's ensemble Zeitkratzer has proved its interpretational mastership on a wide range of fields such as contemporary/avant-garde composers, electronic artists, industrial underground, and probably most surprising on this list, traditional music/folklore as documented on the two albums Volksmusik (ZKR 002CD, 2009) and Neue Volksmusik (ZKR 014CD, 2012). For Serbian War Songs, a selection of traditional songs from and about World War I, the "modern composition supergroup" (as they've called by The Wire), have invited some special guests: the renowned singers Svetlana Spaji? and Dragana Tomi? (who both worked with Robert Wilson, amongst others) and the diple/gusle player Obrad Mili?. Reinhold Friedl and Svetlana Spaji? (probably the most acknowledged expert for traditional songs in Serbia) selected some traditional Serbian songs from and about World War I, and Obrad Mili? contributed "Assassination In Sarajevo", a song in the classic epic form he had learnt from his father Bogdan, a famous gusla player at the beginning of the 20th century. Commissioned by Berlin's Haus Der Kulturen Der Welt, the performance was recorded and mixed by long-time Zeitkratzer sound engineer Martin Wurmnest and mastered by Mike Grinser at Dubplates & Mastering. Comes in a gatefold sleeve; 180 gram vinyl; Includes download code; Edition of 300.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: KR 039LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZEITKRATZER + ELLIOTT SHARP Oneirika: Live at Berghain Berlin LP Reinhold Friedl's Zeitkratzer proves the perfect ensemble for Oneirika, avant-garde veteran Elliott Sharp's composition/soundscape inspired by Cageian tradition that premiered at Maerzmusik Festival 2014. Zeitkratzer worked with Elliott Sharp for the first time in 1997, and have since been releasing several cooperations, including two duo releases of Zeitkratzer mastermind Reinhold Friedl and Elliott Sharp. Over the last 40 years the avant-garde musician has created an immense oeuvre: he has performed and recorded with John Zorn, Bill Laswell, Zeena Parkins, Joey Baron, and David Torn amongst others, and runs his own formation Carbon. Sharp also composed for the Soldier String Quartet, the American Composer's Orchestra or the symphonic orchestra of Hessischer Rundfunk (the New Yorker actually studied with Morton Feldman and Rowell Rudd). Oneirika, named after the Greek waking dream, is inspired by the Cageian tradition and, with its score making use of Sharp's innovative method to filter and process his self-generated musical manuscripts via Photoshop, leaves a great interpretational latitude to the performers -- A perfect subject for an ensemble of the caliber of Zeitkratzer, who are able to translate a frequency of light and image into sound and motion. It also fits perfectly with Zeitkratzer's sound philosophy: high-quality amplification of acoustic instruments. Oneirika was commissioned by Berlin`s Maerzmusik Festival and premiered in 2014 at the Berghain, Berlin. Recorded by Martin Wurmnest; Mixed by Ralf Meinz; Mastered by Mike Grinser at Dubplates & Mastering. Comes in a gatefold sleeve; Includes download code; 180 gram vinyl; Edition of 300.

KOMPAKT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: KOM EX098EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DANNY DAZE & SHOKH/PATRICE BAUMEL Speicher 98 12" Danny Daze returns to Kompakt with one of the most intense and gratifying tracks of 2017. The Miami native's relentless passion for underground '90s electro and techno resounds in "Aire", a collaboration with up-and-comer Shokh. Dark and dirty techno. The rise of Patrice Bäumel since 2016's now ironically titled "Surge" (KOM EX089EP) has been steady for good reason -- positivity, passion, and a lot of hard work. "Sorcery" is a catch-and-release techno roller that ripens with a fundamental percussion lead. Two luminous artists responsible for two of the label's beloved singles of 2016.

LEHULT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: LHLT 009EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TONY RAINWATER Rockberry Jam 12" Tony Rainwater is a most productive and creative savage. His productions are straight rough edged, no-prisoners-taken jams, combining samples from the most far-flung corners of his eclectic music collection. The A Side goes through the lighter side of his repertoire with the title track's slow-building house groove, some dizzy medieval monk grooves on "To All The World" and seductive R&B on "Lay It On The Line". On the flip, the irresistible groove of "Operalight" and "Black Dream Flowers" provide some darker moments, before "Alone" closes on a soft note. Includes an extra goodie after the runouts.

LEISURE SYSTEM (GERMANY)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: LSR 020LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DOPPLEREFFEKT Cellular Automata LP Repressed. Cellular Automata is the new album from Dopplereffekt (Rudolf Klorzeiger and To-Nhan), their first in ten years since 2007's Calabi Yau Space on Rephlex. Cellular Automata approaches mathematical growth and decay as an iterative process, with each data input considered individually relative to the overall model. The result represents one of the group's boldest creative endeavors, defying expectations while remaining unmistakably Dopplereffekt. Cellular Automata is the third Dopplereffekt release to come via Berlin's Leisure System label, following 2013's Tetrahymena EP (LSR 007EP) and 2014's Hypnagogia (LSR 012EP).

MARINA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: MA 082LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ STEELE QUARTET, COLIN Diving For Pearls: Jazz Interpretations Of The Pearlfishers Songbook LP LP version. Marina Records present one of their most unusual and best releases yet: The music of The Pearlfishers, one of Marina's most beloved acts, gets the royal jazz treatment, with exciting new arrangements by the Colin Steele Quartet. Continuing a great jazz tradition -- like Miles Davis with Porgy & Bess (1958) and Chet Baker with Plays The Best Of Lerner & Loewe (1959) -- Diving For Pearls is dedicated to the work of one composer, David Scott of The Pearlfishers. Colin Steele from Edinburgh, one of UK's leading jazz trumpeters, adds his very own sound and interpretations to Scott's songs and transports them into a brand new musical territory. Steele has a long association with The Pearlfishers since he appeared as a studio musician on many of their albums. Steele: "I'd played on many sessions with The Pearlfishers before, and have a similar taste in music with David Scott, with our shared love of Burt Bacharach, Beatles and Beach Boys. I was impressed by the depth of the beautiful melodies and could immediately hear my own voice playing these melodies -- specifically using the 'Miles Davis sound' of the Harmon mute." The album kick starts with the joyous blast of "The Bluebells" -- originally appearing on The Pearlfishers' album Up With The Larks (MA 069CD, 2007). Colin Steele makes it swing and rise just beautifully. His warm, melodic playing and tone is also a perfect match for the wonderful "Everything Works Out", one of Scott's most enduring songs. "The Vampires Of Camelon" rides on a great piano riff reminiscent of Vince Guaraldi -- brilliantly played by Dave Milligan, Steele's long-time collaborator, who also arranged the album. "Ice Race" -- from the Pearlfishers' seasonal album A Sunflower At Christmas (MA 063CD/LP, 2006) -- gets propelled to new heights by the powerhouse drumming of Alyn Cosker. "Gone In The Winter" is a superb showcase for the exceptional deep-toned, warm double-bass playing of Calum Gourlay. The piano intro of "The Umbrellas Of Shibuya" quite fittingly recalls the stripped-down beauty of Ryuichi Sakamoto. And then Steele breezes in with the fantastic melody and his imaginative playing. The album comes to a perfect close with the blissful coda "Swan Dreams", originally from Sky Meadows (2003). Diving For Pearls was recorded in just one day -- like many of the greatest jazz albums -- at Scotland's famous Castlesound Studios. Masterfully engineered by Stuart Hamilton.

MAZAGRAN (ITALY)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: MZ 008CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZAFFIRI, ENORE Musica Per Un Anno CD Musica Per Un Anno is a pivotal project by Italian pioneer of electronic music Enore Zaffiri. In 1968, Zaffiri devised a project to create music for each hour of the year, by providing precise instructions to organize various layers of sinusoidal sounds. Working in isolation but ideally sharing the same attitude of La Monte Young's approach to sound in time and space of those same years, Zaffiri created some tape versions of his masterpiece. The version presented on this album is a radically pure digital implementation of one hour of Musica Per Un Anno, and has been realized by Andrea Valle in strict cooperation with Zaffiri, faithfully respecting the composer's original, abstract project. Enore Zaffiri on the composition: "Electronic music for the sonorization of environments. It is music in time, designed for the duration of one year. The sound event changes imperceptibly but continuously in relation to months, days, hours, minutes. Every moment has its own unique music that blends with the light and the surrounding atmosphere. It is a 'presence'. It is a music that should not impose itself, that should not distract or daze, that should not force the user to immobility. Being music in time, without beginning or end, it is always 'important' at any time you want to listen to. It is a music that responds to the needs of the contemporary man that, while visiting an exhibition or a museum, absorbs multiple experiences addressing appropriately and actively the cultural needs of our time."

MELODY AS TRUTH (UK)

MENTAL EXPERIENCE (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: MENT 014CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GALACTIC EXPLORERS Epitaph For Venus CD Mental Experience present a reissue of Galactic Explorers' Epitaph For Venus. Another album from the Pyramid label shrouded in mystery and produced by Toby Robinson in Cologne, circa 1974. Kosmische and head sounds with plenty of Minimoog, analog synths/keyboards, effects, loops, tape manipulation, treated percussions, etc., courtesy of Galactic Explorers, an electronic, minimal, ambient krautrock trio featuring Reinhard Karwatky (Dzyan). Take a trip to the inner regions of your mind, see ancient solar systems forming, and listen to cosmic winds and vibrations while sine waves of pure bliss will give you total peace of mind. RIYL: Terry Riley, Popol Vuh, Sand, Peter Michael Hamel, Tangerine Dream, Baba Yaga, Cluster, Cozmic Corridors, Brainticket. 24-bit domain remaster from the original tapes; Insert with liner notes by Alan Freeman, head boss at Ultima Thule and author of The Crack In The Cosmic Egg (1996).

METROPLEX

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: M 020EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC M500 & 3MB Jazz Is The Teacher 12" Pressed in Detroit; Another Metroplex essential reissued. Three-tracker by three masterminds in electronic music. M500 and 3MB are the Berlin based Moritz von Oswald and Thomas Fehlmann, together with Detroit techno forerunner Juan Atkins. Originally released in 1993, this monstrous title is a milestone in techno history, as it also helped in cementing the Berlin-Detroit connection.

METROPOLIS RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: MET 1066CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VACANT LOTS, THE Endless Night CD "The Vacant Lots' minimalist, primitive rock'n'roll tears up the psych template with a genuine punk spirit and a 'minimal means maximum effect' aesthetic. The duo explores the themes of duality, whether in the band's fiercely monochrome artwork or their lyrics, which deal with life and death, love & loss & the human condition. Poetic, but with a streetwise swagger; psych, but with a punk attitude."

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: MET 1066LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VACANT LOTS, THE Endless Night LP LP version. "The Vacant Lots' minimalist, primitive rock'n'roll tears up the psych template with a genuine punk spirit and a 'minimal means maximum effect' aesthetic. The duo explores the themes of duality, whether in the band's fiercely monochrome artwork or their lyrics, which deal with life and death, love & loss & the human condition. Poetic, but with a streetwise swagger; psych, but with a punk attitude."

MINIBAR (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: MINI 043EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC K.O.D. Tales Of The Ku-Layz Part 1 EP 12" Cabanne has joined the Mini-spacecraft steered by young captain Han Kü-Layz. Traveling through unexplored parts of the galaxy, they taste a new beverage: helium sparkling basil, ginger and strawberry shake, causing a distorted voice at a high speed and delay in understanding each other. Fortunately, space groove and breaks are full of delay and you can hear them all around. Let's celebrate for the first time Lowris and Cabanne teaming up as King Of Delays, aka K.O.D..

MODERN SILENCE (MALTA)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OI 027LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ SHEPP/LARS GULLIN QUINTET, ARCHIE The House I Live In LP Modern Silence present the first ever reissue of Archie Shepp/Lars Gullin Quintet's The House I Live In, originally released in 1980. An incredible live album featuring saxophonists Archie Shepp and Lars Gullin, recorded at the Jazzhus Montmartre in Copenhagen, Denmark on November 21, 1963. 180 gram, virgin vinyl; Edition of 500."This is a fascinating release. Tenor-saxophonist Archie Shepp would not burst upon the U.S. avant-garde scene until 1964-65 but here he is featured at a Danish concert with the great cool bop baritonist Lars Gullin and a top-notch straight-ahead rhythm section (pianist Tete Montoliu, bassist Niels Pedersen, and drummer Alex Riel). The quintet stretches out on four lengthy standards (including 'Sweet Georgia Brown' and a 19-minute rendition of 'You Stepped Out Of A Dream') and it is particularly interesting to hear the reactions of the other musicians to Shepp's rather free flights; at a couple of points Gullin tries to copy him. An important historical release" --Scott Yanow, AllMusic.

MUSIC FROM MEMORY (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: MFM 021LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GARRETT Private Life LP Garrett came from the inside of his own mind, from within a home recording studio somewhere on planet Earth. The Private Life of creative awareness and the music captured here is the visceral offering to all outside. Every one of us has a Private Life. This is Garrett's.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: MFM 022EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CALIBAN Digital Reggae 12" Outstanding three track EP from the archives of Caliban (side project of London musician Milton Myrie). Caliban produced only one self-released 7" Digital Reggae/Open Mind in 1984. UK producer Jackson Bailey (Tapes) managed to track Milton down, to find he was in possession of most of the stock of the original record and was sitting on amazing, unreleased recordings. This EP introduces one of the unreleased tracks: the feel good disco anthem "Supernatural". The computerized dancehall/funk hybrid "Digital Reggae" is also featured. Also includes a new dub put together by Milton himself, assisted by riddim specialist Tapes.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MFM 023LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MPUNGA & PAUL K, DENIS Criola Remixed LP Music From Memory's curious and utterly killer Afro/Belgian electronic project gets the re-whip by a bunch of current producers. As well as the tracks featured on Criola compilation of works by Denis Mpunga and Paul K. (MFM 019LP, 2017), the label also received some great short sketches. Lasting mostly less than a minute and some even just a few seconds, there was some great ideas but the "tracks" seemed just too short to include on the compilation. Music From Memory shared these sketches with some of their friends and favorite producers, along with the tracks included on Criola with the idea of creating a series of remixes or to use these sketches as samples. Criola Remixed also includes the previously unreleased "Veronika V02", a synth bass heavy version of the compilation track "Veronika". Remixes/reworks by Prins Emanuel, Dazion, Androo, Tolouse Low Trax, and Interstellar Funk.

MUSIC ON VINYL (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: MOV 12008EP FILE UNDER: ROCK RESIDENTS, THE Diskomo 12" "Originally released as a 12" single in 1980 based on Eskimo, this collector's edition includes 3 bonus tracks. Pressed on translucent yellow vinyl. New 12" 45 RPM EP reissue. All sounds heard on 'Goosebumps' were originated on toy instruments which were provided by Toys-R-Us, Inc. Drawing of The Residents by Jad Fair of Half Japanese."

NORTON RECORDS

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ED 208LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KING USZNIEWICZ & HIS USZNIEWICZTONES Teenage Dance Party LP 2017 repress. "You're in a bowling alley lounge & a band of teenagers of Polish extraction is grinding out rock n'roll favorites! You wonder if you're dead or dreaming! No, you are experiencing the effervescent magic of King U-know-who! Now, finally, the aural history!"

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: ED 384LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FOWLEY, KIM King of the Creeps: Lost Treasures from the Vaults 1959-69 LP 2017 repress; gatefold LP version. "The third volume of brain spraining, early, unheralded, under-worshipped, unknown Kim Fowley productions and manipulations. Kim's always stirring the pot -- this time he heaves the boiling stew right into the smug mugs of rock critics and musicologists with a third, full-on frantic foot-long fricassee guaranteed to cause the listener to rearrange the furniture... and other things! Collect the set and get a party started."

NOT JUST RELIGIOUS MUSIC

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: NJRM 017LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KING DUDE Sex LP "King Dude's 6th studio album, featuring production by Drab Majesty and Ancient Methods. For fans of neo-folk, post punk, classic rock and more..."

PAST & PRESENT (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: PAPR 2001LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Girls In The Garage - A Collection Of Girl Garage Groups From The 60's! LP Prior to Joan Jett, Patti Smith, Courtney Love, and other era-defining women in rock, there were the girls in the garage. Like their male counterparts discovered, being in a band was not only cool and alluring, it was sexual and ultimately political, without making a "political" statement. The garage band was a medium that enabled a voice to be heard, an adolescent fury of angst and frustration or plain old hormones. Girls In the Garage captures the raw essence of those juvenile dreams played out through guitars, drums, mics and amplifiers. Prevailing gender roles would be tested, as rock 'n' roll became someone else's domain. The arrival of rock 'n' roll and the teenager not only belonged to the boy next door, it aroused the aspirations and emotions of girls. Although it's been said that it was rare for a girl group to play on their own records in the mid-1960s, they were not alone. On both sides of the Atlantic, cynical and shrewd producers largely employed session musicians, afraid of any conceivable faults at the hands of such young and innocent hands, male and female. The ones who didn't were bold visionaries that believed not only in a new generation's ambitions, but capabilities too. As the rise of a female presence in rock 'n' roll rose through the appearance of figures such as The Vejtables' Jan Errico, the Honeycombs' Honey Lantree, and the fabulous Maureen Tucker (whose deliberately primal technique is such an undervalued part of the Velvet Underground's sound), so too did the rise of all-female bands. Liverpool's Liverbirds and Hull's Mandy And The Girlfriends gave weight to the idea that it was "normal" and paved the way for likeminded girls to drop the dream boy and pick up the guitar. Although, the prevailing attitude amongst both major and independent record labels was never going to be inspiring or welcoming, like the wailing blues mamas such as Memphis Minnie or Jessie Mae Hemphill, times were-a-changin' and girls didn't just want to have "fun". Emerging groups such as the Pleasure Seekers, White Boots, Ace Of Cups, The Bittersweets, and The Luv'd Ones were playing rock 'n' roll on their own terms whilst breaking new ground -- whether they were trying to or not. Features: Denise & Co., The Puppets, The Models, The Chymes , The Bittersweets, The Interpreters, The ID, The Glass Opening, The Belles, The Luv'd Ones, Kim And Grim, Lydia Marcelle, The Continental Co-Ets, The Beatle-Ettes, Cathy Rich, and Althea And The Memories. Comes on 180 gram yellow colored vinyl; Includes full-color four-page booklet.

POON VILLAGE

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: PV 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NOYES, ROB The Feudal Spirit LP 2017 repress. "Rob Noyes has been on the Eastern Massachusetts scene for a while, but what we've heard him play is music from within the context of electric bands, most of whom are loud as hell and exist somewhere along the rim of the post-core continuum. More recently, Rob has taken to displaying his solo acoustic guitar chops and they are massive. The Feudal Spirit is the first vinyl evidence of their 'shoulders.' Like Western Mass's Tony Pasquarosa, who mines the same widely-variant style-pits, Rob's approach to acoustic playing resembles his electric work only through shared-belief-in-a-strong-downstroke. On the way to developing his own compositional/performance approach, Noyes sometimes seems to have absorbed an almost infinite reservoir of influences. Apart from some superb Basho-like 12-string tunneling, most momentary fragments tend to recall legendary Limeys like John Renbourn (and through him, Davey Graham), because Rob's overt melodic structures tend towards the non-bluesoid. But then you'll maybe hear a note-sequence spiced like something dropped from the hot strings of Michael Chapman or even a powerful throng that makes you think of Wizz Jones. When that happens, you realize there's more of a blues base to some of the songs than you'd been able to untangle. Mr. Noyes hits a vast array of sub-genres on this album, and he hits them all pretty damn hard. Rob's playing carries the weight of many possibly-imaginary forebears, but the way he smears them all together shows a holistic mastery of touch and imagination that defies a lot of today's players, who tend to shine in short bursts, then allow their dreams to outrun their technique. Rob Noyes has no such apparent limitations. Like Raymond Pettibon, whose artwork graces The Feudal Spirit's cover, Rob's able to create a true form-gobble, making some real beautiful noise in the process. Around the world, licensed Hodologists whisper, 'Make mine Noyes.' Why don't you join them?" --Byron Coley, October 23rd, 2016, South Deerfield, MA. Screenprinted jackets -- new EZ-open jacket for the OCD/record collector set! Cover art by Raymond Pettibon. 180 gram vinyl pressed at RTI; Lacquers cut by Bob Weston at Chicago Mastering Service.

RASTER (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: R-M 174CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ISLAND PEOPLE Island People CD Island People is a new band project consisting of mastering engineer Conor Dalton, Grammy award winning producer David Donaldson, musician and DJ Graeme Reedie, and guitarist Ian "Chippy" Maciennan. On their first self-titled record, they present their collaborative work that evolved over the past three years. Being based in different cities, namely Berlin and Glasgow, files had to be exchanged back and forth between the band members in order to create tracks. Their delicate sound structures, field recordings, and other sound sources were heavily processed and rendered unrecognizable. Layer after layer, the tracks came into being quite naturally, not only reflecting their continuous way of working, but also incorporating their different and individual backgrounds: "During the whole creation of the album, we never realized our actions were quickly leading us into forming Island People, we were too busy having fun, making music and sharing ideas." The result of their collaboration is a timeless music that is as open as a natural phenomenon, developing a certain feeling of euphoria over time. All in all, Island People is a pure listening record in the best tradition of ambient.

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: R-M 174LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ISLAND PEOPLE Island People 2LP Gatefold double LP version. Island People is a new band project consisting of mastering engineer Conor Dalton, Grammy award winning producer David Donaldson, musician and DJ Graeme Reedie, and guitarist Ian "Chippy" Maciennan. On their first self-titled record, they present their collaborative work that evolved over the past three years. Being based in different cities, namely Berlin and Glasgow, files had to be exchanged back and forth between the band members in order to create tracks. Their delicate sound structures, field recordings, and other sound sources were heavily processed and rendered unrecognizable. Layer after layer, the tracks came into being quite naturally, not only reflecting their continuous way of working, but also incorporating their different and individual backgrounds: "During the whole creation of the album, we never realized our actions were quickly leading us into forming Island People, we were too busy having fun, making music and sharing ideas." The result of their collaboration is a timeless music that is as open as a natural phenomenon, developing a certain feeling of euphoria over time. All in all, Island People is a pure listening record in the best tradition of ambient.

REEL MUSIC

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: REEL 78006CD FILE UNDER: ROCK WRIGHT, O.V. Memphis Unlimited CD "In a musical landscape filled with the likes of such as Al Green, Otis Redding, and Bobby Womack, often lost in the shuffle is the works of Overton Vertis 'O.V.' Wright. Acclaimed among soul and blues music fans, and a legend of Southern music for his authoritative string of hits from the mid-60s to the early-70s. Tracks like 'That's How Strong My Love Is', 'A Nickel And A Nail', and various other productions (Often with the renowned Memphis producer Willie Mitchell) have secured a lofty place in music history for 'O.V.', and have been lasting influences on contemporary blues and soul artists like Robert Cray, and Reggie Sears. His presence has even been felt in the hip-hop world, where his tracks have been regularly sampled by Ghostface Killah, Mobb Deep, Slim Thug, and Styles P, to name a few. Wright found himself struggling with an addiction to narcotics during the 1970s, while at the same time releasing some of his most potent and robust releases through Hi Records. Chief among them was 1973's Memphis Unlimited, which struck a solid and powerful balance between the sophisticated, polished soul of the time, and Wright's blues-centric roots. Once again produced by Willie Mitchell, Memphis Unlimited features a strong lineup of Hi Records regulars like the Memphis Horns, Andrew Love, and Wayne Jackson, providing backup to slow-burning entries like 'I've Been Searching', 'Lost In The Shuffle', 'Ghetto Child', and others. The album's closer 'I'm Going Home (To Live With God)' would also go on to be sampled by hip-hop artists Common, William Cooper, and electronic producer Pretty Lights."

RIOT SEASON (UK)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: REPOSE 060LP FILE UNDER: ROCK EARTHLING SOCIETY Ascent To Godhead LP UK space/psych rock favorites Earthling Society return with their new album Ascent To Godhead, their second album of 2017. Ascent To Godhead is the fleetwood psychonauts' second release on Riot Season, the first being their 2014 album England Have My Bones (REPOSE 040LP, 2014) which got great reviews across the board. Whereas Zen Bastard was a re-imagining of ancient songs from the back catalog, Ascent To Godhead consists of brand new compositions improvised in the studio. No Hawkwind-esque generators are to be found, which is often found to be synonymous with the space rock genre. Instead, there is a calamitous howl more reminiscent of Birthday Party than Gong. Earthling Society's unique song writing abilities remain however; where no song starts and ends the same, constantly morphing into something new. Jazz and Eastern rhythms are at the forefront of Ascent To Godhead, taking inspiration from Alice Coltrane, Sun Ra, Far East Family Band, Midori Takada, amongst others. This is no hippy claptrap from the sunshine playroom, it's an album that ties your brain in knots, and oozes spiritual meaning. Also included is the long lost garage rocker "Can You Levitate?". Recorded in 2009 and only unearthed earlier in 2017, Ascent To Godhead proves that Earthling Society were belting this stuff out long before the current psych scene. Alice Coltrane inspired, hand-painted artwork; Blue vinyl; Edition of 400.

ROCKET RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: LAUNCH 116LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HOUSEWIVES FF061116 LP London-based outfit Housewives' psychic charge -- equal parts brittle rhythmic drive, angular contortions, and monochrome minimalism -- is as punishing in approach as the band are enigmatic in aspect. FF061116 follows their debut Work (released on Hands In The Dark in 2015) and previous tapes and 7" releases (on Faux Discs and Blank Editions). The band shows no sign of compromise whatsoever, being as stark, harsh, and stubbornly inhospitable as the strobe-haunted, feverishly kinetic live shows that have earned them a fearsome reputation. Split into seven excerpts and built on powerful repetition, FF061116 is a mind-melding travail into abstraction and abjection which draws on post-punk, jazz, drone, electronic, and avant-garde tropes to create an unclassifiable assault that feels oddly timeless. Whilst some may be able to detect influences like This Heat (whose Charles Hayward approvingly described their sound as redolent of "a barely controlled anger, hypnotic and building from the simplest elements") or Einstürzende Neubauten, Housewives are carving out their own unique place in the darker quarters of the underground.

SANFUENTES RECORDS

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: SANFUENTE 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJS PAREJA & BRYAN KESSLER Detona EP 12" Argentina's dancefloor legends DJs Pareja together with Cologne's most recent jackmaster Bryan Kessler present Detona EP. "Detona" opens with a rhythm that swallows everything around, relentlessly pushing. "Shu Shu" is where things get dirty and hi-hats are unleashed like flying knives. Also take a listen to the flip side, where household rhythm smith Mijo remixes "Shu Shu" in his inimitable style. And then, the cherry on top: "Ramp And Rage". Just release this train of a track in front of a 4am audience with a proper sound system, and let it do its thing. Dog barking samples included.

SOMMOR RECORDS (SPAIN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: SOMM 037CD FILE UNDER: ROCK LOMBARD, CLAUDE Chante CD Sommor Records present the first reissue of Claude Lombard's Chante, originally released in 1969. Presented in the original French edition gatefold artwork. Produced by Roland Kluger (Chakachas, Free Pop Electronic Concept), arranged by Willy Albymoor and recorded at the legendary Madeleine Studios in Brussels. Insert with liner notes by pop connoisseur Don Sicalíptico. RIYL: Stereolab, Broadcast, White Noise, Delia Derbyshire, Astrud Gilberto, Roger Webb Sound."If you know the 1968 Eurovision song, or the TV kids cartoons tunes which Claude Lombard sang, it will be hard to believe what's happening there... Beautiful pop songs sung in French by this Belgian maverick (who worked with Luciano Berio) swirling upon wonderful '60s abstract-expressionism orchestrations: chimes and ondes Martenots among lovely dream basslines and organ drifting, with a dreamy use of echoes, reverbs and sometimes electronics. There are incredibly beautiful songs here, and probably one of the unique examples of French songs with really gorgeous, untypical sound work, closer to some UK and US proto-psychedelic orchestration in pop world. It was by the time a complete commercial flop... A shame of course considering the quality of compositions offered here by Claude Lombard herself, who have no shame to feel if one compares the elegance of her work to an inspired and electronic version of Michel Legrand... Any serious fan of Broadcast or Stereolab will fall in love forever with this true secret gem, to say the least... And no need to mention the kaleidoscopic design of the cover, mesmerizing and perfectly illustrating the content. Masterpiece here? Hell yes! And you can forget about the cartoon tunes of your lazy childhood..." --Emmanuel Holterbach

SPACE AGE (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: ORBIT 039CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SPACEMEN 3 For All The Fucked-Up Children Of This World CD First official CD release Spacemen 3's For All The Fucked-Up Children Of This World, first released as a bootleg record in 1995. The record consists of Spacemen 3's first ever recording session from 1984. The music itself sounds like a primitive version of what the group was to become; the dominating sound of the record is a slow, droning psychedelic blues performed with sparse instrumentation. A drum set is matched with a pair of distorted electric guitars, all of which provide a swirling foundation for Jason Pierce's vocals. The album's liner notes replicated here are actually an early review of the band by Gary Boldie, where he contemplates the city of Rugby and finds it an odd source for this new sound, and he declares Spacemen 3 as the "all singing, all dancing answer to the problems of a grey 1985." Comes in six-panel fold-out card wallet.

STERNS AFRICA (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: STCD 1079CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KAMISOKO, AMINATA Malamine CD 1997 release. There's more to being a jelimuso (hereditary poet and musician of the Mande people of West Africa) than recounting history and singing praises. If she's dignified and bold enough, she speaks truth to power and denounces customs that perpetuate superstition and injustice. Aminata Kamisoko is that kind of jelimuso. The title song of her album Malamine decries the antiquated belief that a barren woman is cursed and a disgrace to her family and husband, and in its verses she reveals that she is the infertile but proud mother of her adopted children. Her first child, Lamine Soumano, is the kora player and guitarist in this album. No wonder she's proud.

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: STCD 1104CD FILE UNDER: WORLD MADILU SYSTEM La Bonne Humeur CD 2007 release. Jean Bialu Makiese -- or Madilu System, as the great Congolese bandleader Franco dubbed him -- possessed the high wistful voice featured in so many T.P.O.K. Jazz records of the 1980s, including Franco's biggest hit, "Mario". After Franco's death in 1989, Madilu System began a successful solo career. In addition to his own projects, he recorded duets with soukous stars such as Papa Wemba and Mbilia Bel, and sang leads as a guest on albums by Kékélé and Africando. Although his voice was no longer so high, Madilu was singing better than ever in the spring of 2007 when he recorded La Bonne Humeur, which was also graced by the guitars of Syran Mbenza, Dally Kimoko, and Papa Noel, and the harmony voices of Nyboma Mwan'dido and Wuta Mayi. Sterns Africa was preparing the album's release when Madilu died from diabetic shock in a Kinshasa hospital in August of that year. La Bonne Humeur was posthumously hailed by The Beat magazine as the late singer's best album and proof that soukous was alive and well in the 21st century.

PRICE: $17.50 CAT #: STCD 3019-20CD FILE UNDER: WORLD PAPA WEMBA Mwana Molokai 2CD 2004 release. In the 20 years that these two discs span, 1977-1997, Papa Wemba rose from a cult following in Zaire (Congo) to global stardom. Mwana Molokai is a collection of Wemba's most outstanding recordings, featuring tracks that were never previously available on CD or outside Africa, including several rare singles. In addition to duets with Pépé Kallé, Wendo Kolosoy, and Koffi Olomidé, the album showcases Wemba's celebrated band Viva La Musica. With Papa Wemba's death in 2016 at the age of 66 after collapsing on stage during a concert in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, this compilation is the best retrospective of the trendsetting soukous songwriter, singer, and bandleader.

STERNS BRASIL (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: STCD 2017CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Sampa Nova CD 2003 release. Sampa is what the 12 million people of São Paulo call their city. Beneath the ultra-modern skylines stretching into the favelas there's a clash of cultures like nowhere else in the world and a vibrant, multifaceted music scene to go with it. Sampa is where Tom Zé, the subversive leader of the Tropicália movement in the 1960s and '70s, chose to live and work after he got bored with Rio de Janeiro, and where Fernanda Porto went to study music and stayed. It's where bands like Nação Zumbi, singer-songwriters like Otto, and other young iconoclasts from the farthest reaches of Brazil landed when they were ready to make it in the big city. It's where innovative DJs like XRS Land, Anvil FX, and DJ Dolores came to hone their chops, and where the ingenious sound-artist Suba discovered Cibelle and produced Bebel Gilberto's global breakthrough Tanto Tempo (2000), released not long before he died tragically in a studio fire. Sampa Nova captures the hard-edged energy and avant-garde vibe of 21st-century São Paulo but also that distinctly Brazilian feeling of alegria -- love of life. Features: Suba, Cibelle, Tom Zé, Otto, Drumagic, DJ Dolores, Nação Zumbi, XRS Land, Fernanda Porto, Jair Oliveira, Max De Castro, Bojo, Anvil FX, and Edu H.

SUBLIMINAL SOUNDS (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $28.50 CAT #: SUBL 118LP FILE UNDER: ROCK TRAD, GRAS OCH STENAR Tack For Kaffet (So Long) 2LP Limited clear vinyl edition. Gatefold double LP version. The long-awaited new album from the legendary pioneers of transcendental psychedelic rock music and DIY culture in general. Tack För Kaffet (So Long) is a tribute to the deceased band members and dearest friends Torbjörn Abelli and Thomas Mera Gartz. It becomes something of a farewell show for the old Träd, Gräs Och Stenar because all the old and new members, including founder Bo Anders, Torbjörn and Mera, and Reine Fiske (Dungen, The Amazing), are all contributing to this album. The sounds were captured on tape in their music workshop in the countryside and consists mainly of improvised moments where the sounds travels beyond time and space, something that has been TGS hallmark over the years. Perhaps there's a form of melancholy over some of the album, much depending on how cruelly and suddenly Mera and Torbjörn passed away, but also on a little lighter and crazier whim. Everything is recorded live so there are no euphemistic circumstances, rather everything is pared down, bared bone drones, sounds traveling in the magical improvised unknown with no makeup, just as life can be when the feeling has control. A manifestation of improvised timelessly organic music and free creation. Real life!

TABOU 1 (JAMAICA)

PRICE: $19.00 CAT #: TABOU 109LP FILE UNDER: WORLD SLY & ROBBIE + BRINSLEY FORDE One Fine Dub LP "Mixed by Groucho Smykle, following their successful reunion album Dubrising two years ago. Throws you back to the golden age of Dub: heavy as lead, yet musical and refined, the best of both worlds. Features dub mixes of ex-Aswad leader Brinsley Forde's new album produced by Sly & Robbie. To give this fine album justice, no expense was spared: top notch mastering by Bruno Sourice on all analog tube equipment, the best vinyl pressing plant (Optimal in Germany), cover printed on super heavy 350g high grade cardboard with superb illustrations by Joseph Gloria Chapalys, known for his illustrations on top selling video games."

TAPETE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $55.00 CAT #: TR 365CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DIE RADIERER Punk! Pest! Pop! Sammelband 1978-1984 4CD Three guiding principles of Die Radierer: 1. A band may originate from a provincial German town such as Limburg, but may still sound as great as DEVO; 2. Things become really interesting when one cannot tell when serious conceptual art starts and a childish wish to provoke ends; 3. It's always worth aiming to destroy the myth of "serious" rock music, or at least to die trying. Die Radierer ("The Erasers") were founded in 1978. This was a time when the domestic German new wave/post punk and "Schlager" music scenes collided and generated the German phenomenon of the so called Neue Deutsche Welle ("New German Wave"). Mostly relevant for the German-speaking countries, artists from that era that had their brief moment of fame internationally ranged from Trio's "DaDaDa" to Nena's "99 Red Balloons". Die Radierer released their first single in 1980, in an era when many new opportunities opened up for young and enterprising musicians, or in case of Die Radierer, even for people strictly referring to themselves as serious "non-musicians"; Art school drop-outs with an attitude. The Radierer's debut single, "Angriff Aufs Schlaraffenland", also proved to remain their most successful release. A heavy, yet thin beat, a childish melody, and a cheapo keyboard sound, accompanied by Dada-influenced lyrics, became to blueprint for the group's sound to come. The Punk! Pest! Pop! four-CD boxset contains the original three long players Eisbären & Zitronen (1981), In Hollywood (1983), and Gott Und Die Welt (1984), all originally released on the legendary ZickZack label, plus a fourth CD with 21 tracks ranging from singles, demos, plus some rarities. And, yes, there is a nice, detailed booklet included, but it's only available in German.

TARDIS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: TAR 007EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ JES Between The Lines 12" Following Closer To Freedom (TAR 004EP, 2014), Chicago legend DJ Jes returns to Tardis Records with the Between The Lines EP, featuring two lost tracks from his personal archives and a brand new offering. "No Fooling" is reduced to the bare essentials until an elegant snatch of piano and spoken word sample break it down further. "Between The Lines" is tougher and dubbier, and will do some serious peak-time damage, whilst the new track "Lost" is a cut-up banger for the floor and a perfect DJ tool. All tracks edited and rearranged by label owners Eli Verveine and Oscar Schubaq.

TECHNICOLOUR (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: TCLR 023EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HIEROGLYPHIC BEING, SARATHY KORWAR & SHABAKA HUTCHINGS A.R.E. Project 12" In 2016, Hieroglyphic Being (producer of astral electronic explorations); percussionist and producer Sarathy Korwar (who fused traditional folk music of the Sidi community in India with jazz and electronics on his 2016 debut album Day To Day); and Shabaka Hutchings (the highly respected British saxophonist and co-founder of Sons Of Kemet, Mercury-nominated The Comet Is Coming, and Shabaka And The Ancestors) recorded a 100% live improvised session at the iconic Lightship95 studio moored at Trinity Buoy Wharf, London. They recorded over two-and-a-half hours of music across two sessions, with 90 minutes streamed live via NTS.

TEMPLAR SOUND (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: TEMPLAR 014EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC COP ENVY TS014 12" Templar Sound returns with four cuts of techno "ruffige" from Sydney producer Cop Envy, submerging the pulse of Detroit beneath the ghosts of British hardcore. TS014 by Cop Envy has been mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering, Berlin.

THE WIRE (UK)

PRICE: $8.50 CAT #: WIRE 403 FILE UNDER: Misc WIRE, THE #403 September 2017 MAG "Lichens, 21st century polymath Robert Aubrey Lowe talks patching up modular synths, vocalising doom metal, and acting the part. Meanwhile, inside the issue... Peter King, New Zealand lathe cutter to the likes of The Dead C, Lee Ranaldo, Acid Mothers Temple, and No-Neck Blues Band. A report on composers who require musicians to throw their bodies as well as their souls into their performances, including Michael Baldwin, Celeste Oram, Louis d'Heudieres, Alwynne Pritchard and others. Plus: Invisible Jukebox: Sparks; Epiphanies: Maggi Payne; Inner Sleeve: Ryoko Akama; Global Ear: Algarve; Unofficial Channels: Pop Not Slop."

VENDETTA RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: VEN 132CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ANCST Furnace CD After Moloch, their first album that hit the scene in 2016, Ancst have toured relentlessly. Besides putting out a few more of their dark ambient releases, the Berlin-based blackened, crust collective gathered at the end of 2016 to write new material for a row of releases to be put out in 2017, starting with Furnace. The album sees the band heading out into much more melodic territories while still featuring the aggression of former releases. Furnace delivers six new songs of bastard sound black metal/hardcore crossover that takes no prisoners.

WAR EXTENSION (ITALY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: GBP 010LP FILE UNDER: ROCK AMOS & SARA Invite to Endless Latino LP Alga Marghen present a reissue of Amos & Sara's Amos & Sara... Invite To 'Endless Latino', originally released by It's War Boys on cassette in 1983. From anonymous: "Overhead comes this thrum-thrum-thrum. They look up to see a plane circling just off the island. The door facing them opens and out pop two figures, tumbling down into the water. Lazily, without a care in the world, the plane turns north and flies away. Of course, the guys start up the boat and head off to investigate. What just happened? Who jumps out of an aircraft at that height? In the water, they find two women. Both dead. Here's the strange thing. Both the bodies, they beat up pretty bad but not only that. They both badly burnt. . . . I really got started on this thanks to my cousins, Luis and Ramon. My cousins are collectively known as Los Rubios. It ain't a family name. . . . You heard of Bahia Blanca? My cousins, they run a small boat out of the harbour there. Shark fishing. That's their thing. Back then, we're talking '76, it was just starting to take off. . . . One day they're out on the boat. That particular day, they didn't have no takers so they figure they'll take the boat out anyway. Hake, gatuzo, squid -- fishing to fill their own bellies. That's when they hear the plane. Luis and Ramon race back to port. Pretty soon, a big crowd gathers. The harbour master comes running. 'Ai, ai, muchachas,' he groans. 'This is a bad business. Seguro, a very bad business. You boys poking about in the hornets' nest. Why you not leave these women to the sharks?' While the Rubios are protesting, the local inspector arrives. He is angry beyond belief. He dismisses the harbour master and the crowd of onlookers with violent curses. . . . Overhead, in the place inhabited by saints and angels, a gentle half-hearted bossa starts up and then grinds to a halt. The silence is broken only by the sound of a shaker -- it could be a rain stick -- being crushed underfoot. And you will find me there at length, all the life in me rising like a wraith into the noonday sky, a dragonish mist that forms a garment for each of us to wear as we dance to Endless Latino!"

WIDE HIVE RECORDS