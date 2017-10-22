Forced Exposure New Releases for 10/23/2017

FORCED EXPOSURE MAILORDER UPDATE

NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK OF 10/23/2017



and via mail:

FORCED EXPOSURE / 60 Lowell Street / Arlington, MA 02476 / USA



for more information about shipping or ordering

please refer to our FAQ



direct any questions to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it we also accept orders via FAX at 781 321 0321 and via mail:FORCED EXPOSURE / 60 Lowell Street / Arlington, MA 02476 / USAfor more information about shipping or orderingplease refer to our FAQdirect any questions to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

4 MEN WITH BEARDS

PRICE: $27.00 CAT #: 4M 5253LP FILE UNDER: ROCK POP, IGGY Lust For Life (Red Vinyl) LP "Released less than a year after The Idiot, Lust For Life is a return to the sloppy, sleazy, blues-y, swagger of the Stooges. Though the record is, again produced by David Bowie, he takes much more of a back seat musically, allowing for Iggy Pop to take center stage in his return to form. His best solo album and an absolute classic from this legend. Limited edition of 1,000 on red vinyl."

A COLOURFUL STORM (AUSTRALIA)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: ACOLOUR 007LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA I Won't Have To Think About You: Compiled by Bayu and Moopie LP Sublime compilation of long-lost Australian indie-pop, acoustic jangle, and beat happenings gathered by Melbourne-based collector and DJ Bayu and label head Moopie. Twelve tracks of singular vision spanning up- and down-beat pop, post-punk, and minimal synth rarities recorded between 1982 to present day. Australian twee pop royalty The Cat's Miaow shares the stage with The Cannanes and The Particles; Ya Ya Choral with Sarah Records' own Even As We Speak. Includes the previously unreleased "Dot" by Mutant Sounds cult band Maestros And Dipsos. Also features The Ampersands, Pearly Gatecrashers, Bart & Friends, Love Positions, Shapiros, and Hydroplane. Full-color, reverse-card sleeve with printed insert and lyrics sheet.

A RECORDINGS (UK)

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: AUK 030LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BRIAN JONESTOWN MASSACRE, THE Revelation 2LP 2017 repress. 180 gram double LP version, now on black vinyl (for the first time). Revelation is the first album that was fully recorded & produced at Anton's recording studio in Berlin. It is the 14th full-length release from The Brian Jonestown Massacre, recorded from late 2012 to early 2014. Anton Newcombe refined the 13 tracks that appear on the album, which also features Ricky Maymi, an original member of the band. It also features Joachim Alhund (Les Big Byrds), Constantine Karlis (Dimmer), and Ryan Van Kriedt (Asteroid #4) plus vocal performances in Swedish by Joachim Alhund (Les Big Byrds) on the opening track. This album brings the traditional Brian Jonestown Massacre sound mixed with Eastern influences and brings it up to date with the benefit of all the additional weirdness that's been discovered in the past 40 years.

AKUPHONE (FRANCE)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: AKU 1007CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA The Gamelan Of The Walking Warriors: Gamelan Beleganjur And The Music Of The Ngaben Funerary Ritual In Bali CD A fascinating immersion in the heart of a funeral ceremony live recorded in Bali, where gongs, cymbals, and drums give rhythm to the bewitching atmosphere of this mortuary procession. The international audience's interest into Balinese music and its gamelan orchestras dates back to the edition of large ethnographic series in the 1950s, '60s, and '70s which largely encouraged the discovery of this music beyond Indonesia's borders. Taking advantage of a more advanced technology, compared to the vinyl golden era, the present field recordings produced in 2011 render, at the closest, the power of gamelans. Gamelan is presented here in two forms. The first one (tracks 1 to 4) offers a display of Beleganjur music out of the ritual context, which can be differentiated by a more melodic form and a more dramatic and hypnotic aspect in the compositions. The second one (tracks 5 to 9) presents the Beleganjur style in the ceremonial context of the Ngaben funerary rite in the village of Peliatan. The utmost vitality of these orchestras springs out throughout the different stages of these funerals, and the sound environment surrounding the musicians immerse the listener in the very heart of the procession following the corpse. With The Gamelan Of The Walking Warriors, Akuphone carries on its exploration of ritual and ceremonial music with those materials of rare intensity. These recordings were collected by Vincenzo Della Ratta, PhD in Ethnomusicology from the Sapienza University (Rome). As a specialist of the gongs music from the Austronesian cultures of Southeast Asia, Della Ratta is the author of numerous articles on the subject. His field researches have already been edited as a vinyl entitled Kwangkay: Funerary Music Of The Dayak Benuaq Of Borneo (SF 106LP, 2016). Tracks 1 to 4 were recorded in the village of Wanagiri, in the district ("kecamatan") of Sukasada, of the regency of Buleleng. Tracks 5 to 9 were recorded in the village of Peliang, in the district of Ubud, of the regency of Gianyar. CD version comes in a digipak with 12-page booklet.

AMETHYST SUNSET

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: AMETHYST 025LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KUBOTA, KAZUMA Utsuroi LP For ten years, Kazuma Kubota has been mastering his blend of harsh noise and ambient and Utsuroi is no exception. Originally released as a limited edition cassette in 2015 by Amethyst Sunset, Utsuroi has been remastered by Joe Panzner for optimum vinyl listening on this edition. From the opening murky industrial stomp of "Kizu", Kubota's layers a perfect mix of noise which leads to a perfectly crafted mix of ambient and cut up harsh noise on "Wasurenagusa". The second side of the record features a side-long shoegaze that displays why Kazuma Kubota is becoming a well-known name in the noise scene and will be remembered as one of the greats carrying the torch of the Japanese noise scene for many years to come. Recorded at Studio Bass On Top, Ikebukuro, Tokyo 2014. Edited and mixed at Bedroom 2014-2015. Includes download code; Edition of 250.

APRAPTA (GERMANY)

PRICE: $30.50 CAT #: APRAPTA 006LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SEMIAMAR Time 2LP SeMiAmar, aka Basti Grub and Mike Trend present Time. Enjoy! 180 gram vinyl only; Printed deluxe sleeve.

ASTRAY (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: ASTRAY 001-2EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DISCRETE CIRCUIT Observer EP 12" Inaugurating the release, the cleverly designed "Oberservate" drives forward with relentless kick drums that merge into self-indulgent pads slowly growing into a stargazing techno tale. P.Leone's remix sticks to the original's covertness while adding more depth by peeling out the pensive atmosphere as his lead synth gears more empathically towards the dancefloor. Discrete Circuit's ambient version of "Remote Conversation" sees the monologic acid line encounter blood-boiling pads passing through some unknown territory. Blind Observatory's remix rips out the principal elements from the original in order to create a pulsating ominousness reminiscent of his trademark neo-futuristic journeys.

AUDIKA RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: AU 1019CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DIRTY SONGS Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs CD "Directed and produced by David Toop, Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs reacts against our poisonous present, inspired anti-nostalgically by similarly reactive records and live performances from the 20th century: The Soft Machine and Pink Floyd 1967-68, The MC5's Kick Out the Jams, The Stooges, Sun Ra's Cosmic Tones For Mental Therapy, and The Heat Is On by The Isley Brothers. Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs is the musical offshoot of a project conceived by artist Maxime Rossi, originating in (among other things) speculations on the (then unreleased) legendary Pink Floyd 'John Latham' recordings (1967) and FBI investigations (1964) into subversive and obscene messages supposedly buried within the recorded lyrics of The Kingsmen's 'Louie Louie'. Developed through conversations between Maxime Rossi and David Toop and through support from Fondation Fiminco & MRAC, these ideas metamorphosed into the band and recordings known as Dirty Songs, existing both as audio recordings and audio-visual elements of Maxime Rossi's installation Christmas On Earth Continued, exhibited at MRAC in November 2017. Dirty Songs is David Toop (bass, guitar, digital electronics, VCS3 synth), Phil Minton (voices), Evan Parker (soprano and tenor saxophones), Steve Beresford (Farfisa organ, VCS3 synth), Mark Sanders (drums). Package designed by Tom Recchion."

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: AU 1019LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DIRTY SONGS Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs LP LP version. "Directed and produced by David Toop, Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs reacts against our poisonous present, inspired anti-nostalgically by similarly reactive records and live performances from the 20th century: The Soft Machine and Pink Floyd 1967-68, The MC5's Kick Out the Jams, The Stooges, Sun Ra's Cosmic Tones For Mental Therapy, and The Heat Is On by The Isley Brothers. Dirty Songs Play Dirty Songs is the musical offshoot of a project conceived by artist Maxime Rossi, originating in (among other things) speculations on the (then unreleased) legendary Pink Floyd 'John Latham' recordings (1967) and FBI investigations (1964) into subversive and obscene messages supposedly buried within the recorded lyrics of The Kingsmen's 'Louie Louie'. Developed through conversations between Maxime Rossi and David Toop and through support from Fondation Fiminco & MRAC, these ideas metamorphosed into the band and recordings known as Dirty Songs, existing both as audio recordings and audio-visual elements of Maxime Rossi's installation Christmas On Earth Continued, exhibited at MRAC in November 2017. Dirty Songs is David Toop (bass, guitar, digital electronics, VCS3 synth), Phil Minton (voices), Evan Parker (soprano and tenor saxophones), Steve Beresford (Farfisa organ, VCS3 synth), Mark Sanders (drums). Package designed by Tom Recchion."

AURORA BOREALIS (UK)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: ABX 069LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MEMNON SA Lemurian Dawn LP LP version. Color vinyl; Reverse board heavyweight sleeve; Edition of 300. Memnon Sa return with Lemurian Dawn, a cosmic journey through space, time, and myth. Black ops missions witness the binary sunrise on a forgotten world. Pan dimensional spacecraft hover over ancient pyramids on worlds undreamed of. The guitar-driven doom metal sound of the acclaimed debut Citadel (2014) has been replaced here by a myriad of analog synthesizers, ancient world instruments, throat singing and strings. Lemurian Dawn channels new age meditational works, film soundtracks, and cosmic jazz from the '70s and '80s. The result could be the soundtrack to a lost 1970s European animation sci-fi film; warm analog sounds hint at cosmic foreboding and sinister forces unseen. The album was recorded over a month-and-a-half at Misha Hering's Holy Mountain Studios in Hackney, London, and mixed using almost exclusively analog equipment to 1/2 inch tape. It was mastered by legendary mastering engineer Dave Cooley at Elysium Masters in LA. "The references are very fleeting and hard to pin down, which gives the feeling of never quite getting your bearings. This is a good thing. Goblin, Pharaoh Sanders, Alexandro Jodorowsky, psyche folk, even the Incredible String Band, present cosmic vibes with precision." --GoldFlakePaint.

AXIS

PRICE: $160.00 CAT #: AX 073EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC MILLS, JEFF Planets 9x7" PIC DISC 9x7" vinyl picture disc. It has been 100 years since the British composer Gustav Holst introduced his most famous score The Planets. An elegant musical tour to each one of our planets in the solar system, Holst brought forth imaginary visions of space that would survive many generations and decades after. As an important piece to the classical universe, The Planets is regularly played throughout the world every year as it had been the most vivid translation of our cosmic neighborhood until now. The electronic music artist and producer Jeff Mills, pays tribute to this century of incredible musical production. He embarks on a sonic journey to compose and re-discover our neighboring planets in an 18-piece suite that explores the nine planets, including the portions of space in between the planets, the nine regions Mills calls "Loop Transits". Mills takes the rotating principle of the solar system as aesthetics, concept, and model for creativity. From the beginning, his first releases explored futuristic and science fiction topics, and he continues to do so to this day. For Jeff Mills, the future is a powerful creative drive which explains the artist's ceaseless activity. Since its creation and like the intention of Holst, each track is musically imagined to invoke the psychological effect, emotions, and ideas of each planet. But unlike in the year 1918, when the score was first publicly heard on the last week of World War I, 100 years later, there is now a more accurate knowledge about what each planet is made of and what they look like. The piece should bring the audience closer to confronting each planet in ways that audiences in 1918 could only dream of. With the French composer Sylvain Griotto, the arranger of Planets, and Mills's previous work on the album and classical score about the NASA astronaut and doctor Mamoru Morhi's space journey in 1992 and 2000 from the album Where Light Ends (2013), Mills has created an electronic music album that has been translated for symphonic and philharmonic orchestras and will accompany them in their live debut and all performances. Starting to conceptualize and produce music for it dating back to 2005, Mills constantly worked on the project over the years to bring it to fruition. In July 2016, Jeff Mills completed the last production stages of the Planets album at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

BA DA BING!

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: BING 116CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BAIRD, LAURA I Wish I Were A Sparrow CD "With a musical timeline dating back to her early childhood, Laura Baird is an exceptionally talented multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, best known for her projects with her sister, Meg, as The Baird Sisters, and guitarist Glenn Jones. Baird's own sound stems from the Appalachian folk tradition, and she connects to it via family lineage -- her great-great uncle I.G. Greer's folk recordings for the Library of Congress are a large influence. Also woven in are classical composers like Bach and Satie, and modern day musicians such as Opal and Yo La Tengo. With this debut solo album, I Wish I Were A Sparrow, Baird plays odes to the traditions from which she learned, combining Appalachian balladry and the roughness of old field recordings, but there is also a dose of dreaminess and solitude that captures sleepy central New Jersey. This is where she departs from tradition, leaving the communal origins of folk music to capture the singular self. The lyrics also present an amalgam of old and new, with half of the songs, including 'Dreadful Wind and Rain' and 'Pretty Polly,' being passed down from the folk tradition, and the other half, including 'Wind Wind' and 'Love Song From The Earth To The Moon,' coming from Baird's own hand. While the most salient part of her previous Baird Sisters project was the melding of familial voices and various instruments, Baird's solo effort is centered around the combination of her virtuosic banjo playing and prominent but airy vocals."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: BING 116LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BAIRD, LAURA I Wish I Were A Sparrow LP LP version. "With a musical timeline dating back to her early childhood, Laura Baird is an exceptionally talented multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter, best known for her projects with her sister, Meg, as The Baird Sisters, and guitarist Glenn Jones. Baird's own sound stems from the Appalachian folk tradition, and she connects to it via family lineage -- her great-great uncle I.G. Greer's folk recordings for the Library of Congress are a large influence. Also woven in are classical composers like Bach and Satie, and modern day musicians such as Opal and Yo La Tengo. With this debut solo album, I Wish I Were A Sparrow, Baird plays odes to the traditions from which she learned, combining Appalachian balladry and the roughness of old field recordings, but there is also a dose of dreaminess and solitude that captures sleepy central New Jersey. This is where she departs from tradition, leaving the communal origins of folk music to capture the singular self. The lyrics also present an amalgam of old and new, with half of the songs, including 'Dreadful Wind and Rain' and 'Pretty Polly,' being passed down from the folk tradition, and the other half, including 'Wind Wind' and 'Love Song From The Earth To The Moon,' coming from Baird's own hand. While the most salient part of her previous Baird Sisters project was the melding of familial voices and various instruments, Baird's solo effort is centered around the combination of her virtuosic banjo playing and prominent but airy vocals."

BECAUSE MUSIC (FRANCE)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BEC 5156670 FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LADY CHANN Hard Drive 12" Lady Chann and Rapha team up for Hard Drive. The UK's "number one dancehall queen" returns with a storming Carnival heater called "Hard Drive". This minimal dancehall rhythm packs in solid sub-bass, a bark, and some well-placed/spaced-out percussion. The producer is the Bern, Switzerland born and raised Raphaël "Rapha" Gasser, who became hooked on dancehall after hearing a mixtape by Berlin-based Supersonic Sound. On the flip is the remix by Newark-based R3LL, upping the BPM and keeping the forward thinking dancefloors bubbling.

BEDOUIN (UNITED ARAB EMIRATES)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: BDN 015EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HATUN, NENE Metacommunication 12" "Bestie Aydin under the name Nene Hatun: a Turkish Berliner, crossing 'psychedelic-anatolian techno-pop' and 'dark drone wave music'. Field recordings and samples -- choral chants in church, du'a' from a mosque, small girls singing in the street -- are layered with a piano prepared by placing various metals on the strings, and played by plucking or striking, often in the traditional rhythms of darbuka and davul. 'The A-Side is more classical in its form,' says Bestie, 'but the ideas are more unnoticeable. It's more technical, with a lot of small details and samples. The B-Side on the other hand is more obvious in ideas but the form is obscure, with my approach just to play on the gear and make something impulsive, and analyze after.' "

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: BDN 016EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TZUSING In A Moment A Thousand Hits 12" "Shanghai/Taipei-based producer Tzusing returns with ???? (In a Moment a Thousand Hits), continuing his exploration of the seamier side of life, his music mutates from industrial and EBM roots into stranger territories. Like the titular martial arts master of his recent LP ????, who can only achieve invincibility by denying his own masculinity, ???? asks if obsessive pursuit of a specific identity can only lead to its negation, the opposite of the intended image. Amidst the malevolent throat singing samples, suona-like drones, and occasional shouts and howls in Taiwanese, the music's slamming percussive weight nods towards the most reviled forms of mainstream dance music. Treating every available tool as valid, Tzusing interrogates taste, constructed identity, and the desire for power through five tracks of destabilised funk and thundering processions."

BLACK CROW (ISRAEL)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: BLACKCROW 010EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC INLAND Metatlantic 12" Ed Davenport aka Inland explores all facets of his diverse sound on Metatlantic. The title-track is a work of driving, acid-laced techno; "Cosinaxis" employs electro beat patterns and IDM aesthetics; "Lagoon9 (feat. Civilian)" is a melodic, Detroit-indebted big-room weapon. Closing out the EP is a remix of "Cosinaxis" by Italian duo 3KZ (Z.I.P.P.O and Kaelan).

BORN BAD RECORDS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $12.50 CAT #: BORNBAD 097CD FILE UNDER: ROCK MARIETTA La Passagere CD "The passenger has set up camp inside your body, and you can't remember if it happened yesterday or if she's always been there. Her crimson hair irradiates your blood as chants and laughs spill from the bedroom. The vessel shudders then arches as the loving parasite bites the back of your neck. In the mirror, bright red gum, milky teeth. The face that suddenly eyes you has painted the town over and poisoned the source. The orchestra of persisting ghosts wanted to record a Bob Dylan album that would sound like Iggy Pop The Idiot. All the while, you were delirious in a smoke-filled aquarium in a car with its windows sealed. Then, the wreck abandoned in a ditch, we took the sea towards California. On the bridge, the virus of the passenger gives her flesh to your starry silhouette. I love you even more, the both of you. Today."Sophomore album by Marietta, La Passagère, follows Basement Dreams Are The Bedroom Cream (BORNBAD 074CD/LP, 2015), which was lauded by French daily newspaper Liberation, magazines Les Inrockuptibles, Magic, New Noise, and online magazine Noisey. After touring with his band for two years and playing well-received concerts at Villette Sonique, Rock en Seine, Levitation Festival, Musiques Volantes, Bars en Trans, laureate of leading French development prize Fair 2017 Guillaume, Marietta has come back with nine songs written in French for the first time. The album was recorded in Los Angeles by Chris Cohen, singer-songwriter and producer extraordinaire, with two albums signed on Captured Tracks and past member of Deerhoof and The Curtains. Mixed by Kenneth Gilmore, permanent member of Ariel Pink Haunted Graffiti, who counts in his mixing catalogue Front Row Seat To Earth by Weyes Blood (2016) and My Dreams Dictate My Reality by SOKO (BEC 5161988/5161989, 2015). A carnal, sensual, hallucinating, and melancholic record, fed by representations of the woman, the modern city, self-abandon, paranoia, and redemption. La Passagère is inhabited by the ghosts of Syd Barret and Lou Reed, and nods to contemporary productions by Kurt Vile, Cate Le Bon, Tim Presley, Kevin Morby, and of course Chris Cohen. CD version includes 12-page poster booklet. LP version includes printed undersleeve.

CASTLE FACE

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CF 096CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DUDS Of A Nature Or Degree CD "When I was first told about Duds, it came with the considered opinion that the guys were far from what you'd call 'careerists'. 'They don't take themselves too seriously' was another comment. I could have taken this as a warning that they weren't in it for the right reasons -- but that couldn't be further from the truth. From my perspective Duds simply won't bend over backwards to 'get on'. They do what they do and you can take it or leave it. I took it -- with both hands... with a vice-like grip. They have the invention and urgency of Edinburgh legends The Fire Engines. The Post-Punk ethic. Short songs, short sets = short album. 'They're one of the most thrilling bands I've seen in years -- and the fact that they're releasing this brilliant piece of work on the Castle Face label adds the last piece of a perfect 'outsider' jigsaw puzzle. Duds sitting alongside Oh Sees, Ty Segall, White Fence, Useless Eaters, et al. There is a god!' --Marc Riley, June 2017

PRICE: $18.00 CAT #: CF 096LP FILE UNDER: ROCK DUDS Of A Nature Or Degree LP LP version. " 'When I was first told about Duds, it came with the considered opinion that the guys were far from what you'd call 'careerists'. 'They don't take themselves too seriously' was another comment. I could have taken this as a warning that they weren't in it for the right reasons -- but that couldn't be further from the truth. From my perspective Duds simply won't bend over backwards to 'get on'. They do what they do and you can take it or leave it. I took it -- with both hands... with a vice-like grip. They have the invention and urgency of Edinburgh legends The Fire Engines. The Post-Punk ethic. Short songs, short sets = short album. 'They're one of the most thrilling bands I've seen in years -- and the fact that they're releasing this brilliant piece of work on the Castle Face label adds the last piece of a perfect 'outsider' jigsaw puzzle. Duds sitting alongside Oh Sees, Ty Segall, White Fence, Useless Eaters, et al. There is a god!' --Marc Riley, June 2017"

COCOON (GERMANY)

PRICE: $36.50 CAT #: COR 041LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC EXTRAWELT Fear Of An Extra Planet 3LP Triple LP version. Since their first release on James Holden's Border Community dropped in 2005, Extrawelt, Arne Schaffhausen and Wayan Raabe, have been responsible for a plethora of classics including "Schöne Neue Extrawelt" and "In Aufruhr", and their two seminal albums on Cocoon Recordings -- Schöne Neue Extrawelt (COR 019CD/LP, 2008) and In Aufruhr (COR 028CD/LP, 2011). Fear Of An Extra Planet completes the Cocoon trilogy. Fear Of An Extra Planet offers the wide open spaces and dark, dusky worlds reminiscent of their Border Community years. Timeless and elegant, "Superposition" perfectly captures the epic, dream-like quality that made James Holden's label so influential. "Gott Ist Schrott" takes a much more minimalist approach with its retro '80s drum programming, monster bass lurking in the breaks, and playful Rhodes/synth riffs that span the divide between early German techno and deep Detroit electro, with a distinctive film soundtrack aesthetic. "Oddification" continues this theme, adding extra spice reminiscent of the techno-synth vibe of Detroit with a punchy, almost Prodigy-style breakbeat complete with shredded vocal samples. "Gentle Venom" then takes the breakbeat motif to the next stage. The main focus here is the classy sprinter of a bassline, peppered with a flurry of intricate and subtle effects and modulations, that immediately trigger an intense, movie-like "in pursuit" feeling. "Das Große Flimmern" keeps with the soundtrack aesthetics, but faster and with more urgency. Almost hypnotically, Extrawelt invade their listeners with an energy and impetus that always radiates from their music. On "Silly Idol", Schaffhausen and Raabe opt again for a more minimal tack, focusing even more intensely on the dancefloor to reveal a pulsing, twisted heart to the album. "Punch The Dragon" is the hidden gem of the collection, utilizing and melting together the most bombastic and playful elements. The title track opens up like a film score, with minimal passages following dark sequences that morph into dreamy melodies, all grounded by cool, constantly alternating analog drum patterns. If you're not listening closely, you might get the impression that three or four different titles are mixed together; such is the effortless flow of the album. The morbid charm of the title "The Friendly Coroner" is captured by a fluid bassline and melodic arrangements that border on the absurd, until the funky drum beat finally drops. The dramatic end of "2084" leaves you transfixed, safe in the knowledge that you've just witnessed a science fiction epic.

COLD SPRING RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: CSR 242CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Visions Of Darkness (In Iranian Contemporary Music) 2CD A gathering of majestic, heavy, dark ambient, ritual, drone, and noise music from Iran. Highly original and monolithic, with stunning production, Visions Of Darkness stands shoulder to shoulder with the giants of the dark ambient scene. In a country where youth culture has been heavily restricted for so long, it's significant when a cultural form such as this has an opportunity to reach a wider audience -- aided by the abstract nature of dark ambient, drone, and noise. In comparison, the dance music scene has a harder time taking root in Iran due to the illegality of men and women dancing in public together. However, the growth of the experimental electronic scene is going to be about more than a mere novelty reaction to a political paradigm shift. The darkness here is a consequence of the mood of the artists -- darker after the country was put on a black list and more restrictions were applied to many things, including monetary transactions to and from Iran. As a consequence, Iranian artists have a great difficulty getting the resources to better develop their projects. Despite this, the enthusiasm and will for Iranian musicians to promote their music shines through. Edited by Unexplained Sounds Group; Curated by Ra?aele Pezzella (Sonologyst) and Morego Dimmer (aka Mohamadreza G). Features: Saint Abdullah, Xerxes The Dark, S.S.M.P, Alphaxone, Limen, Ali Phi, Reza Solatipour, Nojan, Hossein RangChi, Narcissa Kasraï, Rhonchus, DSM¸ idft, Nyctalllz, Poo Yar, Anunnaki Signal, Soheil Soheili, XSIX, Crows In The Rain, Downtown Of Hong Kong, and Mehdi Behbudi & Vahide Sistaani.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: CSR 243CD FILE UNDER: ROCK COMMON EIDER, KING EIDER Shrines For The Unwanted, Respite For The Cast Aside CD The triumphant reawakening of San Francisco's masters of behemoth ritualistic darkness. Within Shrines For The Unwanted, Respite For The Cast Aside, bone, antler, and voice produce connective threads between the worlds, as guitar and percussion punctuate shifts in mood. Voices call to the spirits, and the spirits call back in return. Recorded in 2016 during four private, collective only rituals, the pieces pull the listener through the darkest and most overgrown trails of the blackest forest. Monumental and horizon-less, ritualistic black ambience. Vocal visitations by A.C. Way of Sutekh Hexen. Common Eider, King Eider is headed by Rob Fisk (ex-Deerhoof), Andee Connors (A Minor Forest, legendary aQuarius boss). Spot-varnished digipak.

CORBETT VS. DEMPSEY

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 039CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ SUN RA Discipline 27-II CD Corbett Vs. Dempsey present a reissue of Sun Ra Discipline 27-II, originally released on El Saturn Records in 1973. Arguably the last great original-era Saturn LP to be reissued on CD, Discipline 27-II has long deserved to be more familiar to Sun Ra fans and layfolk alike. Recorded during the same sessions in 1972 at Chicago's Streeterville Studios that produced Ra's most popular and best-known record, Space Is The Place (1973), it's got much the same vibe, from the 24-minute four-part suite of the title track -- an important conducted piece that Ra performed frequently in these years -- to the opening cut, "Pan Afro", with John Gilmore's sensational tenor work. Sporting a percussion-rich 18-piece Arkestra, the music can be thick, voluble, and dense or it can winnow down to a small group, as on the delightful track "Neptune", a vehicle for June Tyson's singing and the site of the indelible Sun Ra space chant: "Have you heard the latest news from Neptune, Neptune, Neptune?" This marks the first time Discipline 27-II has been reissued on CD. It has been remastered from the original tapes, includes a never published period photo of Ra by Charles Shabacon, and ends with an explosive bonus track from the same session, showing quite a different side of the same ensemble. Personnel: Sun Ra - electronic keyboard space age instruments, Moog synthesizer, vocals; John Gilmore - tenor saxophone, percussion, vocals; Marshall Allen - alto saxophone, flute; Danny Davis - alto saxophone, flute; Pat Patrick - baritone saxophone, bass; Danny Thompson - baritone saxophone, flute; Eloe Omoe - bass clarinet, flute; Akh Tal Ebah - trumpet, flugelhorn, vocals; Lamont Kwamie McClamb - trumpet, percussion; Russell Branch - percussion, congas; Stanley Morgan - percussion, congas; with Alzo Wright, Harry Richards, Lex Humphries, Robert Underwood on drums and vocals by June Tyson, Cheryl Banks, Judith Holton, and Ruth Wright. Cover art by LeRoy Butler; cover design by Alton Abraham. Recorded by Ed Michel at Streeterville Studios, Chicago, October, 1972; LP produced by Alton Abraham for Infinity Inc.

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: CVSD 041CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ CHADBOURNE, EUGENE The Lost Eddie Chatterbox Session CD Corbett Vs. Dempsey present The Lost Eddie Chatterbox Session, a reissue of Eugene Chadbourne's album, first released as a cassette on No Prestige Records in 1988. Dateline: Christmas Day, 1977, San Francisco. On an ailing quarter-track tape deck, in a marathon session, Eugene Chadbourne recorded a series of slide guitar solos playing compositions by the likes of Thelonious Monk, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane, and Ornette Coleman, along with a few standards and originals. Although the recording quality was imperfect, the playing was absolute genius -- enough so that Chadbourne was eventually convinced, a decade later, to issue it as a cassette tape, which he sold at concerts. Long pre-dating the slash-and-burn-and-reinvent approach to jazz songbooks now familiar from groups like News From Lulu, Chadbourne leapt into each short track with giddy abandon, introducing the piece with a nerdy credit line, then ripping and tearing at it adoringly, his improvisations forcing a new view of the familiar melodies. Anyone familiar with Chadbourne's wonderful duets with Frank Lowe on Don't Punk Out! (1979), waxed in the same period, has a general sense of his modus, but the complete commitment he gave to the project on The Lost Eddie Chatterbox Session makes it a special and wholly unique item in the manic master's chronicles. On this special CD reissue, the tracks have been tenderly but respectfully restored, eliminating some of the most distracting audio flaws but leaving the inconceivable artistry intact. Four unreleased tracks have been added to the jam-packed program, as well as the original cover photo and Chadbourne's unreadable track listing, which is carefully reproduced on the interior. Recorded December 25, 1977, in San Francisco.

COSMO RHYTHMATIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: COSMO 006LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DIE ANGEL Entropien I LP Ilpo Väisänen (Pan Sonic) and Dirk Dresselhaus (Schneider TM) retitle themselves Die Angel for Entropien 1, their eighth LP of electro-acoustic music together, and the duo's debut for Shapednoise's Cosmo Rhythmic label. Accompanied by skilled improviser Oren Ambarchi on two tracks, Die Angel model a complex physicality through raw, elemental inputs, exploring a flux of reactive feedback processes and mutating, unstructured sonic states generated from crackling fusions of electronics, drums, electric guitar, and field recordings warped and riddled with FX. Taking its title from both the Finnish word and German plural for entropy -- in physics, the measure of thermodynamic disorder within a system -- Entropien 1 renders seven examples of their kinetic systems in elusive action, keening from arrhythmic mulch to sloshing Brownian motions and a brilliantly towering 15-minute exploration that tips into billowing, white hot feedback with scintillating effect. The amorphous results document and describe a freeness of energy travelling from body to machine and diffused across alternating acoustic environments. Each player works as controlled, external variables which act upon and interact with the different acoustic conditions to tempestuous impact, convulsing between squashed, recursive diffractions in "Roha", to the sublimated roil of jazz drums and electric guitar wail in "Terminen Kevät", before harnessing sloshing feedback chaos in the combustible, diaphanous two parts of "Entropia" -- both "North" and "South" -- which bring the LP to its logical, compelling conclusion. With the addition of Wold or KTL-like metal emulsification and lacquer-bubbling grain in "Kitka", and Ambarchi's plasmic overdubbing in the burning plasmic plong of "Silvaticum", the overall impression is like auditive DMT, dissolving the senses and the ego -- simultaneously theirs and the listeners -- to better snag the listener in the music's metastable potential and aid our unanchored exploration in those dimensions. Entropien 1 is dedicated to Mika Vainio. RIYL: Pan Sonic, Mika Vainio, KTL. Mastered and cut by Matt Colton at Alchemy.

DEKMANTEL (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $27.50 CAT #: DKMNTL 052LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC JUJU & JORDASH Sis-Boom-Bah 2LP Gal (Juju) and Jordan (Jordash) return home to the Dekmantel stable for their fourth LP. It's their most complete record to date -- a series of purpose-written compositions that highlight their maturity as musicians, and adept dexterity in the studio. The duo is an integral part of Dekmantel's history, dating back to 2009 when they where they were the first act to release on the imprint. Nowadays, Juju & Jordash have evolved far beyond their "oddball house" moniker. Their freestyle approach to performance, and immaculate refined sounds have become somewhat more defined, in a style that's unique, yet elaborate, with a sense of otherworldliness, not only befit for the dancefloor, but otherwise transcendental moments. Following 2014's Clean-Cut (DKMNTL 021CD/LP), a record of primal, forward thinking, variations from the studio, Sis-Boom-Bah is an album steeped in studio traditionalism, with a direction towards composition. "We wanted the focus of this album to be the music and not necessarily the process, so we made sure to perfect the performances before shifting the focus on to the production," states Jordash about the record. Recorded over the space of a few, intense weeks, and built upon years of improvised live shows in front of thousands of listeners, Sis-Boom-Bah was written around grooves written by Juju on the guitar, and Jordash on the Rhodes. It was the first album the duo have written using such an approach, and solely produced and mixed by Jordash in Amsterdam over the course of a year. Sis-Boom-Bah's diverse, spiritual nature is built around Juju & Jordash's use of polyrhythms. The percussive sequenced grooves and rhythmic backbone were generated using the Yamaha DX7, along with the Roland TR606 drum machine. This approach to rhythm can be heard from the outset within the very first track "Herkie", an ephemeral, yet tribal approach to minimalist funk. The spirituality flows throughout the record, where it sounds like the duo have brought along the nature with them from the forest-y raves. In actually fact, the background noise comes courtesy of "noise generators from two separate synthesizers, each with its own filter slowly opening and closing so it kinda sounds like waves or wind." There are also nods towards their acid influences, with some surefire slices of house music too. Sis-Boom-Bah is still very much a Juju & Jordash record, yet it's one with a greater depth, musically and stylistically.

DOMESTIC DOCUMENTS (AUSTRALIA)

PRICE: $26.50 CAT #: DD 002LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Domestic Documents Vol. 2: Compiled by Butter Sessions and Noise In My Head 2LP Scratching the surface of Australia's independent electronic massive, Butter Sessions and Noise In My Head present the second compilation in the Domestic Documents series. Featuring all exclusive tracks, Perth godfather Ewan Jansen joins new WA blood Phil Stroud and Senate, respectively making hectic percussion tracks and hell bent techno, as Newcastle transplant Roman Nails emerges with his squelching, one-take tape experiments. Meanwhile in Melbourne, Fia Fiell's ambient mind maze and Butter Sessions alumni Booshank target the cerebral cortex, Hotrod goes full turbo and live/DJ wingmen Miris and Norachi share the same side of their vinyl debuts (alongside the freakishly underrated Colours Of Infinity, aka Kloke). Kangaroo Skull and Cale Sexton fly the flag for Temporal Cast, the latter on a calming club collaboration with Sleep D.

DOWNWARDS (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: LIN 076EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC KERRIDGE, SAMUEL The Silence Between Us 12" Sam Kerridge launches a major rethink of his style with high-velocity tempos and a razor-toothed bite. Toiling somewhere between Ueno Masaaki's Vortices (R-N 117EP, 2014), the pitching pelt of La Peste for Hangars Liquides, and the machine convulsions of Somatic Responses, he goes balls-to-the-wall with the breakneck momentum of "Possession/Control", harnessing reverse-edited kicks, helter-skelter EBM bass, and spectrographic noise. Knotty, strobing pulses keen through empty stomach inversions and bursts of tangled EBM synths on "Ascension", whilst "Radical Possibilities Of Pleasure" sounds like a field recording from a French hardtek invaded by dildo dibble in choppers.

DRONE

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: DRONE 001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DRONE Mappa Mundi CD This the first CD released by drøne (Mark Van Hoen and Mike Harding), after two vinyl albums released by Anna von Hausswolff's Pomperipossa label. Presented in a 5-inch jacket with artwork and font by Nico (who also provided the hand-written text for the vinyl artwork of the duo's first two releases), Mappa Mundi traces and describes audio surrounding and occupying the planet Earth. Workers toil in smithies, call signs and chants-at-prayer reveal attempts to order the chaos, which always remains one step ahead. Post-lapsarian for sure, but smoke signals and drums have morphed into the "bing-bong"' of the attention-grabbing, mind-polluting PA system. The coded simplicity of the whistle ("Start!") has evolved into a more deliberate attempt to control rather than inform by explicit, structured language. Announcements have become commands; signs bark orders. Thus "no" becomes a powerful rejection, rather than merely an inclination; and no-ers are more easily to spot . . . "You're going the wrong way"! (To which the only sensitive and mature response is: "Indeed!") Organic and man-made call signs, IDs, audio sigils, and signatures all combine to describe a polluted, confusing atmosphere that threatens to leave us powerless and bewildered. "Decipher the sounds and you win the game! First prize is, guess what? You get to take the audio poison! Congratulations! You've lost!" A dynamic and involving result ensures a challenging but no less enjoyable listen. The first drøne album, 2016's Reversing into the Future (PR 002LP), drew this response from Lend Me Your Ears: "This thrilling piece -- surely the most kinetic non-dancefloor record in an age." Anna von Hausswolff herself wrote of the follow-up record, 2017's A Perfect Blind (PR 003LP), "I love everything about this release. Such a great presentation and exciting project! And most important: the music is sublime." The Quietus wrote: "Last year's distinctive debut from Drøne was likened to a hurtling journey. It's combination of field recordings, shortwave radio and modular synths possessed an excited, driving energy whose route was hitherto unexplored and destination unknowable. But with an expanded sound pool boasting instruments across the ages - from guitar, through pipe organ and strings to dulcimer and psaltery -- its follow-up takes a sideways step into more cognizant, reflective pastures."

DYSTOPIAN (GERMANY)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: DYSTOPIAN 002CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RODHAD Anxious CD Rødhåd's debut album Anxious sees the artist step away from the dancefloor and further develop the narrative qualities of his beautiful soundscapes. It was the natural next step to present the sound he began cultivating with his recent EPs Kinder Der Ringwelt (2015) and Söhne Der Erde, as a full-length album. The experience Anxious tries to convey is being thrown into a world that is ready to crush you. Rødhåd is the spearhead of a new generation of techno producers and DJs. With his bass heavy grooves and dubby atmospheric soundscapes, he is a sonic guide, knowing exactly where he wants to take the crowd, leading through the inexhaustible sounds of techno music in all its beauty and gloom. He fully immerses himself into the music, yet never loses himself. Growing up in Berlin's rougher outskirts, as a teenager he was able to grasp the final flashings of Berlin's mythical nightlife of the 1990s at legendary places Casino and Ostgut. In the late 2000s, the Dystopian crew began their own series of parties and then the label, with two seminal releases by Rødhåd, 1984 (2012) and Blindness (2012). The album begins with a series of pulsing sounds as "Unleash" lures the listener into Rødhåd's sonic universe. The eerie melodies and the subtle staccato grooves of "Withheld Walk" pull its audience even further into an infusible mix of curiosity and fear. With "Escape", the bass drum finally sets in, but against all odds does not tune into a clubby energy. Remaining restrained and imaginative, the ghostly melodies of "Brief Respite" sound like the voices of creatures from another planet. "Awash" features a beautiful, yearning flute and out-of-tune strings wrestle with subdued breakbeats and a heavy bassline. "Glimmer Of Light" then sets an uncanny key, moving the dark beauty of '80s electro into the rich and subtle electronic palette of the present. In "Target Line", Rødhåd's collaboration with Vril, the simmering synth-track breaks away when they least expect it, setting the stage for the climax of the album. An "Amen" break tears itself loose in "Burst" and gets lost in an echo. With the quiet and majestic techno grooves of "Left Behind", the turmoil is over. The last track, "Cast A Shadow", expresses relief and quiet, giving them a chance to reflect on their mind-boggling journey. And just moments later, thrilling adventures turn into distant memories.

ECHO BEACH (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: EB 128CD FILE UNDER: ROCK TON STEINE SCHERBEN In Dub CD Even though Ton Steine Scherben never received the international recognition of some of their German contemporaries, the group, founded in Berlin in the late '60s, remains one of the most influential groups from the German counter-culture. In times of krautrock, Kraftwerk, and kosmic music, they combined more traditional guitar-based rock sounds with German protest lyrics that covered a whole range of topics -- often radical and political in the beginning, and quite lyrical and tender in later times. Their singer Rio Reiser also managed a successful German solo career before his untimely death in 1996. The songs and lyrics of Rio and Ton Steine Scherben remain to this day a source of inspiration for fans and current artists in Germany. And their own record label, David Volksmund Productions, remains one of the earliest and still active German independent record labels. The story of how In Dub came into existence goes back about 20 years. Back then, the young Echo Beach label became known for its (still-running) King Size Dub compilation series, which combined dub music from myriads of international collaborators and was sold for a nice and inexpensive price, essentially keeping the interest in all things dub alive. The third volume of that series concentrated on the German dub scene and contained dub -- and reggae -- related songs by some of Germany's biggest artists, such as Die Toten Hosen and Nina Hagen. Another highlight of that sampler was the song "Mole Hill Rocker", a collaboration between Ton Steine Scherben founders Rio Reiser and R.P.S. Lanrue. Ever since then, Echo Beach kept thinking about further collaborations with Ton Steine Scherben. Finally, Echo Beach CEO Nicolai Beverungen and two of his established dub collaborators, Fe Wolter (Di Iries, Dubvisionist) and Alexander Hornbach (Aldubb) got together with Lanrue, this time in order to create dub mixes of songs from all phases of Ton Steine Scherben's career. The group's street-fighting hymn "Keine Macht Für Niemand" gets combined with the rhythm group of Gentlemen's "The Evolution", with additional new guitar sounds by Lanrue and Nina Hagen on background vocals. A love song such as "Wunder" becomes reggae-fied under then hands of Aldubb. Other songs, such as "Filmkuss" and "In Den Tagen" have been completely re-structured at the mixing desk. A dub kaleidoscope that combines the essences of both Ton Steine Scherben and Echo Beach. CD version includes three bonus tracks.

FABRIC (UK)

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: FABRIC 189CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FLUGEL, ROMAN Fabric 95 CD Roman Flügel provides a continuous DJ mix the 95th instalment of Fabric's mix series. Alongside a few other Frankfurt-based techno artists in the early '90s, Roman Flügel formed the spine of the scene for the next decade. His numerous production aliases include Eight Miles High, Soylent Green, Tracks On Delivery, and Roman IV. It is the independent German label DIAL with whom Flügel has largely worked most recently releasing three albums and a load of EPs. Fabric 95 is typical of the sound he champions -- abstract and tense at times, but ultimately warm and inviting. A quirky, idiosyncratic track listing that goes from blissful, dark, and dubby. Features a collaboration between Roman and Ricardo Villalobos as RiRom. Roman Flügel on Fabric: "The club has been incredibly supportive for so many years now! I will never forget our first live performance as Alter Ego during the peak of the success of our single 'Rocker' in room one. It was pure mayhem..." Features: Genesis P-Orridge & Psychic TV, Tuff City Kids, Joe Goddard, Benjamin Fröhlich, Roman Flügel, Koehler, Ishi Vu, Pale Blue, Pional, Lawrence, Two Of A Kind, Eamon Harkin, Red Rack'em, El Kid, Larnak Artefax , Randomer, Rebolledo, Danny Daze & Shokh, DJ Normal 4, F.B.Wibe, Karma, Ghost Culture, Fetnat, Solitary Dancer, Bartellow, and D.H.S.. Packaged in bespoke slipcase containing die-embossed tin.

FEEDING TUBE RECORDS

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FTR 306LP FILE UNDER: ROCK MEN & VOLTS A Giraffe Is Listening To The Radio: Men & Volts Play Captain Beefheart LP "Men & Volts was one of Boston's great bands, and I was sorry to see them fold up their tent in 1993. I had always known they started as a combo dedicated to playing the music of Capt. Beefheart & the Magic Band, but I was not in Beantown during this era, and thus missed the few shows they played in their original format. Over the years I have bugged David Greenberger (who I knew through his work with The Duplex Planet, etc.) about tapes of this material, but he always claimed it was not really up to snuff. Eventually, however, I wore him down and he turned over various audio recordings of Men & Volts playing the Magic Band's repertoire. And man, much of it was totally great. These guys rehearsed three times a week for the better part of 1979 in order to get the stuff figured out, and they really nailed aspects of the material. Those deeply-versed in live recordings of the Captain will notice some differences pretty fast, although many people who have caught this on in-store play have assumed it is a new Beefheart boot. And I think they really managed to capture the essential, weird swing of the Magic Band. The music on the album is a little lo-fi on spots, but we think it will get most people wiggling with pleasure. And the album title is a fairly obscure reference to a Cal Schenkel drawing that referenced a tune from Trout Mask Replica (1969). Figure it out and impress your friends with what a goddamn nerd you are." --Byron Coley, 2017 Edition of 300.

PRICE: $18.50 CAT #: FTR 331LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KARLSSON, NIKO Valosta Valoon LP "Viewed from the American sub-underground (aka our headquarters), the Finnish scene always looks like a haven of freaks. Surely there are lots of dull rock, pop, and rap outfits from this chilly and heavily forested country, but they don't get exported, so we don't have to hear them. The Finnish bands we've known and loved are psych, prog, hardcore, free jazz, and post-form monsters of all shapes and sizes. A new name to add to the list of Deadly Finns (thanks, Eno) is Niko Karlsson. Well, not entirely new. He had a few very good and different bands called Navigations, Orange Hora, and Altaat (all of whom have recordings out there) and also cut a solo CDR for Spirit of Orr back in 2012. He also plays now and then in Lau Nau's band, and plays a little banjo and guitar on the latest Kiila LP (Näköpiirin Rajolla on Alt.vinyl). But Valosta Valoon ("Light to Light") is his first solo vinyl, so we think of it (in a way) as his debut to the wider world, and it is fully cooked. The sound is a mingling of guitar, percussion, and electronics, all swirled into an abstract sluice of music that hangs at the edge of consciousness. The music was recorded over a five year period (2011-2016) but it has that undateable quality we all love. Drones run into feedback surges run into gentle clamor, and on and on and on. There are a few parts that make me think of something Ben Chasny might have done if he'd found just the right psychedelics, but most of the record is beautiful surges of unique brain pummel. As sweet as ice." --Byron Coley, 2017 Edition of 300.

FOSSILS (ISRAEL)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: FOSSIL 002EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC UV & NEN The Bump 12" The second release on Fossils comes from UV & NeN and features long-forgotten, newly interpreted disco funk nuggets that are bound to become classics. With additional synths, vocals, and basslines thrown in the mix, the anthemic qualities of "The Bump" are evident from the minute the chorus kicks in and will most likely stick in your head for days. "Love Makin'" is a horny (no horns here), psychedelic disco affair seasoned with sexy moans lifted by strings and abnormal synth activities, while "Beatcoin" is a true low-rider stomper that will get booties shaking across the disco floor.

FULL PUPP (NORWAY)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: FP 009LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC BRATTEN, ANDRE Be a Man You Ant 2LP 2017 repress. André Bratten was born in Oslo and grew up in a suburb of the Norwegian capital, which borders on the deep, dark Scandinavian forest. Like most kids in the late 1990s, he was bitten by the hip-hop bug, but he also got turned on by the Led Zeppelin records he picked out from his father's record collection. He's broadminded enough to be into everything from the Norwegian electronica masters Røyksopp to Metro Area, Sigur Rós, Eno, Cluster, and Weather Report. Currently dwelling in the heart of the city, his efforts with the synthesizer coincided with a huge boom in Norwegian electronic music, his productions recently came to the attention of Norwegian cosmic disco mogul Prins Thomas and his Full Pupp colony. Andre's tracks share the exploratory vibe of the '80s synth-pop pioneers, and misfit electronic pop musicians like John Foxx, who were forced to learn to sculpt new sounds with new tools. Yet he updates those sounds to a contemporary rhythm matrix, in parallel with the day-glo analog dance music of Lindstrøm, Todd Terje, and Prins Thomas himself . His debut album, Be a Man You Ant, computes almost infinite variations on the sounds he could extract from a single modular synthesizer. So you'll find squelchy bugs in the bass-bin, weird analog squeegee smears, bright drum machine splats and the occasional significant pause. The spaces in his music are at least as important as what fills it. Listen to the movement of "I Am Square," how he gets a yearning effect from a few vapor-trail synth wipes. Or the vivid, neon synth solos in "Aegis" and "Second Steepest." "Libra" is as stripped-back as a late '90s Cologne minimal joint. André Bratten's music rejects coziness and whimsy, and steps away from pleasing the crowd.

GLITTERBEAT (GERMANY)

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 035LP FILE UNDER: WORLD AFRO-HAITIAN EXPERIMENTAL ORCHESTRA Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. 2016 release. Four-and-a-half-thousand miles of cold ocean separate West Africa from Haiti. But music can cover that distance in a heartbeat, crossing the Atlantic to reunite the rhythms and religion of people torn from their homes to be sold into slavery on the Caribbean island. And on its self-titled album, the Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra honors those ghosts of the past even as it walks steadfastly and hopefully into the future. Experimental by name, the band was definitely experimental by nature. The concept started with Corinne Micaelli, the director of the French Institute in Haiti. She wanted to bring drummer Tony Allen, the power behind Afrobeat and one of modern music's towering figures, to the island. A performance with Haitian musicians at a major public concert would be perfect. Allen agreed, and Erol Josué, a singer, dancer, voodoo priest, and director of the Haitian National Bureau of Ethnology, helped to recruit local percussionists and singers. They decided, in order for different strands of Haitian music to be represented, that the musicians would be drawn from a cross-section of the country's foremost bands, including Racine Mapou de Azor, RAM (Josué's own band), Yizra'El, and Lakou Mizik (led by Sanba Zao, one of Haiti's leading percussionists and traditional singers). Together, the musicians had just five days to compose and rehearse the set they'd play in the main square of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and broadcast live throughout the country. "Putting it together was complete chaos," recalls Mark Mulholland, who was drafted in as the Orchestra's guitarist. "Madness. We were all in this tiny room, playing. We had 10 percussionists from all of Haiti's top bands. Then there was Tony, Olaf Hund on keyboards, and Jean-Philippe Dary, an old friend of Tony's, on bass. He became the de facto musical director. The sound was overwhelming. . . . When we played in public after those five days together we just hoped it would work. The gig was a big festival, La Fête de la Musique, and a few bands had been on before us, so everything was running late and we were tense. Then, just before our set, someone set off a tear gas grenade in front of the stage." Eventually, the Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra was able to play. They'd hoped to record the event, but technical problems prevented that. And with some of the main players leaving the next morning it seemed that the music would be no more than a fleeting memory. "We still had multi-track recordings from the rehearsals, though," Mulholland continues. "I decided to go through them and see what I could find. I wasn't even thinking of releasing it. I just wanted to preserve what we'd done for posterity. We'd achieved something, created something important. It deserved to be remembered. So we re-recorded all the vocals with Erol Josué, Sanba Zao, and the other singers." The result captures the Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra sparking on all cylinders. The music is alive with the sense of spontaneity and adventure, the members supporting and pushing each other, diving headlong into the music and creating something that stands outside geography and genre.

PRICE: $12.00 CAT #: GB 036CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KHMER ROUGE SURVIVORS They Will Kill You, If You Cry CD 2016 release. The third volume in Glitterbeat's Hidden Musics series. Sublime, unheralded, heartbreaking, and inspiring sounds from Cambodia, featuring traditional-based musicians who survived the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime recorded by Grammy-winning producer Ian Brennan (Zomba Prison Project, Tinariwen, Hanoi Masters (GB 021CD/LP)). Notes by producer Ian Brennan: "Singer Thorn Seyma, had discovered by chance just days before our arrival that her father, Thom Mouy, had apparently been quite a famous singer in the Sixties before perishing himself in the killing fields. As in many post-genocidal countries, communal living is common, with people assembling ad hoc, surrogate families. With a large group of such survivors, we visited a crowded shopping mall full of things that no one buys, just display after display of what people can't have. And there singer, Chea Sean (age 45) -- who has spent her life nearby as a rice farmer -- rode an escalator for the first time, which was a main attraction for having brought us there. . . . We had the good fortune of recording with sixty-year-old Han Nai, from the mountainous far north, near the border of Thailand. He is reportedly one of two people left in the world who play the Kann (a bamboo horn). In a country where the pop-charts revealed that 19 out of 20 hit songs were in English, concerns about cultural extinction in this region are far from hyperbole. Fifty-year-old poet and guitarist, Thuch Savanj, bears the scars of war on his face, having been deformed by the same shrapnel that claimed his mother's life. Musical director, flautist, and percussion player, Arn Chorn Pond managed to survive, first by playing music to entertain the Khmer Rouge troops, and later by himself becoming a child soldier against the Vietnamese, in a kill or be killed scenario. . . . On the road to visit the legendary Kong Nai ('the Ray Charles of Cambodia') we passed aging bombcraters the size of ponds that had filled with stagnant rain water. Parents commonly warn their children, 'If you try to play like Kong Nai, you too will go blind,' as a way to scare youngsters away from music, so that they will hopefully instead follow some other, more respectable career pursuit. But as amazing a musician as Kong Nai is, he was rivaled by another virtually unknown chapie dwng veng (long neck 'guitar') master, Soun San. San was left with a crooked leg and walks with a crutch, but all struggle seems to vanish from his being when he enters trance-like blues states, where he literally tears the shirt from his own chest and beats the floor and walls to emphasize vocal phrases. Being that he lives in the capital's flight path, that is a jet airliner that is audible, almost clipping his building and dovetailing exactly at the end of one song. Another blind-singer, sixty year old, Keut Ran, keeps the Smot vocal style alive, one that bears an uncanny resemblance to the hollerin' style of America's backwoods in the Deep South." Performers: Rab Ban, Mon Hai, Soun San, Keut Ran, Thuch Savang, Kong Nai, Prom Chantol, Ouch Savy, Keut Rann, Thorn Seyma, and Arn Chorn Pond.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 036LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KHMER ROUGE SURVIVORS They Will Kill You, If You Cry LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. 2016 release. The third volume in Glitterbeat's Hidden Musics series. Sublime, unheralded, heartbreaking, and inspiring sounds from Cambodia, featuring traditional-based musicians who survived the genocidal Khmer Rouge regime recorded by Grammy-winning producer Ian Brennan (Zomba Prison Project, Tinariwen, Hanoi Masters (GB 021CD/LP)). Notes by producer Ian Brennan: "Singer Thorn Seyma, had discovered by chance just days before our arrival that her father, Thom Mouy, had apparently been quite a famous singer in the Sixties before perishing himself in the killing fields. As in many post-genocidal countries, communal living is common, with people assembling ad hoc, surrogate families. With a large group of such survivors, we visited a crowded shopping mall full of things that no one buys, just display after display of what people can't have. And there singer, Chea Sean (age 45) -- who has spent her life nearby as a rice farmer -- rode an escalator for the first time, which was a main attraction for having brought us there. . . . We had the good fortune of recording with sixty-year-old Han Nai, from the mountainous far north, near the border of Thailand. He is reportedly one of two people left in the world who play the Kann (a bamboo horn). In a country where the pop-charts revealed that 19 out of 20 hit songs were in English, concerns about cultural extinction in this region are far from hyperbole. Fifty-year-old poet and guitarist, Thuch Savanj, bears the scars of war on his face, having been deformed by the same shrapnel that claimed his mother's life. Musical director, flautist, and percussion player, Arn Chorn Pond managed to survive, first by playing music to entertain the Khmer Rouge troops, and later by himself becoming a child soldier against the Vietnamese, in a kill or be killed scenario. . . . On the road to visit the legendary Kong Nai ('the Ray Charles of Cambodia') we passed aging bombcraters the size of ponds that had filled with stagnant rain water. Parents commonly warn their children, 'If you try to play like Kong Nai, you too will go blind,' as a way to scare youngsters away from music, so that they will hopefully instead follow some other, more respectable career pursuit. But as amazing a musician as Kong Nai is, he was rivaled by another virtually unknown chapie dwng veng (long neck 'guitar') master, Soun San. San was left with a crooked leg and walks with a crutch, but all struggle seems to vanish from his being when he enters trance-like blues states, where he literally tears the shirt from his own chest and beats the floor and walls to emphasize vocal phrases. Being that he lives in the capital's flight path, that is a jet airliner that is audible, almost clipping his building and dovetailing exactly at the end of one song. Another blind-singer, sixty year old, Keut Ran, keeps the Smot vocal style alive, one that bears an uncanny resemblance to the hollerin' style of America's backwoods in the Deep South." Performers: Rab Ban, Mon Hai, Soun San, Keut Ran, Thuch Savang, Kong Nai, Prom Chantol, Ouch Savy, Keut Rann, Thorn Seyma, and Arn Chorn Pond.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: GB 038CD FILE UNDER: WORLD SEYMALI, NOURA MINT Arbina CD 2016 release. "A full blown sandstorm of hypnotic grooves, melding traditional Mauritanian instruments, like the ardine and tidinite, within an electrified psychedelic rock band" --The Quietus. The 2014 release of Noura Mint Seymali's debut album, Tzenni (GB 016CD/LP), launched her onto year-end lists and the stages of renowned international festivals. Noura Mint Seymali hails from a Moorish musical dynasty in Mauritania, and chose at an early age to embrace the art-form that is its lifeblood. Yet traditional pedigree has proven but a stepping-stone for Seymali's work, with which she simultaneously popularizes and reimagines Moorish music on the global stage, taking her family's legacy to new heights as arguably Mauritania's most widely exported musical act of all time. Wielding the griot's idiom, a form itself distilled from centuries of trans-Saharan musical knowledge, Noura Mint Seymali's sound as heard on her blistering second international release, Arbina, carves out a unique position in the musical cartography of West Africa, at once her country's leading proponent of the avant-garde and yet a rigorously devoted tradition-bearer. Delving deeper into the wellspring of Moorish roots, as is after all the tried and true way of the griot, the album strengthens her core sound, applying a cohesive aesthetic approach to the reinterpretation of Moorish tradition in contemporary context. The band is heard here in full relief; soaring vocals and guitar at the forefront, the mesmerizing sparkle of the ardine, elemental basslines and propulsive rhythms swirling together to conjure a 360-degree vibe. Arbina refines a sound that the band has gradually intensified over years of touring, aiming to posit a new genre from Mauritania, distinct unto itself; music of the "Azawan." Supported by guitarist fellow griot, her husband Jeiche Ould Chighaly, Seymali's tempestuous voice is answered with electrified counterpoint, with Chighaly's quarter-tone-rich guitar phraseology flashing out lightning-bolt ideas. Heir to the same music culture as Seymali, Chighaly intimates the leading role of the tidinit (Moorish lute) under the wedding khaima with the gusto of a rock guitar hero. Bassist Ousmane Touré, who has found a singular style of Moorish low-end groove over the course of many years, can be heard on this album with greater force and vigor than ever before. Drummer and producer Matthew Tinari drives the ensemble forward with the agility and precision need to make the beats cut. Many of the songs on Arbina call out to the divine, from which the album takes its title, and ask for grace and protection. Lyrically, the Moorish griot tradition is complex and associative. Poetry is held in a continuum between author and audience in which a singer may draw on disparate sources, selecting individual lines here or there for musicality to form a lyrical patchwork expressing larger ideas via association. A griot may relate her own thoughts and poetry, sing poetry written for and about her by a third party, and transmit lines from one party addressing another in the course of a single song. With this fluid narrative voice, stories are told. Recorded and mixed by Tony Maimone at Studio G Brooklyn, NY.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 038LP FILE UNDER: WORLD SEYMALI, NOURA MINT Arbina LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. 2016 release. "A full blown sandstorm of hypnotic grooves, melding traditional Mauritanian instruments, like the ardine and tidinite, within an electrified psychedelic rock band" --The Quietus. The 2014 release of Noura Mint Seymali's debut album, Tzenni (GB 016CD/LP), launched her onto year-end lists and the stages of renowned international festivals. Noura Mint Seymali hails from a Moorish musical dynasty in Mauritania, and chose at an early age to embrace the art-form that is its lifeblood. Yet traditional pedigree has proven but a stepping-stone for Seymali's work, with which she simultaneously popularizes and reimagines Moorish music on the global stage, taking her family's legacy to new heights as arguably Mauritania's most widely exported musical act of all time. Wielding the griot's idiom, a form itself distilled from centuries of trans-Saharan musical knowledge, Noura Mint Seymali's sound as heard on her blistering second international release, Arbina, carves out a unique position in the musical cartography of West Africa, at once her country's leading proponent of the avant-garde and yet a rigorously devoted tradition-bearer. Delving deeper into the wellspring of Moorish roots, as is after all the tried and true way of the griot, the album strengthens her core sound, applying a cohesive aesthetic approach to the reinterpretation of Moorish tradition in contemporary context. The band is heard here in full relief; soaring vocals and guitar at the forefront, the mesmerizing sparkle of the ardine, elemental basslines and propulsive rhythms swirling together to conjure a 360-degree vibe. Arbina refines a sound that the band has gradually intensified over years of touring, aiming to posit a new genre from Mauritania, distinct unto itself; music of the "Azawan." Supported by guitarist fellow griot, her husband Jeiche Ould Chighaly, Seymali's tempestuous voice is answered with electrified counterpoint, with Chighaly's quarter-tone-rich guitar phraseology flashing out lightning-bolt ideas. Heir to the same music culture as Seymali, Chighaly intimates the leading role of the tidinit (Moorish lute) under the wedding khaima with the gusto of a rock guitar hero. Bassist Ousmane Touré, who has found a singular style of Moorish low-end groove over the course of many years, can be heard on this album with greater force and vigor than ever before. Drummer and producer Matthew Tinari drives the ensemble forward with the agility and precision need to make the beats cut. Many of the songs on Arbina call out to the divine, from which the album takes its title, and ask for grace and protection. Lyrically, the Moorish griot tradition is complex and associative. Poetry is held in a continuum between author and audience in which a singer may draw on disparate sources, selecting individual lines here or there for musicality to form a lyrical patchwork expressing larger ideas via association. A griot may relate her own thoughts and poetry, sing poetry written for and about her by a third party, and transmit lines from one party addressing another in the course of a single song. With this fluid narrative voice, stories are told. Recorded and mixed by Tony Maimone at Studio G Brooklyn, NY.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: GB 040CD FILE UNDER: ROCK AKYOL, GAYE SU Hologram Imparatorlugu CD 2016 release. Singer-songwriter Gaye Su Akyol's second album, Hologram ?mparatorlu?u (Hologram Empire), twines sultry Turkish melodies around spiky, twanging guitars and insistent rhythms. "It's a cliché, but the city is a bridge that combines cultures, and that's very true in music, especially the Greek influence," Akyol explains. "When I was young, we visited Anatolia every year. I had the chance to observe and realise the different perspectives and practices of cultures. That made me feel closer to the diversity of Anatolian civilisation." But that, and the old music on Turkish Radio Television that she internalized, were only parts of the mix that helped shape her sound. She was constantly seeking out the new and the different, something to set off sparks in her emotions. "When I heard Nirvana's Nevermind for the first time, my mind blew up. I discovered other Seattle bands, then people like Nick Cave, Joy Division, Sonic Youth, and Einstürzende Neubauten. A bit later I heard Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit.' The dark, mellow mood of the music, the use of the instruments and the vocal technique of Grace Slick greatly inspired me and led me into psychedelia and then surf bands. What they all did seemed to fit with older Turkish singers I loved like Selda Ba?can and Müzeyyen Senar." The daughter of acclaimed Turkish painter Muzaffer Akyol, Akyol earned a degree in social anthropology and worked as an artist before creating music took over. She experimented, feeling her way towards her vision. And when she met the band Bubituzak, something clicked. They understood what she was doing; they became part of her art. Together they recorded her debut, Develerle Ya??yorum, in 2013, following it with acclaimed, masked performances in Turkey and at festivals across Europe. "I love masks," Akyol laughs. "They bring mystery and fun, flexibility and a psychedelic aesthetic. Since Bubituzak are already a band, we want to use masks to cover their faces in a mysterious and symbolic way." That first disc seeded the ground. Hologram ?mparatorlu?u bears the full fruit of the partnership. It digs deeper, fired with a seductive, shadowy passion. The sound is cinematic and gorgeous and Gaye's luminous voice brilliantly orchestrates shifting moods. Echoing the bittersweet tendrils of Turkey's faded past and dramatic present, her lyrics are bold and deeply personal. It is no surprise that she cites Turkish writers like Melih Cevdet Anday and Sabahattin Ali and the English poet William Blake as crucial artistic influences. Hologram ?mparatorlu?u is heady, powerfully intoxicating and beautifully dangerous.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 040LP FILE UNDER: ROCK AKYOL, GAYE SU Hologram Imparatorlugu LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. 2016 release. Singer-songwriter Gaye Su Akyol's second album, Hologram ?mparatorlu?u (Hologram Empire), twines sultry Turkish melodies around spiky, twanging guitars and insistent rhythms. "It's a cliché, but the city is a bridge that combines cultures, and that's very true in music, especially the Greek influence," Akyol explains. "When I was young, we visited Anatolia every year. I had the chance to observe and realise the different perspectives and practices of cultures. That made me feel closer to the diversity of Anatolian civilisation." But that, and the old music on Turkish Radio Television that she internalized, were only parts of the mix that helped shape her sound. She was constantly seeking out the new and the different, something to set off sparks in her emotions. "When I heard Nirvana's Nevermind for the first time, my mind blew up. I discovered other Seattle bands, then people like Nick Cave, Joy Division, Sonic Youth, and Einstürzende Neubauten. A bit later I heard Jefferson Airplane's 'White Rabbit.' The dark, mellow mood of the music, the use of the instruments and the vocal technique of Grace Slick greatly inspired me and led me into psychedelia and then surf bands. What they all did seemed to fit with older Turkish singers I loved like Selda Ba?can and Müzeyyen Senar." The daughter of acclaimed Turkish painter Muzaffer Akyol, Akyol earned a degree in social anthropology and worked as an artist before creating music took over. She experimented, feeling her way towards her vision. And when she met the band Bubituzak, something clicked. They understood what she was doing; they became part of her art. Together they recorded her debut, Develerle Ya??yorum, in 2013, following it with acclaimed, masked performances in Turkey and at festivals across Europe. "I love masks," Akyol laughs. "They bring mystery and fun, flexibility and a psychedelic aesthetic. Since Bubituzak are already a band, we want to use masks to cover their faces in a mysterious and symbolic way." That first disc seeded the ground. Hologram ?mparatorlu?u bears the full fruit of the partnership. It digs deeper, fired with a seductive, shadowy passion. The sound is cinematic and gorgeous and Gaye's luminous voice brilliantly orchestrates shifting moods. Echoing the bittersweet tendrils of Turkey's faded past and dramatic present, her lyrics are bold and deeply personal. It is no surprise that she cites Turkish writers like Melih Cevdet Anday and Sabahattin Ali and the English poet William Blake as crucial artistic influences. Hologram ?mparatorlu?u is heady, powerfully intoxicating and beautifully dangerous.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: GB 043CD FILE UNDER: WORLD TAMIKREST Kidal CD All around the town of Kidal, the Malian desert stretches in every direction. Endless horizons of rock and sand, barren and parched. This is the southwestern edge of the Sahara, the home of the Tuareg people, and the Kidal is one of their main cultural centers. Fought over, conquered, and reconquered, it remains the symbol of Tuareg defiance and hope, the spiritual home of a dispossessed people. It is also the town in which Tamikrest first came together as a group, and on Kidal, Tamikrest's fourth studio album, the band pays homage to this place that's nurtured them and their people. It's a cry of suffering and the yell of rebellion. It's power and resistance. This is pure Tuareg rock 'n' roll. "I wrote most of the songs when I was in the desert," explains singer and lead guitarist Ousmane Ag Mossa. But it had to be that way, he says. "If you want to talk about the situation, you really need to live it." From the simmering intensity behind the opener, "Mawarniha Tartit," through the sweet slide work of second guitarist Paul Salvagnac on "Atwitas" to the full-blooded roar on "Adoutat Salilagh," this is a band fired with passion for their people and the centuries of injustice they've endured. "Kidal, the cradle of all these uprisings, continues to resist the many acts perpetrated by obscure hands against our people," notes band associate Rhissa Ag Mohamed. "This album evokes all the suffering and manipulation of our populations caught in pincers on all sides." From their debut in 2010 onward, Tamikrest have had the fire in their music, and it's built with each release. Chatma, their third disc, hit number one on the World Music Charts Europe and was acclaimed as one of the albums of the year in publications across the globe. Songlines magazine gave them the Best Group Award, while their live performances showed a band whose sound sent sparks flying. With Kidal, that blaze is roaring. The songs here mirror their joys, their pain and their unwillingness to accept things as they are. There's a raw beauty in Tamikrest's rock 'n' roll. It's there in the driving, insistent groove that powers the songs, the lean, snaking basslines and guitars that twine and twist around the melodies, and the utterly natural musical blending of Sahel Africa, the Maghreb, and the West -- a reflection of influences as diverse as Pink Floyd, Rachid Taha, and flamenco. Yet the Sahara, and the people who live there, is always firmly at its heart. This album celebrates who the Tuareg are, the Kel Tamasheq ("those who speak Tamasheq"), the keepers of an ancient and endangered cultural voice. Kidal is the music of defiance, of hope. It's rock 'n' roll from the Sahara, the sound of the Tuareg dream, a dream that will be renewed again, in their ancestral town: Kidal. Recorded at Studio Bogolan, Bamako, Mali, August and September, 2016. Produced by Mark Mulholland (Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra). Mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer David Odlum (Tinariwen) at Black Box Recording, Noyant-la-Gravoyère, France. Ousmane Ag Mossa: vocals, lead guitar, acoustic guitar; Aghaly Ag Mohamedine: djembe, backing vocals; Cheick Ag Tiglia: bass, acoustic guitar, backing vocals; Paul Salvagnac: lead and rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar, slide guitar; Nicolas Grupp: drums and percussion.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 043LP FILE UNDER: WORLD TAMIKREST Kidal LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. All around the town of Kidal, the Malian desert stretches in every direction. Endless horizons of rock and sand, barren and parched. This is the southwestern edge of the Sahara, the home of the Tuareg people, and the Kidal is one of their main cultural centers. Fought over, conquered, and reconquered, it remains the symbol of Tuareg defiance and hope, the spiritual home of a dispossessed people. It is also the town in which Tamikrest first came together as a group, and on Kidal, Tamikrest's fourth studio album, the band pays homage to this place that's nurtured them and their people. It's a cry of suffering and the yell of rebellion. It's power and resistance. This is pure Tuareg rock 'n' roll. "I wrote most of the songs when I was in the desert," explains singer and lead guitarist Ousmane Ag Mossa. But it had to be that way, he says. "If you want to talk about the situation, you really need to live it." From the simmering intensity behind the opener, "Mawarniha Tartit," through the sweet slide work of second guitarist Paul Salvagnac on "Atwitas" to the full-blooded roar on "Adoutat Salilagh," this is a band fired with passion for their people and the centuries of injustice they've endured. "Kidal, the cradle of all these uprisings, continues to resist the many acts perpetrated by obscure hands against our people," notes band associate Rhissa Ag Mohamed. "This album evokes all the suffering and manipulation of our populations caught in pincers on all sides." From their debut in 2010 onward, Tamikrest have had the fire in their music, and it's built with each release. Chatma, their third disc, hit number one on the World Music Charts Europe and was acclaimed as one of the albums of the year in publications across the globe. Songlines magazine gave them the Best Group Award, while their live performances showed a band whose sound sent sparks flying. With Kidal, that blaze is roaring. The songs here mirror their joys, their pain and their unwillingness to accept things as they are. There's a raw beauty in Tamikrest's rock 'n' roll. It's there in the driving, insistent groove that powers the songs, the lean, snaking basslines and guitars that twine and twist around the melodies, and the utterly natural musical blending of Sahel Africa, the Maghreb, and the West -- a reflection of influences as diverse as Pink Floyd, Rachid Taha, and flamenco. Yet the Sahara, and the people who live there, is always firmly at its heart. This album celebrates who the Tuareg are, the Kel Tamasheq ("those who speak Tamasheq"), the keepers of an ancient and endangered cultural voice. Kidal is the music of defiance, of hope. It's rock 'n' roll from the Sahara, the sound of the Tuareg dream, a dream that will be renewed again, in their ancestral town: Kidal. Recorded at Studio Bogolan, Bamako, Mali, August and September, 2016. Produced by Mark Mulholland (Afro-Haitian Experimental Orchestra). Mixed by Grammy Award-winning engineer David Odlum (Tinariwen) at Black Box Recording, Noyant-la-Gravoyère, France. Ousmane Ag Mossa: vocals, lead guitar, acoustic guitar; Aghaly Ag Mohamedine: djembe, backing vocals; Cheick Ag Tiglia: bass, acoustic guitar, backing vocals; Paul Salvagnac: lead and rhythm guitar, acoustic guitar, slide guitar; Nicolas Grupp: drums and percussion.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: GB 044CD FILE UNDER: WORLD KING AYISOBA 1000 Can Die CD In King Ayisoba, Ghana's ancient empire, the 21st century global express, the rhythms that created the past, and the beats forging the present all converge. "King Ayisoba and his band know that traditional instruments are stronger than anything modern," says album producer Zea (The Ex's Arnold de Boer). "Playing them is a gift from God. They'll take what they can use from electronica, from hiplife (the hugely popular Ghanaian style that fuses the local highlife music with hip-hop) but they won't let it beat them, because they know what they have is more powerful. Their music is pulled from the ground." The juxtaposition of the two on 1000 Can Die shows the irresistible drive of both sides. The thick, squelching bass and beats that push under the older rhythms of "Anka Yen Tu Kwai" are overtaken by the guluku and dundun drums that bring in "Yalma Dage Wanga," its rapid-fire melody dictated by Ayisoba's voice and two-string kologo lute. "We wanted the drums leading and upfront all the time, not as exotic additions," Zea says. "The sense of tradition always rises above everything." That overwhelming sense of the past in the present has been the hallmark of King Ayisoba's career. Born in Bolgatanga in rural Ghana, he was a prodigy on the kologo, playing locally until he'd outgrown the possibilities of the area. Moving to Accra, the country's biggest city, he eventually released the song "I Want To See You, My Father." There was nothing modern about it. No hiplife rap, no electronic beats. But somehow it conquered the country and brought the tradition firmly into the mainstream. "It was Song of the Year and Traditional Song of the Year," Zea recalls. "He also had a song called 'Modern Ghanaians' that said we shouldn't forget the tradition. Instead we should use it to fight modern problems." On the juggernaut of 1000 Can Die, the trailblazing Nigerian saxophonist Orlando Julius adds a raw, reedy quality to "Dapagara," while on "Wine Lange," the only song not to feature kologo, Sakuto Yongo's one-string gonju fiddle takes the music into a different, ancient dimension. The title-cut features Ghanaian rapper and producer M3nsa alongside the shapeshifting vision of legendary reggae producer Lee "Scratch" Perry. Alone or with beats, ultimately the power that propels 1000 Can Die comes from the band itself, from the sense of history that forms every piece of music. On 1000 Can Die, King Ayisoba is digging a new future from Ghana's soil. King Ayisoba: vocals and kologo; Abaadongo Adontanga: dancer, backing vocals, dorgo; Ayuune Sulley: sinyaka, backing vocals; Gemeka Abobe Azure: guluku and dundun drums; Ayamga Francis: djembe and bemne drums.

PRICE: $23.50 CAT #: GB 044LP FILE UNDER: WORLD KING AYISOBA 1000 Can Die LP LP version. 180-gram vinyl. Includes download code. In King Ayisoba, Ghana's ancient empire, the 21st century global express, the rhythms that created the past, and the beats forging the present all converge. "King Ayisoba and his band know that traditional instruments are stronger than anything modern," says album producer Zea (The Ex's Arnold de Boer). "Playing them is a gift from God. They'll take what they can use from electronica, from hiplife (the hugely popular Ghanaian style that fuses the local highlife music with hip-hop) but they won't let it beat them, because they know what they have is more powerful. Their music is pulled from the ground." The juxtaposition of the two on 1000 Can Die shows the irresistible drive of both sides. The thick, squelching bass and beats that push under the older rhythms of "Anka Yen Tu Kwai" are overtaken by the guluku and dundun drums that bring in "Yalma Dage Wanga," its rapid-fire melody dictated by Ayisoba's voice and two-string kologo lute. "We wanted the drums leading and upfront all the time, not as exotic additions," Zea says. "The sense of tradition always rises above everything." That overwhelming sense of the past in the present has been the hallmark of King Ayisoba's career. Born in Bolgatanga in rural Ghana, he was a prodigy on the kologo, playing locally until he'd outgrown the possibilities of the area. Moving to Accra, the country's biggest city, he eventually released the song "I Want To See You, My Father." There was nothing modern about it. No hiplife rap, no electronic beats. But somehow it conquered the country and brought the tradition firmly into the mainstream. "It was Song of the Year and Traditional Song of the Year," Zea recalls. "He also had a song called 'Modern Ghanaians' that said we shouldn't forget the tradition. Instead we should use it to fight modern problems." On the juggernaut of 1000 Can Die, the trailblazing Nigerian saxophonist Orlando Julius adds a raw, reedy quality to "Dapagara," while on "Wine Lange," the only song not to feature kologo, Sakuto Yongo's one-string gonju fiddle takes the music into a different, ancient dimension. The title-cut features Ghanaian rapper and producer M3nsa alongside the shapeshifting vision of legendary reggae producer Lee "Scratch" Perry. Alone or with beats, ultimately the power that propels 1000 Can Die comes from the band itself, from the sense of history that forms every piece of music. On 1000 Can Die, King Ayisoba is digging a new future from Ghana's soil. King Ayisoba: vocals and kologo; Abaadongo Adontanga: dancer, backing vocals, dorgo; Ayuune Sulley: sinyaka, backing vocals; Gemeka Abobe Azure: guluku and dundun drums; Ayamga Francis: djembe and bemne drums.

HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: HPS 058CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DEADSMOKE Mountain Legacy CD Mountain Legacy is an album exploring something fundamental to humanity: isolation. The illusion of silence, which is a natural non-existing concept, is perfectly described by synthesized sounds and noises of the newly acquired band member Claudio Rocchetti (In Zaire). These sounds are missing on the first self-titled Deadsmoke release (HPS 032CD/LP/LTD-LP, 2016), so now the old tracks have been enriched and new ones have been composed providing a consistent psych-disturbed synthesized sound. Six brand new tracks featuring deep guitar fuzz and growling bass take the listener on a journey through the woods, alternating lightly groovy rhythms with sludge-doom cadences. The album has been recorded live by Fabio at NoLogo, a studio located near Bolzano and surrounded by nature and a cemetery. This location and the inspiring recording room, fully covered in wood, carpets and soft lights, made it possible to arrange the recording as a sort of inspired jamming session, providing feelings of isolation, freedom, and nothingness. Everybody experiencing isolation and solitude on the mountain knows that the mind is constantly speaking. With a language made of noises. And the mountain itself is speaking. With a language made of slow, deep, grating, growling movements. This is what we try to represent with this album: a translation of how isolation can be felt. This is a precious legacy. The legacy of the previous album, the legacy of the mountain.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: HPS 060CD FILE UNDER: ROCK LORDS OF ALTAMONT, THE The Wild Sounds Of Lords Of Altamont CD A hammered four-stroke beat like a twin cylinder engine running on idle, a roaring guitar riff revving up the rpms of the iron-built motorcycle-inspired band, then the fresh and insisting breeze of a Farfisa organ whispering "let's ride", and a heavy bass greasing up the reliable crank and rods of that authentic rock'n'roll machine, and there it goes ladies and gents, the mighty Lords Of Altamont combo! Riding hard on backyard-built, loud pipes, and rigid frame indestructible raw choppers, the band left their garage enlivened by the year of 1969, right at the crossroads of the Summer of Love and the birth of punk rock. Fueled up by the MC5, the Stooges, and the Chambers Brothers, to name a few, the pack follows Jake "The Preacher" Cavaliere (vocals, organ) on his uncompromising rock'n'roll journey ; Dani Sindaco (guitar), Rob Zimmermann (bass), and Steven Van Der Werff (drums) along with their front man are now spreading out The Wild Sounds Of Lords Of Altamont, their latest record, around the planet! Through fads and fashions, either on wax or on stage, the Lords can take you back to this era of freedom and rebellion with their hi-octane tunes. The gang has been already rocking the world for 17 years with spectacular performances, firmly run-in by five solid stainless records and they're now fine-tuned with this new release of ten powerful late-sixties tracks which manage to sound fiendishly contemporary. Our era needs the Heavy Psych Sounds label and the Lords real bad: nine new original stunning songs plus an arrogant and totally mind-blowing Howlin' Wolf cover ("Evil Is Going On"). Let's welcome the LA combo back and hit the road to rock'n'roll with the "Savage 4". Carefully produced at Kitten Robot Studios in LA by punk rock legend Paul Roessler (Screamers); analog-mastered by Dave Schultz at D2 Mastering Lab.

HFN (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: HFN 066LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC NULL + VOID Cryosleep LP LP version. Limited edition color vinyl. After releasing records and touring with his synthesizer-driven Kap10Kurt outfit, the Swiss-born New Yorker focused on working in the studio with a long list of major acts like The Kills and Moby, while also writing several original songs together with Dave Gahan for the latest two Depeche Mode albums. But now Kurt Uenala re-emerges as a solo artist under the name Null + Void, with his debut full-length Cryosleep and displays the full range of his outstanding abilities. Swiss-born New York based Kurt Uenala first made his name in 2003, debuting as Kap10Kurt on the essential compilation The Sound Of Young New York (2003). His song "Die Sleeping" was an early classic of dreamy, club-ready synth pop, and it caught the attention of fans and artists around the world. It eventually landed him a gig recording with Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan, not to mention a long list of major acts such as Moby and The Kills. Cryosleep is an album of contrasts and tension, where darkness is pierced by blinding light, and where moody new wave bleeds into stark electronics. In one moment, joyful memories give way to isolation and regret, and in the next, Cryosleep explores the catharsis of crowded dancefloors. Throughout the record, Uenala matches his dynamic production with incredible vocalists -- from Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan and the inimitable Shannon Funchess (Light Asylum), to Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, The Big Pink, and Sharin Foo (The Raveonettes). Null + Void's take on dark pop meshes with his love for Detroit electro, poignant synth melodies, and cold atmospheres. Includes three tracks available via the download code: "Blank Stare", "Where I Wait (feat. Dave Gahan) (Radio Edit)", and "Where I Wait (feat. Dave Gahan) (Aristokrasia Version)".

HI HAT (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3065CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ WESTON, RANDY Solo Piano... Live CD Randy Weston, solo piano live on CBC's "Jazz Beat" Program. Jazz piano great Randy Weston was often at his best playing as an unaccompanied soloist. Broadcast on the CBC's "Jazz Beat" program, this disc combines two solo performances, one from 1985 at Toronto's Bamboo club and the other from 1993 at the Edmonton Jazz City Music Festival, hosted by Katie Malloch. The entire CBC-FM broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered with background notes and images, and includes an interview with Katie Malloch and Randy Weston.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3078CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ HARRIS, EDDIE Live... Las Vegas 1985 CD Eddie Harris, live from Queens Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas on February 4th, 1985. Tenor saxophonist Eddie Harris had one of the most unusual careers of any jazz star, with an unpredictable eclecticism that was impossible to categorize. Performed at Queens Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas on February 4th, 1985, the second set captured here was broadcast on National Public Radio the following year. These performances range from spirituals to standards, and scats to sax solos. Also in the quartet Harris heads here is drummer Albert "Tootie" Heath, guitarist Ronald Muldrow, and bassist Louis Spears. The entire National Public Radio Broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3082CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ CLARKE, STANLEY Live... Hymn Of The Seventh Galaxy CD Stanley Clarke, live at Denver's Rainbow Theater on October 24th, 1979. By the end of the 1970s, Stanley Clarke was not only one of jazz's most influential bass players, but also one of its most popular artists. These performances from his show at Denver's Rainbow Theater on October 24th, 1979, broadcast on KBCO-FM, features material from five of his '70s studio albums, including his signature tune "School Days". Also in the set is a version of Return To Forever's "Hymn Of The Seventh Galaxy", as well as his interpretation of fellow jazz master bassist Charles Mingus's "Goodbye Pork Pie Hat". The entire KBCO-FM radio broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered.

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: HH 3089CD FILE UNDER: JAZZ JARREAU, AL Live... 1976 CD Al Jarreau, live at Post Aula, Bremen, Germany on April 22nd, 1976. When Al Jarreau toured Europe for the first time in the mid-1970s, he'd already gained praise as one of the most eclectic jazz singers of his era. His Nordwest radio concert at Post Aula in Bremen, Germany on April 22nd, 1976, broadcast on Radio Bremen, features songs from each of his first three albums, including original compositions and covers of classics by Elton John, Sly Stone, and Dave Brubeck. The entire Radio Bremen broadcast is presented here, digitally remastered.

HISTORY ALWAYS FAVOURS THE WINNERS (UK)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: HAFTW 103CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CARETAKER, THE Everywhere At The End Of Time Stages 1-3 3CD The first three stages in a series of six albums by The Caretaker, compiled here on a deluxe three CD collector's edition. Each album reveals new points of progression, loss and disintegration, progressively falling further and further towards the abyss of complete memory loss and nothingness... Embarking on the Caretaker's final journey with the familiar vernacular of abraded shellac 78s and their ghostly waltzes to emulate the entropic effect of a mind becoming detached from everyone else's sense of reality and coming to terms with their own, altered, and ever more elusive sense of ontology. The series aims to enlighten our understanding of dementia by breaking it down into a series of stages that provide a haunting guide to its progression, deterioration, and disintegration, and the way that people experience it according to a range of impending factors. In other words, Everywhere At The End Of Time probes some of the most important questions about modern music's place in a world that's increasingly haunted or even choked by the tightening noose of feedback loops of influence; perceptibly questioning the value of old memories as opposed to the creation of new ones, and, likewise the fidelity of those musical memories which remain, and whether we can properly recollect them from the mire of our faulty memory banks without the luxury of choice. It's highly encouraged that you join The Caretaker on this, his final journey through the endless haunted ballrooms and mazy corridors of his wasting mind... Features new and exclusive artwork by Ivan Seal on each panel -- made especially for this series. Housed in a deluxe eight-panel, triple digifile. Mastered and cut by Lupo.

HOSPITAL PRODUCTIONS

PRICE: $13.50 CAT #: HOS 494CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC PHASE FATALE Redeemer CD Phase Fatale creates techno from disparate subcultures of dead industrial with a post-punk spirit, bringing back an immediacy and aggressive energy sorely missing in the contemporary electronic landscape. With Redeemer, the debut full-length from Phase Fatale, conceived by DJ and producer Hayden Payne in New York by way of Berlin, deepens his exploration of the tension -- both sonic and conceptual -- which begun on his EPs released over the last three years on the Jealous God and Unterton labels. In intent and impact, Phase Fatale bears allegiance to the surreal influence of Juan Mendez, aka Silent Servant, with whom Payne has worked closely in collaboration. A defining trait of Payne's music is his ability to reconcile and integrate the underground character of his past into a precise story on the dancefloor. His subtle incorporation of guitars and vocals never make way for disclaimers or apology. They puncture the face of the mix or recede into the latticework of the sequence, always stalking the perimeter. While maintaining a cold energy that isn't begot with nostalgia, he edits and extracts the essence of his influences into an unapologetic future. His malaise is repurposed for the degenerated present -- in his atmospheric universe of minimalist/maximal percussion. Beginning with the opening track, "Spoken Ashes", Phase Fatale demonstrates his unique ability to build tension, cultivating a sound that vacillates, at times imperceptibly, between fragile tranquility and unsettling claustrophobia. He maintains this tense equipoise throughout the album, frequently counterbalancing the vigor of the drums with layers of lost melodies that hang just above the frenetic rhythm and grainy pulse of electronics. The tracks here are controlled and succinct, tightly wound and relentlessly kinetic. Rarely extending beyond the five-minute mark, the songs are compositionally sculpted simultaneously for physical impact and functional decay. Payne describes Redeemer as a deeply "personal piece", a characterization that is clear upon listening, but doesn't offer any simple answers. On Redeemer, Payne raises a palpable question tracing the circumference somewhere between the despair and liberation one feels standing at the precipice of cynical ecstasy. This is a techno album, but one that is refreshingly punk.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: HOS 498CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAINFOREST SPIRITUAL ENSLAVEMENT Ambient Black Magic 2CD Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement is the ambient techno project of Dominick Fernow. Focusing on slow paced bass studies and synthetic dub textures, surrounded by collaged and looped field recording environments, RSE shrouds sound over image to target the sector of brain where fear supersedes rationality -- the imagination. As RSE appears live for the first time, it has transformed into an entity with rotating contributors on stage and on recording. Ambient Black Magic moves away from the extreme saturation of the early cassettes and the industrial environmentalism of Green Graves (2016), and defines itself simply as contemporary "fear/chill-out" dub. The new album Ambient Black Magic features sound-on-sound processing by Silent Servant, a massive dub remix from Substance, and mastering by Paul Corley. Having released a series of early cassettes on Fernow's own Hospital Productions imprint, the project remained in obscurity for fanatics of the label's direct cassette culture until London's Blackest Ever Black reissued Black Magic Cannot Cross Water on vinyl. The EP brought the rhythmic field recordings to the attention of Neel of Voices From The Lake, who created a treatment of "Black Magic Cannot Cross Water" for 2016's highly sought after Green Graves release. The debut live performance of Fernow's most restrained project will feature studies in bass and field recording environments.

PRICE: $31.00 CAT #: HOS 498LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC RAINFOREST SPIRITUAL ENSLAVEMENT Ambient Black Magic 2LP + 10" Following a still-ongoing series of reissues of the earliest, previously tape-only releases from Dominick Fernow's Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement, this long-in-the-making new album proper is an epic 80-minute set featuring additional production and "sound on sound processing" from Silent Servant, a remix from Substance, and mastering by Paul Corley. It's by far the most ambitious and far-reaching Rainforest dispatch, taking that artificial, tropical humidity as a starting point before heading deep into a kind of textured ambience that are reminiscent of everything from Talk Talk's Laughing Stock (1991) to Carl Craig's "How The West Was Won" (1996), from Huerco S to classic Chain Reaction. Ambient Black Magic moves away from the extreme saturation of those early cassettes and the industrial environmentalism of his previous album Green Graves (2016) and is described by the label as "Fear Dub" -- which is essentially the perfect encapsulation of the deep sense of paranoia contained within. The opening "Jungle Is A Shapeshifter" is a gargantuan 35-minute head-melter that's split across the first two sides of the vinyl pressing. Co-produced with Silent Servant, it's an absorbing piece of electronic music -- slowly unfurling via chorus pedal guitars that gradually degrade, while a fathoms-deep bass pulse and tape-delay gives the piece its shape. It's like an updated, tranquilized, fever-dream variant of the kind of ambient dub Vainqueur made his own back in the mid-90s. "Beyond The Yellow-Spotted Bamboo", another Silent Servant co-production, clocks in at a relatively modest 17 minutes and heads off into more open terrain, this time with submerged percussion providing some propulsion, while shards of colored synth pull you back into the swamp. It's another humid, breathtaking session -- bringing out the best in both Fernow and Silent Servant. "Praying Mantis Black Arts" is another masterclass in sub-bass construction, while "Chile's Crimson Tide" is the shortest track on the album, a kind of broken coda before Substance ends the set with a remix of "Beyond The Yellow-Spotted Bamboo", deploying a tribal reduction that references classic Chain Reaction from a producer who was part of it first-hand. It's a relatively upbeat conclusion to one of the most immersive listening experiences you'll have in 2017; those of you looking for escape should dive in -- you won't want to re-engage with the world around you for a while. RIYL: Vainqueur, Huerco S, Talk Talk, Carl Craig.

HOT AIR (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: AIRRAID 013CD FILE UNDER: ROCK WAND, MATT Entertaining The Invalid: 80% Falschwave Blitzkrieg! CD With Entertaining The Invalid, Matt Wand has put together something that simultaneously celebrates a little heard of record shop from an obscure suburb of Manchester, its links with the late '70s/early '80s Manchester music scene, some of the unsung characters that frequented that far-flung outpost of cultural delinquency, and their doomed plots to bring down the musical establishment. The music itself runs the gamut of minimal synth anthems, DIY jazz punk, grey industrial sci-fi, and new wave disco crossovers. All are linked by an outsider sensibility and also a determination that any skill deficiencies could be overcome by sticking to the new born mantra of the times, "Minimalist Music for the Masses". Matt escaped his post punk cassette culture past in the later eighties by forming the cartoon-improvising, electronic sampling beast known as Stock, Hausen & Walkman. Fans of his records include, Mike D (Beastie Boys), Autechre, Jarvis Cocker, Lady Miss Kier (Deee-Lite), Harry Hosono (Yellow Magic Orchestra), Matt Groening, John Peel, Thurston Moore, and probably a few others... But there is no guarantee any of those people share your taste or ineffable sense of style. Features: The Anti-Mann, Schützengrabenvernichtungspanzerkraftwagen, The Un-Normalized, The Baby Snatchers, Tooters, Tweeters, Strings & Beaters, The Flying Eyes, Diskette, Kleinstein, W2F, Muscle, Wetfinger!, Technicezna Nizkotopliwa, Miracle Fat Destroyer, Arthur Appliance & The Warm Suds, Gilbert Rubêc, Low Odour, Erec-Troniq, The Alkaloids, and Infomaniac.

HOT CASA (FRANCE)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: HC 052LP FILE UNDER: WORLD ITADI Inye LP Hot Casa present a reissue of Itadi's album Inye. Afro funk and political soul from Togo. Recorded in the beginning of the '80s and self-produced by Itadi in 1983, this obscure album contained deep soul and controversial rare grooves backed by the five band members called the Afrofunk Band de Lomé. Itadi's music is unique, in his second album, he kept the same recipe: a mixture of soul, reggae, hi-life, and funk with heavy lyrics that sound like slogans -- this caused him big trouble after his release. He was obliged to escape the country to the USA. A real definition of a revolutionary musician! This deluxe LP contains two unreleased tracks. Also includes an interview and photos -- fully licensed by Itadi's family. Remastered by Frank Merritt at Carvery Studio.

HOUNDSTOOTH (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: HTH 076CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SPECIAL REQUEST Belief System 2CD Belief System is a new album on the Fabric-run label Houndstooth from Special Request, the project that sees Paul Woolford continue to defy expectations. Belief System comprises 23 tracks recorded over the course of three years, using sounds from Woolford's archives that date all the way back to 1993. The album presents a new style for the producer with vast layers of atmospherics, unhinged modular work, and contact microphone recordings, as well as the introduction of stark soundtrack pieces. The album follows the sold-out six-track EP Stairfoot Lane Bunker (HTH 073EP) which was made up of tracks taken from his FabricLive 91 mix CD (FABRIC 182CD), both released earlier in 2017. Resident Advisor, WIRE Magazine, DJ Mag, and Mixmag all listed Soul Music (HTH 012CD/LP) on their 2013 "Albums of the Year" lists. Paul Woolford is a regular DJ in Ibiza and the festival circuit around the world. He has released albums and EPs on Houndstooth, XL Recordings, and Running Back.

PRICE: $33.00 CAT #: HTH 076LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SPECIAL REQUEST Belief System 4x12" 4x12" version. Cut and mastered by Matt Colton at Alchemy; Made at Optimal-Media, Germany. Belief System is a new album on the Fabric-run label Houndstooth from Special Request, the project that sees Paul Woolford continue to defy expectations. Belief System comprises 23 tracks recorded over the course of three years, using sounds from Woolford's archives that date all the way back to 1993. The album presents a new style for the producer with vast layers of atmospherics, unhinged modular work, and contact microphone recordings, as well as the introduction of stark soundtrack pieces. The album follows the sold-out six-track EP Stairfoot Lane Bunker (HTH 073EP) which was made up of tracks taken from his FabricLive 91 mix CD (FABRIC 182CD), both released earlier in 2017. Resident Advisor, WIRE Magazine, DJ Mag, and Mixmag all listed Soul Music (HTH 012CD/LP) on their 2013 "Albums of the Year" lists. Paul Woolford is a regular DJ in Ibiza and the festival circuit around the world. He has released albums and EPs on Houndstooth, XL Recordings, and Running Back.

IDEA

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: IDEA 012LP FILE UNDER: ROCK FROZEN CORN Frozen Corn LP Frozen Corn is the Western Mass trio of Anthony Pasquarosa, Chris Carlton, and Joshua Burkett. "In 1967, the Holy Modal Rounders were signed to ESP-Disk. One of Peter Stampfel's first missions was to get the Rounders' co-conspirator, Michael Hurley, signed as well. To this end, Hurley cut a solo demo and sent it down to NYC. One of the tunes featured Hurley on his signature mock trumpet, but ESP's Bernard Stollman was not impressed. 'What's this guy trying to do,' Stollman asked. 'Sing with his mouth closed? And why is everything so slow?' Stampfel replied, 'Well, he's kind of like an amphetamine head in reverse.' The ESP deal was off, but a certain creative template was invented -- The Twilight Zone -- and it is one that has been adopted by the Western Mass trio, Frozen Corn. The band is comprised of Joshua Burkett, Chris Carlton and Anthony Pasquarosa. Each of them has a sterling musical rep, and more recordings than you can easily name, but Frozen Corn is a special kind of project. Together, the three of them perform covers of proto-bluegrass tunes, most first recorded in Kentucky, Tennessee and Virginia in the late 1920s. This stuff was just called folk music back then (bluegrass wasn't an actual classification until the late '40s), but the tunes of guys like Bascom Lamar Lunsford, Clarence Ashley and Doc Boggs were the base on which the speed-damaged rave-ups of bluegrass were founded. Frozen Corn also cover a couple of trad songs, plus 'Summer's Night,' a song written in the Twilight Zone style by the late British banjo player, Clive Palmer (one of the founders of the Incredible String Band). Using two banjos and a guitar, Frozen Corn turn these hillbilly howls (remember the Rounders' own version of 'Cuckoo') into slow-wound meditations on form and function. And their deep monotonic vocal riffs by either Chris or Tony (Josh stays mum) work almost like raga singing in terms of achieving The Zone. It's related to bluegrass and old timey music, but it comes from an alternate universe. A universe in which the transportational qualities of Frozen Corn's sound cannot be overstated. Those wishing to visit The Zone can now easily grab an earful. Free your ass and do it." --Byron Coley Cover art direction and design by Tom Recchion. Features the world's first ceramic graphics for an LP. Embossed cover, texturized sand paper finish; Printed by Stoughton Printers.

IDEOLOGIC ORGAN (FRANCE)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SOMA 027CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ELODIE Vieux Silence CD Stephen O'Malley on Elodie, the project of Andrew Chalk and Timo van Luijk, and their album Vieux Silence: "Having been entranced by both Andrew Chalk's work with Mirror (and back to his solo works as Ferial Confine, plus multiple collaborations with David Jackman, The New Blockaders, Daisuke Suzuki, etc.), and Timo van Luijk (as Af Ursin, In Camera, La Poupée Vivante, and collaborations with Kris Vanderstraeten and others) for many years, I was naturally intrigued to hear about and hear their duo project Elodie. The project formed in 2010, and has spanned eleven beautiful albums already, to date. Vieux Silence for Ideologic Organ is their first release presented outside of their own record publishing nook, Faraway Press and La Scie Dorée. However this is not the first encounter between Ideologic Organ and Elodie, they performed at a night in London I curated in February 2012, alongside Jessika Kenney and Eyvind Kang. Elodie's performance was among the most delicately engaging and savant I have witnessed... so very quiet, with snow falling in London outside Cafe Oto's windows, the audience palpably entered a high intensity listening focus. The impression of this vivid memory is striking, considering how spare each of the individual elements present that night were. Vieux Silence, and Elodie in general, provoke a visual imagination in an instant, perhaps filtered through aged watercolor, tape grain, antique lenses, forgotten levels of listening, and observational patience. On this gorgeous album, Chalk and van Luijk also collaborate with piano, pedal steel, and clarinet (played by: Tom James Scott, Daniel Morris, and Jean-Noel Rebilly, respectively). Each detail carefully considered and coloring step-by-step, like an impressionist watercolor." Personnel: Tom James Scott - piano; Jean-Noël Rebilly - clarinet; Daniel Morris - guitar pedal steel. Mastered and cut by Rashad Becker at Dubplates & Mastering.

IMPORTANT RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: IMPREC 455CD FILE UNDER: ROCK BARBEZ WITH VELINA BROWN For Those Who Came After: Songs Of Resistance From The Spanish Civil War CD On October 6th, sui generis Brooklyn-based band Barbez, in collaboration with singer Velina Brown, release a remarkable tribute to the International Brigades called For Those Who Came After: Songs Of Resistance From The Spanish Civil War. The album, consisting of inventive and moving new renderings of the indelible protest songs of the International Brigades, was recorded live at the Japan Society, in 2016, at the annual reunion of veterans of the Abraham Lincoln Brigade. The highlight of the reunion has always been the singing of these songs, which were led on several occasions by Pete Seeger, a life-long friend of the Lincoln veterans, who recorded many of them for his iconic 1944 album, Songs Of The Lincoln Battalion. Barbez draws on avant-rock, contemporary classical, and folk music styles such as cumbia and flamenco to reinvent iconic songs for a new generation of listeners. The album features clarinetist Peter Hess (Philip Glass Ensemble), Theremin virtuoso Pamelia Stickney (David Byrne), marimba and vibraphone player Danny Tunick (The Clean), guitarist Dan Kaufman (Rebecca Moore), violinist Catherine McRae (The Quavers), bassist Peter Lettre (Shearwater), and drummer John Bollinger (Sway Machinery); with vocalist Velina Brown (San Francisco Mime Troupe) and special guests Dafna Naphtali on background vocals and Sebastiaan Faber on trumpet. It's the first Barbez record since 2013's acclaimed Bella Ciao. Dan Kaufman, the bandleader of Barbez, moonlights as a journalist. Over the course of reporting, he got to know many veterans of the Lincoln Brigade, including the last surviving one, Del Berg, who died at 100 in 2016. "A Las Barricadas" is a fragment of an interview Kaufman conducted with Berg the year before he died. "Viva La Quince Brigade", the Brigade's unofficial anthem, features a fragment of an interview with Abe Osheroff, a legendary Lincoln vet and life-long activist. In October 1938, the International Brigades were sent home. Five months later, Madrid, the Republic's last holdout, fell. Some half million Spanish Republican exiles fled by foot across the border, settling for a time in damp, primitive internment camps on the beaches of southern France. Their plight -- and defiance -- are captured in the image on this album's cover, taken by the renowned war photographer Robert Capa in 1939. Mixed by Martin Bisi (Swans, Sonic Youth, John Zorn); Live engineering performed by Damon Whittemore (Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird); Includes extensive liner notes by award-winning author Adam Hochschild.

IN THE RED

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: ITR 231LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SEGALL BAND, TY Slaughterhouse 2x12" "A reissue of the 2012 debut release by the Ty Segall Band on In The Red, featuring a bonus song not on the original release! The Ty Segall Band is Ty Segall (obviously), Mikal Cronin, Charlie Moonheart and Emily Rose Epstein. While Segall has released many incredible solo releases, Slaughterhouse marks the first time he recorded with his touring band. For this mini-album (originally released as a double 10-inch, but now expanded to a double 12-inch) the band recorded with Chris Woodhouse at the Hangar, turned their amps all the way up, set their fuzz pedals on 'obliterate' and commenced to kick ass and take names. Seriously, this record will melt your face. All of Segall's usual psych-pop sensibilities are present but Slaughterhouse adds the full-throttle, go-for-the-throat bombast that the band delivers in the live setting. The fuzz riffs, bratty howl and Cro-Magnon bashing culminate with a feedback freakout that's clearly the only sensible way to end a workout of this magnitude in shit to announce the debut release by the Ty Segall Band."

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: ITR 312CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SIDE EYES, THE So Sick CD "So Sick, the debut album on In The Red Records by Southern California punk quartet the Side Eyes, raises interesting questions about nature versus nurture -- the eternal scientific debate about whether a human being's personality is predetermined by genetics or whether it's actually shaped by the environment one grows up in. Their lead singer, Astrid McDonald, is a fascinating test case. The 22-year-old Angeleno is the real-wild-child daughter of Go-Go's guitarist-songwriter Charlotte Caffey and Redd Kross singer-guitarist Jeff McDonald. How much has McDonald's notoriously fiery onstage presence been influenced by basic heredity and how much was her personality inspired by being raised by two legendary punk-pop icons? Similarly, how did growing up together as brothers in New Jersey affect the hard-driving musical attack of 22-year-old guitarist Kevin Devine and 20-year-old bassist Chris Devine? Much of rock history has been fueled by the unique familial dynamics and sibling rivalries of brothers in bands, from the Everly Brothers and the Kinks' Ray and Dave Davies to Redd Kross' Jeff and Steven McDonald. When the two Devines' aggressive approach is combined with 23-year-old San Diego native Nick Arnold's remorselessly throttling drumming, the Side Eyes end up as a powerfully controlled punk rock machine that blows past the sonic barriers of their past inspirations."

INTERNATIONAL DEEJAY GIGOLO (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: GIGOLO 313BV-EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ HELL Car Car Car, Pt. 2 12" DJ Hell's album Zukunftsmusik (GIGOLO 302CD/LP/X-LP, 2017) keeps bringing good news. The album's single "Car Car Car" arrives with remixes from some of the scenes most enigmatic producers. After the first vinyl with remixes from Roman Flügel and Phil Kieran (GIGOLO 313EP), the second part sees remixes from Fango, Metropolis, and Bentonkunst. Fango turns the track into a proper techno banger -- powerful instrumental with noises from outer space. German producer Metropolis provides a dark and raw techno remix. Betonkust keeps the essence of the original track but adds his touch with those melancholic and powerful melodies characteristics of his sound.

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: GIGOLO 313EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DJ HELL Car Car Car, Pt. 1 12" DJ Hell's album Zukunftsmusik (GIGOLO 302CD/LP/X-LP, 2017) keeps bringing good news. The album's single "Car Car Car" arrives with remixes from some of the scenes most enigmatic producers. Roman Flügel presents his own eclectic and diverse interpretation in a playful and artistic vibe, while Phil Kieran's "Autobahn" remix is a straight, deep, and dark version of the original track.

JAZZMAN RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: JMAN 094CD FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 CD Since the release of their first Jukebox Mambo compilation album in 2012 (JMAN 055CD/LP/BK), Jazzman Records, with the curatorial expertise of DJ Liam Large, have been opening ears and minds to the delights of Latin-tinged rhythm & blues. The third release in the series sticks squarely to the tried and tested formula of its predecessors; combining a crate-digger's passion for the obscure with an ear for instant dancefloor crowd pleasers. In a congested field of R&B comps, Jukebox Mambo stands out uniquely in shedding light on the era of Latin American and Caribbean influence, a sensual rhythmic shift which continues to be felt in modern music today. Opener, The Emperor's "Tough De Times (Things Getting Tough)" is a classic example of Large and Jazzman's idiosyncratic capacity to bring striking singularities to light, a beguiling and seductive blend of jazz, blues, and Trinidadian calypso. Other highlights include the slinky rumba-blues of Percy Mayfield's lustful "Loose Lips", the only known recording by female blues shouter Ethel Boswell on the track "No More For You", and Chuz Alfred And His Combo's powerful rendition of the Duke Ellington standard "Caravan". Elsewhere, Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 is dominated by virtuosic performances, from the smooth tenor vocals of Roy Gaines to the polyrhythmic swing of the Monogram Caribbean Orchestra, and the Syrian-American jazz stylings of Eddie Kochak. Lovingly compiled, artfully arranged and expertly annotated, Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 is another immersive gaze into an era of musical history that still carries a unique influence today. This one is for the crate diggers and music lovers alike! Comes with in-depth track notes and photographs. Also features: Preacher Stephens with The Foree Wells Combo, Jimmie Wilcher And His Orchestra, Camille Howard, Paul Boyers Band, Pattie Parish, Clarence Garlow, Maurice King and His Wolverines, Floyd Dixon, Aggie Dukes, Otis Blackwell, Duke Groner, Big Bertha, Linton Garner & All-Stars, Austin Powell, The Ontarios with Frank Motley & His Crew, Toni Jordan, Christine Kittrell, Harmonica "Blues King" Harris¸ Donald Woods & The Vel-Aires, and Sax Mallard.

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: JMAN 094LP FILE UNDER: WORLD VA Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 2LP Double LP version. Gatefold sleeve. Since the release of their first Jukebox Mambo compilation album in 2012 (JMAN 055CD/LP/BK), Jazzman Records, with the curatorial expertise of DJ Liam Large, have been opening ears and minds to the delights of Latin-tinged rhythm & blues. The third release in the series sticks squarely to the tried and tested formula of its predecessors; combining a crate-digger's passion for the obscure with an ear for instant dancefloor crowd pleasers. In a congested field of R&B comps, Jukebox Mambo stands out uniquely in shedding light on the era of Latin American and Caribbean influence, a sensual rhythmic shift which continues to be felt in modern music today. Opener, The Emperor's "Tough De Times (Things Getting Tough)" is a classic example of Large and Jazzman's idiosyncratic capacity to bring striking singularities to light, a beguiling and seductive blend of jazz, blues, and Trinidadian calypso. Other highlights include the slinky rumba-blues of Percy Mayfield's lustful "Loose Lips", the only known recording by female blues shouter Ethel Boswell on the track "No More For You", and Chuz Alfred And His Combo's powerful rendition of the Duke Ellington standard "Caravan". Elsewhere, Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 is dominated by virtuosic performances, from the smooth tenor vocals of Roy Gaines to the polyrhythmic swing of the Monogram Caribbean Orchestra, and the Syrian-American jazz stylings of Eddie Kochak. Lovingly compiled, artfully arranged and expertly annotated, Jukebox Mambo Vol. 3 is another immersive gaze into an era of musical history that still carries a unique influence today. This one is for the crate diggers and music lovers alike! Comes with in-depth track notes and photographs. Also features: Preacher Stephens with The Foree Wells Combo, Jimmie Wilcher And His Orchestra, Camille Howard, Paul Boyers Band, Pattie Parish, Clarence Garlow, Maurice King and His Wolverines, Floyd Dixon, Aggie Dukes, Otis Blackwell, Duke Groner, Big Bertha, Linton Garner & All-Stars, Austin Powell, The Ontarios with Frank Motley & His Crew, Toni Jordan, Christine Kittrell, Harmonica "Blues King" Harris¸ Donald Woods & The Vel-Aires, and Sax Mallard.

KARLRECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: KR 047LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC FRET Over Depth 2LP Mick Harris (Scorn, Quoit, Painkiller) returns after several years of hiatus with ten tracks of blasting landmine bass and interlocking shrapnel rhythms. Derek Szeto on the album: "... For someone with decades of releases over various solo projects, collaborations and pseudonyms, whether it's doing blast beats in the original Napalm Death to crushing techno brutality as Monrella, or savage drum & bass as Quoit. Then of course there's the mighty Scorn and his numerous collaborations with fellow luminaries such as John Zorn and Bill Laswell (in Painkiller). Rather than being tied to genres or scenes, Mick Harris is one of those producers who creates a whole sonic world uniquely of his own . . . Needless to say his work has influenced legions of producers like Surgeon, Regis, Ontal, Vatican Shadow/Prurient, Fausten, Shapednoise et al. . . . And yet after all this time, it is impressive that Harris still stands way above his successors and has never been surpassed in his own production/performance game. After a hiatus of several years, he is back with a new album under the guise of Fret. Working at a faster tempo than his Scorn material, the Fret project first surfaced years ago on the Downwards label, rooting it firmly in the dark, industrial and technoid world, and appeared more recently on Tresor (Kern mix by Objekt), maintaining the characteristic colossal bass-heaviness and textural depth. And now a full album on Karlrecords, Berlin. Harris fans will be delighted to know that despite the 130 bpm tempo, the newest Fret still resolutely avoids any straight four-on-the-floor kick drums; every track lurches, stumbles, staggers and charges forth with beats in beautifully broken asymmetry. We get ten tracks of crushing, percussive destroyers, each itself a storm of precision chaos, with colossal low-end frequencies that'll cause stampedes in the right circumstances. The classic Harris sound is there; searing waves of feedback distortion, intricate, interlocking rhythms and cold, abattoir atmospheres . . . The lazy-minded would probably lump it in with the term 'techno', but the disciplined brutality, blasting landmine bass and interlocking shrapnel rhythms are clearly Harris's own trademark style, sitting somewhere between Scorn and Quoit. The tracks appear deceptively chaotic on the surface, yet each is meticulously and masterfully composed with great attention to layering and detail." 180 gram vinyl; Includes download code.

KINGDOMS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: KDS 001LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC ARIS KINDT Swann And Odette LP Ambient shoegaze duo Aris Kindt launch the new Kingdoms imprint with their second album, Swann And Odette. Picking up where their first record -- 2015's Floods (SAT 024CD/LP) -- leaves off, Swann And Odette is an evolutionary leap forward for the duo. The sonic palette is deeper, the grooves more sparse and the melodies are given more room to seep deep within a mix so expansive it feels almost tactile. This is heady, opulent stuff. The album is immaculately produced and cunningly arranged to sidestep easy classification while not sacrificing accessibility and authentic feeling. Aris Kindt is the collaborative project of Gabe Hedrick and Francis Harris. Harris has previously released the albums Leland (2012) and Minutes of Sleep (2014), both of which have been lauded "for (their) extensive use of live instruments, a contrasting feature to his work done before" by last.fm (2016). Building on this approach, Hedrick adds his own sonic signature in effects-laden layers of electric guitar and modular synthesizer. Collectively, the album swells and reverberates to create a seamless interplay of synths and instrumentation cast loose from their origins and awash in oceanic delay. Swann And Odette inaugurates Kingdoms, an eclectic new platform for adventurous music ranging from new voices in club-inflected jazz, contemporary composition, ambient, and electronic music to reissues of little-known obscurities from across the musical spectrum. Helmed by veteran producer and musical polyglot Francis Harris, Kingdoms builds upon his decades spent pushing against the boundaries of electronic music as a producer and performer. Includes two bonus tracks via the digital download code: "Hewett Fails To Understand" and "Motion Rest".

LEAF (UK)

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: BAY 103CD FILE UNDER: ROCK SNAPPED ANKLES Come Play The Trees CD "They come from the trees. When the city encroaches on the forest, nature finds a way to reclaim what is rightfully hers. Snapped Ankles arrive as messengers. On their debut album Come Play The Trees, they hold up a mirror to us. They're here to plant the seed. They're here to have a good time, but never at the expense of the natural habitat. This band emerges from the woods clutching an album that feels simultaneously modern and ancient. This is dance music once the computers finally fail us. Log synths, bass guitar and sticks on taut animal-skin form fearsome primal rhythms. Fuzz guitars rub up against dirty, rolling, arpeggiated synthesizers to ignite wild white-noise fires. Forest folklore passed down through generations has made its way onto these tracks. Subjects veer from dystopian futures to Swedish flat-pack furniture, from the films of Jean-Luc Godard and Andrei Tarkovsky to throwaway YouTube comments. High art and cultural detritus are all fair game -- a brave new world indeed."

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: BAY 103LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SNAPPED ANKLES Come Play The Trees LP+CD LP version. Includes CD. "They come from the trees. When the city encroaches on the forest, nature finds a way to reclaim what is rightfully hers. Snapped Ankles arrive as messengers. On their debut album Come Play The Trees, they hold up a mirror to us. They're here to plant the seed. They're here to have a good time, but never at the expense of the natural habitat. This band emerges from the woods clutching an album that feels simultaneously modern and ancient. This is dance music once the computers finally fail us. Log synths, bass guitar and sticks on taut animal-skin form fearsome primal rhythms. Fuzz guitars rub up against dirty, rolling, arpeggiated synthesizers to ignite wild white-noise fires. Forest folklore passed down through generations has made its way onto these tracks. Subjects veer from dystopian futures to Swedish flat-pack furniture, from the films of Jean-Luc Godard and Andrei Tarkovsky to throwaway YouTube comments. High art and cultural detritus are all fair game -- a brave new world indeed."

LILITH (RUSSIAN FEDERATION)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LR 113LP FILE UNDER: ROCK KISS Gene Simmons PIC. DISC 2017 repress, sorry. 2006 release. In 1978, Kiss simultaneously released solo albums from all four members. Gene Simmons, most associated with Kiss's heavier side, is revealed to be a closet Beatles fan as evidenced by "See You Tonite," "Always Near You," "Man of 1,000 Faces," and "Mr. Make Believe." But the surprises don't stop there: choirs and string arrangements, 70s funk, and good time rock n' roll also appear alongside heavy rockers like hit single "Radioactive." This eclectic mix of material is supported by guests like Aerosmith's Joe Perry, Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Bob Seger, Donna Summer, and Janis Ian.

MODERN SILENCE (MALTA)

PRICE: $25.50 CAT #: OI 001T-LP FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL REICH/PHILIP GLASS, STEVE Berkeley University Museum - November 7, 1970 (Clear Vinyl) LP A live performance of four early works by Steve Reich: "Four Organs," "My Name Is," "Piano Phase," and "Phase Patterns." This 1970 performance marked an important moment in San Francisco Bay Area new music history with the triumphant return to the East Bay by Reich, who studied at Mills College with Luciano Berio and performed the 1964 world premiere of Terry Riley's seminal In C at the San Francisco Tape Music Center. The resonant acoustics of the University of California at Berkeley Museum's concrete interior were especially appropriate for "Four Organs", with its long additive sustained chords over a maraca pulse. Transparent clear vinyl.

MORPHINE RECORDS (ITALY)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: DOSER 032LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC TARAWANGSAWELAS Wanci LP Tarawangsawelas is a musical duo from Bandung, mainly performing a contemporary version of Tarawangsa, the sacred music from Sundanese West Java. Here they are joined by their teacher and maestro, Pak Pupung Supena, together with, Pak Jaja, on "Sekalipun". Wanci is a minimalist, cosmic album composed with a careful modern interpretation of one of the most mystical and spiritual genres in Indonesia. A gorgeous and infectious six track album. Producer Rabih Beaini says "Last year, Europalia Festival commissioned me to work on a musical project with local musicians from Indonesia and develop a performance to tour during Europalia 2017. I chose to work with Tarawangsa, the sacred music from Sundanese West Java. Tarawangsa is played on two string instruments: a rababa-like two-stringed bowed instrument itself called Tarawangsa, and the jentreng, a seven-stringed kecapi-like instrument. Typically from Rancakalong village in Sumedang, West Java, Tarawangsa is played as part of a ritual consisting of almost eight hours of music and dance, complete with offerings and prayers. During a performance, a selection from the forty two known Tarawangsa pieces slowly build up from a cosmic slow groove to more repetitive and hypnotic rhythms, inevitably bringing the listener and dancer to a trance state. During the residency I had the great honor to be able to develop new structures and pieces together with Tarawangsawelas, recording them in Bandung, and ultimately having them joined by their teacher and Tarawangsa maestro Pak Pupung Supena together with Pak Jaja on jentreng. This album is a modern description for one of the local Indonesian music scene, but mainly it is an offering for the Tarawangsa ritual, like the food and incense and the prayers, and the messages of the ancestors to the people of Rancakalong." Composed and performed by Teguh Permana, Wisnu Ridwana, and Rabih Beaini, except "Sekalipun" (traditional) performed by Pupung Supena, Jaja Rohmat, Teguh Permana, and Wisnu Ridwana. Recorded in Bandung, March 2017. Produced, mixed, and arranged by Rabih Beaini. Mastered by Neel at Enisslab. Cover design by George Sowden, curated by M-L-XL.

MORR MUSIC (GERMANY)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: MORR 157LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SEQUOYAH TIGER Parabolabandit LP LP version. Includes download code. Sequoyah Tiger is the brainchild of Leila Gharib, songwriter and singer with a constantly shapeshifting voice from Verona, Italy. Following 2016's Ta-Ta-Ta-Time EP (MORR 144EP), Sequoyah Tiger's debut album Parabolabandit expands Leila's distinct musical language, dragging her listeners deep into her dark, twisted, and sparkling fantasy. While exploring the limits and hubs of pop traditions, weird sound studies, and vocal experiments, she comes up with bewilderingly beautiful songs in which vintage rock n' roll and present-day avant pop happily clash with electronic and acoustic elements, jagged beats and subtle rhythms, otherworldly shouts and confessional words. "Parabolabandit is a graft between two words that emerged during the writing process of the songs", she explains. "Inside this imaginary word I found roots, trunk and leaves of the entire album." The concepts triggered by this neologism inspired not only new music, but also videos, artworks, and future live performances, for which Leila will share the stage with dancer Sonia Brunelli. Since Leila has always been involved with collaborative projects like the performance art duo Barokthegreat or the indie rock outfit Bikini The Cat, Parabolabandit presented a chance to handle the whole process on her own, from writing to mixing. The album was recorded in Leila's basement studio "Vampa Club", where she follows a kind of trial-and-error approach, discovering new possibilities by solving problems. Every input is welcome: acoustic drums mixed with drum machines, processed guitars and synthesizers, field recordings and animal calls. But "singing is the main point and the cause for this project", Leila stresses. From the intimate crooning of album opener "Another World Around Me" to the Chipmunk outro of "Brilliant One", Leila passes through a wide array of vocal effects, tuning her voice to the mood of the songs. Although she shut out external influences, you can still hear echoing Joe Meek. The harmonies of The Everly Brothers shine through in songs like "Sissi", and "Where Am I?" has the sentimental air of a Ronettes classic. Still, you get dragged into the present again and again: The synth arpeggios of "Punta Otok" confirm that Leila shares the DIY-pop attitude of Visions-era Grimes (2011), while "Brother Brother" inhabits the same weird world as Panda Bear. From beginning to end, Parabolabandit is a unique and sincere sketch of modern pop music, full of enthusiasm and inventiveness. "Brother/Brother" features Black Fanfare.

MUSIC FROM MEMORY (NETHERLANDS)

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: MFM 016CD FILE UNDER: ROCK VA Outro Tempo: Electronic And Contemporary Music From Brazil, 1978-1992 2CD Double CD release of the outstanding compilation, Outro Tempo: Electronic And Contemporary Music From Brazil, 1978-1992. Contains three tracks not included on the double LP version (MFM 016LP). For their first multi-artist compilation, Music From Memory take a trip to the heart of the Amazon rainforest. Outro Tempo: Electronic And Contemporary Music From Brazil, 1978-1992 explores the outer reaches of Brazilian music, where indigenous rhythms mix with synthesizers and where MPB mingles with drum computers. As Brazil faced the last years of its military dictatorship and transition to democracy, a generation of forward-thinking musicians developed an alternative vision of Brazilian music and culture. They embraced traditionally shunned electronic production methods and infused their music with elements of ambient, jazz-fusion, and minimalism. At the same time they referenced the musical forms and spirituality of indigenous tribes from the Amazon. The music they produced was a complex and mesmerizing tapestry that vividly evoked Brazilian landscapes and simultaneously reached out to the world beyond its borders. Features: Piry Reis, Nando Carneiro, Cinema, João De Bruçó & R. H. Jackson, Os Mulheres Negras, Fernando Falcão, Anno Luz, Andréa Daltro, Bené Fonteles, Maria Rita, Carlinhos Santos, Bené Fonteles, Priscilla Ermel, Carioca, Marco Bosco, and Luhli E Lucina.

PRICE: $16.50 CAT #: MFM 020CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SAIZ, SUSO Rainworks CD Following 2016's compilation of archival recordings by Suso Saiz titled Odisea (MFM 009CD/LP), Music From Memory mark their 20th release with an album of new works by the Spanish electronic music pioneer. Recorded in Madrid between January and February 2016, this is Suso Saiz's first release of new music in nearly ten years. Titled Rainworks, this double LP release was originally part of a commission from a Canary Islands water company. The first ideas for the compositions developed from a documentary that Suso had seen suggesting the possibility of water molecules having their own memory. As Suso himself explains, he became fascinated with the possibility of an eternal being, changing its cyclical condition from solid to gaseous state, travelling through and between the Earth and the Sky, as a witness and keeper of the true history of Earth and Mankind. Suso, his son Emil Saiz, and pianist Raph Killhertz set out to explore this metaphysical process of cyclical movement through music in Rainworks. Developing from the original commissioned tracks into a much more elaborate project, the album's process became something of a mystical journey, drawing on aspects of minimalism and modernism. The music is also embedded in textured natural soundscapes and spoken word passages which were recorded and processed by Suso himself. Despite having the immediacy of an improvised piece, Rainworks was in entirely composed by Suso. Whilst on one hand it appears very much as an electronic album there are in fact many acoustic elements to the recording. A resonant piano (a grand piano re-amplified using its resonant box and harp to generate effects) as well as guitars (with simple effects) are played in Suso's inimitable hypnotic way, slowly drawing the listener into a transportive state or lucid dream.

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: MFMJP 001CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA Music From Memory: Compiled By Chee Shimizu 2CD Japanese-released compilation of Music From Memory's finest moments according to compiler Chee Shimizu. Features a live recording of an exclusive Music From Memory DJ mix from Shimizu. Features: Suso Saiz, Joan Bibiloni, Workdub, Michal Turtle, Roberto Musci, Vito Ricci, Gigi Masin, and Gaussian Curve.

NEOS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: NEOS 10831CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL ELIASSON, ANDERS Complete Works for Piano and Harpsichord CD Anders Eliasson, born in 1947 in Borlänge in the Swedish province of Dalarna (died in 2013 in Stockholm), found in the early 1970s -- after a long, intensive and often desperate search, with the study of traditional and current musical languages and techniques -- the key that opened up in him that uncharted, unlimited space which he explored thereafter, sharing it with each listener who opens himself to it. Andreas Skouras has now recorded the complete works of Eliasson for solo keyboard instruments. What the work group Sequenza signifies for Luciano Berio and the solo series for Kalevi Aho (NEOS 10915CD), is for Anders Eliasson the Disegno ("drawing"): a series of mostly solo pieces for various instruments that run through his (chamber music) oeuvre like a red thread. The enormous Suolo is doubtless the climax of Eliasson's piano oeuvre. Disegno per clavicembalo is striking in its close relationship to J. S. Bach. The choice of instrument underlines this relationship, but it is the motif B-A-C-H that forms the compressed motivic center of the composition. Personnel: Andreas Skouras - piano, harpsichord.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: NEOS 11601CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL BRASS, NIKOLAUS Works for Piano Solo CD Nikolaus Brass, born in Lindau in 1949, initially studied medicine and took private composition lessons with Peter Kiesewetter at the Munich Academy of Music. He concluded his medical studies at the Free University of Berlin. He studied composition with Frank Michael Beyer and later privately with Helmut Lachenmann. Between 1978 and 1986, he regularly attended the Darmstadt Summer Courses, where he also met with Morton Feldman. After being invited to the Gaudeamus Muziekweek in the Netherlands, he began publishing his compositions in 1981. Since then, he has had numerous premieres at the most important new music festivals, such as the Donaueschingen Festival, musica viva Munich, Ultraschall Berlin, ECLAT Stuttgart, Klangspuren Schwaz, or Witten Days for New Chamber Music. Personnel: Jan Philip Schulze - piano.

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: NEOS 11718CD FILE UNDER: CLASSICAL ZELIANKO, TATSIANA Piano Works CD The composer and pianist Tatsiana Zelianko (*1980) is originally from Belarus and completed her education at the Belarussian State Music Academy in Minsk, where she earned a master's degree in instrumental interpretation (piano) and completed studies culminating with the diploma for piano pedagogy and chamber music. She subsequently worked as a concert pianist at the Philharmonie of Brest in Belarus. After moving to Luxembourg in 2008, she began occupying herself with contemporary composition, studying composition and music analysis at the Conservatoire de la Ville de Luxembourg, where she won two first prizes. In 2015, she was awarded first prize in the senior class at the international composition competition "Artistes en herbe" in Luxembourg. One year later she obtained state recognition in Luxembourg as a professional freelance artist. Since 2013, her works have been in the catalog "Luxembourg Music Publishers a.s.b.l.", which is comprised of Luxembourgian composers. In August 2018, Tatsiana Zelianko will be a guest composer at the international festival Musiciennes à Oues-sant. Tatsiana Zelianko's compositions, including the works on this CD, primarily aim to "stimulate stories". Personnel: Alexandra Matvievskaya - piano.

NEW IMAGES

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: NI 032CD FILE UNDER: ROCK DUCKTAILS Jersey Devil CD "Matt Mondanile's sixth full-length album as Ducktails, Jersey Devil, is a mature, multi-faceted work that showcases the New Jersey musician's return to his DIY roots. Drawing inspiration from diverse sources, including the cosmic jazz fusion of Haruomi Hosono, the album is a huge leap forward in songwriting and production. It is also a testament to Mondanile's artistic perseverance and the project's true magnum opus. Jersey Devil was recorded over the span of two years despite frequently unfavorable circumstances. Mondanile started working on the record in Los Angeles prior to his departure from Real Estate, in a cramped, stuffy warehouse space he converted into a modest studio. A few good friends came to his aid: John Anderson (Girls, Sky Ferreira) and Malcolm Oliver Perkins both played guitar and helped to compose and produce the songs; Perkins and Samira Winter also sang beautiful harmonies while Josh da Costa contributed brilliant drum fills. Mondanile also flew over Chi Yoon Hae of the South Korean indie band Parasol to play bass. However, the music really became what Mondanile had envisioned after moving back to his hometown of Ridgewood, New Jersey, where he finished writing and recording the songs in his mom's basement. The quiet, familiar space surrounded by wood-paneled walls provided endless inspiration. Once finished tracking, Mondanile would take the commuter train to Hoboken, grab a cup of coffee from Dunkin' Donuts, and mix the album with engineer Ernie Indradat at Sonic Youth's studio. 'Everything felt right, the mini-mall across the street, the stock brokers walking their dogs, and the sweet summer smell in the air,' says Mondanile about the final days of work."

NIGHT SCHOOL (UK)

PRICE: $22.00 CAT #: LSSN 053LP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC STACIAN Person L LP "Stacian is Person L -- Oakland resident, solo artist and academic Dania Luck. Beginning in the American Midwest, she has been an ongoing Bay Area concern since 2008, deeply involved in the minimal wave and underground electronic music scene. A dystopian vision of alienated humanity, broken communications and technoid mal-forms, this album is her most fully developed full length and a leap forward from 2012's Songs For Cadets. Moving away from the primitive Cold Wave of previous work, it creates a bleak dystopia without relying on Ballardian cliché, though still invoking concrete prisons and urban disassociation -- a throbbing, murky underworld that revels in imperfections; a submersive, digital swamp bleeding through the club."

NO. (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: NO 003CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC VA No. III CD No., the disorganization founded by Atom TM and Material Object in 2013 to advance the cause of faceless audio output by No. one in particular, are cataloging their third year of existence with No. III. No. III continues the centuries long tradition, invented by the label masterminds in 2013 of remixing the very concept of a "compilation" by slicing, remixing, auto-tuning, and YouTube-ing the entire year of the label's output into the blender for a completely new cocktail that goes beyond merely re-packaging previously released product. Although 2016 was a relatively light year for No. in terms of hours of audio output, a famous German philosopher once wrote "a samurai's life is not measured in length" and the mix features two previously unreleased works by the label owners: "Still D/A" by Atom TM and "III" by Material Object. No. III successfully represents the material released on the label between May 2016-May 2017 as well as some now declassified transcripts of past communications and unreleased excerpts from future efforts, stitched together with Frankensteinian precision and brought to life on the operating table with a blast of atomic energy. Also features Pharmakustik and Raw C.

PLAYGROUND MUSIC (SWEDEN)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: PGM 093CD FILE UNDER: ROCK RASMUS, THE Dark Matters CD 2017 is the year that The Rasmus have set themselves for a big international comeback. The single "Paradise", showed that the band is not resting on their laurels or former accomplishments. "Paradise" sounds fresh and modern, but still strikes that chord of familiar Nordic melancholia that resonates with the group's hundreds of thousands of fans. The new album Dark Matters was recorded and mixed in Stockholm, produced by the very successful Swedish team the family. "The thinking behind our new songs was to create the kind of music we would like to listen to. We haven't abandoned our signature northern melancholy but you can hear a wide range of influences in our new compositions. The new album is like a rollercoaster with many different emotions and personal feelings. Our music is at times dark, speculative, melodic and sometimes even sad," singer Lauri Ylönen explains. Despite all the new innovations, The Rasmus don't deviate so much from the familiar sound so welcomed and loved by their fans. The Rasmus have released eight studio albums between 1996 through to 2012 in more than 50 territories worldwide. Dark Matters is available in four formats: standard CD (PGM 093CD), limited digisleeve CD with a bonus track (PGM 931CD), standard LP (PGM 093LP), and limited edition transparent vinyl LP (PGM 931LP).

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: PGM 931CD FILE UNDER: ROCK RASMUS, THE Dark Matters (Limited Version) CD Limited CD version. Includes a bonus track. 2017 is the year that The Rasmus have set themselves for a big international comeback. The single "Paradise", showed that the band is not resting on their laurels or former accomplishments. "Paradise" sounds fresh and modern, but still strikes that chord of familiar Nordic melancholia that resonates with the group's hundreds of thousands of fans. The new album Dark Matters was recorded and mixed in Stockholm, produced by the very successful Swedish team the family. "The thinking behind our new songs was to create the kind of music we would like to listen to. We haven't abandoned our signature northern melancholy but you can hear a wide range of influences in our new compositions. The new album is like a rollercoaster with many different emotions and personal feelings. Our music is at times dark, speculative, melodic and sometimes even sad," singer Lauri Ylönen explains. Despite all the new innovations, The Rasmus don't deviate so much from the familiar sound so welcomed and loved by their fans. The Rasmus have released eight studio albums between 1996 through to 2012 in more than 50 territories worldwide.

POWER PLANT RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: PPR 008EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC LA FLEUR Right Behind You EP 12" La Fleur presents Right Behind You EP via her own Power Plant Records imprint. The EP showcases La Fleur's in-demand brand of groovy, vocal techno. "Right Behind You" features vocals from Austrian vocalist/songwriter Lula, who is best known for her distinctive work on Danny Tenaglia club classics like La Fleur favorite "Read My Lips". The Swede's second original comes in the form of "Circadian", a track underpinned by its bulbous single note bass kick and cinematic melody. Includes remixes of "Right Behind You" from Francesca Lombardo and rising star Justin Massei.

RIDINGEASY RECORDS

PRICE: $15.00 CAT #: EZRDR 082CD FILE UNDER: ROCK R.I.P. Street Reaper CD "When R.I.P. came crawling out of the sewers of Portland, Oregon, last year, their grimy, sleazy street doom was already a fully formed monstrosity, quickly infecting the minds of everyone it encountered. Now, borne from the band's declining mental health and an increased focus on songwriting, Street Reaper is even more unhinged and menacing than their debut In The Wind (2016). Borrowing equally from '80s Rick Rubin productions and Murder Dog magazine aesthetics, this latest album is a streamlined yet brutally raw manifesto of heavy metal ferocity hearkening to the era when both metal and hip hop were reviled as the work of street thugs intent on destroying America's youth. Throughout, Angel Martinez's guitar and John Mullett's bass are inextricably interlocked like a massive sonic steamroller, while drummer Willie D keeps the beat solid and simple for the most powerful impact. Plus, the band's extensive touring and excessive virgin sacrifices have provided singer Fuzz evermore agile vocal chords to drive it all home with extreme precision. Operating on the belief that doom is not tied to a tuning or a time signature, but rather a raw and terrified feeling, R.I.P. eschews well-trodden fantasy and mysticism tropes of the genre and focuses on conveying the horror and chaos inherent in the everyday reality of the human mind."

SENSO SOUNDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SENSO 030CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HUNTEMANN, OLIVER Propaganda CD Now with over 20 years of releases behind him, Oliver Huntemann finds himself on the cusp of yet a new era in his career. Propaganda is the fifth proper artist album from the Hamburg-based DJ/producer, and like each of its predecessors, it shows a different side to one of the most consistently rewarding names in techno. Released on his own Senso Sounds label, the album exudes the level of assurance that perhaps only comes with being so active in curating and developing a label that has stood out from the masses since its inception in 2014. With four previous artist albums, about ten mix albums and countless EPs and remixes under his belt, Oliver Huntemann is has been one of the leading figures in the techno and tech-house circuit since the late '90s and admired for his unique style and his fascinating DJ sets. Huntemann's fifth full-length album Propaganda is like its predecessors, another step forward in the career of the producer. Here he takes full advantage of the album format. Tracks like "Taktik", "Poltergeist", "Rotlicht", or "Momentum" set the mood with crisp motorik drum programming and deep pulsating basslines, while tracks like "Malaria" create more of a freaked-out and edgy vibe. But there is also room for atmospheric and ambient, downbeat interludes like "Anonym". As a whole, Propaganda is an impressive, versatile, and multi-layered body of work laid out in a state of the art production. Includes download code with four bonus tracks.

SHELTER PRESS (FRANCE)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: SHELTER 086CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SALOMAN, GABRIEL Movement Building 2CD Since 2014, Shelter Press has been steadily releasing a multi-volume series of documents showcasing Gabriel Saloman's music for contemporary dance. Under the title of Movement Building, these albums have covered a wide breadth of themes and approaches, all of them coalescing around Saloman's darkly cinematic approach to contemporary guitar music. Known for his part in the seminal electronic-noise duo Yellow Swans (alongside Pete Swanson), Saloman has taken the sweeping drones and fried electricity of his former band and embedded them within an expanding palette of bowed strings, martial percussion, and resonant piano. Here, Shelter Press collect all three volumes of this vinyl-only series -- Movement Building Vol. I (SHELTER 051LP, 2014); Vol. II (SHELTER 063LP, 2015); and Vol. III (SHELTER 085LP, 2017) -- as a double-CD, featuring new artwork, previously unreleased tracks, a new digital master by Helmut Erler (Dubplates & Mastering), and an extensive essay on dance, politics, and the themes of each album written by Saloman. The first disc collects Movement Building Vol. I and Vol. II, the latter a sprawling 36-minute epic that had previously been separated into two discreet tracks for vinyl and is collected here as one continuous piece, moving through an extended set of drone and loping drum play before climaxing in the kind of glorious guitar chording associated with groups such as My Bloody Valentine, GSYBE, or Mono. Movement Building Vol. II explores various combinations of drum and drone, ASMR inducing high-end clatter and Saloman's infamous take on Miles Davis's classic "My Funny Valentine". The second disc collects Movement Building Vol. III, including two tracks not available on the vinyl version. On Vol. III, the emotive and disorienting bowed guitar, militant percussion, and searing guitar eruptions of earlier albums are joined by other familiar Saloman sounds: shoegaze washes of distorted guitar, minimalist piano attacks, melancholy guitar melodies, and a patina of perfectly-placed harsh noise. Saloman's music has never sat comfortably in any genre, sharing with a select cohort of other artists (Stephen O'Malley, Lawrence English, Grouper, Kreng, Tim Hecker, among others) an ambiguous position overlapping "modern classical", "electronic music", and the more outer limits of "ambient metal". The recordings collected in Movement Building doesn't clarify as much as it expands Saloman's oeuvre further into an idiosyncratic musical no-man's land that fails to be faithful to any popular musical trend. An absolutely necessary document for any fan of Saloman's work. Design by Bartolomé Sanson.

SOMA (UK)

PRICE: $15.50 CAT #: SOMA 117CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC DEEPCHORD Auratones CD Deepchord's latest album on Soma, Auratones, sees a return to a more techno sound. A foray into deep, organic, cinematic dance music; subterranean bass, intercepted alien transmissions, and stripped down dance-beats meld with sheets of sounds that roll over the listener like waves lapping up on the shore. Shimmering, watery, brain hemisphere synchronization tones caress and melt stress away. Dancefloor-friendly tracks that work equally well in one's private listening space; Immersive music with a distinctive aquatic quality. Inspired by Detroit and Berlin's dance genres, but tempered by more ambience/atmosphere than one would expect from those genres. Music without harshness or rough edges; Fuzzy, out-of-focus, soft-sounds that slip in and out of the listener's consciousness. Auratones uniquely melds current dance rhythms with lushness and spirituality. Synesthetic sounds that trigger sensory experiences in cognitive pathways other than hearing: smells of perfumes, thoughts of colors, and altered perception of time and space. Psychoacoustic, cerebral, electronic listening music for those wanting a different experience than the current harsher, darker dance trends are offering. Responsibly made gentle music designed from the ground-up to have a positive effect on the nervous system and leave the listener invigorated and recharged. Chi-building sonic balm. Timeless, exotic dance tracks for a new school of electronic music enthusiasts who are searching for beautiful sounds, crafted with a higher purpose in mind. Recorded during April-June 2016 in Barcelona Spain, then further mixed/processed/assembled in Port Huron Michigan in early 2017.

SONG CYCLE RECORDS (UK)

PRICE: $40.50 CAT #: CY 986LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ ZORN/EUGENE CHADBOURNE, JOHN 1977-1981 LP + BOOK Song Cycle Records present a reissue of 1977-1981, a collection of rare free-jazz pieces performed by John Zorn and selected by the American guitarist and music critic Eugene Chadbourne originally released in 1998. Originally released to accompany the book release of Sonora: John Zorn (Materiali Sonori), the album is presented here for the first time in an exclusive release in limited edition on vinyl. This special issue includes the original book that features exclusive interviews, essays, and photos about the artist's entire oeuvre up to 1988.

SONOR MUSIC EDITIONS (ITALY)

PRICE: $30.50 CAT #: SME 039LP FILE UNDER: JAZZ SESTETTO DINO PIANA & OSCAR VALDAMBRINI 10 Situazioni LP Sonor Music Editions present a reissue of Sestetto Dino Piana & Oscar Valdambrini's 10 Situazioni, originally released in 1973. A historical Italian jazz session -- An outstanding and magnificent jazz funk jewel and the first album by this killer combo led by Dino Piana and Oscar Valdambrini. An original jazz library recording used for the soundtrack of Rai TV program Serata Al Gatto Nero (1973). A top Italian groovy jazz and mental album -- Easily a grail of the genre, featuring some terrific breaks, killer wah-wah guitar and funky Hammond, with a solid backing studio orchestra. Loads of laden stylish grooves with brilliant modal jazz numbers, smooth vibes, and cool jazz influences with different musical themes. Every track is just heaven with several hot club tunes for DJs. Personnel: Oscar Valdambrini - trumpet, flugelhorn; Dino Piana - trombone; Antonello Vannucchi - organ, piano; Giorgio Rosciglione - electric bass; Sergio Conti - drums; Silvano Chimenti - guitar. Music by Franco Piana and Enrico Valdambrini. Edition of 500.

PRICE: $30.50 CAT #: SME 040LP FILE UNDER: ROCK ALESSANDRONI, ALESSANDRO Ritmo Dell'Industria N.2 LP Sonor Music Editions present a reissue of Alessandro Alessandroni's Ritmo Dell'Industria N.2, originally released in 1969. An absolute Italian mood music grail and one of the best library music recordings ever. Alessandroni's Ritmo Dell'Industria N.2 is a true legend in the field. This is the maestro's most prized and sought-after album, produced in 1969 on the small Grand Prix label. A mind-melting record featuring some of the most killer driven beats ever -- dark vibes and haunting atmospheres with constant and moody industrial rhythms, filled with tons of drum breaks, trippy scat vocals, and Eastern inspired obsessive grooves. Music has been remastered from the original stereo master tape. Back sleeve features deluxe liner notes written by Jonny Trunk. Holy grail alert! Edition of 500.

SUBTEXT (UK)

PRICE: $14.50 CAT #: SUB 014CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC GLOTMAN, YAIR ELAZAR Compound CD Under his guises Blessed Initiative and Ketev, as well as his own name, composer and sound artist Yair Elazar Glotman has explored extended techniques and processes to forge new sonic textures and musical forms. Compound picks up where the previous solo work under Glotman's own name -- Études (SUB 013LP, 2015) -- left off. The acoustic sound palette has now expanded from solo contrabass into a trio including pianist Rieko Okuda and percussionist Marcello Silvio Busato. Glotman guides the trio into utilizing sounds from the edges of their instruments' abilities -- arguably mere byproducts of harmony -- and through improvisation, repetition, and post-production, conjures new sonic bodies over two side-long pieces. His guidelines for each improvisation gave the players autonomy to emphasize the microscopic details of certain sounds: the shudder of a piano key, the hum of a cymbal, the incidental click of a plucked contrabass string. The recordings were then layered and reformulated by Glotman into two separate structures to complete the composition process. Both "Veil" and "Revelate" utilize the full spectral potential of each instrument, revealing new rhythmic patterns and harmonic content in the process. Taking Glotman's microscopic focus on instrument noises, using Études as a starting point, the trio on Compound ultimately bring into question both density and contrast, rhythm itself losing its stricter structures and becoming a purely pattern-based driving force in the music. The resultant unit contradicts and opposes itself, all sorts of clashing rhythms and melodies coexisting within the body of the two compositions of evolving sonic architecture. Based in Berlin, Yair Elazar Glotman is a classically-trained musician and sound artist. Besides previous works on Subtext including Études, a collaborative score with James Ginzburg's 2014 experimental film Nimbes (SUB 012EP, 2014), and the eponymous debut of his Blessed Initiative project (SUB 009CD/019LP, 2016), Glotman has released music via Opal Tapes and others under the nom de plume Ketev.

SULATRON RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $19.00 CAT #: ST 1703CD FILE UNDER: ROCK ELECTRIC MOON Stardust Rituals CD "4 tracks, which pack a punch and which went a long way to become what they are now. The oldest tune 'Stardust (The Picture)' was already recorded in 2014 and was released as instrumental version on 2 live albums so far. But it got refined with overdubs like vocals and stuff, like all the other tracks, too. This is one of the things which make the difference between live albums and studio albums, by the way; like also, that improvisation and songwriting get mixed-up! Stardust Rituals is painting a journey through the inner cosmos and wants to deliver the insight, that no-one and nothing gets ever lost, because space is like a jar which keeps us all, in which form ever... We're all made of stardust so nothing can happen in the end... Trippy like always, Electric Moon will carry you off on a trip to the deepest depths of the outermost innermost, cause in every one of us is a cosmos and we all are together on this common journey, in the same (space-)ship... Recorded, mixed and produced by Sula Bassana (Dave Schmidt) and mastered by Eroc! The beautiful round Cover-Painting was painted by Eriko of Mont Doom Design in Italy and Lulu Artwork! just brought it to shape for the final design and layout."

SUPERIOR VIADUCT

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SV 131LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BATTIATO, FRANCO Fetus LP "Franco Battiato is often heralded as Italy's answer to Brian Eno. A quizzical composer/lyricist, Battiato turned pop music upside down in the early '70s with three classic LPs -- Fetus, Pollution and Sulle Corde Di Aries -- that formed a confluence of avant-folk sensibilities and analog electronics. Originally released in 1971 on Bla Bla, Fetus predated the prodigious Cramps and Multhipla catalogues to become one of the first electronic records produced in Italy. With his trusted VCS3 synthesizer, Battiato created primordial soundscapes that shift between dreamy and delirious. His unsentimental, yet evocative voice -- combined with a sublimely detached approach to lyrics -- spawned a new breed of divergent songwriting. Fetus, a concept album exploring themes of genetic engineering, is enigmatically sub-titled 'Ritorno al Mondo Nuovo' (Return to the New World) and dedicated to Aldous Huxley. While the sleeve design may have raised a few eyebrows upon its initial release, the back cover photograph of Battiato (standing defiant in dark glasses) makes the real iconoclastic statement. Battiato's infectious melodies and innovative sound-collage techniques remain uniquely spry given that each track averages less than four minutes in length. Pink Floyd's Meddle, Os Mutantes' eponymous recordings and Jim O'Rourke's experimental-pop idiosyncrasies all find parallels to the curious beauty of Fetus. Superior Viaduct is honored to present the first-time domestic release of Fetus on vinyl. Reproducing the original gatefold jacket, this reissue is part of an archival series that chronicles Franco Battiato's masterful body of work from 1971 to 1978."

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SV 132LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BATTIATO, FRANCO Pollution LP "Franco Battiato is often heralded as Italy's answer to Brian Eno. A quizzical composer/lyricist, Battiato turned pop music upside down in the early '70s with three classic LPs -- Fetus, Pollution and Sulle Corde Di Aries -- that formed a confluence of avant-folk sensibilities and analog electronics. Pollution from 1972 is the captivating follow-up to Fetus. Like its predecessor, the album features Baroque textures, motorik rhythms, weird tape effects and Battiato's perfectly oblique vocals. Upon hearing Pollution, Frank Zappa joyfully proclaimed it 'genius.' While Battiato's core group of collaborators remains largely the same as on his debut, this phenomenal band (joined by an eighteen-year-old Roberto Cacciapaglia on keys) appears even more in the foreground on Pollution. Out of the Ash Ra Tempel-like riffs and urgent guitar strumming emerge hypnotic grooves and cinematic flourishes, suggesting a futuristic meeting point between Stereolab and Ennio Morricone. Dedicated to the Centro Internazionale Studi Magnetici, Pollution touches on themes of environmental catastrophe. Futurist allusions seep in through eccentric lyrics (at times sung backwards) about hydraulics, magnetic fields, etc., yet listeners don't need to speak the artist's language to grasp his melancholy vision. With Pollution, Battiato solidifies not only his cult figure status, but also many of his forward-thinking ideas on rock 'n' roll. Superior Viaduct is honored to present the first-time domestic release of Pollution on vinyl. Reproducing the original gatefold jacket, this reissue is part of an archival series that chronicles Franco Battiato's masterful body of work from 1971 to 1978."

PRICE: $29.00 CAT #: SV 133LP FILE UNDER: ROCK BATTIATO, FRANCO Sulle Corde Di Aries LP "Franco Battiato is often heralded as Italy's answer to Brian Eno. A quizzical composer/lyricist, Battiato turned pop music upside down in the early '70s with three classic LPs -- Fetus, Pollution and Sulle Corde Di Aries -- that formed a confluence of avant-folk sensibilities and analog electronics. 1973's Sulle Corde Di Aries is the third chapter in Battiato's foray into esoteric pop. While the artist would venture further out into avant-garde terrain on subsequent releases, his early records enjoy a lyrical and playful spirit -- eschewing traditional, song-based composition in favor of kosmische voyages. On Sulle Corde Di Aries, Battiato guides the labyrinthine structural changes and majestic tones to evolve gradually over four electroacoustic suites. 'Sequenze e Frequenze,' the album's side-long centerpiece, blooms in a polyphony of organic pulses reminiscent of the vibrant keyboard minimalism of Terry Riley's A Rainbow In Curved Air and the rhythmic interconnectedness of Can's Ege Bamyasi. While Fetus and Pollution are often considered his masterpieces, Sulle Corde Di Aries remains a hidden gem in Battiato's catalogue. With more of a cohesive album-feel than the previous records, Sulle Corde Di Aries slows the pace to take in the sweeping scope of otherworldly sounds and soulful harmonies. Superior Viaduct is honored to present the first-time domestic release of Sulle Corde Di Aries on vinyl. Reproducing the original gatefold jacket, this reissue is part of an archival series that chronicles Franco Battiato's masterful body of work from 1971 to 1978."

SUPPLY AND DEMAND MUSIC

PRICE: $16.00 CAT #: SAD 018CD FILE UNDER: ROCK HUNTRESS AND HOLDER OF HANDS, THE Avalon CD "In 2015, MorganEve Swain was telling a reporter about her new identity she had recently accepted as her own: a widow. Two years later, she has channeled her lingering disbelief and recurring bouts of grief and redemption into The Huntress And Holder Of Hands, a potent reminder that even when life turns out differently than we expect, the human spirit is indomitable, our capacity to love and persevere immeasurable. For the past decade, Swain has been known for her work with Brown Bird, a chameleonic duo she fronted with her late husband, Dave Lamb. They charged out of Providence in the early 2000s, a heady hybrid of 'Dark Americana,' blues, Eastern-European folk, and the far-flung influences of their upbringings. Just as the band was taking flight, with a handful of acclaimed albums, nonstop touring, and a star-making performance at the Newport Folk Festival, Lamb was diagnosed with leukemia. Though the year-long ordeal that followed was full of incredible support and unwavering hope, he succumbed in April 2014, gone far too soon at 36, leaving Swain to carry a torch for the duo's brief but enduring legacy. This band took its name and the title Avalon from the last words that haunted the end of Brown Bird's final album, 2015's devastating Axis Mundi. In an intimate home recording he'd given her as a Christmas present, Lamb inadvertently laid out Swain's artistic arc: 'You're a huntress and a healer and a holder of hands/ And your heart is the Avalon that I seek for my end.' It's fitting, then, that this album is a powerful bookend to that farewell statement. It is a tough but important listen, a harrowing account of not just Swain's anguish but also her resolve and profound love for Lamb and the community that formed around them and lifted her when she needed it the most."

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: SAD 018LP FILE UNDER: ROCK HUNTRESS AND HOLDER OF HANDS, THE Avalon LP LP version. "In 2015, MorganEve Swain was telling a reporter about her new identity she had recently accepted as her own: a widow. Two years later, she has channeled her lingering disbelief and recurring bouts of grief and redemption into The Huntress And Holder Of Hands, a potent reminder that even when life turns out differently than we expect, the human spirit is indomitable, our capacity to love and persevere immeasurable. For the past decade, Swain has been known for her work with Brown Bird, a chameleonic duo she fronted with her late husband, Dave Lamb. They charged out of Providence in the early 2000s, a heady hybrid of 'Dark Americana,' blues, Eastern-European folk, and the far-flung influences of their upbringings. Just as the band was taking flight, with a handful of acclaimed albums, nonstop touring, and a star-making performance at the Newport Folk Festival, Lamb was diagnosed with leukemia. Though the year-long ordeal that followed was full of incredible support and unwavering hope, he succumbed in April 2014, gone far too soon at 36, leaving Swain to carry a torch for the duo's brief but enduring legacy. This band took its name and the title Avalon from the last words that haunted the end of Brown Bird's final album, 2015's devastating Axis Mundi. In an intimate home recording he'd given her as a Christmas present, Lamb inadvertently laid out Swain's artistic arc: 'You're a huntress and a healer and a holder of hands/ And your heart is the Avalon that I seek for my end.' It's fitting, then, that this album is a powerful bookend to that farewell statement. It is a tough but important listen, a harrowing account of not just Swain's anguish but also her resolve and profound love for Lamb and the community that formed around them and lifted her when she needed it the most."

TANGLED COPSE (UK)

PRICE: $10.00 CAT #: TC 1497CD FILE UNDER: Misc PRICE, VINCENT A Hornbook For Witches, Stories And Poems For Halloween CD Reissue of the ultra-rare 1976 vinyl, Vincent Price's A Hornbook For Witches, Stories And Poems For Halloween, on CD for the first time. Turn up the volume, and turn down the lights. Suspense-master Vincent Price presents a hair-raising, bone-chilling collection of classic horror tales featuring a ghastly brew of witches, ghosts, and goblins. Edgar Allan Poe's eerie Dreamland, John Collier's offbeat Thus I Refute Beezly, and Marias Leech's practical but frightful How To See Ghosts Or Surely Bring Them To You, are just a few of the tales stirring up fear in this chilling concoction of horror. These stories, sounds, spells, and incantations will send shivers up your spine. This is a truly amazing landmark recording from the good old days presented by one of the greatest voices of horror. Also features pieces written by Leah Bodine Drake, Charles Kingsley, and John Kendrick Bangs. Comes complete with all the original stunning album artwork. Digitally remastered.

TAXI (FRANCE)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: TB1 107LP FILE UNDER: WORLD NATURAL AND SLY & ROBBIE, JUNIOR Militant LP "Recognizing huge potential, the Riddim Twins did what they've done in their 4 decade-career when they find a truly great artist: they crafted a brand new, yet unmistakably TAXI, sound. Along with Chinna Smith (guitar) and Robbie Lyn (keyboards), they created a fresh, 'post apocalypse' reggae sound for the year 3000, applying King Tubby's old-school dub techniques but also the latest modern tricks with Steven Stanley, Jamaica's finest sound wizard (Black Uhuru, Grace Jones, Tom Tom Club). The result, Militant, is the best reggae album in years. It picks up where Sly & Robbie arrived at with Black Uhuru and Ini Kamoze in the 80's. Turbo-charged with attitude, it is super hard and heavy as lead, yet melodic, letting Junior speak with clarity to hearts and minds in times of trouble and confusion."

THE FLENSER

PRICE: $20.00 CAT #: FLENSER 082LP FILE UNDER: ROCK SUTEKH HEXEN/HISSING Sutekh Hexen/Hissing LP "Hissing and Sutekh Hexen are two of the murkiest, most cacophonous groups operating in the margins of the contemporary metal underground. Now, these hellish projects come together to release a split album on The Flenser. Since 2008, Sutekh Hexen has turned the paradigm of black metal completely on its ear. The group creates what can be described as a dense tapestry of black noise, or a wall of intricate tones deconstructing itself brick by brick. Their rich, unparalleled compositions cultivate further interest with each listen. Founded in 2014 out of a mutual interest in deranged and punishing sounds, Seattle's Hissing is often described as 'blackened sludge.' This does little justice describing the harsh, dissonant soundscapes created by this trio. To date they have released two EPs through Disorder Recordings and Southern Lord, and have a full-length forthcoming."

THE TRILOGY TAPES (UK)

PRICE: $17.00 CAT #: TRILOGY 059EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC HARMONIOUS THELONIOUS Apakapa EP 12" "Harmonious Thelonious looks to the Arab world for inspiration on this epic chugger for The Trilogy Tapes." --Resident Advisor

TOUCH (UK)

PRICE: $11.00 CAT #: TONE 059CD FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC SINGER, CLAIRE M Fairge CD Following Scottish artist Claire M Singer's debut album, Solas (TO 101CD, 2016), comes the release of the beautiful and intriguing Fairge, meaning "the ocean" or "the sea" in Scottish Gaelic. Fairge is a single 21-minute piece for organ, cello, and electronics, composed, performed and produced by Claire and is very much a companion work to the title track on her debut album Solas. Commissioned by Amsterdam's oldest building and parish church Oude Kerk, Fairge premiered at the church in February 2017. Claire M Singer's performance on the Ahrend and Bunzema organ, cello, and electronics is truly captivating. The work very much encapsulates her signature style of expansive soundscapes full of intricate textures, rich overtones, and powerful swells, emotionally resonating from beginning to end. Fairge was written specifically for the Ahered and Bunzema organ and explores the precise control of wind through the pipes using mechanical stop action. This creates a lush harmonic backdrop against the harmonics and melody of the haunting cello. Singer on the piece: "Oude Kerk were very generous in letting me have time to explore and really get to know the instrument. The work was developed over many visits sitting in the church until the very wee hours over the winter months, which was incredibly magical and inspiring. When working with mechanical stops and precisely controlling the amount of air that passes through the pipes it requires a lot of practice and exploration to learn each incremental sound the organ can make and what the quirks of the instrument can be. As every organ is unique, the piece will differ on other organs but that's what makes writing and working with the organ so fascinating. The tuning is mean-tone temperament, which I have not worked with previously. With Fairge I really wanted to show how special this relatively small organ is and the beautiful pallet of sound it can produce." Singer's work has been widely commissioned, exhibited, and performed throughout Europe and North America. This includes acoustic and electronic composition, fixed media, multi-media, installations and live electronics. Claire is also Music Director of the organ at Union Chapel and Artistic Director of the Organ Reframed festival. In June 2017, she was a recipient of the inaugural Oram Awards from the PRS Foundation and New BBC Radiophonic Workshop for her innovation in sound and music. Photography and design by Jon Wozencroft. Mastered by Denis Blackham at Skye.

VENDETTA RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $19.50 CAT #: VEN 111CD FILE UNDER: ROCK WODE Wode CD 2016 release. Six tracks of apocalyptic black metal, unleashing five years of outstanding potential, finding Wode in deadly form, wielding enough surprises to suggest that their work in service to the counter-cosmos is far from done.

VINYL LOVERS (ITALY)

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: VL 900389LP FILE UNDER: ROCK OS MUTANTES A Divina Comedia Ou Ando Meio Desligado LP Vinyl Lovers present a reissue of Os Mutantes' A Divina Comedia Ou Ando Meio Desligado, originally released in 1970. This was the third album from Os Mutantes, the geniuses of wacked out Brazilian psychedelic rock. They may have been trying to pay homage to their better known icons back in the States, but in doing so they created something that went beyond all that until, 30 years later, they became the ones that everyone was trying to imitate. This album, further testimony to their limitless creativity and considered by many to be their best, was recorded during the height of the Brazilian military regimes crack down on artists, and fellow members of the Tropicalia movement, Caetano Veloso and Gilberto Gil had already been sent into exile in the UK. 180 gram vinyl.

PRICE: $21.00 CAT #: VL 901073LP FILE UNDER: ROCK CHILTON, ALEX Like Flies On Sherbert LP Vinyl Lovers present a reissue of Alex Chilton's Like Flies On Sherbert, originally released in 1979. A step beyond the pop-perfection of Big Star lay Chilton's darker side. His 1979 solo effort was a both brilliant and flawed drug-fueled examination of his own country roots in search of a new direction. Through songs by Ernest Tubb, Jimmy C. Newman, Roy Orbison, and K.C. and the Sunshine Band, as well as some originals, Chilton produced a looser album that allowed his new found creativity to flow through the many cracks, simultaneously dividing fans into two camps: the Big Star purists, and the ones who were able to see the genius on the flip side of its demise. Includes four bonus tracks. 180 gram vinyl.

W.25TH

PRICE: $25.00 CAT #: W25 002LP FILE UNDER: ROCK NAZORANAI Beginning To Fall In Line Before Me, So Decorously, The Nature Of All That Must Be Transformed LP "Nazoranai is the supergroup of Keiji Haino, Oren Ambarchi and Stephen O'Malley. For close to four decades, Haino has been a legendary figure in Japan's avant-garde community through his commanding presence in the band Fushitsusha and numerous solo ventures. Ambarchi, a prolific electro-acoustic composer of heavy ambience and hypno-rock, has long stood at the leading edge of Australia's experimental music scene, while O'Malley remains a principle architect for the drone / doom metal project Sunn O))) in harnessing extreme sub-harmonic frequencies. Collectively, Nazoranai operates as a live recorded collaboration, although Haino is quick to point out the difference between the words 'nazoranai' (which in Japanese calligraphy means 'not repeating,' as in developing a distinct, individual style) and 'sokky?' (referring specifically to improvisation). In this parsing of terms, the group separates themselves from the free-music scene, which can be just as convention-bound as the established genres from which improvisers hope to escape. On the trio's third album, Beginning To Fall In Line Before Me, So Decorously, The Nature Of All That Must Be Transformed, Nazoranai explore two side-long tracks of superb abstraction. Ambarchi and O'Malley provide the perfect brute-rock rhythm section to Haino's recklessly pure expression through instrument and voice. Blurred noise, dark hurdy-gurdy and thunderous harmonics build an accretive mantra of jagged electricity. While Haino's extensive discography resists easy interpretation, he constantly challenges himself to further his art by channeling the unknown. Shifting from his native Japanese to English, he asks: 'Do you still have a mystery?' This existential plea could apply to the artist's own deep inquisitions or stand to confront his audience about that which eludes their understanding. W.25TH / Superior Viaduct is proud to present Nazoranai's latest work, recorded at SuperDeluxe in Tokyo, which marks the band's first release on an American label."

WATERGATE RECORDS (GERMANY)

PRICE: $14.00 CAT #: WG 041EP FILE UNDER: ELECTRONIC CHANDLER, KERRI Checkmate 12" It's been quite a while since Kerri Chandler released on Watergate Records. It was 2014 when he dropped his Watergate 15 mix (WG 015CD) and The Watergate Files EP (WG 016EP). "Checkmate" is the epitome of a Kerri Chandler classic and has all the makings of a timeless future classic. With bold, soulful keys and massive analog drums, "Checkmate" elevates any dancefloor's intensity to meteoric levels. Steve Rachmad remixes the original and delivers an incredibly soulful techno revision while Watergate mainstay Cinthie hands over an expertly crafted modern twist with classic appeal.

WE CAN ELUDE CONTROL (UK)