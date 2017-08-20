Forced Exposure New Releases for 8/21/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

ABRAHAM (CANADA)

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: DUBIDCD 015LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BROWN, BARRY Showcase LP Midnight rock at Channel One from the Jamaican reggae singer who worked with Linval Thompson, Sugar Minott, Bunny Lee, and more.

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: SRL 1003LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BLUES BUSTERS, THE Tribute to Sam Cooke LP "Phillip and Lloyd professionally known as the Blues Busters met Sam Cooke in the early 60's. They went on tour singing as the supporting act with Sam Cooke in various countries. Being so close to Sam Cooke they learnt a great deal. Sam Cooke wrote them a few songs and taught them a few techniques about singing." Tracks: "Bringing it on Home to Me," "You Send Me," "Win Your Love," "Wonderful World," "Chain Gang," "Tammy," "Nothing Can Change This Love," "Love You Most of All," "A Change Is Gonna Come."

ANALOG AFRICA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: AADE 006LP FILE UNDER: WORLD BRO. VALENTINO Stay Up Zimbabwe LP Bro. Valentino, Anthony Emrold Phillip, began his illustrious career in 1961 at The Big Bamboo, a minor calypso tent in Port of Spain, Trinidad, before breaking into the professional scene in 1966 at the Lord Kitchener's Caravan calypso tent. After the Black Power revolution of 1970, he transformed into a calypsonian with a conscience and a consciousness who sang on behalf of the poor and downtrodden and was dubbed "The People's Calypsonian". His commitment to lyrics of education, elevation, and African consciousness has been his identifying badge and signature. At the end of the heady decade of the tumultuous 1970s, with the echoes of the Black Power revolution of Trinidad still strongly reverberating, Valentino penned his two most commercially successful calypso songs, 1979's "Stay Up Zimbabwe" and 1980's "Ah Wo (Brand New Revolution)" both reflections of the revolutionary spirit which had engulfed the Caribbean in the 1970s. 1979 marked the historic date of the Maurice Bishop-led Grenadian Revolution and as if to herald this auspicious event Valentino would make it all the way to the coveted national calypso monarch finals with this anti-apartheid anthem. The infectious military style rhythm and the lyrical clarion call to arms invaded the carnival/calypso season of 1979 filling the lips and boots of everyone, singing and marching to his chorus. But there was another rhythmic element, the Shango/Orisha blend, which on many an occasion at Valentino's pubic performances, would make audiences, as Trinidadians say locally, "catch the power". One year later Valentino again stunned the world with a song which reveled in the new-found fame of the Caribbean, no doubt spurned on by the very Grenadian revolution of one year earlier. "Awo" championed the new mood of the Islands. He called on the people to rally around this cause and spread the fire to the next generation. Both songs, calypso-flavored with the newly introduced soca melody of the mid 1970s, are now given a new lease of life on this record. Voted among the top 50 calypsonians of the 20th century, four of his songs have also been selected in the Top 200 calypsos of that period -- "Life Is A Stage" (1972), "Barking Dogs" (1974), "Dis Place Nice" (1975), and "Stay Up Zimbabwe" (1979) -- while his 2004 history treatise "Where Calypso Went" was selected as Calypso of the Year. Silk-screen printed cover; 140 gram turquoise vinyl.

ANOTHERDAY (UK)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: AD 006EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ BONE Riding The Thin Line 12" Throughout the '90s, DJ Bone was one of Detroit's best kept secrets. In 1996, Laurent Garnier witnessed him DJing and invited him to play Paris's Rex Club. A 12" for Juan Atkins's Metroplex soon followed, with a Peel Session, and worldwide distribution of Subject:Detroit Volume 2 (2000). Anotherday present a reissue of that legendary Metroplex 12", Riding The Thin Line, originally released in 1999. From the sweeping strings and tribal loops of "Shut The Lites Off", to the hissing bassy electro of "The Funk" and woozy techno of "The Haunting", this is DJ Bone at the peak of his powers.

BLACKEST EVER BLACK (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: BLACKEST 017LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PESSIMIST Pessimist 2LP Double LP version. With his ice-cold debut album, Pessimist delivers a defining work which represents the culmination of nearly a decade of collective research and development in underground drum'n'bass. It is hard to think of any producer, past or present, who has so skillfully and successfully bridged the sonics and sensibilities of d'n'b and techno. In fact, Pessimist makes drum'n'bass work as techno: combining the monotone, infinite-horizon quality of the latter with the rhythmic swerve and soundsystem heft of the former. Cutting edge techno-d'n'b hybrids form the backbone of this, his first LP, but there's more to it than that. Out of its relentlessly noir, paranoid, smoked-out dubscape, emerge fierce, Babylon-shall-fall jungle tear-outs ("Through The Fog"); zoned, acidic rave ("Peter Hitchens"); downtempo breakbeat excursions ("Glued"); sleek and rude "Balaklava"-esque steppers ("Spirals"); and passages of bleak, bombed-out industrial ambience. At times it feels like the missing link between British Murder Boys and Source Direct, or what might have happened if late '90s UK jungle-ists had listened more closely to Chain Reaction. The ruthless minimalism, and the tension which comes of that restraint; the swing and propulsion of the drum programming; the abyssal reverbs and long trails of delay; the deep and body-numbing sub-bass; the uncompromising palette of blacks and blues. Features Loop Faction and Overlook.

BOOMKAT EDITIONS (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: BKEDIT 015LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RABELAIS, AKIRA Spellewauerynsherde LP Boomkat Editions offers the first-ever vinyl edition of Spellwauerynsherde, a masterpiece from LA-based artist Akira Rabelais, originally released on CD by David Sylvian's Samadhisound label in 2004. It comprises a suite of seven medieval choral pieces which have been sublimated and recomposed via Rabelais's self-built Argeïphontes Lyre software. The results arguably stand as one of the 21st century's greatest musical enigmas and could be said to presage contemporary obsessions with processed vocals in a deeply uncanny manner, enduring to resonate with up-to-the-moment music as much as the record's distant roots in the seminal works of 12th century German mystic and composer Hildegard von Bingen, and the writings of John Milton, among others. Spellwauerynsherde has always been crying out for a vinyl issue and Rabelais has done the piece proud with this sensitive new version, allowing its seven parts to gently flow in sequence over both sides, with the added shroud of vinyl infidelity lending a beautifully subtle patina of detachment which perhaps only serves to heighten the paradoxical -- both temporal, spatial and timbral -- nature of the record's ethereal vestibules and elusive, illusory sonic specters. In remodeling these ancient works of art, Rabelais performs a sort of hypermodern animism on ostensibly dead musical material -- dead as in hardly anyone knows or plays them in the modern age -- imbuing them with a contemporary relevance through the process of his bespoke software (which is freely available to download) which serves to faithfully render, open-up new dimensions and plasmic aspects from work which is now nearly a millennia old -- so old you can't even call it classical music. Spellwauerynsherde has set a benchmark for experiments with ancient composition and computer music -- each immersion in this vinyl is akin to floating through the mists of time and will sends shivers down your spine just even thinking or writing about it, never mind listening. Spellwauerynsherde is one of the most magickal, perplexing, and strangely life-giving records that you'll ever hear. Photography by Jacqueline Roberts; Design by Michael Worthington. Lacquer cut at Dubplates & Mastering.

BYRD OUT (UK)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: BYR 002LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ PARKER/JOHN EDWARDS/JOHN RUSSELL, EVAN Walthamstow Moon ('61 Revisited) LP On November 17th 1961, John Coltrane played at the Granada Theatre in Walthamstow. On November 23rd, 55 years later, free jazz legend Evan Parker made this six track recording in the same space with John Russell and John Edwards. This recording has personal resonances for Evan: he attended Coltrane's performance 55 years ago at the Granada. Evan Parker: "John Russell, John Edwards and I are going to record in that same cinema. It has had the usual chequered life of classic old cinemas of the post war era in the meantime, but the resonances of that day in 1961 will be an inspiration." Beautiful cover artwork by Oliver Bancroft. Presented in a 3mm spine case.

CLOCKTOWER (CANADA)

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: CT 036LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KING TUBBY Dub From The Roots LP 2017 repress. "There are very few individuals who command the respect of dub aficionados greater than 'The Dubmaster' himself, King Tubby. On Tubby's venerable 1974 release Dub from the Roots, he introduces us to the 'Shalom Dub', a method of mixing flying cymbals with horns in what he describes as 'going in and out in a dub way'. Borrowing from the forty fives of Johnny Clarke, Jackie Edwards, Cornell Campbell, John Holt, and Horace Andy, King Tubby takes the listener on a journey through a vast array of different emotions, rhythms and soundscapes. One of the standout cuts, 'Iyahta' explores Tubby's use of deep electric basslines to evoke a melodic calmness in the listener, while 'Mine Field' and 'Hijack the Barber' bring you back with the cavernous echoes of stabbing guitars, horns, and cymbals. Though previously released by different labels on a variety of dusty pressings and formats, Clocktower's reissue of Dub From The Roots is the definitive edition of this 'Dubmaster' classic, featuring audio mastered from the original analog tapes."

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: CT 3022LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KING TUBBY Explosive Dub LP 2017 repress. "There are very few people who define a genre the way King Tubby defines dub. From the early days of dub in the 1960s, King Tubby (born Osbourne Rodduck) influenced a generation of producers across a variety of genres and continued to do so until his death in the late 1980s. While King Tubby was known for experimenting with different sounds, he was also truly never one to settle for mediocrity. Flexing his signature dub muscle on 1975's Explosive Dub, a compilation of various Tubby gems 19 tracks long, the true beauty of his ability is brought to light. It's obvious to the listener that King Tubby spent hours perfecting each track and remix before releasing it to the public. Explosive Dub, a previously hard to find collector's item is a shining example of King Tubby's work. Though many of these tracks have been previously released by different labels on a variety of dusty pressings and formats, Clocktower's reissue of Explosive Dub features audio mastered from the original analog tapes."

CONGO ASHANTY (CANADA)

DOXY (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2093LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ RUSSELL SEXTET, GEORGE Ezz-thetics LP Doxy present a reissue of George Russell Sextet's Ezz-thetics, originally released in 1961. The sextet features George Russell, Dave Baker, Don Ellis, Eric Dolphy, Steve Swallow, and Joe Hunt. Includes bonus track. Edition of 300 (numbered)."With a group of musicians assembled for the occasion, pianist/composer/theorist George Russell goes into Riverside's studios in 1960 to record Ezz-thetics. Nowadays frequently found on 'greatest jazz albums' lists, this fantastic record is difficult to categorize and that's for the best. Exacerbated be-bop, modal concepts, hard bop and even hints at burgeoning free-jazz give this opus a unique and enchanting sound. Success always has many fathers. On one hand the compositions are remarkable, the four from Russell unfold with a surprising phrasing that avoids well-trodden paths. Miles Davis 'Nardis' is beautifully rearranged and Dave Baker's 'Honesty' adds a bluesy touch that doesn't hurt the overall cohesion. On the other hand you've got the soloists. Baker isn't afraid to play fast and precise on his trombone, Don Ellis displays his effects but above all Eric Dolphy who already steals the show with his alto solo on the first track. And if all that wasn't enough the album closes on one of the best version of Monk's classic ''Round Midnight' where Dolphy just dominates and proves his style also works on ballads." --AllMusic

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: ACV 2094LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ TERRY QUINTET, CLARK Serenade To A Bus Seat LP Doxy present a reissue of Clark Terry Quintet's Serenade To A Bus Seat, originally released in 1957. Jazz pioneer Clark Terry, aka "Mumbles", has been one of the most original trumpet players of his generation. In his long lasting career he has been collaborating with people of the likes of Quincy Jones, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Charlie Barnet, and Oscar Peterson. As told by the artist himself Serenade To A Bus Seat is a kind of autobiographical album, the bus is indeed the metaphoric image of the life of the jazz orchestra in constant movement. The quintet is made of Clark Terry, Johnny Griffin, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, and Philly Joe Jones. From Orrin Keepnews's original liner notes: "On this LP, Clark Terry comes into his own. It does not seem exaggeration to say that a few more like this will establish him as a truly major jazz figure." Edition of 500 (numbered).

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: DOC 139LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK HERRMANN, BERNARD Cape Fear LP Doxy present Bernard Herrmann's soundtrack for John Lee Thompson's 1962 thriller Cape Fear. Super classic score from the great Bernard Herrmann, one of the most famous American soundtrack composers known for his collaborations with director Alfred Hitchcock -- 1960's Psycho (DOC 118LP/DOP 8008LP/DOY 650LP), 1959's North By Northwest, 1956's The Man Who Knew Too Much, 1958's Vertigo (DOC 115LP/DOP 8009LP) -- and other cinema masterpieces including Citizen Kane (1941), The Day The Earth Stood Still (1951), and Taxi Driver (1976). Edition of 500.

EDITION TELEMARK (GERMANY)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: ET 628-09LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL MULLER, THOMAS Not A Bird / Transcarnation One LP Thomas Müller (b. 1970 in Munich) is a Berlin-based video artist, experimental musician, painter, and photographer. For an exhibition in 2005, he burned three of his oil paintings and displayed the resulting pile of ashes as a sculpture entitled "three of my favourite pictures". These particular ashes were reused in new paintings, some of which have again been burned to produce further ashes for further paintings. Thus began a cycle of ash-based works entitled "not a bird", ranging from large canvas paintings to postcards, sometimes enriched with pigment. The paintings were used as source material for video installations and exhibitions, or simply burned to produce more ashes. Müller considers the process of burning and the resulting ashes as a means of transcendence and purification. For this reason, he only uses the ashes of objects related to himself. This LP brings together "not a bird" and Müller's long-time preoccupation with Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold. The piece, originally conceived as a video, consists of countless layers of Das Rheingold recordings, with side A using the beginning of each recording and side B using the end of each. Side A plays outside-in, side B plays inside-out. The outer and inner sleeves show slightly enlarged facsimiles of four ash-painted postcards. Standard version comes in an edition of 250.

PRICE: $56.00 CAT #: ET 628-09LTD-LP FILE UNDER: EXPERIMENTAL MULLER, THOMAS Not A Bird / Transcarnation One (Limited Version) LP Limited version. Comes with a large hand-drilled off-center hole (diameter 27mm) for additional wobbling during playback and a small bag of original "not a bird" ashes to be scattered over the LP before playing (Note: The limited version is not playable by regular means); Edition of 50 (numbered). Thomas Müller (b. 1970 in Munich) is a Berlin-based video artist, experimental musician, painter, and photographer. For an exhibition in 2005, he burned three of his oil paintings and displayed the resulting pile of ashes as a sculpture entitled "three of my favourite pictures". These particular ashes were reused in new paintings, some of which have again been burned to produce further ashes for further paintings. Thus began a cycle of ash-based works entitled "not a bird", ranging from large canvas paintings to postcards, sometimes enriched with pigment. The paintings were used as source material for video installations and exhibitions, or simply burned to produce more ashes. Müller considers the process of burning and the resulting ashes as a means of transcendence and purification. For this reason, he only uses the ashes of objects related to himself. This LP brings together "not a bird" and Müller's long-time preoccupation with Richard Wagner's Das Rheingold. The piece, originally conceived as a video, consists of countless layers of Das Rheingold recordings, with side A using the beginning of each recording and side B using the end of each. Side A plays outside-in, side B plays inside-out. The outer and inner sleeves show slightly enlarged facsimiles of four ash-painted postcards.

EL PARAISO RECORDS (DENMARK)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: EPR 013LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CAUSA SUI Euporie Tide 2LP 2017 repress. Double LP version. Transparent orange vinyl. Since they formed in 2004, Danish instrumental four-piece Causa Sui has become a much-revered act on the fertile European psych scene. The soil planted in festivals like Roadburn, Roskilde, Burg Herzberg, has been harvested with praise by Uncut, Julian Cope, and Mojo, as well as growing a dedicated fanbase -- paying top Euros for a first edition vinyl of any of the band's seven past LPs. Many psych and stoner-rock bands aim for the perfect imitation of that vintage heavy psych sound circa 1970, but Causa Sui have forged their own distinct path. Causa Sui draws on a larger pool than the usual derived exploration of Sabbath riffs and clichéd Krautrock jamming. Collaborations include members of Tortoise and Chicago Underground Collective (under the name Chicago Odense Ensemble) and Sunburned Hand Of The Man (released as Pewt'r Sessions,) and the band always adds untraditional flavors, past and present, into their seething experimental sound. Causa Sui has been described as "the sound of a giant wave rolling up through the last four decades of rock," which is truer than ever for their most ambitious album to date, Euporie Tide. Yes, the heavy riffs are certainly here, but it's apparent that it does not tread the waters of retro rock. There's a different depth here. Whereas previous albums were brewed with spontaneity, and flickers of complete improv, Euporie Tide was meticulously perfected over years of work. Opening track "Homage" pays tribute to the early/mid-1990s American grunge and stoner-rock bands the band grew up with. From that point of departure, Causa Sui goes on to weave a rich and complex textile, with threads coming from early 1970s electric jazz, post-rock, exotica, heavy rock, raga, and all kinds of psychedelia. Whether the band goes for straight-up rock or ventures into freeform territory, there's always that certain warmth and atmosphere present, which is so characteristic for Causa Sui. When one reaches the multigenre-influenced grooves on the album's D-side, it's obvious that the band has arrived at something that is very relevant in the present day. The album was recorded and produced by Jonas Munk, crafting a sound that is simultaneously naturalistic in approach, yet strangely detailed. The album was mastered in a way as to maintain the full dynamic range of the recordings.

FAITICHE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: FAITBACK 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JELINEK, JAN Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records 2LP Repressed. Faitiche presents a long-lost vinyl album. Since 2003, Jan Jelinek's Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records, originally released in 2001 on ~scape, existed only as a download. Now the album is available again on vinyl, as a double LP with two bonus tracks, "Moiré (Guitar & Horns)" and "Poren", B-sides from Tendency EP (2000)."Don't be misled by the title, though for there isn't a finger-snapping rhythm bebop lead anywhere on the album. Instead, Jelinek chooses to explore the visual effect moiré - two shifting patterns creating an implied third dimension - in the audio realm." --Alternative Press"The title acts as explanation for the studio technique that provided the basis for this album, snippets of other people's arrangements deconstructed through a sampler into loops and then splashed onto an audio canvas." --ATM"Jelinek's sound evolved out of his dislike for (and inability to play) keyboards." --RPM"Jelinek has abstracted his sources beyond recognition, looping his millisecond samples into flickering patterns of sonic moiré laid atop a dub techno framework. . . . Jelinek might as well have sampled a horn player's hissing intake of breath - it would have been 'jazz' enough for his purposes." --The Wire"It's a perfect inversion of conventional music, a sonic negative. Everything that would typically be foreground is moved back or pushed off the screen altogether, and the flecks of sonic debris that would normally be covered by other sounds are left to carry the melody and rhythm." --Pitchfork"All you need to know is that these onomatopoeic non-specific songs . . . are warm, paradisiacal creations." --NME"Listen carefully and you'll hear textures slowly unfolding and mutating. Presuming you've not fallen asleep of course." --iDJ"At times, it's all a bit dripping tap Japanese water torture; so sedentary it drowns in its own motionlessness" --DJ"Loop-Finding-Jazz-Records is a genuine modern classic whose re-release is anything but a cynical mortgage repayment exercise. Consider this a second chance, then pretend you had it all along." --Boomkat

GRANDANGOLO (ITALY)

PRICE: $36.50 CAT #: GRA 003LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SQUADRA OMEGA Materia Oscura (Green Vinyl) LP Squadra Omega represents the vast spectrum of the Italian underground. Psychedelic, avant-garde, jazz-rock, improvisation, kraut-rock, rock in opposition, and ethno-tribalism blend seamlessly into the work of a collective that moves and expands, depending on the urgency of the moment, focused around a core that rotates around the two members OmegaMatt and OmegaG8. In the band's wide discography, you'll find compositional freedom, improvised jam-sessions, and an amplitude of references, all of which move between different spaces and times. Materia Oscura ("dark matter") offers a glimpse at the same time the soil of the "rock" matter as well as the alien, seen from multiple points of view, neighbors, and materials, distant and mysterious. Three tracks that stretch their eyes at the Orient or Africa, as well as into the depths of the cosmos, landing on the side of the art-rock of the '70s and towards some psychedelic, visionary, cinematic drives that explode into a real ecstatic trip. Inputs from Coltrane, Canterburian jazz-rock, Grateful Dead, and synthy-space views are melted into free-form landings until they discover their own personal form of prog. Different universes collide and coexist in the band in a constant mutation, maintaining faith in one single ideal: "music for the third eye". The album comes in a thick carton cover and with a central hole, limited edition pressing on green vinyl.

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: HPS 057CD FILE UNDER: ROCK OLIVERI, NICK N.O. Hits At All Vol. 2 CD Heavy Psych Sounds present the second volume of N.O. Hits At All, featuring Nick Oliveri in various bands. Volume Two features The Dwarves, Royale Daemons, Turbonegro, The You Know Who, Kyuss, and Lightnin' Woodcock. Oliveri on the album: "This record you are holding is Volume Two of a series of compilations in which I recorded the vocals. Bands that I like and bands that like my singing voice enough to have asked me to 'guest vocal' on a song for their records. Some of these have been released and some have not until now. I have sang and/or recorded bass on 50+ releases of bands I love and had the great honor to work with -- (Dwarves, Mondo Generator, Svetlanas, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss, Bl'ast, Bloodclot, Masters Of Reality, Vista Chino, Mark Lanegan Band, Turbonegro, Death Acoustic, The Uncontrollable) to name a few. The good folks at Heavy Psych Sounds Records are releasing a series called -- N.O. Hits At All. Now for the first time, all these songs and bands I've recorded with over the past 25 years are together and available to you to trip out on. So get your head right and put this record on and play it loud. That is all for now."

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HPS 057LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OLIVERI, NICK N.O. Hits At All Vol. 2 LP LP version. Heavy Psych Sounds present the second volume of N.O. Hits At All, featuring Nick Oliveri in various bands. Volume Two features The Dwarves, Royale Daemons, Turbonegro, The You Know Who, Kyuss, and Lightnin' Woodcock. Oliveri on the album: "This record you are holding is Volume Two of a series of compilations in which I recorded the vocals. Bands that I like and bands that like my singing voice enough to have asked me to 'guest vocal' on a song for their records. Some of these have been released and some have not until now. I have sang and/or recorded bass on 50+ releases of bands I love and had the great honor to work with -- (Dwarves, Mondo Generator, Svetlanas, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss, Bl'ast, Bloodclot, Masters Of Reality, Vista Chino, Mark Lanegan Band, Turbonegro, Death Acoustic, The Uncontrollable) to name a few. The good folks at Heavy Psych Sounds Records are releasing a series called -- N.O. Hits At All. Now for the first time, all these songs and bands I've recorded with over the past 25 years are together and available to you to trip out on. So get your head right and put this record on and play it loud. That is all for now."

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: HPS 057LTD-LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OLIVERI, NICK N.O. Hits At All Vol. 2 (Color Vinyl) LP LP version. Limited edition color vinyl. Heavy Psych Sounds present the second volume of N.O. Hits At All, featuring Nick Oliveri in various bands. Volume Two features The Dwarves, Royale Daemons, Turbonegro, The You Know Who, Kyuss, and Lightnin' Woodcock. Oliveri on the album: "This record you are holding is Volume Two of a series of compilations in which I recorded the vocals. Bands that I like and bands that like my singing voice enough to have asked me to 'guest vocal' on a song for their records. Some of these have been released and some have not until now. I have sang and/or recorded bass on 50+ releases of bands I love and had the great honor to work with -- (Dwarves, Mondo Generator, Svetlanas, Queens Of The Stone Age, Kyuss, Bl'ast, Bloodclot, Masters Of Reality, Vista Chino, Mark Lanegan Band, Turbonegro, Death Acoustic, The Uncontrollable) to name a few. The good folks at Heavy Psych Sounds Records are releasing a series called -- N.O. Hits At All. Now for the first time, all these songs and bands I've recorded with over the past 25 years are together and available to you to trip out on. So get your head right and put this record on and play it loud. That is all for now."

HOSPITAL PRODUCTIONS

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: HOS 334LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAINFOREST SPIRITUAL ENSLAVEMENT Green Amulet Crafts Supernatural Qualities LP This is the second in a reissue series of Dominick Fernow's early work as Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, casting spells from the Green Amulet Crafts Supernatural Qualities (2011) tape onto vinyl for the first time and steadily closing the gap in your Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement collection. Something like the soundtrack to one of Ballard's prophetic visions of sunken cities, this second RSE incursion was initially released in an edition of 63 tapes in 2011 and found Fernow dwelling in a dread-fueled, paranoid headspace. Aesthetically, it forms an oblique inversion of Prurient's saturated noise assaults or a sort of chopped-and-screwed adjunct to Vatican Shadow, perhaps best located closest to his Force Publique Congo output, but with fathoms more negative space and those full sunken sub bass charges. "A Slave Boy That Died An Awful Death For Not Keepng His Owner's Horses. He Helps People Who Are Looking For Lost Things." fills the A side, pinpointing a location that could easily be an overgrown traffic island as some Nigerian mangroves in oil country, overrun by local scallies or machete wielding pirates, both scared witless, who could well be the B side's "An Old Hag That Wears Shoes And Stomps Over People's Stomachs At Night Making Them Breathless.", as is common to local legends of Manchester's southern edgelands and the Niger Delta. Thanks to Paul Corley's sensitive remaster and Dubplates & Mastering's lacquer cut, the sub bass has been perfectly translated to the vinyl for total immersion, sounding stronger, wider than the tape or digital versions ever did, and in the process rendering RSE's magick at its most tangible. Ask many Fernow/Prurient/Vatican Shadow fiends and they'll likely cosign -- this is some of the dankest, most precious work in Fernow's sprawling catalog. RIYL: Coil, Demdike Stare, Prurient, Brian Eno / Jon Hassell's Fourth World (1980). Edition of 500.

ICI D'AILLEURS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: IDA 004LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BASTARD Radiant, Dischard, Crossed-Off LP Ici D'ailleurs present a reissue of Bästard's Radiant, Discharged, Crossed-Off, originally released in 1996 on Semantic. First Deity Guns, then Bästard, and currently Zëro -- the name doesn't really matter, all of Eric Aldéa's projects had an important role among the French no-wave, avant-rock, underground music. Ici D'Ailleurs go back to the '90s with two Aldéa related reissues with Deity Guns' 1993 album Trans Lines Appointment (IDA 124LP) and Radiant, Discharged, Crossed-Off, presented here. Two essential pieces of music that can be considered as pioneer albums of the "post", "indie", "noise", "math" rock scene. Includes download card.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: IDA 027LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ELLIOTT, MATT Drinking Songs 2LP Ici D'ailleurs present a reissue of Matt Elliot's Drinking Songs, originally released in 2004. Comes in a reverse cardboard gatefold with printed inner-sleeves and a download card."Forget 24 hour bingeing, raucous antisocial behaviour, even the gin-soaked balladry of The Band of Holy Joy or the likes of Eazy E, The Beastie Boys and Schooly D singing the praises of their favourite brew. Matt Elliott emerges shyly from the shadows of Third Eye Foundation alias to celebrate the drowning of sorrows rather than the exuberant pissing away of our leisure hours, Introspective and alone, breathing in the fumes of some neglected cellar, his drinking songs withdraw themselves not simply from polite society but from all society. How else can one dream or contemplate what might have been? Opener 'CF Bundy' has a woozy charm. Evenly paced and alive with the strumming of acoustic guitars, it sets the mood for what is to come. Evoking the regrets and indiscretions of a bygone age, one grown sick and enfeebled by fantasies, 'Trying To Explain', 'The Guilty Party' and 'What's Wrong' would all seem to be taking place in a world teetering on the edge of some great fall or cataclysm. 'What The Fuck Am I Doing On This Battlefield?' and 'A Waste of Blood' are both moments of rude awakening. As a coda and extended finale, the 20 minute 'The Maid We Messed' sees Elliott returning to the wordplay and hypervelocity breaks of his Third Eye Foundation recordings. Overall, however, Drinking Songs remains a work to be listened to with eyes closed -- it's about the only way you can keep the room from spinning." --Ken Hollings, The Wire, April 2005.

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: IDA 049LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ELLIOTT, MATT Howling Songs 2LP Ici D'ailleurs present a reissue of Matt Elliott's Howling Songs, originally released in 2008. Howling Songs is the magnificent third and last part to the Songs trilogy. Ici D'ailleurs are back to this Slavonic tune, without any definite frontier, whose only and constant heritage finds its roots in European music. This is a very haunted and personal piece of music which is the testimony of a unique talent where moving melodies follow other moving melodies balancing between ballad songs and folk music, madness and reason, revolt and despair. Howling Songs sympathizes with the surrounding world, it is a definitive observation in which one can feel, throughout the songs, an outraged sensitivity which is the signature of the artist. It is all the more sensitive that Matt's voice is sometimes present without any chorus in the background, bringing to the whole both confidence and unquestionable heat. Howling Songs is, without a doubt, the most introspective album by Matt Elliott and the one which best carries his musical personality.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: IDA 124LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DEITY GUNS Trans Lines Appointment LP Ici D'ailleurs present a reissue of Deity Guns' Trans Lines Appointment, originally released in 1993 on Big Cat. First Deity Guns, then Bästard, and currently Zëro -- the name doesn't really matter, all of Eric Aldéa's projects had an important role among the French no-wave, avant-rock, underground music. Ici D'Ailleurs go back to the '90s with two Aldéa related reissues with Deity Guns' Trans Lines Appointment, presented here, and Bästard's 1996 Radiant, Discharged, Crossed-Off (IDA 004LP). Two essential pieces of music that can be considered as pioneer albums of the "post", "indie", "noise", "math" rock scene. Includes download card.

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: IDA 130CD FILE UNDER: ROCK CHAPELIER FOU ! CD All the tracks on ! were released by Ici d'ailleurs between 2009 and 2012 on the three EPs: Darling, Darling, Darling... (2009), Scandale ! (2009), and Al Abama (2011). They make up what was originally the first album by Chapelier Fou, which was self-produced and self-distributed before he joined Ici d'ailleurs in 2009. All the compositions on this record except "Al Abama" and "Hahahahaha" were written and recorded in 2007. Since then, Chapelier Fou has come a long way with the release of several albums (613 -- 2010), Invisible (2012), Deltas (2014) -- tours all over the world (Europe, Canada, China, Russia, etc.), and increasingly frequent incursions into the audiovisual field ("Les Contes du Paris Perché") or interactive art ("Les Métamorphoses de Mr. Kalia"). However, it becomes quickly obvious that ! is much more than a simple introductory work. It is a remarkably accomplished record which conveys all the richness of all of Chapelier Fou's work and suggests the riches to come. The record includes some of his most emblematic tracks such as the hypnotic "Darling, Darling, Darling..." along with his unstoppable violin gimmick which testifies to the relevance of his approach from his beginnings. Chapelier Fou is putting the finishing touches to a forthcoming album. Here he presents his very first songs in a version which is more in line with his original vision, in terms of artwork and track listing. For the occasion, the tracks were slightly remixed and remastered. CD version comes in a digisleeve.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: IDA 130LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CHAPELIER FOU ! 2LP Double LP version. Includes download card. All the tracks on ! were released by Ici d'ailleurs between 2009 and 2012 on the three EPs: Darling, Darling, Darling... (2009), Scandale ! (2009), and Al Abama (2011). They make up what was originally the first album by Chapelier Fou, which was self-produced and self-distributed before he joined Ici d'ailleurs in 2009. All the compositions on this record except "Al Abama" and "Hahahahaha" were written and recorded in 2007. Since then, Chapelier Fou has come a long way with the release of several albums (613 -- 2010), Invisible (2012), Deltas (2014) -- tours all over the world (Europe, Canada, China, Russia, etc.), and increasingly frequent incursions into the audiovisual field ("Les Contes du Paris Perché") or interactive art ("Les Métamorphoses de Mr. Kalia"). However, it becomes quickly obvious that ! is much more than a simple introductory work. It is a remarkably accomplished record which conveys all the richness of all of Chapelier Fou's work and suggests the riches to come. The record includes some of his most emblematic tracks such as the hypnotic "Darling, Darling, Darling..." along with his unstoppable violin gimmick which testifies to the relevance of his approach from his beginnings. Chapelier Fou is putting the finishing touches to a forthcoming album. Here he presents his very first songs in a version which is more in line with his original vision, in terms of artwork and track listing. For the occasion, the tracks were slightly remixed and remastered.

IRON MAN RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: IMB 6033LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SINCLAIR, JOHN Beatnik Youth Ambient LP Incendiary bebop beauty from the renegade poet John Sinclair. Bohemian ex-manager of the MC5, Sinclair was central to 1960s counterculture. A year or two back, he met producer Youth and got dragged into the 21st century. The result is a hypnotic celebration of personal freedom; laid-back thoughts spoken in John Sinclair's gruff, grainy drawl, draped against blues, bebop and trip-hop. "Do It", with its lonesome sax, echoes Paddy McAloon's intimate I Trawl The Megahertz (2003): "In those days, to make poetry and art... that wasn't called for. But you did it, even though you knew you would never get paid..." "Brilliant Corners" is a wild tribute to Jack Kerouac, and "Sitarrtha" offers, "If we're lucky, music will bring us through, and we'll wake up singing." What a dude. Hand drawn cover artwork by Youth.

JAMAICAN RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: JRLP 067LP FILE UNDER: WORLD AGGROVATORS, THE Aggrovating The Rhythm At Channel One LP LP version. The Aggrovators were one of Jamaica's finest session bands put together by the hit-maker from Jamaica, Bunny Striker Lee. The group would produce some of the hardest rhythms cut at the legendary Channel 1 studio. These tracks would provide the backbone to songs that were usually voiced over at King Tubby's own studio. These cuts here represent a selection of some of those fine rhythms selected together for the first time. The Aggrovators were a group of reggae musicians that usually featured Carlton "Santa" Davis on drums playing alongside Robbie Shakespeare on bass with other musicians added like Earl "Chinna" Smith on guitar and Tommy McCook, Vin Gordon, and Lennox Brown added for horn arrangements, with keyboard and organ duties normally left to Ansel Collins and Bernard "Touter" Harvey. Jamaican Recordings have compiled some great tracks recorded by this fantastic group of musicians and focused on those cut on Channel 1 studios to give you a feel of what those times were like. Dubs of songs from Johnny Clarke, Delroy Wilson, Paragons, Ossie Scott, Roy Shirley, and Pat Kelly.

KOMPAKT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: KOM 207LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Pop Ambient 2010 LP 2017 repress; LP version. Includes download code. Kompakt's highly-anticipated fan-favorite series Pop Ambient returns for 2010, celebrating a whole decade of annual bliss. Pop Ambient was conceived by Kompakt co-owner and producer Wolfgang Voigt (aka Gas, Burger/Ink, etc.), and remains a collection selected and curated by Voigt himself. Pop Ambient remains an ambitious entity of Kompakt that certainly draws influence from his legendary Gas recordings of the late '90s -- the musical context often characterizes densely-layered ambient soundscapes that are not concerned with beats, percussion or bass lines. Throughout Pop Ambient's editions, the music has evolved ever so naturally -- almost characterizing the blossoming of the floral arrangements that have graced the series covers year after year. Marsen Jules delivers a dramatic entrance to this collection of exclusive, new music. Brock Van Wey/bvdub's two contributions relay his ability to harmonize ethereal vocals and guitar-picking into an emotive, sonic embodiment. Jörg Burger aka Triola takes us on a walk through Cologne's Schildergasse shopping district -- the street-sounds mingling with Triola's (now) classic flute treatments, weaving a soothing, warm blanket. Wolfgang Voigt makes a rare appearance under his real name, and his track is sure to surprise die-hard Voigt fans. Andrew Thomas' song resonates the crackles and murmurs of a deep flowing river winding its way through his New Zealand home-country's lush, green valleys. The Orb reminisce the days of old with a unique sonic platter that interweaves in all the right places. Mikkel Metal leaves his dub trademark in the background, opting to deliver a lovely, reflective, piano-based piece. DJ Koze doesn't disappoint -- his uncanny fluidity flutters magnificently with piano and strings. Jürgen Paape makes his Pop Ambient debut appearance with an ambient version of "Ofterschwang." Dettinger makes a stunning return with his first original song in nearly a decade -- "Therefore" shimmers like the sun after a summer rain. Thomas Fehlmann (of The Orb) contributes a roller that flitters backwards and forwards with delicate keystrokes. Popnoname returns with a sentimental, synthetic euphoria that's simply transcendental. Here's to 10 more years of bliss.

MOTOR CITY DRUM ENSEMBLE (GERMANY)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: MCDE 1210EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MOTOR CITY DRUM ENSEMBLE Send a Prayer 12" 2017 repress. Awesome gospel-inspired four-track house 12" from Motor City Drum Ensemble. MCDE directly confronts the legacy of his insanely loved Raw Cuts that brought the bounce back to deep house, injecting a blueprint grown stale with much-needed emotions and rejuvenating DJ crates worldwide. Four impressive workouts condensing all we love about the genre, resulting in a show-stopping record sure to set even the most distinguished floors on fire.

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: MCDE 1213EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SUTHERLAND, HARVEY Bermuda EP 12" 2017 repress; 2015 release. Motor City Drum Ensemble presents fresh talent from down under to the label with Bermuda EP from Harvey Sutherland. Sutherland provides more of his trademark cosmic boogie biz on this double sider for MCDE. A one-time session player and behind-the-scenes man, analog synthesist Harvey Sutherland emerged from Melbourne's bubbling underground with a cassette tape in hand. 2013's Nexus EP on This Thing Records was a cult hit amongst dancefloor aficionados, priming listeners for a lauded EP on Echovolt Records (2014) and the best-selling Brothers on Voyage Recordings (2014).

MULE MUSIQ (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: MUSIQ 216LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FP-ONER (AKA FRED P) 7 2LP Double LP version. Children are laughing and playing in the back, a baby screams happily: handsome field recordings welcome the listener to the final chapter of Fred P's Fp-Oner trilogy for Mule Musiq. The New York City native's 7 features tunes for deep meditative club use and beyond. 7 brings the listener house music full of cosmic realities, odd jazzing moments, Japanese spoken word pop, synth spheres for ambient use, and an overall outer-national atmosphere that handsomely dances between roughness and subtle, tuned-in deepness. Fred P explains: "I chose to base this project on numbers in order to impart a bit of depth and substance. '5', '6' and '7' have a meaning in both the literal and esoteric sense. We as a species are a combination of matter and energy, so it is a matter of relating the two in harmony. . . . It's like a testimony to the human condition and how we relate to treat and mistreat one another. . . . So rather than doing a project that highlights ego posture, my intent is more about what can I give to the listener." At large, the trilogy is a journey inward -- compelling, mesmerizing, and enchanting. Fred P produced the final chapter mostly in his studio in Berlin on various synths and with a bunch of mysterious samples, all later organized and programmed in Ableton. Fred P explains further: "This project has a beginning, middle, and end. The record 5 (MUSIQ 048CD/187LP, 2015) was intended to introduce a meditative energy within a rhythmic construct, as the number '5' represents the dynamic and unpredictable. . . . The album 6 (MUSIQ 055CD/200LP, 2016) is of an earthly and more harmonious discord. I attempt to bring the inner conflict in the form of natural unnaturalness. The raw energy of the search in this project I think is self-explanatory, which is the point I believe to show how flawed one can be but express very specific themes honestly. Finally, with 7 my goal is to merge the two into balance, as one focused state of mind, as '7' is the thinker beyond understanding or beyond the illusion." Listen deeply, open your doors of perception, dance the atomic mess around, stay small, be true, and don't forget, Fp-Oner's music is a traveling zone with a universal meaning. It can mean many things to different people. "Light Years" features Minako.

OPTIMO MUSIC (UK)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: OM 010LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FORTUNE, IONA Tao Of I LP Black vinyl repress. Optimo Music present Iona Fortune's Tao Of I. Iona Fortune is a composer and producer from Glasgow and presents the Tao Of I album as her debut release. Inspired by Eastern Philosophy and slated to be the first in an eight album series exploring all the symbols of the I Ching, her music is influenced by oriental sounds and features a palette of instruments that includes the guzheng, gamelan, and Synthi AKS. The overall effect is a singular and beguiling sound that loosely fits in with the Fourth World concept imagined by Jon Hassell, and indeed Iona Fortune has also contributed a track to Optimo Music's Fourth World compilation Miracle Steps (OM 009LP, 2017).

PAN (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: PAN 079LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DAIJING, PAN Lack LP Pan Daijing presents her debut album Lack on PAN. Culminating as the purgative "finale" to her improvisational live performances, Pan Daijing's debut album also offers an insight to her future works. The process was intuitive and raw, born out of her previous explorations. Over the past two years, she has composed, recorded, and edited different concerts and field recordings across Europe, China, and Canada, forming the basis of the album. Arriving as her first full-length album, Lack was crafted from this long, painstaking mental and physical practice. Daijing's pieces are created around a very intense and intimate mental catharsis, often expressed through a close physical interaction with strangers in her live sets which seek to engage them in a highly personal way. "When I was finalizing this album, they didn't feel like tracks to me anymore, but more like a psychoanalytical process," she says. "I saw myself being this absurd, mad person 'acting' out the sounds... It's rather physical, and became like a mind game. All things came out naturally as part of me." The narrative of the album presents a perspective of the world as "the theater of our minds", where Daijing sees the record as an "opera piece" in its storytelling and drama. Photography by Ralf Marsault; Artwork by Bill Kouligas. Mastered by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering.

RADIATION ROOTS (ITALY)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: RR 316LP FILE UNDER: WORLD PARAGONS, THE Return LP LP version. Radiation Roots present a reissue of The Paragons' Return, originally released in 1977. One of the most important harmony groups in the entirety of Jamaican music, the Paragons have a long and complicated history. First formed in the ska years by Bob Andy and Tyrone Evans as the duo of Andy And Ronnie, the group soon expanded to a quartet through the addition of Howard Barrett and John Holt, the latter naturally assuming lead duties; following the subsequent departure of Andy, Holt, Evans, and Barrett made the Paragons the quintessential rock steady trio. They had an incredible run of hits for Duke Reid and Coxsone during the mid-to-late '60s, and also issued some self-produced work, before Holt's solo career skyrocketed, leaving the group on the back-burner. Then, in the mid-1970s, the Paragons reformed, cutting material for New York-based labels such as Clocktower and Clintones, which led to this intriguing album, which saw material recorded in Jamaica at Harry J for Bunny Lee mixed with work cut at Bullwackie's studio in the Bronx; along with re-workings of classics such as "Left With A Broken Heart" and "Memories By The Score" is a whole range of new material, dealing with contemporary themes.

RUNE GRAMMOFON (NORWAY)

PRICE: $34.00 CAT #: RACD 114CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MOTORPSYCHO Angels And Daemons At Play 6CD BOX Angels And Daemons At Play is the fourth installment in the ongoing Motorpsycho luxury box-set reissue program. While almost every Motorpsycho release is, in one way or another, a step forward, backwards, sideways, or most often everything at once, Angels And Daemons At Play, originally released in 1997, is probably their first coming-of-age album. Following on the heels of 1995's more streamlined Blissard (RACD 110CD), AADAP is the typically stubborn response from a band refusing to be categorized. Thus, it is possibly the most varied, and on the whole, most experimental of all their albums. They also had the stubborn idea - as explained in the liner notes - to originally split it into three CDs, even if all the music would have fitted on one. Here, this original idea is continued on the three first discs. Disc 4 includes the Starmelt EP (1997), various outtakes and rarities. One of the golden nuggets here is the very first performance of "Un Chien d´Espace" ever, improvising to Luis Bunuel's surreal short film Un Chién Andalou (1929) at Cinemateket in Oslo in 1996. Only the beginning and end were written, while everything else was up for grabs. Disc 5 and 6 consist of the complete two and a half hour March 14, 1997 concert at Rockefeller in Oslo, recorded by NRK, the Norwegian broadcasting corporation. Never broadcasted in its entirety, and with the original mixes mastered by Helge Sten, this is the best and most complete version one will be able to own. One of the rare and lost treasures is Deathprod's quite epic Komet, which took up almost half an hour at the beginning of this all around killer show. Includes a 24-page booklet with liner notes, song comments and rare photos; three pop-card type prints of Bent, Snah and Gebhardt. Design by Kim Hiorthøy, using elements from the original 3CD set as well as some "remixed" and new stuff.

SONIC PIECES (GERMANY)

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: PATT 004LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GUFFOND, JASMINE Traced LP Following 2015's remarkable Yellow Bell, Jasmine Guffond finally unveils her sophomore album for Sonic Pieces: Traced develops a broad sound spectrum that goes far beyond her previous efforts. Influenced by digital surveillance technologies, Guffond examines data generated from facial recognition systems and global monitoring networks and translates their algorithms into auditory shapes. She draws sonic portraits that manage to capture what normally eludes human perception, turning peripheral data into deeply engaging compositions. These pieces unfold through shifting drone patterns interspersed with refined cut-up vocal snippets. Commanding bass pulses are counterposed against assemblies of beats and subtly measured guitar. Emotionally suspenseful, the album alternately rises to intense highs that descend into soundscapes almost trance-like in affect. Collectively, the tracks on Traced attest to Guffond's profoundly sensitive approach to communicating contemporary ideas re-imagined as intricately inventive tonal possibilities. Traced is a living recording that sounds like something yet encountered. It suggests humanity at the spot it has maneuvered itself into: surrounded by machines, humans have simultaneously become the traceable components of a much wider network. The album's success lies in its ability to transform socio-technological observations into driving and compellingly expansive sonic structures. Cover with laser-cutting and printed inner sleeve; Includes download code; Edition of 500.

SUB OST (ITALY)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: SUBOST 006LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK PICCIONI, PIERO 7 Cadaveri Per Scotland Yard LP Soundtrack for the 1972 Spanish-Italian crime film directed by José Luis Madrid (a sort of baroque revisiting of Jack The Ripper). The maestro Piero Piccioni is in rare groove mode here, lost between acid jazz breaks and deep funk rhythms. An impressive variety of themes, with the Hammond organ often doing the lion's share of the work, the climate is reminiscent of the compositions of the late '60s from the master; memorable sessions that would lead to the publication of the classic posthumous Camille 2000 (BF 103LP). The glamorous arrangements are fascinating, incorporating Mediterranean warmth through the US's R&B demarcation lines. This is the first ever vinyl reprint of a minor classic.

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: SUBOST 006X-LP FILE UNDER: SOUNDTRACK PICCIONI, PIERO 7 Cadaveri Per Scotland Yard (Color Vinyl) LP Color vinyl version. Soundtrack for the 1972 Spanish-Italian crime film directed by José Luis Madrid (a sort of baroque revisiting of Jack The Ripper). The maestro Piero Piccioni is in rare groove mode here, lost between acid jazz breaks and deep funk rhythms. An impressive variety of themes, with the Hammond organ often doing the lion's share of the work, the climate is reminiscent of the compositions of the late '60s from the master; memorable sessions that would lead to the publication of the classic posthumous Camille 2000 (BF 103LP). The glamorous arrangements are fascinating, incorporating Mediterranean warmth through the US's R&B demarcation lines. This is the first ever vinyl reprint of a minor classic.

THE DEATH OF RAVE (UK)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: RAVE 019LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CROWW Prosthetics LP The result of a febrile fantasy cooked up after 2015's Moss Side Carnival, Prosthetics is the grim-as-fuck first release nested by Croww, a bold new outlier from the edgelands of south Manchester. Croww's debut for The Death Of Rave features a pack of obscure, pre-Roadrunner Slipknot samples which have been painstakingly gerned beyond recognition, concatenated, and u-chronically folded into a fucked-up session, owing heavily to grind core, '90s D&B, and flashcore as much as modern, vantablack stripes of club music or rap instrumentals. It sounds like nothing out there right now, and, 20 years since Slipknot's emergence, it can be heard as an unimaginably distant echo of what became a proper subcultural phenomena. Harnessing detailed, flash-it blast beats, psychoacoustic shockwaves punctuated by samples from Iowa public access TV, and visceral wretches nodding to Slipknot's dead crow-sniffing rituals, the uniquely brittle but mercurial "Prosthetics (MechaMix)" and its four constituent digital "Prosthetic" parts, form a sort of stubborn study on the stifling nature of nostalgia. Through a stoic process of parsing his sincere, formative obsession with Slipknot along with contemporaneous samples and other extreme forms of music which never entered the band's original equation, and then scrying the whole thing through a hypermodern, street or bedroom level prism, Croww soberly inverts their source codes to extract a mutable expression of individuality from collective delirium in an era saturated by mimetic, populist clones trapped in an ever decreasing feedback noose of influence and reference. It blurs distinctions between mixtape, imagined soundtrack, and demonstrative show-reel with an unflinching guile deliberately blinkered to melodic or percussive convention, owing as much to the weightless inference of Total Freedom as the disciplined, shattering rage of Black Mecha, or the devilish metrics of La Peste's flashcore hyper structures. It's club music if you want it to be, or a portal for total, detached immersion and transcendence, if that's your thing. Either way, it's a brutally uncompromising and compelling expression of cybernetic body horror and private ecstasy, nailing unique ground in the shifting sands of modern culture's temporal flux -- ultimately as a record which could only really emerge in 2017. Housed in silver-stenciled, Japanese-style anti-static sleeves. One-sided; Cut by Dubplates & Mastering. Edition of 300.

UGLY THINGS

PRICE: $9.95 CAT #: UT 045 FILE UNDER: Misc UGLY THINGS #45 MAG "On the cover: Q65, The Outsiders and the Dutch Beat Revolution, the stories of two legendary, rebellious bands from the Netherlands in the 1960s. Part 2 of The Uniques -- blue-eyed garage and soul from America's South. Plus The Left Banke, Texas '60s icons Neal Ford & The Fanatics, occult rocker Geof Crozier, German freakbeat from The Toxic, and demented San Fernando Valley punk rockers Puke, Spit & Guts. There are revealing interviews with Richard Strange of The Doctors Of Madness, and original Rolling Stones and Yardbirds manager Giorgio Gomelsky, and, in his own words, Victor 'Moulty' Moulton tells the poignant story of how he lost his hand yet fought on to become the drummer of successful Cape Cod band The Barbarians. We also take a peek at the personal acetate archive of John Entwistle and reveal the story of a New Jersey girl garage group that met and inspired The Stooges. Plus our acclaimed reissue and book review sections, fully-loaded and bursting with insights and information."

UIQ (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: UIQ 009EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ZULI Numbers 12" Egyptian producer Ahmed El Ghazoly makes a stunning second mark on Lee Gamble's UIQ label with Numbers. The six tracks experiment with tessellating dry and fluid textures. The dusty, humid London-via-Cairo swerve of "Bow" goes into the metastable techno momentum of "CommProto". "She's Hearing Voices" feels like a smoking area between rooms, heard in a queasy but spangled state. The chromatic trance warp of "What You Do" convulses into action, followed by its grubbing Autechrian inversion, "Tongue Chomper", only to slide off the page into the melted dancehall of "Foam Home".

UNSEEN WORLDS

PRICE: $13.00 CAT #: UW 014CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC C-SCHULZ Fruhe Jahre CD "Frühe Jahre is the first time reissue of C-Schulz's early work from late 1980s and early '90s. Schulz's first LP, 10. Hose Horn, was introduced alongside other debut LPs from Jim O'Rourke and Frank Dommert on Dommert's Entenpfuhl label in 1991. Combining the cathartic sounds of industrial, early techno, and innovative pop with inspiration from acousmatic, New Music, and Dada, Schulz's music is a prime example of the Cologne experimental music scene of the time. Rhythmic delights, outlandish juxtapositions and a sustained, unresolved, aurally-fascinating tension evoke dramatic, film-like meditations. Liner notes written by Marcus Schmickler, who also co-produced many of the tracks. Remastering by Rashad Becker." Comes with a download of the complete Frühe Jahre set, as well as a stand-alone digital download/stream with a previously unreleased, digital-only bonus track, "Borkup". CD version presented as a mini-LP with metallic printing.

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: UW 014LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC C-SCHULZ Fruhe Jahre LP LP version. Stoughton "tip-on" LP jacket; Includes download code. "Frühe Jahre is the first time reissue of C-Schulz's early work from late 1980s and early '90s. Schulz's first LP, 10. Hose Horn, was introduced alongside other debut LPs from Jim O'Rourke and Frank Dommert on Dommert's Entenpfuhl label in 1991. Combining the cathartic sounds of industrial, early techno, and innovative pop with inspiration from acousmatic, New Music, and Dada, Schulz's music is a prime example of the Cologne experimental music scene of the time. Rhythmic delights, outlandish juxtapositions and a sustained, unresolved, aurally-fascinating tension evoke dramatic, film-like meditations. Liner notes written by Marcus Schmickler, who also co-produced many of the tracks. Remastering by Rashad Becker." Comes with a download of the complete Frühe Jahre set, as well as a stand-alone digital download/stream with a previously unreleased, digital-only bonus track, "Borkup".

UPSET THE RHYTHM (UK)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: UTR 095LP FILE UNDER: ROCK PIKACYU-MAKOTO Galaxilympics LP LP version. 180 gram vinyl. Edition of 500. Pikacyu-Makoto is an intergalactic love and peace duo, featuring two figureheads of underground Japanese music: Pika from Afrirampo and Makoto Kawabata of legendary psychedelic avatars Acid Mothers Temple. As a duo they embrace both sides of the coin -- drums and guitar, chaos and order, male and female, yin and yang, the angel and the devil. Pika brings her skills of mystifying performance to the table, all free-drum bluster and vocals veering between shrine maiden and wild spirit. Kawabata's guitar-work moves from a roar to a whisper, a yell to a sob, he's working on the same canvas of extremes. The aim of their unity is to write truly celestial hymns for the outer world and odes of love for the inner cosmic context. In 2011, they released their first album Om Sweet Home: We Are Shining Stars From Darkside (REPOSE 027CD, 2011). In 2016, they spent two weeks touring through Europe whilst writing their new album Galaxilympics, suffused with the outreaching sound and message of their impulsive live performances. Galaxilympics is an album of contrasts. "Space Sumo" kicks off the record in explosive style. Pikacyu's drums jitter, crash and stumble, but steadfastly refuse to groove. Makoto attacks his guitar, cloaking himself in reverb to produce a wall-of-sound, alternating between melody and noise. "Funifunikonefuni" follows with its frenzied take on pop music, bubbling with energy and Pika's multiple vocal layers. "I'll Forgive" is chant-like in its devotion to following the tumbling melody line of the song even to absurd and unpredictable dimensions. "Pika Mako Hall" is a more serene affair, with whispered echoes and guitar drones swirling amongst bursts of rapid sequencer ambience. "Castle Of Sand" picks up on this more spacious approach with slowly developing programmed electronics, before the title track erupts with gurgling synths, soaring guitar trails, and Pika's most searching vocal yet. The album concludes in reflective manner with the suitably titled "Sayonownara", a song as much in the present as it is in the act of saying farewell. It's positively elegiac with washes of cymbal and deep acres of guitar drone for the first five minutes before Pika's drums take things up a gear and into more psychedelic out-rock terrain. Galaxilympics is a triumph of opposites united. It's also a portal into the world of two musicians who find peace and semblance through their interaction.

VINYL LOVERS (ITALY)

PRICE: $23.00 CAT #: VL 900044LP FILE UNDER: ROCK VELVET UNDERGROUND, THE White Light/White Heat LP 2017 repress; 2008 release. While 1967's Velvet Underground & Nico was a part of Andy Warhol's global artistic vision, 1968's White Light/White Heat was free of all Warholian influence, so in a way it could be thought of as another debut album. Here the music was left to fester on its own, with no artistic visionary interfering or trying to create a soundtrack for his pop art, and the Velvets filled that void with an album that is an aural subway car full of drunkards, junkies and whores rumbling through the bowels of NYC with a one way ticket to oblivion. Includes 3 bonus tracks.