Genesis P-Orridge diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia

Genesis P-Orridge disclosed this week that s/he has been diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia. Gen has written:

"Not my favourite piece of recent news! But then again we have cheated death several times since my first clinical demise in 1967..! What it DOES mean is we have to take this seriously and this time we cannot just power through it. We begin serious treatments next week on Monday 23rd( of course) so, if you have ways you focus your loving energies and care to share a little with me. We'd be honoured...the immediate and terribly disappointing result is the Psychic TV/PTV3 detour of Europe due to begin this Sunday 22nd has had to be very reluctantly postponed...we have to agree with my medical experts, my amazing fellow band members, my two daughters Caresse and Genesse, and my chosen extended famille who so lovingly surround me that working on making me strong and fit once more has to be the only sensible priority. We kept hoping we'd be OK but today heard the illness has got worse this week. My sincere, oh so sad apologies for all of you who bought tickets, were excited to share time, space, loving ideas and celebrations with us in all those cities. To postpone was not my first choice by a long way. We are sorry for any disappointment and hope to repair that loss as soon as we can. We also apologise to promoters, and all the hundreds of visible and invisible people who make these tours happen and these venues survive. We are heartbroken to have seen the insane amount of work Matski and Edley have put in to set all this up only to have my old 67 yera body say it needs a rest. We've been touring for about 50 yeras now. It's the first time we have had to do this. We hope it will not be necassary again.

We DO love you all, we almost said you have no idea, but what makes our tribe so special is we DO have a very good idea, Its an idea that begins a way of L-if-E of living. And you are a wonder full blessing and confirmation of the rightness of our belief in coumpassion; kindness; forgiveness; loyalty; unconditional "BIG" love; generosity; sharing; caring; and always seeking a more pure way of Being.

Thank you for your understanding, Djin GEN"

Everyone at Brainwashed wishes Gen the best as treatment begins this week.